Advisors Capital Management Welcomes Kevin E. Strauss as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Former Abner Herrman & Brock Asset Management Vice Chairman Kevin E. Strauss joins Advisors Capital Management bringing municipal bond expertise. - September 13, 2019 - Advisors Capital Management

Massimiliano De Santis Launches New Financial Planning Firm with XY Planning Network DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC

myLifeSite Launches Web-based Financial Tool for Life Plan Communities myLifeSite, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company that develops online planning tools and resources to help seniors make informed choices about retirement living, has unveiled a new resource that will make it easier for life plan community prospects to examine the affordability of a community. MoneyGauge... - June 20, 2019 - My LifeSite

Lembirik Group Investments is Now Accepting US Clients The Value investment fund company is opening a branch in the U.S.A. - January 24, 2019 - Lembirik Group, LLC

Dhanayoga Launches Global Multi-Asset Portfolio Advisory Services The Global Multi-Asset Portfolio Advisory services enable Individual and Institutional investors from any part of the world to benefit from both standardized and tailored Global Multi-asset portfolios that align with one's goals, return, risk, tenure and liquidity needs. - November 10, 2018 - Dhanayoga

Advisors Capital Management Adds Former Salient Global Equity Team Nationally recognized investment advisory firm, Advisors Capital Management (ACM), is pleased to announce the addition of the former global equity investment team from Salient Partners, along with the assets managed by the team. This addition brings to ACM’s investment committee three veteran... - October 13, 2018 - Advisors Capital Management

Roosevelt Investments Acquires Value Architects Asset Management and Blueprint Financial Planning The Roosevelt Investment Group, Inc. (Roosevelt Investments), a New York City based investment advisory firm, announced today its acquisition of Value Architects Asset Management, LLC (VAAM), and its affiliate, Blueprint Financial Planning, LLC, both of Hoboken, New Jersey. VAAM and Blueprint have been providing financial planning and investment management services to both individuals and institutions since 2001. - October 02, 2018 - Roosevelt Investments

Guy Baker Ph.D., “Three Questions to Ask Before You Retire” on Forbes.com Three Questions to Ask Before You Retire. - September 13, 2018 - Guy Baker, Ph.D.

Great Lakes Wealth Implements Award-Winning Risk Alignment Platform to Drive Client Success Great Lakes Wealth announced it has implemented Riskalyze, the world’s first risk alignment platform, which mathematically pinpoints a client’s Risk Number® and equips advisors to empower fearless investors. Built on a Nobel Prize-winning framework, Riskalyze quantifies the semantics... - September 06, 2018 - Great Lakes Wealth

Millenia Real Estate’s Eric Ramirez Receives 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award; a Leading Independent Information Provider Recognizes Market’s Top Leasing and Sales Brokers Millenia Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce that Mr. Eric J. Ramirez has been named a 2017 CoStar Power Broker TM by CoStar Group, Inc., the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. This annual industry award recognizes distinguished professionals in commercial real estate brokerage by highlighting the achievements of the firms and individual brokers who closed the highest transaction volumes in commercial property sales or leases. - August 18, 2018 - Millenia Commercial Real Estate

Dimensions Network Token Sale Commencing 12 August 2018 - Cryptocurrency Trading for the Next Generation Built specifically for the fast expanding cryptocurrency markets, Dimensions Network is a fully scalable and full-featured trading platform bringing all the best features together in one place. In addition to regular trading, the platform will feature advanced trading features such as Options and Futures trading as well as an industry first Exchange Aggregator. - July 01, 2018 - Dimensions Network

Male Leaders Are Less Likely to Mentor Upcoming Female Leaders Post #MeToo; NextGen Orgs Can Reverse This Disturbing Trend The unintended negative consequence of the #MeToo movement: male leaders are backing away from mentoring women. The problem is being made worse by employee trainings that are ineffective. Addressing only the symptoms won't solve the problem. - March 27, 2018 - NextGen Orgs

Jenn King, CFP® Joins PARAGON Wealth Strategies PARAGON Wealth Strategies, LLC, a boutique wealth management firm headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, announced today that Jenn King, CFP® has joined their firm as a Senior Financial Planner and Investment Advisor Representative. Jenn has spent her 17 years in the industry focused on a comprehensive,... - March 22, 2018 - PARAGON Wealth Strategies, LLC

Michael W. Landsberg Named to the 2018 Barron's Magazine Ranking of Top Financial Advisors in America, State by State Ranking, for the 7th Time Michael Landsberg, Partner, of Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management in Punta Gorda, Florida has been recognized as a 2018 Top Financial Advisor by Barron’s Magazine as announced in the March 10th issue. “It’s an honor to again be named to this ranking,” Landsberg said. - March 21, 2018 - Landsberg Bennett

Seamans Capital Management Hires Operations Professional Seamans Capital Management is expanding it's Boston-based operations team with the hiring of Suzanne Matulis. - December 21, 2017 - Seamans Capital Management

Seamans Capital Management Hires Portfolio Manager Expanding the Firm’s Investment Team Seamans Capital Management (SCM) is pleased to announce that Robert N. Cunjak has joined our investment team this month. Mr. Cunjak was previously at Sankaty Advisors (now Bain Capital Credit), where he was a Portfolio Manager, Managing Director, and Head of the Energy Team. Mr. Cunjak also invested... - December 17, 2017 - Seamans Capital Management

Paul Murans, Advisor to High-Net-Worth Clients, Joins Thurston Springer Thurston Springer Financial's recruiting team lands high-net-worth advisor Paul Murans. - November 03, 2017 - Thurston Springer Financial

Warrington Asset Management Wins Pinnacle Award’s 5-Year Best Options Strategy Warrington Asset's Strategic Trading Program won the Pinnacle Award's Best Options Strategy for 5-years, only 18 months after separating from Morgan Stanley to go on its own. - July 14, 2017 - Warrington Asset Management

Diversify Portfolio Announces Support for Multiple Stock Portfolios Diversify Portfolio's focus is on providing tools to create more efficient and better performing stock portfolios. They have announced support for multiple portfolios per user which allows for cross portfolio analysis of key metrics. - July 12, 2017 - DiversifyPortfolio

2nd Edition of Bestselling “What’s the Deal with Retirement Communities?” Released Newly revised book takes an up-close look at often-asked questions about senior housing options. - June 30, 2017 - My LifeSite

Chris Campbell Achieves Court of the Table MDRT Membership is Exclusive to World’s Leading Financial Professionals Chris Campbell, CEO of CJ Campbell & Associates in Rockville, Maryland has qualified for Court of the Table of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT). Achieving Court of the Table status places Mr. Campbell among the top professionals in the global life insurance and financial services industry. - May 18, 2017 - CJ Campbell and Associates

My LifeSite Launches CCRC Financial Data Sorting Capabilities MyLifeSite.net has launched a new feature that helps senior adults and their families learn more about a high-end retirement community's financial viability before they decide to make a large financial commitment, which often includes a sizable entry fee. It is the only online resource like this that is available to consumers and it helps answer one of the most popular questions: Will my money be safe? The best news is that for now this feature is offered for free. - May 03, 2017 - My LifeSite

Michael W. Landsberg Among Barron’s Top State by State Financial Advisors in America for 2017; His 6th Time Michael Landsberg, Partner at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management , associated with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, in Punta Gorda, Florida was ranked among Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors for 2017, as announced in the weekly magazine’s March 4Th issue. Landsberg... - March 22, 2017 - Landsberg Bennett

Stock Market Analysis Website Launched - DiversifyPortfolio.com DiversifyPortfolio launches website focused on stock portfolio diversification and correlation analysis. - March 16, 2017 - DiversifyPortfolio

Alfred Lettner – U.S. Stocks Still Attractive Despite Talks of Interest Rate Hike Stock market could test new highs as rate hike jitters fade. - August 31, 2016 - Alfred Lettner

Robert P. Finley of Virtue Asset Management Accepted for Membership in the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) Robert P. Finley of Virtue Asset Management in Barrington, IL as been accepted for membership in the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA). Robert Finley is a CFA® charterholder and a Certified Financial Planner™ certificant with 14 years of experience. Robert most recently... - August 28, 2016 - Virtue Asset Management

Simon Conway Discusses the 2016 IPO Market and M&A Activity - Alfred Lettner Simon Conway, the Investment Director at Alfred Lettner, explains the reasons why the IPO market which is at its worse since the financial crisis. - August 04, 2016 - Alfred Lettner

Markets React Very Well to UK Referendum - Alfred Lettner Senior Investment Managers, David Perry and Edward Smith discuss the impact of Brexit. - August 02, 2016 - Alfred Lettner

Launching of Virtue Asset Management Robert Finley CFA, CFP®, former Senior Portfolio Manager of $375 million in assets for high net worth individuals, has launched Virtue Asset Management. An independent asset management company. - July 28, 2016 - Virtue Asset Management

Alfred Lettner - "Brexit" Has Caused Deep Shock to Global Economy Britain has suffered a “deep” shock to the economy from the Brexit vote, a senior member of Alfred Lettner, the family-owned financial advisory firm in Austria, stressed today. - July 14, 2016 - Alfred Lettner

Sooryen Announces "Ready, Set, Convert" – Apple Pay and Android Pay for Mobile and Desktop Söoryen Technologies today announced the availability of its ‘Ready, Set, Convert’ program for eCommerce merchants to offer Apple Pay* and Android Pay* on their mobile (and desktop) websites. Söoryen Technologies is one of the first service providers to offer ‘fingerprint... - June 27, 2016 - sooryen

