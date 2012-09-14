PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Shadow Financial Systems Expands its Headquarters to Accommodate Continued Growth ShadowSuite is being adopted by more industry participants and current customers are expanding asset class coverage creating the need to expand the team on all fronts and therefore, the size of corporate headquarters. - May 18, 2019 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

Professional Traders Academy Launches Forex and Crypto Currency Trading Courses in Delhi Delhi based Stock trading training Institute cum support center, Professional Traders Academy (PTA), recently launched their beginner-to- advance level Crypto Currency and Foreign Exchange trading courses. These intensive investment courses, for beginners, are Delhi’s one of its kind virtual currency trading course especially aimed to assist students, businessman and working professionals in making money online. - October 17, 2018 - Professoinal Traders Academy

Cryptocurrencies Now Recognized by Shadow Financial Systems' ShadowSuite Shadow Poised for Continued Growth with Addition of Cryptocurrency Asset Support. - October 16, 2018 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

DailyForex Expands to Support Swedish & Polish Traders DailyForex, a company that provides currency traders with updates and analysis about the currency markets, has announced today the launch of its website in Swedish and Polish. The Swedish and Polish websites offer timely market analysis directly from the DailyForex trading desk as well as reviews of... - March 05, 2017 - DailyForex

DailyForex App Adds Push Notifications for Price Alerts The Company’s Android and iOS Apps Keep Traders Updated Around the Clock - November 21, 2016 - DailyForex

Online Trading Academy to Host Power Trading Workshops in Iowa Online Trading Academy will host two Power Trading Workshops in Iowa in January, 2016. Both Workshops are free and open to the public with registration. The first workshop will be held in Ames on Saturday, January 2, 2016. The second workshop will be held in downtown Des Moines on Saturday, January 9,... - December 29, 2015 - Online Trading Academy Minneapolis

BarronsFX Offshore Investor Conference Call BarronsFX plans to host a Offshore Investor conference call on Tuesday, August 11th at 12:00 p.m. (ET) with Michael P. Sullivan, Senior Director of Agricultural Trading and Oliver Morgan, Managing Partner. A presentation will be available on the firm’s web site, http://www.barronsfx.com Members... - August 11, 2015 - Barrons FX

BarronsFX Announces the Retirement of Senior Analyst Goodloe Early Mr. Early was responsible for global research and international intergration in the energy sector. - May 23, 2015 - Barrons FX

Barrons FX: A New Alternative for the Average Investor Far too often commodity and currency “risk” capital markets are written off by investors, pundits, and casual market observers as too aggressive or too risky a strategy for the average investor. Building off the momentum of many past conferences in Hong Kong, Singapore, New York and Melbourne,... - May 22, 2015 - Barrons FX

MuniFocus Alerts Investors with Key Documents When Local Government and Obligors Meet Municipal bond investors trust over $3.7 trillion of their dollars in the hands of local county, city, school and other special districts. Yet, many of those municipalities and other borrowers don’t bother keeping those investors up to date about their financial condition. - April 02, 2015 - MuniFocus

DecisionBar Trading Software Now Offering Free Trading Signals Sent Right to Your Inbox DecisionBar Trading Software, used by successful traders of stocks, currencies and futures world-wide, is now offering free trading signals, delivered right to your inbox, with analysis by Les Schwartz, the developer of DecisionBar Software and the DecisionBar Trading Method. - June 19, 2014 - DecisionBar Trading Software

Daniel Merandi Celebrates 3rd Annual Mark as Chief Executive Officer M&M Financial Trust, with a specialty in leveraged portfolio capital raises and fixed income trading, has celebrated the the 3 year Anniversary with top notch business entrepreneur Mr. Daniel Merandi as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. - September 25, 2013 - M&M Financial

Moss Global Securities Offers New International Currency Fund Moss Global Securities has launched an actively managed exchange traded mutual fund that targets dynamic currencies around the globe. - March 06, 2013 - Moss Global Securities

AKFinancials Announces Its 2013 Forex Course Schedule AKFinancials LTD., a proprietary trading and educational firm, today announces its Forex course schedule for 2013. - January 07, 2013 - AKFINANCIALS LTD

Pre-IPOGroup Platinum is Now Accepting Accredited Investor and Institutional Membership Pre-IPO Group Platinum provides its strictly accredited members ultra exclusive, unique, alternative investment opportunities not available to the general, investing public. Their unique asset class investments are designed to yield exceptional, above average returns which easily beat benchmark returns. - September 02, 2012 - Pre-IPO Group

Sentient Trader Cycles to Profit with JM Hurst Sentient Trader is the first ever software developer to turn all the Cyclic Theories that JM Hurst proposed in the 1970s and publish them as a computer trading system. Designed for day traders and swing traders, it can be used to trade any financial market, anywhere in the world. Sentient Trader includes the latest academic research about financial cycles and has a wealth of trading system features to help users make successful trading decisions. - October 30, 2010 - Sentient Trader

The Retirement Guys Builds Relationship with Habitat for Humanity The Retirement Guys closes their office on October 18th to help Habitat for Humanity prepare for next community build. - October 17, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Cecil M. Bateman Obtains the Certified Wealth Strategist® Industry Designation Cecil Bateman is among the first 1000 professionals to obtain the Certified Wealth Strategist® designation in the country. - October 13, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Georgia Commerce Club Grows to 1,000 Members in 10 Months The Georgia Commerce Club, an interactive/commerce club, has rapidly grown to over 1,000 online members in just ten short months. Its dynamic design and content has enabled Georgia residents to network and grow their business simultaneously. - October 02, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Local Award-Winning Firm Grows Rapidly as Competitors Downsize Infinity Wealth Management seeks exceptionally experienced advisors to complement their explosive momentum. - September 29, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Heron Financial Partners Grows Local Operations with the Addition of Three Registered Representatives Heron Financial Partners, Inc. announced today that three new Registered Representatives have recently joined the firm. - September 27, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

LVZ Advisors Help Community Continue 10 Years of Free Concerts Lorence & Vander Zwart donates to First Reformed Church to extend a community-loved free concert series. The generous donation will be used to pay performers and maintain musical equipment. - September 19, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Pulsar Capital Expands Its Proprietary Trading Activities to Asia, South America and Australia Pulsar Capital, an International Proprietary Trading Firm, announced today that it will expand its activities to Asia, South America and Australia. The company, currently operating with European and North American traders, will start to accept applications from individuals from around the globe who... - September 18, 2010 - Pulsar Capital

Padilla & Associates Donates to Catholic School to Purchase School Uniforms for Underprivileged Students Padilla & Associates Donates to St. Leo the Great Catholic School to help provide school uniforms for kids. - September 16, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Dorman Financial Management, P.A, Helps Disadvantaged Residents Obtain Crucial Identification Documents Dorman Financial Management volunteers at IDignity to help unfortunate residents obtain important state and federal documents which links them to critical services. - September 11, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Cornerstone Wealth Management Group Sponsors Hartford Wealth Forum Summit Cornerstone Wealth Management Group will be showing attendees how to efficiently manage their money by achieving diversification and lowering risk through tactical and alternative investing. - September 09, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Lorence & Vander Zwart Wealth Management Featured in Forbes Lorence & Vander Zwart was featured in Forbes magazine as one of Michigan’s financial experts that are prepared to get your money on the right track. - September 02, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

The Society of Certified Insurance Counselors Honor Robert Williams for 15 Years of Commitment Robert Williams, CIC, CWS®, of Williams Wealth Management was recognized for 15 years as a Certified Insurance Counselor. He was awarded a certificate for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC). - August 21, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Larry Kushner of Cornerstone Wealth Management Group Receives FIVE STAR Wealth Manager Award Larry Kushner, founder and president of Cornerstone Wealth Management Group, was recently rated highest in overall satisfaction in Connecticut for financial advisors. - August 20, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Cornerstone Wealth Management Group Hosts Social Security & Retirement Seminar Cornerstone Wealth Management Group talks to local residents about Social Security processes, its solvency and future, and how it affects pension benefits. - August 20, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Padilla & Associates Wealth Management Group and Clients Host Food Drive Benefiting San Antonio Food Bank Padilla & Associates Wealth Management Group initiates a “Give Back to San Antonio” outreach and sponsorship program benefiting the community starting with the local food bank. - August 18, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Steve Bailey of HB Financial Resources Earns Prestigious Loren Dunton Memorial Award Steve Bailey is given the elite Loren Dunton Memorial Award for outstanding contribution to the financial services profession and/or the financial interests of the public for 2010. - August 14, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Spoonful of Generosity from Silver Spoon Personal Financial Officers Sends Young Boy to Disney World Silver Spoon Personal Financial Officers hosted an art auction to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The proceeds helped send 4-year-old Colby to his dream destination, Disney World. - August 12, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Nolan Baker of The Retirement Guys Lectures on Media at the Senior Market Advisor Expo Investment Professional Nolan Baker teaches advisors how to market their business by mastering social and marketing media. - July 23, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Dorman Financial Management Recognized by Financial Advisor Magazine as a Top RIA Firm Dorman Financial Management (DFM) was ranked by Financial Advisor Magazine as one of the top Registered Investment Advisors in their asset category. - July 22, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Dorman Financial Management Adds to Growing Firm to Better Serve Clients Dorman Financial Management welcomes Lori Canfield to the team. - July 22, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

AKFinancials LTD Joins NinjaTrader’s Education Partner Program AKFinancials LTD global electronic trading and educational firm joins NinjaTrader’s Education Partner Program. - July 21, 2010 - AKFINANCIALS LTD

Bill Matthews Receives Elite FIVE STAR Wealth Manager Award Bill Matthews of Matthews Financial Services was rated highest in overall satisfaction in in the Dallas area among financial advisors. - July 17, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Children’s Book Makes Saving Fun and Teaches Valuable Lesson “Feeding Penny Pig” Teaches Kids Financial Responsibility. - July 16, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Matthews Financial Services, Inc. Going a Step Above Competition for Clients Gregory Matthews Named FIVE STAR Wealth Manager. - July 16, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Delafield Financial Planner Receives FIVE STAR Wealth Manager Award Brion Collins of Lake Country Wealth Management was rated highest in overall satisfaction in the Milwaukee area for financial advisors. - July 08, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Dan Anderson of Diamond A Financial Services Receives FIVE STAR Wealth Manager Award Diamond A Financial Services is excited to announce that Dan Anderson, LUTCF has been chosen to receive the prestigious FIVE STAR award. - July 08, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Nathan Sealey of Brass Ring Wealth Management Earns FIVE STAR Award For 2010 Nathan Sealey, founder and president of Brass Ring Wealth Management, was recently rated highest in overall satisfaction in the Detroit area for financial advisors. - July 08, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group

Professional Traders Raised $35,000 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund Asia Charts Pte Ltd, a company formed by a group of professional traders that specialise in stocks and futures trading education, raised $35,000 for “The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund” at a Charity Seminar on 13 March 2010 at the DBS Auditorium. For the first time in Singapore,... - March 31, 2010 - Asia Charts Pte Ltd

Professional Traders to Hold Charity Event to Raise Funds for "The Straits Times the School Pocket Money Fund" For the first time in Singapore, a group of professional traders are organising a Charity Seminar event to help raise funds for The Straits Times “The School Pocket Money Fund”. Asia Charts Pte Ltd, a company formed by a group of professional traders that specialises in stocks and futures... - March 03, 2010 - Asia Charts Pte Ltd

CK Ee, COO and Chief Trainer of Asia Charts Pte Ltd to Speak at the Invest Fair '09 Mr CK Ee, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Trainer of Asia Charts Pte Ltd to speak at Invest Fair '09 at Suntec Singapore International Convention Center on 22-23 August 2009. Asia Charts Pte Ltd will also have a booth at the Invest Fair. Visit the booth to find out about the special InvestFair'09 offer. - August 20, 2009 - Asia Charts Pte Ltd

FXTechstrategy.com Launches New Services FXTechstrategy.com has launched its premium plus services. This comes in two packages. 1.Fxt Technical Strategist Plus-covers 7 currencies analysed daily and sent directly to its clients email boxes. It focuses on eurusd, gbpusd, usdjpy, eurjpy, audusd, usdcad, eurgbp & The Dollar Index 2.Fxt Commodity... - April 02, 2009 - FXTechstrategy.com

DailyForex Launches New and Improved Site DailyForex is proud to announce the launch of its new site, with enhanced content and easier navigation, making it the one-stop-shop for Forex traders. - April 02, 2009 - DailyForex

Asia Charts is "In the Professional League" After Being Awarded the Professional Enterprise Certification; Catch the TV Feature on Channel News Asia on 26 November 9:30pm Asia Charts Pte Ltd has been awarded the “Professional Enterprise Certification” (PEC) for its professionalism and good management practices. There will be a special feature "In The Professional League" on Channel NewsAsia (Singapore's premier TV News channel) on 26 November 2008 9.30pm Singapore time. - November 26, 2008 - Asia Charts Pte Ltd