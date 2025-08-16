Ink-a-Dink Bookstore Welcomes Michigan Author Denise Brennan-Nelson at Wayland BalloonFest 2025
Caledonia, MI, August 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore is thrilled to announce a special author signing event with beloved Michigan author Denise Brennan-Nelson as part of its Wayland BalloonFest 2025 Pop-Up Bookstore.
The signing will take place Friday, September 5, 2025, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM during the festival’s family-friendly evening festivities. Fans of all ages will have the opportunity to meet Denise, hear about her creative process, and get their favorite books signed.
Brennan-Nelson is the author of numerous beloved children’s picture books and will be signing and sharing Tallulah the Mermaid of the Great Lakes and her newest release, Tallulah the Mermaid and the Great Lakes Pledge.
Through her storytelling, Denise inspires imagination, environmental stewardship, and the joy of reading. Her Tallulah series invites young readers to help protect the Great Lakes and even discover how to become an honorary mermaid. She is also the author of Buzzy the Bumblebee, He’s Been a Monster All Day, Mae the Mayfly and more.
Join us in welcoming Michigan author Denise Brennan-Nelson to Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore, as part of this annual event.
The Wayland BalloonFest is a two-day community celebration filled with balloon flights, a Balloon Glow, live music, a car show, a kids’ carnival, vendor booths, and more—all benefiting 4 One 2 Cares, a nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
Ink-a-Dink’s pop-up bookstore will feature a curated selection of children’s books, activity kits, and gifts, alongside opportunities to connect with local authors and discover new reads.
Event Details:
When: Author Signing on Sept. 5, 4–6 PM
Where: Wayland BalloonFest, Friday–Saturday, Sept. 5–6, 2025 | Wayland, MI
More Info & Discounted Preorders: Ink-a-Dink.com - Books will be full price day of event.
About Ink-a-Dink Bookstore
Ink-a-Dink is a Michigan-based independent children’s bookstore and proud member of the American Booksellers Association. Founded by award-winning editor and author Kim Childress, Ink-a-Dink curates the best in children’s literature—books that inspire imagination, foster curiosity, and encourage lifelong reading. With both an online store and regular pop-up events, Ink-a-Dink brings books and book-loving experiences to families across West Michigan.
Contact
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
