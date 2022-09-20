Integrated Servo Motors Get More Torque
AMCI is releasing the SV400E2 Integrated Servo Motor, expanding the torque options available within the integrated servo family. By incorporating a servo motor, drive, and controller in a single package they offer a smaller control system which benefits your bottom line and production time.
Terryville, CT, September 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) releases the SV400E2 Integrated Servo Motor, expanding the torque options available within the integrated servo family. The SV400E2 eliminates the need to purchase multiple components by incorporating a servo motor, drive, and controller in a single unit. AMCI’s SV400E2 Servo Motor offers many sophisticated features, and the integrated compact design is ideal for both new machinery and retrofit applications.
SV400E2 Features
- Servo Motor + Drive + Controller
- 1.3 Nm continuous torque, 3.5 Nm peak torque
- EtherNet/IP, Modbus-TCP & Profinet
- Integrated, Dual-Port Switch
- Simple Performance Tuning
- Dynamic Torque Control
-Safe Torque Off Option
-Absolute Multi-Turn Encoder Feedback
- Programs using PLC’s native software
AMCI’s SV400E2 Integrated Servo Motor includes an integrated dual port switch with EtherNet/IP, Modbus-TCP, & Profinet connectivity and has the following features: simple performance tuning, dynamic torque control, safe torque off (optional), virtual axis follower, absolute encoder feedback, built-in web server, compatible cord sets, and more. Additional software is not needed because everything is programmed from the PLC using the controller’s native software. Additionally, configuration files (EDS & GSDML) and sample programs help to streamline the product's initial set-up and programming.
AMCI has been a trusted source of PLC-based motion controls for over 35 years and released their first integrated motor over 15 years ago. AMCI’s integrated motors are sold in partnership with leading names in the industry including Rockwell Automation (listed as a Technology Partner) and IDEC Corporation (offering an integrated solution for the FC6A MicroSmart PLC).
For more information, please visit: https://www.amci.com/plc-automation-products/motion-control/integrated-solutions/motor-drive-controllers/
About Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls, Inc. (AMCI) is a leading U.S. based manufacturer with a global presence. AMCI industrial control products improve PLC-based automation systems with specialized position sensing and motion control technology that simplifies automation and adds reliability to manufacturing processes. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation. The company provides 24/7 technical support staff, ready to answer questions about installation, configuration and operation of all AMCI products.
Media Contact: Lynda Erbs
Telephone: (860) 585-1254 ext.137
Email: lerbs@amci.com
Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
20 Gear Drive
Plymouth Industrial Park
Terryville , CT 06786 USA
Telephone: (860)-585-1254
Facsimile: (860) 584-1973
http://www.amci.com
www.amci.com/news/press-releases/integrated-servo-motors-get-more-torque/
Lynda Erbs
860-585-1254
www.amci.com
20 Gear Drive
Plymouth Industrial Park
Terryville, CT 06786 USA
