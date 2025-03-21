Recent Headlines
Goldenberry Farms Launches 2025 Sugar Mango Miniature Mango Season with New Digital Tools for Farmers
Goldenberry Farms® has announced the launch of the 2025 export season for miniature mangos. The company's brand of Sugar Mango brand of miniature mangos since 2021, has grown in popularity with more than 20 large retailers in the US, Canada, and Europe. This year, the brand's focus is traceability and improved product differentiation. - March 21, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Avocado & Lime Programs Amid Ongoing Tariff Threats
Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of new growing regions in Honduras and Colombia and direct shipments to Canada. - March 06, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Wins 2024 Marketing Excellence Award for Its Sweet Sugar Mango brand
Sustainable grower Goldenberry Farms was awarded the 2024 Marketing Excellence award by Produce Business Magazine for its “Sweet Sugar Mango®” brand of miniature mango. - September 11, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Introduces Sweet Sugar Mango® Retail Pack
Goldenberry Farms announces the expansion of its Sugar Mango miniature mango brand with a new recyclable consumer retail pack, allowing retailers and grocers greater merchandising options for this unique miniature mango. - June 19, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Melissa's and Goldenberry Farms Team up to Sweeten Sugar Mango Sales in the US
Melissa’s and Goldenberry Farms have announced a joint venture, designating Melissa’s as an official distributor of its top-selling Sweet Sugar Mango®, a miniature variety with exceptional Brix and thin, edible skin. Available April-June 2024, this marks the first... - March 26, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Prepares for Initial Sugar Mango Exports for 2024 Season; Announces New Consumer Campaign
Sustainable grower and shipper Goldenberry Farms is preparing for the initial shipments of the brand’s trademarked Sugar Mangos for the 2024 season, in conjunction with a new consumer and retail campaign, “Small, Sweet, and Easy to Eat!” The campaign includes children and adults... - February 17, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Organic Lime Program
Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic and conventional lime program to supply the US market, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Colombia. - February 15, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms® Celebrates Status as Diversity-Owned and Managed Vendor, Adds New Items
Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya, timed for the IFPA 2023 show in Anaheim this year. - October 20, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Announces New Organic Items for Fruit Attraction 2023
Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin, organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya to the European, Canadian, and US Markets. - October 04, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Retailer Demand Climbs for Fall Themed Produce
Goldenberry Farms® has announced a new sales and volume record with its Fall-season themed “Scarily Good” fruit lineup this month, building on the trend of seasonal display changeouts at grocers. - September 24, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
"Can I Have That, Mom?" - More Than Anyone, Kids Influence Our Impulse Buying Behaviors
Nearly 94% of kids ask for purchases from a parent at grocery stores, and it’s at the grocer where parents are the most open to influence from their kids when it comes to food. In general, children seem to have a significant influence on product decisions for which they will be the primary consumer. - July 25, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Kid-Friendly Ramboos Prepare to Take Center Stage in Grocers' Produce Sections
Goldenberry Farms expands its popular, family-friendly offerings for the 2023 season with the expansion of its award-winning rambutan product line, featuring new “Legend of Ramboo” characters and seasonal variations. - June 16, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Acquires Federal Registration on Sweet Sugar Mango® Brand Trademark; Announces Planned Expansion
Global fruit brand Goldenberry Farms has been awarded US federal trademark protection for its Sweet Sugar Mango® mark, a pocket-sized miniature mango with a thin, edible skin. The company has expanded its unique product offerings with Sugar Mangos™, juices, and powdered fruit products. - March 28, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Launches "Lucky Golden Fruits" with Special Packaging for Lunar New Year 2023
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with "Lucky Golden Fruits," reinforcing the traditions of gifting fruit during the festive season. - December 08, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Expands Investments Into Organic Soil Health & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programs
Sustainable Agriculture and Fruit Health develop as top priorities for leading fresh fruit brand. - October 28, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms
Grower Promotes Traceability and Buyer Tools with New Website
Goldenberry Farms launches newly designed website, traceability tools, and grower interface - just in time for Fresh Summit (IFPA) in Orlando. - October 27, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms™ Now Exporting New "Premium Select" Grade Goldenberries to Canada
A larger size and juicier flavor profile make this berry a standout in the category. - August 25, 2021 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms™ Joins PMA Produce Marketing Association in North America
Goldenberry Farms™ has joined the North American Produce Marketing Association (PMA), the largest trade association of top growers and producers. Goldenberry Farms™ joins brands such as Driscoll’s, Sunkist, Del Monte and Dole at the PMA, with a focus Food Safety for... - August 14, 2021 - Goldenberry Farms
Harvest & Filter Gives Urban Dwellers the Chance to Grow Their Own Food Bank
Organic Food Advocate Launches Urban "Grow Your Own" Service - May 28, 2021 - Harvest & Filter
Goldenberry Farms Receives Global GAP and Global GRASP Certifications
Medellin, Colombia-based Tropical Fruit Grower and Exporter Goldenberry Farms joins top tier Global Producers with Accredited Global GAP and GRASP Standards in place. - April 05, 2021 - Goldenberry Farms
New RAMBOOS™ Season Begins at Goldenberry Farms
In an effort to increase the healthy consumption of tropical fruit with families and children, Goldenberry Farms™ has launched its "RAMBOOS™" branded product line, offering a kid-friendly introduction to the world of tropical fruit. The unique labels, character presentation, and available in-store merchandising displays help to create eye-catching presentations. - April 11, 2020 - Goldenberry Farms
La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai
Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples
La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio
Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
"Sample Sarasota" Evening Foodie Market Launches Thursday, July 23, 2015, in Downtown Sarasota, Florida
Enjoy free samples, locally crafted beer, and locally produced food from a variety of vendors. - July 17, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market Celebrates One-Year Anniversary
Farmer’s Market Brings Locally and Regionally Sourced Produce and Goods to the Residents of Central Sarasota, Florida. - February 07, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
The Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida, Adds New Vendor, Aloe Organics
Young Woman's Brave Legacy Benefits Cancer Patients - December 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida
In Time for the Holidays, Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market on December 6. - November 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Central Market General Store Adds Vendors
In Time for the Holidays, Several New Vendors Join the General Store at the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida - October 31, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Arts & Artisans Day at the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Saturday, November 1, 2014. - October 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
The Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market Celebrates Eat Local Week in Sarasota, Florida
Learn All About Local Food, Organic Food, Urban Chickens and Bees in a Special Presentation on October 25. - October 22, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Simply Fresh Bringing Fresh Produce to North Carolina Residents
Simply Fresh NC is an online farm-to-table farmers market, delivering the freshest produce right to customers’ doors. Simply Fresh offers an on-demand and subscription delivery service that provides customers fresh fruits, vegetable and other products weekly. - June 18, 2014 - Simply Fresh NC
Come Grow with the New Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market
The Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market at the Sarasota County Technical Institute (SCTI), is producing a new local marketplace where both consumers and vendors can grow together every Saturday. The newly established Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market has created a buzz around the Proctor... - February 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
3663 Announced "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine
3663, providers of food & drink, catering supplies, cleaning products and more, has been named "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine, one of the industry’s biggest trade titles. 3663 has been announced "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine, in... - November 20, 2013 - 3663
Roof-Greenhouse Pioneer to Speak at Urban Farming Event in Boston March 9
Mohamed Hage, founder of Lufa Farms, will speak at the Urban Farming Conference, Saturday, March 9, 10:45 am, at Roxbury Community College's Media Arts Building. - March 02, 2013 - Lufa Farms
Open Greenhouse at Montreal’s Lufa Farms Saturday, March 2
Registered Guests Can Tour Lufa's Commercial Rooftop Greenhouse, 10am-5pm - February 23, 2013 - Lufa Farms
New Patent Issued to Miatech for Its Bio Turbo Technology. Removes Ethylene & Bacteria.
