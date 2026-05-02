Recent Headlines
Local Tulsa Company Celebrates 162+ Five-Star Reviews, Cementing Reputation as Oklahoma's Most Trusted Foundation Repair Provider
Level Home Foundation Repair earns community-driven recognition through decade of honest service and transparent pricing across 21 Oklahoma cities. With over 162 verified Google reviews and a 4.6-star average, this locally owned foundation repair Tulsa company proves that doing right by homeowners pays off. - May 02, 2026 - Level Home Foundation Repair
Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor Celebrates Over 25 Years of Serving the DFW Metroplex
Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor celebrates 25+ years of service across DFW. Locally owned by Lyndon Martin, offers driveways, patios, stamped concrete, foundations, and more—delivering prompt service, skilled workmanship, and lasting durability. - November 23, 2025 - Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor
Anchor Crete Announces Revamped Website to Better Serve Ohio Residents
With summer quickly approaching, Ohio residents are looking forward to spending more time outdoors, planning graduation parties, BBQs, and family gatherings. With its new website, Anchor Crete, a leading concrete contractor in Columbus, Ohio, highlights its range of services growing in popularity and helping transform outdoor spaces into property improvements that add value, increase curb appeal, and improve utility. - July 06, 2023 - Anchor Crete LLC
Ligchine Acquires E-Z Placer from Remont, LLC
Ligchine International, a worldwide leader in laser-guided concrete screeds, is excited to announce the acquisition of the E-Z Placer concrete placer and line dragger from Remont, LLC. The E-Z Placer was introduced at the 2022 World of Concrete where it captured the attention of show attendees... - September 14, 2022 - Ligchine
Black Rhino Announces New Location in Fort Lauderdale
With a focus on calculated growth in the Industrial, commercial and residential garage floor space, Black Rhino announces its first of many locations in Fort Lauderdale. - August 19, 2022 - Black Rhino Garage Floors
Phillip Wright & Alex Giampietro Join Black Rhino Garage Floors; Launching New Website and Social Presence to Service Fort Lauderdale
The partners have launched a new website to provide clients with a thorough overview of their services and developed an increased social presence to connect with their needs. - August 19, 2022 - Black Rhino Garage Floors
The End of Concrete Spalling: Cor-Tuf UHPC Founder Says Concrete Failures Can be a Thing of the Past
Disasters from failing concrete do not have to happen. Cor-Tuf UHPC can repair bad concrete and also create new structures that won’t fail. - August 02, 2021 - Cor-Tuf UHPC
Paul Sutton's Peak Structural Earns the 2019 Angie's List Super Service Award
Paul Sutton’s Peak Structural, the leading foundation and concrete repair service provider in Colorado, is proud to announce they have earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained... - January 20, 2020 - Peak Structural
Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park
Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC
Construction Experts Colossal Builders Offer 100% Free Home Evaluation and Discount on Paving Projects
Construction and remodeling company Colossal Builders have come up with offers that are of interest to homeowners. Apart from a 100% free home evaluation and estimate offer for homeowners in Los Angeles, Colossal Builders are also offering a discount on any paving or remodeling project for first-time customers. - July 03, 2019 - Colossal Builders
Pulliam Pools Named a Top 50 Swimming Pool Builder in the Country
Pool and Spa News magazine recently released its Top 50 Pool Builders list, and for the 17th consecutive year, it has named Pulliam Pools to its annual ranking of top pool builders throughout the United States. Many different criteria are considered when compiling the Top 50 Pool Builder list,... - July 03, 2019 - Pulliam Pools
Top Los Angeles Paver Contractor, Titan Pavers Today Announced a Unique Offer of Free Sealer Application of Up to 1000 Square Feet for Its First-Time Clients
First Time Clients Get Free Sealer Application Up to 1000 square feet. - February 15, 2019 - Titan Pavers
