Falcon Car Rental Launches New Website to Improve User Experience and Add New Rental Features Falcon Car Rental has recently launched its new website simplifying the process of renting an ultra-luxury vehicle. The new website offers guests a chance to create a profile. Once that profile is completed, renting an exotic vehicle is just a two-step process. All you have to do is select the car you... - June 04, 2019 - Falcon Car Rental

Accessible Transportation Means Independence for Connor The McCarty’s are a family who knows that life can change in an instant. Paul and Tanya McCarty live in Battleground, Washington with their two children. At the young age of seven, Conor, their son, was diagnosed with Ullrich Muscular Dystrophy, a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy. The doctors thought that he had only a mild case, but then things changed. Today, Conor will be getting an accessible minivan from United Access which will give him and his family their independence. - February 05, 2019 - United Access

Driver 1 Introduces Car Subscriptions for Young Drivers "Driver 1" launches a car subscription service exclusively for 17 to 24 year olds. Affordable and flexible monthly subscription for a nearly new first car. Hand it back when off to Uni and restart when you need it. - January 12, 2019 - Driver 1 Ltd

URentMe.com Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Start Engine Platform URentMe aims to be the USA's #1 simple-to-use Peer-to-Peer Marketplace for Powersports, RV's and motorized Watercraft. We believe we are the only existing online platform that offers full comprehensive insurance on all Powersports and RV's. At URentMe we provide additional peace of mind to owners by running Motor Vehicle checks on all prospective renters. URentMe is providing owners with earnings to at least offset their costs and earn additional income. - January 11, 2019 - URentMe.com

MoreRentalcars.com Becomes Environmentally Friendly Car Rental Business MoreRentalcars.com are pleased to announce that they are cooperating with the Environmental Defense Fund from the 1st of December as part of their campaign to support the environment. - December 13, 2018 - MoreRentalcars.com

Brummett Promoted to President and CEO of United Access United Access is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Brummett to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Richard May, former President and Founder, will be retiring from the day to day operations but will remain involved as the Chairman of the Board. In his position, Brummett will... - December 16, 2017 - United Access

Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing Opens a New Office for Its Customers, Offering a Wide Range of Features for Convenience and Ease Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing has been a reliable provider of cars for services like Uber and Lyft for a long time. Their users prefer their features over other similar services, and as a result, they have created a long line of loyal customers. The features and options offered by Friendly - TLC... - September 30, 2017 - Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing

Friendly Launches TLC Car Rental & Leasing Options for Drivers Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing CEO, Michael Grinman, announced the launch of the company's new website offering TLC car rental and leasing services that individuals can use to start their own ride sharing business. "We offer personalized service and different vehicle options to meet TLC drivers'... - August 26, 2017 - Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing

Discover an Unparalleled Wine Tour Experience with Napa Valley Tours and Transportation Napa, CA-based tour operator, Napa Valley Tours and Transportation is now offering custom wine tour experiences for those visiting the Napa region this summer season. As part of their custom tour services, the company provides access to professional drivers who have years of experience navigating the... - July 22, 2017 - Napa Valley Tours & Transportation

GetLocal Launches New Search Engine for Tours in Iceland GetLocal, the Icelandic booking service and tourist information centre launches a new version of its website with a new search engine containing more than 1000 tours and activities in Iceland. - April 18, 2017 - GetLocal

"TakeMe," Car and Bike Rental Platform for Business, Vacation and City Drives Brain Speed India Pvt Ltd, a mobility service provider, has set off to address the new epoch of customized commuting experiences and launched "TakeMe." - March 09, 2017 - TakeMe

Trusted Transportation Specialist for Wine Tasting Tours Napa Valley Tours & Transportation Offers Wedding and Anniversary Service Napa Valley Tours & Transportation's commitment to their guests is to create a memorable Wine Country experience that connects you to the bounty our beautiful Valley possesses. - December 30, 2016 - Napa Valley Tours & Transportation

Local Specialists in Napa Wine Tours Napa Valley Tours & Transportation Announce Appointment of New General Manager Napa Valley Tours & Transportation is a full service transportation company with two locations, one located right in the heart of downtown Napa, and the other located in the northern end of town. - December 30, 2016 - Napa Valley Tours & Transportation

Adventure Motorcycle Tours – Transylvania Live Launches Its 11 Day Motorbike Adventure Tour in Greece Tzatziki, souvlaki, greek salad, ouzo, winding roads, rich history and culture, ancient ruins – the best ingredients for a great motorcycle tour in the country of the mythological greek gods. - November 16, 2016 - Adventure Motorcycle Tours - Transylvania Live

FleetEurope Launches New Branding and Responsive Website FleetEurope, a leading independent vehicle management solutions provider, has announced a major rebrand, which sees the official launch of its new logo and a fully mobile responsive website. - November 09, 2016 - FleetEurope

