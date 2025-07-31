Recent Headlines
Grain ProTrade GmbH Consolidates Global Presence in Grain, Oilseed, and Edible Oil Trading
Grain-ProTrade GmbH is your global partner for trading high-quality grain products. They connect farmers and producers with buyers worldwide, creating an efficient and transparent supply chain. - July 31, 2025 - Grain ProTrade
Moringa Pure Pakistan Launches Affordable Imported Black Chia Seeds
Moringa Pure Pakistan is now offering premium imported Black Chia Seeds across Pakistan. These nutrient-rich seeds, known for their high omega-3 content, fiber, antioxidants, and protein, are a great addition to a healthy diet. - April 08, 2025 - Moringa Pure Pakistan
Liberty Exports Strengthens Global Supply of Fresh Indian Vegetables
Liberty Exports expands its global footprint by supplying premium fresh Indian vegetables, including onions, drumsticks, green chilies, okra, and tomatoes, to international markets. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and efficient logistics, the company ensures farm-fresh produce reaches wholesalers, supermarkets, and distributors worldwide. Liberty Exports invites global buyers to partner for bulk vegetable supply with customized solutions. - March 06, 2025 - Liberty Exports
DP Techlink and Hendrix Genetics Announce New Logistics and Support Partnership
DP Techlink, a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Hendrix Genetics, a global leader in animal genetics. Under the agreement, Hendrix Genetics will be using DP Techlink’s Agistics platform to help with fleet tracking and... - April 26, 2023 - DP Techlink
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
BrightMa Farms Adds Innovative Process Engineering Company Collaboration to Hemp Industrial Cluster for Development of "Negative Carbon" Cement Products
BrightMa Farms (BrightMa) of Charleston, South Carolina, is pleased to announce, in partnership with SonoAsh (SonoAsh) Engineered Materials of Maryland, an industry leading collaboration to develop carbon negative building materials (green cement) that address the global building products industry... - May 18, 2022 - BrightMa Farms
BrightMa Inks Deal with Puregene to Empower and Propel American Minority Farmers Through the BrightMa Innovation Center
To drive the impact of a circular economy, driven by cutting-edge research, financial equity, and cooperation, BrightMa Farms will break ground on The BrightMa. Innovation Center (“The BIC”) in Orangeburg, SC on April 29th, 2022. The center is the result of a new collaboration between... - April 28, 2022 - BrightMa Farms
Sackett-Waconia Turns 125
Baltimore, MD-based Sackett-Waconia is entering its 125th year of service to the Fertilizer Industry. - January 06, 2022 - Sackett-Waconia
Chapman 3C Cattle Brings Beef from the Ranch Directly to the Consumer
Chapman 3C Cattle Company raises USDA certified all-natural, grass fed, grain finished beef. The beef is raised on the ranch and shipped straight to the consumer’s doorstep - there is no middleman. Chapman 3C Cattle Company offers a variety of artisan cuts of beef that can be purchased directly from the website, or a half or whole beef can be purchased. Along with the artisan cuts, they also offer monthly subscriptions, beef boxes and gift boxes. - September 26, 2021 - Chapman 3C Cattle Company
Galantine's Day Oysters & Bubbles by Oysters XO
Join the Oyster Party on V/Galantine's Day for a Virtual Oyster Shucking Class with Oyster Chef Rifko. When you sign up Oysters XO sends you 36 premium oysters from an Oyster Farm closest to you and all the tools you need to have an Oyster Party. The Oyster Kit comes with video instruction on what to do when the oysters arrive, how to prepare condiments and your zoom code for the Virtual Class. It’s a fun-filled class on need to know, want to know and never knew bits. - January 17, 2021 - Oysters XO
Food Security Assurance Delivered to Your Door; New Focus on Food Security in Shadow of COVID-19 Pandemic
Providence International in Redding, CA, is now offering a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) subscription service which delivers locally-grown fresh produce to homes and businesses. The food is sourced from local farmers, including crops from Providence’s own Garden of Hope Farm, and... - August 11, 2020 - Providence International
The Year of the Cranberry
Move over acai, it’s cranberries time to shine. Cape Cod Select celebrates "The Year of the Cranberry" with big plans for 2020 and promoting whole frozen cranberries. - February 18, 2020 - Cape Cod Select
Texas Tripe Announces Pet Food Recall
Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe
Pro Grain Equipment Announces Strategic Partnership with General Implement Distributors of Utah
General Implement has collaborated with Pro Grain Equipment to sell baggers and extractors in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. - June 12, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment
Pro Grain Equipment Announces New Partnership
Pro Grain Equipment Partners with Price Bros. Equipment to Serve Midwestern United States Farmers. - April 24, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment
Worms Wriggle Into Dairy Management Plan with WSCC Grant
Organix, Inc. of Walla Walla, Washington announced today that they have installed a BioFiltro water treatment system at J&K Dairy in Sunnyside, WA. Primary funding for this new project comes from the Washington State Conservation Commission. - April 20, 2019 - Organix, Inc.
Fresh Farms, LLC Drives Co-Op Style, Ultra-Fresh Food Into the Market Place Arriving as the Largest Consumer-Empowered Farm-to-Table Service in the U.S.
Recently Fresh Farms, LLC concluded a series of transactions to create one of the largest Direct-to-Consumer fresh food providers in the U.S. The group purchased the million-plus customer list of Washington State based Zaycon Fresh, a popular farm-to-truck food seller that closed its doors June 2018. In addition, Fresh Farms, LLC purchased the customer list of The Fruit Club, Inc., a farm-to-truck business located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. - February 20, 2019 - Fresh Farms, LLC
Global Harvest Foods Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Global Harvest Foods, the leading manufacturer in wild bird feeding, has announced the appointment of Dave Williamson as its new chief executive officer effective June 27, 2018. Mr. Williamson will replace Dave Whitley, who has stepped down to pursue other interests. Mr. Whitley will remain a board... - June 07, 2018 - Global Harvest Foods
Social Traction for Milk and Eggs Proves Fast Growing Revenue
Milk and Eggs leverages social traction to garner customer loyalty, retention, and growth in revenue. - May 22, 2018 - Milk and Eggs
Washington Dairy Wins National Sustainability Award
Organix, Inc. of Walla Walla, Washington announced today that Royal Dairy of Royal City, Washington has won the National “Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award.” The dairy earned the award due to the installation and implementation of a BioFiltro BIDA® water treatment system. - May 21, 2018 - Organix, Inc.
Agricolus Essential, the Platform for Precision Agriculture is Now Available
Make the right decision at the right time. Agricolture has never been smarter. The web platform for the farmers of the future launched by an Italian company. - February 23, 2018 - Agricolus s.r.l.
New Zealand Oil Now Available in United States
A new, beautiful collection of New Zealand Essential Oils are available at The Essential Oil Company. This unique collection is high quality and wild crafted in the forests of New Zealand, distilled by Estate Aromatics, an exclusive partner of The Essential Oil Company of Portland, Oregon. Each... - January 07, 2018 - The Essential Oil Company
Two Brothers Demonstrate a Profound Sense of Taste; Expand Miracle Fruit Farm Availability
Can their mission to create awareness about the benefits of Miracle Fruit reach those who need it most? - August 16, 2017 - Miracle Fruit Farm
Organix Announces Partnership with Biofiltro for Northwest Expansion
BioFiltro, a global company who offers a wastewater treatment technology that uses worms and microbes to rapidly treat water, announced that they have recently completed an agreement with Organix, Inc. of Walla Walla, Washington to act as distributor for their patented water treatment system in the Northwest region. - March 29, 2017 - Organix
Tetramed Holdings Corporation Expanding Board of Directors with Cannabis Industry Leaders
On the heels of November's successful statewide referendum on recreational cannabis legalization, accomplished attorney and industry advocate Michael A. Fine, and physician Dr. Fernando Soler join the Tetramed Holdings Corporation Board of Directors. - December 30, 2016 - Sin City Cultivation Inc.
