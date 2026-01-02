CYBER CRIME is a documentary film about a growing plague in our expanding digital world. Billions of dollars a year are stolen or lost as a result. It destroys businesses and even lives. Are you the next victim? Join this journey, visiting with 10 of our nation’s leading experts in Cyber Security as they explore the world of cyber crime, it’s impact on our society, and most important of all, how you can avoid becoming a victim. - July 30, 2019 - Preactive IT Solutions