BECOSAN®, the New Era of Industrial Concrete Floors
A new system patented by a Danish company becomes a success when transforming concrete floors into dust-free pavements with unique characteristics that have made most companies in the logistics sector bet on BECOSAN for their industrial pavements. - February 06, 2019 - BECOSAN
Athyron LLC Launches Miura Board™ "The Most Durable 100% Recycled Alternative to Wood and Plastic"
Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC
Trans-Exec Hires Aaron Cummings as Director of Business Development
Experienced industry pro looks forward to introducing people to “an entirely new level of jet charter service.” - January 18, 2018 - Trans Exec
Dalinghaus Construction Wins the ECP Core Installer Award
Dalinghaus Construction, located in Lake Elsinore, CA, won an award from Earth Contract Products called the Core Installer Award in recognition of a commitment to excellence as a company, providing outstanding customer service, excellence in marketing and advertising, and finishing the year in the top 10% of customer purchases. - October 27, 2017 - Dalinghaus Construction
Chimney Champs Opens New Location in Westerly, RI
Chimney Champs, a member of the National Fire Protection Association which provides chimney and masonry services, announces its new location at 77 Oak Street in Westerly, Rhode Island. "We've been registered and servicing chimney sweep, chimney repair and chimney relining clients for some... - August 11, 2017 - Chimney Champs LLC
Foundation Support Specialists Brings Their Expertise to Austin, TX
Foundation Support Specialists announced today that they are servicing the Austin, Texas area for commercial and residential foundation repair, crawl space repair, and waterproofing services. Foundation Support Services offers solutions for bowing or leaning walls, foundation cracks, sloping... - August 11, 2017 - Foundation Support Specialists
Polycrete Moves the Target Again with the V1 Series ICF
The national leader in ICF technology, PolycreteUSA simplifies energy efficient construction that stands up to Mother Nature. Polycrete’s new V1 Series insulated concrete form (ICF) has permanent rigid foam insulation on one side and a re-usable plywood forming panel on the other. This novel system works much easier than other one-sided ICF products available in North America. - February 09, 2017 - PolycreteUSA
Nash Distribution Adds Two New Members to Its Business Development Team
Scott Ford and Owen Barry join Nash to solidify relationships with current customers. They will also work with potential clients across the United States and Canada to help grow their business. - August 13, 2016 - Nash Distribution
For Third Year in a Row, Richards Paving Named to National "Top Paving Contractor" List
Locally-owned and operated Richards Paving was recently named one of the top paving contractors in the country by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine. Richards Paving, the only Delaware based company on the list, received the same honor in 2014 and 2015. “It really is a result... - July 08, 2016 - Richards Paving
New Groundbreaking Website for the Basement Waterproofing Industry
With a stockpile of informative articles, direct contact with repair contractors, and an online self-evaluation tool, BasementsFoundations.com provides a website focused on homeowner needs. - June 02, 2016 - BasementsFoundations.com
EverDry Waterproofing in Atlanta Now Offering Mudjacking for Affordable Concrete Repair
EverDry Waterproofing, a foundation repair and basement waterproofing company serving the Atlanta area, has recently expanded its service offerings to include mudjacking, also known as “slab jacking.” - August 28, 2015 - EverDry Waterproofing
Gresser Companies Becomes Licensee for Primekss Rabine's PrimeComposite Steel Fiber Reinforced High-Tech, Cut-Free Flooring System
Innovative composite floor is jointless, stronger and thinner than traditional slabs - July 23, 2015 - Gresser Companies
Avanti Pools Inc., Announce New Version of Their Mobile Website
Avanti Pools, Inc. has just announced that they have an updated version of their mobile website that helps customers to receive high quality and innovative swimming pools and spas in Los Angeles. The service, which specializes in swimming pools and spas in Los Angeles, understands that the modern... - April 29, 2015 - Avanti Pools Inc.
