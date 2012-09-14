PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

cTrader Desktop 3.7 Includes Economic Calendar & Multi-Symbol Backtesting Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider has now announced the release of cTrader Desktop 3.7 Beta. The new version comes equipped with a whole series of enhancements for a complete trading experience, including a fully-integrated FXStreet Economic Calendar, previously made available... - December 07, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

cTrader Web 3.4 Offers Pencil Tool & Line Study Extension Spotware has now announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.4 version. The update comes equipped with further tools for improved trader convenience and interface personalization. In particular, the Pencil Tool and brand-new extensions of the Line Study Tools ensure brokers can provide their traders with... - November 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware Announces Integration of cTrader with Prime of Prime Broker and Liquidity Provider, IS Prime Spotware, a leading financial technology provider, offering comprehensive trading solutions is proud to announce its partnership with multi-award winning IS Prime, an FCA regulated Prime of Prime and Liquidity Provider. IS Prime is one of the latest key additions to Spotware’s extensive list of... - October 19, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

cTrader Desktop 3.6 Version Comes with Custom UI Spotware has announced the release of its cTrader Desktop 3.6 version, which not only comes equipped with a series of bug fix, performance improvement and user experience perks, but also reveals an entirely new page in Automate.API user interface customization. “For the cTrader Desktop 3.6 update,... - July 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

The Panel Station Upgrades to a Brand New Website, Improved Panel Recruitment & Rewarding Process With a new website and an upgraded dashboard, The Panel Station users can participate in more surveys, earn money online, and expect rewards much faster. - July 04, 2019 - The Panel Station

cTrader Live Chat to be Integrated with Blinger.io Spotware has partnered up with Blinger.io, the omnichannel solution for customer communication, to deliver outstanding customer support on the cTrader trading platform. The prime plan of action involves an integration of cTrader Live Chat with Blinger.io. Blinger.io combines the most popular messaging... - June 21, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware’s cTrader Platform Welcomes Purple Trading to Its List of Successful Brokerages Spotware, a leading trading platform development company, has announced the provision of the cTrader platform to Purple Trading － a widely-known, professional broker. - June 08, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware’s New cTrader Web 3.3 Comes with FXStreet & Autochartist Tools Spotware, an expert in building trading solutions, has announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.3 version. The platform is now integrated with top fundamental and technical analysis tools in the market - FXStreet Economic Calendar and Autochartist Market Analysis, helping traders to take more informed... - May 29, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware Has Announced That cTrader Desktop 3.5 Beta Has Been Released Spotware, an award-winning trading solutions provider, has announced that cTrader Desktop 3.5 Beta has been released showcasing a new look that very much resembles and shares the benefits of cTrader Web. Commenting on the launch, Panagiotis Charalampous, Head of Community Management at Spotware stated:... - March 12, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware Revamps cTrader Help Centre and Marketing Portal Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider, has announced the release of two online sources, the new cTrader Help Centre and Spotware Marketing Portal. - February 06, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware Releases cTrader Open API 2.0 Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider, has announced the release of cTrader Open API 2.0, the new Open API of its flagship Forex and CFD trading platform, cTrader. - January 10, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware cTrader Wins the Best FX Trading Platform Award cTrader, the premium Forex and CFD trading platform, has been recognized as the Best FX Trading Platform at the London Summit 2018 Awards. - November 18, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware cXchange Integrated with BitGo Spotware, a trading platform development company, has announced that its cryptocurrency exchange solution, cXchange, has been integrated with BitGo, the market leader in institutional cryptocurrency financial services. Spotware has just completed a deep integration between cXchange and BitGo’s... - November 10, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Alexander Geralis Appointed as Chief Product Officer of cXchange at Spotware Spotware, an award-winning trading solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Alexander Geralis as a Chief Product Officer of cXchange, its digital asset exchange solution. In his new role, Alexander will undertake the overseeing of the product’s development and raising awareness on the... - November 02, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware Launches cXchange Cryptocurrency Exchange Solution cXchange is a cryptocurrency exchange solution that allows anyone to start their own exchange. - September 06, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

HR Trader Launches Commission Free Stock and Option Trading Membership HR Trader, a U.S. based self-clearing broker-dealer, announced the release of its new, commission free stock and option trading membership program. Self-directed traders that join HR Trader receive a comprehensive web and mobile trading platform, unlimited commission free stock and option trades, low... - March 29, 2018 - HR Trader

