PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Win a VIP Game-Day Experience as New England Takes on Dallas in Foxborough to Support Angel Flight NE Angel Flight NE to raffle off a chance for two lucky winners to attend the Patriots vs. Cowboys game on November 24 in a luxury suite, with overnight accommodations. - October 24, 2019 - Angel Flight NE

TravelCar Celebrates One Year of Partnership with Air France TravelCar, an Air France partner since July 2018, makes life easier for travelers on their way to the airport with a parking reservation platform. - July 18, 2019 - TravelCar

TravelCar Announces Summer Parking Incentive Program for US and Canada Travel Agents Incentive offers 10% commission plus prizing. - June 21, 2019 - TravelCar

Mozio Adds TravelCar's Global Airport Parking Solution to Its Airport Ground Transportation Platform Mozio’s Travelers Now Able to Book Airport Parking in More Than 60 Countries Thanks to TravelCar’s Solution. - April 02, 2019 - TravelCar

TravelCar Partners with Toronto Pearson International Airport to Offer On-Airport Parking Through Its Platform Travelers Now Able To Book Six Official YYZ Airport Parking Options With TravelCar. - March 27, 2019 - TravelCar

First-of-a-Kind "Smart" Hotel in Airport Sleepbox, Inc., a first-of-a-kind micro-hotel company, launched its standalone smart hotel rooms inside of Washington Dulles Intl. Airport in November. The on-demand sleeping rooms are located after security, creating a travel experience like never before. - December 13, 2018 - Sleepbox

ST Engineering’s Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Evaluated for US Aviation Use ST Engineering today announced that its award-winning perimeter intrusion detection system, AgilFence PIDS has completed testing and evaluation by US-based National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. (Safe Skies). Safe Skies is an independent, third party non-profit organization funded by the Federal Aviation... - September 27, 2018 - ST Engineering

Sparkchasers Aircraft Services Named to The 2018 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies Inc. Magazine Unveils Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000; Sparkchasers Aircraft Services Ranks No. 3909 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 91 Percent. - August 17, 2018 - Sparkchasers Aircraft Services

Kipsu Announces Integration with Apple Business Chat Beta Kipsu announces its integration with Apple Business Chat Beta, which is now available in the U.S. on iOS 11.3 and higher. Apple Business Chat connects users directly with businesses through Apple’s Messages app, enabling personal and convenient conversations. This new integration enables Apple... - July 20, 2018 - Kipsu

Chicago Area Business Aviation Association Announces Brian Udell as Keynote Speaker for Safety Day, March 7, 2018 Wednesday March 7, 2018 at Hamburger University in Oak Brook, IL, CABAA hosts its 12th business aviation Safety Day: You don’t need a title to be a leader. Brian Udell will deliver the keynote presentation, followed by sessions on ground/ramp safety, legal liability, UAS activity, and personal safety. Safety Day follows a full-day Leadership PDP course presented by Scott Moore Tuesday 3/6 at DPA. For details or to register, visit https://www.cabaa.com/upcoming-events/cabaa-safety-day-2018 - March 06, 2018 - Business Aviation Insights

ZipPark Appoints a New CEO ZipPark, Inc., the industry leader in event and valet parking technology, today announced that it has appointed Carl Sgamboti, co-founder, as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2017. Barry Lazowski, co-founder, will continue on as President. “Carl is going to take ZipPark to the next... - May 17, 2017 - ZipPark

Kevin Valentine Joins TP3 Global as Chief Technical Officer TP3 Global expands it’s technical capabilities with the appointment of Kevin Valentine as Chief Technical Officer. - February 02, 2017 - TP3 Global

NAVBLUE’s N-Flight Planning Selected by Hawaiian Airlines to Transform Its Operations N-Flight Planning to be used for its fleet of airbus and Boeing aircraft and soon to be delivered Airbus A321NEO and Airbus A330-800NEO. - July 16, 2016 - NAVBLUE

