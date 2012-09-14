PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

Antis Roofing Executive Earns Irvine Chamber's 40 Under 40 Award Aaron Antis, 33, moved up the ranks at Antis Roofing and is currently VP of Sales and Field Operations. He was one of this year's winners demonstrating business achievements, community engagement and integrity at Irvine Chamber of Commerce's 40 Under 40 Awards. - October 13, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing Gift New Roof to Thomas House Family Shelter Thomas House Shelter's new location is off to a great start thanks to a roof donation from IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing. - September 11, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Antis Roofing Announces Two Executive Promotions Susan DeGrassi becomes VP Administration and Cause and Aaron Antis is promoted to VP Sales and Field Operations. - August 21, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Ferguson Roofing Celebrates 80th Year with Charitable Campaign In order to celebrate its 80th year in business, Ferguson Roofing has been awarding 80 grants during 2018 and 2019 through its “80 in 80” charitable campaign. “Our 80 in 80 program was born out of our long relationship with the St. Louis community,” said President Jason Shupp. - August 09, 2019 - Ferguson Roofing

BTR Construction Welcomes Project Manager/ Estimator BTR welcomes Chris Coleman and his many years of roofing and construction experience to the team. - July 11, 2019 - BTR Construction

30-Year-Old Southern California Roofing Company Defies the Odds Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Company thrives with a "give to grow" philosophy. - May 10, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Athyron LLC Launches Miura Board™ "The Most Durable 100% Recycled Alternative to Wood and Plastic" Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC

Sheffield Metals International Opening New Facility in Southern California Sheffield Metals International, a leading distributor of coated and bare metal coil and sheet products, is opening a new facility on the West Coast just outside of Los Angeles. - October 17, 2018 - Mazzella Companies

Keeping Vets Safe and Dry with Vital Home Repairs Join San Diego's Habitat for Humanity on October 12 when it steps in to help an Air Force veteran repair his home with a new roof, carpet and updated plumbing. The non-profit runs its VetRepair program with help from local building companies. - October 10, 2018 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Antis Roofing and Waterproofing Boosts California Sales Team with Two New Hires Antis Roofing and Waterproofing adds two sales account executives to cover its growing presence in the Los Angeles and San Diego roofing materials and installation markets. - July 19, 2018 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Recognized Roofing Contractor Expands Into Georgia’s Northeast Region Athens Roof Experts is now serving the Clarke, Oconee, and Jackson counties of Georgia with roof repair, restoration, and full-service roof replacement on residential and commercial properties. - July 05, 2018 - Athens Roof Experts

Ferguson Roofing Celebrates 80 Years in Business with Charitable Campaign Ferguson Roofing is proud to announce its “80 in 80” campaign to honor area organizations and charitable events before celebrating its 80th year in business in 2019. The campaign launched Sun., April 1. The “80 in 80” campaign features three distinct categories of support, each... - April 07, 2018 - Ferguson Roofing

Lifetime Windows & Siding is the Top Infinity Window Dealer in the Country Lifetime Windows & Siding wins Marvin’s top honors at the Infinity from Marvin Executive Forum. - February 07, 2018 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Greenfiber® and SES, Leaders in the Insulation Industry, Have Partnered to Offer an Exciting New Approach to Home Insulation with Two Recent Projects Two recent projects, completed with Greenfiber®, SES, and the Custom Comfort Solutions team, highlight the challenges today’s builders face in meeting new energy codes: how to pass new energy codes at first inspection, while providing insulation options to homeowners that are both affordable and high performing. As highlighted by the projects, builders are looking for new insulation solutions, as legacy products are quickly becoming inadequate in the face of new energy codes and consumer demand. - January 12, 2018 - GreenFiber

Life(time) in the Fast Lane A Denver based home improvement company, Lifetime Windows & Siding, is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the metro area. - October 20, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Ferguson Roofing Welcomes Leann Hefner as New Sales Manager Ferguson Roofing is proud to announce that they have recently hired Leann Hefner onto their team as their new sales manager. Hefner began working at Ferguson Roofing at the beginning of September. Hefner manages Ferguson Roofing’s residential sales team and is poised to grow into commercial sales... - October 11, 2017 - Ferguson Roofing

Trusted Denver Company Opens Roofing Division Lifetime Windows and Siding is opening a roofing division following the biggest hailstorm in Colorado history. - June 27, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

An Insured Roofing Company, Integrity Roofers, Launches Complementary Roof Inspection Services The roof plays an integral part in everyone’s home. Now, the fact is that irrespective of the stronger materials and durability with which it was made up of, the roof will fall prey to harsh weather conditions if its proper care is not taken. Integrity Roofers provide spectacular complementary roof inspections for all kinds of roofs. - June 21, 2017 - Integrity Roofers

