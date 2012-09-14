PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Nazmiyal Antique Rug Auction to be Held November 7 Nazmiyal Auctions is holding their third antique and vintage rug auction on November 7, 2019. - October 21, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

Exciting New Launch of Nazmiyal Auctions Site Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

Rugs and Beyond Launches New Line of Area Rugs This New Year 2019 One of the best Ecommerce companies for one of a kind handmade rugs and carpets launches an all new collection of eco-friendly and sustainable rugs this New Year 2019. - January 20, 2019 - Rugs and Beyond

Rugs and Beyond Invited to IIM to Share Its Entrepreneurial Journey with a Focus on Handicrafts One of India's premium B-schools, IIM-Shillong recently hosted its annual event - Emerge 2018 based on Entrepreneurship. There were several speakers invited from all across India to share their entrepreneurial journey with the students of IIM- Shillong while inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs. - November 22, 2018 - Rugs and Beyond

Rugs and Beyond Unveils Area Rugs and Handmade Carpets for Holiday Season 2018 With the festive season in the air and holiday season in almost full swing, there is no better time to decorate your home than now. Add that extra spunk to your dull and boring space with Rugs and Beyond's all new collection of vibrant afghan rugs and carpets which are one of a kind and shall add that extra spunk to your place. - October 26, 2018 - Rugs and Beyond

Los Angeles Crips and Bloods Consolidate Under a Newly Formed Corporate Structure In efforts to deter any further senseless loss of life, both gangs have placed value judgment on their cultural equity and joined forces. - September 12, 2018 - Crips LLC

Saint Petersburg Governor Poltavchenko Inaugurates India Sourcing Fair 2018 for Rugs and Beyond Rugs and Beyond recently participated and exhibited its one of a kind, handmade rugs and carpets at India Sourcing Fair 2018 in Saint Petersburg which was inaugurated by Governor- Georgy Poltavchenko. The show managed to gather a lot of momentum from visitors and was covered extensively by the Russian Media and partners. Most of the products displayed were one of a kind and hand knotted in Kashmir Silk and New Zealand wool. - April 05, 2018 - Rugs and Beyond

Rugs and Beyond Empowers Local Weavers and Craftsmen in Rural India With women's day around the corner, Rugs and Beyond believes in empowering local women weavers and craftsmen at the same time. Find out why Rugs and Beyond empowers more women and believes in uplifting one woman at a time. - March 15, 2018 - Rugs and Beyond

4 Tips on How to Identify Genuine Antique Persian Rugs by Doris Leslie Blau Although antique Persian rugs stand out quite substantially from other types of carpets due to their intricate weaves, high-quality materials, and meticulously executed classic patterns, it may still be a challenge for a layman to pick an authentic, oriental Persian piece. In the world’s markets, one may come across many counterfeits. How to identify a real deal? Here are five steps prepared by the Doris Leslie Blau Rugs Gallery. - March 01, 2018 - Doris Leslie Blau

Rugs and Beyond Co-Founder on the List of 8 Women Entrepreneurs Who Have Taken Over the Digital Space Women entrepreneurs are breaking the glass ceiling in almost every industry. Learn about these Top 8 Women Entrepreneurs who are breaking the glass ceiling and carving their niche in the digital space. Litttle Black Book, Rugs and Beyond, ShopClues, Miss Malini are some Digital companies that are shattering the glass ceiling and inspiring other women entrepreneurs. - February 18, 2018 - Rugs and Beyond

Rugs and Beyond Awarded for Most Innovative E-Tailer of the Year While Digital entrepreneurship is certainly the way forward, there is immense competition in the E-commerce industry. Rugs and Beyond was recently felicitated for being one of the "Most Innovative E-tailers in the industry" by Retailer and Entrepreneurship, India Awards held in New Delhi on November 8th, 2017. Learn more about Rugs and Beyond who is helping to empower weaver while selling One of a Kind handmade Rugs and Carpet to customers worldwide. - November 13, 2017 - Rugs and Beyond

Patty Madden Wallcovering Collaborates with Leading Design Blogger Luxe Surfaces announces a collaborative effort between Patty Madden Wallcovering and lead design blog, Design Milk. Beginning November 15, 2017, the design influencer will write monthly posts for the Luxe Surfaces blog highlighting trending design styles, products, and suggestions for integrating ideas... - November 09, 2017 - Luxe Surfaces/Patty Madden Wallcovering