Total Airport Services Awarded China Eastern Airlines Contract at Chicago O'Hare Company wins passenger-flight ground-handling contract with major Chinese carrier. - February 04, 2016 - Total Airport Services, LLC

AQT Solutions Introduces New Training System ATMS for Regulatory Compliance AQT Solutions is pleased to announce the launch of an important new training area for ATMS (Advanced Training Management System) for Highway, Railroad, Marine, Air and general muliti-modal and dangerous goods transportation. ATMS is specifically engineered for manufacturing and transportation logistics providers. This latest version of ATMS ensures training and recordkeeping compliance for this industry. - July 22, 2015 - AQT Solutions, Inc.

Sonic Sentinel, LLC Releases Innovative Model 14-1 Sonic Cannon Sonic Sentinel, LLC, is pleased to announce the release of its new, innovative Model 14-1 sonic wildlife hazing cannon. The propane fueled, solar powered Model 14-1 is designed to be compact, rugged, and technologically advanced. The portable Model 14-1 is the first product of its kind to offer a comprehensive... - December 24, 2014 - Sonic Sentinel, LLC

Regulatory Training Delivered for Air Botswana in Gaborone Monday July 14th saw the completion of the first training delivered for Air Botswana by Sofema Aviation Services. The subject matter was Electrical Wiring Interconnect Systems (EWIS) for Groups 3 – 8. - July 17, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services

Sofema Aviation Services Completes Safety Management System (SMS) Risk Assessment for Airports The course was held in the facility of their Romanian Training Partner – Romanian Air Services (RAS) at Baneasa Airport on Friday 4th July. - July 11, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services

Sofema Aviation Services Completes a 2 Days EASA OPS Regulation 2012 / 965 for Bulgarian CAA Sofema Aviation Services is very pleased to continue its relationship with the Bulgarian CAA by providing support for EASA OPS Regulation 965. The training covers the essential elements associated with the requirements of Regulation 965/2012 which has a significant impact affecting all European Operators. EASA... - June 13, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services

Sofema Aviation Services Supports SMS Training for Airbus Malaysia May 2014 saw Razali Idrizi, a technical trainer of their partner organisation D'viation Solution, deliver Safety Management System Training consisting of SMS Introduction for Safety and Quality Managers for Airbus Malaysia. This course was organised and managed by D’viation Solution. Subjects... - June 07, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services

SAS Completes Post Holder Training For Etihad SAS is pleased to announce the completion of Maintenance Post Holder Training for UAE Airline Etihad - one of the fastest growing airlines in commercial aviation. - June 07, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services

SAS Completion of an “In Company” Regulatory Training for Montenegro Airlines - EASA Compliance Management and Auditing Tues Jun 2nd saw the completion of an “In Company” regulatory training for Montenegro Airlines covering EASA Compliance Management and Auditing. - June 06, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services

Sofema Aviation Services to Deliver Safety Management System Training – Joburg South Africa Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to offer SMS Implementation and Risk Management Training. - May 31, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services

Large Scale Aircraft Documentation Management Sofema Aviation Services SAS is very pleased to be able to offer a niche documentation solution. If you have not seen an integrated electronic documentation management system before then this will be of significant interest. Providing Solutions to the problems of communicating Aviation technical information... - May 29, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services

Corporate Air Parts Presents Land Shark An instant survival shelter and a good tool for a bad day. Land Shark is designed to save your life from hostile elements on land or in water. Its patented design keeps you warm, dry, and visible to search & rescue crews for miles. When traveling into the unknown, always bring your Land Shark. - August 15, 2013 - Corporate Air Parts

Pharmaceutical Shippers Adopt Radical New Pallet Protection Leading shippers of controlled ambient pharmaceuticals are protecting temperature sensitive pallets with a revolutionary new solar material specifically designed to reflect direct sun and prevent air exchange during risk points and temperature spikes in the supply chain. The innovative new SilverSkin... - April 20, 2013 - TP3 Global

