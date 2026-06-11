Recent Headlines
Within Retail Asset Management
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
Introducing the Newest Member of Double Diamond Investment Group
Double Diamond Investment Group hires a bond trader. - June 10, 2026 - DoubleDiamond Investment Gp
Why 2026 is the Best Time to Combine DAM and PIM Software Unlocks Faster Growth, Top Customer Experiences, and Operational Efficiency, Says Industry Expert Josh Van Dyk
Organizations looking to modernize their digital commerce operations are increasingly turning to the combined power of Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Product Information Management (PIM) software to streamline workflows, improve customer experiences, and accelerate growth. Industry expert Josh Van Dyk, a recognized leader in enterprise digital transformation and commerce strategy, says integrating these two technologies has become essential for brands competing across ecommerce, & retail. - February 16, 2026 - Josh Van Dyk Speaking & Training
Copernicus Hedge Fund to Open to New Investors
Copernicus Hedge Fund, a fund of funds will open to new investors soon. The highly diversified fund open to qualified clients will be accepting new investors. Open to qualified clients, family offices and institutional investors. Reg D 506(c) fund. Based in Vail Colorado. Filed Federally to open September 2025, Launch date end of 2025. - October 21, 2025 - Copernicus Hedge Fund
New Website Guides Job Changers and Retirees with a Simple Resource to Rollover a 401(K) or Other Retirement Plan
A new website called RolloverYour401k.com has been launched to help people with 401(K) rollovers and other retirement plan transfers. The website is free to use and provides retirees and job changers the tools they need to handle rollovers. - January 28, 2025 - RolloverYour401k
BKM Wealth Management Adds Tax Services
BKM Wealth Management Welcomes Matthew Kabitzke, CPA, as Director of Tax Planning. - January 11, 2025 - BKM Wealth Management
Incentive Investment Funds PLC Leads the Way in Irish Fixed-Income Investments
Incentive Investment Funds PLC, a renowned Dublin-based financial firm, announces its strategic advancement in the Irish fixed-income sector, showcasing positive growth and innovative investment solutions. - January 19, 2024 - Incentive Investment Funds PLC
Ranger Retail Partners Bring Happy Beauty Co., from Sally Beauty, to North Texas
Ranger Retail Partners, a Dallas-based company specializing in retail and restaurant tenant representation throughout the country, announces they have represented Happy Beauty Co., a new concept by Sally’s Beauty, in the rollout of four new concept stores in North Texas. Opened locations -... - December 05, 2023 - Ranger Retail Partners, LLC
Ranger Retail Partners Completing 4th Capital Grille Location Now in Southlake, Texas
Ranger Retail Partners, a Dallas based company, specializes in retail and restaurant tenant representation throughout the country. The Capital Grille, well-known for delivering a unique, high-end dining experience announces the coming of their fourth area location in Southlake, Texas in 2024. - November 20, 2023 - Ranger Retail Partners, LLC
High Inflation Beaten by Earning 10% a Year with a 9 Minutes Setup, Reveals a Step by Step Guide Presented by the Fintech Mag
After scanning and testing several different classic savings and high-interest platforms, The Fintech Mag brings an ultimate 3 steps guide to help people (investors or not) to beat high inflation in these challenging times. - June 22, 2022 - The Fintech Mag
Jones Lowry Adds New Director
Jones Lowry, a national wealth transfer and insurance planning firm with offices in New York, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, announced that Jeff Newman, MBA, has joined the firm as a director. He is responsible for design, implementation and management of wealth transfer... - December 08, 2021 - Jones Lowry
StockValu.com Announces Launch of New Equity Management Approach
StockValu.com announces the launch of its newsletter, ebook and soon-to-be available online software tool designed to enhance equity portfolio returns for institutions. We offer a fundamental valuation-based approach to portfolio returns based on the Founder's 15 year experience as an equity analyst in NYC. - November 09, 2021 - StockValu.com
BC Assets Management HK - Preparing for Growth
BC Assets Management HK Ltd Appoint Mr. Richard Green as Director of Finance - September 26, 2021 - BC Assets Management HK