Grass Roots Movement by KELA KELA by Live Rates Feeds is showing us again and again how they prefer to do things in a bold and innovative manner. - November 03, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds

Financial Spreads Launch New Monthly Forex Rebate Forex traders can now get a monthly rebate on their trading costs. - August 09, 2017 - Financial Spreads

Live Rates Feeds Launches the IDXUSD Live Rates Feeds in collaboration with Idex Online S.A. has launched the world's first tradable diamond index. - May 02, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds

Fair Binary Options Stops Promoting Unregulated & Unlicensed Binary Brokers FBO Media Ltd announced its intention to promote solely regulated binary options through its affiliate website FairBinaryOptions.com. The FBO Media will stop promoting unregulated binary options brokers in order to protect traders and strengthen the business model that relies on providing help to defrauded customers. - October 31, 2016 - FBO Media Ltd, Spitery & Bailey Co

FinancialSpreads.com Creates an Exciting New Affiliate Programme Financial Spreads has created a fairer affiliate program. - October 28, 2016 - Financial Spreads

FinancialSpreads.com Helps Investors with Big Improvements to Guaranteed Stops Financial Spreads makes key changes to its risk management orders to help investors. - October 21, 2016 - Financial Spreads

Financial Spreads Think the Risk-Reward Ratio of Trading the UK Referendum is Skewed Against Investors Many investors will find it tempting to trade the UK referendum however the extreme volatility will make it difficult to trade the markets profitably. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads

Financial Spreads Increases Capacity by 500% to Cope with EU Referendum Trading Volumes Financial Spreads has increased server capacity in expectation of heavy trading volumes around the EU referendum. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads

Currency House Sponsors IMOCA Ocean Masters New York - Vendee Race Currency House, an online forex broker specializing in trader education, is pleased to announce their sponsorship of the IMOCA Ocean Masters New York-Vendée Race as the presenting partner alongside SpaceCode, an intelligent asset management company. Starting on May 29th, 2016 from Downtown New... - May 18, 2016 - Currency House

FinancialSpreads.com Reopens for Trading In July 2015, Financial Spreads, the UK spread trading and CFD trading operator, wrote to their clients to say they could no longer offer a trading service. Financial Spreads has now re-opened. - February 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads

Fintech Startup Takes Price Comparison Industry to a New Level - Money Transfers Comparison by The Money Cloud The Money Cloud is a new form of price comparison site that compares currency rates, fees of money transfer companies. Users of this service can compare different players in the foreign exchange market, such as banks, money transfer operators, peer-to-peer online companies, FX brokers, payment services and travel money firms. - November 19, 2015 - The Money Cloud.com

Forex Algorithm Specifically Designed to Create Liquidity Released EES FX releases the first Forex algorithm designed for banks, brokers, and institutions to create volume. This system is not a specific methodology, but an approach to algorithmic trading. A portfolio of algorithms, that are parameter - rich, combine for the ultimate Forex algorithm that creates liquidity. - September 24, 2015 - Elite E Services

FinancialSpreads Will be Offering 24 Hour Trading During the Scottish Referendum FinancialSpreads will be trading a number of key financial markets throughout the night as Scotland votes on independence. - September 16, 2014 - Financial Spreads

FinancialSpreads Alibaba IPO Grey Market Spikes 10% Higher Alibaba IPO Valuation Jumps 10% in One Week. - September 04, 2014 - Financial Spreads

Firm Offers Tools to Help Financial Planners Engage Millennials As more and more Millennials eschew traditional financial planners to go it alone or use computer-based algorthims, Kevin Newton of Newton Impact Group LLC offers a way for financial planners to make real inroads with this demographic. - August 27, 2014 - Newton Impact Group

New Nonfarm Payroll Spread Trading Market from FinancialSpreads FinancialSpreads create a new market on the US Nonfarm Payroll. - June 06, 2014 - Financial Spreads

FOREX.ee: A Successful Trader is Always Ready to Change Forex Brokers Analysts from the company FOREX.ee mark that successful traders in the forex market stand out for their openness to new offers and for readiness to change broker companies. “In many respects it is quite a natural tendency: as traders grow in professionalism, they also grow in number and competition,”... - April 30, 2014 - FOREX.ee