TP3 Global Launches with SilverSkin Thermal Covers Founding Director, Peter Lockett, will today announce the launch of TP3 Global Ltd to provide specialist thermal covers for temperature sensitive pharmaceutical and perishable logistics. Specifically designed for the needs of shipping ambient pharmaceuticals, the first product range to be "uncovered"... - November 03, 2012 - TP3 Global

New Clients and New Features for AQT’s Aviation Training Management System (ATMS) AQT Solutions has announced at the World Aviation Training Symposium (WATS 2012) the new customers who have adopted AQT’s Aviation Training Management System(TM) - ATMS(TM) - since WATS 2011. AQT also announced at the show the new features of the soon-to-be released ATMS version 5.0. New ATMS... - May 09, 2012 - AQT Solutions, Inc.

Azul Brazilian Airlines Chooses AQT Solutions’ Aviation Training Management System (ATMS) Azul Brazilian Airlines has selected the Aviation Training Management System - ATMS - from Napa, California’s AQT Solutions. The complete training management and learning management system (LMS) will eliminate paper, reduce costs, and ensure regulatory compliance. ATMS supports the FAA’s Advanced Qualification Program (AQP) and the Alternative Training and Qualification Programme (ATQP). Azul expects other South American airlines to follow its example and implement ATMS. - January 09, 2012 - AQT Solutions, Inc.

G2 Secure Staff Announces Brand New G2 Mobile Website G2 Secure Staff announced today they launched a brand new Mobile website called G2 Mobile for people to access while they’re on the run. After the release of their new website two weeks prior, they decided to go mobile. Through the G2 Mobile, customers are able to scan services, download wallpapers... - December 17, 2011 - G2 Secure Staff

Cloud-Based Software Helps Airport Operator Cut Labor Costs by 35% Empower Decision Systems’ FleetChief Cloud Ramp Service Optimization Technology reduced lav and water service vendor's labor costs by 35% and cut other costs by 25% while also improving service. - November 09, 2011 - Empower Decision Systems, Inc.

Elite Line Services (ELS) the Leader in Airport Equipment Maintenance Services Announces the Start of a New Contract at the Tom Bradley International Terminal, LAX ELS announces the commencement of its Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract responsibility for the new inline Baggage Handling System (BHS) and Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBB) at the recently renovated Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT). The BHS is approximately 14,500 linear feet, has... - October 26, 2011 - Elite Line Services

Aeroplex / Aerolease Group - Working with the Children's Burn Foundation to Make a Child's Dream Come True 9-year-old Walter Gomez, Jr. and 7-year-old sister Ebony earn their wings four years after tragic car fire (Van Nuys, CA, Sept. 15, 2010) – Involved in a devastating car fire in April 2004, today 9-year-old Walter Gomez, Jr. and his 7-year-old sister Ebony fulfilled a dream of flying by taking the controls of a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft in the skies above Los Angeles. - April 01, 2011 - Aeroplex / Aerolease Group

InstaParking Announced Today That They Will Cross Promote DiBella’s Old Fashioned Submarines to Its Customers at the Buffalo Airport InstaParking LLC announced this week the addition of DiBella’s Old Fashioned Submarines to its Advertising Program. Customers that park with InstaParking at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be given a coupon when they return for their car that can be redeemed for a medium drink at... - September 16, 2010 - InstaParking LLC

Sector Expert Makes Innovative Website Available to All Aviation data experts Aviation Analytics make UK air passenger data available via a demonstration business intelligence tool - June 09, 2010 - Aviation Analytics Limited

SHEALD Inc Updates Pilot eLog with Significant New Features for Pilots SHEALD Inc. has released a major update to its well-received Pilot eLog electronic logbook program and now includes 12 new categories for logging time against plus the ability to export the logbook to Excel for custom analysis and reporting. - June 07, 2010 - SHEALD Incorporated

