Recent Headlines
Mobilfy Worldwide Appoints New Leadership to Lead the Next Phase of Its Retail Agent Partner Channel
Mobilfy Worldwide today announced that Timothy Tillman Sr. has joined the organization as Senior Channel Manager for Spiked Mobile, effective January 5, 2026. In this role, Tillman will lead the national expansion and performance acceleration of Mobilfy’s Retail Agent Partner ecosystem... - January 05, 2026 - Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC
Introducing the New Morningstar ReadyEdge™ Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect™ Web Management Portal
Morningstar launches the New ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect Web Management Portal at Intersolar Europe - May 08, 2025 - Morningstar Corporation
Mietubl Will Launch New Smart Cutting and Pasting Machine
Mietubl, a leader in the cutting machine industry, is set to unveil its latest innovation: the Smart Cutting and Pasting Integrated Machine. This groundbreaking device combines cutting and pasting functions to solve all screen protector application challenges in one go. Previous models tackled... - May 01, 2024 - Guangdong Mietubl Holdings Development Co., Ltd.
Morningstar Corporation Announces Availability of Its 2 Most Revolutionary Products in 30 Years
New GenStar MPPT and SureSine inverter line enable solar professionals to design and build “all-Morningstar” systems to meet their highest standards; both now shipping. - June 12, 2023 - Morningstar Corporation
Morningstar Corporation Announces New Leadership
Founder and President of the 30 year-old solar energy category leader, Lee Gordon, set to retire in June; Director William Mellema assumes CEO role. - April 25, 2023 - Morningstar Corporation
Forever Rare Color Diamonds Ltd., Operating Under Trade Name Forever Rare, Completes Acquisition of Assets, Client-Base & Goodwill of the Premier Diamond Group
Forever Rare is pleased to announce the acquisition and its president / director Mr. Jesse D’Cruz opines that the former clients of Premier Diamond Group shall be in capable hands as the synergy that exists between the acquiring and acquired corporations will be seamless and beneficial to the... - January 18, 2023 - Forever Rare Color Diamonds Ltd.
Morningstar "Reimagines" the Solar Controller
In the category led by the brand since 1993, Morningstar Corporation sets a new reference standard for itself and others in the field, with the first-of-its-kind GenStar MPPT. - September 19, 2022 - Morningstar Corporation
Leading Solar Controller Brand Expands Into Inverters
Responding to demand from top solar system designers and installers, Morningstar unveils its comprehensive new line of SureSine industrial-grade off-grid inverters. - September 19, 2022 - Morningstar Corporation
Crowdfunding for AIPER’s Seagull 3000 Robotic Pool Cleaner Raises More Than $500,000 in First 20 Days
AIPER, the leader of smart-cleaning devices for home, yard, swimming pool and outdoor cleaning needs, is thrilled to announce that current crowdfunding to support the development, production and distribution of its innovative Seagull 3000 robotic pool cleaner surpassed $500,000 in a remarkable 20 days. - April 25, 2022 - Aiper Intelligent Co., Ltd.
Dutch Company Undercolor B.V. is Launching an Executive Grade of Leather with Remarkable Characteristics, an Innovation with Major Impact for the Fashion Industry
EXECUTIVE LEATHER characteristics confirm the innovation's status: real leather, machine washable, does not require maintenance, non-allergenic properties, does not wrinkle after washing, can be produced till 0,3 mm, option for high elasticity, matte or glossy, colors in any Pantone variety. This all seasons leather, does not require linen or another impeachment, safe for lingerie production, processed 100% with vegetable extracts and sustainably sourced raw skins from the meat industry. - August 10, 2021 - Undercolor B.V.
For Better Business Management, Invest in BMS Link’s Drapes Blinds Software.
In today’s competitive world, the demand for the best Business Management Software solutions is very high. Many business companies are investing in various software solutions to handle their business activities. Among many software solutions, BMS Link’s Drapes Blinds Software is very... - January 28, 2021 - BMS Link
Mietubl Launch New Screen Protector Cutting Machine
Mietubl is one of China's leading screen protector wholesale supplier. the company has long been committed to establishing a complete product system. In 2020, Mietubl has launched a new product, series-intelligent screen protector cutting machine. Nowadays，smart phones now use large-size touch... - August 16, 2020 - Guangdong Mietubl Holdings Development Co., Ltd.
Procurement&Co. Completes Work as Consultant and Purchasing Firm for Lime Fresh Mexican Grill in South Florida
South Florida foodies will love the new Lime Fresh atmosphere. - July 25, 2020 - Procurement&Co.
Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials
Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.