O2YS Corporation Hires New National Sales Manager
O2YS Corporation has announced the hiring of John Hendrix to their team as National Sales Manager. He joins the company to lead the North American adjuvant sales team including new market development, market expansion and support. He will also be responsible for continuing to build the O2YS brand while meeting the needs of existing partners and customers. - November 24, 2016 - O2YS
New Discovery, ISO-Extracts™ Turns-on Plant Growth While Improving Soil Health and Sustainability of Our Food Supply
Today, Beem Biologics,Inc. is announcing the discovery of ISO-Extracts™, a natural biological complex applied to plants by spray or irrigation. - July 19, 2016 - Beem Biologics, Inc
UnitedAg Awards $57,000 to Monterey and Neighboring County Students
Forty-five students in Monterey and neighboring Counties have received scholarship awards totaling $57,000. UnitedAg awarded the scholarships after reviewing 80 submitted applications. Applicants submitted in addition to detailed information, an essay focused on how they would manage resources to... - July 08, 2016 - UnitedAg
UnitedAg Announces 2016 Scholarship Awards
Anthony Vollering Chair of the Board, announced that UnitedAg has awarded 80 scholarships for the 2016 academic year. UnitedAg has awarded freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors and graduate students in the amount of $107,500 total. - July 08, 2016 - UnitedAg
Frozen Cranberries Cater to West Coast Consumer Health Trends
Local Massachusetts farm expands distribution to West Coast retailer Vons. - May 31, 2016 - Cape Cod Select
DownrightNatural Announces Addition of New Easy to Remember Phone Number
Today, DownrightNatural announced that their primary phone number has changed to better serve their customers. The new number is (856) 431-GROW [(856) 431-4769]. Positive Customer Impact “Many of our customers had a difficult time remembering our old primary phone number. Now that it is... - March 08, 2016 - DownrightNatural
DownrightNatural Announces Availability of Organic Tomato Seeds
Over 450 varieties of Organic Heirloom Tomato Seeds available for this growing season. - February 16, 2016 - DownrightNatural
Juicer Heroes and Elevate Life Wellness Team for Your Health
Juicer Heroes and Elevate Life Wellness are now your "One Stop Emporium for Wellness." The recent move just up the road from the Original Juicer Heroes location accomplishes a long held dream. "People love it! They come in, work out, get a juice or a smoothie and head out for a Healthy Day." -Jason Taylor Juicer Heroes co-founder. - September 17, 2015 - Juicer Heroes
Grand Opening Celebration of Juicer Heroes in Plano, Texas
Juicer Heroes was founded by brothers Jason & Josh and their father Drew Taylor in San Antonio, Texas in June 2012. Battling health issues in 2008, Jason discovered juicing as an easy way to provide his body badly needed concentrated nutrition. The brothers began juicing and the realized benefits amazed them and their friends. Josh contacted his father Drew, a seasoned entrepreneur who had franchised a couple of companies and the trio decided this was a business worth launching. - April 30, 2015 - Juicer Heroes
New Brunswick Christmas Tree Growers Association is Helping the Industry Gear Up for Christmas
The New Brunswick Christmas Tree Growers Association is working with its leader Adam Stone working towards its preparations for the festive season and well represented on an industry level all year round. - October 27, 2014 - Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms
Real Christmas Tree Vs Fake
Many families this time of the year are deciding between choosing between a real Christmas tree or a fake plastic tree, but do they know the consequences? - October 24, 2014 - Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms
The Booming New Brunswick Christmas Tree Industry
Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms looks forward to this year's festive season. - October 22, 2014 - Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms
Hilltop Christmas Trees Provides All the Necessary Supplies for the Upcoming Season
Hilltop Christmas Trees a leading supplier of wholesale Christmas trees across Canada and the United States. - October 22, 2014 - Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms
Juicer Heroes Expands to Frisco, Texas. San Antonio-Based Raw, Fresh Juice Bar Announces Their Grand Opening.