JMS Financial Forecasts an Electrifying Year Ahead for EVs
According to JMS, the global market for electric vehicles is expected to expand from USD 121.8 billion in 2020 to USD 236.3 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 10.6% between 2021 and 2027. - May 07, 2021 - JMS Financial
Lakeman Financial Launches the Lakeman Financial Foundation
Lakeman Financial recently announced that it has launched a donor-advised fund with Fidelity Charitable’s Giving Account. Fidelity Charitable is 501(c)(3) public charity. - December 31, 2020 - Lakeman Financial
Christopher Campbell Achieves Prestigious Top of the Table MDRT Qualification
Christopher Campbell, Founder and CEO of CJ Campbell & Associates in Rockville, MD has qualified for MDRT Top of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for membership in Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals® Top of the Table is an... - June 19, 2020 - CJ Campbell and Associates
Nicole Caringal, Leader in the Financial Service Industry, Joins Award-Winning Valliant Wealth Strategies Team
Valliant Wealth Strategies is pleased to announce the addition of Nicole Caringal, CERTIFIED FINANACIAL PLANNER™ provider, to its award-winning financial services team. Caringal brings over twenty years of finance experience with a long, successful career in management and compliance with... - June 17, 2020 - Valliant Wealth Strategies
Eastern Shore Wealth Advisor, Mary Ellen Valliant, Named One of Forbes’ Top Advisors in the Nation and in the State
Mary Ellen Valliant, Founder, Managing Partner of Valliant Wealth Strategies, Accredited Institutional Fiduciary, and Raymond James Leaders Council member, was named to the Forbes’ Top Women Wealth Advisors in the nation and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for the state of Maryland. Of the top... - June 08, 2020 - Valliant Wealth Strategies
Dave Ramsey Organization Announces Asa Lakeman, CFP®, CFS of Lakeman Financial as a Smartvestor Pro
Outstanding client service, ethics, and professionalism have enabled Asa Lakeman CFP®, CFS Financial Advisor and President of Lakeman Financial, to achieve a position as a SmartVestor Pro by the Dave Ramsey organization. To attain the SmartVestor Pro status, financial professionals must agree... - May 03, 2020 - Lakeman Financial
Institute of Business & Finance Announces a New CFS® Designee
Institute of Business & Finance Announces a New CFS® Designee The Institute of Business & Finance (IBF) recently awarded Asa Lakeman with the first nationally recognized mutual fund designation, CFS® (Certified Fund Specialist®). This graduate-level designation is conferred... - April 24, 2020 - Lakeman Financial
Experienced Financial Planner Launches Lakeman Financial to Better Serve Clients
Asa J Lakeman, CFP®, CFS (Certified Fund Specialist) is pleased to announce the formation of Lakeman Financial. Asa brings with him nearly two decades of experience helping businesses and families pursue their financial goals. Asa has achieved the Certified Fund Specialist and Certified... - February 29, 2020 - Lakeman Financial
Michael Landsberg, Chief Investment Officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management Was Recognized on the 2020 Forbes Magazine Best-in-State Wealth List
Michael Landsberg, a founder, and Chief Investment Officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management was recognized on the 2020 Forbes Magazine Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. This year’s list spotlights over 3,000 top advisors from across the country. This is the 3rd time Michael... - February 06, 2020 - Landsberg Bennett
Advisors Capital Management Welcomes Kevin E. Strauss as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager
Former Abner Herrman & Brock Asset Management Vice Chairman Kevin E. Strauss joins Advisors Capital Management bringing municipal bond expertise. - September 13, 2019 - Advisors Capital Management
Massimiliano De Santis Launches New Financial Planning Firm with XY Planning Network
DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC
DataPoints & AFCPE® Form Partnership to Blend Financial Psychology Technology with the Leader in Financial Counseling, Coaching, & Education
The partnership will benefit AFCPE® members and DataPoints clients, with the ultimate goal of helping improve the financial lives of individuals. - August 22, 2019 - DataPoints
The Next Millionaire Next Door, the Follow-Up to Its Best-Selling Predecessor, Now Available in Audio
Four Decades of Research Reveals What It Takes to Become Wealthy Today - July 25, 2019 - DataPoints
myLifeSite Launches Web-based Financial Tool for Life Plan Communities
myLifeSite, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company that develops online planning tools and resources to help seniors make informed choices about retirement living, has unveiled a new resource that will make it easier for life plan community prospects to examine the affordability of a... - June 20, 2019 - My LifeSite
Dhanayoga Launches Global Multi-Asset Portfolio Advisory Services
The Global Multi-Asset Portfolio Advisory services enable Individual and Institutional investors from any part of the world to benefit from both standardized and tailored Global Multi-asset portfolios that align with one's goals, return, risk, tenure and liquidity needs. - November 10, 2018 - Dhanayoga
Advisors Capital Management Adds Former Salient Global Equity Team
Nationally recognized investment advisory firm, Advisors Capital Management (ACM), is pleased to announce the addition of the former global equity investment team from Salient Partners, along with the assets managed by the team. This addition brings to ACM’s investment committee three... - October 13, 2018 - Advisors Capital Management
Roosevelt Investments Acquires Value Architects Asset Management and Blueprint Financial Planning
The Roosevelt Investment Group, Inc. (Roosevelt Investments), a New York City based investment advisory firm, announced today its acquisition of Value Architects Asset Management, LLC (VAAM), and its affiliate, Blueprint Financial Planning, LLC, both of Hoboken, New Jersey. VAAM and Blueprint have been providing financial planning and investment management services to both individuals and institutions since 2001. - October 02, 2018 - Roosevelt Investments
Guy Baker Ph.D., “Three Questions to Ask Before You Retire” on Forbes.com
Three Questions to Ask Before You Retire. - September 13, 2018 - Guy Baker, Ph.D.
Great Lakes Wealth Implements Award-Winning Risk Alignment Platform to Drive Client Success
Great Lakes Wealth announced it has implemented Riskalyze, the world’s first risk alignment platform, which mathematically pinpoints a client’s Risk Number® and equips advisors to empower fearless investors. Built on a Nobel Prize-winning framework, Riskalyze quantifies the... - September 06, 2018 - Great Lakes Wealth
Millenia Real Estate’s Eric Ramirez Receives 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award; a Leading Independent Information Provider Recognizes Market’s Top Leasing and Sales Brokers
Millenia Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce that Mr. Eric J. Ramirez has been named a 2017 CoStar Power Broker TM by CoStar Group, Inc., the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. This annual industry award recognizes distinguished professionals in commercial real estate brokerage by highlighting the achievements of the firms and individual brokers who closed the highest transaction volumes in commercial property sales or leases. - August 18, 2018 - Millenia Commercial Real Estate
Dimensions Network Token Sale Commencing 12 August 2018 - Cryptocurrency Trading for the Next Generation
Built specifically for the fast expanding cryptocurrency markets, Dimensions Network is a fully scalable and full-featured trading platform bringing all the best features together in one place. In addition to regular trading, the platform will feature advanced trading features such as Options and Futures trading as well as an industry first Exchange Aggregator. - July 01, 2018 - Dimensions Network
Male Leaders Are Less Likely to Mentor Upcoming Female Leaders Post #MeToo; NextGen Orgs Can Reverse This Disturbing Trend
The unintended negative consequence of the #MeToo movement: male leaders are backing away from mentoring women. The problem is being made worse by employee trainings that are ineffective. Addressing only the symptoms won't solve the problem. - March 27, 2018 - NextGen Orgs
Jenn King, CFP® Joins PARAGON Wealth Strategies
PARAGON Wealth Strategies, LLC, a boutique wealth management firm headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, announced today that Jenn King, CFP® has joined their firm as a Senior Financial Planner and Investment Advisor Representative. Jenn has spent her 17 years in the industry focused on a... - March 22, 2018 - PARAGON Wealth Strategies, LLC
Michael W. Landsberg Named to the 2018 Barron's Magazine Ranking of Top Financial Advisors in America, State by State Ranking, for the 7th Time