World’s Largest Residential Off-Grid Solar Project Enters Final Stage; "Powered by Morningstar"
U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation
Morningstar Expands Its Energy Storage Partner Program
At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy,... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation
Morningstar "Energy Storage Partner" Program Expands
Introduced in fall 2018, the program has doubled in size with more high-profile lithium battery manufacturers coming on-board. - March 21, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation
Morningstar Introduces "Energy Storage Partner" Program at SPI
A leader in solar charging technology, the company inaugurates a program with 5 high-profile lithium battery brands to make advanced storage easier and more seamless for installers. - September 24, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation
Morningstar Debuts an Innovation "Triple Play" at InterSolar Europe
The employee-owned leader in solar charging technology expands into power conversion and advanced system monitoring; also introduces a new affordable line for global customers. - June 19, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation
Electromate Inc. Recognized as a Best Workplace™ in Canada
Electromate Inc. is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada. - April 28, 2018 - Electromate Inc.
Morningstar Expands by Adding New Technology to Its Solar Line and New Talent to Its Team
The employee-owned leader in charge controllers recruits three industry veterans as part of its growth strategy into new solar product categories and markets. - April 17, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation
Hoover & Strong and Polygon Announce the Launch of an Online Diamond Auction Service
Hoover & Strong and Polygon announced today a new partnership in order to offer Hoover & Strong’s Harmony Diamond Auctions to Polygon members directly through the Polygon platform. The auctions are ideal for retail jewelers and pawn brokers who wish to sell secondary market/OTC goods,... - February 18, 2018 - Polygon
New Morningstar EcoBoost MPPT™ Solar Charge Controller
Morningstar is excited to announce the launch of its new EcoBoost MPPT™ solar charge controller to help regulate off-grid battery power for medical clinics, schools, residences, boats, mobile homes, and lighting applications outside of the US and Canada. - January 18, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation
Electromate Inc. Certified as a Great Workplace
Electromate® Inc., one of the country’s leading providers of high performance Factory Automation Products, is proud to announce that they have been certified as a Great Workplace after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the Electromate® workplace experience. - July 20, 2017 - Electromate Inc.
Morningstar Appoints Jim McGrath to Lead Its Sales Department
Morningstar Corporation’s Sales Department is now under the direction of Jim McGrath. - June 12, 2017 - Morningstar Corporation
New EcoPulse Solar Charge Controller and Morningstar Essentials Series
Morningstar is excited to introduce the EcoPulse™ solar charge controller in the new Essential Series™ that was created to help supply electricity to medical clinics, schools, residences, boats and mobile homes outside of the US and Canada. - May 18, 2017 - Morningstar Corporation
Morningstar Launches New ProStar™ Solar Charge Controller
Morningstar is pleased to announce the release of its new third generation ProStar™ PWM solar charge controller. The controller’s features have been upgraded, while maintaining the same price, quality and form factor of previous ProStar models that have been installed in over 100 countries in the world’s harshest environments since 1995. - January 12, 2017 - Morningstar Corporation
Morningstar Introduces New Ethernet MeterBus Converter™
Morningstar is pleased to announce the introduction of its new Ethernet MeterBus Converter (EMC-1). This device enables IP based network connectivity to any Morningstar product that features an existing MeterBus port (RJ-11). - September 12, 2016 - Morningstar Corporation
Morningstar Controller Enables Backup Power in the Caribbean
Morningstar’s TriStar MPPT 600V Solar Controller with DC Transfer Switch has been deployed successfully to retrofit an existing grid-tied solar system with battery backup in Barbados. Future Energy Caribbean, a provider of solar energy solutions, added the Morningstar controller, a Solis... - December 24, 2015 - Morningstar Corporation
Morningstar Launches New ProStar MPPT™ Solar Charge Controller
Morningstar is pleased to announce the release of its new ProStar MPPT™ solar charge controller with detailed battery programming options that support the latest Lithium, Nickel Cadmium, and Lead Acid battery types in off-grid solar applications. This mid-range charge controller comes in 25 and 40 amp versions at up to 120 Voc, and it complements Morningstar’s existing line of MPPT controller offerings. - October 26, 2015 - Morningstar Corporation
Solid Asset Solutions to Assist New Lumber & Hardware Co. Close Store in Federal Way, WA
Federal Way, WA retailer New Lumber & Hardware Co. will close its store for good. Co-owners and brothers, Jim and Bill Eichholtz, will retire from the 61-year-old business following the closing sale, which starts April 30. The store will be promoting a "store closing sale" to liquidate all inventory in the store, along with all furniture, fixtures, and equipment. The Eichholtz brothers retained Chicago-based Solid Asset Solutions to assist with the store closing sale. - May 01, 2015 - Solid Asset Solutions LLC
Morningstar Corporation is an ees AWARD 2015 Finalist at Intersolar Europe
Morningstar's grid-tied battery backup application of the Tristar MPPT 600V Controller with DC Transfer Switch was selected as a finalist for the ees AWARD 2015. - April 28, 2015 - Morningstar Corporation
Solid Asset Solutions to Assist Isaac Mizrahi Close Outlet Store in Woodstock, Georgia
