Recent Headlines
Stefan Kristinkov’s Notes of the Observer Now Available in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio
Ulterground Records Announce the Availability of Notes of the Observer by Stefan Kristinkov in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio - May 23, 2026 - Ulterground Records
Dmitry Klevansky Announces Dolby Atmos Release of “The Messenger” (Romance with Orchestra)
Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of Dolby Atmos spatial audio editions of “The Messenger,” the acclaimed romance for male voice, clarinet, harp and string orchestra performed by Dmitry Klevansky. The new immersive mixes are now available on compatible streaming platforms, offering listeners a deeper and more enveloping experience of the recording’s cinematic orchestral sound. - May 23, 2026 - Ulterground Records
Stefan Kristinkov Releases “Unbroken (Original Short Film Soundtrack)” — A Stark Musical Reflection on Bureaucracy, Isolation, and the Quiet Erosion of Humanity
Ulterground Records announces the release of Unbroken (Original Short Film Soundtrack, a haunting and introspective score by Stefan Kristinkov, accompanying the short film Unbroken. - May 23, 2026 - Ulterground Records
Ulterground Records Releases “Fleeting Swagger,” a New EP by Stefan Kristinkov
Ulterground Records and Stefan Kristinkov return with “Untold Stories: Fleeting Swagger”, the next chapter in the evolving “Untold Stories” series. - May 09, 2026 - Ulterground Records
Stefan Kristinkov Releases New Recording of “Observation (No. 5)” for Clarinet and String Orchestra
Ulterground records and Stefan Kristinkov are pleased to announce the release of the new recording of the “Observation (No. 5)” for Clarinet and String Orchestra, now also in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on compatible services. - August 30, 2025 - Ulterground Records
Ulterground Records Releases "We Were Here," a New Single by Stefan Kristinkov
Ulterground Records and Stefan Kristinkov return with “Untold Stories: We Were Here,” the next chapter in the evolving “Untold Stories” musical series. - May 29, 2025 - Ulterground Records
Dmitry Klevansky Releases the R-Remixer IDM Remix of His Critically Acclaimed “The Messenger” (Romance with Orchestra)
Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of the R-Remixer IDM remix of “The Messenger,” a romance for a male voice and string orchestra, performed by Dmitry Klevansky. - January 17, 2025 - Ulterground Records
Ulterground Records Releases “Notes Of The Observer,” the Second Full Solo Album by Stefan Kristinkov
Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of the “Notes Of The Observer,” the next chapter in the enchanting musical world of Stefan Kristinkov. - August 29, 2024 - Ulterground Records
Ulterground Records Releases the Remastered Version of Baruch Chauskin’ First Album of Yiddish Songs
Ulterground Records and Baruch Chauskin are happy to announce the re-release of “Der Mench tracht und der G't lacht,” an album of Yiddish party favorites. - June 11, 2024 - Ulterground Records
Brendon Brady (5 Fires) and Kevin Rudolf: A Story of Tenacity and Musical Passion
Brendon Brady, known as 5 Fires, is an artist from Langley, BC, inspired by his drummer father. Despite a detour into stock trading, his passion for music led him to vocal training and industry networking. His debut single, "Threw My Life Away," produced by Kevin Rudolf and filmed by Hollywood Pompeii in Miami, marks his return to music. Brendon’s journey is a testament to resilience and pursuing dreams despite adversity. - June 07, 2024 - 5 Fires Music LLC
Ulterground Records Presents the "Happiness Machine," a New Single by Stefan Kristinkov
Ulterground Records and Stefan Kristinkov are pleased to announce the release of the “Happiness Machine,” a next soul-stirring Journey through “Untold Stories.” - May 10, 2024 - Ulterground Records
Ulterground Records Presents Baruch Chauskin’ New Single, “Sei Freilech”
Ulterground Records Presents Baruch Chauskin’ New Single, “Sei Freilech” - April 11, 2024 - Ulterground Records
Dmitry Klevansky Shares His New Recording: The Messenger (Romance with Orchestra) in Two Languages
Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of “The Messenger,” a romance for a male voice and string orchestra, performed by Dmitry Klevansky. - March 04, 2024 - Ulterground Records
Mighty Men of Faith to Release New Album
N2L Records is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of the Mighty Men of Faith's new album, "Faithful Journey: Let It Be So," in February 2024. - February 03, 2024 - N2L Records
Baruch Chauskin Unveils His New Single "Di Sapozhkelekh"
Ulterground Records is excited to announce the release of “Di Sapozhkelekh,” a new single by Baruch Chauskin. - July 19, 2023 - Ulterground Records
Stefan Kristinkov Unveils His New Single "Incipit"
Stefan Kristinkov's new two-track single, “Incipit,” released. - July 19, 2023 - Ulterground Records
International Alternative Rock Duo Hiding In Shadows Release Their Second Single “Crazy Stuff”
