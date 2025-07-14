Recent Headlines
PaxUp Launches New Platform to Transform Airport Route Development and Air Service Planning
PaxUp Aviation Insights GmbH today announced the launch of PaxUp, a next-generation, cloud-based analytics platform that empowers airports, tourism authorities, and government stakeholders to develop new air services and pitch new routes to airlines more effectively. - July 14, 2025 - PaxUp Aviation Insights GmbH
USAF Awards Contract to Essential Aero to Help Advance and Automate Air Base Operations
Essential Aero announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract focused on use of autonomy and AI to mitigate foreign object debris (FOD) on the flightline and address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory... - October 23, 2024 - Essential Aero
Airpark Inc. Helps Travelers Avoid Huge Price Increases for Parking
New summer parking rates are set to go into effect Thursday at LaGaurdia and JFK airports in Queens, as well as Newark Liberty International Airport, the Port Authority said. It could cost drivers up to $20 more to park their cars, depending on the airport and what garage or lot is being used. - June 21, 2023 - Airpark Inc.
Zing Robotics Adds Dennis Muilenburg to Advisory Board
Zing Robotics today announced the addition of Dennis Muilenburg, former Chief Executive Officer of The Boeing Company and current Chairman & CEO of New Vista Capital to its Board of Advisors. Muilenburg’s extensive engineering, leadership and aerospace experience will come in handy for... - August 25, 2021 - Zing Robotics
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Uses AllGoVision Video Analytics to Enhance Passenger Safety
Advanced Queue Management Solution uses Artificial Intelligence to determine queue count, waiting time and service time to enhance passenger experience. Technology solution to help ensure safety protocol of social distancing. - June 18, 2021 - AllGoVision Technologies
Angel Flight NE Celebrates 25th Year of Service
Angel Flight NE celebrates silver jubilee of bringing smiles & hope to patients by coordinating free air transportation to life-saving medical care. - May 27, 2021 - Angel Flight NE
BagsID Selected for FTE APEX Business Model Transformation Think Tank
The global competition sought the brightest minds and most innovative ideas in "Redefining the Baggage Experience.” - May 22, 2021 - BagsID Network
TAC Air and The Wall Street Journal Launch Digital Newspaper Distribution for Business Aviation Executives
To minimize touchpoints and promote safe and healthy environments for customers and employees, TAC Air has partnered with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) to launch the private aviation industry’s first digital newspaper amenity program. - December 05, 2020 - TAC Air
Randolph Partners with Non-Profit Angel Flight NE
Give a Pair, Change a Life Holiday Campaign Helps Fund a Flight. - November 09, 2020 - Angel Flight NE
TAC Air Expands Far North with Acquisition of Prior Aviation FBO at Buffalo Niagara International Airport
TAC Air - BUF location brings the network count to 16 U.S. FBOs. - October 02, 2020 - TAC Air
Sundance Media Group Announces Drone Training Reseller Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation
Agreement Provides Certified Drone Training to Government Agencies and Organizations Across the U.S. - June 03, 2020 - Sundance Media Group, LLC
Angel Flight NE Holding First Annual 5K on the Runway Presented by JetBlue at Logan International Airport Boston on May 3
600 Runners/Walkers to participate in unique 5K event at Logan International Airport to raise funds and awareness for Angel Flight NE. - February 29, 2020 - Angel Flight NE
Cape Air Springs Into Partnership with TravelCar Airport Parking
Partnership Marks 21st Airline Partnership for TravelCar - February 13, 2020 - TravelCar
Win a VIP Game-Day Experience as New England Takes on Dallas in Foxborough to Support Angel Flight NE
Angel Flight NE to raffle off a chance for two lucky winners to attend the Patriots vs. Cowboys game on November 24 in a luxury suite, with overnight accommodations. - October 24, 2019 - Angel Flight NE
TravelCar Celebrates One Year of Partnership with Air France
TravelCar, an Air France partner since July 2018, makes life easier for travelers on their way to the airport with a parking reservation platform. - July 18, 2019 - TravelCar