FinancialSpreads Fixes Spread Trading Markets for Two Years FinancialSpreads have fixed their markets for the last two years. - February 06, 2014 - Financial Spreads

Two New Stock Market Differentials Available on FinancialSpreads.com FinancialSpreads.com has added two new differential markets to make it simpler and more cost effective for investors to trade the relative performance of the global stock markets. - February 04, 2014 - Financial Spreads

GDMFX Participates in Shanghai International Money Fair 2013 GDMFX’s participation in the Money Fair 2013 clearly marks their intent of establishing a presence in China, this is just the beginning of the global journey that the company has embarked on. - December 02, 2013 - GDMFX

Madley Capital Management to Expand Energy Trading Department Madley Capital Management plans to implement the first of several strategic changes by increasing its focus on the energy sector. - September 19, 2013 - Madley Capital Management

John Deleon to Return to Madley Capital Management Madley Capital Management confirms that Mr. John Deleon will return to head the company’s after sales service department in January 2014. - September 19, 2013 - Madley Capital Management

Madley Capital Management to Incorporate Derivatives Trading System in 2014 Madley Capital Management has announced plans to incorporate a new online derivatives trading system as part of the company’s product line come mid 2014. - September 19, 2013 - Madley Capital Management

Madley Capital Management to Recruit Michael Stricklin as Head of Currency Trading Department Madley Capital Management has announced that Mr. Michael Stricklin will be joining the UK based commodity brokerage in October 2013. - September 04, 2013 - Madley Capital Management

Robert Veasley - Head of Corporate Trading at Madley Capital Management to Retire at the End of 2013 Mr. Robert Veasley – Head of Corporate Trading at Madley Capital Management, the UK based futures and options brokerage has announced plans for his retirement at the end of this year. - September 04, 2013 - Madley Capital Management

Madley Capital Management Announce Plans for Shanghai Branch Madley Capital Management have announced that the company will be opening an Asian branch to its operations by mid 2014. - August 30, 2013 - Madley Capital Management

Madley Capital Management Confirm Sponsorship Deal Recent rumors about a possible sponsorship deal with a major UK rugby team have been confirmed by Madley Capital Management. - August 30, 2013 - Madley Capital Management

TriVest Folio - the New Age Analytics for Personal Investments Simplifying the process of building a diversified portfolio of Mutual Funds and ETFs. - August 14, 2013 - TriVest Folio

TriVest Folio Launches a Personal Investment Tool to Build a Diversified Portfolio of Mutual Funds and ETFs in India TriVest Folio has launched a free Do-It-Yourself (DIY) personal investment tool to build a diversified portfolio of Indian Mutual Funds and ETFs. The goal is to empower Indians to start building an investment portfolio without having to rely on expensive portfolio managers and investment advisors. TriVest... - July 27, 2013 - TriVest Folio

Financial Spreads Offers Clients Access to Market Heat Maps Investors can now review heat maps for a wide range of financial markets via the FinancialSpreads.com Research and Data section. - June 13, 2013 - Financial Spreads

IQMONEY PLC Announces Agreement with ViralAngels.com IQMONEY PLC today announced the execution of an agreement with Viral Angels, which enables IQMoney to utilise the Viral Angels network to market IQMoney’s products and further execute a pre-IPO private placement for an amount up to SEK 5 million during the period 21 March – 8 April 2013. - March 23, 2013 - IQMONEY PLC

Olympus Futures INC Announces Sierra Chart as One of Its Platform Partners Sierra Chart is a professional Trading platform for the financial markets. Sierra Chart supports manual, automated and simulated trading. - July 27, 2012 - Olympus Futures

Direct Currency Markets Limited Announce the Launch of DIRECT Institutional Services for Retail Currency Traders Worldwide Direct Currency Markets Limited is excited to announce new Institutional level trade services and trading account options to retail clients globally. As the next step in the Company global growth plan, and to better service the growing demand for DCM's reliable, transparent, high performance trade execution, the Company has upgraded all trade execution infrastructure and MetaTrader 4 trading account options, including Mobile trading platforms for iPhone/iPad, Android accordingly. - June 12, 2012 - Direct Currency Markets Limited