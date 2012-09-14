PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Terra Site Constructors Announces New Federal Construction Division Terra Site Constructors launches a new Federal division to service Federal clients in the construction market. - November 06, 2019 - Terra Site Constructors

Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Terra Site Constructors Celebrates 5th Anniversary and Announces New Fairfax County Headquarters Terra Site Constructors, LLC celebrated the company’s fifth anniversary on Thursday, September 5, 2019 where the firm’s President & CEO, Babur R. Mian, announced that the specialty construction firm plans to establish a permanent location in Fairfax County, Virginia. - September 27, 2019 - Terra Site Constructors

MaiCo Industries Inc. Earns Its 21st Consecutive AISC Quality Fabrication Certification MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for “Standard... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries

Durante Rentals Partners with Strategic Investment Company Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ New Hasbrouck Heights store is their first in New Jersey and tenth overall. - October 16, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Makes the Inc. 5000 List for Sixth Straight Year Three-year sales growth of 201% places them at #2195 on the 2018 list. - September 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Launches New Redesigned Website New features and responsive design create the ultimate customer experience. - August 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Triumph Construction General Counsel Bonnie Porzio Named to Two Boards of Directors Girl Scouts of Nassau County and Pet Peeves to Benefit from Porzio’s Legal Expertise and Passion for Giving Back to the Community - July 13, 2018 - Triumph Construction

Durante Rentals Named New Takeuchi Dealer for North New Jersey New Territory Will Span Eleven Northern New Jersey Counties. - February 15, 2018 - Durante Rentals

A Tradition of Holiday Giving at Triumph Construction Local Company Buys and Wraps Gifts for Entire Student Population of La Peninsula Head Start - December 22, 2017 - Triumph Construction

SmartCone Technologies and IBM Enter Joint Initiative Agreement for IoT-based Safety Solutions IBM Watson IoT and SmartCone Technologies Combine Forces for Advanced Smart City Technology and Safer Workplaces. - November 14, 2017 - SmartCone Technologies

Durante Rentals Opens New Location in Brooklyn, NY New Bushwick store is their first in Brooklyn and ninth overall. - October 05, 2017 - Durante Rentals

Triumph Construction Starts $51 Million Infrastructure Project in Coney Island Plans include new sewers and streets in support of the City’s economic development initiatives. - September 02, 2017 - Triumph Construction

Terra Site Constructors Expands Its Certifications in Maryland Terra Site Constructors, LLC, an industry leader in the installation of Post and Panel Walls, Sound Barrier Walls, MSE Walls and other C.I.P./Precast structures, is pleased to announce they have recently been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT). - August 29, 2017 - Terra Site Constructors

Thomas Mutchler Joins Terra Site Constructors as Chief Operating Officer Terra Site Constructors, LLC, an industry leader in the installation of Post and Panel Walls, Sound Barrier Walls, MSE Walls, Post and Panel Walls and other C.I.P./Precast structures, is pleased to announce that Thomas Mutchler has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer. Reporting directly to Babur... - August 04, 2017 - Terra Site Constructors

Crane Network Unveils Suite of Professional Services for the Heavy Equipment Industry Crane Network LLC, the No. 1 resource for buying and selling cranes, heavy equipment, parts, and attachments, has launched a new marketing services department. This suite of marketing services provides current and prospective clients with professional, yet affordable, content and design. “For... - August 01, 2017 - Crane Network

Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Danbury, CT New depot is their eighth location in the Tri-State area and first in Connecticut. - July 27, 2017 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Chris Jones Wins CFO Innovation Award Durante Rentals Co-Founder & CFO Chris Jones Honored at the 2017 CFO Innovation Conference & Awards. - June 29, 2017 - Durante Rentals

Triumph Construction Corp. Receives Rising Star Award at 2017 New York Construction Awards Annual event honors Construction, Architecture & Engineering Industry innovators, leaders and rising stars. - June 24, 2017 - Triumph Construction

Industry Veteran Mitch Garfinkel Joins Team Durante Rentals Durante Rentals Welcomes Thirty-Seven Year Industry Veteran Mitch Garfinkel to Head their New and Used Sales Divisions. - June 13, 2017 - Durante Rentals

Eric Hilberath Promoted to Vice President of Sales and Business Development Terra Site Constructors is pleased to announce that Eric Hilberath has recently been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Business Development. In his new role, Mr. Hilberath will join the executive team and oversee all sales and business development efforts for the company. - April 01, 2017 - Terra Site Constructors

Corsican Villas Improves Streets and Property Values with European Style Interlocking Pavers On December 4th, 2016, Farley Pavers broke ground on the 86,734 square foot Corsican Villas community improvement project designed to bring classic charm and sophistication to the 40+ year old Palm Desert community. - January 07, 2017 - Farley Interlocking Pavingstones

