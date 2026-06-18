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Lila Nikole Presents the “Amazonia” Fashion Show and Immersive Experience During Miami Swim Week 2026
Acclaimed designer Lila Nikole returns to Miami Swim Week 2026 with a bold, high-energy fashion presentation and immersive experience centered around the debut of her newest collection, Amazonia, taking place on May 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Tequila Town, Miami. - June 18, 2026 - Lila Nikole LLC
Tiuous Introduces Custom Embroidery Services to Address Demand for Personalized Apparel
Company combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design to address market shift toward individualized fashion. - June 09, 2025 - Tiuous
Borbotom Announces New Collection Featuring Fresh Designs and Premium Fabrics
Borbotom, a rising name in contemporary fashion, has unveiled its latest collection, offering a blend of fresh designs and high-quality fabrics tailored for modern consumers. The collection emphasizes comfort, durability, and style, reflecting the brand’s commitment to innovation in casual wear. - February 01, 2025 - Borbotom
Gullei.com Unveils Trendsetting Matching Pajamas and Loungewear Sets for Couples
Gullei.com takes pride in offering the lowest prices among competitors for these exclusive designs. The price range for a couples set spans from $22 USD to $85 USD, ensuring that couples can enjoy the luxury of matching loungewear without breaking the bank. Sizes are available from M to 4XL, catering to a diverse range of body types. - November 24, 2023 - Gullei Company Limited
Real People Discover the Wellness Power of the Balance Tee at 110 Fitness in Rockland, MA
The New Biotech Balance Tee's Value is Felt During Self-Testing at 110 Fitness on August 15. - August 23, 2023 - BalanceTee.com
Gullei.com Launches New Custom Engravable Matching Couple Necklaces Gift for Long Distance Relationships
Gullei.com, the leading online retailer of personalized jewelry and custom home decoration gifts, is thrilled to announce the launch of their newest product: Custom Engravable Matching Couple Necklaces. These necklaces are the best way to show your love and commitment to your partner, even when... - April 27, 2023 - Gullei Company Limited
Gullei.com Launches a New Collection of Personalized Couple Bracelets Featuring Sun and Moon, Mobius, Magnetic Hearts, King and Queen, and Spaceman Theme Bracelet Gifts
Gullei.com, a leading online retailer of personalized couple jewelry gifts, is thrilled to unveil its latest collection of couple bracelets. This collection features a range of unique designs, including sun and moon, mobius, magnetic hearts, king and queen, and spaceman theme bracelet gifts for... - April 25, 2023 - Gullei Company Limited
Excitement as Female Owned Gift Shop "Personalised Gift Shop Ormskirk" Announces Opening in Lancashire. Deifying Rumours of Recession for Local Businesses.
The owner of a popular online gift shop has announced she is due to open her first ever in-person store in Ormskirk this August. Local resident Michelle Henriksen, who has owned an online gifting company since 2014, will be opening “Personalised Gifts Ormskirk” to the public from 20th... - August 12, 2022 - Personalised Gifts Ormskirk
Engraved Promise Couple Chain Necklaces by Gullei.com
Gullei.com is a #1 store specializing in customized gifts for couples and friends, have announced the launch of new and trending necklaces for lovers that are made of anti-allergic sterling silver, titanium steel, ceramic, wooden and tungsten. All the necklaces are trending styles that includes... - June 15, 2022 - Gullei Company Limited
Custom Promise Rings for Couples by Gullei.com
Gullei.com, a #1 store specializing in personalized gifts for couples and best friends, have announced the launch of a new and trending promise rings that are made of sterling silver, titanium, ceramic, wooden and tungsten. - June 06, 2022 - Gullei Company Limited
Inexpensive Diamond Engagement Rings by Gullei.com
Gullei.com are among the top sellers of personalized gifts for couples, best friends and family, have announced the launch of a new collection of lab grown popular diamonds including NSCD, Moissanite and Sona Diamonds. Rings would include Pave settings, Solitaire, Eternity, Princess Cut, Square,... - June 03, 2022 - Gullei Company Limited
Dallas Millennial Market Returns to Four Corners Brewery in September
After a tumultuous year and a half for small businesses, the shopping market experience provides an opportunity to reconnect with the local community. - August 27, 2021 - Dallas Millennial Market
Been Dreaming of Wanting Something? Giftapart Wants to Help You Get It.
Giftapart has committed to helping people between 13 and 23 years old receive their dream gift irrespective of price. "When I was growing up, I dreamed of having a cool bicycle, the new Nintendo gaming console, and a Macintosh computer. My parents were struggling to provide for their... - June 25, 2021 - Giftapart Inc.
AfricanCaterers.com Launches Its Online Marketplace to Help Customers Quickly Hire African Caterers
AfricanCaterers.com announces the grand launch of the world's largest online marketplace for African catering services. Customers can use the AfricanCaterers.com marketplace to search and find the best African caterers near their local area for creating unique experiences and events featuring... - May 15, 2021 - African Caterers
Second Chance Boutique Brings More New Life to Tekamah Main Street
Mike and Ryann Pagels, the owners of M&R’s Nightly Rentals, announced they have revitalized yet another piece of the century old building found on 1216 J Street by converting a portion of the space into a boutique. Second Chance Boutique is an upscale second-hand store offering gently used top-tier clothing. - March 16, 2021 - Second Chance Boutique
No Political Censorship on Giftapart Social Media
Giftapart provides full social media without political censorship and free of “fact checkers.” - November 13, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart, Now the Largest Social eCommerce Supermall Exclusively for Established Retailers, Surpassed 50,000,000 Products
Giftapart, the world’s first social ecommerce supermall, now has more than 50,000,000 products from hundreds of America’s most well-known and trusted retailers. Giftapart is now the largest online marketplace selling exclusively retailers’ products without third-party... - October 10, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart Discounts Products from Hundreds of Known Retailers
Marketplace exclusively providing known retailers, with a full-featured event planner and new innovative gift registry system, provides discounts on all products. - September 14, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart Platform Now Available in Canada
Giftapart, the world’s first social ecommerce supermall, is now available in Canada. “We are thrilled to provide Giftapart’s innovative features to the Canadian people,” said Filipe Pedroso, founder and CEO of Giftapart, “Giftapart provides the world’s first and... - August 06, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Super Deals Now Available on Giftapart
Giftapart, the world’s first social ecommerce supermall, providing the world’s only gift registry where anyone can control the order gifts are actually purchased, now provides Super Deals every Friday. “Super Deals are discounted items that you may typically find on a Black... - June 06, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Free Listings to Retailers Provided by Giftapart to Assist During COVID-19 Pandemic
Giftapart, the world’s first social ecommerce supermall, is accepting retailers on its marketplace platform for no fee and no commissions to assist retailers during these unprecedented COVID-19 times. “Qualifying retailers that would like to list their products on the Giftapart... - April 30, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Two Unique Boutique Exercise Experiences Coming to Dellagio Town Center
PhysioFix and CYCLEBAR add to the Wellness and Beauty Lineup at Dellagio Town Center. - February 11, 2020 - Dellagio
Norman Van Aken Announces New Restaurant Row Location
Reimagining the Anchor Space at Dellagio Town Center - January 23, 2020 - Dellagio
Giftapart's CEO Going to San Francisco Bar Area to Explore Series A Funding
Giftapart, an innovative social ecommerce marketplace with a reinvented method of gifting, is now exploring a Series A venture capital investment round. Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, will be traveling to Silicon Valley to meet with potential investors the week of October 20. - October 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Award-Winning Family Owned Restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Celebrates 10 Years – and Renews Lease for High Profile Sand Lake Location for Another 10 Years
Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Renews Lease for another 10 Years at Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. - September 29, 2019 - Dellagio
Giftapart App Now Available, Allowing Users to Get Their Gifts in the Order They Select
