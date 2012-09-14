PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC
Aaron Antis, 33, moved up the ranks at Antis Roofing and is currently VP of Sales and Field Operations. He was one of this year's winners demonstrating business achievements, community engagement and integrity at Irvine Chamber of Commerce's 40 Under 40 Awards. - October 13, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Thomas House Shelter's new location is off to a great start thanks to a roof donation from IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing. - September 11, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Susan DeGrassi becomes VP Administration and Cause and Aaron Antis is promoted to VP Sales and Field Operations. - August 21, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
In order to celebrate its 80th year in business, Ferguson Roofing has been awarding 80 grants during 2018 and 2019 through its “80 in 80” charitable campaign.
“Our 80 in 80 program was born out of our long relationship with the St. Louis community,” said President Jason Shupp. - August 09, 2019 - Ferguson Roofing
BTR welcomes Chris Coleman and his many years of roofing and construction experience to the team. - July 11, 2019 - BTR Construction
Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Company thrives with a "give to grow" philosophy. - May 10, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC
Sheffield Metals International, a leading distributor of coated and bare metal coil and sheet products, is opening a new facility on the West Coast just outside of Los Angeles. - October 17, 2018 - Mazzella Companies
Join San Diego's Habitat for Humanity on October 12 when it steps in to help an Air Force veteran repair his home with a new roof, carpet and updated plumbing. The non-profit runs its VetRepair program with help from local building companies. - October 10, 2018 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Antis Roofing and Waterproofing adds two sales account executives to cover its growing presence in the Los Angeles and San Diego roofing materials and installation markets. - July 19, 2018 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Athens Roof Experts is now serving the Clarke, Oconee, and Jackson counties of Georgia with roof repair, restoration, and full-service roof replacement on residential and commercial properties. - July 05, 2018 - Athens Roof Experts
Ferguson Roofing is proud to announce its “80 in 80” campaign to honor area organizations and charitable events before celebrating its 80th year in business in 2019. The campaign launched Sun., April 1.
The “80 in 80” campaign features three distinct categories of support, each... - April 07, 2018 - Ferguson Roofing
Lifetime Windows & Siding wins Marvin’s top honors at the Infinity from Marvin Executive Forum. - February 07, 2018 - Lifetime Windows and Siding
Two recent projects, completed with Greenfiber®, SES, and the Custom Comfort Solutions team, highlight the challenges today’s builders face in meeting new energy codes: how to pass new energy codes at first inspection, while providing insulation options to homeowners that are both affordable and high performing. As highlighted by the projects, builders are looking for new insulation solutions, as legacy products are quickly becoming inadequate in the face of new energy codes and consumer demand. - January 12, 2018 - GreenFiber
A Denver based home improvement company, Lifetime Windows & Siding, is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the metro area. - October 20, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding
Ferguson Roofing is proud to announce that they have recently hired Leann Hefner onto their team as their new sales manager. Hefner began working at Ferguson Roofing at the beginning of September.
Hefner manages Ferguson Roofing’s residential sales team and is poised to grow into commercial sales... - October 11, 2017 - Ferguson Roofing
Lifetime Windows and Siding is opening a roofing division following the biggest hailstorm in Colorado history. - June 27, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding
The roof plays an integral part in everyone’s home. Now, the fact is that irrespective of the stronger materials and durability with which it was made up of, the roof will fall prey to harsh weather conditions if its proper care is not taken. Integrity Roofers provide spectacular complementary roof inspections for all kinds of roofs. - June 21, 2017 - Integrity Roofers
Lifetime Windows and Siding is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Denver. - May 17, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding
Lifetime Windows and Siding Wins an Award for Top Window Dealers in the Nation. Recently recognized as the 3rd highest dealer of Infinity from Marvin windows at the prestigious Infinity from Marvin Executive Forum. - February 22, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding
A new replacement window and door company is on the scene in Arizona. Lifetime Windows and Doors has just opened in Phoenix, creating new job opportunities in the area as well as offering quality windows and doors that will help residents save on high energy bills and increase the value of their home. - January 28, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding
Metal Panels Inc. donates metal panels and fasteners to help rebuild homes in Haiti destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. - November 19, 2016 - Metal Panels Inc.
Covestro provided key insulation and roofing materials to the Arc House, a tiny, net-zero ready house that will be featured at the Solar Power International Show in Las Vegas this week. - September 14, 2016 - Covestro LLC
Two distinctive building projects with spray polyurethane foam insulation (SPF) from Covestro win industry's highest award. - July 30, 2016 - Covestro LLC
A new dwelling concept that combines the economy and simplicity of tiny house living with cutting edge building science, the Arc House is a home that is smart, self-sufficient, and compact. A net-zero home that is ready for anything - and that is beautiful and elegant, too. - June 19, 2016 - Covestro LLC
Bayseal® OCX spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation is AC377 Appendix X compliant, eliminating the need for an ignition barrier in service-only attics and crawlspaces. - February 11, 2016 - Covestro LLC
Covestro speakers will present a session on air barrier best practices with spray polyurethane foam insulation at the International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas on Thursday, January 21, 2016. - January 10, 2016 - Covestro LLC
The NextGen Healthy Home sponsorship is the first for Covestro under the new name. This tiny, net-zero energy usage show home will be unveiled at the biggest builder conference in the United States. - January 07, 2016 - Covestro LLC
Advanced Energy Panels, the pioneer in window insulation panels in the United States, has added New York City based ARC: Alternative + Renewable Construction as their regional partner to recommend, distribute and install window insulation panels in the New York City metro area.