Ribbon Cutting for Durante Rentals New Brewster Location to Take Place October 28th Durante Rentals Set to Celebrate the Opening of their Seventh Location and Second in Putnam County - October 21, 2016 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Announces Major Rental Software Upgrade Durante Rentals Partners with Point of Rental to Implement New Rental Elite Software Platform. - August 11, 2016 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Opens Their Seventh Location in Brewster, NY New hub is their second in Putnam County and offers 13 acres of construction equipment and tools for rental, sale or service. - July 12, 2016 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Owners Win the SBA Person of the Year Award John Durante, Chris Jones and Anthony Durante Honored During Small Business Week. - June 06, 2016 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Opens Sixth Location in West Nyack, NY New hub is their first in Rockland County – Strategically located on Route 303 across from the Palisades Mall. - May 09, 2016 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals and New York Takeuchi to Exhibit at the 28th NYC Parks Vehicle and Equipment Show Durante Rentals and New York Takeuchi, a division of Durante Rentals, will be showcasing their latest Takeuchi earth-moving machines at the 28th NYC Parks Vehicle and Equipment Show. The event will take place on May 12th, from 9am to 2pm, in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, by the iconic Unisphere. The... - April 18, 2016 - Durante Rentals

Infrakit is a Prize Winner in The Quality Innovation of the Year Competition A Finnish software company came second in the International Quality Innovation of the Year Competition. Just few months earlier it won its category in the national competition. The jury explained Infrakit's strengths to be the vast scale of opportunities it provides for construction companies through... - March 19, 2016 - DCS Finland

Terra Site Constructors, LLC Expands Its DBE Certifications in Virginia The VDSBSD approved Terra Site Constructors, LLC to provide services in NAICS codes 238140 and 238120 and expanded the list of previously approved services within NAICS codes 237310, 237990, 238110, and 238910. - February 18, 2016 - Terra Site Constructors

Industry Veteran Damien Rispoli Joins Durante Rentals Management Team Durante Rentals Expands Sales Management Team to Support Rapid Growth and Growing Demand for Construction Equipment Rentals. - December 15, 2015 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Wins 2015 Inner City 100 Award as One of the Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses in the U.S. Durante Rentals Ranks 33rd with a Five Year Growth Rate of 319%. - October 22, 2015 - Durante Rentals

Nasir and Associates Announces Business Expansion Initiatives in Virginia Nasir and Associates, a supplier of highway and commercial construction materials and equipment in the mid-Atlantic region, announces the acquisition of new metal fabrication and machining facilities, the addition of a key staff member to their management team, and becoming DBE Certified in the State of NY. - October 14, 2015 - Nasir & Associates, LLC

Durante Rentals Selected to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing U.S. Companies for Third Straight Year Durante Rentals, NY's largest independent equipment company, has been selected to the INC 5000 list for the third year in a row with sales growth of 212%. The nomination validates them as one of the fastest-growing privately owned U.S. companies. - August 20, 2015 - Durante Rentals

Terra Site Constructors Grows Operations Team Terra Site Constructors, LLC announces the appointment of Jerry McNeal as Senior Project Director and Michael Hilberath and Raymond Case as Superintendents. - August 08, 2015 - Terra Site Constructors

Terra Site Constructors, LLC Grows with New Projects in Virginia and Maryland Terra Site Constructors, LLC Rapid Growth and Recently Awarded Projects. - June 03, 2015 - Terra Site Constructors

Terra Site Constructors, LLC is DBE Certified in West Virginia and North Carolina Terra Site Constructors is pleased to announce that it is DBE Certified in West Virginia and North Carolina. - May 16, 2015 - Terra Site Constructors

Terra Site Constructors Selected as Subcontractor to Construct Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) Wall, for Route 29-Route 250 VDOT Interchange Improvements This high profile project will reduce congestion and improve safety while moving traffic from Route 29 onto the Route 250 Bypass. - May 01, 2015 - Terra Site Constructors

Durante Rentals and New York Takeuchi to Exhibit at the 27th NYC Parks Vehicle and Equipment Show Durante Rentals and New York Takeuchi, a division of Durante Rentals, will be showcasing their Takeuchi earth-moving machines at the 27th NYC Parks Vehicle and Equipment Show. The event is taking place on May 12th, from 9am to 2pm, in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, by the iconic Unisphere. Durante Rentals... - April 18, 2015 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Wins SmartCEO’s Future 50 Award as One of New York’s Fastest-Growing Companies Durante Rentals is being honored as one of New York’s fastest-growing companies by SmartCEO Magazine. The Future 50 Award is presented to emerging mid-sized companies in recognition of their fast-growth based on a three-year average of employee and revenue growth. The 20 15 Future 50 winners collectively... - February 26, 2015 - Durante Rentals

Indeco North America Introduces 18-Inch, Boom-Mounted Compactor for Tight Trench Applications New IHC-70 Series Slashes Construction Excavation Time, Increases Productivity and Reduces Cost for Demanding Construction Applications Where Space is at a Premium - November 20, 2014 - Indeco North America