Heading to Vilnius? Try Spark, One of Europe’s Few Electric Vehicle Sharing Services Vilnius – the capital of Lithuania and the very center of the continental Europe – is now one of the few cities in Europe where you can experience electric vehicle (EV) for a short-term rent. This is now possible by a newly launched EV sharing service Spark. The fleet of Spark contains 22... - August 01, 2016 - Ride Share

Carla Car Rental App Launches Android Version on Google Play Carla is available in 20,000 locations and 150 countries worldwide. Carla compares rental cars from 850 companies including all major car rental companies like Avis, Budget, Enterprise, National, Sixt, Hertz, Alamo, Thrifty, Europcar. It has an algorithm that selects the best value cars for the specific user. The algorithm combines factors such as price, size, make, supplier of the car plus the purpose of trip. After getting 200 rental cars from real time service, Carla compares all the cars and - July 02, 2016 - Carla

Fair Cancellation Policy Only at BestCarHire.com BestCarHire.com is an authority when it comes to vehicle rental. - February 10, 2016 - BestCarHire.com

Carla App Offering Personalized Car Rentals is Launching on AppStore Carla, personalized car rental app, is launching on AppStore in January. Carla will offer personalized car rentals from all major companies in 20,000 locations worldwide. Users can hire a car with ease. - January 13, 2016 - Carla

The Newest Mountain Road in Romania - Transbucegi Road – Now Included in Best of Transylvania Motorbike Tour by Adventure Motorcycle Tours - Transylvania Live Transbucegi Road reaching 1925m in altitude is now the newest mountain road in Romania. The road has been included in the motorbike tours organized by local adventure travel agencies starting 2016. - December 21, 2015 - Adventure Motorcycle Tours - Transylvania Live

Largest Global Provider of Expat Car Services Announces Exclusive Partnership with Enterprise Fleet Management in the U.S. ExpatRide International, a global industry leader in expat car services, announces its exclusive partnership with Enterprise Fleet Management. The partnership will take effect on November 17, 2015. - October 14, 2015 - ExpatRide International, Inc.

Local Rentals Service is Now Offering Family Car Rental on the Gold Coast Ready Car Rentals has begun providing family car rental services that are exclusively available for their customers based on the Gold Coast. - October 11, 2015 - Ready Car Rental

The Most Important Factors When Renting a Motorbike Adventure Motorcycle Tours has conducted a research between its guests to conclude in which way motorcyclists that rent motorbikes are more satisfied during the rides. 100 participants responded to a questionnaire and the results have helped the company make important decisions regarding the safety, comfort and satisfaction of the riders. - March 04, 2015 - Adventure Motorcycle Tours - Transylvania Live

Implementation Expertise and Knowledge of Past Releases Contributes to Successful Project Origin Delivers Implementation of Oracle Utilities Mobile Workforce Management Version 2.2.0.1 at ENSTAR. - February 05, 2015 - Premier Cash Car Rentals

AutoCarRentals.net Offers a Special Valentine’s Day To celebrate Valentine's Day and help couples enjoy it in a special way, AutoCarRentals.net is launching a special campaign that offers up to 10% discount on all car rentals in every location. These special prices are available already. - January 21, 2015 - autocarrentals.net

Soft Enduro Motorcycle Tour in Transylvania Soft enduro Motorcycle Adventure in Transylvania is a 7 day itinerary in the heart of the country, offering rides on some of the best soft enduro roads in the West Carpathians - Sunset Mountains. - January 17, 2015 - Adventure Motorcycle Tours - Transylvania Live

New Hire Brings Wealth of Experience to Origin Consulting’s Utility Client Engagements Scott Shirley Joins Origin as the Vice President of Delivery. - November 15, 2014 - Premier Cash Car Rentals

Miami Exotic Car Rentals Announces "Support South Florida" Charity Program Miami Exotic Car Rentals proudly announces the launch of its 'Support South Florida' charity program. Under the 'Support South Florida' program, qualifying charities can make use of the many performance and luxury vehicles on offer from Miami Exotic Car Rentals*. The car rentals offered can be used for... - November 04, 2014 - Miami Exotic Car Rentals

Premier Cash Car Rentals Adds Several New Cars to Its Fleet Rising Interest Rates and Threat of Identity Theft are Driving Demand for Cash-Only Services - October 18, 2014 - Premier Cash Car Rentals

Free Rentals for Families in Need amilies can now get car rental free of charge if they need to visit young family members in the hospital. Lucky Rentals, a NZ owned vehicle rental group, is helping out Kiwis when they want to visit sick relatives that aren’t close by. Lucky Rentals have recently introduced cars to their existing... - October 17, 2014 - Lucky Rentals

HuaHinHire Expands to a New Location The Hua Hin Hire company has recently moved to a larger new location within Hua Hin to accommodate its growing fleet of brand new vehicles. - October 09, 2014 - Hua Hin Hire

Aries Car Rental Strengthens Fleet for SUV Hire Aries Car Rental, a leading provider of car rental service in Perth, offers a wide selection of sports utility vehicles for car rental needs. Families planning a weekend getaway or groups visiting Perth can enjoy the flexibility of renting an SUV. - July 28, 2014 - Aries Car Rental

