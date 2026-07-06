Recent Headlines
Survey Reveals Rising Demand for AI-Powered Property Infrastructure for Parking, Streets, Highways, and Exteriors
Apollo Metro today released findings from its new Proptech Insights Survey, revealing a significant shift in how U.S. municipalities and commercial property owners and operators are approaching exterior infrastructure investment. - July 06, 2026 - Apollo Metro
Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina. - April 14, 2026 - Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC
LVI Supply Now Offers TrackGrip Skid Steer Track Attachments
Partnership between Bemidji-based LVI Supply and New Zealand's TrackGrip Enhances Access to Innovative Traction Solutions in Minnesota. - January 07, 2025 - LVI Supply
Celebrating 10 Years of Excellence: Terra Site Constructors Rebrands to Terra Constructs
As part of their milestone 10-year anniversary, Terra Site Constructors is thrilled to announce a significant evolution in their company's identity. Effective immediately, they will operate under the new name, Terra Constructs. This rebranding represents a pivotal moment in their journey,... - January 29, 2024 - Terra Constructs
Durante Rentals Lands on the 2023 Event Rental Market Movers List
The honor is a testament to the vision, innovation, hard work, and dedication of the entire Durante Rentals team. - June 20, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals, LLC Acquires Assets of Iron Source, LLC
This strategic relationship will enable Durante Rentals to continue building a regional network of equipment rental, sales and service for its expanded customer base. - May 04, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Launches Event Services
Durante Rentals Event Services provides local set, stage, and special event equipment rental. - March 14, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Kenneth Cockrill Promoted to CEO of Durante Rentals, LLC
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Kenneth Cockrill has been promoted from President to CEO. - February 17, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Michigan-Based Bridge Contractor Named Winner of Top Workplaces Award
C.A. Hull was just one of eight Michigan companies in the construction sector to receive the Top Workplaces Award in 2022, and the only bridge contractor to make the list. - December 02, 2022 - C.A. Hull
Helping Girls Attain Economic Sustainability in Rewarding Careers
Transportation & Construction GIRL Day™ is September 29, 2022, 8:30am – 1:00pm. Transportation & Construction GIRL (TCG) encourages young women to enter the industry of construction and transportation. This year’s event will be an outdoor and indoor event with interactive... - September 07, 2022 - HOYA Foundation
USDOT Small Business Contracting Symposium: West Central Region SBTRC
HOYA Foundation is contributing toward coordination of the symposium, and announces the first seminar in a national series to discuss how small businesses can get contracting dollars from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The previously passed $1.2 trillion Senate bill allocated $550... - May 03, 2022 - HOYA Foundation
Durante Rentals to Open New Location in Queens, NY for Flagship Location
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, has announced that they will be opening a new location in Queens N.Y. to further increase their capacity to serve the NY Metro area. The 68,000sqft property provides a central location for the company and improves its ability... - November 29, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Stephanie Rajzbaum Joins Durante Rentals as VP of Operations
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Stephanie Rajzbaum has joined the management team as Vice President of Operations. Stephanie brings over a decade of operational expertise in the equipment rental industry from one of the leading... - October 18, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Becomes Member of Professional Women in Construction
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced it has become a member of the Professional Women in Construction (PWC) Association. The PWC supports, advances and connects women within the architecture, engineering, construction and related industries. Anthony... - July 27, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Partners with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 15C
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced its partnership with the International Union of Operating Engineers. The IUOE is a 400,000-member trade union representing construction workers primarily employed as heavy equipment operators, mechanics, surveyors,... - June 03, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Hires Industry Veteran Steve Durante as Chief Sales Officer
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced Steve Durante has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. As the organization’s senior-most sales leader, Steve will provide strategic leadership and direction to both the inside and outside sales teams. He... - February 19, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Continues Expansion with New 20,000 Square Foot Rental Facility in Carmel, NY
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced the grand opening of their new full-service rental facility located at 81 Commerce Drive in Carmel, NY. At 20,000 square feet, the new store is five times larger than their previous Carmel location and is their... - February 05, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as President
Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as their new President. In this expanded role, Liam will be responsible for day-to-day operations, sales, marketing, technology, and finance. Prior to this promotion, Liam had served as Durante Rentals Chief Operating Officer since May... - July 31, 2020 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Announces New Global Headquarters in New Rochelle, New York
Move supports multi-year strategic growth initiative and focus on employee satisfaction - February 10, 2020 - Durante Rentals
Terra Site Constructors Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team
Terra Site Constructors, announced today key changes to its senior leadership team, including the promotion of Peter W. Bernat to Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer and the addition of Geoff Bambini as Senior Vice President to lead the company’s newly-formed Federal Services Division. - January 11, 2020 - Terra Site Constructors
Local Geotechnical Construction Company Receives WBE Status from The Division of Minority and Women's Business Development
SperryCo, LLC awarded New York State Women Business Enterprise Certification. - January 02, 2020 - SperryCo, LLC
Terra Site Constructors Announces New Federal Construction Division