Denver Company on the Fast Track to Success Lifetime Windows and Siding is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Denver. - May 17, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

One of the Top Window Dealers in the Nation Lifetime Windows and Siding Wins an Award for Top Window Dealers in the Nation. Recently recognized as the 3rd highest dealer of Infinity from Marvin windows at the prestigious Infinity from Marvin Executive Forum. - February 22, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Lifetime Windows and Doors Opens in Phoenix, Bringing Jobs and Energy Saving Home Improvement Options A new replacement window and door company is on the scene in Arizona. Lifetime Windows and Doors has just opened in Phoenix, creating new job opportunities in the area as well as offering quality windows and doors that will help residents save on high energy bills and increase the value of their home. - January 28, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Metal Panels Inc. Reaches Out to Provide Aid to Hurricane Matthew Victims Metal Panels Inc. donates metal panels and fasteners to help rebuild homes in Haiti destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. - November 19, 2016 - Metal Panels Inc.

Net-Zero Energy is Now: Covestro Provides Key Material for Arc House, Featured at 2016 Solar Power International Show Covestro provided key insulation and roofing materials to the Arc House, a tiny, net-zero ready house that will be featured at the Solar Power International Show in Las Vegas this week. - September 14, 2016 - Covestro LLC

Covestro Materials Utilized in Award-Winning Building Applications Two distinctive building projects with spray polyurethane foam insulation (SPF) from Covestro win industry's highest award. - July 30, 2016 - Covestro LLC

Covestro Provides Key Material for Net-Zero Energy Home at 2016 PCBC Show A new dwelling concept that combines the economy and simplicity of tiny house living with cutting edge building science, the Arc House is a home that is smart, self-sufficient, and compact. A net-zero home that is ready for anything - and that is beautiful and elegant, too. - June 19, 2016 - Covestro LLC

Covestro Introduces Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Enabling Economical Application Bayseal® OCX spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation is AC377 Appendix X compliant, eliminating the need for an ignition barrier in service-only attics and crawlspaces. - February 11, 2016 - Covestro LLC

Covestro Speakers to Present Educational Session at the 2016 International Builders’ Show Covestro speakers will present a session on air barrier best practices with spray polyurethane foam insulation at the International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas on Thursday, January 21, 2016. - January 10, 2016 - Covestro LLC

Covestro Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Critical Part of NextGen Net Zero/Healthy Home The NextGen Healthy Home sponsorship is the first for Covestro under the new name. This tiny, net-zero energy usage show home will be unveiled at the biggest builder conference in the United States. - January 07, 2016 - Covestro LLC

Advanced Energy Panels Adds ARC as New York City Metro Distributor of Window Insulation Panels Advanced Energy Panels, the pioneer in window insulation panels in the United States, has added New York City based ARC: Alternative + Renewable Construction as their regional partner to recommend, distribute and install window insulation panels in the New York City metro area. Advanced Energy Panels... - November 04, 2015 - Advanced Energy Panels

Forever Metal Roof Company to Serve Massachusetts Market Forever Metal Roof Company has announced it will be providing metal roofs and expert installation to the entire Massachusetts market beginning immediately. Providing knowledgeable, professional service to the New Hampshire area since 1996, the move was made by owner Patrick Hayes to meet the needs of... - October 23, 2015 - Forever Metal Roof Company

Jacksonville Jaguars Stadium Home Features Covestro Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation The Stadium Home by Dream Finders Homes at EverBank Field is not only a show home on display at the Jags home field, it will be donated to a deserving United States veteran following the 2016 season. - September 25, 2015 - Covestro LLC

Covestro Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Selected for NextGen Healthy Home Covestro will supply the spray polyurethane foam insulation for the NextGen Healthy Home. It is the first sponsorship for Covestro under new name. The NextGen Healthy Home will be unveiled at biggest builder conference in the United States, the International Builders' Show, in Las Vegas in January 2016. - September 24, 2015 - Covestro LLC

Covestro Up and Running: Former Bayer MaterialScience Now Legally and Financially Independent Polymer material supplier and spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation manufacturer Bayer MaterialScience now known as Covestro. Stock market flotation to occur by mid-2016 at the latest. - September 03, 2015 - Covestro LLC

Industry Veteran Robert Torino Joins Boston Cedar as Territory Representative for the State of Connecticut Boston Cedar is very excited to announce and welcome industry veteran Robert Torino to the Company in the capacity of Territory Representative for the state of Connecticut. Rob comes to Boston Cedar after twenty-nine years of demonstrated success with Brockway-Smith Company. During his tenure at BROSCO,... - August 15, 2015 - Boston Cedar

