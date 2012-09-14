PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

Construction Experts Colossal Builders Offer 100% Free Home Evaluation and Discount on Paving Projects Construction and remodeling company Colossal Builders have come up with offers that are of interest to homeowners. Apart from a 100% free home evaluation and estimate offer for homeowners in Los Angeles, Colossal Builders are also offering a discount on any paving or remodeling project for first-time customers. - July 03, 2019 - Colossal Builders

Pulliam Pools Named a Top 50 Swimming Pool Builder in the Country Pool and Spa News magazine recently released its Top 50 Pool Builders list, and for the 17th consecutive year, it has named Pulliam Pools to its annual ranking of top pool builders throughout the United States. Many different criteria are considered when compiling the Top 50 Pool Builder list, including... - July 03, 2019 - Pulliam Pools

BECOSAN®, the New Era of Industrial Concrete Floors A new system patented by a Danish company becomes a success when transforming concrete floors into dust-free pavements with unique characteristics that have made most companies in the logistics sector bet on BECOSAN for their industrial pavements. - February 06, 2019 - BECOSAN

Athyron LLC Launches Miura Board™ "The Most Durable 100% Recycled Alternative to Wood and Plastic" Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC

Trans-Exec Hires Aaron Cummings as Director of Business Development Experienced industry pro looks forward to introducing people to “an entirely new level of jet charter service.” - January 18, 2018 - Trans Exec

Dalinghaus Construction Wins the ECP Core Installer Award Dalinghaus Construction, located in Lake Elsinore, CA, won an award from Earth Contract Products called the Core Installer Award in recognition of a commitment to excellence as a company, providing outstanding customer service, excellence in marketing and advertising, and finishing the year in the top 10% of customer purchases. - October 27, 2017 - Dalinghaus Construction

Chimney Champs Opens New Location in Westerly, RI Chimney Champs, a member of the National Fire Protection Association which provides chimney and masonry services, announces its new location at 77 Oak Street in Westerly, Rhode Island. "We've been registered and servicing chimney sweep, chimney repair and chimney relining clients for some time... - August 11, 2017 - Chimney Champs LLC

Foundation Support Specialists Brings Their Expertise to Austin, TX Foundation Support Specialists announced today that they are servicing the Austin, Texas area for commercial and residential foundation repair, crawl space repair, and waterproofing services. Foundation Support Services offers solutions for bowing or leaning walls, foundation cracks, sloping floors,... - August 11, 2017 - Foundation Support Specialists

Polycrete Moves the Target Again with the V1 Series ICF The national leader in ICF technology, PolycreteUSA simplifies energy efficient construction that stands up to Mother Nature. Polycrete’s new V1 Series insulated concrete form (ICF) has permanent rigid foam insulation on one side and a re-usable plywood forming panel on the other. This novel system works much easier than other one-sided ICF products available in North America. - February 09, 2017 - PolycreteUSA

Nash Distribution Adds Two New Members to Its Business Development Team Scott Ford and Owen Barry join Nash to solidify relationships with current customers. They will also work with potential clients across the United States and Canada to help grow their business. - August 13, 2016 - Nash Distribution

For Third Year in a Row, Richards Paving Named to National "Top Paving Contractor" List Locally-owned and operated Richards Paving was recently named one of the top paving contractors in the country by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine. Richards Paving, the only Delaware based company on the list, received the same honor in 2014 and 2015. “It really is a result of... - July 08, 2016 - Richards Paving

New Groundbreaking Website for the Basement Waterproofing Industry With a stockpile of informative articles, direct contact with repair contractors, and an online self-evaluation tool, BasementsFoundations.com provides a website focused on homeowner needs. - June 02, 2016 - BasementsFoundations.com

EverDry Waterproofing in Atlanta Now Offering Mudjacking for Affordable Concrete Repair EverDry Waterproofing, a foundation repair and basement waterproofing company serving the Atlanta area, has recently expanded its service offerings to include mudjacking, also known as “slab jacking.” - August 28, 2015 - EverDry Waterproofing

Avanti Pools Inc., Announce New Version of Their Mobile Website Avanti Pools, Inc. has just announced that they have an updated version of their mobile website that helps customers to receive high quality and innovative swimming pools and spas in Los Angeles. The service, which specializes in swimming pools and spas in Los Angeles, understands that the modern family... - April 29, 2015 - Avanti Pools Inc.

Detroit Ready Mix Concrete, Inc. Approved by City of Detroit Human Rights Department Detroit Ready Mix has announced the company's approval by the City of Detroit Human Rights Department as a Detroit Headquartered Business (DHB) and Detroit Small Business (DSB). - April 16, 2015 - Detroit Ready Mix Concrete, Inc.

Gaddis & Son Inc Announces Redesigned Website Newly redesigned web resource for consumer education and awareness in Ohio. - March 12, 2015 - Gaddis & Son Inc

OmniLogic is the Newest Pool Innovation -- and Avanti Pools Inc. Has It Now Bringing You the Most Intuitive Pool Controller Ever - February 27, 2015 - Avanti Pools Inc.