Solid Asset Solutions will assist Woodstock, GA retailer Isaac Mizrahi New York close its outlet store in the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta for good. Starting April 9, the store will be promoting a "store closing sale" to liquidate all inventory in the store, along with all furniture, fixtures, and equipment. Customers will still be able to purchase fantastic apparel, handbags, footwear and other accessories online at www.isaacmizrahi.com. - April 10, 2015 - Solid Asset Solutions LLC
TargetGov Welcomes New Program Manager for the Government Contracting Institute
TargetGov (www.targetgov.com), announced today that Melinda Adamczyk has joined the organization as Program Manager for the Government Contracting Institute (http://www.GovernmentContractingInstitute.com). Ms. Adamczyk brings more than 25 years industry knowledge including training center... - January 23, 2015 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates
Government Contracting Institute Hosts New Class to Prepare Your Business for Success in the Federal Contracting Market in 2015
The Government Contracting Institute provides an extensive learning experience to teach and demonstrate proven marketing tactics to business professionals seeking to be successful in the Federal Contracting marketplace. - November 02, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates
Gloria Larkin Teaches Business Building Skills to Service Disabled Veterans at the 11th Annual Elite SDVOB Network National Conference
The 11th Annual Elite SDVOB Network National Conference in New York City will help Veteran Owned Businesses Accelerate Government Contracting Success - August 20, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates
Gloria Larkin Interviewed on Women Owned Businesses on Government Contracting Weekly Television Show
Government Contracting Weekly highlights Women Owned Businesses in the contracting marketplace. - August 16, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates
Sport Mart Superstore to Close, Engages Solid Asset Solutions to Help
After over 84 years of serving the sporting goods needs of Charleston and much of West Virginia, The Sport Mart, Inc. is closing its doors for good. John Smallridge, President and grandson of founder Dr. H.H. Smallridge, announced the store will conduct a store closing sale starting July 31, 2014 to liquidate all inventory and store fixtures, including ski shop equipment and silk screen equipment. - July 31, 2014 - Solid Asset Solutions LLC
Baltimore Business Leader Attends U.S. Senate Hearing on Women Entrepreneurship During Wipp National Conference
Gloria Larkin, of TargetGov in Baltimore, joined women business owners from across the country yesterday and packed the U.S. Senate's largest hearing room for a hearing on women business ownership and the official release of the "21st Century Barriers to Women's Entrepreneurship" report... - July 31, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates
The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) Confirms Business Expert Gloria Larkin to Speak at the 2014 World Congress
Gloria Larkin and Jerry Miles, Esq., address the Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOSB) government contracting set-aside program. - July 24, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates
UsComponent.com Launches Online Store for Mitsubishi Transistor Lovers
Mitsubishimodules.com aims to be a place of dedicated service and social fun for Mitsubishi / Powerex admirers. - May 21, 2014 - Mitsubishi Modules
Gloria Larkin Presenting Women-Owned Business Contracting Updates at the 24th Annual Government Procurement Conference
Gloria Larkin is speaking on behalf of Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP) at the 24th Annual Government Procurement Conference. - April 10, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates
NCMA Invites National Expert Gloria Larkin to Speak at the Subcontract Management Training Forum
Gloria Larkin will sit on the Small Business Subcontracting Updates Panel which will provide an update on federal subcontract management challenges and issues. - March 26, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates
Birch Benders Micro-Pancakery® to Unveil New Branding & Packaging at 2014 Natural Products Expo West
Birch Benders Micro-Pancakery, the world's first natural & organic, just-add-water pancake & waffle mix, raises the bar for the pancake/waffle mix category with stunning new branding and packaging. Birch Benders will unveil its new look at 2014 Natural Products Expo West. - March 01, 2014 - Birch Benders
National Expert Gloria Larkin Speaking at the 25th Annual Idaho Business Opportunity Conference in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
National Speaker Shares Strategies and Tactics to Craft Winning Capability Statements - February 22, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates
National Expert Gloria Larkin Speaking at the GRO-Biz Conference & Idea Expo in Cheyenne Wyoming
Keynote Speaker Shares Strategies and Tactics to Win Millions in Contracts in Both Public and Private Sectors - February 19, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates
Gloria Larkin Presenting at the National 8(a) 2014 Winter Conference
Small Business Conference Annual Meeting Largest in U.S. Featuring Assistance and Support for 8a Certified Contractors - February 09, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates
Gloria Larkin Presenting at the Elite SDVOB Mid-Atlantic Conference with Jack Beecher
The Elite SDVOB Mid-Atlantic Conference in Maryland will help Veteran Owned Businesses with their Government Contracting Needs. - January 09, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates
CarbonClix Set to Help Millions of Americans Keep Tomorrow Clean
CarbonClix is excited to announce their launch in the United States of America. - December 14, 2013 - Tramp Carbon
Maison Victoria Antique Store is Closing
Baton Rouge, LA retailer Maison Victoria Heirloom Antiques is closing its doors for good. Owners Dave and Susan Basu are retiring from the British & French Colonial antiques and interior decorating business and are having a store closing sale to liquidate all inventory in their store. The... - December 13, 2013 - Solid Asset Solutions LLC