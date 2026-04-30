Sentient Trader is the first ever software developer to turn all the Cyclic Theories that JM Hurst proposed in the 1970s and publish them as a computer trading system. Designed for day traders and swing traders, it can be used to trade any financial market, anywhere in the world. Sentient Trader includes the latest academic research about financial cycles and has a wealth of trading system features to help users make successful trading decisions. - October 30, 2010 - Sentient Trader