2019 ScaleHR Human Resources Conference Speaker Line-Up Confirmed Shockingly Different Leadership (SDL) has announced the final speaker line-up for the 8 micro-learning strategy labs which make up the 2019 ScaleHR Human Resources Conference. Cross-industry leaders from the world of human resource management will convene in Atlanta to plan for the evolving world of work in their organizations. - August 06, 2019 - Shockingly Different Leadership

ScaleHR 2019 Call for Speakers Now Open A unique Human Resources strategy conference designed to prepare corporations for their next phase of growth. - March 19, 2019 - Shockingly Different Leadership

Malfitano Partners, the Global Business Asset Acquisition and Disposition Advisory Firm, Taps Retail Veteran Gary S. Carlton, to Expand Operational Bench Malfitano Partners, a preeminent provider of advisory services in the asset acquisition and disposition industry, announced that Gary S. Carlton has joined the firm as a lead field supervisor. Gary S. Carlton joins the group after working in the retail field for over 30 years both in the United States... - January 28, 2019 - Malfitano Partners

Former Toys “R” Us Senior Implementation Manager to Join Malfitano Partners as Advisory Platform Continues to Expand Malfitano Partners, the global business asset acquisition and disposition advisory firm, taps seasoned retail veteran to expand its operational bench of professionals. - October 05, 2018 - Malfitano Partners

Malfitano Partners Will Receive Restructuring Award from Turnaround Management Association Managing Partner, Joseph Malfitano, will be recognized for his contribution at Eastern Outfitters, which won the prestigious TMA’s “Transaction of the Year – Mid-Size Company” award for 2018. - September 08, 2018 - Malfitano Partners

Zwift, LLC Purchases Assets of Milestone Sports, LTD. Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Milestone Sports, LTD. (Milestone) has joined Zwift, LLC, after Zwift purchased the assets and assumed the development team from Milestone Sports. - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Scandia Packaging Machinery Company Acquired by KHS USA, Inc. Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC announced the sale of their client, Scandia Packaging Machinery Company (Scandia), to KHS USA, Inc (KHS). The acquisition of Scandia will allow KHS to expand its portfolio to include compact cartoners and secondary packaging machines. KHS will integrate Scandia with their existing Sarasota, Florida-based manufacturing operations. - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Source Code, LLC Purchases Assets of Aberdeen LLC Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Aberdeen LLC (Aberdeen) has joined Source Code, LLC (Source Code), a portfolio company of JMC Capital Partners, after Source Code purchased certain assets and assumed the sales and product development teams from Aberdeen. 3-21... - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Medcision, Inc. Has Been Acquired by BroadOak Capital Partners Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Medcision, Inc. has been acquired by BroadOak Fund II and BroadOak Fund III (collectively BroadOak) via §363 sale. BroadOak is partnering with Astero Bio Corporation (Astero) to manage the assets moving forward. BroadOak... - May 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Troverco, Inc. Emerges from Bankruptcy with Confirmed Plan of Reorganization Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Troverco, Inc. has exited bankruptcy with a confirmed Plan of Reorganization. Troverco filed for bankruptcy June 29th, 2017, as part of a coordinated, multi-pronged initiative to reorganize the business. Advised by Three Twenty-One... - May 24, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Madison Street Capital Advises Professional Pipe, Inc. (“PPI”) on Its Majority Recapitalization by KJM Capital, LLC Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, served as exclusive advisor to Professional Pipe, Inc. (“PPI”) on the majority recapitalization of its business by KJM Capital, LLC. PPI designs and installs process piping to manufacturing facilities, including the nation’s... - April 12, 2018 - Madison Street Capital

Malfitano Advisors Welcomes Allen Wong and Stephanie Gould as Advisory Platform Expands Malfitano Advisors, a unique advisory group based in New York City, expands its bench with two additional seasoned finance professionals. - March 14, 2018 - Malfitano Partners