Terra Site Constructors launches a new Federal division to service Federal clients in the construction market. - November 06, 2019 - Terra Site Constructors
Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer
Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals
Terra Site Constructors Celebrates 5th Anniversary and Announces New Fairfax County Headquarters
Terra Site Constructors, LLC celebrated the company’s fifth anniversary on Thursday, September 5, 2019 where the firm’s President & CEO, Babur R. Mian, announced that the specialty construction firm plans to establish a permanent location in Fairfax County, Virginia. - September 27, 2019 - Terra Site Constructors
MaiCo Industries Inc. Earns Its 21st Consecutive AISC Quality Fabrication Certification
MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries
Durante Rentals Partners with Strategic Investment Company
Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
New Hasbrouck Heights store is their first in New Jersey and tenth overall. - October 16, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Makes the Inc. 5000 List for Sixth Straight Year
Three-year sales growth of 201% places them at #2195 on the 2018 list. - September 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Launches New Redesigned Website
New features and responsive design create the ultimate customer experience. - August 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Triumph Construction General Counsel Bonnie Porzio Named to Two Boards of Directors
Girl Scouts of Nassau County and Pet Peeves to Benefit from Porzio’s Legal Expertise and Passion for Giving Back to the Community - July 13, 2018 - Triumph Construction
Durante Rentals and NY-NJ Takeuchi to Sponsor the 2018 Rockland County Excavator Safety Seminar Series
Wednesday, March 14th, 7:00am till 2:15pm in Suffern, NY. - March 06, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Named New Takeuchi Dealer for North New Jersey
New Territory Will Span Eleven Northern New Jersey Counties. - February 15, 2018 - Durante Rentals
A Tradition of Holiday Giving at Triumph Construction
Local Company Buys and Wraps Gifts for Entire Student Population of La Peninsula Head Start - December 22, 2017 - Triumph Construction
Durante Rentals Opens New Location in Brooklyn, NY
New Bushwick store is their first in Brooklyn and ninth overall. - October 05, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Triumph Construction Starts $51 Million Infrastructure Project in Coney Island
Plans include new sewers and streets in support of the City’s economic development initiatives. - September 02, 2017 - Triumph Construction
Terra Site Constructors Expands Its Certifications in Maryland
Terra Site Constructors, LLC, an industry leader in the installation of Post and Panel Walls, Sound Barrier Walls, MSE Walls and other C.I.P./Precast structures, is pleased to announce they have recently been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT). - August 29, 2017 - Terra Site Constructors
Durante Rentals Named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for Fifth Straight Year
Durante Rentals Ranks #1476 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 274% - August 17, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Thomas Mutchler Joins Terra Site Constructors as Chief Operating Officer
Terra Site Constructors, LLC, an industry leader in the installation of Post and Panel Walls, Sound Barrier Walls, MSE Walls, Post and Panel Walls and other C.I.P./Precast structures, is pleased to announce that Thomas Mutchler has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer. Reporting directly to... - August 04, 2017 - Terra Site Constructors
Crane Network Unveils Suite of Professional Services for the Heavy Equipment Industry
Crane Network LLC, the No. 1 resource for buying and selling cranes, heavy equipment, parts, and attachments, has launched a new marketing services department. This suite of marketing services provides current and prospective clients with professional, yet affordable, content and... - August 01, 2017 - Crane Network
Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Danbury, CT
New depot is their eighth location in the Tri-State area and first in Connecticut. - July 27, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Chris Jones Wins CFO Innovation Award
Durante Rentals Co-Founder & CFO Chris Jones Honored at the 2017 CFO Innovation Conference & Awards. - June 29, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Triumph Construction Corp. Receives Rising Star Award at 2017 New York Construction Awards
Annual event honors Construction, Architecture & Engineering Industry innovators, leaders and rising stars. - June 24, 2017 - Triumph Construction
Come Visit Durante Rentals and New York Takeuchi at the 29th Annual NYC Parks Construction Equipment & Vehicle Show
Thursday, May 11th, 9:00am till 2:00pm in Flushing Meadows Corona Park - May 08, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Eric Hilberath Promoted to Vice President of Sales and Business Development
Terra Site Constructors is pleased to announce that Eric Hilberath has recently been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Business Development. In his new role, Mr. Hilberath will join the executive team and oversee all sales and business development efforts for the company. - April 01, 2017 - Terra Site Constructors
Corsican Villas Improves Streets and Property Values with European Style Interlocking Pavers
On December 4th, 2016, Farley Pavers broke ground on the 86,734 square foot Corsican Villas community improvement project designed to bring classic charm and sophistication to the 40+ year old Palm Desert community. - January 07, 2017 - Farley Interlocking Pavingstones
Ribbon Cutting for Durante Rentals New Brewster Location to Take Place October 28th
Durante Rentals Set to Celebrate the Opening of their Seventh Location and Second in Putnam County - October 21, 2016 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Wins the ICIC and Fortune Magazine Inner City 100 Award for the Second Consecutive Year
Durante Ranks 26th Out of 100 Winners with a 5-Year Growth Rate of 386% - September 27, 2016 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Makes the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing U.S. Companies for Fourth Straight Year
Durante Rentals Ranks #1643 on the 2016 List with Three-Year Sales Growth of 228%. - August 19, 2016 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Announces Major Rental Software Upgrade
Durante Rentals Partners with Point of Rental to Implement New Rental Elite Software Platform. - August 11, 2016 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Opens Their Seventh Location in Brewster, NY
New hub is their second in Putnam County and offers 13 acres of construction equipment and tools for rental, sale or service. - July 12, 2016 - Durante Rentals