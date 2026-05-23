INSPIRE 2 is the follow-up to INSPIRE that was released in 2009. This album focuses on motivating and inspiring the youth about their future. There are also hidden messages within the songs that will have individuals thinking about many aspects of life. Redemption of the Ghettos Worldwide is simply planting a seed of positive views to the youth about life. Mezonic took three years to complete this project and listeners will appreciate every single song. - December 17, 2015 - Mezonic Records