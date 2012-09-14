PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

"Sample Sarasota" Evening Foodie Market Launches Thursday, July 23, 2015, in Downtown Sarasota, Florida Enjoy free samples, locally crafted beer, and locally produced food from a variety of vendors. - July 17, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market Celebrates One-Year Anniversary Farmer’s Market Brings Locally and Regionally Sourced Produce and Goods to the Residents of Central Sarasota, Florida. - February 07, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

The Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida, Adds New Vendor, Aloe Organics Young Woman's Brave Legacy Benefits Cancer Patients - December 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida In Time for the Holidays, Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market on December 6. - November 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Central Market General Store Adds Vendors In Time for the Holidays, Several New Vendors Join the General Store at the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida - October 31, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Arts & Artisans Day at the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market Saturday, November 1, 2014. - October 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

The Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market Celebrates Eat Local Week in Sarasota, Florida Learn All About Local Food, Organic Food, Urban Chickens and Bees in a Special Presentation on October 25. - October 22, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Simply Fresh Bringing Fresh Produce to North Carolina Residents Simply Fresh NC is an online farm-to-table farmers market, delivering the freshest produce right to customers’ doors. Simply Fresh offers an on-demand and subscription delivery service that provides customers fresh fruits, vegetable and other products weekly. - June 18, 2014 - Simply Fresh NC

Come Grow with the New Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market The Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market at the Sarasota County Technical Institute (SCTI), is producing a new local marketplace where both consumers and vendors can grow together every Saturday. The newly established Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market has created a buzz around the Proctor and... - February 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

3663 Announced "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine 3663, providers of food & drink, catering supplies, cleaning products and more, has been named "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine, one of the industry’s biggest trade titles. 3663 has been announced "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine, in recognition... - November 20, 2013 - 3663

Roof-Greenhouse Pioneer to Speak at Urban Farming Event in Boston March 9 Mohamed Hage, founder of Lufa Farms, will speak at the Urban Farming Conference, Saturday, March 9, 10:45 am, at Roxbury Community College's Media Arts Building. - March 02, 2013 - Lufa Farms

Open Greenhouse at Montreal’s Lufa Farms Saturday, March 2 Registered Guests Can Tour Lufa's Commercial Rooftop Greenhouse, 10am-5pm - February 23, 2013 - Lufa Farms

New Patent Issued to Miatech for Its Bio Turbo Technology. Removes Ethylene & Bacteria. US Patent Office has recently issued a patent for Miatech’s Bio Turbo line of products (patent #08293171 ) to confirm the unique nature of Bio Turbo technology and protect it from unauthorized copying. - November 15, 2012 - Miatech

Bringing the "Original Fast Food" to Your Door - Harvest Crate Opens in Tulsa, Delivering Nationwide Based in Tulsa but delivering nationwide, Harvest Crate delivers the highest quality produce to your office, school, or home. Tulsa residents Brett and Stacy Puckett announce the opening of their new store Harvest Crate, delivering the freshest produce in specially-designed crates right to your door. - December 06, 2011 - Harvest Crate

Farm to Table Food Distributor GourmetGuru.com Partners with Columbia Gorge Organic to Launch Smoothes, Juices and More in the Northeast Organic and all natural food distributor, Gourmet Guru will debut a symbiotic relationship with Columbia Gorge Organic in October 2011 to launch the company's cult-favorite smoothies, juices, and functional beverages to the Northeast. - October 11, 2011 - Gourmet Guru - Locally Grown Food

Go for Flavor with Frieda's Garlic Delight New Garlic Delight™ is a delicious gift from the Mediterranean. - April 23, 2008 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company

Frieda's Cooks Up a Partnership for Foodservice Innovation Frieda's Specialty Produce Company has been wowing chefs for decades with products perfect for foodservice professionals. Now, to keep up with the growing demand for their wow factor, Frieda’s is please to announce a new partnership with Fresh Connect, LLC, a sales marketing organization that specializes in providing the foodservice industry with innovative produce ideas and solutions. - January 09, 2008 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company

Melissa's Korean Pears Every November through March for the past few years, Melissa’s Korean Pears make their way into produce departments across the country. These crisp, sweet, delicious, larger sized pears are considered a premium variety. Not only special for how they are grown, but how attractive they look to how... - November 17, 2007 - Melissa's / World Variety Produce, Inc.

