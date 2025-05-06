The convenience store of the future is under construction in Hollywood. Locali Conscious Convenience is being built to LEED standards and is set to open its doors this fall. The market, located at 5825 Franklin Avenue, seeks to make healthy eating and eco-friendly household necessities easily accessible to those on the go. Roughly translated from Italian, locali means "community" or "where it's happening." - September 11, 2008 - Locali Conscious Convenience