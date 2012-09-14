PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

EPSCO-RA Announce Sponsorship of LISW 2019 Global maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor London International Shipping Week. - April 08, 2019 - EPSCO-RA

World Leading Shipping Cyber Security Specialist, EPSCO-RA Sponsors AMMITEC (The Association of Maritime Managers in Information Technology and Communications) EPSCO- RA Proudly Announce Gold Sponsorship of Maritime Association for 2019. - February 16, 2019 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Sponsor "Phish & Ships" Maritime Newsletter Leading shipping cyber security company proudly announce headline sponsorship of maritime newsletter for December 2018. - December 05, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Maritime Cyber Security Service Sponsors OSEA Exhibition & Conference 2018 Asia’s most established Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference will take place between 27 – 29 November at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore. - November 27, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Launches Their Maritime Cyber Security Seminars Titled, "Why We're Losing the Cyber Security War & What You Should be Doing About It" Leading maritime cyber security firm, Epsco-Ra announces their series of progressive seminars to the international shipping community beginning in Hamburg, Germany on 13th November, followed by Limassol, Cyprus on 20th November 2018. - November 08, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-RA Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Sponsor Cyber Resilience Forum at SMM, Hamburg Maritime cyber security specialists proudly announce their Welcome Coffee/Tea Sponsorship at Digital Ship Maritime Cyber Resilience Forum, taking place at 09:45 during SMM Fair on 5th September 2018. - August 01, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-RA, Proud Contributor to the Cyprus Shipping Chamber Vulnerability Management Case Study Leading maritime cyber security specialists are honoured to have participated in a Cyprus Shipping Chamber White Paper. - June 07, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-RA Sponsors European Maritime Cyber Risk Management Summit 2018, London Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists, Epsco-Ra are pleased to announce their Lunch Sponsorship of the third European Maritime Cyber Risk Management Summit on 15th June 2018, in association with Norton Rose Fulbright, at their offices in London. - May 09, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-RA Sponsors SAFETY4SEA Conference, Cyprus Maritime cyber security specialist proudly sponsor inaugural maritime conference. - April 13, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-RA Sponsors Digital Ship Maritime CIO Forum, Cyprus Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists proudly announce their Morning Coffee Break Sponsorship of Digital Ship CIO Forum, taking place at the Carob Mill Congress Venue in the Richard and Berengaria Ballroom, Limassol on 27th March 2018. - March 20, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Sponsors Digital Ship Maritime Cyber Resilience Forum, Singapore Leading maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor cyber forum taking place during APM – Asia Pacific Maritime on 15th March 2018. - February 26, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

Epsco (Cyprus) Ltd and EPSCO-Ra Security Sponsor "Navigating the New Norm" Forum by Wista Cyprus Marine Service Provider and Maritime Cyber Security Specialist extend their support by sponsoring event organised by Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, Cyprus. - February 10, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Sponsors Maravilhosa’s Third Panel Discussion, “Shipping: An Industry of Passion, Knowledge and Experience – Part 3” Global leader in managed maritime cyber security demonstrate their support to local Shipping community by sponsoring Maravilhosa's Third Panel Discussion. - January 10, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-RA Sponsors Digital Ship Conference & Exhibition, Athens Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists proudly sponsor 15th Annual Maritime Conference & Exhibition, Athens. - October 28, 2017 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Global Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Support the "Be Cyber Aware at Sea" Campaign Maritime cyber security service experts, EPSCO-Ra demonstrates support for global marine cyber awareness campaign. - October 14, 2017 - EPSCO-RA

ShipSecure Mitigating the Maritime Cyber Threat Today World-Link Communications announced the availability of its ShipSecure suite of cyber defense services. ShipSecure is the first comprehensive cyber security service offered to the shipping community. ShipSecure suite provides services that mitigate the cyber threat against vessels by delivering real time threat assessment and defense over the satellite data stream. - June 06, 2017 - World-Link Communications, Inc

Smartcom Software’s TeamSurv Help Keeps Bottoms Clean Smartcom Software is using its TeamSurv technology in the SeaFront research project, developing next generation anti-foulings. - April 09, 2014 - Smartcom Software Ltd

TeamSurv Endorsed by European Space Agency and ESNC TeamSurv gains support from the European Space Agency and wins 2nd prize in UK arm of European Satellite Navigation Challenge. - November 10, 2013 - Smartcom Software Ltd

The Courier Company (UK) Ltd First to Achieve 100% Carbon Neutral Status Milton Keynes based, The Courier Company (UK) Ltd, is the first courier company in the UK to achieve PAS 2060 certification, meaning they have achieved 100% carbon neutral status throughout their entire operation. To achieve this standard, The Courier Company has offset all emissions from the carriage... - February 03, 2011 - The Courier Company Ltd

ShipSat: Affordable Maritime Internet via Satellite World-Link Communications’ Hybrid Broadband Solution Makes the Internet at Sea a Reality - May 27, 2010 - World-Link Communications, Inc

World-Link Communications Earns ISO 9001:2008 Certification World-Link Communications today announces that it has received ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management certification. World-Link is committed to quality process management and to delivering reliable and innovative maritime communications services. The Company has established a measurable approach when developing,... - May 27, 2010 - World-Link Communications, Inc

Dry Underwater Welding on Tanker by Hydrex in Port of Galveston, TX Dry underwater welding (http://www.hydrex.us) of an insert plate was done as a permanent hull repair in-situ on a tanker by Hydrex US in the Port of Galveston, Texas. - May 20, 2010 - Hydrex LLC

