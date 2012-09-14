PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

New Midweek Farmers' Market for New Braunfels, TX New Braunfels’ First Work, Live, Play Community, Freiheit Village to Host New Braunfels’ First Midweek Farmers Market, Opening March 20, 2019. - March 06, 2019 - Freiheit Village Farmers Market

Treasure Island Foods Relocating Clybourn Location Treasure Island Foods, Inc. announces the relocation of its grocery store on Clybourn Avenue. The store will be closed starting September 10, 2018 and will be converted into an alternate use. The new Treasure Island Foods store location will be announced in the coming months. Palmarium Retail Management... - September 08, 2018 - Treasure Island Foods, Inc.

Social Traction for Milk and Eggs Proves Fast Growing Revenue Milk and Eggs leverages social traction to garner customer loyalty, retention, and growth in revenue. - May 22, 2018 - Milk and Eggs

Whole Health Nation: A Health Symposium Debuts This March; the Kitchen as Your Pharmacy and Local Plants as Your Medicine Revolutionize the way you care for your health. Grow seed into food and let the food become your daily medicine. It really is that simple and we can show you how! Whole Health Nation is an organization focused on health and vitality. Their mission is to expand the collective concept of health while... - March 02, 2018 - Whole Health Nation

Hurricane Harvey Food Relief Efforts Get a Much Needed Boost from "Feeding Texas" Organic Growers Organic Growers Across from California, Oregon, and Arizona send truckloads of organic food to Victoria and Corpus Christi Texas into Feeding America, Feeding Texas food banks, and disaster zones. - October 16, 2017 - Wholesome Harvest

Non-Profit Arizona Farmers Market Now Offering Pay What You Can Option Arizona-based Farmers Market Working to Feed Those Who Can’t Afford to Buy Fresh, Local Food - September 12, 2017 - High Desert Farmers Market

WeDeliverGroceries.com & Earth Origins Market Partner for Organic Food Home Delivery WeDeliverGroceries.com and Earth Origins Market have teamed up to provide home grocery delivery of healthy and organic food. Earth Origins customers can now have their organic groceries safely and reliably delivered to their door by the professionals at WeDeliverGroceries.com. - October 21, 2016 - WeDeliverGroceries.com

Veggie Burger Dominates Local Meat Eating Burgerfest, 1st Place Winner, Disrupts Meat Industry, to Build No-Kill Centers for the Soho Project Animal Rights Organization Veggie Burger Wins 1st Place in 38th Year Annual Burgerfest! At Highly Competitive Meat Eating Burgerfest- Avenue29 Foods “Sunset Burger” Wins, Pisses Off Beef Vendors - July 22, 2016 - Avenue29 Foods

Free Hummus Day Event with Tastings & Giveaways at Vine Ripe Market on May 13th Come to Vine Ripe Market in La Mesa on Hummus Day for free hummus & fresh squeezed juice tastings and a souvenir give away! - May 07, 2016 - Vine Ripe Market

Green City Market Hosts "Garage Sale" Features Treasures from Top Chefs and Restaurant Kitchens November 14 Upon first hearing the words “garage sale” thoughts of used toddler toys and broken workout equipment may float into your mind. However, the Green City Market Culinary Garage Sale at NAHA (500 North Clark St., Chicago, IL; 60654), Saturday, Nov. 14, is unlike any other garage sale around. - October 18, 2015 - Green City Market

The Green City Market Junior Board's Fifth Annual "A (Mostly) Veggie Affair" Slated for October 2 Event tempts guests to “Cheat on Meat or Go Whole Beast” with offerings from top chefs, bartenders and breweries in Chicago. - September 14, 2015 - Green City Market

"Sample Sarasota" Evening Foodie Market Launches Thursday, July 23, 2015, in Downtown Sarasota, Florida Enjoy free samples, locally crafted beer, and locally produced food from a variety of vendors. - July 17, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage Announces Free Shipping on Montmorency Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate Free shipping for customers of Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage for Montmorency tart cherry juice concentrate. - July 01, 2015 - Traverse Bay Farms

Grilling for Father's Day? Shop for Dad at Green City Market. This Father's Day weekend, skip the trip to the local grocery store. Instead, plan your meals and more at Green City Market. - June 12, 2015 - Green City Market

