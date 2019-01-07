PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Texas Tripe Announces Pet Food Recall Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe

Pro Grain Equipment Announces Strategic Partnership with General Implement Distributors of Utah General Implement has collaborated with Pro Grain Equipment to sell baggers and extractors in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. - June 12, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment

Pro Grain Equipment Announces New Partnership Pro Grain Equipment Partners with Price Bros. Equipment to Serve Midwestern United States Farmers. - April 24, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment

Worms Wriggle Into Dairy Management Plan with WSCC Grant Organix, Inc. of Walla Walla, Washington announced today that they have installed a BioFiltro water treatment system at J&K Dairy in Sunnyside, WA. Primary funding for this new project comes from the Washington State Conservation Commission. - April 20, 2019 - Organix, Inc.

TeleSense Acquires Webstech to Extend Into European Market Now with the Largest Remote-Sensed Dataset in the World, AI Platform Will Help Avoid Grain Spoilage Throughout the Global Supply Chain - April 15, 2019 - TeleSense, Inc.

Fresh Farms, LLC Drives Co-Op Style, Ultra-Fresh Food Into the Market Place Arriving as the Largest Consumer-Empowered Farm-to-Table Service in the U.S. Recently Fresh Farms, LLC concluded a series of transactions to create one of the largest Direct-to-Consumer fresh food providers in the U.S. The group purchased the million-plus customer list of Washington State based Zaycon Fresh, a popular farm-to-truck food seller that closed its doors June 2018. In addition, Fresh Farms, LLC purchased the customer list of The Fruit Club, Inc., a farm-to-truck business located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. - February 20, 2019 - Fresh Farms, LLC

TeleSense Announces Formation of New Agricultural Advisory Board IoT AgTech Pioneer Welcomes Four Experts on Grain Drying, Handling and Storage - October 31, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.

Global Harvest Foods Announces New Chief Executive Officer Global Harvest Foods, the leading manufacturer in wild bird feeding, has announced the appointment of Dave Williamson as its new chief executive officer effective June 27, 2018. Mr. Williamson will replace Dave Whitley, who has stepped down to pursue other interests. Mr. Whitley will remain a board member... - June 07, 2018 - Global Harvest Foods

Social Traction for Milk and Eggs Proves Fast Growing Revenue Milk and Eggs leverages social traction to garner customer loyalty, retention, and growth in revenue. - May 22, 2018 - Milk and Eggs

Washington Dairy Wins National Sustainability Award Organix, Inc. of Walla Walla, Washington announced today that Royal Dairy of Royal City, Washington has won the National “Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award.” The dairy earned the award due to the installation and implementation of a BioFiltro BIDA® water treatment system. Dairy... - May 21, 2018 - Organix, Inc.

TeleSense Expands Its Advisory Board Welcomes Machine Learning Expert - April 20, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.

Agricolus Essential, the Platform for Precision Agriculture is Now Available Make the right decision at the right time. Agricolture has never been smarter. The web platform for the farmers of the future launched by an Italian company. - February 23, 2018 - Agricolus s.r.l.

New Zealand Oil Now Available in United States A new, beautiful collection of New Zealand Essential Oils are available at The Essential Oil Company. This unique collection is high quality and wild crafted in the forests of New Zealand, distilled by Estate Aromatics, an exclusive partner of The Essential Oil Company of Portland, Oregon. Each Essential... - January 07, 2018 - The Essential Oil Company

TeleSense Wins Coveted SVIEF-STAR Award Silicon Valley Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Selects TeleSense as a SVIEF-STAR Company - October 13, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.

Two Brothers Demonstrate a Profound Sense of Taste; Expand Miracle Fruit Farm Availability Can their mission to create awareness about the benefits of Miracle Fruit reach those who need it most? - August 16, 2017 - Miracle Fruit Farm

TeleSense Expands Its Food Safety Advisory Board Safeway’s Ex-Executive Vice President, Kelly Griffith, Joins TeleSense - August 03, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.

Organix Announces Partnership with Biofiltro for Northwest Expansion BioFiltro, a global company who offers a wastewater treatment technology that uses worms and microbes to rapidly treat water, announced that they have recently completed an agreement with Organix, Inc. of Walla Walla, Washington to act as distributor for their patented water treatment system in the Northwest region. - March 29, 2017 - Organix

Tetramed Holdings Corporation Expanding Board of Directors with Cannabis Industry Leaders On the heels of November's successful statewide referendum on recreational cannabis legalization, accomplished attorney and industry advocate Michael A. Fine, and physician Dr. Fernando Soler join the Tetramed Holdings Corporation Board of Directors. - December 30, 2016 - Sin City Cultivation Inc.

