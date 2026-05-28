Starting a fire is not as simple as most would imagine. Many factors come into play before enjoying the glow and warmth of a well lit fireplace. Tim Owen the Chief Operations Officer at Chimney.com has been working on chimneys for over 15 years. Tim is an expert when it comes to safe and efficient working fireplaces. "There are a few items that can help just about anyone that wants to learn how to get a well lit fire," says Tim Owen. "I wanted to put together a list that is simple to follow." - April 10, 2017 - Chimney.com