TravelCar Announces Summer Parking Incentive Program for US and Canada Travel Agents
Incentive offers 10% commission plus prizing. - June 21, 2019 - TravelCar
Mozio Adds TravelCar's Global Airport Parking Solution to Its Airport Ground Transportation Platform
Mozio’s Travelers Now Able to Book Airport Parking in More Than 60 Countries Thanks to TravelCar’s Solution. - April 02, 2019 - TravelCar
TravelCar Partners with Toronto Pearson International Airport to Offer On-Airport Parking Through Its Platform
Travelers Now Able To Book Six Official YYZ Airport Parking Options With TravelCar. - March 27, 2019 - TravelCar
First-of-a-Kind "Smart" Hotel in Airport
Sleepbox, Inc., a first-of-a-kind micro-hotel company, launched its standalone smart hotel rooms inside of Washington Dulles Intl. Airport in November. The on-demand sleeping rooms are located after security, creating a travel experience like never before. - December 13, 2018 - Sleepbox
ST Engineering’s Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Evaluated for US Aviation Use
ST Engineering today announced that its award-winning perimeter intrusion detection system, AgilFence PIDS has completed testing and evaluation by US-based National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. (Safe Skies). Safe Skies is an independent, third party non-profit organization funded by the Federal... - September 27, 2018 - ST Engineering
Sparkchasers Aircraft Services Named to The 2018 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Inc. Magazine Unveils Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000; Sparkchasers Aircraft Services Ranks No. 3909 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 91 Percent. - August 17, 2018 - Sparkchasers Aircraft Services
Kipsu Announces Integration with Apple Business Chat Beta
Kipsu announces its integration with Apple Business Chat Beta, which is now available in the U.S. on iOS 11.3 and higher. Apple Business Chat connects users directly with businesses through Apple’s Messages app, enabling personal and convenient conversations. This new integration enables... - July 20, 2018 - Kipsu
Chicago Area Business Aviation Association Announces Brian Udell as Keynote Speaker for Safety Day, March 7, 2018
Wednesday March 7, 2018 at Hamburger University in Oak Brook, IL, CABAA hosts its 12th business aviation Safety Day: You don’t need a title to be a leader. Brian Udell will deliver the keynote presentation, followed by sessions on ground/ramp safety, legal liability, UAS activity, and personal safety. Safety Day follows a full-day Leadership PDP course presented by Scott Moore Tuesday 3/6 at DPA. For details or to register, visit https://www.cabaa.com/upcoming-events/cabaa-safety-day-2018 - March 06, 2018 - Business Aviation Insights
ZipPark Appoints a New CEO
ZipPark, Inc., the industry leader in event and valet parking technology, today announced that it has appointed Carl Sgamboti, co-founder, as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2017. Barry Lazowski, co-founder, will continue on as President. “Carl is going to take ZipPark to the... - May 17, 2017 - ZipPark
Kevin Valentine Joins TP3 Global as Chief Technical Officer
TP3 Global expands it’s technical capabilities with the appointment of Kevin Valentine as Chief Technical Officer. - February 02, 2017 - TP3 Global
NAVBLUE’s N-Flight Planning Selected by Hawaiian Airlines to Transform Its Operations
N-Flight Planning to be used for its fleet of airbus and Boeing aircraft and soon to be delivered Airbus A321NEO and Airbus A330-800NEO. - July 16, 2016 - NAVBLUE
Total Airport Services Awarded China Eastern Airlines Contract at Chicago O'Hare
Company wins passenger-flight ground-handling contract with major Chinese carrier. - February 04, 2016 - Total Airport Services, LLC
AQT Solutions Introduces New Training System ATMS for Regulatory Compliance
AQT Solutions is pleased to announce the launch of an important new training area for ATMS (Advanced Training Management System) for Highway, Railroad, Marine, Air and general muliti-modal and dangerous goods transportation. ATMS is specifically engineered for manufacturing and transportation logistics providers. This latest version of ATMS ensures training and recordkeeping compliance for this industry. - July 22, 2015 - AQT Solutions, Inc.