O2YS Corporation Hires New National Sales Manager O2YS Corporation has announced the hiring of John Hendrix to their team as National Sales Manager. He joins the company to lead the North American adjuvant sales team including new market development, market expansion and support. He will also be responsible for continuing to build the O2YS brand while meeting the needs of existing partners and customers. - November 24, 2016 - O2YS

New Discovery, ISO-Extracts™ Turns-on Plant Growth While Improving Soil Health and Sustainability of Our Food Supply Today, Beem Biologics,Inc. is announcing the discovery of ISO-Extracts™, a natural biological complex applied to plants by spray or irrigation. - July 19, 2016 - Beem Biologics, Inc

UnitedAg Announces 2016 Scholarship Awards Anthony Vollering Chair of the Board, announced that UnitedAg has awarded 80 scholarships for the 2016 academic year. UnitedAg has awarded freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors and graduate students in the amount of $107,500 total. - July 08, 2016 - UnitedAg

UnitedAg Awards $57,000 to Monterey and Neighboring County Students Forty-five students in Monterey and neighboring Counties have received scholarship awards totaling $57,000. UnitedAg awarded the scholarships after reviewing 80 submitted applications. Applicants submitted in addition to detailed information, an essay focused on how they would manage resources to protect... - July 08, 2016 - UnitedAg

Frozen Cranberries Cater to West Coast Consumer Health Trends Local Massachusetts farm expands distribution to West Coast retailer Vons. - May 31, 2016 - Cape Cod Select

DownrightNatural Announces Addition of New Easy to Remember Phone Number Today, DownrightNatural announced that their primary phone number has changed to better serve their customers. The new number is (856) 431-GROW [(856) 431-4769]. Positive Customer Impact “Many of our customers had a difficult time remembering our old primary phone number. Now that it is associated... - March 08, 2016 - DownrightNatural

DownrightNatural Announces Availability of Organic Tomato Seeds Over 450 varieties of Organic Heirloom Tomato Seeds available for this growing season. - February 16, 2016 - DownrightNatural

Juicer Heroes and Elevate Life Wellness Team for Your Health Juicer Heroes and Elevate Life Wellness are now your "One Stop Emporium for Wellness." The recent move just up the road from the Original Juicer Heroes location accomplishes a long held dream. "People love it! They come in, work out, get a juice or a smoothie and head out for a Healthy Day." -Jason Taylor Juicer Heroes co-founder. - September 17, 2015 - Juicer Heroes

Grand Opening Celebration of Juicer Heroes in Plano, Texas Juicer Heroes was founded by brothers Jason & Josh and their father Drew Taylor in San Antonio, Texas in June 2012. Battling health issues in 2008, Jason discovered juicing as an easy way to provide his body badly needed concentrated nutrition. The brothers began juicing and the realized benefits amazed them and their friends. Josh contacted his father Drew, a seasoned entrepreneur who had franchised a couple of companies and the trio decided this was a business worth launching. - April 30, 2015 - Juicer Heroes

New Brunswick Christmas Tree Growers Association is Helping the Industry Gear Up for Christmas The New Brunswick Christmas Tree Growers Association is working with its leader Adam Stone working towards its preparations for the festive season and well represented on an industry level all year round. - October 27, 2014 - Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms

Real Christmas Tree Vs Fake Many families this time of the year are deciding between choosing between a real Christmas tree or a fake plastic tree, but do they know the consequences? - October 24, 2014 - Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms

The Booming New Brunswick Christmas Tree Industry Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms looks forward to this year's festive season. - October 22, 2014 - Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms

Hilltop Christmas Trees Provides All the Necessary Supplies for the Upcoming Season Hilltop Christmas Trees a leading supplier of wholesale Christmas trees across Canada and the United States. - October 22, 2014 - Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms

Juicer Heroes Expands to Frisco, Texas. San Antonio-Based Raw, Fresh Juice Bar Announces Their Grand Opening. Juicer Heroes, founded in early 2012 has pioneered the Local, Organic Raw Juicing Industry. Founded by Jason & Joshua Taylor for health reasons, the brothers committed to sharing what they learned with the world. Unique in that Juicer Heroes is committed to educating and empowering every person that walks in the door. They adopted a Superhero theme to appeal to children. Featuring local, organic produce, using the highest rated Cold Pressed juicers and featuring glass bottles. Simply the Best. - July 14, 2014 - Juicer Heroes

Iron Solutions, Canada West Equipment Dealers, and SouthWestern Association Establish Bob Robeson Memorial Scholarship Iron Solutions and two dealer associations have jointly launched an annual scholarship, available to agricultural systems management students at the University of Missouri. - June 07, 2014 - Iron Solutions

Iron Solutions Doubles Headquarters Office Space, Announces Plans to Add Staff Agricultural data and technology company Iron Solutions, best known for its IRON Guides, has doubled its office space and is expanding its staff, hiring software and application developers. - September 19, 2013 - Iron Solutions

Author Meet, Greet & Book Signing with Denise Zarrella, Featuring Toby Gingerich Book Signing Event with TV News Anchor Denise Zarrella & Client Toby Gingerich featuring Ms. Zarrella's new book "Not Even the Sky is the Limit" A portion of the book purchase proceeds will be donated to GentleBrook. An Ohio Not-for-Profit providing services to individuals with developmental disabilities. - September 14, 2013 - GentleBrook

IRON Guides Now Feature Mahindra Tractor Data Valuation data about used tractors from Mahindra, the top-selling tractor brand in the world, is now being included in IRON Guides from Iron Solutions, allowing dealers, customers, and lenders to determine accurate values for used Mahindra models. - August 16, 2013 - Iron Solutions

Chicago's Green Tech Growth Celebrated, “An Evening With The Worms” at The Plant Chicago is becoming a leader in Green Technology. The Plant is the premiere urban farming incubator and will become the meeting ground of some of Chicago's most forward thinkers. - February 28, 2013 - Paganics

Juicer Heroes Featured on San Antonio Living Television The Juicer Heroes, SuperHeroes KaleMan and SuperFood were just featured on Television. The San Antonio Living TV show featured KaleMan making their famous Sunrise Surprise, one of the many Organic Fresh juices offered by the Juicer Heroes. "We use SuperHeroes to reach children and teach them the benefits of Healthy eating," says Kale Man. Juicer Heroes is currently operating their Home Delivery Service and will open their store on May 19 in North San Antonio. - April 20, 2012 - Juicer Heroes

BioResource International, Inc. Presents Latest Research at the International Poultry Expo Scientists from the Agricultural biotechnology company BioResource International, Inc. (www.briworldwide.com) presented their latest research at the International Poultry Science Forum held in conjunction with the International Poultry Expo in Atlanta from January 23-26, 2012 (http://www.ipe11.org)­. - January 29, 2012 - BioResource International, Inc

BioResource International Supports the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle BioResource International, Inc. (www.briworldwide.com) is proud to announce their continuing support of the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle (www.foodshutttle.org), through their sponsorship of the 18th Annual Taste of Hope Gala (http://tasteandblossoms.org/). The gala, benefiting the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle,... - January 29, 2012 - BioResource International, Inc

Hoegemeyer Hybrids Releases Three New Optimum® AQUAmax™ Corn Genetic Platforms for 2012 Designed to deliver a yield advantage in water-limited environments in the Western Corn Belt. - January 18, 2012 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

International Food Trader, Boyd International, Ships Record Quantities of Meat to Ghana During December Boyd International is a globally recognized specialist trader in “fifth quarter” products, bones and offal from all meat and poultry species. Based in the United Kingdom, they have a dedicated team of meat traders who speak numerous languages and help ensure the buying experience is convenient... - January 16, 2012 - Boyd International

Katie Gutzmann Joins Hoegemeyer Hybrids as Marketing Communications Manager Hoegemeyer Hybrids announces the addition of Katie Gutzmann to its staff as Marketing Communications Manager. In her new position, Gutzmann will be responsible for Hoegemeyer Hybrids’ annual seed product guide, Hoegemeyer Homecoming planning, farm industry trade shows, newsletters and the company’s... - November 18, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Hoegemeyer Hybrids Announces New Corn, Soybean Lineup for 2012 Includes a complete offering of western-focused seed genetics and technology. - October 21, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Hoegemeyer Homecoming Field Day August 11 Field day includes plot tours, guest speakers, equipment displays and more. - July 31, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Healthy Baking Flour is Now Being Sold by Caravan Ingredients In the past, before the rise of health conscious America, only a few companies sold healthy baking ingredients. But now, more and more companies, such as Caravan Ingredients, are selling these healthy baking mixes and ingredients to consumers. - July 13, 2011 - Caravan Ingredients

San Diego Cannabis Patients Say No to the Ban on Medical Marijuana San Diego patients gather enough signatures to put referendum on ballot. - May 28, 2011 - California Cannabis Coalition

Hoegemeyer Hybrids Receives Patriot Award The award was presented in recognition of the company's support of an employee who serves in the Nebraska Army National Guard. - April 03, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Medical Marijuana Ballot Initiative Comes to San Diego Medical Marijuana Ballot Initiative Coming to San Diego By Jeffrey Lake, Esq. and Lance Rogers, Esq. Sponsored by the California Cannabis Coalition, the “Citizens for Safe Access Ordinance” (“CSAO”) . When the initiative receives enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, the... - December 08, 2010 - California Cannabis Coalition