PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Eccentric Pop Records Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Traffic Entertainment Group Eccentric Pop Records (Wilmington, NC) has signed an exclusive, global distribution agreement for physical products with Traffic Entertainment Group (Boston, MA). Digital distribution for Eccentric Pop will remain with Symphonic Distribution. - May 04, 2018 - Eccentric Pop Records

Hemingway Foundation Benefit to Screen Cooper, Hemingway Documentary Cooper & Hemingway: The True Gen documentary screening event celebrates release of two-disc special edition Blu-ray. - March 31, 2018 - Cooper & Hemingway

ILY Enterprise Inc. Introduces the New Generation Athena V Duplicator Controller ILY Enterprise is proud to announce the release of the new generation of Athena V Duplicator Controller at Computex 2017. Comparing to the previous generation of Athena Duplicator Controller, Athena V features higher data transfer rate, and is the most stable and compatible duplicator controller on the market. - June 02, 2017 - ILY Enterprise Inc.

Indiana Rapper Crunch Signs to J Tizzle Muzic for Upcoming EP "Crunch Time" Crunch Jones is an American rapper born and raised in the streets of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The music he makes is a portrait of the struggles and success of his life coming up. A dedicated writer, Crunch began his journey using the pen as way of expressing the inner voice inside him. He describes his... - March 22, 2017 - J Tizzle Muzic

Great Independent Album - Inspire 2 (Redemption of the Ghettos Worldwide) INSPIRE 2 is the follow-up to INSPIRE that was released in 2009. This album focuses on motivating and inspiring the youth about their future. There are also hidden messages within the songs that will have individuals thinking about many aspects of life. Redemption of the Ghettos Worldwide is simply planting a seed of positive views to the youth about life. Mezonic took three years to complete this project and listeners will appreciate every single song. - December 17, 2015 - Mezonic Records

Marios Joannou Elia’s New CD Staubzucker: a Groud-Breaking Album of Guitar Music by Aesthis Records Staubzucker is an alluring recording of nine works by the composer Marios Joannou Elia – 55 minutes of music, composed between 1999 and 2008, which adds new dimensions to guitar repertoire. The recording is neither typical contemporary music nor is it a mainstream classical guitar album, but it offers a manifestation of the endless possibilities of the guitar. - November 08, 2015 - Aesthis Records

ILY Enterprise, Inc Introduces the New Moblie Pro SD to HDD Backup Station - GoPro* Compatible Mobile Pro SD to HDD Backup Station is the latest media backup solution presented by ILY Enterprise Inc. Its compact and lightweight design with the mobility of backup media anywhere and anytime makes the Mobile Pro a perfect companion to GoPro and other professional sports cameras. - November 04, 2015 - ILY Enterprise Inc.

ILY Enterprise, Inc Announces the Release of New Xtend Pro SD/Micro SD Duplicator Xtend Pro SD Duplicator and Xtend Pro Micro SD Duplicator are the latest flash media duplicator series presented by ILY Enterprise Inc. The compact and portable design make it ideal for mobile usage. - September 02, 2015 - ILY Enterprise Inc.

ILY Enterprise, Inc Introduces the New HD Mini Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Duplicator ILY Enterprise, Inc introduces the new HD Mini Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Duplicator, which can copy two HDDs or SSDs. - August 28, 2015 - ILY Enterprise Inc.

ILY Enterprise Inc. Introduces the New Open Platform Hard Disk Drive Duplicator - iOpen Series ILY Enterprise Inc. introduces the new iOpen Series Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Duplicator featuring open platform design with high copy speed of 150 MB/s. - August 14, 2015 - ILY Enterprise Inc.

ILY Enterprise, Inc. Introduces the Latest Flash Media Duplicators - FlashMAX USB, CF and SD Duplicator Series ILY Enterprise, Inc. introduces the latest flash media duplicators - FlashMAX USB, CF and SD Duplicator Series. FlashMAX USB, SD and CF duplicators easily and reliably create multiple copies of your USB/CF/SD flash media without a computer or cumbersome software. Each channel has dedicated copy throughput... - November 27, 2014 - ILY Enterprise Inc.

Five Lakes Silver Band Announces Availability of “Michigan” CD Five Lakes Silver Band releases 5th Compact Disc, 3rd in the Great Lakes Series. - November 05, 2014 - Five Lakes Silver Band

Win a Custom Crosley Turntable - No Purchase Necessary “From The Rabbit Hole” – a limited edition double-vinyl LP of stellar singles by rising, indie, NY artists – offers cool sweepstakes. “From The Rabbit Hole” released digitally 9/30/14 – 2LP Vinyl 10/28/14 - pre-order now. - October 31, 2014 - BHi Music Group

Rabbits on the Run! "From the Rabbit Hole" Double Vinyl Releases Today 22 Stellar Singles by Rising, indie, NY Artists on Vinyl & Digital. Limited First Edition Pressing! Win a Custom, “From The Rabbit Hole” Crosley Turntable! No Purchase Necessary. - October 30, 2014 - BHi Music Group

ILY Enterprise, Inc. Introduces the New DUO Multi-Function Duplicator Series ILY Enterprise, Inc. introduces the new DUO Multi-Function Duplicator Series featuring Disc to Disc duplication and USB to Disc duplication. The new DUO Series is powered by Athena technology with higher media compatibility and faster data transfer rate. - October 29, 2014 - ILY Enterprise Inc.