Bayer to Showcase Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Systems at PCBC in San Diego Bayer MaterialScience will be in booth 1832 of the Expo Hall at PCBC, the largest residential construction trade show in western North America. - June 11, 2015 - Covestro LLC

Roofing for Less, Orillia’s Leading Roof Installation Company, Announces Benefits of Fibreglass Roofing Roofing for Less Orillia, Barrie, Midland, Newmarket, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst’s leading roofing, siding, and eavestrough installation company, is announcing the benefits of using fibreglass shingles, as opposed to asphalt or any other shingle type. “Besides being more durable than other... - September 27, 2014 - Roofing For Less

Boston Cedar and INTEX Millwork Solutions form a Distribution Partnership Boston Cedar is very pleased to announce that it’s been awarded northeast distribution rights for INTEX Millwork custom exterior PVC products. “Boston Cedar shares our passion for being the best at what we do and we’re thrilled to add them as a strategic distribution partner,”... - January 20, 2014 - Boston Cedar

Bayer Spray Foam Insulation Featured in the New American Home 2014 Showhome Bayer MaterialScience LLC is a proud sponsor of The New American Home 2014, being built near Las Vegas. The home is produced and presented by the National Association of Home Builders Leading Suppliers Council and Builder magazine to demonstrate builder best practices at work. Bayer supplied all the wall and roof spray polyurethane foam insulation in the home. - January 17, 2014 - Covestro LLC

The Roof Doctor Launches New Website for Cincinnati and Surrounding Areas New web resource available for consumer education and awareness on roofing, insurance restoration & general construction services in Ohio. - January 16, 2014 - The Roof Doctor

Blues Brothers Roofing Company Launches New Website for the Boca Raton Area New Boca Raton Roofing Website Launches Containing Resources for Roofing Consumer Education & Awareness in Florida - December 12, 2013 - Blues Brothers Roofing Company

Beazer Homes Relies on Bayer, Wins ENERGY STAR Leadership in Housing award The Houston Division of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. specifies spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation from Bayer MaterialScience LLC on every new home built in Houston. For their commitment to energy efficiency, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded Beazer a 2013 ENERGY STAR® Leadership in Housing Award. - November 21, 2013 - Covestro LLC

Boston Cedar Hosts a Game Changing Event for Its Northeast Independent Lumber and Building Materials Dealers Boston Cedar recently launched its new decking, railing, and trim product line up at its “Game Changer” kickoff event held at the Omni Providence Hotel. - November 20, 2013 - Boston Cedar

Boston Cedar Proudly Announces Distribution of Trex Decking and Railing, KOMA Trim boards, and an Expanded Line of RDI Railings Boston Cedar is very pleased to announce that the company has been awarded distribution rights of three exceptional product lines. Starting on Friday, November 1st, 2013 Boston Cedar will market, stock, and deliver Trex® Decking and Railing; KOMA® Trim boards; and an expanded RDI® Railing offering which features a revolutionary railing product that’s exclusive to Boston Cedar. - November 01, 2013 - Boston Cedar

South Street Seaport: Popular New York City Destination Gets a Facelift The South Street Seaport suffered major damage during Hurricane Sandy on October 29, 2012. The historic seaport, a popular tourist destination, received a major overhaul in spring 2013, completed just in time for the busy summer visitor season. The project made use of retrofitted shipping containers, saving considerable time and money in delivering the project. Bayer MaterialScience LLC supplied the spray polyurethane foam insulation for the 11 shipping containers used as part of the project. - October 21, 2013 - Covestro LLC

RoofConnect, National Roofing Services Hires David Adams as Senior Director of Business Development and Promotes Others RoofConnect, the largest national commercial roofing service provider in the country, is pleased to announce the addition of David Adams as Senior Director of Business Development and other key internal promotions. Adams will be responsible for RoofConnect’s new business development initiatives. - June 27, 2013 - RoofConnect

St. Paul Roof Repair Company Reminds Building Owners to Focus on Roof Repairs A-Plus roofing says spring is the best time for a commercial roof repair. - May 11, 2013 - A-Plus Roofing

Platinum Roofing Receives Special Recognition from Leading Roofing Manufacturer Platinum Roofing, Waterproofing & Energy receives special recognition from Carlisle SynTec Systems for being in the top percentage of roofing contractors nationwide. - April 23, 2013 - Platinum Roofing, Waterproofing & Energy

High Performance Building Envelopes Are Key for Asia's Sustainable Development The rapid development of Asia can only last if it happens in a sustainable fashion. The Building Envelopes Asia 2013 Conference, to be held April 16 - 17 in Singapore, will discuss how buildings can address this challenge. EQUITONE will contribute to the conversation with their knowledge of high performance facades. - April 13, 2013 - EQUITONE Asia Pacific