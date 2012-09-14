PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle. Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections

King Kullen Raises $28,465 for Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank King Kullen, America’s First Supermarket, recently came to the aid of Long Islanders in need by hosting a “Check Out Hunger” campaign in its stores, raising over $28,000. The money was donated to the Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank, which has been serving the hungry on Long... - February 09, 2019 - King Kullen Grocery Company

Prock Operations™ Receives 2018 Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management Award Prock Operations Inc., a manufacturing company headquartered in St James, Missouri, received the Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District’s (ORSWMD) 2018 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management. Carla Lee, Prock Operations Corporate Counsel, accepted the award on behalf... - December 13, 2018 - Prock Operations

King Kullen Announces Executive Promotions King Kullen Grocery Co., Inc. has announced a series of executive promotions involving five longtime employees. They are as follows: Richard Conger has been promoted to Vice President Perishables. A resident of Smithtown, NY, who joined King Kullen in 1999, Conger previously served as Director of Produce/Meat/Seafood... - July 19, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company

King Kullen Raises $3,500 for American Heart Association King Kullen Grocery Company, Inc. recently presented the American Heart Association (AHA) with a check for $3,500 in support of the organization’s “Go Red for Women” and “Life is Why We Give” campaigns. A portion of the donation was raised through the generosity of King... - April 18, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company

King Kullen Grocery Company Co-Chairman Bernard D. Kennedy Dies at 92 King Kullen Grocery Company Co-Chairman and former President Bernard D. Kennedy passed away February 17, 2018, at his home in Point Lookout, New York. The announcement was made by Kennedy’s sons, King Kullen Co-President J. Donald Kennedy and King Kullen Secretary and General Counsel Bernard P. - February 23, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company

King Kullen Raises $30,000 for Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank “Check Out Hunger” campaign ran in all King Kullen and Wild by Nature stores. - February 09, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company

New Brewery Gunwhale Ales Announces Its Team and Grand Opening The company reveals the opening of its taproom and the involvement of local Chef Justin Miller of Pizzeria Ortica. - November 10, 2016 - Gunwhale Ales

Northwest Petroleum to Raise Funds for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Charity Golf Tournament Northwest Petroleum LP will hold its first Charity Classic Golf Tournament in which all proceeds will benefit The Lighthouse of Houston, an organization that is dedicated to providing education, recreation and career resources for the blind and visually impaired. The golf tournament will be held at... - August 09, 2016 - Northwest Petroleum

Excellent Baron Chocolatier Announces Their Partnership with Bright Pink to Help Save Women's Lives from Breast and Ovarian Cancer Excellent Baron Chocolatier is proud to announce their partnership with Bright Pink to help save women’s lives from Breast and Ovarian Cancer by empowering them to live proactively at a young age. Bright Pink strives to reach the 52 million women in the United States between the ages of 18 and... - December 14, 2015 - European Chocolate/Excellent Baron Chocolatier

Fall for Fresh Mozzarella If you love cheese, you’ve probably tried fresh mozzarella. This type of mozzarella is low in fat and has a firm but moist texture. It’s usually sold in a brine, whey or water solution to maintain its moistness. The taste is slightly acidic and milky, and the cheese is especially tasty when... - October 30, 2015 - Livoti’s Old World Market

American Small Business is Thriving Cottage Craft Works finds a market niche with back-to-basics sustainable living lifestyle products. It’s a refreshing step back into time to find things still being made in America using thick metals and quality solid hardwoods without the influence of synthetic plastics and chemical altered processes. - November 19, 2014 - Cottage Craft Works

estorerunner.com is Proud to Announce Same Day Home Delivery for Local Retailers Nationwide According to Daily Finance, home delivery options are so appealing due to their efficiency. Author Rich Smith explains, “When your nearest suburban Kroger is just a few miles away, a grocery store can make a killing by lining up multiple customers to deliver to, all within, say, a 10-mile radius.” - June 24, 2013 - estorerunner, Inc

WeGoShop Comes to Sauk County Wisconsin Grocery Delivery Company Expands To Sauk County Wisconsin Area WeGoShop.com continues to expand its grocery delivery service, now to include the Sauk County Area. The following towns will be part of the designated service area: Baraboo, Lake Delton, North Freedom, Portage, Prairie du Sac, Reedsburg,... - February 02, 2012 - WeGoShop.com

Moore Farms and Friends Online Market Coming to Birmingham Alabama farmers Will and Laurie Moore of Moore Farms and Friends, LLC announce the introduction of their Online Market CSA program to the Birmingham market. - May 29, 2011 - Moore Farms and Friends, LLC

Unique Gourmet Market and Espresso Bar Opens in Nolita Nolita Mart delivers a much-needed amenity to NoLita, with handcrafted Stumptown Coffee and a gourmet market with over 2000 organic, local goods. - December 09, 2010 - Nolita Mart & Espresso Bar

Students Launch Online Grocery Store in the Southeast, YourSmartCart.com Online grocery store started by two University of South Carolina students at the Columbia/USC Technology Incubator. - June 17, 2010 - YourSmartCart.com

Power-Up Energy Reveals New Buzz Bite® Chocolate and Mint Chocolate Energy Chew 2ct. Convenience Packs at NAMA Spring Expo, April 16-17, 2009 Power-Up Energy is launching new packaging for Buzz Bites for the snack vending industry to allow snack vendors to sell an energy product at the most popular vending price point of $1.00. Buzz Bites Chocolate and Mint Chocolate Energy Chews are the number 1 energy chew on the market and have the same energy equivalent of a 5 hour energy shot, 25% more caffeine than the popular Red Energy Drink. - April 10, 2009 - Power-Up Energy