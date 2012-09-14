PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

WHC is Acquiring the Taxi Businesses from Transdev North America WHC Worldwide, LLC is acquiring the taxi businesses from Transdev North America, including zTrip. This acquisition adds more than 2,500 vehicles in Baltimore, Dulles airport, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and West Palm Beach. This most recent acquisition makes WHC Worldwide, LLC the largest national taxi company in the United States. - August 16, 2019 - zTrip WHC

Gulfport/Biloxi Iconic Yellow Cab Sold – zTrip Launches New Taxi Fleet zTrip, a new innovative taxi service, has acquired Yellow Cab’s taxicab operating authority. zTrip will launch with a new fleet of 40 new vehicles in the Gulfport/Biloxi market today. zTrip. Because it matters who’s driving you. Because it matters who’s driving your kids, your elderly parents and who you drive with. - July 10, 2019 - zTrip WHC

All Events Limo and Bus Service Launches New Website All Events Limo and Bus Service is inviting visitors to explore its new website. The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to view the company’s services and fleet. Created with the user... - May 02, 2019 - All Events Limousine and Bus Service

FareShare is Changing the Road Trip, One Music Festival at a Time FareShare.io, a Los Angeles based startup, just launched a city to city travel platform that aims to bring hitchhiking into the digital age. - March 29, 2019 - FareShare

South Jersey Sedan and Limousine Service Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council South Jersey Sedan and Limousine Service, a business specializing in luxury ground chauffeured transportation for corporate travel, airport transportation, special occasions and non-emergency medical transportation, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by... - March 22, 2019 - SJ Sedan and Limo

Albuquerque’s Iconic Yellow Cab Sold – zTrip Launches New Taxi Fleet zTrip announces the fleet launch in Albuquerque – providing the safety of a taxi with the ease of on-demand service. - December 07, 2018 - zTrip WHC

Top Luxury Ground Operator Announces New Franchise Strategy to Consolidate the Industry A1ALimo is Consolidating the Luxury Ground Transportation Industry by awarding franchises to Select Operators in each region. - November 07, 2018 - A1A Airport & Limousine Service

CarpoolWorld Launches Basic Carpool Groups Service The newest version of carpoolworld.com, launched today, includes new features and improvements throughout the web site, replacing it's Free carpool groups with Basic carpool groups as well as continuing to provide the Standard and Premium group service. Any CarpoolWorld visitor can now create a free... - November 03, 2018 - CarpoolWorld

Rideline Car and Limo Service Announces Newly Redesigned Website Launch The new and completely redesigned website offers users more detailed information about the Long Island car service to JFK International Airport, Laguardia Airport, Newark International Airport and other areas in Long Island and the Hamptons. - October 31, 2018 - Rideline Car and Limo Service

CarpoolWorld Connects Neighbors to Vacate Areas Affected by Hurricane Florence Before Hurricane Florence hits, neighbors can sign up for free at CarpoolWorld to help each other out to get to safe areas using their car and by sharing the ride. - September 13, 2018 - CarpoolWorld

Cancun Airport Transportation Obtains the BBB Accreditation Cancun Airport Transportation is happy to be accredited by Better Business Bureau. - July 28, 2018 - Cancun Airport Transportation

Maxi Cab Singapore - Launch of VIP Minibus Service Limo Maxi Cabs Pte Ltd has launched a new type of limousine service in Singapore. - April 26, 2018 - Limo Maxi Cabs Pte Ltd

Metropolitan Shuttle® Provides Transportation for Our Veterans to 20,000 Doctor’s Visits in 2017 Since 2008, Metro Travel Services, Inc. (dba Metropolitan Shuttle®) has provided transportation services to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2017 alone, Metropolitan Shuttle transported veterans to more than 20,000 doctors’ appointments at VA medical facilities around the country and since 2012, Metropolitan Shuttle has transported our veterans to more than 121,500 doctors’ appointments. - March 26, 2018 - Metropolitan Shuttle

Vintage Wedding Cars Dublin Launch New Wedding Car Service AKP Chauffeur Drive Chauffeurs is a reputed company known for offering some of the exceptional wedding cars. Being a part of this industry since 2005 has helped them to apprehend the needs and requirements of the couples. They comprehend the wedding ceremony is actually a big job and the expert of this... - March 14, 2018 - AKP Chauffeur Drive

New Airport Shuttle Service for All 5 Major Airports in SC Residents of Columbia SC now have a low cost ride to all airports. - March 10, 2018 - SC Shuttle Services LLC

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

GetTransfer.com Raises Series A from S7 Group San Francisco, Feb. 2, 2018, GetTransfer Limited, an online marketplace for pre-booked long distance transfers in Europe and US, is pleased to announce that it has raised its Series A funding round from S7 Group, a member of the oneworld® global aviation alliance. Over the last 12 months, www.GetTransfer.com... - February 06, 2018 - GetTransfer.com