Granada Tile Signs on to Exhibit at the 25 Annual HD Expo & Conference in Las Vegas Granada Tile has announced that it will exhibit at the upcoming 2017 Hospitality Design Exposition & Conference at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas from Wednesday, May 3 to Friday, May 5. - April 27, 2017 - Granada Tile

#NazmiyalGivesBack! Helping Kids with Life Threatening Illnesses Find the Light - Nazmiyal Antique Rugs Launches New Philanthropic Endeavor with The Pinwheel Project! Nazmiyal Antique Rugs in NYC is doing its part to help make the world a better place. Teaming up with a tiny but mighty foundation: The Pinwheel Project, Nazmiyal will be working hard to bring much need joy to kids with with life threatening illnesses who are forced to endure long term hospital stays and palliative care. - April 19, 2017 - Nazmiyal Collection

Cracchiola Renovations Announces Wood Flooring and Tile Flooring Installation Services for Residents and Businesses in Sarasota Cracchiola Renovations is pleased to announce that the Sarasota Award Program has nominated the company for the 2016 Best of Sarasota Award in the Handyman Category in appreciation of the excellent services and products that they offer, including wood flooring installation and refinishing. - October 23, 2016 - Cracchiola Renovations Inc

MAC Flooring Grand Opening Celebration for Their New Store MAC Flooring Services soon to unveil their expanded location. - September 08, 2016 - MAC Flooring

Trusted Edmonton Hardwood Flooring Experts Summit Custom Hardwood Now Offering Metropolitan Hardwood Products Sherwood Park, AB-based specialists for hardwood flooring products, Summit Custom Hardwood are now inviting clients to review their latest selection of Metropolitan Hardwood products. The Metropolitan Hardwood selection includes their Kentwood line, which has earned an international reputation for innovative design and best-in-class value. Kentwood products are suitable for a full range of properties, from countryside cottages to city condos. - April 23, 2016 - Summit Custom Hardwood

Exciting Antique Rug Auction Creates Buzz in NYC and You Are Invited For the first time ever, Bonhams Auction House and Nazmiyal Collection - the global source for antique rugs, are joining forces to launch one of the most exciting antique and vintage rug auctions ever! - March 24, 2016 - Nazmiyal Collection

Summit Custom Hardwood Now Carrying the Latest Products from Woodline Parquetry Sherwood Park, AB-based specialists for hardwood products, Summit Custom Hardwood have recently announced they’re offering the latest home furnishing products from Woodline Parquetry. Included in the Summit Custom Hardwood selection are the Chevron product, which features a surface of precious... - March 20, 2016 - Summit Custom Hardwood

Minneapolis Boutique Tile Shop Introduces, "Savvy Saver Tile" for Kitchen and Bathroom Projects Fantasia Tile & Stone, is thrilled to re-introduce Savvy Saver Tile to designers and homeowners. Every tile in the collection is priced under $15 per square foot. The collection includes glass mosaic tile, natural marble and limestone, porcelain and ceramic tile. In 2015, Fantasia Tile & Stone... - January 30, 2016 - Fantasia Tile & Stone

Summit Custom Hardwood Highlight Latest Report Showing Value of Hardwood Flooring Sherwood Park, AB-based flooring specialists, Summit Custom Hardwood have recently outlined a new report that shows hardwood flooring refinishes and new hardwood floors were the two best value remodeling projects for return on investment in 2015. The 2015 Remodeling Impact Report written by the National... - January 09, 2016 - Summit Custom Hardwood

Summit Custom Hardwood Now Offering Edmonton, AB Homeowners Access to Provenza's Studio Moderno Line Trusted flooring experts Summit Custom Hardwood have recently announced they’re now offering Edmonton, Alberta homeowners direct access to the Studio Moderno hardwood flooring line from Provenza Floors. The product combines rustic aesthetic appeal with a unique sophistication to appeal to buyers with discerning décor tastes. - December 18, 2015 - Summit Custom Hardwood