Detroit Fruit Drop Creates Healthy Culture at Work The west coast techy work culture and the ever expanding health/fitness space has made its way to Michigan and is easy to become a part of thanks to a new local company. - April 15, 2015 - Detroit Fruit Drop

Gresham Saturday Market Celebrates a Second Season with a New Start Time; Cook Fresh, Buy Local, Support Small Business in Your Community Gresham Saturday Market will be opening for it second year on April 18th. With the huge success of their maiden year, this years proves to continue the momentum, with over 100 vendors. - April 01, 2015 - Gresham Saturday Market

Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market Celebrates One-Year Anniversary Farmer’s Market Brings Locally and Regionally Sourced Produce and Goods to the Residents of Central Sarasota, Florida. - February 07, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

The Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida, Adds New Vendor, Aloe Organics Young Woman's Brave Legacy Benefits Cancer Patients - December 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida In Time for the Holidays, Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market on December 6. - November 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Morton Grove Winter Farmers' Market Sat, Dec. 6th 9-2 Winter Market Details; Who: The Morton Grove Farmers’ Market; What: Indoor Winter Markets; When: The first Saturdays of December and February; Saturday, December 6th 9:00 am – 2:00 pm; Saturday, February 7th 9:00 am – 2:00 pm; Where: Village of Morton Grove American Legion Memorial Civic Center 6140 Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053. - November 29, 2014 - Morton Grove Farmers' Market

Central Market General Store Adds Vendors In Time for the Holidays, Several New Vendors Join the General Store at the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida - October 31, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Arts & Artisans Day at the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market Saturday, November 1, 2014. - October 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

The Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market Celebrates Eat Local Week in Sarasota, Florida Learn All About Local Food, Organic Food, Urban Chickens and Bees in a Special Presentation on October 25. - October 22, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Stock Up for Labor Day at the Morton Grove Farmers’ Market Sat 8/30 The Morton Grove Farmers' Market will be open Labor Day weekend! Saturday, August 30th Season 5, Week 13 Stock up on meats and veggies for grilling, party snacks, and sweet treats! The Market is open from 8 am - 12 pm at 6210 Dempster St., Morton Grove Music: 8-10 am Amadeo String Duo featuring David... - August 30, 2014 - Morton Grove Farmers' Market

Cook Fresh, Buy Local, Support Small Business in Your Community. Gresham Celebrates a New Local Market. A new open air Farmers Market will be opening at the intersection of Burnside and Division on Mothers Day weekend. The Gresham Saturday Market will be located at Burnside and Eastman Parkway in Gresham every Saturday from May 10th through October 25th from 9 – 3:30 pm. The Gresham Saturday Market... - April 27, 2014 - Gresham Saturday Market

Come Grow with the New Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market The Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market at the Sarasota County Technical Institute (SCTI), is producing a new local marketplace where both consumers and vendors can grow together every Saturday. The newly established Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market has created a buzz around the Proctor and... - February 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Gourmet Depot Offers 5% Discount on Wholesale Food Basket Supplies Gourmet Depot has just announced their “Cash n Carry” program for the purchase of wholesale gift basket supplies. This is ideal for small businesses, restaurants and specialty shops that want to provide high quality wholesale gift basket supplies to their customers that can be purchased as... - December 21, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc

Gourmet Depot Announces Seasonal Selection for Upcoming Holidays Gourmet Depot Canada, Inc. has announced that their seasonal selection is the ideal way to find holiday-themed gourmet food items quickly and conveniently. The company provides wholesale gift basket supplies to delis, fine food stores, gift basket companies and more. Gourmet Depot offers a wide variety... - December 21, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc

The Argenta Market Launches Buy Local Campaign, Providing New Services, and Hosting Its Holiday Open House December 14th The Argenta Market, a full service food store emphasizing local Arkansas grown and made products, is keeping with its Arkansas theme for a holiday open house on Saturday, December 14th from 9:00am to 1:00pm at 521 Main Street. This Open House event will be filled with a variety of activities for the... - November 26, 2013 - Argenta Market

Certified Natural Foods Chef Sara Glassman to Host Thanksgiving Cooking Class at Arrowroot Natural Foods When people traditionally think about Thanksgiving dinner, they think about stuffing more than just the turkey. Certified Natural Foods Chef Sara Glassman will show holiday goers how to stay healthy with new side dishes during the holiday season. On November 14th at 5:45 pm, Sara will host a fun and... - November 06, 2013 - Arrowroot

