Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from employees... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.

World’s Largest Residential Off-Grid Solar Project Enters Final Stage; "Powered by Morningstar" U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Expands Its Energy Storage Partner Program At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy, specialty... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar "Energy Storage Partner" Program Expands Introduced in fall 2018, the program has doubled in size with more high-profile lithium battery manufacturers coming on-board. - March 21, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Introduces "Energy Storage Partner" Program at SPI A leader in solar charging technology, the company inaugurates a program with 5 high-profile lithium battery brands to make advanced storage easier and more seamless for installers. - September 24, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Debuts an Innovation "Triple Play" at InterSolar Europe The employee-owned leader in solar charging technology expands into power conversion and advanced system monitoring; also introduces a new affordable line for global customers. - June 19, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation

Electromate Inc. Recognized as a Best Workplace™ in Canada Electromate Inc. is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada. - April 28, 2018 - Electromate Inc.

Morningstar Expands by Adding New Technology to Its Solar Line and New Talent to Its Team The employee-owned leader in charge controllers recruits three industry veterans as part of its growth strategy into new solar product categories and markets. - April 17, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation

Hoover & Strong and Polygon Announce the Launch of an Online Diamond Auction Service Hoover & Strong and Polygon announced today a new partnership in order to offer Hoover & Strong’s Harmony Diamond Auctions to Polygon members directly through the Polygon platform. The auctions are ideal for retail jewelers and pawn brokers who wish to sell secondary market/OTC goods, or... - February 18, 2018 - Polygon

New Morningstar EcoBoost MPPT™ Solar Charge Controller Morningstar is excited to announce the launch of its new EcoBoost MPPT™ solar charge controller to help regulate off-grid battery power for medical clinics, schools, residences, boats, mobile homes, and lighting applications outside of the US and Canada. - January 18, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation

Electromate Inc. Certified as a Great Workplace Electromate® Inc., one of the country’s leading providers of high performance Factory Automation Products, is proud to announce that they have been certified as a Great Workplace after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the Electromate® workplace experience. - July 20, 2017 - Electromate Inc.

Morningstar Appoints Jim McGrath to Lead Its Sales Department Morningstar Corporation’s Sales Department is now under the direction of Jim McGrath. - June 12, 2017 - Morningstar Corporation

New EcoPulse Solar Charge Controller and Morningstar Essentials Series Morningstar is excited to introduce the EcoPulse™ solar charge controller in the new Essential Series™ that was created to help supply electricity to medical clinics, schools, residences, boats and mobile homes outside of the US and Canada. - May 18, 2017 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Launches New ProStar™ Solar Charge Controller Morningstar is pleased to announce the release of its new third generation ProStar™ PWM solar charge controller. The controller’s features have been upgraded, while maintaining the same price, quality and form factor of previous ProStar models that have been installed in over 100 countries in the world’s harshest environments since 1995. - January 12, 2017 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Introduces New Ethernet MeterBus Converter™ Morningstar is pleased to announce the introduction of its new Ethernet MeterBus Converter (EMC-1). This device enables IP based network connectivity to any Morningstar product that features an existing MeterBus port (RJ-11). - September 12, 2016 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Controller Enables Backup Power in the Caribbean Morningstar’s TriStar MPPT 600V Solar Controller with DC Transfer Switch has been deployed successfully to retrofit an existing grid-tied solar system with battery backup in Barbados. Future Energy Caribbean, a provider of solar energy solutions, added the Morningstar controller, a Solis inverter,... - December 24, 2015 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Launches New ProStar MPPT™ Solar Charge Controller Morningstar is pleased to announce the release of its new ProStar MPPT™ solar charge controller with detailed battery programming options that support the latest Lithium, Nickel Cadmium, and Lead Acid battery types in off-grid solar applications. This mid-range charge controller comes in 25 and 40 amp versions at up to 120 Voc, and it complements Morningstar’s existing line of MPPT controller offerings. - October 26, 2015 - Morningstar Corporation

Solid Asset Solutions to Assist New Lumber & Hardware Co. Close Store in Federal Way, WA Federal Way, WA retailer New Lumber & Hardware Co. will close its store for good. Co-owners and brothers, Jim and Bill Eichholtz, will retire from the 61-year-old business following the closing sale, which starts April 30. The store will be promoting a "store closing sale" to liquidate all inventory in the store, along with all furniture, fixtures, and equipment. The Eichholtz brothers retained Chicago-based Solid Asset Solutions to assist with the store closing sale. - May 01, 2015 - Solid Asset Solutions LLC

