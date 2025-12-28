2025 NTD 5th International Photography Competition Finalist Exhibition to Open at Salmagundi Club, New York City

The NTD International Photography Competition highlights photographic works that embody kindness, beauty, luminosity, and naturalism, reflecting a timeless aesthetic rooted in authenticity and human virtue. The 2026 finalist exhibition will feature outstanding photographic works selected from submissions representing more than 100 countries, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience contemporary photography grounded in classical artistic principles.