Sonic Sentinel, LLC Releases Innovative Model 14-1 Sonic Cannon
Sonic Sentinel, LLC, is pleased to announce the release of its new, innovative Model 14-1 sonic wildlife hazing cannon. The propane fueled, solar powered Model 14-1 is designed to be compact, rugged, and technologically advanced. The portable Model 14-1 is the first product of its kind to offer a... - December 24, 2014 - Sonic Sentinel, LLC
Regulatory Training Delivered for Air Botswana in Gaborone
Monday July 14th saw the completion of the first training delivered for Air Botswana by Sofema Aviation Services. The subject matter was Electrical Wiring Interconnect Systems (EWIS) for Groups 3 – 8. - July 17, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services
Sofema Aviation Services Completes Safety Management System (SMS) Risk Assessment for Airports
The course was held in the facility of their Romanian Training Partner – Romanian Air Services (RAS) at Baneasa Airport on Friday 4th July. - July 11, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services
Sofema Aviation Services Completes a 2 Days EASA OPS Regulation 2012 / 965 for Bulgarian CAA
Sofema Aviation Services is very pleased to continue its relationship with the Bulgarian CAA by providing support for EASA OPS Regulation 965. The training covers the essential elements associated with the requirements of Regulation 965/2012 which has a significant impact affecting all European... - June 13, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services
SAS Completes Post Holder Training For Etihad
SAS is pleased to announce the completion of Maintenance Post Holder Training for UAE Airline Etihad - one of the fastest growing airlines in commercial aviation. - June 07, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services
Sofema Aviation Services Supports SMS Training for Airbus Malaysia
May 2014 saw Razali Idrizi, a technical trainer of their partner organisation D'viation Solution, deliver Safety Management System Training consisting of SMS Introduction for Safety and Quality Managers for Airbus Malaysia. This course was organised and managed by D’viation... - June 07, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services
SAS Completion of an “In Company” Regulatory Training for Montenegro Airlines - EASA Compliance Management and Auditing
Tues Jun 2nd saw the completion of an “In Company” regulatory training for Montenegro Airlines covering EASA Compliance Management and Auditing. - June 06, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services
Sofema Aviation Services to Deliver Safety Management System Training – Joburg South Africa
Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to offer SMS Implementation and Risk Management Training. - May 31, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services
Large Scale Aircraft Documentation Management
Sofema Aviation Services SAS is very pleased to be able to offer a niche documentation solution. If you have not seen an integrated electronic documentation management system before then this will be of significant interest. Providing Solutions to the problems of communicating Aviation technical... - May 29, 2014 - Sofema Aviation Services
Corporate Air Parts Presents Land Shark
An instant survival shelter and a good tool for a bad day. Land Shark is designed to save your life from hostile elements on land or in water. Its patented design keeps you warm, dry, and visible to search & rescue crews for miles. When traveling into the unknown, always bring your Land Shark. - August 15, 2013 - Corporate Air Parts
Pharmaceutical Shippers Adopt Radical New Pallet Protection
Leading shippers of controlled ambient pharmaceuticals are protecting temperature sensitive pallets with a revolutionary new solar material specifically designed to reflect direct sun and prevent air exchange during risk points and temperature spikes in the supply chain. The innovative new... - April 20, 2013 - TP3 Global
TP3 Global Launches with SilverSkin Thermal Covers
Founding Director, Peter Lockett, will today announce the launch of TP3 Global Ltd to provide specialist thermal covers for temperature sensitive pharmaceutical and perishable logistics. Specifically designed for the needs of shipping ambient pharmaceuticals, the first product range to be... - November 03, 2012 - TP3 Global
New Clients and New Features for AQT’s Aviation Training Management System (ATMS)
AQT Solutions has announced at the World Aviation Training Symposium (WATS 2012) the new customers who have adopted AQT’s Aviation Training Management System(TM) - ATMS(TM) - since WATS 2011. AQT also announced at the show the new features of the soon-to-be released ATMS version 5.0. New... - May 09, 2012 - AQT Solutions, Inc.
