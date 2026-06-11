MyLifeSite.net has launched a new feature that helps senior adults and their families learn more about a high-end retirement community's financial viability before they decide to make a large financial commitment, which often includes a sizable entry fee. It is the only online resource like this that is available to consumers and it helps answer one of the most popular questions: Will my money be safe? The best news is that for now this feature is offered for free. - May 03, 2017 - My LifeSite