Frieda's Exclusive Specialty Melons Are the Perfect Way to Enjoy a Fresh Slice of Summer One sure sign that summer is coming is a produce department full of fresh melon. This year, you’ll find an array of Frieda’s unique specialty melons, including three exclusives, alongside the traditional choices. Frieda’s varieties combine sweet flavor, crunchy texture and vivid color... - June 29, 2007 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company

The One and Only Donut® Peach is Back in Season With fuzzy outer skin enveloping sweet, juicy, velvety flesh, this is not you’re your average donut and not your average peach. Donut® Peaches, grown exclusively for Frieda’s, are the quintessential flat peach that’s the perfect choice as the weather heats up. The specialty produce... - May 21, 2007 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company

Frieda’s Has the Winning Super Bowl Party Line-up On Super Sunday salsa will be in the starting line-up alongside some spicy guacamole. Give the fans something fresh and fast with Frieda’s Salsas (available in both Hot and Mild versions) -- made with fresh tomatoes, fresh onions, fresh peppers and fresh cilantro. Frieda’s Guacamole combines those fresh ingredients with the great taste of avocado for added dipping pleasure, and is a real time-saver. - January 12, 2007 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company

Get a Lucky Start to the New Year with Frieda’s Blackeyed Peas For more than 300 years, Blackeyed Peas have been a staple of Southern cooking. They have also had a prominent place in New Year’s celebrations, bringing good luck and prosperity for the upcoming year. Since 1970, Frieda’s specialty produce company has been a part of those traditions with... - December 13, 2006 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company

A Great Culinary Holiday Gift: Melissa's Great Book of Produce Melissa’s Great Book of Produce demystifies the produce aisle. Fruits and vegetables, both exotic and new varieties of the familiar, are subjects that readers and cooks alike want to know about. These pages explore 500 varieties of fruits and vegetables. - December 01, 2006 - Melissa's / World Variety Produce, Inc.

Frieda’s Introduces the Not-Your-Average Shallot for Not-Your-Average Holiday Cooking Available exclusively from Frieda’s, Echalions, also known as Banana Shallots, are sweeter and easier to peel than a traditional shallot. A specialty of the La Motte Farm in France, Echalion is the result of a subtle mixture of the intrinsic qualities of the onion and the shallot. From each one, the Echalion has retained only best qualities. - November 24, 2006 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company

Frieda’s Introduces an Organic Treasure Perfect for the Holidays One taste of Frieda’s Organic Klamath Pearl Potatoes and you’ll wonder where the specialty produce company found such a unique little potato. Combining rich flavor and a smooth and creamy texture with the ability to puff and fluff like a russet, Frieda’s Klamath Pearls are just what... - November 22, 2006 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company

Frieda's Introduces the Fastest Way to Fresh Coconut Almost everyone has endured the struggle of trying to open a coconut. You can crack it with a screwdriver, smash it with a hammer or bash it with a cleaver. Frieda’s specialty produce company has come up with a more peaceful approach. To enjoy their new Pre-Peeled Fresh Coconut simply open the... - November 19, 2006 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company

From Creamy and Sweet to Spaghetti-like Strands, Frieda’s Squash is the Versatile Veggie for the Season As Autumn waits patiently for the end of the Summer, Frieda’s specialty produce company readies itself for the cool weather with an array of perhaps the quintessential holiday vegetable: squash. This versatile veggie is a staple for the season and combining myriad squash varieties with countless... - September 27, 2006 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company

Health Conscious Consumers Make for Health Conscious Diners With millions of Americans scanning restaurant menus for healthy options, Frieda’s Foodservice Division can make sure they find them. Whether for a side dish, dessert or the meal itself, Frieda’s specialty produce company has the products that can help create innovative menu choices that... - August 16, 2006 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company

Frieda’s Healthy Back-to-school Snacks Are Sure to Make the Grade with Kids and Moms With Back-to-School season upon us, parents are heading out to buy a list of supplies for their kids. One thing sure to be on that list is snacks and Frieda’s, The Original, Reliable and Inventive specialty produce company, wants to help Moms buy the right ones. They’re a company dedicated... - August 03, 2006 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company

Frieda’s Colored Sushi Wraps Create a Buzz at PMA Foodservice Expo as Attendees Enjoyed a Splash of Color from an Unexpected Source Chefs and foodservice buyers alike flocked to the Frieda’s booth at the PMA Foodservice Conference and Expo after getting a glimpse of the Colored Sushi Wraps in the New Product Showcase. The small display showed how Frieda’s newest find could make a big impact. Once arriving at the booth, attendees were invited to taste a freshly made sushi roll and those who visited quickly discovered that these Colored Sushi Wraps are the perfect combination of aesthetics and taste. - July 20, 2006 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company

Frieda's Foodservice Division Cooks Up Innovation Colored Sushi Wraps, French-Style Cookies and Organic Klamath Pearl Potatoes may be new to Frieda’s Foodservice Division, but Frieda’s is certainly not new to foodservice. Frieda’s specialty produce company has been supplying distributors and wowing chefs for decades. “We've... - July 18, 2006 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company

Frieda’s Fruits and Veggies Make Grilling Special this Summer Frieda’s specialty produce on the grill offers unique flavors to Summer grilling, from savory side dishes to mouthwatering main dishes. Skewer some white and purple asparagus, brighten kabobs with Sweetooth® Peppers, add some Asian-flare with baby bok choy or tantalize the tastebuds with grilled kabocha squash. - July 11, 2006 - Frieda's Specialty Produce Company