5th Blood Donation and Free Eye Check Up Camp at Aavaran Home Plus Aavaran Home Plus organized 5th blood donation and free eye check up camp in Ranchi, Jharkhand, under the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative "ME TO WE." - December 11, 2015 - Aavaran Home Plus

Alternative Surfaces Announces Sale to DAZ Enterprises Corp Alternative Surfaces (www.AlternativeSurfaces.net) – one of the Northwest’s most revered providers of epoxy and fluid applied flooring serving residential and commercial clients since 2008 is pleased to announce an agreement to be purchased by DAZ Enterprises Corp. - November 04, 2015 - Alternative Surfaces

Aavaran Home Plus Organized a Dealer Meet Aavaran Home Plus organized a dealer meet to showcase furniture & furnishings range the international brand Mi Casa in its showroom. - November 02, 2015 - Aavaran Home Plus

The Rug Stores Has Launched a Dedicated Section for Discounted Rugs The Rug Stores Launch 'Rugs for Sale' Discount Page Brimming with Unmatched Offers. Having served the Lanarkshire community with courtesy and expertise for over two decades, and opened the doors to online customers just as graciously many years since, The Rug Stores are pleased to announce that their... - October 08, 2015 - The Rug and Flooring Stores

Stellar Launched 29th Store in Ranchi in Collaboration with Aavaran Home Plus National & international brand Stellar office furniture supplier launched their 29th store in Ranchi in collaboration with Aavaran Home Plus. - October 05, 2015 - Aavaran Home Plus

Rugs and Beyond Debuts Exclusive Line of Hand Knotted Square Rugs Rugs and Beyond is one of the fastest growing online retailers of handmade rugs, carpets and shawls of the finest quality. Each rug has been skillfully hand crafted by talented weavers. There are various shapes of rugs namely round, rectangular etc. However square is an unusual shape. Rugs and Beyond debuts its unique collection of Square rugs. - April 04, 2015 - Rugs and Beyond

In 2015, Spruce Up Your Home with Timeless and Chic Antique Persian Heriz Serapi Rugs Antique Persian Heriz Serapi and Bakshaish rugs are the perfect mix of trendy and timeless for home decorating in 2015. This year, designers are forecasting large scale patterning, bold florals, and the mixing of classic and contemporary home accents as some of the hottest interior design trends. Antique... - January 13, 2015 - Nazmiyal Collection

Angelo's Carpet One Announces Year-End Carpet Sale Angelo's Carpet One is hosting a year-end carpet sale at their Levittown location, offering 20% off of high-quality carpet brands. They are also offering special financing options, including 12 interest-free months with no minimum monthly payment required. - December 27, 2014 - Angelo's Carpet One

Homespice Décor Brings Sophisticated Art Form and Fresh Style to Braided Rugs Using traditional handcrafted methods and materials in an innovative construction style, Homespice Decor interprets a new art form for the American indoor-outdoor rug market. - December 15, 2014 - Homespice Decor

Homespice Creates Versatile New Look with Shaker Rug New stain-proof, water-proof rugs marry classic colonial weaving traditions with proven everyday convenience and durability. - September 26, 2014 - Homespice Decor

Lorena Gaxiola to Make Retail Debut at Gracious Home in New York City Luxury home décor designer Lorena Gaxiola announced that her collection will be available to shop in-store at Gracious Home starting August 1, 2014, marking the designer’s retail debut since her successful trade launch earlier this year. The collection will also be on window display during... - July 25, 2014 - Lorena Gaxiola

Just Floor Fun Entrepreneur Adopts Minimalist Approach for Business Model For Just Floor Fun entrepreneur, Harlan Snyder, adopting a minimalist business model means staying focused on exceptional service, trust, integrity, and sustainability. Minimalism is the new extra mile. - June 25, 2014 - Just Floor Fun

Fort Collins Entrepreneur Poised to Change How Consumers Shop for Area Rugs Fort Collins Owner Harlan Snyder announced the launch of his new business, Just Floor Fun, which will change the overall method in which consumers shop for area rugs. He decided to create a new business concept focused on overcoming an outdated problematic consumer purchasing process. Thus the perfect formula was born: To offer customizable area rugs combined with professional design consultations in the convenience of the consumer's home. - June 14, 2014 - Just Floor Fun

