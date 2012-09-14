PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Giftapart's CEO Going to San Francisco Bar Area to Explore Series A Funding Giftapart, an innovative social ecommerce marketplace with a reinvented method of gifting, is now exploring a Series A venture capital investment round. Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, will be traveling to Silicon Valley to meet with potential investors the week of October 20. “Giftapart... - October 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart App Now Available, Allowing Users to Get Their Gifts in the Order They Select Giftapart app includes a new gift registry system allowing customization of order gifts are purchased through a new part purchase system, introduces social ecommerce, provides a full-featured event planner, and more. - September 26, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Available Now: Giftapart Mobile App Beta Get an early peek at the Giftapart app - First in the world to allow users to get gifts in the order they want, revolutionizing social ecommerce, full featured event planner, shop from hundreds of trusted stores, and so much more. - September 06, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Cashback Rewards Now on Giftapart Get Cashback Rewards simply for shopping at hundreds of retailers on Giftapart. - August 11, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart Founder & CEO Spoke About Giftapart's New Social Ecommerce Marketplace and Its Unique Gift Registry System at WPI’s Foisie Business School Graduate students learned about Giftapart's innovative crowdfunding social gift registry system, the challenges of doing a tech startup, and Giftapart's vision for the future. - May 03, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Help Rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral: Giftapart Provides You a Way The 850-year-old landmark Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris was ravaged by a 15 hour fire on April 15. Giftapart is providing a simple method for anyone wishing to provide financial assistance to help rebuild Notre-Dame. “We have built an awesome tool to help people crowdfund their gifts, and what... - April 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Web Summit in Lisbon Will Include Giftapart Demos of Its New eCommerce Gifting Platform Giftapart demonstrations and information available at Stand A-714 on Thursday, November 8. - November 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart, NJ eComm Startup, Ranked in Top 200 and CEO in Top 100 Worldwide on Crunchbase Giftapart ranked top 191 in the world and second highest in New Jersey on Crunchbase; CEO Filipe Pedroso ranked in the top 100 individuals worldwide, number 1 from New Jersey. - September 03, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart's Valuation at $30 Million Prior to Public Launch in the Fall Giftapart does a capital raise of $500,000, second seed round, at a pre-money valuation of $30 million USD. Funds provided exclusively by one initial seed investor. - August 31, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Retailers Got Exclusive Giftapart Live Demos of Its Revolutionary, Features-Packed, New eCommerce Marketplace at eTail East Giftapart Inc. introduced retailers to the “world’s first truly retailer-friendly and fair ecommerce marketplace,” as described by its founder and CEO Filipe Pedroso, Esq., at eTail East in Boston. “Many retailers were very interested in learning about Giftapart. Select retailers... - August 15, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Retailers to Get First Sneak-Peek Demo of Giftapart at eTail East Giftapart Inc., the company producing the “world’s first truly retailer-friendly ecommerce marketplace,” as described by its founder and CEO Filipe Pedroso, Esq., will be providing live demos to retailers at the eTail East, a premier east coast ecommerce and omnichannel trade show and... - August 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart Exploring a Capital Raise Giftapart Inc., the internet e-commerce marketplace company creating a revolutionary new online shopping experience, announced that it is exploring a capital raise round. Filipe Pedroso, Esq., the company’s founder and CEO said, “Giftapart has developed a top-notch website platform with... - July 21, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart Has Launched Its Blog in Advance of Its Revolutionary New Online Shopping Experience Giftapart Inc., the internet e-commerce marketplace creating a revolutionary new online shopping experience, has launched its blog. “Giftapart’s mission to provide services and value to consumers is second to none,” said Filipe Pedroso, CEO and founder of Giftapart, “We are focused... - July 12, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart Establishes Office in Europe Expanding Its E-Commerce Marketplace Giftapart Inc., the e-commerce marketplace that is anticipated to launch in a couple months, announced that it has established its office in Europe. “There is no better friend of retailers than Giftapart,” said Filipe Pedroso, CEO and founder of Giftapart, “We have created a tremendous... - July 05, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart, Revolutionizing e-Commerce, Continues Growing Its Business Development Team Giftapart Inc., the company revolutionizing e-commerce, continues to grow its business development team. Jon Meredith, with extensive experience in sales and account management, has joined Giftapart as Senior Account Executive. Jon said, “Giftapart has truly innovated the gifting experience. I’m... - June 29, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart, an Innovative E-Commerce Marketplace, is Entering Into Partnership with Retailers Giftapart Inc., a revolutionary new e-commerce marketplace set to launch in the summer, announced that it has started entering into retailer partnerships. “Giftapart will truly provide the world’s first e-commerce marketplace with an even playing field for established retailers,” said... - June 22, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart, an Innovative E-Commerce Startup, Announces the Hiring of Brittani Chirichella, VP of Business Development and Continues to Seek and Retain Ethical Retailers Giftapart Inc., the innovative tech startup that promises a revolution in e-commerce, has announced the hiring of Brittani Chirichella as Vice President of Business Development. Prior to joining Giftapart, Chirichella worked for Ralph Lauren for nearly seven years, most recently in Ralph Lauren’s... - June 15, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

"Mattress King" in Las Vegas Redesigns Their Website Making It More Customer-Friendly Mattress King has recently unveiled its completely redesigned business website to make it more user-friendly and fast. - August 05, 2017 - Mattress King

Bomba-Deal Announces Launch of Innovative Shock Tape Bird and Pigeon Control and Repellent Electric DIY Kit There's no doubt birds and pigeons can be a huge nuisance and finding a safe solution that keeps them away without harming them can be a serious challenge. Stepping up to answer the call is Bomba-Deal, who recently announced the launch of the Shock Tape Bird and Pigeon Control and Repellent Electric DIY Kit, a safe and effective way to keep all kinds of birds away, without harming them. - May 23, 2016 - Bomba-Deal

Christy Receives Award at House Beautiful Awards 2012 Christy Towels, the home of high quality towels and bed linen, received an award at the House Beautiful Awards 2012. The House Beautiful Awards 2012 was held at the London Science Museum to honour some of the year's finest home products and retail companies. The award show comprised of 26 categories... - January 12, 2013 - Christy Towels

Christy Launches New Children's Range Featuring the Gruffalo Christy, the UK’s leading provider of luxury towels, bed linen and home accessories, has developed a range of luxury bathroom accessories featuring the popular children’s book character, the Gruffalo. To bring their luxurious products to a younger age group, Christy has created a range of... - January 11, 2013 - Christy Towels

Christy Towels Announces 50% Sale on Selected Stock to Begin Boxing Day Christy Towels, the home of high quality towels and bed linen, announce their 50% off sale will launch on Boxing Day. Christy Towels provide the highest quality towels and bedding to help their customers create the home of their dreams. Therefore, they offer diverse collections to complement various... - January 11, 2013 - Christy Towels

GetEngaged.com Hires Well-Known Director of Marketing to Meet the Growing Demands for Eco-Friendly Diamonds With the new hire of Kyle Wade to fill the position of Director of Marketing, GetEngaged.com looks to make a big push in the diamond industry in order to keep up with constantly growing demands of conflict-free and eco-friendly diamonds. - December 21, 2012 - Getengaged.com

Hope for the Pants Size Challenged One size (or even many sizes) does not fit all. Until now, shoppers were out of luck if they were tweens – in pants sizes, that is. Luvdit.com helps people of all sizes use group buying power to purchase “custom” sized pants. While mass manufacturers cover a variety of fits –... - September 18, 2012 - luvdit.com

Rockwell Stores Launch Their Brand New E-Shop Rockwell was born in 1872 creating cutlery items: knives, scissors, blades etc. It has commercialised for a long time its qualitative metal alloys, selling them to some of the world's most renown cutlery manufacturers. Those are still used by some top cutlery manufacturers under the brand name of “Rockwell”. Nowadays, Rockwell specialises in retailing items necessary to all everyday activities, known for being long-lasting as well as for their quality and endurance. - February 10, 2012 - Rockwell - E. Pourikas & Suns O.E.

Love a Big Deal? JollySavers.com Launches Live online exclusively for Central Ohio residents is a Family Friendly Daily Deal Site. (www.jollysavers.com) If you are familiar with the websites Groupon, Living Social, or other group buying sites, JollySavers is a similar concept, however, it is a website specifically geared to parents, grandparents,... - November 04, 2011 - JollySavers

OrangeOnions.com Deals Earn Them a Spot on Top Online Retailer List OrangeOnions.com, a popular retailer that sells discount, brand-name products, has joined the ranks of America’s top eCommerce sites. - August 03, 2011 - OrangeOnions.com

Michigan Based Fragrance Company Launches Enticing Savings to All Customers - a New Loyalty Program ChristmasEveryMonth.com, a leading online retailer of discounted genuine brand fragrances recently launched a customer loyalty program to reward valued previous customers and to welcome new shoppers. - May 22, 2011 - ChristmasEveryMonth.com

ShopDollarD.com Adds Two Local Entrepreneurs to Product Mix ShopDollarD.com has become well known for undergarments and party supplies. Their latest addition to their family of products expand beyond undergarments and party supplies to outerwear, books, jewelry, and greeting cards. It is intended that all of these additions will help the local Hampton Roads community and economy. - December 10, 2010 - ShopDollarD.com

ShopDollarD.com to Increase Variety of Party Supplies ShopDollarD.com already carries many of the essential party supplies including plastic tablecloths, plastic table skirts, streamers, balloons and piñatas. Banners, gift bags, tiaras and tissue paper will be the new additions to the already large inventory. - November 14, 2010 - ShopDollarD.com

5dollarsorless.com is Re-Launched as a Niche Low Price Daily Deals Site 5dollarsorless.com lives up to its name by featuring Up to Date Deals that are Always Five Dollars or Less. - September 23, 2010 - 5dollarsorless.com

OrangeOnions.com Releases Free iPhone Game Application and a Chance to Win Free Gift Card iPhone users can now download the free game application created and offered by online discount merchant, OrangeOnions.com. After downloading, submitting a high score will automatically enter you into a drawing for a free OrangeOnions.com gift card. - February 12, 2010 - OrangeOnions.com

Hudson's Dirt Cheap is Expanding Again More and more people are looking for bargains these days and Hudson's Dirt Cheap is ready to meet their needs. Find out why this discount retailer has its customers coming from miles around just to see what's new. - August 27, 2009 - Hudson's Dirt Cheap

5dollarsorless.com Expands Its Health and Beauty Product Line 5dollarsorless.com, an online dollar store, has recently grown its health and beauty products to include many new brand name products. - August 14, 2009 - 5dollarsorless.com

Finally a True Online Dollar Store for the Bargain Savvy Shopper - 5dollarsorless.com 5dollarsorless.com is now open for business and brings the Dollar Store shopping experience to the Internet. - August 10, 2009 - 5dollarsorless.com