Underwater Inspection Conducted by Hydrex in Port of Tampa, Florida Underwater inspection (http://www.hydrex.us) conducted by Hydrex US on a tanker in the Port of Tampa, Florida was an Underwater Inspection in Lieu of Drydocking (UWILD) to extend the drydock interval as required by classification societies. The inspection was a closed circuit video class inspection of... - May 12, 2010 - Hydrex LLC

Underwater Propeller Polishing (hydrex.us) by Hydrex in Port of Charleston Increases Ship Performance Underwater propeller polishing performed in-situ by Hydrex US on a cargo ship in the Port of Charleston, South Carolina, increases ship performance and fuel efficiency. - May 06, 2010 - Hydrex LLC

Underwater Propeller Repair Performed In-Situ by Hydrex in Algeciras, Spain Underwater propeller repair (http://www.hydrex.be) performed in-situ by Hydrex in Algeciras, Spain on a roro vessel suffering from severe propeller damage. - April 08, 2010 - Hydrex LLC

Ecospeed Marine Coating System by Hydrex Lasts on Container Vessel After 2 Baltic Sea Winters Ecospeed® marine coating system (http://www.ecospeed.be) lasts on the Baltic Swan container vessel after 2 Baltic winters looking virtually in the same condition as it was when it undocked 2 years ago. - March 31, 2010 - Hydrex LLC

Underwater Ship Repair Experts Repair 40 Ton Azimuth Thruster In-Situ in Port Gentil, Gabon Underwater ship repair (http://www.hydrex.be) specialists, Hydrex, repaired a 40 ton azimuth thruster on an offshore crane barge in Port Gentil, Gabon while the vessel stayed at anchorage. - February 25, 2010 - Hydrex LLC

Underwater Rudder Repairs Now Permanent with New Hydrex Underwater Technology Underwater rudder repairs (hydrex@hydrex.be) are now permanent with new Hydrex underwater technology that allows for rudder repairs to be performed in-situ anywhere in the world, without the need of drydocking. This new Hydrex underwater technology saves ship owners and operator’s money and time,... - February 19, 2010 - Hydrex LLC

Underwater Ship Repair and Maintenance Available from New Hydrex Port Gentil Site Underwater ship repair and maintenance (http://www.hydrex.be) and offshore repair and maintenance services are now available from the newest Hydrex office in Port Gentil, Gabon, West Africa as part of the Hydrex international expansion plans. The Port Gentil office working closely with the Hydrex world... - February 03, 2010 - Hydrex LLC

World-Link Communications Achieves Gold World-Link Communications, an Inmarsat service provider (SP), has achieved Gold Service Provider status in the mobile satellite operator’s new accreditation scheme. World-Link received praise for their technical innovation in maritime value-added products that facilitate shipping companies’... - December 18, 2009 - World-Link Communications, Inc

Safe Haven Maritime Pte Ltd - World's Largest Fully Licensed Safe & Secure Anchorage and Lay-Up Area Close to Singapore Safe Haven Maritime Pte Ltd has the World's largest fully licensed Safe & Secure Anchorage and Lay-up Area close to Singapore providing anchorage services and lay-up management to ship owners. - October 22, 2009 - Safe Haven Maritime Pte Ltd

World-Link Communications Wins the 2009 Seatrade Award for the Technical Innovation Category with ahoy-ahoy.net, the First Seafarer’s Social Network ahoy-ahoy.net , the first seafarer’s social network optimized for the maritime broadband connection, has been named the winner of the 2009 Seatrade Middle East & Indian Subcontinent Award in the Technical Innovation category. The awards presentation was held in Dubai. The award was presented... - October 15, 2009 - World-Link Communications, Inc

World-Link Communications Launches ShipSat – Managed Ku & L Broadband Service Today World-Link Communications announced the availability of its ShipSat service, a broadband IP solution that integrates Ku VSAT and Inmarsat’s L band services. ShipSat, for a flat monthly fee, delivers global IP access, least-cost-routing (LCR) and switching capabilities among Inmarsat FBB,... - September 29, 2009 - World-Link Communications, Inc

Smartcom Software’s TideWizard is Supporting the 24th Annual Rosslare Small Boat Festival Smartcom Software’s Tide Wizard, the leading software for predicting tide heights, is being used to plan the 24th Rosslare Small Boat Festival sea angling event, and is also offered in the prizes. - August 13, 2009 - Smartcom Software Ltd

Major New Enhancements to PC Navtex Released by Smartcom Software Smartcom Software has released the latest Version 3 of its PC Navtex software. PC Navtex is the leading software tool for bringing NAVTEX messages in to a computer, and is used on vessels of all sizes from small yachts to commercial ships, as well as ashore by port and harbour authorities, training establishments... - June 13, 2009 - Smartcom Software Ltd

Jeppesen and Civil Aviation University of China Partner to Meet High Demand for New Pilots Jeppesen has entered into an agreement with the Civil Aviation University of China (CAUC) to develop and deliver standardized ab initio pilot training courses that are approved by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). China continues to experience high demand for qualified airline pilots,... - December 20, 2008 - Jeppesen

PakMail Virginia Beach Sets Deadline for Christmas Packages to Reach Troops PakMail Virginia announces deadline of December 15th to ship Christmas packages to Armed Services members overseas. - December 10, 2008 - PakMail Virginia Beach