Michael Landsberg, Partner, of Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management in Punta Gorda, Florida has been recognized as a 2018 Top Financial Advisor by Barron’s Magazine as announced in the March 10th issue. “It’s an honor to again be named to this ranking,” Landsberg... - March 21, 2018 - Landsberg Bennett
Seamans Capital Management Hires Operations Professional
Seamans Capital Management is expanding it's Boston-based operations team with the hiring of Suzanne Matulis. - December 21, 2017 - Seamans Capital Management
Seamans Capital Management Hires Portfolio Manager Expanding the Firm’s Investment Team
Seamans Capital Management (SCM) is pleased to announce that Robert N. Cunjak has joined our investment team this month. Mr. Cunjak was previously at Sankaty Advisors (now Bain Capital Credit), where he was a Portfolio Manager, Managing Director, and Head of the Energy Team. Mr. Cunjak also... - December 17, 2017 - Seamans Capital Management
John M. Sklencar, RFC - Best Financial Advisor for Physicians and Dentists (as Featured in Medical Economics and Dental Practice News)
Local Financial Advisor Attends Advisor Group's ConnectED 2017 National conference. - November 08, 2017 - Physicians Private Client Group
Paul Murans, Advisor to High-Net-Worth Clients, Joins Thurston Springer
Thurston Springer Financial's recruiting team lands high-net-worth advisor Paul Murans. - November 03, 2017 - Thurston Springer Financial
Warrington Asset Management Wins Pinnacle Award’s 5-Year Best Options Strategy
Warrington Asset's Strategic Trading Program won the Pinnacle Award's Best Options Strategy for 5-years, only 18 months after separating from Morgan Stanley to go on its own. - July 14, 2017 - Warrington Asset Management
Diversify Portfolio Announces Support for Multiple Stock Portfolios
Diversify Portfolio's focus is on providing tools to create more efficient and better performing stock portfolios. They have announced support for multiple portfolios per user which allows for cross portfolio analysis of key metrics. - July 12, 2017 - DiversifyPortfolio
2nd Edition of Bestselling “What’s the Deal with Retirement Communities?” Released
Newly revised book takes an up-close look at often-asked questions about senior housing options. - June 30, 2017 - My LifeSite
Chris Campbell Achieves Court of the Table MDRT Membership is Exclusive to World’s Leading Financial Professionals
Chris Campbell, CEO of CJ Campbell & Associates in Rockville, Maryland has qualified for Court of the Table of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT). Achieving Court of the Table status places Mr. Campbell among the top professionals in the global life insurance and financial services industry. - May 18, 2017 - CJ Campbell and Associates
My LifeSite Launches CCRC Financial Data Sorting Capabilities
MyLifeSite.net has launched a new feature that helps senior adults and their families learn more about a high-end retirement community's financial viability before they decide to make a large financial commitment, which often includes a sizable entry fee. It is the only online resource like this that is available to consumers and it helps answer one of the most popular questions: Will my money be safe? The best news is that for now this feature is offered for free. - May 03, 2017 - My LifeSite
Michael W. Landsberg Among Barron’s Top State by State Financial Advisors in America for 2017; His 6th Time
Michael Landsberg, Partner at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management , associated with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, in Punta Gorda, Florida was ranked among Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors for 2017, as announced in the weekly magazine’s March 4Th... - March 22, 2017 - Landsberg Bennett
Stock Market Analysis Website Launched - DiversifyPortfolio.com
DiversifyPortfolio launches website focused on stock portfolio diversification and correlation analysis. - March 16, 2017 - DiversifyPortfolio
Alfred Lettner – U.S. Stocks Still Attractive Despite Talks of Interest Rate Hike
Stock market could test new highs as rate hike jitters fade. - August 31, 2016 - Alfred Lettner
Robert P. Finley of Virtue Asset Management Accepted for Membership in the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA)
Robert P. Finley of Virtue Asset Management in Barrington, IL as been accepted for membership in the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA). Robert Finley is a CFA® charterholder and a Certified Financial Planner™ certificant with 14 years of experience. Robert most... - August 28, 2016 - Virtue Asset Management