Azul Brazilian Airlines Chooses AQT Solutions’ Aviation Training Management System (ATMS)
Azul Brazilian Airlines has selected the Aviation Training Management System - ATMS - from Napa, California’s AQT Solutions. The complete training management and learning management system (LMS) will eliminate paper, reduce costs, and ensure regulatory compliance. ATMS supports the FAA’s Advanced Qualification Program (AQP) and the Alternative Training and Qualification Programme (ATQP). Azul expects other South American airlines to follow its example and implement ATMS. - January 09, 2012 - AQT Solutions, Inc.
G2 Secure Staff Announces Brand New G2 Mobile Website
G2 Secure Staff announced today they launched a brand new Mobile website called G2 Mobile for people to access while they’re on the run. After the release of their new website two weeks prior, they decided to go mobile. Through the G2 Mobile, customers are able to scan services, download... - December 17, 2011 - G2 Secure Staff
Cloud-Based Software Helps Airport Operator Cut Labor Costs by 35%
Empower Decision Systems’ FleetChief Cloud Ramp Service Optimization Technology reduced lav and water service vendor's labor costs by 35% and cut other costs by 25% while also improving service. - November 09, 2011 - Empower Decision Systems, Inc.
Elite Line Services (ELS) the Leader in Airport Equipment Maintenance Services Announces the Start of a New Contract at the Tom Bradley International Terminal, LAX
ELS announces the commencement of its Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract responsibility for the new inline Baggage Handling System (BHS) and Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBB) at the recently renovated Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT). The BHS is approximately 14,500 linear feet,... - October 26, 2011 - Elite Line Services
Aeroplex / Aerolease Group - Working with the Children's Burn Foundation to Make a Child's Dream Come True
9-year-old Walter Gomez, Jr. and 7-year-old sister Ebony earn their wings four years after tragic car fire (Van Nuys, CA, Sept. 15, 2010) – Involved in a devastating car fire in April 2004, today 9-year-old Walter Gomez, Jr. and his 7-year-old sister Ebony fulfilled a dream of flying by taking the controls of a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft in the skies above Los Angeles. - April 01, 2011 - Aeroplex / Aerolease Group
InstaParking Announced Today That They Will Cross Promote DiBella’s Old Fashioned Submarines to Its Customers at the Buffalo Airport
InstaParking LLC announced this week the addition of DiBella’s Old Fashioned Submarines to its Advertising Program. Customers that park with InstaParking at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be given a coupon when they return for their car that can be redeemed for a medium drink... - September 16, 2010 - InstaParking LLC
Sector Expert Makes Innovative Website Available to All
Aviation data experts Aviation Analytics make UK air passenger data available via a demonstration business intelligence tool - June 09, 2010 - Aviation Analytics Limited
SHEALD Inc Updates Pilot eLog with Significant New Features for Pilots
SHEALD Inc. has released a major update to its well-received Pilot eLog electronic logbook program and now includes 12 new categories for logging time against plus the ability to export the logbook to Excel for custom analysis and reporting. - June 07, 2010 - SHEALD Incorporated
Pilot eLog: User-Friendly and Powerful Electronic Logbook Released for Pilots
Pilot eLog is a robust, feature-rich, cross-platform electronic logbook for private pilots. The main logbook screen is uncluttered yet provides a wealth of information to the pilot without having to go to other screens for primary information. - April 30, 2010 - SHEALD Incorporated