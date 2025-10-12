Rockwell was born in 1872 creating cutlery items: knives, scissors, blades etc. It has commercialised for a long time its qualitative metal alloys, selling them to some of the world's most renown cutlery manufacturers. Those are still used by some top cutlery manufacturers under the brand name of “Rockwell”. Nowadays, Rockwell specialises in retailing items necessary to all everyday activities, known for being long-lasting as well as for their quality and endurance. - February 10, 2012 - Rockwell - E. Pourikas & Suns O.E.