Giftapart app includes a new gift registry system allowing customization of order gifts are purchased through a new part purchase system, introduces social ecommerce, provides a full-featured event planner, and more. - September 26, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Available Now: Giftapart Mobile App Beta
Get an early peek at the Giftapart app - First in the world to allow users to get gifts in the order they want, revolutionizing social ecommerce, full featured event planner, shop from hundreds of trusted stores, and so much more. - September 06, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Anglesey Gundog International Has a New Sponsor and a New Name
Fur Feather and Fin are very honoured to announce they have become the new sponsor for the Anglesey Gundog International. This gundog field trials competition, held in Anglesey Wales every year, was first started over 25 years ago. The location and terrain, complete with a lake that was added,... - September 04, 2019 - Fur Feather & Fin
Cashback Rewards Now on Giftapart
Get Cashback Rewards simply for shopping at hundreds of retailers on Giftapart. - August 11, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
EarthHero Joins "Plastic Free July" Movement, Making Plastic-Free Living Easy with Their Eco-Friendly Platform
EarthHero, a proud B Corp and eco-friendly e-commerce platform, makes sustainable living accessible and attainable during Plastic Free July campaign through education & access to eco- friendly goods. - August 05, 2019 - EarthHero
Lila Nikole Collection Launches Free Spirit at SWIMMIAMI
Celebrity designer releases boho-inspired 2016 swim collection. - June 27, 2019 - Lila Nikole LLC
EarthHero Becomes Certified B Corporation Using Business as a Force for Good
EarthHero, a proud B Corp. and eco-friendly e-commerce platform, makes sustainable living easy through education & access to eco-friendly goods. - June 12, 2019 - EarthHero
Gullei.com Launches Paracord SOS Survival Bracelets
These unique jewelry items are not just fashion bracelets but they are made of military standard paracord & have special features like Outdoor life-saving flint, precision mini compass, knife, whistle and paracord that can be extended up to 3 meters. - May 08, 2019 - Gullei Company Limited
Giftapart Founder & CEO Spoke About Giftapart's New Social Ecommerce Marketplace and Its Unique Gift Registry System at WPI’s Foisie Business School
Graduate students learned about Giftapart's innovative crowdfunding social gift registry system, the challenges of doing a tech startup, and Giftapart's vision for the future. - May 03, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Help Rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral: Giftapart Provides You a Way
The 850-year-old landmark Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris was ravaged by a 15 hour fire on April 15. Giftapart is providing a simple method for anyone wishing to provide financial assistance to help rebuild Notre-Dame. “We have built an awesome tool to help people crowdfund their gifts, and... - April 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Web Summit in Lisbon Will Include Giftapart Demos of Its New eCommerce Gifting Platform
Giftapart demonstrations and information available at Stand A-714 on Thursday, November 8. - November 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart, NJ eComm Startup, Ranked in Top 200 and CEO in Top 100 Worldwide on Crunchbase
Giftapart ranked top 191 in the world and second highest in New Jersey on Crunchbase; CEO Filipe Pedroso ranked in the top 100 individuals worldwide, number 1 from New Jersey. - September 03, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart's Valuation at $30 Million Prior to Public Launch in the Fall
Giftapart does a capital raise of $500,000, second seed round, at a pre-money valuation of $30 million USD. Funds provided exclusively by one initial seed investor. - August 31, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Retailers Got Exclusive Giftapart Live Demos of Its Revolutionary, Features-Packed, New eCommerce Marketplace at eTail East
Giftapart Inc. introduced retailers to the “world’s first truly retailer-friendly and fair ecommerce marketplace,” as described by its founder and CEO Filipe Pedroso, Esq., at eTail East in Boston. “Many retailers were very interested in learning about Giftapart. Select... - August 15, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Retailers to Get First Sneak-Peek Demo of Giftapart at eTail East
Giftapart Inc., the company producing the “world’s first truly retailer-friendly ecommerce marketplace,” as described by its founder and CEO Filipe Pedroso, Esq., will be providing live demos to retailers at the eTail East, a premier east coast ecommerce and omnichannel trade show... - August 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart Exploring a Capital Raise
Giftapart Inc., the internet e-commerce marketplace company creating a revolutionary new online shopping experience, announced that it is exploring a capital raise round. Filipe Pedroso, Esq., the company’s founder and CEO said, “Giftapart has developed a top-notch website platform... - July 21, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Long Sleeve Motorcycle Shirts Form New Collection from Franky Mouse
Franky Mouse offers its wide-ranging collection of biker clothing for men and women. The shirts and hoodies are available in a range of styles and sizes. - July 18, 2018 - Franky Mouse
Giftapart Has Launched Its Blog in Advance of Its Revolutionary New Online Shopping Experience
Giftapart Inc., the internet e-commerce marketplace creating a revolutionary new online shopping experience, has launched its blog. “Giftapart’s mission to provide services and value to consumers is second to none,” said Filipe Pedroso, CEO and founder of Giftapart, “We are... - July 12, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart Establishes Office in Europe Expanding Its E-Commerce Marketplace
Giftapart Inc., the e-commerce marketplace that is anticipated to launch in a couple months, announced that it has established its office in Europe. “There is no better friend of retailers than Giftapart,” said Filipe Pedroso, CEO and founder of Giftapart, “We have created a... - July 05, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart, Revolutionizing e-Commerce, Continues Growing Its Business Development Team
Giftapart Inc., the company revolutionizing e-commerce, continues to grow its business development team. Jon Meredith, with extensive experience in sales and account management, has joined Giftapart as Senior Account Executive. Jon said, “Giftapart has truly innovated the gifting experience. - June 29, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart, an Innovative E-Commerce Marketplace, is Entering Into Partnership with Retailers
Giftapart Inc., a revolutionary new e-commerce marketplace set to launch in the summer, announced that it has started entering into retailer partnerships. “Giftapart will truly provide the world’s first e-commerce marketplace with an even playing field for established retailers,”... - June 22, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
SoHoodie Has Partnered with 6 Time NFL Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy
SoHoodie, the NY based startup, has revolutionized athletic performance apparel and fanwear with its patented stand-alone hood that has the utility of keeping a head warm without the whole sweatshirt. The company also has over a dozen collegiate licenses to sell the product as sideline fan wear. - June 19, 2018 - SoHoodie
Giftapart, an Innovative E-Commerce Startup, Announces the Hiring of Brittani Chirichella, VP of Business Development and Continues to Seek and Retain Ethical Retailers
Giftapart Inc., the innovative tech startup that promises a revolution in e-commerce, has announced the hiring of Brittani Chirichella as Vice President of Business Development. Prior to joining Giftapart, Chirichella worked for Ralph Lauren for nearly seven years, most recently in Ralph... - June 15, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Marrakesh Launches First Sustainable Peer to Peer Global Marketplace
Today, Marrakesh, the first sustainable, ethical product, global marketplace launches online. Marrakesh is a community of thousands of individuals and brands who believe in the power of sustainable living to change the world. Together, they are giving slow fashion a voice. As the first global co-op or “Glo-Op” in the world, Marrakesh shares equity with its vendors. Moreover, the platform is reducing links in the supply chain by giving sustainable producers direct access to conscious consumers. - May 17, 2018 - Marrakesh
Indiwear Showcases Latest Collection at Durban Fashion Show
Indiwear’s “Clothing Palette” show returned to the prestigious Durban fashion show after more than two years. The event took place between January 24 and 27, 2018 in Umhlanga, an affluent residential, commercial and resort town north of Durban on the coast of KwaZulu-Natal, South... - January 29, 2018 - Indiwear