Gourmet Depot Offering Elki Gourmet Line to Make Snacking Simple with Wide Selection of Delicious Spreads and Gourmet Crackers Gourmet Depot, one of Canada's leading distributors of exclusive gourmet food products, is catering to consumer cravings for great-tasting, simple snacks by offering a wide range of spreads and gourmet crackers from Elki. Elki is a brand that is well-known and highly regarded for its variety of easy... - April 17, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc

Leading Distributor of Wholesale Gourmet Food and Sweet & Savoury Condiments Now Meeting Consumer Candy Cravings Customers got a sweet tooth? Curb their cravings for candy with a wide range of different delicacies offered by Gourmet Depot, a leading distributor of wholesale gourmet food and sweet & savoury condiments across Canada. Having consistently met the demand for fine gourmet foods, Gourmet Depot is... - March 02, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc

Slawsa Spices Up "World Cabbage Day" on February 17th Cabbage may just be the most under-rated vegetable amongst US consumers but the makers of Slawsa are looking to change minds by retraining consumer taste buds. Slawsa celebrates World Cabbage Day on Sunday, February 17th by spreading awareness about the health benefits of cabbage. Slawsa was introduced... - February 17, 2013 - Nicole Foods

Morton Grove Farmers Market Announces Vendors for February Winter Market The Morton Grove Farmers' Market announces it's Winter Market Vendors. The February Winter Market will be on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Civic Center, 6140 Dempster St., Morton Grove, IL 60053 http://mgfarmersmarket.com/february-winter-market-vendors-announced. - February 01, 2013 - Morton Grove Farmers' Market

Chukar Cherries Offers New Cherry Heart Box for Valentine’s Day Pacific Northwest chocolatier crafts all natural, locally made Valentine’s Day gifts. - January 16, 2013 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Hosts Holiday Open Houses Tastings, prizes, and specials reward visitors to Chukar’s flagship store in Prosser - November 18, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Publishes First Ever Business Gift Catalog Corporate giving made easier with holiday catalog and discount program. - November 08, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Featured in Sea-Tac Airport’s Three New Duty-Free Stores Duty-free stores to emphasize locally made products building revenue and jobs in Washington State - October 28, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Gourmet Depot Now Declares No Gift Basket is Complete Without Their Gourmet Crackers Gourmet Depot Canada, Inc. is widely considered by market professionals to be one of Canada’s leading distributors of exclusive gourmet food products. This amazing company caters to many clients across Canada including independently owned grocery stores, chain grocery stores, fine food stores,... - August 17, 2012 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc

Chukar Cherries Represents the Pacific Northwest on NPR’s “Americandy” Series Dried, chocolate-covered cherries are nostalgic treat for Northwesterners. - August 11, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Natural Chocolate Making Process Featured on NPR National Public Radio takes an inside look at Pacific Northwest artisan chocolate and cherry company - August 01, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Opens New Store in Leavenworth, WA Artisan cherry and chocolate company launches storefront in Washington’s Bavarian village. - July 29, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Sponsors Terremoto in the Vic-Maui Race of 2012 Washington cherries provide fuel for premier Pacific Northwest sailboat race. - July 14, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Gourmet Depot Introduces Award Winning All Natural Marinades & Grilling Sauces Leading gourmet food wholesaler Gourmet Depot has recently introduced more new products guaranteed to sell rapidly in retail and gourmet stores. These timely gourmet marinades and sauces are also ideal for inclusion in summer gift baskets. Each encompasses a variety of tastes and flavours sure to increase... - June 30, 2012 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc

Build Taste-Filled Gift Baskets with Gourmet Depot’s Latest Catalogue Additions Gourmet Depot – Canada’s leader for high quality, always-fresh gourmet foods has recently announced the addition of several new products to their already comprehensive food shopping catalogue. The company’s new additions are designed to help clients add distinctive flavours to summer... - June 14, 2012 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc

Pacific Northwest Cherry Company Releases Cherry Blossom Collection Chukar Cherries celebrates the 100th anniversary National Cherry Blossom Festival. - March 03, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company