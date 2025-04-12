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Within Fruit & Vegetable Markets
North Meck Community Farmers Market Celebrates Earth Day at Cornelius Earth Jam with Hands-On Seedling Activity
The North Meck Community Farmers Market is excited to announce its participation in the Town of Cornelius' annual Earth Jam celebration on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Robbins Park. This lively and family-friendly free event honors Earth Day with a variety of nature-themed activities, music, food, and community engagement — and the market is thrilled to bring a bit of green-thumb magic to the festivities. - April 12, 2025 - North Meck Community Farmers Market
Russ Davis Wholesale Product Recall
Russ Davis Wholesale, Inver Grove Heights, MN, is voluntarily recalling multiple fruit and vegetable products produced by their Inver Grove Heights, MN facility. - August 01, 2022 - Russ Davis Wholesale
Russ Davis Wholesale Announces Leadership Changes
Russ Davis Wholesale, today, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the goal of positioning the organization to meet the needs created by a growing demand for fresh food. - May 07, 2021 - Russ Davis Wholesale
Russ Davis Wholesale Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy in Veggie Pizza
Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is voluntarily recalling Veggie Pizza under the Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brands as it may contain undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of a serious or life-threating allergic reaction if they consume... - May 04, 2021 - Russ Davis Wholesale
Russ Davis Wholesale Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Fish (Anchovies) in Kowalski’s Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is voluntarily recalling Kowalski’s brand Buffalo Cauliflower Bites with Kowalski’s Steakhouse Blue Dressing because the Blue Cheese Dressing contains undeclared fish (anchovies). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish... - February 08, 2021 - Russ Davis Wholesale
Russ Davis Wholesale Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in Mixed Veggie Cup with Dip
Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is recalling individual serving cups of Mixed Veggie Cup with Dip because it may contain undeclared Egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these... - October 30, 2020 - Russ Davis Wholesale
Russ Davis Wholesale Recalls Peaches and Peach Salsa Because of Possible Health Risk
Russ Davis Wholesale (RDW) is recalling Peach Salsa under the Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brands in an abundance of caution due to possible contamination with Salmonella. Salmonella may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with... - August 26, 2020 - Russ Davis Wholesale
Basia’s Pickles Joins Whole Foods Market as New Gourmet Supplier; Launches Additional Products
Texas Woman-Owned Small Business Proudly Becomes Part of the Whole Foods Market Product Selection - May 20, 2020 - Basia's Pickles, LLC
Small Gourmet Business, Basia’s Pickles, Launches Big Flavors at Texas Central Market Stores
Texas Business Releases New Products with Specialty Food Chain Owned by HEB - February 18, 2020 - Basia's Pickles, LLC
La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai
Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples
La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio
Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
New Midweek Farmers' Market for New Braunfels, TX
New Braunfels’ First Work, Live, Play Community, Freiheit Village to Host New Braunfels’ First Midweek Farmers Market, Opening March 20, 2019. - March 06, 2019 - Freiheit Village Farmers Market
Treasure Island Foods Relocating Clybourn Location
Treasure Island Foods, Inc. announces the relocation of its grocery store on Clybourn Avenue. The store will be closed starting September 10, 2018 and will be converted into an alternate use. The new Treasure Island Foods store location will be announced in the coming months. Palmarium Retail... - September 08, 2018 - Treasure Island Foods, Inc.
Social Traction for Milk and Eggs Proves Fast Growing Revenue
Milk and Eggs leverages social traction to garner customer loyalty, retention, and growth in revenue. - May 22, 2018 - Milk and Eggs
Whole Health Nation: A Health Symposium Debuts This March; the Kitchen as Your Pharmacy and Local Plants as Your Medicine
Revolutionize the way you care for your health. Grow seed into food and let the food become your daily medicine. It really is that simple and we can show you how! Whole Health Nation is an organization focused on health and vitality. Their mission is to expand the collective concept of health... - March 02, 2018 - Whole Health Nation
Hurricane Harvey Food Relief Efforts Get a Much Needed Boost from "Feeding Texas" Organic Growers
Organic Growers Across from California, Oregon, and Arizona send truckloads of organic food to Victoria and Corpus Christi Texas into Feeding America, Feeding Texas food banks, and disaster zones. - October 16, 2017 - Wholesome Harvest
Non-Profit Arizona Farmers Market Now Offering Pay What You Can Option
Arizona-based Farmers Market Working to Feed Those Who Can’t Afford to Buy Fresh, Local Food - September 12, 2017 - High Desert Farmers Market
WeDeliverGroceries.com & Earth Origins Market Partner for Organic Food Home Delivery
WeDeliverGroceries.com and Earth Origins Market have teamed up to provide home grocery delivery of healthy and organic food. Earth Origins customers can now have their organic groceries safely and reliably delivered to their door by the professionals at WeDeliverGroceries.com. - October 21, 2016 - WeDeliverGroceries.com
Veggie Burger Dominates Local Meat Eating Burgerfest, 1st Place Winner, Disrupts Meat Industry, to Build No-Kill Centers for the Soho Project Animal Rights Organization
Veggie Burger Wins 1st Place in 38th Year Annual Burgerfest! At Highly Competitive Meat Eating Burgerfest- Avenue29 Foods “Sunset Burger” Wins, Pisses Off Beef Vendors - July 22, 2016 - Avenue29 Foods
Free Hummus Day Event with Tastings & Giveaways at Vine Ripe Market on May 13th
Come to Vine Ripe Market in La Mesa on Hummus Day for free hummus & fresh squeezed juice tastings and a souvenir give away! - May 07, 2016 - Vine Ripe Market
Green City Market Hosts "Garage Sale" Features Treasures from Top Chefs and Restaurant Kitchens November 14
Upon first hearing the words “garage sale” thoughts of used toddler toys and broken workout equipment may float into your mind. However, the Green City Market Culinary Garage Sale at NAHA (500 North Clark St., Chicago, IL; 60654), Saturday, Nov. 14, is unlike any other garage sale... - October 18, 2015 - Green City Market
The Green City Market Junior Board's Fifth Annual "A (Mostly) Veggie Affair" Slated for October 2
Event tempts guests to “Cheat on Meat or Go Whole Beast” with offerings from top chefs, bartenders and breweries in Chicago. - September 14, 2015 - Green City Market
"Sample Sarasota" Evening Foodie Market Launches Thursday, July 23, 2015, in Downtown Sarasota, Florida
Enjoy free samples, locally crafted beer, and locally produced food from a variety of vendors. - July 17, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage Announces Free Shipping on Montmorency Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate
Free shipping for customers of Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage for Montmorency tart cherry juice concentrate. - July 01, 2015 - Traverse Bay Farms
Grilling for Father's Day? Shop for Dad at Green City Market.
This Father's Day weekend, skip the trip to the local grocery store. Instead, plan your meals and more at Green City Market. - June 12, 2015 - Green City Market
Detroit Fruit Drop Creates Healthy Culture at Work
The west coast techy work culture and the ever expanding health/fitness space has made its way to Michigan and is easy to become a part of thanks to a new local company. - April 15, 2015 - Detroit Fruit Drop
Gresham Saturday Market Celebrates a Second Season with a New Start Time; Cook Fresh, Buy Local, Support Small Business in Your Community
Gresham Saturday Market will be opening for it second year on April 18th. With the huge success of their maiden year, this years proves to continue the momentum, with over 100 vendors. - April 01, 2015 - Gresham Saturday Market
Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market Celebrates One-Year Anniversary
Farmer’s Market Brings Locally and Regionally Sourced Produce and Goods to the Residents of Central Sarasota, Florida. - February 07, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
The Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida, Adds New Vendor, Aloe Organics
Young Woman's Brave Legacy Benefits Cancer Patients - December 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida
In Time for the Holidays, Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market on December 6. - November 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Morton Grove Winter Farmers' Market Sat, Dec. 6th 9-2
Winter Market Details; Who: The Morton Grove Farmers’ Market; What: Indoor Winter Markets; When: The first Saturdays of December and February; Saturday, December 6th 9:00 am – 2:00 pm; Saturday, February 7th 9:00 am – 2:00 pm; Where: Village of Morton Grove American Legion Memorial Civic Center 6140 Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053. - November 29, 2014 - Morton Grove Farmers' Market
Central Market General Store Adds Vendors
In Time for the Holidays, Several New Vendors Join the General Store at the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida - October 31, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Arts & Artisans Day at the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Saturday, November 1, 2014. - October 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
The Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market Celebrates Eat Local Week in Sarasota, Florida
Learn All About Local Food, Organic Food, Urban Chickens and Bees in a Special Presentation on October 25. - October 22, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Stock Up for Labor Day at the Morton Grove Farmers’ Market Sat 8/30
The Morton Grove Farmers' Market will be open Labor Day weekend! Saturday, August 30th Season 5, Week 13 Stock up on meats and veggies for grilling, party snacks, and sweet treats! The Market is open from 8 am - 12 pm at 6210 Dempster St., Morton Grove Music: 8-10 am Amadeo String Duo featuring... - August 30, 2014 - Morton Grove Farmers' Market
Cook Fresh, Buy Local, Support Small Business in Your Community. Gresham Celebrates a New Local Market.