Their latest released single and music video "Crazy Stuff" is a nostalgic generic look back at youth. Back too a time when we all felt carefree with no responsibilities and could be impulsive. It was more about the thrill of being alive than the rules and conforms of the adult world. These days pass by fast and so are often recalled through Rose Tinted Glasses. - December 11, 2022 - Hiding In Shadows
Soundtrack for “The Sisters Kardos” Released by the Ulterground Records
Ulterground Records presents the soundtrack album with the musical score for “The Sisters Kardos.” - July 16, 2022 - Ulterground Records
Soundtrack for the "All I Need Is Your Signature" Released on the Ulterground Records
Ulterground Records released an EP with the soundtrack for the "All I Need Is Your Signature." - June 24, 2022 - Ulterground Records
N2L Recording Artist Mighty Men of Faith Nominated for Independent Music Award
The Mighty Men of Faith album "Undisputable is He" is nominated in "The 18th Annual Independent Music Award" in the Contemporary Christian Music and Gospel Music category. - April 11, 2020 - N2L Records
“Undisputable is He,” a New Album by the Mighty Men of Faith Set for Release on March 26, 2019
The Mighty Men of Faith have completed their new album, "Undisputable is He," of thirteen Christian and Gospel songs. - February 25, 2019 - N2L Records
Eccentric Pop Records Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Traffic Entertainment Group
Eccentric Pop Records (Wilmington, NC) has signed an exclusive, global distribution agreement for physical products with Traffic Entertainment Group (Boston, MA). Digital distribution for Eccentric Pop will remain with Symphonic Distribution. - May 04, 2018 - Eccentric Pop Records
Hemingway Foundation Benefit to Screen Cooper, Hemingway Documentary
Cooper & Hemingway: The True Gen documentary screening event celebrates release of two-disc special edition Blu-ray. - March 31, 2018 - Cooper & Hemingway
ILY Enterprise Inc. Introduces the New Generation Athena V Duplicator Controller
ILY Enterprise is proud to announce the release of the new generation of Athena V Duplicator Controller at Computex 2017. Comparing to the previous generation of Athena Duplicator Controller, Athena V features higher data transfer rate, and is the most stable and compatible duplicator controller on the market. - June 02, 2017 - ILY Enterprise Inc.
Indiana Rapper Crunch Signs to J Tizzle Muzic for Upcoming EP "Crunch Time"
Crunch Jones is an American rapper born and raised in the streets of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The music he makes is a portrait of the struggles and success of his life coming up. A dedicated writer, Crunch began his journey using the pen as way of expressing the inner voice inside him. He describes... - March 22, 2017 - J Tizzle Muzic
Mighty Men of Faith to Release New Album "Believe in His Promises"
Pre-Order Today the Upcoming Album “Believe in His Promises”; Set for Release in March - January 26, 2016 - N2L Records
Great Independent Album - Inspire 2 (Redemption of the Ghettos Worldwide)
INSPIRE 2 is the follow-up to INSPIRE that was released in 2009. This album focuses on motivating and inspiring the youth about their future. There are also hidden messages within the songs that will have individuals thinking about many aspects of life. Redemption of the Ghettos Worldwide is simply planting a seed of positive views to the youth about life. Mezonic took three years to complete this project and listeners will appreciate every single song. - December 17, 2015 - Mezonic Records
Marios Joannou Elia’s New CD Staubzucker: a Groud-Breaking Album of Guitar Music by Aesthis Records
Staubzucker is an alluring recording of nine works by the composer Marios Joannou Elia – 55 minutes of music, composed between 1999 and 2008, which adds new dimensions to guitar repertoire. The recording is neither typical contemporary music nor is it a mainstream classical guitar album, but it offers a manifestation of the endless possibilities of the guitar. - November 08, 2015 - Aesthis Records
ILY Enterprise, Inc Introduces the New Moblie Pro SD to HDD Backup Station - GoPro* Compatible
Mobile Pro SD to HDD Backup Station is the latest media backup solution presented by ILY Enterprise Inc. Its compact and lightweight design with the mobility of backup media anywhere and anytime makes the Mobile Pro a perfect companion to GoPro and other professional sports cameras. - November 04, 2015 - ILY Enterprise Inc.
ILY Enterprise, Inc Announces the Release of New Xtend Pro SD/Micro SD Duplicator
Xtend Pro SD Duplicator and Xtend Pro Micro SD Duplicator are the latest flash media duplicator series presented by ILY Enterprise Inc. The compact and portable design make it ideal for mobile usage. - September 02, 2015 - ILY Enterprise Inc.
ILY Enterprise, Inc Introduces the New HD Mini Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Duplicator
ILY Enterprise, Inc introduces the new HD Mini Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Duplicator, which can copy two HDDs or SSDs. - August 28, 2015 - ILY Enterprise Inc.
ILY Enterprise Inc. Introduces the New Open Platform Hard Disk Drive Duplicator - iOpen Series
ILY Enterprise Inc. introduces the new iOpen Series Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Duplicator featuring open platform design with high copy speed of 150 MB/s. - August 14, 2015 - ILY Enterprise Inc.
