While Digital entrepreneurship is certainly the way forward, there is immense competition in the E-commerce industry. Rugs and Beyond was recently felicitated for being one of the "Most Innovative E-tailers in the industry" by Retailer and Entrepreneurship, India Awards held in New Delhi on November 8th, 2017. Learn more about Rugs and Beyond who is helping to empower weaver while selling One of a Kind handmade Rugs and Carpet to customers worldwide. - November 13, 2017 - Rugs and Beyond