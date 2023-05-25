Clubhouse International Launches US Advocacy Campaign This Mental Health Awareness Month
Clubhouse International recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness Month by hosting several awareness-raising initiatives including the launch of a US Advocacy and Awareness campaign, Healing Minds, Powering Communities, in partnership with Fountain House NY, and other US advocacy organizations that aims to effect policy change and increase funding for mental health services.
New York, NY, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Clubhouse International joins other mental health organizations in recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month; a dedicated time to raise awareness and encourage action in promoting mental health as an essential component of health care systems around the world.
This month, Clubhouse International launched a US Advocacy and Awareness campaign, Healing Minds, Powering Communities, in partnership with Fountain House NY, the founding Clubhouse which was the start of the Clubhouse Model. The official kick-off of the campaign begins with the Community Mental Health Week of Action, May 24-31 when Clubhouses will join the collective action by opening their doors to elected officials, community leaders and local media members to show them how the Clubhouse Model transforms individual lives, and communities, and to demonstrate why we need policies supporting psychosocial rehabilitation and funding for mental health services. The Week of Action is intentionally designed to coincide with congressional recess and accommodate the Memorial Day holiday.
For almost 30 years, Clubhouse International has been the champion of the Clubhouse Model - growing the worldwide Clubhouse network to include 340 Clubhouses today, an approach that puts into practice the active participation of people living with serious mental illness in their own recovery process. The Clubhouse Model of community-based mental health care is designed to specifically address the social determinants of mental health that can help alleviate the many challenges faced by people living with mental illness by providing a working community where members can manage their mental illness and thrive, through friendship, skill development, healthy lifestyles, and career building.
Clubhouses are a proven, cost-effective approach to treatment: One year at a clubhouse costs less than two weeks at the hospital. Yet, there is a lack of national funding to adequately treat the 14 million U.S. adults living with a serious mental illness.
New bipartisan research released earlier this month found that voters across the political spectrum are very supportive of the Clubhouse Model and solid majorities favor increased public funding for the community-based mental health care that Clubhouses provide.
“My life is way better! I’ve realized through the work-ordered day that I’m more than just my mental illness, that I can also do so much and that I have something to contribute to this world in a positive way,” shares Shakira, a member at B’More Clubhouse, Baltimore, Maryland, USA when discussing the transformative impact that Clubhouse has had on her life.
The advocacy campaign is timed to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month, during which a host of additional activities to raise the profile of the Clubhouse Model are taking place; Clubhouse International invites everyone to join. Now is the time to invest in mental health actions.
Transitional Employment media campaign: Hear testimonials from the voice of lived experience, Clubhouse members, and employer partners that demonstrate the transformative impact of employment in recovery. Learn more and add your voice. “Through Genesis Club’s Transitional Employment program, I worked as a mail clerk at UMass Medical Center. For the first time in ages, I was earning a paycheck. Many days I had sweaty palms, my heart pounded in my ears, and my limbs froze. However, I knew I needed practice working, just like I needed the practice at the gym. If I could just hang on, I knew I would get through, and every week was less terrifying and more liberating. Today, I work two jobs. I love working! And instead of feeling like a burden to my family, I now feel like an asset.” Catherine, Genesis Club, MA, USA
Clubhouse Giving Day. Follow them on social media and visit Clubhouse Giving Day to learn how you can support Clubhouse International in its mission to provide recovery opportunities to more people living with mental illness during the giving period from May 18 through June 1.
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating its proven recovery model into community-based approaches to mental health care worldwide.
Clubhouse International coordinates and connects a global network of Clubhouses that are based on the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation which is recognized by the World Health Organization as an example of a rights-based approach to recovery. Today, there are 340 Clubhouses operating in 34 countries that work to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programming. There is no health without mental health.
Media inquiries:
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications, Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org; (716) 302-4307