Room4Interiors Sweep Up at Awards Winning Five in One Week After a revamp of their website, Room4Interiors.com decided to enter some high profile digital magazine awards resulting in a clean sweep of no less than five. - May 31, 2014 - Room4Interiors

Specialty Flooring Opens Showroom Specialty Flooring of Ridgeland, SC opens showroom and warehouse to service the Low Country, from Hilton Head SC to Savannah GA. - March 07, 2014 - Kelsey Creative

Mohawk Names Reliable Floor Coverings, Inc. Floorscapes Dealer of the Year for the Northwest Region Family-owned flooring dealer is honored by Mohawk as retailer of the year for Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska and Montana. - March 06, 2014 - Reliable Floor Coverings, Inc.

Floor Coverings International, Cincinnati, Earns Esteemed 2013 Angie’s List Super Service Award For the second year in a row, Floor Coverings International, Cincinnati, has earned the service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of service provided to members of the consumer review service in 2013. - December 26, 2013 - Floor Coverings International, Cincinnati East

Create Trendsetting Custom Rugs with FeltBallRug.com's New Site Functionality Customers are now able to create their own rug variations on the FeltBallRug.com website. In addition to the 15 standard options, it is now possible to choose from 65 additional colours to design a unique product. - August 16, 2013 - Felt Ball Rugs International Limited

DirectBuy of Little Rock Launches Jewelry and Apparel Section DirectBuy of Little Rock, one of the top home improvement clubs in Arkansas, now offers jewelry and apparel from a number of renowned brands. Apart from selling furniture and home décor, the local DirectBuy now also offers accessories, watches, and apparel. - August 04, 2013 - DirectBuy of Little Rock

eCowhides Rolls Out Big Overstock Sale on Genuine Cowhide Rugs eCowhides has announced the launch of a huge sale offering up to 60% off on its genuine, grade A cowhide rugs and pillows. - August 02, 2013 - eCowhides

Now Live on iGavelAuctions.com: Nye & Company’s Summer Fine & Decorative Arts Auction The current Nye and Company contains nearly 900 lots from the tri-state area with an emphasis on English furniture and a large variety of silver. - August 01, 2013 - iGavel, Inc.

Area Floors Team Members Lindsey Ozmer and Andrea Schieman Update Biographies to Reflect New Responsibility Area Floors updates the profiles of two key members of their team. Andrea Schieman has been working with local home builders on new home design and development. Lindsey Ozmer has taken over all marketing and accounting responsibility for both the Portland and Tigard locations. - July 12, 2013 - Area Floors Online

Lark Mason and Associates’ Asian, Ancient, & Ethnographic Works of Art Auction Achieves Over $2.75 Million The iGavel Auctions sale of Asian, Ancient, and Ethnographic Works of Art presented by Lark Mason and Associates that closed on May 1st, 2013, had 305 sold lots resulting in a total of over $2.75 million. Buyers were from many countries, with a large group of successful bidders from the People’s... - May 10, 2013 - iGavel, Inc.

Annual Color Forecast 2013; Gretchen Schauffler, Founder of Devine Color Presented at the Portland Chapter of the International Interior Design Society The Portland Chapter of the International Interior Design Society celebrated the 4th Annual Color Event hosted by Area Floors owner and IDS member Brandy Marsh this popular event is a lesson in color based on Pantone's Color of the year choice. The guest speaker was founder of Devine Color Gretchen Schauffler, color visionary and national television and radio talk show guest. Her talk covered Pantone's Color of the Year selection process and the effects of societal trends. - May 07, 2013 - Area Floors Online

Rug Merchant Online Limited Pleased to Hear News That Google Will Take Action Against Bad Merchants Rug Merchant Online Limited, the company behind RugMerchant.co.uk, has welcomed the news that search engine giant Google will begin to roll out ranking penalisation on badly performing merchant websites in late 2013. According to Tech Edu News, the head of web spam at the California based organisation,... - April 18, 2013 - Rug Merchant Online Limited

Free Personal Shopping Tours & Access to Designer Discounts at Interior Designer Centers Across America HMDhome.com is celebrating spring and summer with free designer led shopping tours including access to exclusive interior designer discounts on trade furnishings at Interior Design Centers all across America. - April 08, 2013 - Homemade Design Corporation (HMD)