Stonehill Expands with New Innovation Studio in Westshore Business District Stonehill announced today that it has signed a lease to establish an innovation studio at 1300 N. Westshore Blvd. Tampa, FL 33607. The studio will incorporate a unique collaboration space that will be used to conduct design thinking sessions. It will also provide office space for Stonehill’s Tampa... - March 07, 2018 - Stonehill

Stonehill Chief Executive Officer Selected to Speak at OPEX Week: Business Transformation World Summit Stonehill announced today that its President and CEO, Doug Pace, has been selected to speak at OPEX Week: Business Transformation World Summit. Mr. Pace was selected based on his expertise in Design Thinking and implementing Design Thinking strategies across large organizations. The title of Mr. Paces... - January 26, 2018 - Stonehill

Stonehill President Elected to Board of Directors for the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce Stonehill announced today that its President and CEO, Doug Pace, has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce. This is Mr. Pace’s second tenure on the Board of Directors having previously served with the chamber as both a board member and executive committee... - January 18, 2018 - Stonehill

Three Twenty-One Capital Partners’ Client, Tec Air Acquired by Angstrom USA in §363 Bankruptcy Sale Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (321 Capital) announced its client, Tec Air, Inc., has been successfully acquired by Angstrom USA, via §363 Sale of substantially all the assets, as part of it’s plan to exit Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Managing Partner of Three Twenty-One Capital Partners,... - January 16, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Stonehill Becomes a IBM Registered Business Partner Stonehill announced today that they have been named a Registered Business Partner with IBM. The partnership provides Stonehill with access to industry leading technology and intelligence solutions that will benefit their growing customer base. Stonehill has been especially interested in becoming a IBM... - December 12, 2017 - Stonehill

Veyo Partners Advises Bigfoot Project Investments on Agreement to Acquire Hospitality Provider in East Glacier Park Veyo Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. (OTC PINK: BGFT), a media and entertainment company that creates, produces and distributes quality content about the creature known as Bigfoot, in its agreement to acquire East Glacier Park Enterprises LLC for $6.0 million in the form of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. East Glacier Park Enterprises owns and operates twelve parcels of land and 9 businesses on the land. - December 12, 2017 - Veyo Partners LLC

Madison Street Capital Announced as Winner of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards on Monday, November 13th at the 2017 M&A Advisor Awards Gala at the Metropolitan Club, New York, NY. Madison Street Capital was named a winner for the Debt Financing Deal of the Year. - November 16, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Stonehill Ranked as Top Business Intelligence Consultant by Great Agencies Stonehill announced today that they were recently ranked second for Big Data Analytics and Business Intelligence in a research study performed by Great Agencies. The study reviewed over 500 Business Intelligence consulting firms across the United States. Research analyst from Great Agencies noted in... - October 23, 2017 - Stonehill

Madison Street Capital Announced as Finalist for the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards The M&A Advisor is pleased to announce the finalists of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards. Madison Street Capital was named as a finalist for “Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year” as well as “Financials Deal of the Year (Under 250MM)” and “Debt Financing... - September 18, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Rusty Bits™ Announces the Launch of Its www.rustybitsmarket.com eCommerce Website Rusty Bits™ today announced the launch of its www.rustybitsmarket.com eCommerce website. The launch allows consumers to shop on-line for the company’s original handmade art, unique household goods, supplies and other incredible finds, all of which are hand sourced or created from re-purposed... - September 13, 2017 - Malfitano Partners

Madison Street Capital Arranges $4.1 Million Debt Facility for Chicago Yacht Works Madison Street Capital (MSC), an international investment banking firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a $4.1 million debt facility for Chicago Yacht Works. Chicago Yacht Works, with over 600 feet of river frontage and 300,000 sq. ft. of indoor heated storage, combined with service... - September 07, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Veyo Partners Advises on Momentous Entertainment Acquisition of Mobile Ad Network Blackfox Veyo Partners is pleased to announce it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc., a diversified media company that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms, in its acquisition of mobile ad network Blackfox, Inc. - August 15, 2017 - Veyo Partners LLC

