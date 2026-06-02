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Within Roofing, Siding, & Insulation Material Merchant Wholesalers
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
EnviroSeal Open-Cell Products Earn PFAS-Free Certification
Quadrant Performance Materials announced that its EnviroSeal open-cell spray foam products—OC Platinum, OCX, and OC PRO—have earned PFAS-Free Certification from Intertek. The certification confirms the products contain no PFAS and meet strict testing standards, reinforcing Quadrant’s commitment to transparency, responsible manufacturing, ultra-low VOC technology, and healthier indoor environments. - April 13, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Aging in Place North Carolina Announces “Well Lived NC Expo” — A Family Event Blending Education, Community, and Fun
Aging in Place North Carolina is proud to announce the Well Lived NC Expo, a dynamic and engaging community event taking place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Netsports, located at 3717 Davis Dr., Morrisville, NC. Designed for seniors and their grown children, this free,... - April 03, 2026 - Aging in Place North Carolina
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing Announces New Office Location in Lynchburg, VA
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing has relocated to a new office at 503 Old Plantation Dr, Suite 301, Lynchburg, VA 24502. The move supports continued growth and expanded service capacity for residential roof repair and roof replacement in Lynchburg, VA. The company remains committed to providing professional roofing services, storm damage repair, and full roof installations throughout the Lynchburg area. - February 13, 2026 - Melvin T. Morgan Roofing
Harbor Roofing Achieves GAF Master Elite® Contractor Status
Harbor Roofing Achieves GAF Master Elite® Contractor Status — Recognized Among the Top 2% of Roofing Contractors Nationwide. Harbor Roofing, a veteran-owned and operated roofing company serving Valrico, Brandon, Plant City, Riverview, and the greater Tampa Bay area, has officially earned... - January 21, 2026 - Harbor Roofing
EnviroSeal® Insulation Products Earn A.I.R. Seal of Excellence™
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for the residential and commercial building envelope, is proud to announce that their EnviroSeal products have earned the A.I.R. Seal of Excellence™ (Assurance, Integrity, and Reliability), a... - January 12, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
DDP Appoints Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development – National Accounts
DDP Roofing Services, Inc., a national leader in commercial roofing solutions, today announced the appointment of Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development, National Accounts. In this role, Fairley will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, expand enterprise-level client partnerships, and strengthen their national presence. - December 12, 2025 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Construct CRM Democratizes E-Commerce for the Building Products Industry, Over $1 Billion in 2026 Material Sales Forecasted
Construct CRM launches free, distributor-branded CRMs for contractors, integrating with ERPs like DMSI and Epicor. Partners like Richards Building Supply (60+ locations) report strong sales team excitement and customer adoption. Serving 25,000+ contractors, it offers project management, financing, and more, forecasting $1B in 2026 online sales. License it to streamline operations and boost contractor efficiency. - September 18, 2025 - Construct CRM
Tectum Roofing Expands Leadership in Roofing Solutions with Quality, Innovation, and Community Commitment
Tectum Roofing, a trusted name in residential and commercial roofing, today announced new milestone/expansion/initiative, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in durable, energy-efficient, and customer-focused roofing solutions. - September 01, 2025 - Tectum Roofing
TeamCraft Roofing to Launch ShelterGuard.AI, a Revolutionary AI Platform for Proactive Storm Damage Monitoring
TeamCraft Roofing, a leading commercial roofing company, announced today the upcoming launch of ShelterGuard.AI, a groundbreaking open API platform designed to proactively monitor and assess the impact of severe weather events on commercial real estate portfolios. Engineered by in-house Artificial... - August 07, 2025 - TeamCraft Roofing Inc.
Quadrant Performance Materials Expands Customer Facing Team
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), the manufacturer of the EnviroSeal Insulation System for the residential and commercial building envelope, is pleased to announce the addition of 19 new team members: 16 salespeople, 2 field technicians, and a builder development manager. With this expansion,... - January 29, 2025 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Building Products Inc. Acquires Heartland Millwork, Expanding Custom Millwork Capabilities
The acquisition is effective immediately. Customers can expect a seamless transition as the two companies integrate their operations while maintaining their commitment to quality and service. - January 10, 2025 - Building Products Inc.