The Crack Doctor, Toronto-Based Basement Foundation Repair Company, Announces New Website with Robust Features Ontario property owners who require basement foundation repair services can now visit The Crack Doctor’s website to obtain an estimate and read about common wet basement issues. - February 04, 2015 - The Crack Doctor, Inc.

Eden Sidewalk Contractors Launches New Website for the New York Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New York. - January 25, 2015 - Eden Sidewalk Contractors

Avanti Pools Automatic Pool Covers Help Save Up to 70% on Water and Chemicals – Good for the Recent Drought Avanti Pools Inc. is working hard to accommodate pool owners in the recent Southern California drought. With the abundance of pool owners in the State of California, there is a lot to be considered. No one knows just how long the drought may last and the preservation of water is important right now. By... - December 13, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.

Recent Toronto Home Collapse Endangers Many, Points to Need for Immediate Basement Foundation Repair by Some Homeowners It was a tragedy of many proportions when a Toronto home collapsed in September 2014, killing one worker and sending two of his coworkers to the hospital. All of the workers had been in the basement area of the house, reportedly working to make the foundation area strong enough to support a two-storey... - December 04, 2014 - The Crack Doctor, Inc.

First Annual Charitable Contribution of $15,000 Worth of Basement Waterproofing Services to Three Deserving Nonprofit Charities in Ontario For Ontario nonprofits, including those in Toronto and Ottawa, that haven’t been able to use their basement spaces due to wetness issues, the latest announcement from The Crack Doctor Waterproofing Group will come as an enormous relief. From October 15, 2014 to February 15, 2015, The Crack Doctor... - October 22, 2014 - The Crack Doctor, Inc.

Avanti Pools Inc. Taking New Requests for Solar Heating for Pool Renovations in Los Angeles Avanti Pools Inc. is now taking requests for solar heating renovations for pools in Los Angeles. With the fall being present, solar heating could be the most useful concept for your pool, extending the length of time you are able to swim and enjoy the pool’s water. Solar heating options vary,... - October 05, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.

Avanti Pools Inc. Now Show Off Their Innovative Pool Designs on Their Website Gallery Avanti Pools Inc. has released a new gallery page on their website to show off some of their innovative and creative pool designs. For all of those in the Los Angeles and Malibu areas, future pool owners can now see exactly what Avanti Pools Inc. is made of. The pools created by the experienced team... - August 28, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.

Avanti Pools, Inc. Announces the Expansion of Their Website to Accommodate Malibu Clientele Avanti Pools, Inc. has announced the expansion of their website to accommodate pool owners in Malibu. By viewing the Malibu Pool Builders section added to their website, current or future pool owners can now take advantage of the custom pool designs, cutting-edge technology, and new projects that Avanti... - August 13, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.

Avanti Pools, Inc. Announces State of the Art Automatic Pool Covers in Los Angeles Avanti Pools, Inc. has announced that they now offer automatic pool covers to residents of Los Angeles, Malibu, Santa Monica, Santa Clarita, Beverley Hills and Pasadena. These automatic pool covers offer some of the latest technology in pool and pool accessories and make owning a pool an easy and enjoyable... - August 08, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.

Lighthouse Masonry Wins Multiple Contracts Across Mass Lighthouse Masonry Inc., one of the largest masonry contractors in New England, recently landed six major projects in Massachusetts. - July 31, 2014 - Lighthouse Masonry, Inc.

Monmouth County Home Design Services Contractor Launches Information Portal on Kitchen Remodeling, Bathroom Remodeling, and Roofing AHR Design Solutions, LLC announces launch of new website, www.ahrdesignsolutions.com. - July 03, 2014 - AHR Design Solutions, LLC

Avanti Pools, Inc. Announces Energy Efficient Swimming Pools in Malibu on the Rise Avanti Pools, Inc. has announced that energy efficient swimming pools in Malibu are rising in popularity as more homeowners want to swim in their pool all around the year but want to adhere to the environmental initiatives that they work toward in other aspects of their work and home life. Avanti Pools,... - June 12, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.

The Crack Doctor Offers Expert Foundation Waterproofing Advice on Popular Ottawa Radio Show With the summer season in full swing, many homeowners are surveying property damages that were caused during the intense winter and spring seasons, and evaluating what home repairs they need to tackle this year. On Saturday, June 14, at 4 p.m. in a segment called “Experts on Call” on Ottawa... - June 12, 2014 - The Crack Doctor, Inc.

Avanti Pools, Inc. Advises Customers to Book San Fernando Valley Pool Contractors Before Spots Run Out Avanti Pools, Inc., a local California pool company, is inspiring customers to contact San Fernando Valley pool contractors to schedule a pool remodeling just in time for summer. With the school season coming to an end, many families are contacting San Fernando Valley pool contractors to complete their... - May 14, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.

