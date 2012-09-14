PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rocksolid Surfaces Embraces Comprehensive Background Checks for Their Countertop Installers and Field Personnel Rocksolid Surfaces continues to take deliberate steps to protect their customers through a robust, credible and verifiable employee compliance program. - December 12, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Rocksolid Surfaces Donates Outdoor Bar for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Cleveland OH Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood continue to extend their generosity with donated materials and labor for local home building project. - June 01, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Regatta Universal Exports to Source Rough Marble and Granite Block Regatta Universal Exports started sourcing rough marble and granite blocks, direct from Indian granite and marble quarries, at a high level in different parts of the world. - May 25, 2019 - Regatta Universal Exports

Rocksolid Surfaces in Cleveland, Ohio Expands Solid Surface Fabrication with New Facility Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of Granite, Quartz, Solid Surfaces and Wood moves its solid surface division into expanded building for strategic growth and flexibility. Located at 15740 Industrial Parkway in Cleveland, Ohio, the solid surface division of Rocksolid Surfaces... - May 02, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Regatta Universal Exports Welcomes 6 New Marble Products Regatta Universal Export added six new marble products to its marble product category that already has lots of hot selling marble products. These new marble products are in white, black and green hues. - April 08, 2019 - Regatta Universal Exports

Owners of Rocksolid Surfaces in Cleveland Ohio Recognized for Their Philanthropic Contributions Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood congratulate J.B., John and Patrick Walsh for their fundraising and generosity. Over $140,000 Raised in Support of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). For the past five years, J.B. Walsh, President... - March 14, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Rocksolid Surfaces’ Eco-Friendly Practices Extend Into Multiple Uses for Reclaimed Wood Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood has expanded their fabrication versatility with reclaimed wood surfacing. With the push for more environmentally focused products in the building industry, it’s no surprise that Rocksolid Surfaces... - January 16, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Regatta Universal Exports Participated in the 53rd Edition of Marmomac 2018 The 53rd edition of Marmomac 2018 held in Italy recently was a successful event for global natural stone supplier Regatta Universal Exports. The company pays many thanks to all of its clients who actively attended the exhibition of natural stone products and got relevant answers to their queries on natural stone products, services, industry, trends, and more. - November 21, 2018 - Regatta Universal Exports

Karim Rashid Collaborates with Venetian Gold Luxury There is nothing more luxurious than Italian Marble and gold combined together to create the perfect Italian furniture of your dreams. Karim Rashid is a designer who has collaborated with Venetian Gold to create unique, refined, and one of a kind pieces that are the true embodiment of lavishness, art, and luxury. - October 02, 2018 - Venetian Gold

Rocksolid Surfaces Fabricates Reclaimed Wood Executive Conference Table for Cleveland VA Cleveland, Ohio Granite Countertop and Wood Fabricator Makes Special Conference Table from Reclaimed Bowling Alley Lane for Cleveland VA Regional Benefit Office. - September 19, 2018 - Rocksolid Surfaces

FISHFUN Presents Cutting Edge Marble Mosaic The Many Patterns for Custom-made Marble Mosaic Designs - June 07, 2018 - Sky Wolf Mosaic Co., Ltd.

Regatta Granites India Introduces 10 New Granite Varieties in Multiple Shades Regatta Granites India, one of the leading Indian granite suppliers and exporters, introduces ten new granite varieties to its granite range that are irresistibly beautiful by looks and functional enough to be installed in any part of your home or office. - August 30, 2017 - Regatta Universal Exports

Successful Delivery and Installation of Customized Granite Tiles and Strips from Regatta Granites India at Ravine Hotel, Panchagani Regatta Granites India proudly announces the successful delivery and installation of brown and yellow granite tiles and stripes at the very famous Ravine Hotel in Panchagani, Maharashtra. This is one among many projects that has been successfully delivered in India as well as abroad by Regatta Granites India. - August 03, 2017 - Regatta Universal Exports

Getting Lit with Chimney.com Starting a fire is not as simple as most would imagine. Many factors come into play before enjoying the glow and warmth of a well lit fireplace. Tim Owen the Chief Operations Officer at Chimney.com has been working on chimneys for over 15 years. Tim is an expert when it comes to safe and efficient working fireplaces. "There are a few items that can help just about anyone that wants to learn how to get a well lit fire," says Tim Owen. "I wanted to put together a list that is simple to follow." - April 10, 2017 - Chimney.com

