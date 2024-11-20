Recent Headlines
Skylark AI Launches Purpose-Built AI Engine to Revolutionize Private Investment Analysis and Enterprise AI Deployment
Skylark AI launches its revolutionary PyTorch Engine and Enterprise AI Platform, transforming private investment analysis and enterprise AI deployment. With 100% data ingestion, 100% recall, and 95% accuracy, it enables AI-powered agents to deploy in days, not months. Powered by 50+ pre-built integrations with sources like Cap IQ and FinHub, it creates a unified system of records, reducing due diligence timelines by 40% and cutting operational costs by 80%. - November 20, 2024 - Skylark AI Inc.
Outskirts Press Announces Renewal, the Latest Business & Economics / Structural Adjustment Book from R. E. Biasca, Valuation Research Group Argentina President
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published "Renewal: An Effective Transformative Change Framework" by R. E. Biasca, the author's most recent book. The 8.5 x 11 Color Paperback in the Business & Economics / Structural Adjustment / Turnaround category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The book is also available in a Color Casebound edition and as ebook. ISBN: 9781977275868 - October 14, 2024 - Valuation Research Group
Atlantic Industrial Group Secures Global Manufacturing & Design License for UAV Corp. High Altitude Lighter than Air Vehicles with Artificial Intelligence Design Assist
Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG), an unconventional Defense Prime holding company, has secured manufacturing and design license, to produce advanced, exceptionally maneuverable, high altitude, lighter than air (LTA) vehicles from UAV Corp of Florida. AIG and UAV will co develop manufacturing facilities in the Gulf Coast region in conjunction with public/private initiatives. - June 20, 2024 - Atlantic Industrial Group
5 Points Property Management Ranked as One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies
The brand new Inc. 5000 list credits 5 Points Property Management as being one of the top 100 fastest growing businesses in the Midwest. Coming in at number 61, 5 Points Property Management is one of the most notable movers and shakers of the 2024 Inc. Regionals. The March 2024 issue of Inc. - March 22, 2024 - 5 Points Property Management
Malfitano Partners Supports Friends of Rittenhouse Square as It Plans Relocation to Philadelphia
Malfitano Partners, a leading advisory firm focused on assisting retailers and industrial manufacturers to manage change and transformation, started off the holiday giving season by participating in the Friends of Rittenhouse Bench Fundraising Program. Rittenhouse Square has 145 benches throughout... - November 13, 2021 - Malfitano Partners
Elite Ventures Aims to Close the Gap for Struggling US Companies
Elite Ventures, an Atlanta based acquisitions firm, launches a nationwide initiative to close the gap for struggling companies through strategic advisory services. - September 16, 2021 - Elite Ventures
A New Digital Approach to Negotiating a Debt Settlement
Fear and stress associated with dealing with overdue debts has become a thing of the past thanks to a new platform called Settled.app. The platform provides useful information on how to negotiate overdue debt with debt collectors and provides a digital platform to generate a customized debt settlement negotiation letter. - May 30, 2021 - Settled.app
Christine McKay Featured in August 2020 Edition of Lemonade Legend Magazine
Christine McKay, Global Negotiation Strategist and CEO of Venn Negotiation, was featured in the August 2020 issue of The Lemonade Legend Magazine. McKay was chosen for her inspirational story of going from homeless to Harvard and beyond all while having her three daughters. Pregnant and homeless... - August 06, 2020 - Venn Negotiation
MOSTe Names Christine McKay as Vice President of Board of Directors
MOSTe (Motivating Our Students Through Experience), a 501(c)(3), is proud to announce that Venn Negotiation founder & CEO, Christine McKay, has been appointed as Vice President of the Board of Directors. Both McKay’s personal and professional background give her insight into the... - July 29, 2020 - Venn Negotiation
Christine McKay Joins Board of Directors for Motivating Our Students Through Experience (MOSTe)
Christine McKay, CEO of Venn Negotiation, has been invited to join the Board of Directors for MOSTe (Motivating Our Students Through Experience), a 501(c)(3). Both McKay’s personal and professional background gives her valuable insight into the obstacles and opportunities facing MOSTe... - March 06, 2020 - Venn Negotiation
2019 ScaleHR Human Resources Conference Speaker Line-Up Confirmed
Shockingly Different Leadership (SDL) has announced the final speaker line-up for the 8 micro-learning strategy labs which make up the 2019 ScaleHR Human Resources Conference. Cross-industry leaders from the world of human resource management will convene in Atlanta to plan for the evolving world of work in their organizations. - August 06, 2019 - Shockingly Different Leadership
ScaleHR 2019 Call for Speakers Now Open
A unique Human Resources strategy conference designed to prepare corporations for their next phase of growth. - March 19, 2019 - Shockingly Different Leadership
Malfitano Partners, the Global Business Asset Acquisition and Disposition Advisory Firm, Taps Retail Veteran Gary S. Carlton, to Expand Operational Bench
Malfitano Partners, a preeminent provider of advisory services in the asset acquisition and disposition industry, announced that Gary S. Carlton has joined the firm as a lead field supervisor. Gary S. Carlton joins the group after working in the retail field for over 30 years both in the United... - January 28, 2019 - Malfitano Partners
Former Toys “R” Us Senior Implementation Manager to Join Malfitano Partners as Advisory Platform Continues to Expand
Malfitano Partners, the global business asset acquisition and disposition advisory firm, taps seasoned retail veteran to expand its operational bench of professionals. - October 05, 2018 - Malfitano Partners
Malfitano Partners Will Receive Restructuring Award from Turnaround Management Association
Managing Partner, Joseph Malfitano, will be recognized for his contribution at Eastern Outfitters, which won the prestigious TMA’s “Transaction of the Year – Mid-Size Company” award for 2018. - September 08, 2018 - Malfitano Partners
Source Code, LLC Purchases Assets of Aberdeen LLC
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Aberdeen LLC (Aberdeen) has joined Source Code, LLC (Source Code), a portfolio company of JMC Capital Partners, after Source Code purchased certain assets and assumed the sales and product development teams from Aberdeen. - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Scandia Packaging Machinery Company Acquired by KHS USA, Inc.
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC announced the sale of their client, Scandia Packaging Machinery Company (Scandia), to KHS USA, Inc (KHS). The acquisition of Scandia will allow KHS to expand its portfolio to include compact cartoners and secondary packaging machines. KHS will integrate Scandia with their existing Sarasota, Florida-based manufacturing operations. - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Zwift, LLC Purchases Assets of Milestone Sports, LTD.
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Milestone Sports, LTD. (Milestone) has joined Zwift, LLC, after Zwift purchased the assets and assumed the development team from Milestone Sports. - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Medcision, Inc. Has Been Acquired by BroadOak Capital Partners
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Medcision, Inc. has been acquired by BroadOak Fund II and BroadOak Fund III (collectively BroadOak) via §363 sale. BroadOak is partnering with Astero Bio Corporation (Astero) to manage the assets moving... - May 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Troverco, Inc. Emerges from Bankruptcy with Confirmed Plan of Reorganization
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Troverco, Inc. has exited bankruptcy with a confirmed Plan of Reorganization. Troverco filed for bankruptcy June 29th, 2017, as part of a coordinated, multi-pronged initiative to reorganize the business. Advised by Three... - May 24, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Madison Street Capital Advises Professional Pipe, Inc. (“PPI”) on Its Majority Recapitalization by KJM Capital, LLC
Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, served as exclusive advisor to Professional Pipe, Inc. (“PPI”) on the majority recapitalization of its business by KJM Capital, LLC. PPI designs and installs process piping to manufacturing facilities, including the... - April 12, 2018 - Madison Street Capital
Malfitano Advisors Welcomes Allen Wong and Stephanie Gould as Advisory Platform Expands
Malfitano Advisors, a unique advisory group based in New York City, expands its bench with two additional seasoned finance professionals. - March 14, 2018 - Malfitano Partners
Stonehill Expands with New Innovation Studio in Westshore Business District
Stonehill announced today that it has signed a lease to establish an innovation studio at 1300 N. Westshore Blvd. Tampa, FL 33607. The studio will incorporate a unique collaboration space that will be used to conduct design thinking sessions. It will also provide office space for Stonehill’s... - March 07, 2018 - Stonehill
Stonehill Chief Executive Officer Selected to Speak at OPEX Week: Business Transformation World Summit
Stonehill announced today that its President and CEO, Doug Pace, has been selected to speak at OPEX Week: Business Transformation World Summit. Mr. Pace was selected based on his expertise in Design Thinking and implementing Design Thinking strategies across large organizations. The title of Mr. - January 26, 2018 - Stonehill
Stonehill President Elected to Board of Directors for the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce
Stonehill announced today that its President and CEO, Doug Pace, has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce. This is Mr. Pace’s second tenure on the Board of Directors having previously served with the chamber as both a board member and executive... - January 18, 2018 - Stonehill
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners’ Client, Tec Air Acquired by Angstrom USA in §363 Bankruptcy Sale
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (321 Capital) announced its client, Tec Air, Inc., has been successfully acquired by Angstrom USA, via §363 Sale of substantially all the assets, as part of it’s plan to exit Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Managing Partner of Three Twenty-One Capital... - January 16, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Stonehill Becomes a IBM Registered Business Partner
Stonehill announced today that they have been named a Registered Business Partner with IBM. The partnership provides Stonehill with access to industry leading technology and intelligence solutions that will benefit their growing customer base. Stonehill has been especially interested in becoming a... - December 12, 2017 - Stonehill
Veyo Partners Advises Bigfoot Project Investments on Agreement to Acquire Hospitality Provider in East Glacier Park
Veyo Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. (OTC PINK: BGFT), a media and entertainment company that creates, produces and distributes quality content about the creature known as Bigfoot, in its agreement to acquire East Glacier Park Enterprises LLC for $6.0 million in the form of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. East Glacier Park Enterprises owns and operates twelve parcels of land and 9 businesses on the land. - December 12, 2017 - Veyo Partners LLC
Madison Street Capital Announced as Winner of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards
The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards on Monday, November 13th at the 2017 M&A Advisor Awards Gala at the Metropolitan Club, New York, NY. Madison Street Capital was named a winner for the Debt Financing Deal of the Year. - November 16, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Stonehill Ranked as Top Business Intelligence Consultant by Great Agencies
Stonehill announced today that they were recently ranked second for Big Data Analytics and Business Intelligence in a research study performed by Great Agencies. The study reviewed over 500 Business Intelligence consulting firms across the United States. Research analyst from Great Agencies noted... - October 23, 2017 - Stonehill
Madison Street Capital Announced as Finalist for the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards
The M&A Advisor is pleased to announce the finalists of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards. Madison Street Capital was named as a finalist for “Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year” as well as “Financials Deal of the Year (Under 250MM)” and “Debt... - September 18, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Rusty Bits™ Announces the Launch of Its www.rustybitsmarket.com eCommerce Website
Rusty Bits™ today announced the launch of its www.rustybitsmarket.com eCommerce website. The launch allows consumers to shop on-line for the company’s original handmade art, unique household goods, supplies and other incredible finds, all of which are hand sourced or created from... - September 13, 2017 - Malfitano Partners
Madison Street Capital Arranges $4.1 Million Debt Facility for Chicago Yacht Works
Madison Street Capital (MSC), an international investment banking firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a $4.1 million debt facility for Chicago Yacht Works. Chicago Yacht Works, with over 600 feet of river frontage and 300,000 sq. ft. of indoor heated storage, combined with... - September 07, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Veyo Partners Advises on Momentous Entertainment Acquisition of Mobile Ad Network Blackfox
Veyo Partners is pleased to announce it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc., a diversified media company that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms, in its acquisition of mobile ad network Blackfox, Inc. - August 15, 2017 - Veyo Partners LLC
Madison Street Capital Arranges Growth Equity Facility for Sterling Packaging
International investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a growth equity investment for its client, Sterling Packaging. Based in Selkirk, Manitoba, with expansion into Monroeville, Alabama, Sterling Packaging is a leading manufacturer of... - July 31, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Wins M&A Deal of the Year
The M&A Advisor announced Madison Street Capital ("MSC") as a winner at the 9th Annual International M&A Advisor Awards for M&A DEAL OF THE YEAR. - June 14, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Arranges Line of Credit for Maintenance Systems Management, Inc.
International investment banking firm Madison Street Capital (MSC) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a line of credit for its client, Maintenance Systems Management, Inc. (MSM). The facility was provided by Sterling Commercial Credit. The transaction was announced today by... - May 23, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Arranges Growth Capital for HeartSync, Inc.
Madison Street Capital (“MSC”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging growth capital for its client, HeartSync, Inc. (“HeartSync”). The facility was provided by Decathlon Capital Partners. The transaction was announced today by Charles Botchway, CEO of MSC. Madison Street Capital Senior Managing Director Barry Petersen led the transaction. - May 19, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Names Head of International Advisory Group
Madison Street Capital is pleased to announce that Joseph Alioto has joined the firm as Managing Director and will head the International Advisory Group (IAG). In this role, Mr. Alioto will work on the execution of Madison Street Capital’s global strategy, deepen client relationships and... - May 17, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Announced as Finalist for the 9th Annual International M&A Awards
The M&A Advisor is pleased to announce finalists of the 9th Annual International M&A Awards. Madison Street Capital was named as a finalist for four major categories including Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year, Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year ($10MM - $50MM), Latin American... - May 09, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Advises WLR Automotive Group on $13.2 Million Sale/Leaseback Transaction
Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, advises on the $13.2 Million sale/leaseback transaction for WLR Automotive Group. WLR Automotive Group is a leading car wash and detailing, lube, and automotive repair company in Maryland and Tristate region. Texas-based SCF Realty Capital completed the sale/leaseback transaction. - March 31, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Announced as Winner of the 11th Annual Turnaround Awards
The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 11th Annual Turnaround Awards on Monday, January 27th. Madison Street Capital was named a winner for the Restructuring Deal of the Year (Under $25MM). The awards will be presented at a Black Tie Gala on Thursday, March 23rd at The Colony Hotel, Palm... - January 30, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Arranges Minority Recapitalization for ARES Security Corporation
International investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a minority equity and subordinated debt investment for its client, ARES Security Corporation. Based in Vienna, VA, ARES Security Corporation is a leading enterprise security risk... - January 10, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Acts as Advisor in the Merger Between DCG Software Value and The Spitfire Group
Madison Street Capital (“MSC”), an international investment banking firm serving the middle market, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to DCG Software Value, a global provider of function point analysis, software estimation services and software value management, in the merger with The Spitfire Group, a business-oriented technology consulting firm headquartered in Denver. - January 04, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Malfitano Partners Starts Off the Holiday Giving Season
Malfitano Partners, a unique legal and advisory group based in New York City, partners with the UJA-Federation of NY to provide a holiday meal for NY seniors. - November 13, 2016 - Malfitano Partners
Madison Street Capital Arranges Credit Facility for Centex Machining, Inc.
Madison Street Capital (“MSC”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a growth capital credit facility for its client, Centex Machining, Inc. (“Centex”). The facility was provided by Crestmark Bank. The transaction was announced today by Charles Botchway, CEO... - September 27, 2016 - Madison Street Capital
Vantage Acceptance in Woodland Hills Now a 5 Star Company
Vantage Acceptance is a 5 star rated company based out of Southern California. - August 30, 2016 - Vantage
Madison Street Capital Announced as Finalist for the 15th Annual M&A Advisor Awards
The M&A Advisor has announced Chicago based international investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, as a finalist for the 15th Annual M&A Advisor Awards. The awards, widely respected as a pinnacle of achievement in the financial industry, recognize excellence in deal making,... - August 29, 2016 - Madison Street Capital
Dowco Acquires Acuña & Asociados S.A. Madison Street Capital Acted as Advisor to The Dowco Group of Companies
Madison Street Capital, (MSC), an international investment banking firm, served as exclusive advisor to The Dowco Group of Companies ('Dowco'), in the acquisition of Acuña & Asociados S.A. ('Acuña'). Acuña is a leading Steel Detailing and Structural Engineering firm located in Santiago, Chile which serves companies across the world. - August 22, 2016 - Madison Street Capital
Malfitano Partners Adds Board & Fiduciary Services Platform
Malfitano Partners, a unique legal and advisory group based in New York City, announced today that it has established a Board & Fiduciary Services platform under one of its operating units, Malfitano Advisors, LLC. - July 28, 2016 - Malfitano Partners