Win a Holiday Worth R20,000 by Finding The Rhino Orphanage Nissan Juke at the Duke of Edinburgh Championship South Africa’s most prestigious amateur golfing event - The Duke of Edinburgh Championship – supports The Rhino Orphanage’s "Post Your Selfie & Win" campaign. - May 07, 2014 - First Car Rental

First Car Rental and Lee-Anne Pace Pioneer Golf Day for Girls to Grow Women’s Golf Lee-Anne Pace, South Africa and Europe’s top female golfer, and First Car Rental are collaborating with some big names and brands in golf to bring to Franschhoek the inaugural First-Pace Golf Day for Girls, which will happen on 14 May 2014, at the award-winning Pearl Valley Golf & Country Estate, Franschhoek. - April 26, 2014 - First Car Rental

E-Z Rent-A-Car Celebrates 20 Years with Brand New Website and Giveaways E-Z Rent-A-Car has been providing travelers with the best value in current model year rental cars and customer service since 1994. This year, E-Z Rent-A-Car is celebrating its 20-Year Anniversary. They are determined to share their enthusiasm with their fans and loyal customers by kicking the year off... - April 24, 2014 - E-Z Rent A Car

Elephant Smashes First Car Rental Car in Kruger National Park The vehicle involved in the recent elephant incident at the Kruger National Park was a rental and it belonged to First Car Rental. The vehicle is a write off but the unfortunate euthanasia of the elephant by SANParks rangers after the incident, and the injuries to the passengers, could have been avoided. First Car Rental is investigating this incident very closely with a legal entity and should they find that the renter is responsible for the incident, they will pay for the vehicle in full. - January 23, 2014 - First Car Rental

Discover Car Hire Has Created an Infographic of Top 5 Ski Resorts for Experts It is winter again and skiers all around the world are looking for new experiences this season.To help skiing enthusiasts to choose their extreme skiing destination this season, DiscoverCarHire.com team has made an infographic containing 5 extreme skiing destinations. - December 02, 2013 - Discover Car Hire

HuaHinHire Appoint Director for Car Rental Services Hua Hin Hire accelerate their elite fleet into the car rental service industry in Hua Hin. - November 14, 2013 - Hua Hin Hire

Hua Hin Hire Drive Forward Into Car Rental Hua Hin Car Hire to include a wide range of vehicles for hire and offer such services as pick up and drop off locations nationwide. - October 10, 2013 - Hua Hin Hire

B. Renault and Asociados is Pleased to Announce the Release the Rentavillas Property Management System (PMS) Rentavillas PMS is an easy-to-use hospitality software application for short term and long term vacation rental properties including villa, condos, apartments, in addition to boutique Hotels, small inns and bed and breakfast operations. Rentavillas PMS is centered and based upon the Rentavillas GDS, The only true GDS for the vacation rental, boutique hotel, small inn and independent car rental industry. http://www.brenault.com and http://www.rentavillas.com - August 29, 2013 - B. Renault y Asociados

Proline Motors is Giving Away a Car 7 registrant's names will be chosen in a raffle and 1 lucky winner will hold the real key. Who will start the car? - August 14, 2013 - Proline Motors

Win with Drive South Africa Drive South Africa is running monthly competitions to help build a community of like-minded travellers. This month a South Africa road map is up for grabs. - August 08, 2013 - Drive South Africa

Scooter to Your Door Launches New Scooter Rental Business in Sarasota Company specializes in renting and delivering scooters and other beach-related items directly to their customers’ front door. - August 06, 2013 - Scooter To Your Door

First Car Rental Drives 2013 South African Women’s Open First Car Rental is proud to announce its support sponsorship of the 2013 South African Women’s Open. - April 21, 2013 - First Car Rental

Download the First Car Rental City Guide App and Explore South Africa This Easter For South Africans hitting the road this Easter, First Car Rental in association with Tourism Radio offers travellers the perfect companion to assist them during their stay in South Africa’s top cities. - March 27, 2013 - First Car Rental

First Car Rental "Badges" Big Events In recognition of First Car Rental's large contingent of sportsmen and women, in 2013 the car rental company will "badge" some of the big sporting events in March. - March 27, 2013 - First Car Rental

First Car Rental Earns Best in Car Hire Service in South Africa True to its payoff line: First In Car Hire, First In Service, First Car Rental has won 1st place at the highly-regarded South African Service Awards in the Travel and Related Services category beating all of its car hire competitors in South Africa. - March 25, 2013 - First Car Rental

CMH Adopt a School Project Update All staff at CMH, of which First Car Rental is wholly-owned subsidiary, embarked on an Adopt-A-School Project in an attempt to upgrade selected schools. - February 10, 2013 - First Car Rental

Free Website Linking, Traffic and Backlinks for Accommodation Providers Free Hotel, Vacation Rental, B&B website promotion launched by Airport-Car-Rent.com. Accommodation providers can have an exclusive position on each airport information page with links back to their website free of charge. - January 31, 2013 - Airport-Car-Rent.com