2025 NTD 5th International Photography Competition Finalist Exhibition to Open at Salmagundi Club, New York City
The NTD International Photography Competition highlights photographic works that embody kindness, beauty, luminosity, and naturalism, reflecting a timeless aesthetic rooted in authenticity and human virtue. The 2026 finalist exhibition will feature outstanding photographic works selected from submissions representing more than 100 countries, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience contemporary photography grounded in classical artistic principles.
New York, NY, December 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New Tang Dynasty (NTD) Television will present the Finalist Exhibition of the NTD 5th International Photography Competition from January 27 to 31, 2026, at the historic Salmagundi Club in New York City.
As part of NTD’s global cultural and artistic initiatives, the International Photography Competition is dedicated to promoting traditional values and fostering cross-cultural artistic exchange. The competition highlights photographic works that embody kindness, beauty, luminosity, and naturalism, reflecting a timeless aesthetic rooted in authenticity and human virtue.
The 2026 finalist exhibition will feature outstanding photographic works selected from submissions representing more than 100 countries, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience contemporary photography grounded in classical artistic principles.
An Opening Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, followed by the Award Ceremony on Thursday, January 29, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 7:45 PM.
Event Details
Finalist Exhibition:
January 27–31, 2026
Opening Ceremony:
Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Award Ceremony:
Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 7:00 PM – 7:45 PM
Venue:
Salmagundi Club
47 Fifth Avenue at 12th Street
New York, NY 10003
Organizing Committee, NTD International Photography Competition
As part of NTD’s global cultural and artistic initiatives, the International Photography Competition is dedicated to promoting traditional values and fostering cross-cultural artistic exchange. The competition highlights photographic works that embody kindness, beauty, luminosity, and naturalism, reflecting a timeless aesthetic rooted in authenticity and human virtue.
The 2026 finalist exhibition will feature outstanding photographic works selected from submissions representing more than 100 countries, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience contemporary photography grounded in classical artistic principles.
An Opening Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, followed by the Award Ceremony on Thursday, January 29, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 7:45 PM.
Event Details
Finalist Exhibition:
January 27–31, 2026
Opening Ceremony:
Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Award Ceremony:
Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 7:00 PM – 7:45 PM
Venue:
Salmagundi Club
47 Fifth Avenue at 12th Street
New York, NY 10003
Organizing Committee, NTD International Photography Competition
Contact
New Tang Dynasty TelevisionContact
Lucy Zhou
1 855-561-0888
ntd.com
Lucy Zhou
1 855-561-0888
ntd.com
Categories