Empire Express Downtowner, a transportation technology company, recently deployed their operations and technology to run the Empire Pass courtesy shuttle service in Park City, Utah. The on-demand ride service is provided to homeowners and guests of the Empire Pass community, which is located adjacent to Deer Valley... - February 02, 2018 - Downtowner

Expansion of Auckland Taxi Services; Hiring New Drivers Auckland Taxi Service announced the recruiting of additional staff for its expanding services. The chief committee along with other eminent members of the board discussed the need of employing more drivers with the advancement in the great demand for their service. They intend to increase more drivers... - November 29, 2017 - Auckland Taxi Service

Fast Growing Mobility-Startup GetTransfer.com is Part of WebSummit's Start Category In November 2016, during its foundation year, mobility-startup GetTransfer.com participated for the first time in the Lisbon WebSummit conference. At that time, GetTransfer was little more than an alfa-version in its infancy. Since then, the company has made a quantum leap in terms of proof of concept,... - October 26, 2017 - GetTransfer.com

Boston Airport Express Inc. to Expand Logan Taxi Cabs Fleet in Fall 2017 Boston Airport Express Inc. is glad to announce that they are expanding their fleet of chauffeured cars to take on more customers in fall 2017. Additionally Boston Airport Express is also expanding its services to include short day tours in Massachusetts by October 2017. As a reliable name in Boston... - September 19, 2017 - Boston Airport Express

CarpoolWorld Opens Free Carpooling Portals for Victims of Harvey and Irma CarpoolWorld is providing free rideshare matching services for people affected by the ongoing natural disasters in Texas and the Southeast. People in these areas can sign up individually at any time, and organizations, including businesses, schools, hospitals, and municipalities, can set up ridesharing... - September 10, 2017 - CarpoolWorld

LATC Launches Car Service from Boston to Berkshire Mountains Car Service Logan Airport Taxi Service is now offering car service from Boston Airport to Berkshire Mountains Car Service. LATC is a quality transport service firm that provides high end taxi service from Boston to Berkshire Mountains and back. Passengers can get their services at affordable rates along with additional services at nominal charges. Their fleet of cars include 3/4 Passenger Luxury Sedans, 6/7 Passenger Minivans, and 5/7 Passenger SUVs. - August 03, 2017 - Logan Airport Taxi Cab

Zyleck Launches Lymousine, a New Ride Scheduling Platform That Brings Driver Utilization Optimization to the Ride Sharing and Last Mile Package Delivery Business Models Zyleck Technologies, Inc. (Zyleck), an Atlanta, Georgia-based Transport Network Company (TNC), announced today the Beta launch of Lymousine, its ride scheduling and last mile package delivery platform that is underpinned by a Doctoral thesis and patent pending technology. Built on Microsoft Azure, the Lymousine platform enables as much as a 30% improvement in driver utilization rates to make ride sharing and last mile package delivery more efficient, cost effective, and predictive. - July 10, 2017 - Zyleck

Windy City Limousine and Bus Wins Industry Award Illinois Meetings and Events Magazine presented Windy City Limousine and Bus with the Best of Transportation award. - May 24, 2017 - Windy City Limousine and Bus

Colorado Springs Yellow Cab Announces New Management Team Focusing on Community Service, Faster Response Times, Efficiency Yellow Cab Company of Colorado Springs has announced the installment of Scott Holisky as the General Manager of the Pikes Peak regional terminal, and Matthew Drew as Director of Marketing. Mr. Holisky previously served as the terminal’s Operations Manager from 2012-2016, at which time he assumed... - April 30, 2017 - Yellow Cab Company of Colorado Springs

CarpoolWorld Adds Disaster Recovery Planning to On­line Rideshare Group Services Now, organizations can choose to pre-load their list of employees in the CarpoolWorld database and be ready for any disruption in transportation services, major events or office moves. The software pairs employees up for carpooling to a new location based on filtering criteria set by the carpool group administrator. - February 16, 2017 - CarpoolWorld

First Corporate Sedans Achieves Above TLC Average Safety Rating After compiling Driver Scores from thousands of TLC drivers driving in NYC, Nexar found that FCS drivers have a higher Driver Score (92.3) than the average TLC driver (78.9). - February 08, 2017 - First Corporate Sedans Inc.

Love is in the Air – This Valentine's AA Limousine Service Decides to Share Love Among Its Clients After being the most revered executive transport service for over a decade, AA Limousine and Sedan has decided to remunerate its clients. Well, they aren’t going to hug everyone out there, but are offering “Love rides” as they like to call it, to all couples this Valentine's. A 10%... - January 20, 2017 - AA Limousine And Sedan

Safe Wheels – The Transportation Solution for Families with Hectic Schedules, Announces Grand Opening in Bedford, NH Safe Wheels (www.safewheelsforkids.com) announces the grand opening of their business and is quickly becoming the go-to resource for busy families in the Bedford, NH and surrounding area. - September 15, 2016 - Safe Wheels, LLC