Rabbits Emerge from the NY Rabbit Hole Tomorrow "From The Rabbit Hole" Double Vinyl Releasing 10/28/14 Limited First Edition Pressing. ExploreTheHole.com. Win a Custom, "From The Rabbit Hole" Crosley Turntable. No Purchase Necessary. - October 29, 2014 - BHi Music Group

Sounds “From The Rabbit Hole” Found “Behind The Red Door” October 21st and 22nd “From The Rabbit Hole” Reflects The Diverse Sounds of NY’s Underground With 22 Mixed-Genre Singles by Rising, indie, NY Artists on Vinyl & Digital - October 19, 2014 - BHi Music Group

1 Indie Label, 16 Bands, 3 Showcases During CMJ Week, and You're Invited BHi Music Group Host Red Door Final Shows, Honoring Giorgio Gomelsky & Showcasing 16 emerging acts "From The Rabbit Hole." BHi Music Group label act, AM Aesthetic Album Release Party. - October 18, 2014 - BHi Music Group

ILY Enterprise, Inc. Introduces the New Media Mirror Back-Up System Series ILY Enterprise, Inc., introduces the new Media Mirror Back-up System Series. The new Media Mirror Series is a standalone system that backs up not only Blu-ray/DVD/CD discs but virtually any type of flash memory card and USB device. The Media Mirror is absolutely packed with rich features such as Multi-Session... - October 16, 2014 - ILY Enterprise Inc.

Final Showcase of CMJ Features AM Aesthetic & Jon and the Jones BHi Music Group artists AM Aesthetic & Jon and The Jones at The Cutting Room October 25, 2014 with Fenech Soler, Fifth of Bourbon and Stone Foxes. - October 09, 2014 - BHi Music Group

AM Aesthetic Debut Album “Future//Tense” Pre-Order Begins BHi Music Group artist AM Aesthetic announces the digital release date of their debut album October 21, 2014. - October 08, 2014 - BHi Music Group

Jon and The Jones Embark on “Stay Jonesin’ Tour” Jon and The Jones take to the Northeast in support of their forthcoming album “City of Gold.” - October 03, 2014 - BHi Music Group

"Rappers Delight!" Bassist Chip Shearin Debuts New Single and Forthcoming CD on Innervision Records Legendary bassist who played the iconic bass line from Sugar Hill Gang's "Rappers Delight!" steps out on his new single "Truth Be Told" featuring Marion Meadows from the soon to be released full CD "How I Live." - July 26, 2014 - Innervision Records

The Music That Sells Hollywood’s Top Blockbusters: audiomachine audiomachine releases Phenomena - its sixth public album of epic film trailer music. - May 08, 2014 - audiomachine

Flyers In 24 Hours Launches Waterproof Flyer Printing Flyers In 24 Hours have added waterproof flyer printing to their range of services. The revolutionary new service allows the printing of flyers that are highly durable, light weight, and do not use lamination. - May 20, 2013 - Flyers In 24 Hours

Say Hello to the Atomic Eco-Pack™ - Simple, Economical and Eco-Friendly CD Packaging Oregon based Atomic Disc CD & DVD Manufacturing, is releasing a brand new way of packaging CDs. The Atomic eco-pack™ is both economical and eco-friendly and gives bands and artists a hip new way of presenting their CDs while staying on budget. The Atomic eco-pack™ is scheduled to be released... - April 27, 2013 - Atomic Disc

Grand Entertainment Group to Release Michael Rymer’s Award Winning Film “Face To Face” Written by Australia’s Most Acclaimed Playwright, David Williamson Now Available on DVD, the Australian feature film “Face to Face” features a stellar ensemble cast with some of Australia’s leading actors, and directed by Michael Rymer (Queen of the Damned, Battlestar Galactica). - March 23, 2013 - Grand Entertainment Group

Relief for Massage Therapists from the Ground Up Self-healing exercise DVD "Yoga/Feet" relieves foot pain, improves strength, and facilitates grounding. - December 06, 2012 - Yoga/Feet DVD

Classic Memories Offers Personalized Products to Showcase and Preserve Your Photographs Classic Memories will transform your photographs from any occasion into DVD Slideshows and Photo Books. - November 08, 2012 - Classic Memories

Multimedia Conversion Company Now Includes DVD and Video Slideshows TuneTransfers.com, LLC introduces graduation, wedding, memorial service, special event slideshows. - July 01, 2012 - TuneTransfers.com, LLC

London Video Rendezvous Focuses on Digital Copy, UltraViolet, 3D, New Technologies for Creatives, Publishers, Distributors London Video Rendezvous is a new event aimed at addressing concrete, practical issues experienced by authoring and post-production houses, their client publishers and independent distributors as they strive to serve a multi-screen, multi-platform, multi-standard marketplace. - May 28, 2012 - DVD Intelligence

London Video Rendezvous Focuses on Emerging Technologies for Creatives, Publishers, Distributors London Video Rendezvous is a new event aimed at addressing concrete, practical issues experienced by authoring and post-production houses, their client publishers and independent distributors as they strive to serve a multi-screen, multi-platform, multi-standard marketplace. - May 04, 2012 - DVD Intelligence

Smoke Screen Ent. and FMG's "Hustle Hard - The Mixtape" Hits the Web The Hustle Hard Mixtape is now available for download on www.datpiff.com. Presented by Smoke Screen Entertainment and Fearless Music Group. "Download and support." -The Tech - April 01, 2012 - Smoke Screen Entertainment

DiscDish.com Asks: What Are the Best Christmas Movies? Website compiles list of readers choice for Christmas Movie Advent Calendar. - November 12, 2011 - DiscDish.com

Content Delivery Specialist CD Team Announces Special Offer on Rimage CD and DVD Publishing Equipment for Home Offices CD Team has agreed to a special offer for its customers with Rimage, offering several disc printing and copying products at a discounted price for a limited time. - October 02, 2011 - CD Team

CD Team Offers Opportunity to Request a Free Sample Pack of FalconMedia Professional Optical Discs for Use in Disc Duplication Equipment Working in partnership with FalconMedia, CD Team is giving customers the opportunity request a free sample pack of professional optical disc products from the extensive FalconMedia range. - September 29, 2011 - CD Team

CD and DVD Duplication Company CD Team’s Kindle E-Reader Summer Promotion Ends with Three Delighted Prize Draw Winners Over the summer, three CD Team customers were picked from monthly prize draws after being automatically entered for every £500 spent on CD Team’s wide range of CD and DVD duplication products and services - September 24, 2011 - CD Team

DiscDish.com Relaunches as DVD & Blu-ray Database Website offers news and reviews of hottest hits plus little-known gems. - September 18, 2011 - DiscDish.com

Kings Direct Launches New Online CD and DVD Printing Service New easy to use CD and DVD printing service launched - August 21, 2011 - Kingsdirect.co.uk

DiscDish.com Asks Mothers Their Favorite Films Moms like more than romance movies, action and war stories too. - May 07, 2011 - DiscDish.com

Digital Distributor Valleyarm Launches Indonesian Website As part of its expansion of its global operations, digital distributor Valleyarm have just launched an Indonesian local site of its website at www.valleyarm.co.id. - April 22, 2011 - Valleyarm

DiscDish.com Honors Movies Overlooked by Award Ceremonies Website’s new column celebrates films in unconventional categories - March 02, 2011 - DiscDish.com

Jazz Percussionist Releases New Album on Essence of Now Records Minneapolis-based jazz percussionist Dan Walzer releases his debut album entitled "Shine." - February 13, 2011 - Essence of Now Records L.L.C.

DiscDish.com Celebrates Love in All Kinds of Movies Website’s 14 Days of Romance event honors best films for Valentine’s Day. - February 04, 2011 - DiscDish.com

“Connected Souls” Packs the House at CD Release Party Connected Souls, featuring Mike Jordan and Doreen Poreba, recently released their debut CD to a packed audience. The positive thought music CD is now available at CDBaby.com, iTunes, amazon.com and digstation.com. - September 30, 2010 - Connected Souls

Mansion Entertainment Premiers First-of-Its-Kind Product at MOPS Mansion Entertainment recently premiered their new product, The Timmy, at the national MOPS Convention in Orlando, FL. MOPS, Mothers of Preschoolers, is an international organization providing information, products, and representation for Mothers/Grandmothers of young children. The Timmy, Mansion Entertainment’s... - August 13, 2010 - Mansion Entertainment

Creative Force Video Secures Partnership with Veteran Disney Animator for Launch of New Educational Drawing Series The next generation of 2D artists can now access a training resource that reveals cinematic character design techniques of the most successful animation studios ever. - May 23, 2010 - Creative Force Video Productions

Denevi Digital Imaging is Being Featured on ABC 7’s “View From the Bay” and the Live Well Network’s “Home with Lisa Quinn” Denevi Digital Imaging converts your memories into digital formats. - April 10, 2010 - Denevi Digital Imaging Services

BurnSmart Now Offers Lower Minimums and Faster Turnarounds on CD and DVD Duplication BurnSmart is now offering lower minimums and faster turnarounds without compromising on quality on CD DVD Duplication. - February 17, 2010 - Precision Media LLC DBA BurnSmart.com