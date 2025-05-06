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Within Convenience Stores
Kroger Veteran Finds Perfect Brew and Pairing with Joe's Colombian Coffee
Joe's Famous® welcomes Arlene O'Bannion, a 45-year Kroger veteran, as partner to lead growth in retail sales and merchandising. The brand, certified by the Colombia Coffee Federation, offers 100% Arabica, single-origin coffee with an 85 cupping score. Known for its smooth, high-altitude Colombian roasts like Huila, Joe’s Famous® is expanding beyond Amazon to bring its specialty coffee to supermarket shelves. - May 06, 2025 - Joe's Famous Provisons Company, LLC
SBPI Graphics Acquires Print it Big!® Brand and Kopytek, Inc.
SBPI acquires multiple companies in major national expansion. - November 08, 2024 - Print it Big! by SBPI Graphics
Granny's Confections Launches New Line of Caramel Popcorn in Three Delicious Flavors
Granny's Confections, a leading name in the confectionery industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new product line of caramel popcorn called Popcorn Fusions. This exciting addition expands their range of delectable treats and provides popcorn lovers with a trio of irresistible flavors. - September 04, 2024 - Granny's Confections
IMCI Technologies Releases New Internet of Things (IoT) Solution
IMCI Technologies today announced a new Internet of Things (IoT) solution for Food Service, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Educational and even Industrial markets. The new solution technology brings about a cloud-based, mobile-enabled platform to automate and solve awareness, quality, reporting,... - February 06, 2023 - IMCI Technologies
Legendary Parsi Indian Culinary Entrepreneur Tanaz Godiwalla Brings "A Parsi Affair" Line of Condiments to North America
Condiments are based on secret heirloom recipes and bring the taste of Parsi food into kitchens around the world. Branded as "A Parsi Affair," she will begin with two varieties of condiments based on recipes perfected and handed down from generation to generation since 1969. - February 21, 2022 - A Parsi Affair
Free of Fear - a New Trend in Fashion Accessories
Sustainable, one-of-a-kind luxury products celebrate the heroism of US Fire Fighters and help save the environment one-hose-at-a-time. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student Byron Matysek, 18, creatively upcycles decommissioned fire hoses into luxury fashion accessories. Two runs at the Chicago Fashion Show in Water Tower Place. - October 28, 2021 - Fuel Door Gloves LLC
High School Student Fights COVID One Glove at a Time with Fuel Door Gloves
Small pouch with disposable gloves mounts on vehicle fuel doors to protect gas station patrons. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student, Byron Matysek, 18, creates this innovative solution to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at gas stations. Gas stations, convenience stores, employers and branding specialists pick up innovative, US and International Patent Pending product solution, “Fuel Door Gloves.” - October 20, 2021 - Fuel Door Gloves LLC
Gelatys Reinvents Gelato in Response to COVID-19
Gelatys, an artisanal gelato pop maker with headquarters in Miami, reinvents itself by launching a new product to adapt to a new market affected by the pandemic quickly. Since 2016, the brand has been capturing its customers' hearts with authentic, handcrafted pops made with premium and natural... - August 02, 2020 - Gelatys
Roots & Vine Produce and Cafe: Green, Beans, Tomatoes, Coffee... WiFi and Body Butter?
Roots & Vine Produce and Café Inc. has a mission to "Connect Farmers to People & Reconnect People with Real Food." Debuting a cashless convenience market/café in Chicago, with a flagship location in partnership with Trinity Church of Chicago's Imani Village project, is also teaming up with Everyday Butterfly Home Spa Collection fundraising for their Grand Opening. - January 30, 2020 - Roots & Vine Produce and Cafe Inc.
The Club Price Introduces Special Savings for Food Orders of Any Size
Say Goodbye to the Incredible Bulk - The Club Price, a family-owned company offering dramatic savings on candies and snack items, is working to change the face of online ordering. Unlike other grocery and snack vendor, where consumer consumer must overbuy in bulk to secure volume prices, customers... - January 30, 2020 - The Club Price
Nichole LaCour Promoted to Vice President, Vending & Micro-markets at Team Saverino
Announcement of promotion of Nichole LaCour, in our Vending & Micro-Markets Division, from Sales Manager to Vice President. - December 25, 2019 - Saverino & Associates
Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle.
Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections
King Kullen Raises $28,465 for Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank
King Kullen, America’s First Supermarket, recently came to the aid of Long Islanders in need by hosting a “Check Out Hunger” campaign in its stores, raising over $28,000. The money was donated to the Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank, which has been serving the hungry on... - February 09, 2019 - King Kullen Grocery Company
Prock Operations™ Receives 2018 Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management Award
Prock Operations Inc., a manufacturing company headquartered in St James, Missouri, received the Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District’s (ORSWMD) 2018 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management. Carla Lee, Prock Operations Corporate Counsel, accepted the award on... - December 13, 2018 - Prock Operations
King Kullen Announces Executive Promotions
King Kullen Grocery Co., Inc. has announced a series of executive promotions involving five longtime employees. They are as follows: Richard Conger has been promoted to Vice President Perishables. A resident of Smithtown, NY, who joined King Kullen in 1999, Conger previously served as Director of... - July 19, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company
King Kullen Raises $3,500 for American Heart Association
King Kullen Grocery Company, Inc. recently presented the American Heart Association (AHA) with a check for $3,500 in support of the organization’s “Go Red for Women” and “Life is Why We Give” campaigns. A portion of the donation was raised through the generosity of... - April 18, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company
King Kullen Grocery Company Co-Chairman Bernard D. Kennedy Dies at 92
King Kullen Grocery Company Co-Chairman and former President Bernard D. Kennedy passed away February 17, 2018, at his home in Point Lookout, New York. The announcement was made by Kennedy’s sons, King Kullen Co-President J. Donald Kennedy and King Kullen Secretary and General Counsel Bernard... - February 23, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company
King Kullen Raises $30,000 for Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank
“Check Out Hunger” campaign ran in all King Kullen and Wild by Nature stores. - February 09, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company
New Brewery Gunwhale Ales Announces Its Team and Grand Opening
The company reveals the opening of its taproom and the involvement of local Chef Justin Miller of Pizzeria Ortica. - November 10, 2016 - Gunwhale Ales
Northwest Petroleum to Raise Funds for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Charity Golf Tournament
Northwest Petroleum LP will hold its first Charity Classic Golf Tournament in which all proceeds will benefit The Lighthouse of Houston, an organization that is dedicated to providing education, recreation and career resources for the blind and visually impaired. The golf tournament will be held... - August 09, 2016 - Northwest Petroleum
Excellent Baron Chocolatier Announces Their Partnership with Bright Pink to Help Save Women's Lives from Breast and Ovarian Cancer
Excellent Baron Chocolatier is proud to announce their partnership with Bright Pink to help save women’s lives from Breast and Ovarian Cancer by empowering them to live proactively at a young age. Bright Pink strives to reach the 52 million women in the United States between the ages of 18... - December 14, 2015 - European Chocolate/Excellent Baron Chocolatier
Fall for Fresh Mozzarella
If you love cheese, you’ve probably tried fresh mozzarella. This type of mozzarella is low in fat and has a firm but moist texture. It’s usually sold in a brine, whey or water solution to maintain its moistness. The taste is slightly acidic and milky, and the cheese is especially tasty... - October 30, 2015 - Livoti’s Old World Market
American Small Business is Thriving
Cottage Craft Works finds a market niche with back-to-basics sustainable living lifestyle products. It’s a refreshing step back into time to find things still being made in America using thick metals and quality solid hardwoods without the influence of synthetic plastics and chemical altered processes. - November 19, 2014 - Cottage Craft Works
estorerunner.com is Proud to Announce Same Day Home Delivery for Local Retailers Nationwide
According to Daily Finance, home delivery options are so appealing due to their efficiency. Author Rich Smith explains, “When your nearest suburban Kroger is just a few miles away, a grocery store can make a killing by lining up multiple customers to deliver to, all within, say, a 10-mile radius.” - June 24, 2013 - estorerunner, Inc
WeGoShop Comes to Sauk County Wisconsin
Grocery Delivery Company Expands To Sauk County Wisconsin Area WeGoShop.com continues to expand its grocery delivery service, now to include the Sauk County Area. The following towns will be part of the designated service area: Baraboo, Lake Delton, North Freedom, Portage, Prairie du Sac,... - February 02, 2012 - WeGoShop.com
Moore Farms and Friends Online Market Coming to Birmingham
Alabama farmers Will and Laurie Moore of Moore Farms and Friends, LLC announce the introduction of their Online Market CSA program to the Birmingham market. - May 29, 2011 - Moore Farms and Friends, LLC
Unique Gourmet Market and Espresso Bar Opens in Nolita
Nolita Mart delivers a much-needed amenity to NoLita, with handcrafted Stumptown Coffee and a gourmet market with over 2000 organic, local goods. - December 09, 2010 - Nolita Mart & Espresso Bar
Students Launch Online Grocery Store in the Southeast, YourSmartCart.com
Online grocery store started by two University of South Carolina students at the Columbia/USC Technology Incubator. - June 17, 2010 - YourSmartCart.com
Power-Up Energy Reveals New Buzz Bite® Chocolate and Mint Chocolate Energy Chew 2ct. Convenience Packs at NAMA Spring Expo, April 16-17, 2009
Power-Up Energy is launching new packaging for Buzz Bites for the snack vending industry to allow snack vendors to sell an energy product at the most popular vending price point of $1.00. Buzz Bites Chocolate and Mint Chocolate Energy Chews are the number 1 energy chew on the market and have the same energy equivalent of a 5 hour energy shot, 25% more caffeine than the popular Red Energy Drink. - April 10, 2009 - Power-Up Energy
Construction Begins on the First Eco and Health Conscious Convenience Store
The convenience store of the future is under construction in Hollywood. Locali Conscious Convenience is being built to LEED standards and is set to open its doors this fall. The market, located at 5825 Franklin Avenue, seeks to make healthy eating and eco-friendly household necessities easily accessible to those on the go. Roughly translated from Italian, locali means "community" or "where it's happening." - September 11, 2008 - Locali Conscious Convenience