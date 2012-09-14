PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Giftapart's CEO Going to San Francisco Bar Area to Explore Series A Funding Giftapart, an innovative social ecommerce marketplace with a reinvented method of gifting, is now exploring a Series A venture capital investment round. Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, will be traveling to Silicon Valley to meet with potential investors the week of October 20. “Giftapart... - October 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Award-Winning Family Owned Restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Celebrates 10 Years – and Renews Lease for High Profile Sand Lake Location for Another 10 Years Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Renews Lease for another 10 Years at Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. - September 29, 2019 - Dellagio

Giftapart App Now Available, Allowing Users to Get Their Gifts in the Order They Select Giftapart app includes a new gift registry system allowing customization of order gifts are purchased through a new part purchase system, introduces social ecommerce, provides a full-featured event planner, and more. - September 26, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Available Now: Giftapart Mobile App Beta Get an early peek at the Giftapart app - First in the world to allow users to get gifts in the order they want, revolutionizing social ecommerce, full featured event planner, shop from hundreds of trusted stores, and so much more. - September 06, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Anglesey Gundog International Has a New Sponsor and a New Name Fur Feather and Fin are very honoured to announce they have become the new sponsor for the Anglesey Gundog International. This gundog field trials competition, held in Anglesey Wales every year, was first started over 25 years ago. The location and terrain, complete with a lake that was added, makes... - September 04, 2019 - Fur Feather & Fin

Cashback Rewards Now on Giftapart Get Cashback Rewards simply for shopping at hundreds of retailers on Giftapart. - August 11, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

EarthHero Joins "Plastic Free July" Movement, Making Plastic-Free Living Easy with Their Eco-Friendly Platform EarthHero, a proud B Corp and eco-friendly e-commerce platform, makes sustainable living accessible and attainable during Plastic Free July campaign through education & access to eco- friendly goods. - August 05, 2019 - EarthHero

EarthHero Becomes Certified B Corporation Using Business as a Force for Good EarthHero, a proud B Corp. and eco-friendly e-commerce platform, makes sustainable living easy through education & access to eco-friendly goods. - June 12, 2019 - EarthHero

Gullei.com Launches Paracord SOS Survival Bracelets These unique jewelry items are not just fashion bracelets but they are made of military standard paracord & have special features like Outdoor life-saving flint, precision mini compass, knife, whistle and paracord that can be extended up to 3 meters. - May 08, 2019 - Gullei Company Limited

Giftapart Founder & CEO Spoke About Giftapart's New Social Ecommerce Marketplace and Its Unique Gift Registry System at WPI’s Foisie Business School Graduate students learned about Giftapart's innovative crowdfunding social gift registry system, the challenges of doing a tech startup, and Giftapart's vision for the future. - May 03, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Help Rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral: Giftapart Provides You a Way The 850-year-old landmark Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris was ravaged by a 15 hour fire on April 15. Giftapart is providing a simple method for anyone wishing to provide financial assistance to help rebuild Notre-Dame. “We have built an awesome tool to help people crowdfund their gifts, and what... - April 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Web Summit in Lisbon Will Include Giftapart Demos of Its New eCommerce Gifting Platform Giftapart demonstrations and information available at Stand A-714 on Thursday, November 8. - November 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart, NJ eComm Startup, Ranked in Top 200 and CEO in Top 100 Worldwide on Crunchbase Giftapart ranked top 191 in the world and second highest in New Jersey on Crunchbase; CEO Filipe Pedroso ranked in the top 100 individuals worldwide, number 1 from New Jersey. - September 03, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart's Valuation at $30 Million Prior to Public Launch in the Fall Giftapart does a capital raise of $500,000, second seed round, at a pre-money valuation of $30 million USD. Funds provided exclusively by one initial seed investor. - August 31, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Retailers Got Exclusive Giftapart Live Demos of Its Revolutionary, Features-Packed, New eCommerce Marketplace at eTail East Giftapart Inc. introduced retailers to the “world’s first truly retailer-friendly and fair ecommerce marketplace,” as described by its founder and CEO Filipe Pedroso, Esq., at eTail East in Boston. “Many retailers were very interested in learning about Giftapart. Select retailers... - August 15, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Retailers to Get First Sneak-Peek Demo of Giftapart at eTail East Giftapart Inc., the company producing the “world’s first truly retailer-friendly ecommerce marketplace,” as described by its founder and CEO Filipe Pedroso, Esq., will be providing live demos to retailers at the eTail East, a premier east coast ecommerce and omnichannel trade show and... - August 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart Exploring a Capital Raise Giftapart Inc., the internet e-commerce marketplace company creating a revolutionary new online shopping experience, announced that it is exploring a capital raise round. Filipe Pedroso, Esq., the company’s founder and CEO said, “Giftapart has developed a top-notch website platform with... - July 21, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Long Sleeve Motorcycle Shirts Form New Collection from Franky Mouse Franky Mouse offers its wide-ranging collection of biker clothing for men and women. The shirts and hoodies are available in a range of styles and sizes. - July 18, 2018 - Franky Mouse

Giftapart Has Launched Its Blog in Advance of Its Revolutionary New Online Shopping Experience Giftapart Inc., the internet e-commerce marketplace creating a revolutionary new online shopping experience, has launched its blog. “Giftapart’s mission to provide services and value to consumers is second to none,” said Filipe Pedroso, CEO and founder of Giftapart, “We are focused... - July 12, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart Establishes Office in Europe Expanding Its E-Commerce Marketplace Giftapart Inc., the e-commerce marketplace that is anticipated to launch in a couple months, announced that it has established its office in Europe. “There is no better friend of retailers than Giftapart,” said Filipe Pedroso, CEO and founder of Giftapart, “We have created a tremendous... - July 05, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart, Revolutionizing e-Commerce, Continues Growing Its Business Development Team Giftapart Inc., the company revolutionizing e-commerce, continues to grow its business development team. Jon Meredith, with extensive experience in sales and account management, has joined Giftapart as Senior Account Executive. Jon said, “Giftapart has truly innovated the gifting experience. I’m... - June 29, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart, an Innovative E-Commerce Marketplace, is Entering Into Partnership with Retailers Giftapart Inc., a revolutionary new e-commerce marketplace set to launch in the summer, announced that it has started entering into retailer partnerships. “Giftapart will truly provide the world’s first e-commerce marketplace with an even playing field for established retailers,” said... - June 22, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

SoHoodie Has Partnered with 6 Time NFL Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy SoHoodie, the NY based startup, has revolutionized athletic performance apparel and fanwear with its patented stand-alone hood that has the utility of keeping a head warm without the whole sweatshirt. The company also has over a dozen collegiate licenses to sell the product as sideline fan wear. - June 19, 2018 - SoHoodie

Giftapart, an Innovative E-Commerce Startup, Announces the Hiring of Brittani Chirichella, VP of Business Development and Continues to Seek and Retain Ethical Retailers Giftapart Inc., the innovative tech startup that promises a revolution in e-commerce, has announced the hiring of Brittani Chirichella as Vice President of Business Development. Prior to joining Giftapart, Chirichella worked for Ralph Lauren for nearly seven years, most recently in Ralph Lauren’s... - June 15, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Marrakesh Launches First Sustainable Peer to Peer Global Marketplace Today, Marrakesh, the first sustainable, ethical product, global marketplace launches online. Marrakesh is a community of thousands of individuals and brands who believe in the power of sustainable living to change the world. Together, they are giving slow fashion a voice. As the first global co-op or “Glo-Op” in the world, Marrakesh shares equity with its vendors. Moreover, the platform is reducing links in the supply chain by giving sustainable producers direct access to conscious consumers. - May 17, 2018 - Marrakesh

Indiwear Showcases Latest Collection at Durban Fashion Show Indiwear’s “Clothing Palette” show returned to the prestigious Durban fashion show after more than two years. The event took place between January 24 and 27, 2018 in Umhlanga, an affluent residential, commercial and resort town north of Durban on the coast of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The... - January 29, 2018 - Indiwear

Keith Stuff Launches New Line of Floral Print Leggings Keith Stuff, known for soft, quality leggings made in the United States, is announcing a new product line of leggings, inspired by the beautiful flowers found throughout our world. “We’ve been focused on producing a quality product since opening,” said Keith Tidwell, owner of Keith... - January 12, 2018 - Keith Stuff

Two Months Success Story – Savinguae.com This is just a overview on the first two months performance of the website. The website is getting optimised in search results and getting good traffic day by day. - August 18, 2017 - Savinguae

GiftsForYouNow Debuts Additions to Back to School Collection on Windy City Live GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Woodridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. With the return of the school year upon us, consumers are getting prepared to send their children off to school, making sure they are ready for anything. GiftsForYouNow is looking to help kids go back to school in style with personalized school supplies such as backpacks and pencils. Recently multiple company products were featured on a Back to School segment on ABC7. - August 17, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com

Savinguae.com Launch Its First Deal Portal in UAE Top coupon code website in UAE which offers free discounts, deals and promotional codes for online shoppers in the country. Check out how to use these coupon codes while purchasing or booking travel for your journey. - July 26, 2017 - Savinguae

Cinnia Launches Made-in-the-USA Athleisure Collection Cinnia Boutique brings American made athleisure to American women. - July 02, 2017 - Cinnia Boutique

