Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider has now announced the release of cTrader Desktop 3.7 Beta. The new version comes equipped with a whole series of enhancements for a complete trading experience, including a fully-integrated FXStreet Economic Calendar, previously made available... - December 07, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware has now announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.4 version. The update comes equipped with further tools for improved trader convenience and interface personalization. In particular, the Pencil Tool and brand-new extensions of the Line Study Tools ensure brokers can provide their traders with... - November 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware, a leading financial technology provider, offering comprehensive trading solutions is proud to announce its partnership with multi-award winning IS Prime, an FCA regulated Prime of Prime and Liquidity Provider.
IS Prime is one of the latest key additions to Spotware’s extensive list of... - October 19, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware has announced the release of its cTrader Desktop 3.6 version, which not only comes equipped with a series of bug fix, performance improvement and user experience perks, but also reveals an entirely new page in Automate.API user interface customization.
“For the cTrader Desktop 3.6 update,... - July 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
With a new website and an upgraded dashboard, The Panel Station users can participate in more surveys, earn money online, and expect rewards much faster. - July 04, 2019 - The Panel Station
Spotware has partnered up with Blinger.io, the omnichannel solution for customer communication, to deliver outstanding customer support on the cTrader trading platform. The prime plan of action involves an integration of cTrader Live Chat with Blinger.io.
Blinger.io combines the most popular messaging... - June 21, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware, a leading trading platform development company, has announced the provision of the cTrader platform to Purple Trading － a widely-known, professional broker. - June 08, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware, an expert in building trading solutions, has announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.3 version. The platform is now integrated with top fundamental and technical analysis tools in the market - FXStreet Economic Calendar and Autochartist Market Analysis, helping traders to take more informed... - May 29, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware, an award-winning trading solutions provider, has announced that cTrader Desktop 3.5 Beta has been released showcasing a new look that very much resembles and shares the benefits of cTrader Web.
Commenting on the launch, Panagiotis Charalampous, Head of Community Management at Spotware stated:... - March 12, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider, has announced the release of two online sources, the new cTrader Help Centre and Spotware Marketing Portal. - February 06, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider, has announced the release of cTrader Open API 2.0, the new Open API of its flagship Forex and CFD trading platform, cTrader. - January 10, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
cTrader, the premium Forex and CFD trading platform, has been recognized as the Best FX Trading Platform at the London Summit 2018 Awards. - November 18, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware, a trading platform development company, has announced that its cryptocurrency exchange solution, cXchange, has been integrated with BitGo, the market leader in institutional cryptocurrency financial services.
Spotware has just completed a deep integration between cXchange and BitGo’s... - November 10, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware, an award-winning trading solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Alexander Geralis as a Chief Product Officer of cXchange, its digital asset exchange solution. In his new role, Alexander will undertake the overseeing of the product’s development and raising awareness on the... - November 02, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
cXchange is a cryptocurrency exchange solution that allows anyone to start their own exchange. - September 06, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
HR Trader, a U.S. based self-clearing broker-dealer, announced the release of its new, commission free stock and option trading membership program. Self-directed traders that join HR Trader receive a comprehensive web and mobile trading platform, unlimited commission free stock and option trades, low... - March 29, 2018 - HR Trader
KELA by Live Rates Feeds is showing us again and again how they prefer to do things in a bold and innovative manner. - November 03, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds
Forex traders can now get a monthly rebate on their trading costs. - August 09, 2017 - Financial Spreads
Live Rates Feeds in collaboration with Idex Online S.A. has launched the world's first tradable diamond index. - May 02, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds
FBO Media Ltd announced its intention to promote solely regulated binary options through its affiliate website FairBinaryOptions.com. The FBO Media will stop promoting unregulated binary options brokers in order to protect traders and strengthen the business model that relies on providing help to defrauded customers. - October 31, 2016 - FBO Media Ltd, Spitery & Bailey Co
Financial Spreads has created a fairer affiliate program. - October 28, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Financial Spreads makes key changes to its risk management orders to help investors. - October 21, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Many investors will find it tempting to trade the UK referendum however the extreme volatility will make it difficult to trade the markets profitably. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Financial Spreads has increased server capacity in expectation of heavy trading volumes around the EU referendum. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Currency House, an online forex broker specializing in trader education, is pleased to announce their sponsorship of the IMOCA Ocean Masters New York-Vendée Race as the presenting partner alongside SpaceCode, an intelligent asset management company. Starting on May 29th, 2016 from Downtown New... - May 18, 2016 - Currency House
In July 2015, Financial Spreads, the UK spread trading and CFD trading operator, wrote to their clients to say they could no longer offer a trading service. Financial Spreads has now re-opened. - February 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads
The Money Cloud is a new form of price comparison site that compares currency rates, fees of money transfer companies. Users of this service can compare different players in the foreign exchange market, such as banks, money transfer operators, peer-to-peer online companies, FX brokers, payment services and travel money firms. - November 19, 2015 - The Money Cloud.com
EES FX releases the first Forex algorithm designed for banks, brokers, and institutions to create volume. This system is not a specific methodology, but an approach to algorithmic trading. A portfolio of algorithms, that are parameter - rich, combine for the ultimate Forex algorithm that creates liquidity. - September 24, 2015 - Elite E Services
FinancialSpreads will be trading a number of key financial markets throughout the night as Scotland votes on independence. - September 16, 2014 - Financial Spreads
Alibaba IPO Valuation Jumps 10% in One Week. - September 04, 2014 - Financial Spreads
As more and more Millennials eschew traditional financial planners to go it alone or use computer-based algorthims, Kevin Newton of Newton Impact Group LLC offers a way for financial planners to make real inroads with this demographic. - August 27, 2014 - Newton Impact Group
FinancialSpreads create a new market on the US Nonfarm Payroll. - June 06, 2014 - Financial Spreads
Analysts from the company FOREX.ee mark that successful traders in the forex market stand out for their openness to new offers and for readiness to change broker companies.
“In many respects it is quite a natural tendency: as traders grow in professionalism, they also grow in number and competition,”... - April 30, 2014 - FOREX.ee
FinancialSpreads have fixed their markets for the last two years. - February 06, 2014 - Financial Spreads
FinancialSpreads.com has added two new differential markets to make it simpler and more cost effective for investors to trade the relative performance of the global stock markets. - February 04, 2014 - Financial Spreads
GDMFX’s participation in the Money Fair 2013 clearly marks their intent of establishing a presence in China, this is just the beginning of the global journey that the company has embarked on. - December 02, 2013 - GDMFX
Madley Capital Management plans to implement the first of several strategic changes by increasing its focus on the energy sector. - September 19, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
Madley Capital Management confirms that Mr. John Deleon will return to head the company’s after sales service department in January 2014. - September 19, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
Madley Capital Management has announced plans to incorporate a new online derivatives trading system as part of the company’s product line come mid 2014. - September 19, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
Madley Capital Management has announced that Mr. Michael Stricklin will be joining the UK based commodity brokerage in October 2013. - September 04, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
Mr. Robert Veasley – Head of Corporate Trading at Madley Capital Management, the UK based futures and options brokerage has announced plans for his retirement at the end of this year. - September 04, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
Madley Capital Management have announced that the company will be opening an Asian branch to its operations by mid 2014. - August 30, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
Recent rumors about a possible sponsorship deal with a major UK rugby team have been confirmed by Madley Capital Management. - August 30, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
Simplifying the process of building a diversified portfolio of Mutual Funds and ETFs. - August 14, 2013 - TriVest Folio
TriVest Folio has launched a free Do-It-Yourself (DIY) personal investment tool to build a diversified portfolio of Indian Mutual Funds and ETFs. The goal is to empower Indians to start building an investment portfolio without having to rely on expensive portfolio managers and investment advisors.
TriVest... - July 27, 2013 - TriVest Folio
Investors can now review heat maps for a wide range of financial markets via the FinancialSpreads.com Research and Data section. - June 13, 2013 - Financial Spreads
IQMONEY PLC today announced the execution of an agreement with Viral Angels, which enables IQMoney to utilise the Viral Angels network to market IQMoney’s products and further execute a pre-IPO private placement for an amount up to SEK 5 million during the period 21 March – 8 April 2013. - March 23, 2013 - IQMONEY PLC
Sierra Chart is a professional Trading platform for the financial markets. Sierra Chart supports manual, automated and simulated trading. - July 27, 2012 - Olympus Futures
Direct Currency Markets Limited is excited to announce new Institutional level trade services and trading account options to retail clients globally. As the next step in the Company global growth plan, and to better service the growing demand for DCM's reliable, transparent, high performance trade execution, the Company has upgraded all trade execution infrastructure and MetaTrader 4 trading account options, including Mobile trading platforms for iPhone/iPad, Android accordingly. - June 12, 2012 - Direct Currency Markets Limited
Popular binary options broker Banc De Binary has recently received the coveted distinction of best binary options broker for 2012 by the authoritative Binary Options Reviews website. - April 25, 2012 - Binary Options Reviews