US Patent Office has recently issued a patent for Miatech’s Bio Turbo line of products (patent #08293171 ) to confirm the unique nature of Bio Turbo technology and protect it from unauthorized copying. - November 15, 2012 - Miatech
Bringing the "Original Fast Food" to Your Door - Harvest Crate Opens in Tulsa, Delivering Nationwide
Based in Tulsa but delivering nationwide, Harvest Crate delivers the highest quality produce to your office, school, or home. Tulsa residents Brett and Stacy Puckett announce the opening of their new store Harvest Crate, delivering the freshest produce in specially-designed crates right to your door. - December 06, 2011 - Harvest Crate
Farm to Table Food Distributor GourmetGuru.com Partners with Columbia Gorge Organic to Launch Smoothes, Juices and More in the Northeast
Organic and all natural food distributor, Gourmet Guru will debut a symbiotic relationship with Columbia Gorge Organic in October 2011 to launch the company's cult-favorite smoothies, juices, and functional beverages to the Northeast. - October 11, 2011 - Gourmet Guru - Locally Grown Food
Go for Flavor with Frieda's Garlic Delight
New Garlic Delight™ is a delicious gift from the Mediterranean. - April 23, 2008 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company
Frieda's Cooks Up a Partnership for Foodservice Innovation
Frieda's Specialty Produce Company has been wowing chefs for decades with products perfect for foodservice professionals. Now, to keep up with the growing demand for their wow factor, Frieda’s is please to announce a new partnership with Fresh Connect, LLC, a sales marketing organization that specializes in providing the foodservice industry with innovative produce ideas and solutions. - January 09, 2008 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company
Melissa's Korean Pears
Every November through March for the past few years, Melissa’s Korean Pears make their way into produce departments across the country. These crisp, sweet, delicious, larger sized pears are considered a premium variety. Not only special for how they are grown, but how attractive they look to... - November 17, 2007 - Melissa's / World Variety Produce, Inc.
Frieda's Exclusive Specialty Melons Are the Perfect Way to Enjoy a Fresh Slice of Summer
One sure sign that summer is coming is a produce department full of fresh melon. This year, you’ll find an array of Frieda’s unique specialty melons, including three exclusives, alongside the traditional choices. Frieda’s varieties combine sweet flavor, crunchy texture and vivid... - June 29, 2007 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company
The One and Only Donut® Peach is Back in Season
With fuzzy outer skin enveloping sweet, juicy, velvety flesh, this is not you’re your average donut and not your average peach. Donut® Peaches, grown exclusively for Frieda’s, are the quintessential flat peach that’s the perfect choice as the weather heats up. The specialty... - May 21, 2007 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company
Frieda’s Has the Winning Super Bowl Party Line-up
On Super Sunday salsa will be in the starting line-up alongside some spicy guacamole. Give the fans something fresh and fast with Frieda’s Salsas (available in both Hot and Mild versions) -- made with fresh tomatoes, fresh onions, fresh peppers and fresh cilantro. Frieda’s Guacamole combines those fresh ingredients with the great taste of avocado for added dipping pleasure, and is a real time-saver. - January 12, 2007 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company
Get a Lucky Start to the New Year with Frieda’s Blackeyed Peas
For more than 300 years, Blackeyed Peas have been a staple of Southern cooking. They have also had a prominent place in New Year’s celebrations, bringing good luck and prosperity for the upcoming year. Since 1970, Frieda’s specialty produce company has been a part of those traditions... - December 13, 2006 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company
A Great Culinary Holiday Gift: Melissa's Great Book of Produce
Melissa’s Great Book of Produce demystifies the produce aisle. Fruits and vegetables, both exotic and new varieties of the familiar, are subjects that readers and cooks alike want to know about. These pages explore 500 varieties of fruits and vegetables. - December 01, 2006 - Melissa's / World Variety Produce, Inc.
Frieda’s Introduces the Not-Your-Average Shallot for Not-Your-Average Holiday Cooking
Available exclusively from Frieda’s, Echalions, also known as Banana Shallots, are sweeter and easier to peel than a traditional shallot. A specialty of the La Motte Farm in France, Echalion is the result of a subtle mixture of the intrinsic qualities of the onion and the shallot. From each one, the Echalion has retained only best qualities. - November 24, 2006 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company
Frieda’s Introduces an Organic Treasure Perfect for the Holidays
One taste of Frieda’s Organic Klamath Pearl Potatoes and you’ll wonder where the specialty produce company found such a unique little potato. Combining rich flavor and a smooth and creamy texture with the ability to puff and fluff like a russet, Frieda’s Klamath Pearls are just... - November 22, 2006 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company
Frieda's Introduces the Fastest Way to Fresh Coconut
Almost everyone has endured the struggle of trying to open a coconut. You can crack it with a screwdriver, smash it with a hammer or bash it with a cleaver. Frieda’s specialty produce company has come up with a more peaceful approach. To enjoy their new Pre-Peeled Fresh Coconut simply open... - November 19, 2006 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company