Federal Way, WA retailer New Lumber & Hardware Co. will close its store for good. Co-owners and brothers, Jim and Bill Eichholtz, will retire from the 61-year-old business following the closing sale, which starts April 30. The store will be promoting a "store closing sale" to liquidate all inventory in the store, along with all furniture, fixtures, and equipment. The Eichholtz brothers retained Chicago-based Solid Asset Solutions to assist with the store closing sale. - May 01, 2015 - Solid Asset Solutions LLC