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Within Fixed-Income Trading
BsStrategy Advances AI-Powered Quantitative Trading Solutions for Data-Driven Market Decisions
BsStrategy combines artificial intelligence, quantitative modeling, and risk-aware technology to support more efficient and informed trading decisions in dynamic financial markets. - April 30, 2026 - BsStrategy
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. Appointed as Fully Disclosed Clearing Broker for Cboe’s New U.S. Treasuries Trading Platform
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. today announced it will serve as the fully disclosed clearing broker of Cboe Global Markets’ new U.S. Treasuries trading platform. As a DTCC Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) member, Mirae will help ensure anonymity on the platform, with all trades on... - December 05, 2022 - Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc
UltraAlgo Algorithmic Trading Platform Now Provides Multi-Broker Integration for Retail Investors
UltraAlgo, a global leader in algorithmic trading solutions for active traders, today announced that the firm has extended platform integration across stock and forex transactions into several Tier 1 brokerages. Retail investors can now trade directly through the UltraAlgo platform into TradeStation, Interactive Brokers, TD Ameritrade and IG. - November 10, 2022 - UltraAlgo
David Krantz Joins Mirae Asset Securities (USA)
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. (“Mirae”) today announced that David Krantz has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Real Estate for the U.S., based in New York. Within this role, David will oversee all aspects of the business, including acquisitions, asset management and... - October 25, 2022 - Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc
Mirae Launches US Overnight Trading Services
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. announced the launch of US overnight trading services for clients. With the resources and reach of a leading global securities business, Mirae’s US brokerage firm has now expanded its current high touch execution capabilities for its clients by offering... - October 12, 2022 - Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc
High Inflation Beaten by Earning 10% a Year with a 9 Minutes Setup, Reveals a Step by Step Guide Presented by the Fintech Mag
After scanning and testing several different classic savings and high-interest platforms, The Fintech Mag brings an ultimate 3 steps guide to help people (investors or not) to beat high inflation in these challenging times. - June 22, 2022 - The Fintech Mag
Urbi et Orbi LTD Launches Its Investment Platform SafeAssets.com
The Urbi et Orbi LTD is pleased to announce the launch of its investment platform SafeAssets.com. This is an important step in the development of the company. SafeAssets aims both to strengthen the investment potential of the company and to enable thousands of users to earn on cryptocurrencies with... - April 19, 2022 - Urbi et Orbi LTD
LLF Financial S.A. Expands Into Secondary Market Fixed Rate Bond Trading
LLF Financial S.A. Sees Increased Revenue Following UK Expansion Into High-yield Secondary Market Bonds. - July 15, 2021 - LLF Financial S.A.
Shadow Financial Systems Expands its Headquarters to Accommodate Continued Growth
ShadowSuite is being adopted by more industry participants and current customers are expanding asset class coverage creating the need to expand the team on all fronts and therefore, the size of corporate headquarters. - May 18, 2019 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.
Professional Traders Academy Launches Forex and Crypto Currency Trading Courses in Delhi
Delhi based Stock trading training Institute cum support center, Professional Traders Academy (PTA), recently launched their beginner-to- advance level Crypto Currency and Foreign Exchange trading courses. These intensive investment courses, for beginners, are Delhi’s one of its kind virtual currency trading course especially aimed to assist students, businessman and working professionals in making money online. - October 17, 2018 - Professoinal Traders Academy
Cryptocurrencies Now Recognized by Shadow Financial Systems' ShadowSuite
Shadow Poised for Continued Growth with Addition of Cryptocurrency Asset Support. - October 16, 2018 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.
DailyForex Expands to Support Swedish & Polish Traders
DailyForex, a company that provides currency traders with updates and analysis about the currency markets, has announced today the launch of its website in Swedish and Polish. The Swedish and Polish websites offer timely market analysis directly from the DailyForex trading desk as well as reviews... - March 05, 2017 - DailyForex
DailyForex App Adds Push Notifications for Price Alerts
The Company’s Android and iOS Apps Keep Traders Updated Around the Clock - November 21, 2016 - DailyForex
Online Trading Academy to Host Power Trading Workshops in Iowa
Online Trading Academy will host two Power Trading Workshops in Iowa in January, 2016. Both Workshops are free and open to the public with registration. The first workshop will be held in Ames on Saturday, January 2, 2016. The second workshop will be held in downtown Des Moines on Saturday, January... - December 29, 2015 - Online Trading Academy Minneapolis
BarronsFX Offshore Investor Conference Call
BarronsFX plans to host a Offshore Investor conference call on Tuesday, August 11th at 12:00 p.m. (ET) with Michael P. Sullivan, Senior Director of Agricultural Trading and Oliver Morgan, Managing Partner. A presentation will be available on the firm’s web site,... - August 11, 2015 - Barrons FX
BarronsFX Announces the Retirement of Senior Analyst Goodloe Early
Mr. Early was responsible for global research and international intergration in the energy sector. - May 23, 2015 - Barrons FX
Barrons FX: A New Alternative for the Average Investor
Far too often commodity and currency “risk” capital markets are written off by investors, pundits, and casual market observers as too aggressive or too risky a strategy for the average investor. Building off the momentum of many past conferences in Hong Kong, Singapore, New York and... - May 22, 2015 - Barrons FX
MuniFocus Alerts Investors with Key Documents When Local Government and Obligors Meet
Municipal bond investors trust over $3.7 trillion of their dollars in the hands of local county, city, school and other special districts. Yet, many of those municipalities and other borrowers don’t bother keeping those investors up to date about their financial condition. - April 02, 2015 - MuniFocus
DecisionBar Trading Software Now Offering Free Trading Signals Sent Right to Your Inbox
DecisionBar Trading Software, used by successful traders of stocks, currencies and futures world-wide, is now offering free trading signals, delivered right to your inbox, with analysis by Les Schwartz, the developer of DecisionBar Software and the DecisionBar Trading Method. - June 19, 2014 - DecisionBar Trading Software
Daniel Merandi Celebrates 3rd Annual Mark as Chief Executive Officer
M&M Financial Trust, with a specialty in leveraged portfolio capital raises and fixed income trading, has celebrated the the 3 year Anniversary with top notch business entrepreneur Mr. Daniel Merandi as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. - September 25, 2013 - M&M Financial
Moss Global Securities Offers New International Currency Fund
Moss Global Securities has launched an actively managed exchange traded mutual fund that targets dynamic currencies around the globe. - March 06, 2013 - Moss Global Securities
AKFinancials Announces Its 2013 Forex Course Schedule
AKFinancials LTD., a proprietary trading and educational firm, today announces its Forex course schedule for 2013. - January 07, 2013 - AKFINANCIALS LTD
Pre-IPOGroup Platinum is Now Accepting Accredited Investor and Institutional Membership
Pre-IPO Group Platinum provides its strictly accredited members ultra exclusive, unique, alternative investment opportunities not available to the general, investing public. Their unique asset class investments are designed to yield exceptional, above average returns which easily beat benchmark returns. - September 02, 2012 - Pre-IPO Group
Sentient Trader Cycles to Profit with JM Hurst
Sentient Trader is the first ever software developer to turn all the Cyclic Theories that JM Hurst proposed in the 1970s and publish them as a computer trading system. Designed for day traders and swing traders, it can be used to trade any financial market, anywhere in the world. Sentient Trader includes the latest academic research about financial cycles and has a wealth of trading system features to help users make successful trading decisions. - October 30, 2010 - Sentient Trader
The Retirement Guys Builds Relationship with Habitat for Humanity
The Retirement Guys closes their office on October 18th to help Habitat for Humanity prepare for next community build. - October 17, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Cecil M. Bateman Obtains the Certified Wealth Strategist® Industry Designation
Cecil Bateman is among the first 1000 professionals to obtain the Certified Wealth Strategist® designation in the country. - October 13, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Georgia Commerce Club Grows to 1,000 Members in 10 Months
The Georgia Commerce Club, an interactive/commerce club, has rapidly grown to over 1,000 online members in just ten short months. Its dynamic design and content has enabled Georgia residents to network and grow their business simultaneously. - October 02, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Local Award-Winning Firm Grows Rapidly as Competitors Downsize
Infinity Wealth Management seeks exceptionally experienced advisors to complement their explosive momentum. - September 29, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Heron Financial Partners Grows Local Operations with the Addition of Three Registered Representatives
Heron Financial Partners, Inc. announced today that three new Registered Representatives have recently joined the firm. - September 27, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
LVZ Advisors Help Community Continue 10 Years of Free Concerts
Lorence & Vander Zwart donates to First Reformed Church to extend a community-loved free concert series. The generous donation will be used to pay performers and maintain musical equipment. - September 19, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Pulsar Capital Expands Its Proprietary Trading Activities to Asia, South America and Australia
Pulsar Capital, an International Proprietary Trading Firm, announced today that it will expand its activities to Asia, South America and Australia. The company, currently operating with European and North American traders, will start to accept applications from individuals from around the globe... - September 18, 2010 - Pulsar Capital
Padilla & Associates Donates to Catholic School to Purchase School Uniforms for Underprivileged Students
Padilla & Associates Donates to St. Leo the Great Catholic School to help provide school uniforms for kids. - September 16, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Dorman Financial Management, P.A, Helps Disadvantaged Residents Obtain Crucial Identification Documents
Dorman Financial Management volunteers at IDignity to help unfortunate residents obtain important state and federal documents which links them to critical services. - September 11, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Cornerstone Wealth Management Group Sponsors Hartford Wealth Forum Summit
Cornerstone Wealth Management Group will be showing attendees how to efficiently manage their money by achieving diversification and lowering risk through tactical and alternative investing. - September 09, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Lorence & Vander Zwart Wealth Management Featured in Forbes
Lorence & Vander Zwart was featured in Forbes magazine as one of Michigan’s financial experts that are prepared to get your money on the right track. - September 02, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
The Society of Certified Insurance Counselors Honor Robert Williams for 15 Years of Commitment
Robert Williams, CIC, CWS®, of Williams Wealth Management was recognized for 15 years as a Certified Insurance Counselor. He was awarded a certificate for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC). - August 21, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Cornerstone Wealth Management Group Hosts Social Security & Retirement Seminar
Cornerstone Wealth Management Group talks to local residents about Social Security processes, its solvency and future, and how it affects pension benefits. - August 20, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Larry Kushner of Cornerstone Wealth Management Group Receives FIVE STAR Wealth Manager Award
Larry Kushner, founder and president of Cornerstone Wealth Management Group, was recently rated highest in overall satisfaction in Connecticut for financial advisors. - August 20, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Padilla & Associates Wealth Management Group and Clients Host Food Drive Benefiting San Antonio Food Bank
Padilla & Associates Wealth Management Group initiates a “Give Back to San Antonio” outreach and sponsorship program benefiting the community starting with the local food bank. - August 18, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Steve Bailey of HB Financial Resources Earns Prestigious Loren Dunton Memorial Award
Steve Bailey is given the elite Loren Dunton Memorial Award for outstanding contribution to the financial services profession and/or the financial interests of the public for 2010. - August 14, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Spoonful of Generosity from Silver Spoon Personal Financial Officers Sends Young Boy to Disney World
Silver Spoon Personal Financial Officers hosted an art auction to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The proceeds helped send 4-year-old Colby to his dream destination, Disney World. - August 12, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Nolan Baker of The Retirement Guys Lectures on Media at the Senior Market Advisor Expo
Investment Professional Nolan Baker teaches advisors how to market their business by mastering social and marketing media. - July 23, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Dorman Financial Management Adds to Growing Firm to Better Serve Clients
Dorman Financial Management welcomes Lori Canfield to the team. - July 22, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Dorman Financial Management Recognized by Financial Advisor Magazine as a Top RIA Firm
Dorman Financial Management (DFM) was ranked by Financial Advisor Magazine as one of the top Registered Investment Advisors in their asset category. - July 22, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
AKFinancials LTD Joins NinjaTrader’s Education Partner Program
AKFinancials LTD global electronic trading and educational firm joins NinjaTrader’s Education Partner Program. - July 21, 2010 - AKFINANCIALS LTD
Bill Matthews Receives Elite FIVE STAR Wealth Manager Award
Bill Matthews of Matthews Financial Services was rated highest in overall satisfaction in in the Dallas area among financial advisors. - July 17, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Matthews Financial Services, Inc. Going a Step Above Competition for Clients
Gregory Matthews Named FIVE STAR Wealth Manager. - July 16, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Children’s Book Makes Saving Fun and Teaches Valuable Lesson
“Feeding Penny Pig” Teaches Kids Financial Responsibility. - July 16, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Delafield Financial Planner Receives FIVE STAR Wealth Manager Award
Brion Collins of Lake Country Wealth Management was rated highest in overall satisfaction in the Milwaukee area for financial advisors. - July 08, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group
Dan Anderson of Diamond A Financial Services Receives FIVE STAR Wealth Manager Award
Diamond A Financial Services is excited to announce that Dan Anderson, LUTCF has been chosen to receive the prestigious FIVE STAR award. - July 08, 2010 - NEXT Financial Group