Zyppys Introduces Premium & Affordable Car Rental Services from Bangalore to Mysore A very popular car rental service company, Zyppys is introducing premium cars on hire from Bangalore to Mysore. The service will allow people to rent from Economy to luxurious cars at affordable prices for their travel needs. Zyppys is one of the most popular intercity car rental service provider in... - August 19, 2016 - Zyppys

KiwiTaxi on the Largest Airports in the World Even small towns usually have their own airports, let alone millionaire-cities with dense tourist traffic. KiwiTaxi did some research on which airports are truly considered the largest ones in the world. - July 07, 2016 - Kiwitaxi.com

Boston Airport Express Car Service in Boston Launches Android App New Android App Launch for Taxi & Car Booking Services in Boston, MA. - June 30, 2016 - Boston Airport Express

Phoenix Limo Transportation's Substantial Growth Fuels Expansion Phoenix Limo Transportation is a transportation service provider. They service Phoenix and all of the surrounding areas. From Scottsdale to Glendale, Paradise Valley to Queen Creek, Their mission is to deliver a first class experience with a competitive price. As they continue to expand their business, Phoenix Limo Transportation will hire new drivers and add new vehicles. For more information, visit https://www.phoenixtaxicompany.com - April 20, 2016 - Phoenix Limo Transportation

myofficecab Becomes the First Indian Cab Company to Book Tesla Model 3 myofficecab has been committed to the cause of providing environmently friendly transportation, it has already helped reduce 15+ million grams of CO2 emission so far, through its environment friendly fleet and by plating one tree per cab per month. myofficecab’s CEO Bhaskar Chavda said that he is very excited to book a Tesla Model 3. - April 08, 2016 - myofficecab

Hamilton’s Limo and Car Service Launches New Website for the Madison Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New Jersey. - March 30, 2016 - Hamilton's Limo and Car Service

myofficecab Brings P. A. C. E. – Safety is a Habit to Its Customer Organizations On this International Women’s Day, myofficecab – an environment friendly employee transportation company announces its partnership with P. A. C. E. – Safety is a Habit. P.A.C.E. has been designed and conceptualized by Antra Bhargava - this unique method combines Antra's 15+ years in... - March 09, 2016 - myofficecab

Scottsdale Car Service Can Get You to and from the College Football Playoff National Championship Scottsdale Car Service suggests different types of transportation for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium 2016 - December 19, 2015 - Scottsdale Car Service

Scottsdale Car Service Provides Transportation for College Football Playoff National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T at the University of Phoenix Stadium - December 16, 2015 - Scottsdale Car Service

Scottsdale Car Service Voted Best of Our Valley for 2016 Scottsdale Car Service has won Best of Our Valley 2016 for the third year in a row - December 05, 2015 - Scottsdale Car Service

Austin Choice Limo Service Offers for the Upcoming Festivals & Events in Austin Austin is one of the best cities to live in, as it is the capital of Texas. It has various restaurants, shopping places, music and many more things. In Austin you’ll find either events or festivals every month. Here are some of the upcoming festivals and events list: Renegade Craft Fair: The... - November 29, 2015 - Austin Choice Executive Sedan & Limo

San Francisco Bay Area Company LiMOFLY Slashes Ride Sharing Costs LiMOFLY is a new ride sharing app in San Francisco Bay area. - November 11, 2015 - LiMOFLY

Indie Film Director Launches Uber Driver Guide in Conjunction with Elite Ride Service Corporation The secrets to becoming a 5 star driver are no longer a secret. Local Independent Filmmaker and Director of “3.11: Surviving Japan,” Christopher Robert Noland of Seattle, in partnership with Elite Ride Service Corporation of New York, will debut the newest ride share driver guide titled,... - November 08, 2015 - Elite Ride Service Corporation

#1 Green Cab Has a New Website Website domain changed to www.greencabdbq.com. - September 20, 2015 - #1 Green Cab

Car Rental Italy Just Got Better as Right Cars Arrives Right Cars Vehicle Rental today announced it is to commence car rental operations throughout Italy as part of its rapid European expansion plans. Car Rental with Right Cars sees the establishment of a new major car rental infrastructure in Italy. - September 16, 2015 - Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd

Dubai Rental-Car Startup Travelauto.com Seeks Travel Agents Within UAE and Middle-East The fastest growing car rental startup Travelauto.com catering rent a car services globally is seeking travel agents across the UAE and Middle-East. - September 09, 2015 - Travelauto

Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd Today Announced That It's to Commence Car Rental Services in Hungary Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd today announced that it is to commence car rental services in Hungary from the 1st October 2015 as part of its ongoing massive expansion plans. - September 07, 2015 - Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd

Travelauto.com Integrates Payfort Payment Gateway to Its Portal Travelauto.com integrates yet another payment gateway “Payfort” based in Dubai for facilitating international and local advance deposit payments while booking a rental car online especially in the MENA region. - August 27, 2015 - Travelauto

Travelauto.com Announces the Addition of Budget Rent a Car Services in Israel Budget Car Rental Israel has been added to Travelauto.com allowing travelers visiting to Israel to rent cars online along with several other car rental suppliers of their choice. - August 13, 2015 - Travelauto