GiftsForYouNow Featured on Windy City Live GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. With Mother’s Day coming up, shoppers are looking for the perfect way to let Mom know just how much she is loved and appreciated. GiftsForYouNow is looking to make finding a great gift for mom super easy with their collection of personalized Mother’s Day gifts. Recently multiple of the company’s products were featured on a Mother’s Day gift segment on ABC7’s Windy City Live. - April 30, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com

GiftsForYouNow Helps Easter Bunnies Find a Home at Ronald McDonald House GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. As the spring season begins and Easter nears closer, the company was looking for ways to help warm things up and bring some Easter joy. To keep in time with the season, GiftsForYouNow donated a shipment of plush bunnies to the Ronald McDonald House in Winfield. - April 12, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com

North Carolina Christian Apparel Company - Doing Things Differently Christian Strong™ is dedicating in giving back to their local communities and Churches nationwide. - March 06, 2017 - Christian Strong

Online Retailer GiftsForYouNow Thrives Amidst Competition GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. As an online retailer in the ocean of e-commerce, GiftsForYouNow has a lot of competition in the gift giving market, especially during the holiday season. The company sets themselves apart from the larger corporations that they compete with by offering a more personal customer experience. - December 11, 2016 - GiftsForYouNow.com

My Liberty Threads Bringing Back "Made in America" to the Malls This Christmas American made t shirt brand opens 4th Christmas Kiosk this past weekend. - December 06, 2016 - My Liberty Threads

Tie Dye Christmas Shirts Now in Stock A wide range of high quality tie dye Christmas shirts are now in stock for the 2016 season. - November 22, 2016 - Tie Dyed Shop

My Liberty Threads Takes Major Step Towards Expanding Its American Made Brand My Liberty Threads announces plans to expand assortment - Announces partnership with Demons Behind Me Branded Apparel. - November 19, 2016 - My Liberty Threads

Aunt Kitty’s Design to Participate in Luxury Celebrity Gift Lounge in Honor of the 2016 Primetime Emmys Nominees and Presenters Entrepreneur, Kristin Sathe, of Aunt Kitty's Design, in association with The Artisan Group, will participate in the luxury celebrity gift lounge in honor of the 2016 Primetime Emmys Nominees and Presenters hosted by GBK Productions on September 16-17, 2016. - September 13, 2016 - Aunt Kitty's Design

New Clothing Store Opens South of Memphis is a new online store featuring t-shirts and other apparel, accessories, jewelry and much more. - June 29, 2016 - Tammie McClure

Flexwarm as an Active Climate Control Heated Jacket Launching Soon on Indiegogo Flexwarm, an active climate control heated jacket is launching soon on Indiegogo for the guaranteed satisfaction of supporters. Being an active climate controlled heated jacket introduced for the first time, this can intelligently adjust and keep the temperature perfect for different seasons. By the... - June 22, 2016 - Flexwarm

Sambatees – Music T-Shirts with an Art Beat Sambatees.com brings music and design together to make t-shirt art that puts you on stage. - June 11, 2016 - Sambatees LLC

New Inclusive Clothing Line Auggie & Elsie Officially Launches Auggie & Elsie aim to bring awesome and diverse apparel to modern families including queer and genderqueer families. Auggie & Elsie today announced the launch of one of the first online apparel stores that specifically makes inclusive clothing for the modern family. Founders Jillian and Tara... - May 26, 2016 - Auggie & Elsie

Wonder Costumes Getting Patrons Ready for Florida Supercon 2016 We are still a few months away from the biggest comic book convention of the year in the South Florida area. Every year at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Florida Supercon takes place. The week of festivities brings together comic book and anime celebrities, vendors selling a variety of merchandise... - May 08, 2016 - Wonder Costumes

Wonder Costumes Dresses People in Unique Outfits for Miami’s Ultra Music Festival Considered to be one of the biggest musical festivals of the year during spring break, the Ultra Music Festival is the ultimate rave music get-together. People come from all across the country and the entire world. The event brings together many prominent DJs and performers with EDM talent. The crowds... - March 18, 2016 - Wonder Costumes

Wonder Costumes Dresses You Up for Florida Renaissance Festival Every February and March, Miami Dade and Broward County are treated to the annual Florida Renaissance Festival. The events take place in Deerfield Beach, Florida with festivities that bring in many South Florida residents and schools. There are pub crawl events for adults, knight fights, jousting competitions,... - March 04, 2016 - Wonder Costumes

Wonder Costumes Dresses You Up for St. Patrick’s Day Get ready for St. Patrick's Day by wearing a costume. - February 18, 2016 - Wonder Costumes

Wonder Costumes Makes Kids Smile with Donation to Switchboard of Miami Miami's biggest costume store makes donation to help youth. - January 29, 2016 - Wonder Costumes

Introducing: the Havaianas 2016 Collection From understated to fiercely fashionable designs, be inspired to tell your Style Story with the Havaianas 2016 Collection. - December 04, 2015 - CommonThread