Madison Street Capital Arranges Growth Equity Facility for Sterling Packaging International investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a growth equity investment for its client, Sterling Packaging. Based in Selkirk, Manitoba, with expansion into Monroeville, Alabama, Sterling Packaging is a leading manufacturer of folding... - July 31, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Wins M&A Deal of the Year The M&A Advisor announced Madison Street Capital ("MSC") as a winner at the 9th Annual International M&A Advisor Awards for M&A DEAL OF THE YEAR. - June 14, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Arranges Line of Credit for Maintenance Systems Management, Inc. International investment banking firm Madison Street Capital (MSC) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a line of credit for its client, Maintenance Systems Management, Inc. (MSM). The facility was provided by Sterling Commercial Credit. The transaction was announced today by Madison... - May 23, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Arranges Growth Capital for HeartSync, Inc. Madison Street Capital (“MSC”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging growth capital for its client, HeartSync, Inc. (“HeartSync”). The facility was provided by Decathlon Capital Partners. The transaction was announced today by Charles Botchway, CEO of MSC. Madison Street Capital Senior Managing Director Barry Petersen led the transaction. - May 19, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Names Head of International Advisory Group Madison Street Capital is pleased to announce that Joseph Alioto has joined the firm as Managing Director and will head the International Advisory Group (IAG). In this role, Mr. Alioto will work on the execution of Madison Street Capital’s global strategy, deepen client relationships and enhance... - May 17, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Announced as Finalist for the 9th Annual International M&A Awards The M&A Advisor is pleased to announce finalists of the 9th Annual International M&A Awards. Madison Street Capital was named as a finalist for four major categories including Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year, Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year ($10MM - $50MM), Latin American Deal... - May 09, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Advises WLR Automotive Group on $13.2 Million Sale/Leaseback Transaction Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, advises on the $13.2 Million sale/leaseback transaction for WLR Automotive Group. WLR Automotive Group is a leading car wash and detailing, lube, and automotive repair company in Maryland and Tristate region. Texas-based SCF Realty Capital completed the sale/leaseback transaction. - March 31, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Announced as Winner of the 11th Annual Turnaround Awards The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 11th Annual Turnaround Awards on Monday, January 27th. Madison Street Capital was named a winner for the Restructuring Deal of the Year (Under $25MM). The awards will be presented at a Black Tie Gala on Thursday, March 23rd at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach,... - January 30, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Arranges Minority Recapitalization for ARES Security Corporation International investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a minority equity and subordinated debt investment for its client, ARES Security Corporation. Based in Vienna, VA, ARES Security Corporation is a leading enterprise security risk management... - January 10, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Acts as Advisor in the Merger Between DCG Software Value and The Spitfire Group Madison Street Capital (“MSC”), an international investment banking firm serving the middle market, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to DCG Software Value, a global provider of function point analysis, software estimation services and software value management, in the merger with The Spitfire Group, a business-oriented technology consulting firm headquartered in Denver. - January 04, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Malfitano Partners Starts Off the Holiday Giving Season Malfitano Partners, a unique legal and advisory group based in New York City, partners with the UJA-Federation of NY to provide a holiday meal for NY seniors. - November 13, 2016 - Malfitano Partners

Madison Street Capital Arranges Credit Facility for Centex Machining, Inc. Madison Street Capital (“MSC”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a growth capital credit facility for its client, Centex Machining, Inc. (“Centex”). The facility was provided by Crestmark Bank. The transaction was announced today by Charles Botchway, CEO of... - September 27, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

Vantage Acceptance in Woodland Hills Now a 5 Star Company Vantage Acceptance is a 5 star rated company based out of Southern California. - August 30, 2016 - Vantage

Madison Street Capital Announced as Finalist for the 15th Annual M&A Advisor Awards The M&A Advisor has announced Chicago based international investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, as a finalist for the 15th Annual M&A Advisor Awards. The awards, widely respected as a pinnacle of achievement in the financial industry, recognize excellence in deal making, restructuring... - August 29, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

Dowco Acquires Acuña & Asociados S.A. Madison Street Capital Acted as Advisor to The Dowco Group of Companies Madison Street Capital, (MSC), an international investment banking firm, served as exclusive advisor to The Dowco Group of Companies ('Dowco'), in the acquisition of Acuña & Asociados S.A. ('Acuña'). Acuña is a leading Steel Detailing and Structural Engineering firm located in Santiago, Chile which serves companies across the world. - August 22, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

Malfitano Partners Adds Board & Fiduciary Services Platform Malfitano Partners, a unique legal and advisory group based in New York City, announced today that it has established a Board & Fiduciary Services platform under one of its operating units, Malfitano Advisors, LLC. - July 28, 2016 - Malfitano Partners

The Guess Corporation Closer to Building National Security Park The Guess Corporation Plans to Build National Security Park in Greensboro, NC. - July 12, 2016 - The Guess Corporation

Madison Street Capital Arranges $2.5MM Equity Facility for GMS-Pavilion Properties, LLC International investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a $2.5MM equity facility for its client, GMS-Pavilion Properties, LLC. Based in Bloomington, IN, GMS-Pavilion Properties is a real estate development and construction company that handles... - April 20, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Wins Cross Border Deal of the Year The M&A Advisor announced Madison Street Capital ("MSC") as a winner at the 8th Annual International M&A Advisor Awards for Cross Border Deal of the Year ($10 million to $25 million). The award was for the acquisition of Fabtrol Systems by AVEVA, led by Senior Managing Director Karl... - April 15, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Senior Managing Director, Karl D’Cunha, to Speak at 2016 International Financial Forum Featuring the 8th Annual International M&A Awards Madison Street Capital’s Karl D’Cunha, Senior Managing Director, will be chairing a panel at the upcoming 8th Annual International M&A Awards on April 12, 2016 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Mr. D’Cunha will be sitting alongside other industry experts at the Stalwarts... - April 12, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital’s Chief Operating Officer, Anthony Marsala, Announced as 7th Annual Emerging Leaders Award Recipient Madison Street Capital (MSC), a leading international boutique investment bank, is proud to announce that Anthony Marsala, MSC’s Chief Operating Officer, was honored as a winner of The M&A Advisor’s 7th Annual Emerging Leaders Award. Anthony was selected based on his accomplishments... - April 08, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

PricewaterhouseCoopers Veteran to Lead Cascade Asia's Commercial Due Diligence Practice in Southeast Asia Southeast Asia boutique consulting firm Cascade Asia taps PricewaterhouseCoopers veteran Stuart Banham to lead its commercial due diligence practice. - March 22, 2016 - Cascade Asia Advisors

Madison Street Capital Provides 2016 Outlook for Hedge Fund M&A Madison Street Capital reports 42 hedge fund deals were closed or announced globally in 2015, exceeding the 32 transactions that closed in 2014. Additionally, 2015 transaction volume as measured by AUM was approximately 27% higher than 2014. Propelled by the wave of transactions in the fourth quarter of 2015, there are other key drivers creating deal momentum, positioning 2016 to be a record year in terms of hedge fund M&A transactions. - February 09, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Senior Managing Director, Karl D’Cunha to Speak at 10th Annual Distressed Investing Summit Karl D’Cunha, Senior Managing Director at Madison Street Capital, will be a panelist at the upcoming 10th Annual Distressed Investing Summit on January 28, 2016 at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. Mr. D’Cunha will be sitting alongside other industry experts at the Stalwarts Roundtable, discussing... - January 25, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

BidOnFusion to Hold Grand Opening Live Auction at New Warehouse in Tennessee One of the Country's Largest Wholesale Liquidation Auctions Arrives in Tennesee with 200 pallets of Brand Name General Merchandise from Major Retailers Auctioned Live and Online. - January 24, 2016 - BidOnFusion Tennessee