Pilot eLog: User-Friendly and Powerful Electronic Logbook Released for Pilots Pilot eLog is a robust, feature-rich, cross-platform electronic logbook for private pilots. The main logbook screen is uncluttered yet provides a wealth of information to the pilot without having to go to other screens for primary information. - April 30, 2010 - SHEALD Incorporated

Airport Analytics Powered by QlikView, Allows Cork Airport to Win New Business – Aviation Analytics Customer Success Story Aviation Analytics customer success story about Cork Airport winning new business thanks to its use of the Airport Analytics product powered by QlikView. - March 18, 2010 - Aviation Analytics Limited

Aviation Analytics Have the Answer for Airport Managers Faced with Only Six Months to Prove Sustained Route Profitability With domineering airlines appearing to hold the power in the relationship, Aviation Analytics discusses options for airport managers to take control of their business. - February 15, 2010 - Aviation Analytics Limited

Aviation Experts Release New Emission Trading Software for Airlines Aviation Experts, a consulting company specialized in the aviation sector, recently developed a software solution to manage ETS activities. - December 30, 2009 - Aviation Experts

Plane Guts, Based Out of Tyler TX, Begins Unique Pricing Method for Aircraft and Jet Interior Remodels Plane Guts, by buying bulk materials and passing the savings onto the customer, has reset the aircraft remodel industry. Their upfront pricing and easy to receive quotes give them a leg up on other interior companies. - December 25, 2009 - Plane Guts

Magnetic Automation Corp Building for Continued Success Magnetic Automation Corp announces the promotion of Brian McNeill to Sales Director and Chris Fuchs to Manager OEM Sales. - January 30, 2009 - Magnetic Automation Corporation

Hartsfield-Jackson Launches YouTube Channel Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport, recently launched an official YouTube channel to support the Airport's ongoing social media campaign. Hartsfield-Jackson's official YouTube channel can be found at www.youtube.com/atlantahartsfield. - January 23, 2009 - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Jeppesen and Civil Aviation University of China Partner to Meet High Demand for New Pilots Jeppesen has entered into an agreement with the Civil Aviation University of China (CAUC) to develop and deliver standardized ab initio pilot training courses that are approved by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). China continues to experience high demand for qualified airline pilots,... - December 20, 2008 - Jeppesen

Redbird and Xwind Move Flight Training in a Whole New Direction Redbird Flight Simulations, Inc. and Xwind, LLC join forces to bring affordable motion technologies to the flight training industry. - September 18, 2008 - Redbird Flight Simulations, Inc.

Magnetic Automation Corp Announces New Vice President Stefan Tea accepts the position and role as Vice President of Magnetic Automation Corp, a leading manufacturer of vehicle and pedestrian access control products. - August 15, 2008 - Magnetic Automation Corporation

New Parking and Revenue Control Systems (PARCS) from Magnetic Automation Corp Magnetic Automation Corp's Parking and Revenue Control Systems (PARCS) have become the solutions of choice for parking operators around the world. - January 25, 2008 - Magnetic Automation Corporation

Magnetic Automation Corp Releases Electric K-12 Crash Rated Vehicle Barriers for High Security Applications As an alternative to expensive AVI (Automatic Vehicle Identification) systems, Magnetic Automation Corp now offers a cost effective parking control system combining video security and revenue collection. Attendants are able to visually confirm whether the car matches the owner using digital images corresponding to the issued ticket. The primary objective of this system is to prevent vehicle theft. - December 23, 2006 - Magnetic Automation Corporation

Magnetic Autocontrol Releases New MHTM Powered Pedestrian Entrance Control Turnstiles and Retractable Barriers After years of development and testing, Magnetic Autocontrol announces the release of its new pedestrian entrance control MPP Turnstiles and MPR Retractable Wing Barriers powered by MHTMTM drive technology. Product benefits and features include maintenance-free, noise-free and multi-million cycle operation. Additional advancements include a new Automatic Return Drop Arm option for the MPP waist high turnstile. - July 21, 2006 - Magnetic Automation Corporation