True Metal Supply Donates Essential Supplies to Hurricane Helene Victims in Western North Carolina
True Metal Supply has donated truckloads of essential supplies to help the victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. The company is using West Court Baptist Church in Marion, NC as a distribution center to provide items such as water, food, and shelter materials to affected families. Mason Burchette, Owner of True Metal Supply, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting the community during this difficult time. - October 11, 2024 - True Metal Supply
Antis Roofing Celebrates 35 Years in Business with a "Roof Give" Contest
Calling for nominations: Tell Antis Roofing & Waterproofing which Southern California 501c3 nonprofit needs a new roof. The 35-year-old roofing company is sponsoring a "Roof Give" contest that will provide a new roof to an organization most in need. - July 24, 2024 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Understanding Fastener Substitutions in FM-Approved RoofNav Assemblies
Ace Screws LLC's response to an article titled "The lightning round: A quick look at multiple issues currently facing the industry" in the June 2024 issue of Professional Roofing magazine. - July 16, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
Quadrant Performance Materials Launches EnviroSeal Platinum Series
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for the residential and commercial building envelope, announces the release of the EnviroSeal® Platinum Series. This updated product portfolio promises to revolutionize the spray foam industry with... - July 15, 2024 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Essential Roofing Supply LLC Secures Distribution Partnership with Ace Screws for Premium Roofing Fasteners
Ace Screws LLC announces Essential Roofing Supply LLC as an approved distributor of Ace Screws roofing fasteners. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Essential Roofing Supply LLC and underscores its commitment to delivering excellence to roofing contractors across the nation. - May 07, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
Essential Roofing Supply LLC Expands Product Line - Elevating Performance and Reliability for Large-Scale Projects
Essential Roofing Supply is excited to announce the launch of its newest innovation, Larger and Longer Commercial Roofing Fasteners, tailored to meet the rigorous demands of larger, low-slope commercial roofing projects. - May 07, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
Del Sol Roofing Secures Gold as "Best Roofing Company" in the 2023 Miami-Dade Favorites Awards by The Miami Herald Magazine
Del Sol Roofing Achieves Gold Standard as "Best Roofing Company" in the 2023 Miami-Dade Favorites Awards by The Miami Herald Magazine, Setting a New Benchmark for Excellence in the Roofing Industry - January 25, 2024 - Del Sol Roofing
Miami's Climate-Friendly Makeover: Roof Insulation for a Greener Future
Del Sol Roofing Leads the Way to Sustainable Living in Miami, FL - October 31, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
Quadrant Performance Materials Names Geoff Stephenson as Vice President of Sales
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a global leader in high-performance materials, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Geoff Stephenson as its new Vice President of Sales. In this strategic leadership role, Mr. Stephenson will drive the company's sales efforts and strengthen its spray... - September 27, 2023 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Ace Screws, LLC Wins Avetta® 2023 Supplier Award
NJ startup, Ace Screws LLC, receives Diversity Champion Award. - August 21, 2023 - Ace Screws LLC
Del Sol Roofing Launches Comprehensive Hurricane Season Services
Del Sol Roofing, Florida's premier roofing company, is proud to announce the launch of its specialized hurricane season services. - August 15, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast’s Back-to-School Backpack Drive by Donating Its Own Humanitarian Cash Award
Antis Roofing & Waterproofing will donate its David Chow Humanitarian Award cash prize to a beloved annual tradition at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (the Club). The $2,500 check will be presented to the Club during their Back-to-School Backpack Drive on August 3, 2023. Antis will also host a big party for the organization and the hundreds of kids it serves. - July 22, 2023 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Del Sol Roofing Unveils Revamped Website Redefining the Online Roofing Experience
Miami roofing company DelsolRoofing.com sets new standards for user-friendly interface, comprehensive services, and cutting-edge innovation in the roofing industry. - July 19, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
Antis Celebrates Its 100th Red Cross Blood Drive
When the Orange County Red Cross saw its blood supplies vanish during the early part of the pandemic, Antis Roofing and Waterproofing stepped in. The company offered unused office space and created a permanent blood donation center. The center will celebrate its 100th blood drive July 5. Longtime volunteers and donors will be named. - June 17, 2023 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Quadrant, Synonymous with Quality and Customer Service, Returns to Spray Foam Industry: Highly Experienced Team, Same Great Products
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM) today launched as the latest spray foam manufacturing company to serve the construction industry. - June 14, 2023 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Casa Roofing Awarded 2023 Best Roofers in New Braunfels Award
Casa Roofing is proud to announce its receiving of the “Best Roofers in New Braunfels 2023” award from Expertise.com. Co-owner and founding member, Brent Slaughter, says, “We do our best to provide an unmatched service at a reasonable cost to our neighbors in New Braunfels, TX,... - January 25, 2023 - Casa Roofing
Roofing Remains Launches Roof Evaluation Services in Idaho
With triple-digit heat, homeowners may find that their roofing is suffering from the extreme temperature causing shingles to roll or lift up. Roofing Remains launches service to come and inspect roofs to determine the best course of action. - July 17, 2022 - Roofing Remains
