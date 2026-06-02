The vehicle involved in the recent elephant incident at the Kruger National Park was a rental and it belonged to First Car Rental. The vehicle is a write off but the unfortunate euthanasia of the elephant by SANParks rangers after the incident, and the injuries to the passengers, could have been avoided. First Car Rental is investigating this incident very closely with a legal entity and should they find that the renter is responsible for the incident, they will pay for the vehicle in full. - January 23, 2014 - First Car Rental