N2L Records Announce The Mighty Men of Faith Winners of Two 2015 Rhythm of Gospel Awards
Rhythm of Gospel Awards - August 09, 2015 - N2L Records
ILY Enterprise, Inc. Introduces the Latest Flash Media Duplicators - FlashMAX USB, CF and SD Duplicator Series
ILY Enterprise, Inc. introduces the latest flash media duplicators - FlashMAX USB, CF and SD Duplicator Series. FlashMAX USB, SD and CF duplicators easily and reliably create multiple copies of your USB/CF/SD flash media without a computer or cumbersome software. Each channel has dedicated copy... - November 27, 2014 - ILY Enterprise Inc.
Five Lakes Silver Band Announces Availability of “Michigan” CD
Five Lakes Silver Band releases 5th Compact Disc, 3rd in the Great Lakes Series. - November 05, 2014 - Five Lakes Silver Band
Win a Custom Crosley Turntable - No Purchase Necessary
“From The Rabbit Hole” – a limited edition double-vinyl LP of stellar singles by rising, indie, NY artists – offers cool sweepstakes. “From The Rabbit Hole” released digitally 9/30/14 – 2LP Vinyl 10/28/14 - pre-order now. - October 31, 2014 - BHi Music Group
Rabbits on the Run! "From the Rabbit Hole" Double Vinyl Releases Today
22 Stellar Singles by Rising, indie, NY Artists on Vinyl & Digital. Limited First Edition Pressing! Win a Custom, “From The Rabbit Hole” Crosley Turntable! No Purchase Necessary. - October 30, 2014 - BHi Music Group
Rabbits Emerge from the NY Rabbit Hole Tomorrow
"From The Rabbit Hole" Double Vinyl Releasing 10/28/14 Limited First Edition Pressing. ExploreTheHole.com. Win a Custom, "From The Rabbit Hole" Crosley Turntable. No Purchase Necessary. - October 29, 2014 - BHi Music Group
ILY Enterprise, Inc. Introduces the New DUO Multi-Function Duplicator Series
ILY Enterprise, Inc. introduces the new DUO Multi-Function Duplicator Series featuring Disc to Disc duplication and USB to Disc duplication. The new DUO Series is powered by Athena technology with higher media compatibility and faster data transfer rate. - October 29, 2014 - ILY Enterprise Inc.
Sounds “From The Rabbit Hole” Found “Behind The Red Door” October 21st and 22nd
“From The Rabbit Hole” Reflects The Diverse Sounds of NY’s Underground With 22 Mixed-Genre Singles by Rising, indie, NY Artists on Vinyl & Digital - October 19, 2014 - BHi Music Group
1 Indie Label, 16 Bands, 3 Showcases During CMJ Week, and You're Invited
BHi Music Group Host Red Door Final Shows, Honoring Giorgio Gomelsky & Showcasing 16 emerging acts "From The Rabbit Hole." BHi Music Group label act, AM Aesthetic Album Release Party. - October 18, 2014 - BHi Music Group
ILY Enterprise, Inc. Introduces the New Media Mirror Back-Up System Series
ILY Enterprise, Inc., introduces the new Media Mirror Back-up System Series. The new Media Mirror Series is a standalone system that backs up not only Blu-ray/DVD/CD discs but virtually any type of flash memory card and USB device. The Media Mirror is absolutely packed with rich features such as... - October 16, 2014 - ILY Enterprise Inc.
Final Showcase of CMJ Features AM Aesthetic & Jon and the Jones
BHi Music Group artists AM Aesthetic & Jon and The Jones at The Cutting Room October 25, 2014 with Fenech Soler, Fifth of Bourbon and Stone Foxes. - October 09, 2014 - BHi Music Group
AM Aesthetic Debut Album “Future//Tense” Pre-Order Begins
BHi Music Group artist AM Aesthetic announces the digital release date of their debut album October 21, 2014. - October 08, 2014 - BHi Music Group
Jon and The Jones Embark on “Stay Jonesin’ Tour”
Jon and The Jones take to the Northeast in support of their forthcoming album “City of Gold.” - October 03, 2014 - BHi Music Group
"Rappers Delight!" Bassist Chip Shearin Debuts New Single and Forthcoming CD on Innervision Records
Legendary bassist who played the iconic bass line from Sugar Hill Gang's "Rappers Delight!" steps out on his new single "Truth Be Told" featuring Marion Meadows from the soon to be released full CD "How I Live." - July 26, 2014 - Innervision Records
N2L Records Announces the Release of a New Album by Mighty Men of Faith
Mighty Men of Faith CD Nothing But Grace speaks to God's Love, Grace, and Mercy - July 18, 2014 - N2L Records
The Music That Sells Hollywood’s Top Blockbusters: audiomachine
audiomachine releases Phenomena - its sixth public album of epic film trailer music. - May 08, 2014 - audiomachine
N2L Records Announces the Release of New Music by Their Gospel Artist Mighty Men of Faith
Mighty Men of Faith Pray Through Song - December 08, 2013 - N2L Records
Flyers In 24 Hours Launches Waterproof Flyer Printing
Flyers In 24 Hours have added waterproof flyer printing to their range of services. The revolutionary new service allows the printing of flyers that are highly durable, light weight, and do not use lamination. - May 20, 2013 - Flyers In 24 Hours