Juicer Heroes, founded in early 2012 has pioneered the Local, Organic Raw Juicing Industry. Founded by Jason & Joshua Taylor for health reasons, the brothers committed to sharing what they learned with the world. Unique in that Juicer Heroes is committed to educating and empowering every person that walks in the door. They adopted a Superhero theme to appeal to children. Featuring local, organic produce, using the highest rated Cold Pressed juicers and featuring glass bottles. Simply the Best. - July 14, 2014 - Juicer Heroes
Iron Solutions, Canada West Equipment Dealers, and SouthWestern Association Establish Bob Robeson Memorial Scholarship
Iron Solutions and two dealer associations have jointly launched an annual scholarship, available to agricultural systems management students at the University of Missouri. - June 07, 2014 - Iron Solutions
Iron Solutions Doubles Headquarters Office Space, Announces Plans to Add Staff
Agricultural data and technology company Iron Solutions, best known for its IRON Guides, has doubled its office space and is expanding its staff, hiring software and application developers. - September 19, 2013 - Iron Solutions
Author Meet, Greet & Book Signing with Denise Zarrella, Featuring Toby Gingerich
Book Signing Event with TV News Anchor Denise Zarrella & Client Toby Gingerich featuring Ms. Zarrella's new book "Not Even the Sky is the Limit" A portion of the book purchase proceeds will be donated to GentleBrook. An Ohio Not-for-Profit providing services to individuals with developmental disabilities. - September 14, 2013 - GentleBrook
IRON Guides Now Feature Mahindra Tractor Data
Valuation data about used tractors from Mahindra, the top-selling tractor brand in the world, is now being included in IRON Guides from Iron Solutions, allowing dealers, customers, and lenders to determine accurate values for used Mahindra models. - August 16, 2013 - Iron Solutions
Chicago's Green Tech Growth Celebrated, “An Evening With The Worms” at The Plant
Chicago is becoming a leader in Green Technology. The Plant is the premiere urban farming incubator and will become the meeting ground of some of Chicago's most forward thinkers. - February 28, 2013 - Paganics
Juicer Heroes Featured on San Antonio Living Television
The Juicer Heroes, SuperHeroes KaleMan and SuperFood were just featured on Television. The San Antonio Living TV show featured KaleMan making their famous Sunrise Surprise, one of the many Organic Fresh juices offered by the Juicer Heroes. "We use SuperHeroes to reach children and teach them the benefits of Healthy eating," says Kale Man. Juicer Heroes is currently operating their Home Delivery Service and will open their store on May 19 in North San Antonio. - April 20, 2012 - Juicer Heroes
BioResource International Supports the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
BioResource International, Inc. (www.briworldwide.com) is proud to announce their continuing support of the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle (www.foodshutttle.org), through their sponsorship of the 18th Annual Taste of Hope Gala (http://tasteandblossoms.org/). The gala, benefiting the Inter-Faith Food... - January 29, 2012 - BioResource International, Inc
BioResource International, Inc. Presents Latest Research at the International Poultry Expo
Scientists from the Agricultural biotechnology company BioResource International, Inc. (www.briworldwide.com) presented their latest research at the International Poultry Science Forum held in conjunction with the International Poultry Expo in Atlanta from January 23-26, 2012... - January 29, 2012 - BioResource International, Inc
Hoegemeyer Hybrids Releases Three New Optimum® AQUAmax™ Corn Genetic Platforms for 2012
Designed to deliver a yield advantage in water-limited environments in the Western Corn Belt. - January 18, 2012 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
International Food Trader, Boyd International, Ships Record Quantities of Meat to Ghana During December
Boyd International is a globally recognized specialist trader in “fifth quarter” products, bones and offal from all meat and poultry species. Based in the United Kingdom, they have a dedicated team of meat traders who speak numerous languages and help ensure the buying experience is... - January 16, 2012 - Boyd International
Katie Gutzmann Joins Hoegemeyer Hybrids as Marketing Communications Manager
Hoegemeyer Hybrids announces the addition of Katie Gutzmann to its staff as Marketing Communications Manager. In her new position, Gutzmann will be responsible for Hoegemeyer Hybrids’ annual seed product guide, Hoegemeyer Homecoming planning, farm industry trade shows, newsletters and the... - November 18, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids