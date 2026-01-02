Recent Headlines
Atom Repairs Expands iPhone and Apple Device Repair Services Across Bengaluru
Atom Repairs, a Bengaluru-based mobile repair service, has expanded its iPhone and Apple device repair operations across the city. The company provides structured, technician-led solutions for screen damage, battery issues, charging problems and back glass repairs for consumers and businesses. - January 02, 2026 - Atom Repairs
SignalHaven Compliance Launches Online Tech Shop and Expands IT Services Across Western New York
SignalHaven Compliance has launched an online tech shop and expanded its remote and on-site IT support across Western New York. The company offers affordable new and refurbished devices, fast support for local businesses, and cybersecurity services — all without a physical storefront. - August 29, 2025 - SignalHaven Compliance
EK3 Technologies to Hosts Lunch and Learn Session: Executive Vision – Mastering Technology Obstacles for Business Growth
The release highlights actionable strategies for businesses to overcome technological barriers and unlock sustainable growth. It explores how leaders can effectively navigate technology-driven challenges, focusing on innovation, operational efficiency, and the tools needed to stay competitive in today’s evolving market. - January 25, 2025 - EK3 Technologies
EK3 Technologies Hosts Informative Lunch & Learn on AI, Productivity, and Cybersecurity
EK3 Technologies will host a Lunch & Learn on December 4, 2024, at 11 AM, titled “From AI Hacks to Cyber Attacks: What Every Business Owner Needs to Know.” The event will explore AI applications, productivity methods, and cybersecurity practices. Attendees will benefit from expert insights and networking opportunities. Advance registration is recommended, as space is limited. - November 16, 2024 - EK3 Technologies
EK3 Technologies Unveils LexSecure GPT: AI-Powered Legal Tool for Law Firms to Streamline Workflows and Enhance Cybersecurity
EK3 Technologies, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of LexSecure GPT, a cutting-edge AI tool specifically designed to empower legal professionals with AI-driven insights on legal tech and cybersecurity best practices. This new tool will revolutionize how law firms approach AI adoption and data protection. - November 09, 2024 - EK3 Technologies
MacMyDay, Inc. Teams Up with Universal E-Waste Collectors
MacMyDay, Inc. teams up with Universal E-Waste Recyclers to offer great e-waste services for businesses and individuals. - August 30, 2024 - MacMyDay, Inc.
SMS Datacenter Spotlighted on Ast Cybersecurity Podcast
Company Shares Expertise on Implementing a Layered Approach to Cybersecurity - August 03, 2024 - SMS Datacenter
Cole Technologies Announces NextGen, a Unified Managed IT, Security, and Compliance Solution Specifically for SMBs
Cole Technologies, a managed IT service provider, today announced the launch of NextGen - a combined managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance solution for businesses that have government contracts or otherwise have a need for heightened security and regulatory requirements. Through this new... - July 08, 2023 - Cole Technologies
CORE Networks Announced as a Top Louisiana IT Service Provider by UpCity
CORE Networks Named Louisiana's Best IT Service Provider by UpCity. CORE Networks is thrilled to announce that it has been named Louisiana's Best IT Service Provider by UpCity. This prestigious award recognizes the exceptional quality and service provided by CORE Networks to its clients. "We... - December 29, 2022 - CORE Networks
Renova Technology is Registered with the Massachusetts Gaming Commision
Renova Technology is registered with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to perform repairs on out-of-warranty commercial security equipment. - December 16, 2021 - Renova Technology
TotalBC Completes Acquisition of Enterprise Technologies, Inc. (ETI)
Technology company TotalBC, Inc., with offices in North and South Carolina, completes the acquisition of Enterprise Technologies, Inc. (ETI). - December 09, 2021 - TotalBC, Inc.
Your Tech Team Finds Increasing Demand for Ransomware Defense
Managed service provider Your Tech Team finds demand increasing sharply for ransomware defenses. Talks about the demands of clients, and the 3-2-1 rule of data backups. - August 09, 2021 - Your Tech Team, LLC
Offix Announces Opening of New Eastern Shore, Virginia Location
Offix is proud to announce the opening of its newest location, servicing the Eastern Shore region of Virginia and Maryland. The recent acquisition will allow Offix to further expand its position as premier dealer of document technology in Virginia. - August 04, 2021 - Offix
Renova Technology is Now Licensed to Perform Repairs of Commercial Security Equipment for Casinos in New Jersey
Renova Technology, a leader in aftermarket electronics repair, is now licensed to perform repairs of commercial security equipment for casinos in New Jersey, USA in accordance of with the Division of Gaming Enforcement. According to Renova, casino customers save substantially on each camera repair... - July 21, 2021 - Renova Technology
SBE Canada Ltd. Acquires Northern Optotronics Inc.
Acquisition further enhances leadership position in Healthcare field service. - June 24, 2021 - SBE Canada Ltd.
Media Moon Receives Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification by the State of Illinois
Award-Winning Hoffman Estates technology company was recently MBE certified by the State of Illinois. - October 03, 2020 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon Receives Prestigious BBB Complaint Free Award for 2019
Award Winning Hoffman Estates technology company received prestigious BBB Complaint Free award for 2019. - September 28, 2020 - Media Moon, LLC.
4 The Office Now Offering GoSafe Body Temperature Scanners
Go safely back into public spaces. GoSafe, a Qualcomm-based device. Scan for temperature, mask presence and facial recognition. Eliminate the need for personnel checking temperatures. - July 25, 2020 - 4 The Office
Renova Technology Celebrates 24 Year Anniversary
Renova Technology, a best in class after-market repair services provider celebrates 24 years of service. Renova was founded in 1996 in response to the expressed needs of one of the largest point of sale manufacturers in the United States. In the past 24 years, Renova has diversified it’s... - February 13, 2020 - Renova Technology
Techliance Declared Winners for Top App Development in Pakistan in TDA Global Agency Awards
Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA. - November 22, 2019 - Techliance
Media Moon Receives Nomination for Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics for Second Year in a Row
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently received a nomination for a prestigious BBB award for the second year in a row. - October 11, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
Houston Cyber Security Expert Featured in New Documentary Film, CYBER CRIME; Its Not a Question of "If," It’s a Question of "When"
CYBER CRIME is a documentary film about a growing plague in our expanding digital world. Billions of dollars a year are stolen or lost as a result. It destroys businesses and even lives. Are you the next victim? Join this journey, visiting with 10 of our nation’s leading experts in Cyber Security as they explore the world of cyber crime, it’s impact on our society, and most important of all, how you can avoid becoming a victim. - July 30, 2019 - Preactive IT Solutions
Opening Doors, Renova Technology Expands Access Control Repair Capabilities
Renova Technology announces added capabilities to after-market commerical security repair menu. Recognized in 2017, as “Top Company to Know” by SDM Magazine, Renova continues to open-doors, this time expanding Access Control infrastructure repair. The new addition to the menu is... - July 27, 2019 - Renova Technology
New Smart Home Startup RAW Tech is Now Online
RAW Technologies: Robots, AI, and Wireless Home Solutions - July 22, 2019 - RAW Technologies
Media Moon - Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) Gets Re-Accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Award Winning Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company re-accredited by BBB. - April 16, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon - Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) Renews Business License in Hoffman Estates
Award Winning Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company renewed business license in Hoffman Estates. - April 09, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon - Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) Renews Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce & Industry Membership
Award Winning Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company renewed membership with Hoffman Estates business organization. - April 04, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
InTech Solutions, Inc. Proves Security Starts with Great Culture
InTech Solutions, Inc. has been featured in the March 2019 Westmoreland Chamber Newsletter for creating a strong workplace culture. - March 13, 2019 - InTech Solutions Inc.
Media Moon Wins Small Business of the Year at the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce’s Celebration of Excellence
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company wins prestigious Small Business award at the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce Celebration of Excellence. - February 07, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
Small Business of the Year Nominee - Media Moon - to Attend The Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce’s Celebration of Excellence
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company that was nominated for Small Business of the Year is scheduled to attend special business celebration event. - January 31, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon Receives Nomination for Small Business of the Year for Second Year in a Row
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently received a nomination for a prestigious Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce and Industry award. - January 12, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
InKnowTech Launches Global Enterprise Management Center
InKnowTech is proud to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Global Enterprise Management Centre in Bengaluru, India. Built on a sprawling 22000 sq.ft. area, the Centre offers key infrastructure and critical business services required for running remote IT services and operations. - October 31, 2018 - InKnowTech
Media Moon Receives Nomination for Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently received a nomination for a prestigious BBB award. - August 21, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon Receives Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Recertification by the City of Chicago
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company was recently MBE recertified by the City of Chicago. - August 17, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon Announces Strategic Technology Partnership with Microsoft to Enhance Technology Service Delivery
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently partnered with Microsoft Corporation. - August 16, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon President Patricio Aguilar Appointed to Sustainability Commission by Village of Hoffman Estates Mayor William McLeod and Board of Trustees
President of Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology appointed Commissioner by Hoffman Estates Village Officials. - August 13, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon President Patricio Aguilar Met with Village of Hoffman Estates Mayor William McLeod and Board Regarding Appointment to Sustainability Commission
President of Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company met with Hoffman Estates Village officials regarding Sustainability Commission. - August 03, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
TechRestore Announces New Lifetime Guarantee on iPhone Repairs
TechRestore, an award-winning Mac and iPhone repair center will now offer a Lifetime Guarantee on all iPhone repairs. TechRestore, the proven leader in repair services for Apple Laptops, desktops iPhones, iPads, Chromebooks and more announced today that they have begun offering lifetime guarantees... - July 19, 2018 - TechRestore
Media Moon - Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) Renews Schaumburg Business Association (SBA) Membership
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company renewed membership with Schaumburg business organization. - July 11, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon President Patricio Aguilar Gave Remarks on Becoming a Green Business at Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce New Member Reception
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company’s President gave remarks on winning sustainability award. - July 10, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon Featured in Hoffman Estates CITIZEN Newsletter as a Green Business
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company is featured in Hoffman Estates newsletter. - July 10, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon President Patricio Aguilar Appointed as Hoffman Estates Park District Community Representative
President of Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company has been appointed as a community representative. - July 01, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon Green Business Award Ceremony to be Broadcast on the Village of Hoffman Estates’ Television Channel and Social Media
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company’s award ceremony is scheduled to be shown local television. - June 30, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon Honored as Green Business by the Village of Hoffman Estates Sustainability Commission, Mayor William McLeod, and the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company honored with a certificate presentation by Mayor William McLeod along with other community and organization representatives. - June 09, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon to be Honored by Village of Hoffman Estates and Mayor as Green Business
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company to be honored by Village of Hoffman Estates and Mayor McLeod for being eco-friendly. - June 01, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon Representatives Attended the Small Business Expo in Chicago as VIP Attendees
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company reps attended Chicago Expo as VIP attendees. - May 30, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon to be a VIP Attendee at Small Business Expo in Chicago
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company to be a VIP attendee at Chicago Expo. - May 24, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon, LLC. Recognized by Village of Hoffman Estates Sustainability Commission as Green Business
Media Moon, LLC. has been recognized by the Village of Hoffman Estates as a Green Business. This honor is exclusive to Hoffman Estates businesses and recognizes companies that demonstrate sustainable practices in order to make themselves more environmentally-friendly. "We're very pleased to... - May 23, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Fix My Site Pro Introduces WordPress Website Repair Services
The company helps webmasters all over the world get rid of malware, migrate sites, customize themes, and more. Fix My Site Pro is pleased to introduce their WordPress website installation and repair services. The company helps webmasters across the world fix issues and errors in a WordPress... - May 09, 2018 - Fix My Site Pro
TechRestore Announces New Advanced Care Service Solution for Technology Deployed in Education
TechRestore has just announced a new product for Education customers – TechRestore Advanced Care aka "TRAC." This is the first Advanced Care service solution designed to protect technology in the classroom. As an alternative to AppleCare Plus or other insurance coverage, the goal of... - April 26, 2018 - TechRestore