Advanced Energy Panels... - November 04, 2015 - Advanced Energy Panels
Forever Metal Roof Company has announced it will be providing metal roofs and expert installation to the entire Massachusetts market beginning immediately. Providing knowledgeable, professional service to the New Hampshire area since 1996, the move was made by owner Patrick Hayes to meet the needs of... - October 23, 2015 - Forever Metal Roof Company
The Stadium Home by Dream Finders Homes at EverBank Field is not only a show home on display at the Jags home field, it will be donated to a deserving United States veteran following the 2016 season. - September 25, 2015 - Covestro LLC
Covestro will supply the spray polyurethane foam insulation for the NextGen Healthy Home. It is the first sponsorship for Covestro under new name. The NextGen Healthy Home will be unveiled at biggest builder conference in the United States, the International Builders' Show, in Las Vegas in January 2016. - September 24, 2015 - Covestro LLC
Polymer material supplier and spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation manufacturer Bayer MaterialScience now known as Covestro. Stock market flotation to occur by mid-2016 at the latest. - September 03, 2015 - Covestro LLC
Boston Cedar is very excited to announce and welcome industry veteran Robert Torino to the Company in the capacity of Territory Representative for the state of Connecticut.
Rob comes to Boston Cedar after twenty-nine years of demonstrated success with Brockway-Smith Company. During his tenure at BROSCO,... - August 15, 2015 - Boston Cedar
Bayer MaterialScience will be in booth 1832 of the Expo Hall at PCBC, the largest residential construction trade show in western North America. - June 11, 2015 - Covestro LLC
Roofing for Less Orillia, Barrie, Midland, Newmarket, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst’s leading roofing, siding, and eavestrough installation company, is announcing the benefits of using fibreglass shingles, as opposed to asphalt or any other shingle type.
“Besides being more durable than other... - September 27, 2014 - Roofing For Less
Boston Cedar is very pleased to announce that it’s been awarded northeast distribution rights for INTEX Millwork custom exterior PVC products.
“Boston Cedar shares our passion for being the best at what we do and we’re thrilled to add them as a strategic distribution partner,”... - January 20, 2014 - Boston Cedar
Bayer MaterialScience LLC is a proud sponsor of The New American Home 2014, being built near Las Vegas. The home is produced and presented by the National Association of Home Builders Leading Suppliers Council and Builder magazine to demonstrate builder best practices at work. Bayer supplied all the wall and roof spray polyurethane foam insulation in the home. - January 17, 2014 - Covestro LLC
New web resource available for consumer education and awareness on roofing, insurance restoration & general construction services in Ohio. - January 16, 2014 - The Roof Doctor
New Boca Raton Roofing Website Launches Containing Resources for Roofing Consumer Education & Awareness in Florida - December 12, 2013 - Blues Brothers Roofing Company
The Houston Division of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. specifies spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation from Bayer MaterialScience LLC on every new home built in Houston. For their commitment to energy efficiency, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded Beazer a 2013 ENERGY STAR® Leadership in Housing Award. - November 21, 2013 - Covestro LLC
Boston Cedar recently launched its new decking, railing, and trim product line up at its “Game Changer” kickoff event held at the Omni Providence Hotel. - November 20, 2013 - Boston Cedar
Boston Cedar is very pleased to announce that the company has been awarded distribution rights of three exceptional product lines. Starting on Friday, November 1st, 2013 Boston Cedar will market, stock, and deliver Trex® Decking and Railing; KOMA® Trim boards; and an expanded RDI® Railing offering which features a revolutionary railing product that’s exclusive to Boston Cedar. - November 01, 2013 - Boston Cedar
The South Street Seaport suffered major damage during Hurricane Sandy on October 29, 2012. The historic seaport, a popular tourist destination, received a major overhaul in spring 2013, completed just in time for the busy summer visitor season. The project made use of retrofitted shipping containers, saving considerable time and money in delivering the project. Bayer MaterialScience LLC supplied the spray polyurethane foam insulation for the 11 shipping containers used as part of the project. - October 21, 2013 - Covestro LLC
RoofConnect, the largest national commercial roofing service provider in the country, is pleased to announce the addition of David Adams as Senior Director of Business Development and other key internal promotions.
Adams will be responsible for RoofConnect’s new business development initiatives. - June 27, 2013 - RoofConnect
A-Plus roofing says spring is the best time for a commercial roof repair. - May 11, 2013 - A-Plus Roofing
Platinum Roofing, Waterproofing & Energy receives special recognition from Carlisle SynTec Systems for being in the top percentage of roofing contractors nationwide. - April 23, 2013 - Platinum Roofing, Waterproofing & Energy
The rapid development of Asia can only last if it happens in a sustainable fashion. The Building Envelopes Asia 2013 Conference, to be held April 16 - 17 in Singapore, will discuss how buildings can address this challenge. EQUITONE will contribute to the conversation with their knowledge of high performance facades. - April 13, 2013 - EQUITONE Asia Pacific
With the building materials industry in a constant state of change and improvement, consistent and accurate education is critical for the proper promotion and installation of the products that go into today's building projects. For that reason, AZEK Building Products and Boston Cedar have teamed-up to... - April 04, 2013 - Boston Cedar