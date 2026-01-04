On Saturday, July 12th, H.E.A.R.T. Animal Rescue and the Merchants of the Renaissance Building located in Destin, will be hosting an event to support the animal rescue. The event will consist of a wine-walkabout throughout the shops of Ella Madison Boutique, Sadie Lane Revolving Loft, Dippin Dots, and The Painting Vine. The Painting Vine will host an art and gift raffle, along with wine for purchase. Paint Your Pet, painting party will be at 7pm. All proceeds go to H.E.A.R.T. - July 09, 2014 - The Painting Vine