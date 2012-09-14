PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA. - November 22, 2019 - Techliance
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently received a nomination for a prestigious BBB award for the second year in a row. - October 11, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
CYBER CRIME is a documentary film about a growing plague in our expanding digital world. Billions of dollars a year are stolen or lost as a result. It destroys businesses and even lives. Are you the next victim? Join this journey, visiting with 10 of our nation’s leading experts in Cyber Security as they explore the world of cyber crime, it’s impact on our society, and most important of all, how you can avoid becoming a victim. - July 30, 2019 - Preactive IT Solutions
RAW Technologies: Robots, AI, and Wireless Home Solutions - July 22, 2019 - RAW Technologies
Award Winning Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company re-accredited by BBB. - April 16, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
Award Winning Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company renewed business license in Hoffman Estates. - April 09, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
Award Winning Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company renewed membership with Hoffman Estates business organization. - April 04, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
InTech Solutions, Inc. has been featured in the March 2019 Westmoreland Chamber Newsletter for creating a strong workplace culture. - March 13, 2019 - InTech Solutions Inc.
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company wins prestigious Small Business award at the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce Celebration of Excellence. - February 07, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company that was nominated for Small Business of the Year is scheduled to attend special business celebration event. - January 31, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently received a nomination for a prestigious Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce and Industry award. - January 12, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
InKnowTech is proud to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Global Enterprise Management Centre in Bengaluru, India. Built on a sprawling 22000 sq.ft. area, the Centre offers key infrastructure and critical business services required for running remote IT services and operations. - October 31, 2018 - InKnowTech
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently received a nomination for a prestigious BBB award. - August 21, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company was recently MBE recertified by the City of Chicago. - August 17, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently partnered with Microsoft Corporation. - August 16, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
President of Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology appointed Commissioner by Hoffman Estates Village Officials. - August 13, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
President of Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company met with Hoffman Estates Village officials regarding Sustainability Commission. - August 03, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
TechRestore, an award-winning Mac and iPhone repair center will now offer a Lifetime Guarantee on all iPhone repairs.
TechRestore, the proven leader in repair services for Apple Laptops, desktops iPhones, iPads, Chromebooks and more announced today that they have begun offering lifetime guarantees on... - July 19, 2018 - TechRestore
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company renewed membership with Schaumburg business organization. - July 11, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company is featured in Hoffman Estates newsletter. - July 10, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company’s President gave remarks on winning sustainability award. - July 10, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
President of Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company has been appointed as a community representative. - July 01, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company’s award ceremony is scheduled to be shown local television. - June 30, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company honored with a certificate presentation by Mayor William McLeod along with other community and organization representatives. - June 09, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company to be honored by Village of Hoffman Estates and Mayor McLeod for being eco-friendly. - June 01, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company reps attended Chicago Expo as VIP attendees. - May 30, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company to be a VIP attendee at Chicago Expo. - May 24, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Media Moon, LLC. has been recognized by the Village of Hoffman Estates as a Green Business. This honor is exclusive to Hoffman Estates businesses and recognizes companies that demonstrate sustainable practices in order to make themselves more environmentally-friendly.
"We're very pleased to have... - May 23, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
The company helps webmasters all over the world get rid of malware, migrate sites, customize themes, and more.
Fix My Site Pro is pleased to introduce their WordPress website installation and repair services. The company helps webmasters across the world fix issues and errors in a WordPress website,... - May 09, 2018 - Fix My Site Pro
TechRestore has just announced a new product for Education customers – TechRestore Advanced Care aka "TRAC." This is the first Advanced Care service solution designed to protect technology in the classroom. As an alternative to AppleCare Plus or other insurance coverage, the goal of TRAC... - April 26, 2018 - TechRestore
New Bizconnectors.com provides responsive and richer content experience, new navigation, layout and refreshed look and feel. - March 14, 2018 - Bizconnectors
Bizconnectors has partnered with a number of leading VoIP and PBX vendors to provide the best modern phone system for organization of any size with different communication, application integration and collaboration needs. Software-based PBX offers variety of advantages for businesses today. Software-based... - January 30, 2018 - Bizconnectors
Phone Savers, the top choice for phone repair in Phoenix, is happy to announce the opening of a new store in Phoenix, AZ. The new flagship store is now open, offering all phone repairs, as well as device and accessories for sale.