Morningstar Corporation is an ees AWARD 2015 Finalist at Intersolar Europe Morningstar's grid-tied battery backup application of the Tristar MPPT 600V Controller with DC Transfer Switch was selected as a finalist for the ees AWARD 2015. - April 28, 2015 - Morningstar Corporation

Solid Asset Solutions to Assist Isaac Mizrahi Close Outlet Store in Woodstock, Georgia Solid Asset Solutions will assist Woodstock, GA retailer Isaac Mizrahi New York close its outlet store in the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta for good. Starting April 9, the store will be promoting a "store closing sale" to liquidate all inventory in the store, along with all furniture, fixtures, and equipment. Customers will still be able to purchase fantastic apparel, handbags, footwear and other accessories online at www.isaacmizrahi.com. - April 10, 2015 - Solid Asset Solutions LLC

TargetGov Welcomes New Program Manager for the Government Contracting Institute TargetGov (www.targetgov.com), announced today that Melinda Adamczyk has joined the organization as Program Manager for the Government Contracting Institute (http://www.GovernmentContractingInstitute.com). Ms. Adamczyk brings more than 25 years industry knowledge including training center management,... - January 23, 2015 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates

Government Contracting Institute Hosts New Class to Prepare Your Business for Success in the Federal Contracting Market in 2015 The Government Contracting Institute provides an extensive learning experience to teach and demonstrate proven marketing tactics to business professionals seeking to be successful in the Federal Contracting marketplace. - November 02, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates

Gloria Larkin Teaches Business Building Skills to Service Disabled Veterans at the 11th Annual Elite SDVOB Network National Conference The 11th Annual Elite SDVOB Network National Conference in New York City will help Veteran Owned Businesses Accelerate Government Contracting Success - August 20, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates

Gloria Larkin Interviewed on Women Owned Businesses on Government Contracting Weekly Television Show Government Contracting Weekly highlights Women Owned Businesses in the contracting marketplace. - August 16, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates

Sport Mart Superstore to Close, Engages Solid Asset Solutions to Help After over 84 years of serving the sporting goods needs of Charleston and much of West Virginia, The Sport Mart, Inc. is closing its doors for good. John Smallridge, President and grandson of founder Dr. H.H. Smallridge, announced the store will conduct a store closing sale starting July 31, 2014 to liquidate all inventory and store fixtures, including ski shop equipment and silk screen equipment. - July 31, 2014 - Solid Asset Solutions LLC

Baltimore Business Leader Attends U.S. Senate Hearing on Women Entrepreneurship During Wipp National Conference Gloria Larkin, of TargetGov in Baltimore, joined women business owners from across the country yesterday and packed the U.S. Senate's largest hearing room for a hearing on women business ownership and the official release of the "21st Century Barriers to Women's Entrepreneurship" report conducted... - July 31, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) Confirms Business Expert Gloria Larkin to Speak at the 2014 World Congress Gloria Larkin and Jerry Miles, Esq., address the Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOSB) government contracting set-aside program. - July 24, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates

UsComponent.com Launches Online Store for Mitsubishi Transistor Lovers Mitsubishimodules.com aims to be a place of dedicated service and social fun for Mitsubishi / Powerex admirers. - May 21, 2014 - Mitsubishi Modules

Gloria Larkin Presenting Women-Owned Business Contracting Updates at the 24th Annual Government Procurement Conference Gloria Larkin is speaking on behalf of Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP) at the 24th Annual Government Procurement Conference. - April 10, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates

NCMA Invites National Expert Gloria Larkin to Speak at the Subcontract Management Training Forum Gloria Larkin will sit on the Small Business Subcontracting Updates Panel which will provide an update on federal subcontract management challenges and issues. - March 26, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates

Birch Benders Micro-Pancakery® to Unveil New Branding & Packaging at 2014 Natural Products Expo West Birch Benders Micro-Pancakery, the world's first natural & organic, just-add-water pancake & waffle mix, raises the bar for the pancake/waffle mix category with stunning new branding and packaging. Birch Benders will unveil its new look at 2014 Natural Products Expo West. - March 01, 2014 - Birch Benders

National Expert Gloria Larkin Speaking at the 25th Annual Idaho Business Opportunity Conference in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho National Speaker Shares Strategies and Tactics to Craft Winning Capability Statements - February 22, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates

National Expert Gloria Larkin Speaking at the GRO-Biz Conference & Idea Expo in Cheyenne Wyoming Keynote Speaker Shares Strategies and Tactics to Win Millions in Contracts in Both Public and Private Sectors - February 19, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates

Gloria Larkin Presenting at the National 8(a) 2014 Winter Conference Small Business Conference Annual Meeting Largest in U.S. Featuring Assistance and Support for 8a Certified Contractors - February 09, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates

Gloria Larkin Presenting at the Elite SDVOB Mid-Atlantic Conference with Jack Beecher The Elite SDVOB Mid-Atlantic Conference in Maryland will help Veteran Owned Businesses with their Government Contracting Needs. - January 09, 2014 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates

CarbonClix Set to Help Millions of Americans Keep Tomorrow Clean CarbonClix is excited to announce their launch in the United States of America. - December 14, 2013 - Tramp Carbon

Maison Victoria Antique Store is Closing Baton Rouge, LA retailer Maison Victoria Heirloom Antiques is closing its doors for good. Owners Dave and Susan Basu are retiring from the British & French Colonial antiques and interior decorating business and are having a store closing sale to liquidate all inventory in their store. The owners... - December 13, 2013 - Solid Asset Solutions LLC

CarbonClix Christmas Gift Campaign This Christmas CarbonClix is offering customers the option of buying a gift voucher to help the planet. A gift voucher allows the receiver to support a range of projects that reduce pollution and help local communities. - December 06, 2013 - Tramp Carbon

TargetGov and bwtech@UMBC Are Recipients of the Greater Baltimore Committee Bridging the Gap Achievement Award TargetGov and bwtech@UMBC received the Bridging the Gap Partnership/Strategic Alliance Award from the Greater Baltimore Committee for their work with the Government Contracting Institute. - December 04, 2013 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates

Cards Identity Launches Its Brand New Website in U.A.E. Cards Identity is your one stop destination for secure credential solutions. They Offer ID cards, card printers and bar-code scanners in U.A.E. - November 29, 2013 - Cards Identity

Zia Sporting Goods in Farmington, NM is Closing Zia Sporting Goods is closing its doors for good. Owners Blake and Monique Stewart are retiring at the end of the year and are having a store closing sale to liquidate all inventory in their Farmington, NM store. The liquidation sale started October 17, 2013 and will continue until the store is empty. The Stewarts retained Chicago-based liquidation firm Solid Asset Solutions to assist with the store closing sale. - October 20, 2013 - Solid Asset Solutions LLC

H.W. St. John & Co. Welcomes New Import Expeditor to Their Team Long Island’s customs brokers and international freight forwarders, H.W. St. John & Co., recently brought on a new member to their team. - October 14, 2013 - H.W. St. John & Company

“Security and the Myth of Privacy” Discussed at Center Club Government Contracting Breakfast October 23, 2013 The topic of the upcoming Government Contracting Breakfast from the Center Club on October 23, 2013 is “Security and the Myth of Privacy” where the questions brought up during the recent Snowden affair will be addressed and discussed. - October 04, 2013 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates

CarbonClix Launches a Free Get Started Guide to Help Users Reduce Their Carbon Footprint and Save Money A Free Get Started Guide is now available from CarbonClix. The Guide examines the direct impact we have on the environment through our daily activities, such as use of transport and household energy consumption and provides easy to follow tips on how to reduce carbon emissions and save money on household bills. - August 29, 2013 - Tramp Carbon

DirectLiquidation.com Providing Ideas and Products for Tapping Into New Secondary Market Segments DirectLiquidation.com is well aware of the exponential growth in the part harvesting segment of secondary markets. Turning a $15 salvaged flat panel television into hundreds of dollars is easier than you think! Currently secondary market resellers buy, test, fix and resell refurbished and repaired inventory,... - August 27, 2013 - DirectLiquidation.com

Its Time for the Liquidation World to Evolve DirectLiquidation.com is Online and has hit the ground running. Within hours of the first group of inventory offered for sale on the venue, the website is flourishing with new users and buying activity. - August 07, 2013 - DirectLiquidation.com

Solid Asset Solutions to Liquidate Assets of Bankrupt CPI Corp Solid Asset Solutions will liquidate the assets of bankrupt CPI Corp. The assets are located in St. Louis at the Washington Ave corporate headquarters and the Brown Road warehouse. The liquidation will take place during the month of August. - August 06, 2013 - Solid Asset Solutions LLC

Oxford Recently Invited Businesswoman Gloria Larkin to Speak at the Oxford School of Business Gloria Larkin presents Women Impacting Public Policy’s (WIPP) model for growth at the Women’s Forum Collective Action Panel. - July 04, 2013 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates

TargetGov Sponsoring a Series of Webinars for Veteran-Owned and Service Disabled Small Businesses A free series of webinars aimed at helping Veteran-Owned and Service Disabled Small Businesses will allow attendees to learn everything they need to know about seeing more success in the federal contracting marketplace. - June 09, 2013 - TargetGov at Marketing Outsource Associates