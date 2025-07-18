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Generic Trade Celebrates 15 Years of Leveling the Trading Field for All Futures and Options Clients
Generic Trade marks its 15th anniversary by continuing to offer incredibly low rates and margins for all futures and options traders—regardless of account size or trading volume. Since 2010, the firm has led the industry in transparent pricing, advanced trading technology, and low-margin access, reaffirming its commitment to simple, accessible, and professional-grade futures trading. - July 18, 2025 - Generic Trade Futures and Options
Sarna Technologies Selected by StoneX Group Inc. for Risk and Portfolio Margin Management Platform
Global financial services network to monitor and manage Portfolio Margin and RegT accounts using Sarna Technologies' cloud-based risk and margin solutions. - January 21, 2025 - Sarna Technologies
FOREXer Limited Awarded Top 100 Trusted Financial Institution in the Middle East
FOREXer Limited, a leading name in the financial industry, has proudly secured its position as one of the Top 100 Trusted Financial Institutions in the Middle East. This prestigious recognition was conferred at the Middle East Financial Markets Awards Ceremony in Dubai on September 24, 2023. - October 18, 2023 - FOREXer LLC Rep.
Blackwell Global Launches New Bahamas Entity with Flagship Turbo Account
The Blackwell Global Group, an industry leading brokerage company, is pleased to announce the official opening of its new Regulated Bahamas office. Blackwell Global Investments hopes that the addition of this regulated entity will allow the group to better serve its international client base and business partners interested in leveraged Forex and CFD trading solutions. - March 31, 2021 - Blackwell Global
cTrader Desktop 3.7 Includes Economic Calendar & Multi-Symbol Backtesting
Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider has now announced the release of cTrader Desktop 3.7 Beta. The new version comes equipped with a whole series of enhancements for a complete trading experience, including a fully-integrated FXStreet Economic Calendar, previously made... - December 07, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
The Panel Station Upgrades to a Brand New Website, Improved Panel Recruitment & Rewarding Process
With a new website and an upgraded dashboard, The Panel Station users can participate in more surveys, earn money online, and expect rewards much faster. - July 04, 2019 - The Panel Station
Spotware Launches cXchange Cryptocurrency Exchange Solution
cXchange is a cryptocurrency exchange solution that allows anyone to start their own exchange. - September 06, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
HR Trader Launches Commission Free Stock and Option Trading Membership
HR Trader, a U.S. based self-clearing broker-dealer, announced the release of its new, commission free stock and option trading membership program. Self-directed traders that join HR Trader receive a comprehensive web and mobile trading platform, unlimited commission free stock and option trades,... - March 29, 2018 - HR Trader
Grass Roots Movement by KELA
KELA by Live Rates Feeds is showing us again and again how they prefer to do things in a bold and innovative manner. - November 03, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds
Financial Spreads Launch New Monthly Forex Rebate
Forex traders can now get a monthly rebate on their trading costs. - August 09, 2017 - Financial Spreads
Live Rates Feeds Launches the IDXUSD
Live Rates Feeds in collaboration with Idex Online S.A. has launched the world's first tradable diamond index. - May 02, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds
Fair Binary Options Stops Promoting Unregulated & Unlicensed Binary Brokers
FBO Media Ltd announced its intention to promote solely regulated binary options through its affiliate website FairBinaryOptions.com. The FBO Media will stop promoting unregulated binary options brokers in order to protect traders and strengthen the business model that relies on providing help to defrauded customers. - October 31, 2016 - FBO Media Ltd, Spitery & Bailey Co
FinancialSpreads.com Creates an Exciting New Affiliate Programme
Financial Spreads has created a fairer affiliate program. - October 28, 2016 - Financial Spreads
FinancialSpreads.com Helps Investors with Big Improvements to Guaranteed Stops
Financial Spreads makes key changes to its risk management orders to help investors. - October 21, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Financial Spreads Increases Capacity by 500% to Cope with EU Referendum Trading Volumes
Financial Spreads has increased server capacity in expectation of heavy trading volumes around the EU referendum. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Financial Spreads Think the Risk-Reward Ratio of Trading the UK Referendum is Skewed Against Investors
Many investors will find it tempting to trade the UK referendum however the extreme volatility will make it difficult to trade the markets profitably. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Currency House Sponsors IMOCA Ocean Masters New York - Vendee Race