Stoneworks Wholesaling Announces Their Attendance at this Year's Annual Pool and Spa Show in Atlantic City Stoneworks Wholesaling, a Worcester area wholesaler of travertine pavers and other masonry products, has announced its upcoming participation in the 2017 Pool and Spa Show in Atlantic City as an exhibitor at booth #1748. - January 25, 2017 - Stone Works Wholesaling LLC

6 Reasons to Choose Next Generation Permeable Pavers Not only are permeable pavers one of the most environmentally friendly paving solutions available to builders, landscapers, engineers, architects and councils – the latest generation work much better than they did in the past. - August 21, 2016 - Premier Pavers and Stone

Stone and Tile Distributor, Stoneworks Wholesaling, Inc., Announces Free Dry-Treat Certification Course and Barbecue Stoneworks Wholesaling, Inc., is proud to host a Barbecue and full certification seminar on Dry-Treat stain proof sealers at Stoneworks Wholesaling’s stone and tile warehouse in Worcester, PA, on June 16, 2016. - June 09, 2016 - Stone Works Wholesaling LLC

Rocksolid Stone Works Introduces New Aventine Quartz Product Line Company now offers another exclusive house brand of quartz surfacing. - December 17, 2015 - Rocksolid Surfaces

AIA Approves STONEYARD’s New Natural Thin Stone Veneer Course for Continuing Education Credit Massachusetts natural thin stone manufacturer STONEYARD® announces the availability of a new American Institute of Architects Continuing Education Systems approved course for credit. The course will provide training on various topics surrounding natural thin stone veneer including installation and applications. - November 14, 2015 - STONEYARD®

Stoneworks Wholesaling Promoting Sale on Carmel Travertine Tile Worcester-based tile importer and distributor, Stoneworks Wholesaling is having a sale on Carmel Travertine. Only 15 crates are left in stock and priced at just $6.00 for 6 x 12 x 2 crates and $12.00 for 12 x 12 x 2 crates. Now is the time to invest in these quality stone tiles to make your home renovation... - September 25, 2015 - Stone Works Wholesaling LLC

Rocksolid Stone Works Remains as the Only Northeast Ohio Fabricator That is Accredited by the Marble Institute of America (MIA) Rocksolid Stone Works Holds Coveted Designation Symbolizing They Are Among the Nation’s Finest Granite and Natural Stone Fabricators - August 06, 2015 - Rocksolid Surfaces

STONEYARD® Announces Plans for Relocation and Expansion to a Growing New Hampshire Community STONEYARD®, a natural stone veneer products manufacturer (www.stoneyard.com), has announced plans to move its extensive operation, including a corporate office and manufacturing facility, from Littleton, MA to a new 60,000 sq. ft. facility in Milford, NH. This move will generate additional jobs and... - July 23, 2015 - STONEYARD®

Add Flair to Your Real Estate Rehab Projects with Thin Stone Veneer from ProCoat Systems Denver-based stone veneer supplier ProCoat Systems is touting the benefits of using thin stone veneer to add flair to your real estate upgrades. ProCoat Systems is a leading supplier of quality, natural thin stone veneers and manufactured stone veneers and can help you get the materials needed to bring... - June 14, 2015 - ProCoat Systems

PetraSlate Tile and Stone Shows Limitless Potential of Travertine Tile Concrete pavers at Denver-based company PetraSlate are pushing the benefits of incorporating travertine tiles into your home design for those looking to create soft tones and matted or brushed finishes. With its flexibility for both interior and exterior jobs, travertine tiles are trending in the industry... - May 29, 2015 - PetraSlate Tile & Stone

Colorado in the 2014 Top Ten for LEED-Certified Buildings – Join the Movement with Guidance and Products from Patio Pavers at ProCoat Systems Denver-based patio pavers at ProCoat Systems are urging customers to help Colorado maintain their number 2 position in the US Green Building Council’s 2014 Top 10 LEED-Certified States report. With 102 certified projects and approximately 16 million square feet of space in 2014, Colorado is making... - May 16, 2015 - ProCoat Systems

ProCoat Systems Explores Why Stone Veneer is Gaining Recognition as an Energy-Saving Design Element Denver-based company ProCoat Systems is exploring why stone veneer is a great choice for those looking to save energy in their home. During times of extreme heat and cold, stone veneer can help you better control the temperature of your home and reduce your energy bill. Stone veneer possesses a high... - March 15, 2015 - ProCoat Systems

Rocksolid Stone Works Introduces Exclusive In-House Brand of Quartz Surfacing Rocksolid Stone Works, fabricator of granite, natural stone and a specialist in quartz fabrication adds its own exclusive line of quartz countertop colors called the Rocksolid Select Quartz Collection. Since 1979, Rocksolid Stone Works has been on the forefront as a full-service solution to homeowners,... - March 13, 2015 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Regatta Exports Introduces Ceramic Tiles with Innovative Designs Regatta Exports has contently worked on improvising the quality, designs, colors, and patterns available in Ceramic tiles. Further, it has been successful in keeping the prices competitive. - February 19, 2015 - Regatta Universal Exports

Denver Natural Stone Veneer Provider ProCoat Systems Offers Stone Veneer Application Advice Denver natural stone veneer company ProCoat Systems is stressing the importance of proper application procedures to all of their customers. With a variety of stone sizes and types, application needs to be carefully catered to your specific stone and the design that you are striving for. - January 14, 2015 - ProCoat Systems

Regatta Exports – Setting a Benchmark in Kashmir White Bullnose Fabrication Regatta Universal Exports manufactures and export granite stone articles. The Kashmir White granite bullnose fabricated by the supplier is incredibly wonderful. - January 08, 2015 - Regatta Universal Exports

Regatta Exports Provides Quality Packaging for Flawless Deliveries Regatta Exports works constantly on improvising quality standards. Recently, the exporter delivered Red Multicolor granite Tabletops applying a high quality packaging method. - December 27, 2014 - Regatta Universal Exports

Bigger is Better When It Comes to Tile – PetraSlate Tile & Stone Addresses the New Trend of Using Large Floor Tiles In the past, designers and builders relied more on color and type of material when choosing tile for a project because large format tile planks – anything over 24” – for flooring or walls just wasn’t readily available. In the last couple of years, however, there has been a growing... - December 11, 2014 - PetraSlate Tile & Stone

Natural Stone Veneer Distributor ProCoat Systems Offers Stone Veneer Installation Tips to New Contractors and DIYers There’s a misperception that stone veneer can be difficult to install and while there is a defined process, Denver-based natural stone veneer distributor ProCoat Systems says that understanding the steps can make anyone new to the process, if not proficient, at least understanding of the work that... - December 06, 2014 - ProCoat Systems

Stoneyard™ Releases New 3 Part Specification for Thin Stone Veneer Installation with LATICRETE® Masonry Veneer Installation System (MVIS™) Massachusetts natural thin stone manufacturer Stoneyard™, announces the release of a 3 Part Specification for architects and design professionals. This is the first architectural specification to address both New England thin stone veneer products and installation with the LATICRETE® Masonry Veneer Installation System, a globally proven construction solution for the building industry. - November 13, 2014 - STONEYARD®

Slate’s Versatility – From Floor to Roof Tiles Make It the US’ 3rd Most Imported Stone The versatility of slate as a building product has made it the 3rd most imported natural stone material in the US, right behind granite and marble according to a Stone World survey conducted earlier this year. - November 06, 2014 - PetraSlate Tile & Stone

Cleveland Granite Countertop Fabricator Holds 2014 Sale Benefiting Homes for Our Troops Charity Rocksolid Stone Works, fabricator of Granite, Quartz, and Natural Stone hosted their 2014 stone remnant sale with a portion of proceeds going toward disabled military veterans. - October 30, 2014 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Regatta Exports – The Quality Indian Stone Exporter Shifted to a New Office Quality needs advanced technologies and experts. Regatta Exports shifted to a new office in Noida to provide a quality environment to the valued employees. - October 24, 2014 - Regatta Universal Exports