ECU Football Camp Sponsorship Continues JP Capital Management Commitment to Youth Development JPCM has entered into a long-term partnership with Coach Mo Football Camps as the Primary Sponsor. These camps entail personal instruction, coaching and installation of football fundamentals to children from 1st through 12th grade. - June 17, 2016 - JP Capital Management

IASG Alternatives Appoints Stephen Klawitter as Vice-President IASG Alternatives is an independent and highly specialized financial services group that provides access to a premier platform of managed futures investments designed to meet the needs of sophisticated investors. Managed Futures Specialist Expands Team to Meet Increased Demand from a Growing Client Base for Alternative Investments. - June 07, 2016 - IASG Alternatives LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management Announces Succession Plan Partnership with Spar Investment Counsel As part of their continuing commitment to clients regarding sustainability and longevity of their successful execution of client investment objectives, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management (MSCM) is pleased to announce that the Spar Investment Counsel team has joined the firm. - May 13, 2016 - McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management

IASG Launches Broker Dealer to Serve an Expanding Audience for Managed Futures IASG Alternatives LLC is an independent and highly specialized financial services group that provides access to a premier platform of managed futures investments designed to meet the needs of sophisticated investors. - May 04, 2016 - IASG Alternatives LLC

Finogy - Using Biometric Data in a Personal Finance App Finogy, a new online investing platform, is creating a biometric app on Indiegogo. - April 27, 2016 - Finogy

Trinova Capital Announce Addition of Samuel Shakeson to Equity Research Team Samuel Shakeson has been appointed to Trinova Capital's Equity Research Team to focus on speciality pharmaceuticals equities. - April 02, 2016 - Trinova Capital

Trinova Capital on Track for Record-Breaking Q1 of 2016 Trinova Capital have expressed today that the Tokyo-based equity research firm is on target to achieve their best ever fiscal quarter. - March 24, 2016 - Trinova Capital

Trinova Capital Announces Community Support Program Trinova Capital announces new program to support volunteering and community service for employees. - March 23, 2016 - Trinova Capital

Eagle Technology Receives Milwaukee 7 Export Development Grant Eagle Technology, developer of a leading CMMS solution designed to assist clients with maintenance management needs, announces they are a recipient of an international export development grant from the Milwaukee 7 region. The Export Development Grant program combines funding with mentorship and guidance to help small businesses take advantage of opportunities for overseas expansion. - March 17, 2016 - Eagle Technology

Trinova Capital Launches Global Client Drive Trinova Capital launches ambitious global client initiative to drive next decade of growth for the firm. - March 07, 2016 - Trinova Capital

U.S. Equity Market Performance is Sustainable, According to Drapella Capital Management Report Drapella Capital Management Sees 4 Key Reasons Why U.S. Corporate Earnings Can Continue to Grow and Drive Equity Market Returns in 2016. - November 24, 2015 - Drapella Capital Management

Educational Medicare Workshop for Baby Boomers An educational workshop titled "Managing Health Care Expenses in Retirement: What Baby Boomers Need to Know About Medicare and Long-Term Care" has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on November 21 at Elliott and Associates Wealth Advisors, Inc located at 1225 Johnson Ferry Rd, Suite 600, Marietta,... - November 11, 2015 - Elliott & Associates Wealth Advisors, Inc.

Everest Companies File Lawsuit Against Kirk Financial Group, Kirk Investment Advisors, and Christopher Kirk Everest Companies File Lawsuit against Kirk Financial Group, Kirk Investment Advisors, and Christopher Kirk for alleged Lanham Act Violations, Misappropriation of Trade Secrets, Trademark Infringement, Invasion of Privacy, and Tortious Interference with Contract. - October 20, 2015 - Everest Companies

Kristine d’Esterhazy of PARAGON Wealth Strategies in Jacksonville, FL Earns Chartered Special Needs ConsultantTM (ChSNCTM) Designation Kristine d’Esterhazy, CFP® and Financial Advisor with PARAGON Wealth Strategies in Jacksonville, FL, has earned the Chartered Special Needs ConsultantTM (ChSNCTM) professional designation from The American College, Bryn Mawr, PA. The demand for financial advisors who understand the complexities... - September 21, 2015 - PARAGON Wealth Strategies, LLC

PARAGON Wealth Strategies to Participate in Walk Now for Autism Speaks Resource Fair PARAGON Wealth Strategies to Participate in Walk Now for Autism Speaks Resource Fair; Autism Walk is Saturday September 19th, 2015 at The Landing - September 21, 2015 - PARAGON Wealth Strategies, LLC