Detroit Ready Mix Concrete, Inc. Approved by City of Detroit Human Rights Department
Detroit Ready Mix has announced the company's approval by the City of Detroit Human Rights Department as a Detroit Headquartered Business (DHB) and Detroit Small Business (DSB). - April 16, 2015 - Detroit Ready Mix Concrete, Inc.
Gaddis & Son Inc Announces Redesigned Website
Newly redesigned web resource for consumer education and awareness in Ohio. - March 12, 2015 - Gaddis & Son Inc
OmniLogic is the Newest Pool Innovation -- and Avanti Pools Inc. Has It
Now Bringing You the Most Intuitive Pool Controller Ever - February 27, 2015 - Avanti Pools Inc.
The Crack Doctor, Toronto-Based Basement Foundation Repair Company, Announces New Website with Robust Features
Ontario property owners who require basement foundation repair services can now visit The Crack Doctor’s website to obtain an estimate and read about common wet basement issues. - February 04, 2015 - The Crack Doctor, Inc.
Eden Sidewalk Contractors Launches New Website for the New York Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New York. - January 25, 2015 - Eden Sidewalk Contractors
Avanti Pools Automatic Pool Covers Help Save Up to 70% on Water and Chemicals – Good for the Recent Drought
Avanti Pools Inc. is working hard to accommodate pool owners in the recent Southern California drought. With the abundance of pool owners in the State of California, there is a lot to be considered. No one knows just how long the drought may last and the preservation of water is important right now. - December 13, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.
Recent Toronto Home Collapse Endangers Many, Points to Need for Immediate Basement Foundation Repair by Some Homeowners
It was a tragedy of many proportions when a Toronto home collapsed in September 2014, killing one worker and sending two of his coworkers to the hospital. All of the workers had been in the basement area of the house, reportedly working to make the foundation area strong enough to support a... - December 04, 2014 - The Crack Doctor, Inc.
First Annual Charitable Contribution of $15,000 Worth of Basement Waterproofing Services to Three Deserving Nonprofit Charities in Ontario
For Ontario nonprofits, including those in Toronto and Ottawa, that haven’t been able to use their basement spaces due to wetness issues, the latest announcement from The Crack Doctor Waterproofing Group will come as an enormous relief. From October 15, 2014 to February 15, 2015, The Crack... - October 22, 2014 - The Crack Doctor, Inc.
Avanti Pools Inc. Taking New Requests for Solar Heating for Pool Renovations in Los Angeles
Avanti Pools Inc. is now taking requests for solar heating renovations for pools in Los Angeles. With the fall being present, solar heating could be the most useful concept for your pool, extending the length of time you are able to swim and enjoy the pool’s water. Solar heating options... - October 05, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.
Avanti Pools Inc. Now Show Off Their Innovative Pool Designs on Their Website Gallery
Avanti Pools Inc. has released a new gallery page on their website to show off some of their innovative and creative pool designs. For all of those in the Los Angeles and Malibu areas, future pool owners can now see exactly what Avanti Pools Inc. is made of. The pools created by the experienced... - August 28, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.
Avanti Pools, Inc. Announces the Expansion of Their Website to Accommodate Malibu Clientele
Avanti Pools, Inc. has announced the expansion of their website to accommodate pool owners in Malibu. By viewing the Malibu Pool Builders section added to their website, current or future pool owners can now take advantage of the custom pool designs, cutting-edge technology, and new projects that... - August 13, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.
Avanti Pools, Inc. Announces State of the Art Automatic Pool Covers in Los Angeles
Avanti Pools, Inc. has announced that they now offer automatic pool covers to residents of Los Angeles, Malibu, Santa Monica, Santa Clarita, Beverley Hills and Pasadena. These automatic pool covers offer some of the latest technology in pool and pool accessories and make owning a pool an easy and... - August 08, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.
Lighthouse Masonry Wins Multiple Contracts Across Mass
Lighthouse Masonry Inc., one of the largest masonry contractors in New England, recently landed six major projects in Massachusetts. - July 31, 2014 - Lighthouse Masonry, Inc.