A new open air Farmers Market will be opening at the intersection of Burnside and Division on Mothers Day weekend. The Gresham Saturday Market will be located at Burnside and Eastman Parkway in Gresham every Saturday from May 10th through October 25th from 9 – 3:30 pm. The Gresham Saturday... - April 27, 2014 - Gresham Saturday Market
Come Grow with the New Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market
The Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market at the Sarasota County Technical Institute (SCTI), is producing a new local marketplace where both consumers and vendors can grow together every Saturday. The newly established Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market has created a buzz around the Proctor... - February 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Gourmet Depot Announces Seasonal Selection for Upcoming Holidays
Gourmet Depot Canada, Inc. has announced that their seasonal selection is the ideal way to find holiday-themed gourmet food items quickly and conveniently. The company provides wholesale gift basket supplies to delis, fine food stores, gift basket companies and more. Gourmet Depot offers a wide... - December 21, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
Gourmet Depot Offers 5% Discount on Wholesale Food Basket Supplies
Gourmet Depot has just announced their “Cash n Carry” program for the purchase of wholesale gift basket supplies. This is ideal for small businesses, restaurants and specialty shops that want to provide high quality wholesale gift basket supplies to their customers that can be purchased... - December 21, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
The Argenta Market Launches Buy Local Campaign, Providing New Services, and Hosting Its Holiday Open House December 14th
The Argenta Market, a full service food store emphasizing local Arkansas grown and made products, is keeping with its Arkansas theme for a holiday open house on Saturday, December 14th from 9:00am to 1:00pm at 521 Main Street. This Open House event will be filled with a variety of activities for... - November 26, 2013 - Argenta Market
Certified Natural Foods Chef Sara Glassman to Host Thanksgiving Cooking Class at Arrowroot Natural Foods
When people traditionally think about Thanksgiving dinner, they think about stuffing more than just the turkey. Certified Natural Foods Chef Sara Glassman will show holiday goers how to stay healthy with new side dishes during the holiday season. On November 14th at 5:45 pm, Sara will host a fun... - November 06, 2013 - Arrowroot
Gourmet Depot Offering Elki Gourmet Line to Make Snacking Simple with Wide Selection of Delicious Spreads and Gourmet Crackers
Gourmet Depot, one of Canada's leading distributors of exclusive gourmet food products, is catering to consumer cravings for great-tasting, simple snacks by offering a wide range of spreads and gourmet crackers from Elki. Elki is a brand that is well-known and highly regarded for its variety of... - April 17, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
Leading Distributor of Wholesale Gourmet Food and Sweet & Savoury Condiments Now Meeting Consumer Candy Cravings
Customers got a sweet tooth? Curb their cravings for candy with a wide range of different delicacies offered by Gourmet Depot, a leading distributor of wholesale gourmet food and sweet & savoury condiments across Canada. Having consistently met the demand for fine gourmet foods, Gourmet Depot... - March 02, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
Slawsa Spices Up "World Cabbage Day" on February 17th
Cabbage may just be the most under-rated vegetable amongst US consumers but the makers of Slawsa are looking to change minds by retraining consumer taste buds. Slawsa celebrates World Cabbage Day on Sunday, February 17th by spreading awareness about the health benefits of cabbage. Slawsa was... - February 17, 2013 - Nicole Foods
Morton Grove Farmers Market Announces Vendors for February Winter Market
The Morton Grove Farmers' Market announces it's Winter Market Vendors. The February Winter Market will be on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Civic Center, 6140 Dempster St., Morton Grove, IL 60053 http://mgfarmersmarket.com/february-winter-market-vendors-announced. - February 01, 2013 - Morton Grove Farmers' Market
Chukar Cherries Offers New Cherry Heart Box for Valentine’s Day
Pacific Northwest chocolatier crafts all natural, locally made Valentine’s Day gifts. - January 16, 2013 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Hosts Holiday Open Houses
Tastings, prizes, and specials reward visitors to Chukar’s flagship store in Prosser - November 18, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Publishes First Ever Business Gift Catalog
Corporate giving made easier with holiday catalog and discount program. - November 08, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Chukar Cherries Featured in Sea-Tac Airport’s Three New Duty-Free Stores
Duty-free stores to emphasize locally made products building revenue and jobs in Washington State - October 28, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company