The new Phone Savers store is located at 3552 E Corona Ave, Phoenix AZ... - December 02, 2017 - Phone Savers
The AVANT secure PC combined with Jentu Technologies Appliance are working to provide a new way to manage data efficiently, and eliminate the CyberSecurity risks of malware. An inexpensive solution (TCO) compared to today’s multi-million dollar cyber breach losses. - November 12, 2017 - Jentu Technologies Inc.
Annual List Features Trailblazing Solution Providers Transforming Business with Emerging Technologies
Solutions Squad Inc, Taking IT to the next level, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Solutions Squad Inc to its 2017 Next-Gen 250 list for the second year in a... - November 08, 2017 - Solutions Squad Inc
The structured cabling was spread over 5 floors with dedicated data cabling cabinets on each floor and cat6 cabling installed back to each. - November 06, 2017 - NM Cabling Solutions
Leading IT Support Company, HTL Support, has acquired Serviced Cloud – the long-established private Cloud Company.
HTL’s recent expansion has played a key role in the Serviced Cloud merger. The two companies have worked closely together for many years in what has been described as a natural... - October 30, 2017 - HTL Support
Chicago will benefit from a high end data recovery service provider who can help businesses and individuals recover important data from failed hard drives, RAIDs, and other storage devices. - October 11, 2017 - File Savers Data Recovery
Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners will be happy to hear that Phontronics in Schaumburg has recently added screen repair and water cleanout services for Samsung's flagship model smartphone. - October 11, 2017 - Phontronics
Phontronics, the highly rated electronics repair shop in Schaumburg, has tripled its repair space at a new, modern repair facility on Golf Rd. - August 30, 2017 - Phontronics
In preparation for the start of the European yachting season, NM Cabling is performing regular upgrade and maintenance work for a number of luxury yachts. - August 11, 2017 - NM Cabling Solutions
ReStoring Data now offers drone forensic services to its list of offerings which already includes data recovery and digital forensics for computers and mobile phones. - August 10, 2017 - ReStoring Data Inc.
Sentry Global Technologies Expands in the Midwest with a New Office Serving the Columbus, Ohio Metro Area - July 13, 2017 - Sentry Global Technologies
NM Cabling has had a busy start to the European yachting season, completing system refreshes and upgrades to a number of yachts. - July 07, 2017 - NM Cabling Solutions
The "Petya" virus is crippling computer networks in Europe and in The United States. Hospitals, Food Distributors and other companies here in the U.S. have been effected and all these attacks are easily prevented. - June 28, 2017 - Preactive IT Solutions
Tech Elite 250 list recognizes IT solution providers with deep technical expertise and premier certifications. - June 08, 2017 - Solutions Squad Inc
NM Cabling - Data Cabling Specialists were to begin in March 2017 a multi site, multi structured cabling project for London Film Design Company, Empire Design - April 05, 2017 - NM Cabling Solutions
1st IT met the criteria of collecting at least 50 reviews between January 1st 2016 and December 31st 2016. - March 08, 2017 - 1st IT
Technology company TotalBC with offices in North and South Carolina has been named to the Top 10 VoIP Solution providers 2017 by Enterprise Networking Magazine. TotalBC offers both Hosted VoIP and Traditional telephony solutions as well IT managed services nationwide. - March 03, 2017 - TotalBC, Inc.
NM Cabling Solutions, a major provider of data, network and AV cabling in the UK, has been awarded the warehouse and office installation project for the Schaltbau Transportation Group at their new premises in Milton Keynes. - March 03, 2017 - NM Cabling Solutions