PetraSlate Tile & Stone Sales Reflect Dramatic Rise in Popularity of Mosaic Glass Tile Glass tiles historically only served niche uses, mostly because they were unoriginal in style and color. But thanks to new technology and the creative demand from interior designers, the glass manufacturing industry has exploded in a new era of rich colors, interesting textures, and high quality mosaic... - October 11, 2014 - PetraSlate Tile & Stone

ProCoat Systems Stocking Only Premier Manufactured Stone Products from Boral and Coronado ProCoat Systems, a 30-year supplier of exterior products like stucco and natural stone, has expanded their offering of manufactured stone from leading producers Boral Cultured Stone and Coronado Stone. - October 10, 2014 - ProCoat Systems

Stoneworks Wholesaling Inc. Introduces Customers to a New Interior French Pattern Travertine Floor Tile Stoneworks Wholesaling Inc. (http://www.stoneworkswholesaling.com/) is a direct importer of unique natural stones and a trusted name in residential projects across the Delaware County, Swathmore, and Malvern. - October 01, 2014 - Stone Works Wholesaling LLC

ProCoat Systems Introduces New Denver Designer Pavilion to Feature Natural Stone Veneer & Other Hardscape Materials ProCoat Systems – best known throughout its 30 year history as an exterior building materials supplier – has recently expanded into a stone and hardscape supply warehouse that is bringing the same commitment to Denver and Fort Collins builders with quality natural stone veneer products for... - September 14, 2014 - ProCoat Systems

Regatta Announcing Special Offer on Sandstone Paving for UK Customers Regatta Universal Exports, the renowned exporter of natural stones from India, announced a special offer for UK customers on sandstone paving. There are eight kinds of sandstone picked by the manufacturer. Naming them; Kandla Grey, Raj Green, Autumn Brown, Camel Dust, Mint, Modak, Kota Blue, and Lime... - August 29, 2014 - Regatta Universal Exports

PetraSlate Tile & Stone Adds New Carrara Italian Marble Tile Product to Inventory PetraSlate Tile & Stone, announced the inclusion of authentic Carrara white marble products to their already large selection of marble, slate and limestone tile inventory. - August 29, 2014 - PetraSlate Tile & Stone

PetraSlate Tile & Stone Encourages Customers to Embrace the New Trend That is Taking Kitchen Remodeling by Storm: Mosaic Tiles Mosaic tiles are more than just a new fad in the kitchen remodeling industry and more and more people are starting to choose mosaics because of all their various customization options. - August 08, 2014 - PetraSlate Tile & Stone

Rocksolid Stone Works Holds Summer Charity Sale Benefiting Habitat for Humanity Cleveland Countertop and Stone Fabricator Holds Remnant Sale with Portion of Proceeds Going Toward Habitat for Humanity - August 06, 2014 - Rocksolid Surfaces

ProCoat Systems Sees Trend in More Elaborate Outdoor Living Space Renovations from Fort Collins to Denver Attributed partly to Colorado’s great year-round weather, but mostly to an ever strengthening state-wide economy, ProCoat System’s hardscape division is seeing a dramatic rise in spending on “outdoor living” spaces, and sees a strong trend continuing throughout 2014 for outdoor... - July 18, 2014 - ProCoat Systems

PetraSlate Tile & Stone Becomes Top Distributor of Glass Mosaic Tile – Denver, CO Through sheer volume of sales and an ever increasing product offering, PetraSlate Tile & Stone, a distributor of slate, tile, and stone, has become one of the top distributors of glass mosaic tile. Denver-based PetraSlate, a 24-year-old wholesale tile & stone distributor to retail outlets and... - June 21, 2014 - PetraSlate Tile & Stone

ProCoat Systems Becomes a Stocking Distributor of Belgard Pavers and Retaining Wall Blocks ProCoat Systems, a building supplies wholesale and construction service company recently announced that it is now a stocking supplier of Belgard pavers and retaining wall blocks. - June 14, 2014 - ProCoat Systems

Travertine Scabos French Pattern Pavers by Stoneworks Wholesaling Inc. Stoneworks Wholesaling, Inc, a knowledgeable expert in natural stone and a trusted name in large residential stone-working projects, has announced today that it will be adding Travertine Scabos French Pattern pavers to their catalogue of products. - May 08, 2014 - Stoneworks Wholesaling