Currency House, an online forex broker specializing in trader education, is pleased to announce their sponsorship of the IMOCA Ocean Masters New York-Vendée Race as the presenting partner alongside SpaceCode, an intelligent asset management company. Starting on May 29th, 2016 from Downtown... - May 18, 2016 - Currency House
FinancialSpreads.com Reopens for Trading
In July 2015, Financial Spreads, the UK spread trading and CFD trading operator, wrote to their clients to say they could no longer offer a trading service. Financial Spreads has now re-opened. - February 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Fintech Startup Takes Price Comparison Industry to a New Level - Money Transfers Comparison by The Money Cloud
The Money Cloud is a new form of price comparison site that compares currency rates, fees of money transfer companies. Users of this service can compare different players in the foreign exchange market, such as banks, money transfer operators, peer-to-peer online companies, FX brokers, payment services and travel money firms. - November 19, 2015 - The Money Cloud.com
Forex Algorithm Specifically Designed to Create Liquidity Released
EES FX releases the first Forex algorithm designed for banks, brokers, and institutions to create volume. This system is not a specific methodology, but an approach to algorithmic trading. A portfolio of algorithms, that are parameter - rich, combine for the ultimate Forex algorithm that creates liquidity. - September 24, 2015 - Elite E Services
FinancialSpreads Will be Offering 24 Hour Trading During the Scottish Referendum
FinancialSpreads will be trading a number of key financial markets throughout the night as Scotland votes on independence. - September 16, 2014 - Financial Spreads
FinancialSpreads Alibaba IPO Grey Market Spikes 10% Higher
Alibaba IPO Valuation Jumps 10% in One Week. - September 04, 2014 - Financial Spreads
Firm Offers Tools to Help Financial Planners Engage Millennials
As more and more Millennials eschew traditional financial planners to go it alone or use computer-based algorthims, Kevin Newton of Newton Impact Group LLC offers a way for financial planners to make real inroads with this demographic. - August 27, 2014 - Newton Impact Group
New Nonfarm Payroll Spread Trading Market from FinancialSpreads
FinancialSpreads create a new market on the US Nonfarm Payroll. - June 06, 2014 - Financial Spreads
FOREX.ee: A Successful Trader is Always Ready to Change Forex Brokers
Analysts from the company FOREX.ee mark that successful traders in the forex market stand out for their openness to new offers and for readiness to change broker companies. “In many respects it is quite a natural tendency: as traders grow in professionalism, they also grow in number and... - April 30, 2014 - FOREX.ee
FinancialSpreads Fixes Spread Trading Markets for Two Years
FinancialSpreads have fixed their markets for the last two years. - February 06, 2014 - Financial Spreads
Two New Stock Market Differentials Available on FinancialSpreads.com
FinancialSpreads.com has added two new differential markets to make it simpler and more cost effective for investors to trade the relative performance of the global stock markets. - February 04, 2014 - Financial Spreads
GDMFX Participates in Shanghai International Money Fair 2013
GDMFX’s participation in the Money Fair 2013 clearly marks their intent of establishing a presence in China, this is just the beginning of the global journey that the company has embarked on. - December 02, 2013 - GDMFX
Madley Capital Management to Incorporate Derivatives Trading System in 2014
Madley Capital Management has announced plans to incorporate a new online derivatives trading system as part of the company’s product line come mid 2014. - September 19, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
John Deleon to Return to Madley Capital Management
Madley Capital Management confirms that Mr. John Deleon will return to head the company’s after sales service department in January 2014. - September 19, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
Madley Capital Management to Expand Energy Trading Department
Madley Capital Management plans to implement the first of several strategic changes by increasing its focus on the energy sector. - September 19, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
Robert Veasley - Head of Corporate Trading at Madley Capital Management to Retire at the End of 2013
Mr. Robert Veasley – Head of Corporate Trading at Madley Capital Management, the UK based futures and options brokerage has announced plans for his retirement at the end of this year. - September 04, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
Madley Capital Management to Recruit Michael Stricklin as Head of Currency Trading Department
Madley Capital Management has announced that Mr. Michael Stricklin will be joining the UK based commodity brokerage in October 2013. - September 04, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
Madley Capital Management Announce Plans for Shanghai Branch
Madley Capital Management have announced that the company will be opening an Asian branch to its operations by mid 2014. - August 30, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
Madley Capital Management Confirm Sponsorship Deal
Recent rumors about a possible sponsorship deal with a major UK rugby team have been confirmed by Madley Capital Management. - August 30, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
TriVest Folio - the New Age Analytics for Personal Investments
Simplifying the process of building a diversified portfolio of Mutual Funds and ETFs. - August 14, 2013 - TriVest Folio
TriVest Folio Launches a Personal Investment Tool to Build a Diversified Portfolio of Mutual Funds and ETFs in India
TriVest Folio has launched a free Do-It-Yourself (DIY) personal investment tool to build a diversified portfolio of Indian Mutual Funds and ETFs. The goal is to empower Indians to start building an investment portfolio without having to rely on expensive portfolio managers and investment... - July 27, 2013 - TriVest Folio
Financial Spreads Offers Clients Access to Market Heat Maps
Investors can now review heat maps for a wide range of financial markets via the FinancialSpreads.com Research and Data section. - June 13, 2013 - Financial Spreads
IQMONEY PLC Announces Agreement with ViralAngels.com
IQMONEY PLC today announced the execution of an agreement with Viral Angels, which enables IQMoney to utilise the Viral Angels network to market IQMoney’s products and further execute a pre-IPO private placement for an amount up to SEK 5 million during the period 21 March – 8 April 2013. - March 23, 2013 - IQMONEY PLC
Olympus Futures INC Announces Sierra Chart as One of Its Platform Partners
Sierra Chart is a professional Trading platform for the financial markets. Sierra Chart supports manual, automated and simulated trading. - July 27, 2012 - Olympus Futures
Direct Currency Markets Limited Announce the Launch of DIRECT Institutional Services for Retail Currency Traders Worldwide
Direct Currency Markets Limited is excited to announce new Institutional level trade services and trading account options to retail clients globally. As the next step in the Company global growth plan, and to better service the growing demand for DCM's reliable, transparent, high performance trade execution, the Company has upgraded all trade execution infrastructure and MetaTrader 4 trading account options, including Mobile trading platforms for iPhone/iPad, Android accordingly. - June 12, 2012 - Direct Currency Markets Limited
Banc De Binary Awarded "Best Binary Options Broker 2012"
Popular binary options broker Banc De Binary has recently received the coveted distinction of best binary options broker for 2012 by the authoritative Binary Options Reviews website. - April 25, 2012 - Binary Options Reviews
FXStat Launches New Dashboard with Live Activity Feed
• FXStat redesigns its dashboard and offers easier and faster access to information • The platform now offers a live activity feed for users’ news, comments or status updates - October 12, 2011 - FxStat Group
Parry Thorsten Partners Announce New Head of Corporate Trading
Parry Thorsten Partners have announced that Mr. Ronald Lent – formerly of ABN Amro will be joining the Swiss commodity brokerage firm in November 2011. - September 23, 2011 - Parry Thorsten Partners
FxStat Users Can Invite Friends to Join Their Network
FxStat launches its Invite Option, Members can send invitations via email, messenger or social networks, FxStat automatically connects new members with their friends. - September 03, 2011 - FxStat Group
IDM INTERNATIONAL Welcomes New Risk Management Expert for Forex Division
IDM INTERNATIONAL is proud to announce that 20-year market expert Ronnie Liang has finally brought his well-regarded practice as a futures portfolio manager and foreign exchange risk manager, along with his reputable and outstanding record of the highest level of professional standards and conduct... - September 01, 2011 - IDM INTERNATIONAL
IDM INTERNATIONAL Sets to Release Managed Futures Training Course
In a press release published by IDM INTERNATIONAL during the first quarter of the trading year, it has revealed that a training course on managed futures will be slated soon. - August 28, 2011 - IDM INTERNATIONAL
FxStat Direct Beta Test Phase Finished
FxStat Direct successfully passed its Beta testing period; FxStat Direct is a new easier method to connect Metatrader accounts; All FxStat signal providers must update their accounts. - August 27, 2011 - FxStat Group
FxStat Launches Traders Comparison Feature
• FxStat creates new page to compare traders’ performances • Members can save unlimited groups of up to 6 compared performances • Performance Comparison helps members improve trading or find signal providers - August 20, 2011 - FxStat Group
FxStat Rewards Its Active Forum Users
FxStat launches a new campaign to encourage users’ interaction: Each post on FxStat forum will be rewarded with 10 cents, and bonuses can be used for Autotrading or withdrawn. - August 18, 2011 - FxStat Group