Monmouth County Home Design Services Contractor Launches Information Portal on Kitchen Remodeling, Bathroom Remodeling, and Roofing
AHR Design Solutions, LLC announces launch of new website, www.ahrdesignsolutions.com. - July 03, 2014 - AHR Design Solutions, LLC
The Crack Doctor Offers Expert Foundation Waterproofing Advice on Popular Ottawa Radio Show
With the summer season in full swing, many homeowners are surveying property damages that were caused during the intense winter and spring seasons, and evaluating what home repairs they need to tackle this year. On Saturday, June 14, at 4 p.m. in a segment called “Experts on Call” on... - June 12, 2014 - The Crack Doctor, Inc.
Avanti Pools, Inc. Announces Energy Efficient Swimming Pools in Malibu on the Rise
Avanti Pools, Inc. has announced that energy efficient swimming pools in Malibu are rising in popularity as more homeowners want to swim in their pool all around the year but want to adhere to the environmental initiatives that they work toward in other aspects of their work and home life. Avanti... - June 12, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.
Avanti Pools, Inc. Advises Customers to Book San Fernando Valley Pool Contractors Before Spots Run Out
Avanti Pools, Inc., a local California pool company, is inspiring customers to contact San Fernando Valley pool contractors to schedule a pool remodeling just in time for summer. With the school season coming to an end, many families are contacting San Fernando Valley pool contractors to complete... - May 14, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.
Avanti Pools, Inc. Encourages Clients to Book for Los Angeles Pool Remodeling in Time for Summer
Avanti Pools, Inc. is encouraging clients to book for Los Angeles pool remodeling in time for summer. The company’s scheduled booking spots are going fast as many home and building owners want their Los Angeles pool remodeling completed before it becomes hot and children are out of school for... - May 03, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.
Swimming Pool Contractors in Los Angeles Avanti Pools Inc. Announce Busy Spring Season for Designs
The swimming pool contractors in Los Angeles, Avanti Pools Inc. have just announced that they have entered their busy spring/summer season for new custom pool design orders. Spring is the best time to work with swimming pool contractors in Los Angeles to be able to take the time that is necessary... - April 05, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.
Avanti Pools Announce New Pool Designs for Houses in Los Angeles
Swimming Pool Builder and Renovator has Some Amazing Design Ideas That Are Summer-Ready! - March 30, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.
New Jersey Remodeling Contractor Launches Informative Website for Exterior Remodeling Services
Blue Ribbon Exterior Remodeling Announces Launch of Home Remodeling Website & Information Resource Portal - November 28, 2013 - Blue Ribbon Exterior Remodeling
Simplify, Simplify, Simplify. PolycreteUSA's Mantra is Front and Center with Its New Web Presence.
PolycreteUSA’s new website makes it easier for architects, contractors and building owners to learn about a better way to build energy efficient buildings that stand up to Mother Nature. - August 13, 2013 - PolycreteUSA
StayDry Waterproofing Gifts Endeavor House Ministries Silent Auction with $3,000 in Services
StayDry Waterproofing, Michigan's award-winning basement waterproofing services company has donated waterproofing services to Endeavor House Ministries' silent auction for a total gift value of $3,000. - July 18, 2013 - StayDry Waterproofing
Polycrete Moves the Target Again with Two Major ICF Innovations
Polycrete engineers announce two more advancements that make it easier to design and build energy efficient structures that stand up to Mother Nature. - May 29, 2013 - PolycreteUSA
Alpha Structural, Inc. Wins Prestigious Awards for 20 Years of Good Business Practices and Excellent Customer Service
Over 20 years in business, the Los Angeles-based Foundation/ Hillside Repair Firm Attributes Success to Loyal Customers and Exceptional Business Practice. - May 10, 2013 - Alpha Structural, Inc.