Roofing Remains LLC Announces Insurance Appraisal Services
Roofing Remains LLC provides full-service roofing services in Treasure Valley, Idaho. They have announced they are a certified insurance appraisal provider. - July 08, 2022 - Roofing Remains
Antis Employee Wins Roofing Alliance MVP Award - Remarkable Rise from Ranch Hand in Mexico to Team Leader in SoCal Roofing Industry
Victorino Trujillo-Montez won the Roofing Alliance's coveted MVP award this year for his leadership, character, community contributions and safety awareness. The native of Mexico came to the U.S. at 18, overcame hardship and language barriers, and became one of Antis Roofing & Waterproofing's leading field techs. - April 08, 2022 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Half a Million Nails: Habitat for Humanity Team Build Celebrates Milestone Roof Install in Stanton, California
Antis Roofing and partner Eagle Roofing Products drove their 500,000th nail into donated roofing last month, establishing their long-term commitment to Habitat for Humanity in Southern California. - November 17, 2021 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
A Video Appeal from Antis Roofing Exec Spurs Multiple Companies to Work Together on a New Roof for House of Hope
Antis CEO climbs onto the roof and makes video appeal to fellow industry members to help replace the 27-year-old roof on the transitional housing facility. "We couldn't do it by ourselves." Half a dozen companies answered the call. - November 04, 2021 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Midwest Roof and Solar is Now Offering Tesla Solar Roof Installation in the Minneapolis Area
Tesla Solar Roof Installation is now available in the Twin Cities area from Midwest Roof and Solar, a top voted Minneapolis roofing company. Tesla trained and certified Midwest Roofers in California at Tesla Solar Roof headquarters to ensure the quality and standard expected by the Tesla... - November 03, 2021 - Canopy Roof and Solar
NRCA Members Celebrate Four Years of Keeping Families Safe and Dry...by Raising a Roof at Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times
In a fourth annual event on June 24, 2021 National Roofing Contractor Association (NRCA) members will be maintaining the rooftops of Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times while presentations and a festive luncheon provided by CA Love Drop take place with Camp staff and volunteers. - June 19, 2021 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Ferguson Roofing Completes "80 in 80" Charitable Campaign
Ferguson Roofing has successfully invested $40,000 in funds, time, or services in 57 501(c)(3) organizations after completing their “80 in 80” charitable campaign. The St. Louis-based roofing company kicked off this campaign in 2019 to celebrate their 80th year in business with plans to... - February 17, 2021 - Ferguson Roofing
Antis Roofing Receives 2020 Leadership Award from Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Although not Hispanic-owned, the company is recognized for its commitment to Hispanic advancement and community involvement. Nearly 90% of the employees are of Hispanic descent. - October 26, 2020 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Announces New VP of Finance
Audrey Schneider becomes Antis' new head of finance after serving four years as director. - January 23, 2020 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park
Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC
Antis Roofing Executive Earns Irvine Chamber's 40 Under 40 Award
Aaron Antis, 33, moved up the ranks at Antis Roofing and is currently VP of Sales and Field Operations. He was one of this year's winners demonstrating business achievements, community engagement and integrity at Irvine Chamber of Commerce's 40 Under 40 Awards. - October 13, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing Gift New Roof to Thomas House Family Shelter
Thomas House Shelter's new location is off to a great start thanks to a roof donation from IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing. - September 11, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Antis Roofing Announces Two Executive Promotions
Susan DeGrassi becomes VP Administration and Cause and Aaron Antis is promoted to VP Sales and Field Operations. - August 21, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Ferguson Roofing Celebrates 80th Year with Charitable Campaign
In order to celebrate its 80th year in business, Ferguson Roofing has been awarding 80 grants during 2018 and 2019 through its “80 in 80” charitable campaign. “Our 80 in 80 program was born out of our long relationship with the St. Louis community,” said President Jason... - August 09, 2019 - Ferguson Roofing
BTR Construction Welcomes Project Manager/ Estimator
BTR welcomes Chris Coleman and his many years of roofing and construction experience to the team. - July 11, 2019 - BTR Construction
30-Year-Old Southern California Roofing Company Defies the Odds
Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Company thrives with a "give to grow" philosophy. - May 10, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Athyron LLC Launches Miura Board™ "The Most Durable 100% Recycled Alternative to Wood and Plastic"
Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC
Sheffield Metals International Opening New Facility in Southern California
Sheffield Metals International, a leading distributor of coated and bare metal coil and sheet products, is opening a new facility on the West Coast just outside of Los Angeles. - October 17, 2018 - Mazzella Companies
Keeping Vets Safe and Dry with Vital Home Repairs
Join San Diego's Habitat for Humanity on October 12 when it steps in to help an Air Force veteran repair his home with a new roof, carpet and updated plumbing. The non-profit runs its VetRepair program with help from local building companies. - October 10, 2018 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Antis Roofing and Waterproofing Boosts California Sales Team with Two New Hires
Antis Roofing and Waterproofing adds two sales account executives to cover its growing presence in the Los Angeles and San Diego roofing materials and installation markets. - July 19, 2018 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing