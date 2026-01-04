Recent Headlines
Victoria Paul Co Opens DUMBO’s Ice Cream Machine
Victoria Paul Co is home to DUMBO’s Ice Cream Machine, a fun, interactive ice cream spot where guests create their own sundaes and watch them get made fresh in under a minute. Victoria Paul Co serves its signature Sweet Cream, which is smooth, rich, and classic in taste, made with oat milk. - January 04, 2026 - Victoria Paul Co
Swensons Drive-Ins Launches Free Kid’s Meal Program to Support Ohio Families During SNAP Delays
Swensons Drive-In Restaurants has launched a temporary free kids’ meal program in response to recent SNAP benefit delays affecting Ohio families. From November 5–12, youth 18 and under can receive a free meal at any Swensons location with presentation of a SNAP/EBT card. The initiative underscores Swensons’ long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and ensuring access to warm, reliable meals during times of need. - November 05, 2025 - Swensons Drive-In Restaurants
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Brewing Change: Costa Rican-Born Coffee Roaster Celebrates 3rd Anniversary
Turtle Beans Specialty Coffee Roasters, founded by Costa Rican-born Steven Fonseca, together with his wife, Linda Juarez, of Mexican origin, celebrates its third anniversary in Bordentown, NJ. Rooted in Fonseca’s childhood in Costa Rica’s coffee fields, the café has become a local hub for connection and culture. On August 30, 2025, guests can enjoy tasting workshops, learn about roasting, enjoy live entertainment and prizes. Plus, 20% of all sales will be donated. - August 28, 2025 - Turtle Beans
It’s Boba Time and Neopets Launch Limited-Time Collaboration Featuring Themed Drinks, Collectible Stickers, and Enamel Pins
It’s Boba Time and Neopets have partnered for a limited-time collaboration, featuring two themed drinks, collectible sticker packs, and exclusive enamel pins. Available from May 2–29 at participating locations, the promotion combines nostalgic Neopian elements with handcrafted boba beverages. - April 29, 2025 - It's Boba Time
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
Root & Vine Vending is Coming to Central Florida Providing Healthy Alternatives to Conventional Junk Food Vending
Root & Vine Vending's purpose is to provide delicious, healthy food and drink options that are better fuel for people's bodies than the traditional junk food options pushed by conventional vending. The long-term goal of the company is to have machines in various locations throughout Central FL and improve the health and well-being of people in a time crunch or with no alternative. Support this vision with crowdfunding campaigns listed in the article. - May 05, 2023 - Root & Vine Vending
Locally Made Savannah to Celebrate Grand Opening on May 12
Locally Made Savannah is excited to announce its grand opening celebration on Thursday, May 12 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at 223 W. Broughton Street. During the event, visitors can watch the official ribbon cutting ceremony, meet with local vendors, and try food and drinks from the shop’s soda and... - April 23, 2022 - Locally Made Savannah
LA Nonprofit CatCafe Lounge in Danger of Closure
Organization saves hundreds of cats each year from euthanization; COVID’s impact has reduced attendance and donations. - September 10, 2020 - CatCafe Lounge
Hope Cafe Receives 2020 Best of Chicago Award
Chicago Award Program Honors the Achievement - April 09, 2020 - Chicago Hope Cafe
Arcade Games, Ice Cream and Axe Throwing in a New Downtown Rochester Family Fun Center
A brand new family fun center in Rochester, MN offers classic and modern arcade games, an old-fashioned ice cream bar, a party venue, retro game sales, pinball, and axe throwing. - December 20, 2019 - Rochester Games & Arcade
Canada's First Airport Honesty Shop Opens in Halifax
Mabata launches Honesty Food Shop in partnership with Saint Mary's University Entrepreneurship Centre at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. - July 18, 2019 - Mabata
The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. Ready to Enter Finland
The Second Cup Coffee Company today announced that it will continue its expansion with the first café opening shortly in Helsinki, Finland. - October 27, 2018 - The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc.
Ovarian Health: A "Healthy Tuesdays" Event at Maison Beljanski Oct. 30
Food, drink, music + the expertise of doctors and health/wellness specialists = Healthy Tuesdays to help you Feel Better Naturally; Experience a unique new networking and educational opportunity at this event, which is devoted to Ovarian Health. - October 19, 2018 - Maison Beljanski
Beljanski Foundation Announces Milestone in Cancer Stem Cell Research
Research Shows Pao Pereira, a Natural Plant Extract, Inhibits Cancer Stem Cells. - September 13, 2018 - Maison Beljanski
Maison Beljanski Tea Room Set to Open on 53rd St.
Maison Beljanski, a tea room dedicated to wellbeing and health. - December 27, 2017 - Maison Beljanski
QSR Management Group and Tropical Tango Announce Merger to Form DYNE Hospitality Group
New company consists of 41 Tropical Smoothie Cafes in five states with plans for more. - December 20, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax
Tropical Smoothie Café is Sending a Dreamer to the TaxSlayer Bowl
Three local cafés raised money for Dreams Come True. - December 15, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax
Joe Coffee & Rewards Launches Free Service for Independent Coffee to Compete with Corporate Coffee on Convenience
Joe is a free mobile order & payment platform with a built in rewards program for independent coffee shops. Complete with a consumer app and merchant app on both iOS and Android, Joe is on track to connect coffee lovers that want to support small business over 20 locations in Seattle alone by the end of December and is onboarding new locations each week. - December 13, 2017 - Joe Coffee & Rewards
Tropical Smoothie Café Has Opened Its Newest Location at Bartram Park
First 50 people in line received one free smoothie a week for a year. - December 09, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax
Canadian Coffee Chain to Continue Expansion in France
The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. today announced plans to expand its international presence in France with the first café set for Lyon in spring of 2018. - November 18, 2017 - The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc.
Tropical Smoothie Café Announces Successful Fundraising Season
More than $40,000 given to Camp Sunshine, local schools and organizations. - October 20, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax
Craft Coffee Shop Opens in Marine Park
New coffee shop opens in South Brooklyn. - September 05, 2017 - Marine Park Coffee
Tropical Smoothie Café to Open a New Café in Bartram Park
The new café is set to open in September of 2017. - August 10, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax
Grand Opening at Tropical Smoothie Café’s First Lake City Location
First 50 people in line at the June 23 grand opening will get free smoothies for a year. - June 17, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax
Tropical Smoothie Café is Partnering with Multiple YMCA Locations for Their Summer Programs
Tropical Smoothie Café is delivering smoothies to campers every Friday. - June 14, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax
Tropical Smoothie Café Offers Free Smoothies on National Flip Flop Day
Customers who come to the café wearing flip flops will get a free smoothie. - June 11, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax
Tropical Smoothie Café Received Community Partner Award from Jacksonville School for Autism
Students from JSA work at the cafés as part of the nonprofit organization’s vocational training program. - May 24, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax
Off the Track to Feature in Lonely Planet 2017
Local Restaurant owners are excited to hear they have been selected to feature in Lonely Planet 2017 New Zealand Guide. - January 19, 2017 - Off The Track
Match Made Coffee Launched Fostering Nation's Growing Java Obsession
Based on the latest figures from the National Coffee Association, the number of daily coffee drinkers in the United States surged ahead 5 percent over the last year, bringing the country's total to 587 million cups per day. Of those who start off each day with the nation's favorite beverage, 34... - December 30, 2016 - Match Made Coffee
World's First "Would You Like That Burrito'd?" Event
From May 1 through 15, Farrell's Ice Cream Parlours will celebrate Cinco De Mayo by burrito'ing almost any item on their menu. - April 21, 2016 - Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour
Spring Flavor Lineup from Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Packs in Nutrition
Light tastes and powerhouse ingredients are inspired by healthy West-Coast living. Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers guests options for those who are interested in healthy eating, staying active, and making smart food decisions. - February 22, 2016 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Say Goodbye to the Friday Fish Fry
Remaining true to the “Eat Better. Feel Better.” motto, Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers Cilantro Lime Fish Taco as a lighter, grilled fish option. - February 21, 2016 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe
NY Bagel Cafe & Deli Continues to Expand Nationwide
NY Bagel Cafe & Deli a major franchise in the breakfast lunch industry is now offering franchise opportunities nationwide. After successful and continuing expansion in the Northeast, NY Bagel Cafe has since begun expansion into the Southeast and the rest of the country, in response to the... - February 15, 2016 - NY Bagel Cafe
The Donut Doctor is in... Sacramento?
Donut baking icon, Chef Ron Levi has signed on with Donut Madness in Sacramento to resume his reign as the Dr. of Donut Derangement. Chef Ron promises to resurrect the pastry hi-jinx that propelled his prior haunt to donut fame. - November 30, 2015 - Donut Madness
Cool Mountain Beverages Joins Christmas SPIRIT Foundation’s "Trees for Troops" Program
Trees for Troops, a program of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to United States armed forces members in all branches of the military and their families, through donations, sponsorships, grants and the work of many volunteers. Cool Mountain will join in this effort by donating a portion of sales through the marketing of Cool Mountain Soda. - November 27, 2014 - Cool Mountain Beverages
H.E.A.R.T. Animal Rescue and The Painting Vine Team up for Charity
On Saturday, July 12th, H.E.A.R.T. Animal Rescue and the Merchants of the Renaissance Building located in Destin, will be hosting an event to support the animal rescue. The event will consist of a wine-walkabout throughout the shops of Ella Madison Boutique, Sadie Lane Revolving Loft, Dippin Dots, and The Painting Vine. The Painting Vine will host an art and gift raffle, along with wine for purchase. Paint Your Pet, painting party will be at 7pm. All proceeds go to H.E.A.R.T. - July 09, 2014 - The Painting Vine
Farrell’s Hiring Up to 200 Staff Beginning January 27 for Their New Buena Park Location
January 27 - 29 from 10am to 5pm at the Knotts Berry Farm Hotel. - January 26, 2014 - Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour
Sliders Seaside Grill to Compete in New York City for the Best Bloody Mary in America, to be Judged by the Cast of Chopped
Sliders Seaside Grill of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Bar Manager Sibrina Peck is one of the finalists in the Nation for a chance to be featured on the Food Network’s Television Show Chopped by competing in the ABSOLUT Vodka and Thrillist contest for America’s Best Bloody at the New York... - October 16, 2013 - Sliders Seaside Grill
Coffee Speciality Passions Run High at Zeppole Cafe
Zeppole Cafe has added another Zeppole's in Salisbury, Maryland. The new Zeppole's is drive-thru only. Zeppole Italian donuts are offered in both cafe's. Excellent accompaniment to their Specialty Coffees, Lattes which they make the best in town. Zeppole pastries are a family tradition and delectible. - July 26, 2013 - Zeppole Cafe
Annie’s Frozen Custard Named Among Favorite Frozen Desserts in Sauce Magazine
Annie’s Frozen Custard, a local frozen custard stand, has recently been named among other dessert restaurants and eateries as a “Favorite Frozen Dessert in St. Louis” by Sauce Magazine. - July 26, 2013 - Annie's Frozen Custard
Red Mango Introduces New Super Biotics Smoothies
Expands popular smoothie menu to over 30 new varieties, and announces superhero-themed consumer giveaway on June 29, 2013. - June 25, 2013 - Red Mango, Inc.
Farrell's Hits a Homerun for the Start of Angels Baseball
Upgrade any burger with up to four patties for a Homerun. Farrell's sponsors Jr. Angels Kids Club. - April 17, 2013 - Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour
Nikki Beach Koh Samui to Celebrate Its Four Year Anniversary with a Weekend of Events Beginning with the Brand's Famous White Party on April 5, 2013
The Four Year Anniversary of the Global Luxury Lifestyle & Hospitality Brand’s Very First Asian Location to also Mark the Debut of a 32 Key Expansion to its Oceanfront Bungalow Resort. - March 31, 2013 - Nikki Beach Koh Samui
Farrell’s to Host the Coolest Presidential Election Ever
Cast a vote for the US President by ordering your favorite candidate’s sundae. Results will be released Monday, November 5th. Everyone that votes can come back to Farrell’s to receive a free sundae on Election Day. - October 26, 2012 - Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour
Brrrberry is Giving Away Free Frozen Yogurt at the Morehead City Grand Opening
Brrrberry Frozen Yogurt invites Morehead City to the grand opening of their newest location in the Crystal Coast Plaza on October 13, 2012. The Frozen Yogurt Bar is giving away free frozen yogurt and The National Marrow Donor Program will be onsite to raise awareness and funds. - October 10, 2012 - Brrrberry Frozen Yogurt Bar
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to Open Stores in Dallas-Fort Worth Beginning September 2012
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, one of California’s premier daily destinations for coffee and tea beverages will open its first Dallas/Fort Worth location in early Fall. The first of several The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cafes will be located at the Dallas North Tollway & Arapaho... - July 31, 2012 - The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Texas
D’lites Ice Cream Chain Targets South Florida
Popular Low Fat Ice Cream Chain is Focused on South Florida Market for Expansion. - July 11, 2012 - D'lites Ice Cream Shops, Inc.
East Coast Dogs Got Nothing on West Coast Ice Cream
Qualifying to Win a Year of Free Ice Cream and $500 from Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlours Charity Ice Cream Eating Challenge Continues Through 4th of July Weekend. - July 05, 2012 - Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour
Farrell’s 3rd Annual Charity Ice Cream Eating Challenge is Announced
Farrell’s 3rd Annual Splendiferously Superiffic Summer Spectacular Ice Cream Eating Challenge is Announced with a new professional category and Family Festival. Proceeds for this event go to CHOC Children’s® and Make-A-Wish®. - June 14, 2012 - Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour