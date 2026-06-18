Today, Marrakesh, the first sustainable, ethical product, global marketplace launches online. Marrakesh is a community of thousands of individuals and brands who believe in the power of sustainable living to change the world. Together, they are giving slow fashion a voice. As the first global co-op or “Glo-Op” in the world, Marrakesh shares equity with its vendors. Moreover, the platform is reducing links in the supply chain by giving sustainable producers direct access to conscious consumers. - May 17, 2018 - Marrakesh