Avanti Pools, Inc. Encourages Clients to Book for Los Angeles Pool Remodeling in Time for Summer Avanti Pools, Inc. is encouraging clients to book for Los Angeles pool remodeling in time for summer. The company’s scheduled booking spots are going fast as many home and building owners want their Los Angeles pool remodeling completed before it becomes hot and children are out of school for the... - May 03, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.

Swimming Pool Contractors in Los Angeles Avanti Pools Inc. Announce Busy Spring Season for Designs The swimming pool contractors in Los Angeles, Avanti Pools Inc. have just announced that they have entered their busy spring/summer season for new custom pool design orders. Spring is the best time to work with swimming pool contractors in Los Angeles to be able to take the time that is necessary to... - April 05, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.

Avanti Pools Announce New Pool Designs for Houses in Los Angeles Swimming Pool Builder and Renovator has Some Amazing Design Ideas That Are Summer-Ready! - March 30, 2014 - Avanti Pools Inc.

New Jersey Remodeling Contractor Launches Informative Website for Exterior Remodeling Services Blue Ribbon Exterior Remodeling Announces Launch of Home Remodeling Website & Information Resource Portal - November 28, 2013 - Blue Ribbon Exterior Remodeling

Simplify, Simplify, Simplify. PolycreteUSA's Mantra is Front and Center with Its New Web Presence. PolycreteUSA’s new website makes it easier for architects, contractors and building owners to learn about a better way to build energy efficient buildings that stand up to Mother Nature. - August 13, 2013 - PolycreteUSA

StayDry Waterproofing Gifts Endeavor House Ministries Silent Auction with $3,000 in Services StayDry Waterproofing, Michigan's award-winning basement waterproofing services company has donated waterproofing services to Endeavor House Ministries' silent auction for a total gift value of $3,000. - July 18, 2013 - StayDry Waterproofing

Polycrete Moves the Target Again with Two Major ICF Innovations Polycrete engineers announce two more advancements that make it easier to design and build energy efficient structures that stand up to Mother Nature. - May 29, 2013 - PolycreteUSA

Alpha Structural, Inc. Wins Prestigious Awards for 20 Years of Good Business Practices and Excellent Customer Service Over 20 years in business, the Los Angeles-based Foundation/ Hillside Repair Firm Attributes Success to Loyal Customers and Exceptional Business Practice. - May 10, 2013 - Alpha Structural, Inc.

Size Does Matter, and It’s 24 Inches PolycreteUSA President Bruce Anderson introduced the largest pre-assembled insulated concrete form (ICF) available in the US or International markets. Extended width ICFs are particularly useful for insulated foundations. The Polycrete ICF for building concrete walls up to 24 inches thick will revolutionize commercial construction by saving time, effort and money. - March 19, 2013 - PolycreteUSA

A New, High Tech Concrete Scanning & Utility Location Service Provider Has Just Launched, Offering Services to the Building and Construction Industry in Sydney Concrete Scanning Services is proud to announce their new Concrete Scanning & Utility Location Services for Sydney and Sydney surrounds. They use the latest Ground Penetrating Radar Technology (GPR) and precision Pipe & Cable Locators to provide underground utility locating and mapping services to the building and construction industry. - February 28, 2013 - Concrete Scanning Services Pty Ltd

Patterned Concrete Ltd Provides Pattern Imprinted Concrete Paving for Traditional Looking Outdoors UK residents looking for pattern imprinted concrete products can find a vast choice of designs online at Traditionalpaving.co.uk - January 05, 2013 - Patterned Concrete

Alpha Structural, Inc. Earns Esteemed 2012 Angie’s List Super Service Award Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service. - December 21, 2012 - Alpha Structural, Inc.

Alpha Structural, Inc. Backs Youth for Human Rights Documentary “Finding Our Voice, Youth on the Educational Frontline” Founder/CEO of Alpha Structural, Inc. Dave Tourjé supports the Pasadena High School's Chapter for Youth for Human Rights as Associate Producer in their new documentary as a collaborative effort to reform education. - December 19, 2012 - Alpha Structural, Inc.

Concrete Contractor in Raleigh, NC, Hires Web Marketing Firm in Move to Better Serve Local Residents Lucas Blacktop is a paving and masonry contractor in Zebulon, North Carolina, and serving residents in Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and nearby communities. - December 13, 2012 - Lucas Blacktop

FEMA Post-Sandy Flood Maps to Present Big Changes Between the new flood maps and the impact of Biggert-Waters bill, homeowners in affected areas need to take action or find flood insurance premiums going through the roof. Biggert-Waters is law that reauthorized the National Flood Insurance Program, and makes a lot of changes. For instance, subsidies will be phased out for many building types other than primary residences. PolycreteUSA has a program to aid in upgrading properties. - December 13, 2012 - PolycreteUSA