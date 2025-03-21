Available exclusively from Frieda’s, Echalions, also known as Banana Shallots, are sweeter and easier to peel than a traditional shallot. A specialty of the La Motte Farm in France, Echalion is the result of a subtle mixture of the intrinsic qualities of the onion and the shallot. From each one, the Echalion has retained only best qualities. - November 24, 2006 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company