Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
New Braunfels’ First Work, Live, Play Community, Freiheit Village to Host New Braunfels’ First Midweek Farmers Market, Opening March 20, 2019. - March 06, 2019 - Freiheit Village Farmers Market
Treasure Island Foods, Inc. announces the relocation of its grocery store on Clybourn Avenue. The store will be closed starting September 10, 2018 and will be converted into an alternate use. The new Treasure Island Foods store location will be announced in the coming months. Palmarium Retail Management... - September 08, 2018 - Treasure Island Foods, Inc.
Milk and Eggs leverages social traction to garner customer loyalty, retention, and growth in revenue. - May 22, 2018 - Milk and Eggs
Revolutionize the way you care for your health. Grow seed into food and let the food become your daily medicine. It really is that simple and we can show you how!
Whole Health Nation is an organization focused on health and vitality. Their mission is to expand the collective concept of health while... - March 02, 2018 - Whole Health Nation
Organic Growers Across from California, Oregon, and Arizona send truckloads of organic food to Victoria and Corpus Christi Texas into Feeding America, Feeding Texas food banks, and disaster zones. - October 16, 2017 - Wholesome Harvest
Arizona-based Farmers Market Working to Feed Those Who Can’t Afford to Buy Fresh, Local Food - September 12, 2017 - High Desert Farmers Market
WeDeliverGroceries.com and Earth Origins Market have teamed up to provide home grocery delivery of healthy and organic food. Earth Origins customers can now have their organic groceries safely and reliably delivered to their door by the professionals at WeDeliverGroceries.com. - October 21, 2016 - WeDeliverGroceries.com
Veggie Burger Wins 1st Place in 38th Year Annual Burgerfest! At Highly Competitive Meat Eating Burgerfest- Avenue29 Foods “Sunset Burger” Wins, Pisses Off Beef Vendors - July 22, 2016 - Avenue29 Foods
Come to Vine Ripe Market in La Mesa on Hummus Day for free hummus & fresh squeezed juice tastings and a souvenir give away! - May 07, 2016 - Vine Ripe Market
Upon first hearing the words “garage sale” thoughts of used toddler toys and broken workout equipment may float into your mind. However, the Green City Market Culinary Garage Sale at NAHA (500 North Clark St., Chicago, IL; 60654), Saturday, Nov. 14, is unlike any other garage sale around. - October 18, 2015 - Green City Market
Event tempts guests to “Cheat on Meat or Go Whole Beast” with offerings from top chefs, bartenders and breweries in Chicago. - September 14, 2015 - Green City Market
Enjoy free samples, locally crafted beer, and locally produced food from a variety of vendors. - July 17, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Free shipping for customers of Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage for Montmorency tart cherry juice concentrate. - July 01, 2015 - Traverse Bay Farms
This Father's Day weekend, skip the trip to the local grocery store. Instead, plan your meals and more at Green City Market. - June 12, 2015 - Green City Market
The west coast techy work culture and the ever expanding health/fitness space has made its way to Michigan and is easy to become a part of thanks to a new local company. - April 15, 2015 - Detroit Fruit Drop
Gresham Saturday Market will be opening for it second year on April 18th. With the huge success of their maiden year, this years proves to continue the momentum, with over 100 vendors. - April 01, 2015 - Gresham Saturday Market
Farmer’s Market Brings Locally and Regionally Sourced Produce and Goods to the Residents of Central Sarasota, Florida. - February 07, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Young Woman's Brave Legacy Benefits Cancer Patients - December 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
In Time for the Holidays, Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market on December 6. - November 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Winter Market Details; Who: The Morton Grove Farmers’ Market; What: Indoor Winter Markets; When: The first Saturdays of December and February; Saturday, December 6th 9:00 am – 2:00 pm; Saturday, February 7th 9:00 am – 2:00 pm; Where: Village of Morton Grove American Legion Memorial Civic Center
6140 Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053. - November 29, 2014 - Morton Grove Farmers' Market
In Time for the Holidays, Several New Vendors Join the General Store at the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida - October 31, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Saturday, November 1, 2014. - October 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Learn All About Local Food, Organic Food, Urban Chickens and Bees in a Special Presentation on October 25. - October 22, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
The Morton Grove Farmers' Market will be open Labor Day weekend!
Saturday, August 30th
Season 5, Week 13
Stock up on meats and veggies for grilling, party snacks, and sweet treats!
The Market is open from 8 am - 12 pm at 6210 Dempster St., Morton Grove
Music: 8-10 am Amadeo String Duo featuring David... - August 30, 2014 - Morton Grove Farmers' Market
A new open air Farmers Market will be opening at the intersection of Burnside and Division on Mothers Day weekend. The Gresham Saturday Market will be located at Burnside and Eastman Parkway in Gresham every Saturday from May 10th through October 25th from 9 – 3:30 pm. The Gresham Saturday Market... - April 27, 2014 - Gresham Saturday Market
The Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market at the Sarasota County Technical Institute (SCTI), is producing a new local marketplace where both consumers and vendors can grow together every Saturday.
The newly established Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market has created a buzz around the Proctor and... - February 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Gourmet Depot has just announced their “Cash n Carry” program for the purchase of wholesale gift basket supplies. This is ideal for small businesses, restaurants and specialty shops that want to provide high quality wholesale gift basket supplies to their customers that can be purchased as... - December 21, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
Gourmet Depot Canada, Inc. has announced that their seasonal selection is the ideal way to find holiday-themed gourmet food items quickly and conveniently. The company provides wholesale gift basket supplies to delis, fine food stores, gift basket companies and more. Gourmet Depot offers a wide variety... - December 21, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
The Argenta Market, a full service food store emphasizing local Arkansas grown and made products, is keeping with its Arkansas theme for a holiday open house on Saturday, December 14th from 9:00am to 1:00pm at 521 Main Street. This Open House event will be filled with a variety of activities for the... - November 26, 2013 - Argenta Market
When people traditionally think about Thanksgiving dinner, they think about stuffing more than just the turkey. Certified Natural Foods Chef Sara Glassman will show holiday goers how to stay healthy with new side dishes during the holiday season. On November 14th at 5:45 pm, Sara will host a fun and... - November 06, 2013 - Arrowroot
Gourmet Depot, one of Canada's leading distributors of exclusive gourmet food products, is catering to consumer cravings for great-tasting, simple snacks by offering a wide range of spreads and gourmet crackers from Elki.
Elki is a brand that is well-known and highly regarded for its variety of easy... - April 17, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
Customers got a sweet tooth? Curb their cravings for candy with a wide range of different delicacies offered by Gourmet Depot, a leading distributor of wholesale gourmet food and sweet & savoury condiments across Canada.
Having consistently met the demand for fine gourmet foods, Gourmet Depot is... - March 02, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
Cabbage may just be the most under-rated vegetable amongst US consumers but the makers of Slawsa are looking to change minds by retraining consumer taste buds. Slawsa celebrates World Cabbage Day on Sunday, February 17th by spreading awareness about the health benefits of cabbage.
Slawsa was introduced... - February 17, 2013 - Nicole Foods
The Morton Grove Farmers' Market announces it's Winter Market Vendors. The February Winter Market will be on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Civic Center, 6140 Dempster St., Morton Grove, IL 60053 http://mgfarmersmarket.com/february-winter-market-vendors-announced. - February 01, 2013 - Morton Grove Farmers' Market
Pacific Northwest chocolatier crafts all natural, locally made Valentine’s Day gifts. - January 16, 2013 - Chukar Cherry Company
Tastings, prizes, and specials reward visitors to Chukar’s flagship store in Prosser - November 18, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Corporate giving made easier with holiday catalog and discount program. - November 08, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Duty-free stores to emphasize locally made products building revenue and jobs in Washington State - October 28, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Gourmet Depot Canada, Inc. is widely considered by market professionals to be one of Canada’s leading distributors of exclusive gourmet food products. This amazing company caters to many clients across Canada including independently owned grocery stores, chain grocery stores, fine food stores,... - August 17, 2012 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
Dried, chocolate-covered cherries are nostalgic treat for Northwesterners. - August 11, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
National Public Radio takes an inside look at Pacific Northwest artisan chocolate and cherry company - August 01, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Artisan cherry and chocolate company launches storefront in Washington’s Bavarian village. - July 29, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Washington cherries provide fuel for premier Pacific Northwest sailboat race. - July 14, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Leading gourmet food wholesaler Gourmet Depot has recently introduced more new products guaranteed to sell rapidly in retail and gourmet stores. These timely gourmet marinades and sauces are also ideal for inclusion in summer gift baskets. Each encompasses a variety of tastes and flavours sure to increase... - June 30, 2012 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
Gourmet Depot – Canada’s leader for high quality, always-fresh gourmet foods has recently announced the addition of several new products to their already comprehensive food shopping catalogue. The company’s new additions are designed to help clients add distinctive flavours to summer... - June 14, 2012 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
Chukar Cherries celebrates the 100th anniversary National Cherry Blossom Festival. - March 03, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company
Pacific Northwest small business donates over $24,000 with a focus on local causes. - February 23, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company