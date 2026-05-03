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Within Taxi & Limousine Service
Blue Lion Pedicabs Announces Exclusive Advertising Partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., Expanding Brand Opportunities Across Downtown Phoenix
Blue Lion Pedicabs announced an exclusive advertising partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., naming the national OOH leader as its sole ad sales representative. The collaboration expands street-level advertising opportunities across downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale using eco-friendly pedicabs, offering brands mobile, high-impact exposure during major events, nightlife, and high-traffic destinations. - May 03, 2026 - Ad Focus
Cancun Airport Transportation Introduces Its New Fleet for 2026
Cancun Airport Transportation, a leading provider of private, safe and reliable airport transfer services throughout Cancún and the Riviera Maya, proudly announces the launch of its new fleet of vehicles for 2026, marking a major upgrade to its transportation experience for travelers from... - February 09, 2026 - Cancun Airport Transportation
Cancun Airport Transportation Has Been Awarded the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award
Cancun Airport Transportation is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, recognising its outstanding performance in airport transfer services and placing the company among the top travel-service providers globally and in Cancun. About the... - February 02, 2026 - Cancun Airport Transportation
The Genie Transportation Services Urges Congress to End Shutdown as Air Travel Delays Worsen
The Genie Transportation Services, Central Florida’s leading family transportation provider, is urging Congress to end the federal government shutdown. The company warns that ongoing air travel delays, cancellations, and safety lapses are harming tourism, jobs, and local businesses across Central Florida’s travel economy. - November 09, 2025 - The Genie Transportation Services LLC
Halloween Limo Specials Are Here — Ride in Style with Stretch Limousine, Inc.
Stretch Limousine, Inc. Expands Fleet and Lowers Prices to Better Serve Chicago and Surrounding States. Stretch Limousine, Inc., a premier luxury transportation provider rated among the best in the Chicago area, has announced the addition of new vehicles to its fleet along with newly reduced rates. - October 23, 2025 - Stretch Limousine, Inc.
The Genie Transportation Services Announces Three New Premier Services for Families and Travelers
The Genie Transportation Services has launched three new premium transportation options—Genie Express, Genie Comfort, and Genie VIP—designed to offer families and travelers safe, reliable, and comfortable rides from Orlando Airport to Disney World, Orlando Airport to Port Canaveral, and other popular destinations. - April 11, 2025 - The Genie Transportation Services LLC
Dark Carz Announces Series A Funding Round, After Pre-Seed of $5.3 Million from Founders
Dark Carz is a luxury ride-share app that offers on-demand transportation services in the USA, Canada, and the UAE. The company provides on demand or scheduled rides with professional chauffeurs in luxury vehicles, including limos, party buses, and sprinter vans. Dark Carz also offers airport transfers and hourly rides. - January 03, 2025 - Dark Carz Technologies Corp
ONTrack Introduces New Flexible Private Taxi Hire Car Rental Service in Manchester
ONTrack has launched a flexible private hire car rental service for drivers in Manchester, Stockport, Oldham, and beyond. Offering fully maintained vehicles on a weekly subscription basis, the service features transparent pricing, "Uber-ready" cars, and 24-hour breakdown recovery. Designed to meet drivers' needs, ONTrack provides a hassle-free, affordable alternative to car ownership. - December 04, 2024 - Ontrack Private Hire Rental
Lone Star Injury Attorneys PLLC Offers Free Uber Rides Voucher Program for Halloween
The "Trip or Treat" Initiative Promotes Safe Celebrations nationwide. - October 21, 2024 - Lone Star Injury Attorneys, PLLC
Sarah Choudhary to Launch ICE Innovations' Groundbreaking Ride-Hailing App, ICEride
ICE Innovations, under the leadership of CEO Sarah Choudhary, announces the upcoming launch of ICEride, a pioneering ride-hailing service scheduled for release in late 2024. This new app aims to transform urban mobility by integrating advanced artificial intelligence to enhance user experiences... - May 03, 2024 - Ice Innovations
Introducing Longer-Ride Along: Canada's Free Rideshare App
In the bustling world of transportation, convenience meets affordability with the arrival of Longer-Ride Along, a cutting-edge rideshare platform designed specifically for Canadian commuters. Longer-Ride Along revolutionizes travel, offering users a seamless experience to share rides across the Great White North without breaking the bank. - April 17, 2024 - Longer - Ride Along Inc.
zTrip Taxi Debuts in Denver with a Commitment to Eco-Friendly and Accessible Transportation
zTrip Taxi, a new transportation service, has launched in Denver, focusing on providing eco-friendly and accessible travel options. This initiative aligns with growing environmental concerns and the need for inclusive transport solutions in urban areas. - February 08, 2024 - zTrip WHC
UKTRANSFER2016 LIMITED Announces Exciting Expansion Through New Brands, Transforming London's Taxi and Minicab Services
UkTransfer2016 presented 3 more brands to the industry. - January 13, 2024 - UKTRANSFER2016 LIMITED
AA Limousine Worldwide Introduces Signature Limousine Services for Weddings and Prom Nights in NYC
AA Limo Worldwide, a distinguished name in the field of luxury transportation in New York City, setting up new standards with its Signature Limousine Services for wedding events and prom nights. Wedding day and prom night are not just events; they're extraordinary milestones in someone life's... - November 18, 2023 - Chauffeur Service NYC
NATIX Drive& Goes Live: An AI-powered Drive to Earn App for Android Users
Having launched on April 4, 2023, the NATIX Drive& app promises to redefine the way we navigate and understand our world. By seamlessly integrating smartphone cameras, patent-pending AI technology, and a Drive to Earn concept, this state-of-the-art dashcam app aims to establish a Decentralized... - April 15, 2023 - NATIX GmbH
Rideline Car and Limo Service Announces Newly Redesigned Website
The new and completely redesigned website offers users to get an instant online quote and booking for best Long Island airport car service to JFK, LaGuardia and Newark. Rideline, a reliable provider of excellent, top class Long Island car service is pleased to announce the launch of its newly... - January 15, 2023 - Rideline Car and Limo Service
New Blog by Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service Drivers Who See It All
Car service drivers hear from clients and see first hand the good and bad about Jacksonville FL airlines, attractions, hotels, restaurants, golf courses and other businesses. Now they share their insight on the new “We Love Jax” Blog. - August 31, 2022 - Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service
Life Transports LLC, Non-Emergency Medical Transportation is Live in Phoenix Metro Area. Have You Seen the Van with a Heart?
Life Transports is a Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) business that takes pride in providing the best transportation experiences to those with mobility support needs. Whether that means getting their riders to their next doctor's appointments, hospital discharge or driving them to an event to have some fun, the van with a heart will make sure everyone gets there on time and safe. - December 08, 2021 - Life Transports LLC
zTrip Replacing 100 Year-Old Yellow Cab Co. in Baltimore, MD
zTrip, North America’s largest taxicab company, is entering the Baltimore market on Wednesday September 15, 2021. zTrip will replace the iconic Yellow Cab Company. On Wednesday, zTrip will unveil a new fleet of zTrip taxicab vehicles, which will replace Baltimore’s iconic Yellow Cab... - September 15, 2021 - zTrip WHC
SuperShuttle Express Expands to 10 New Cities as Air Travel Returns
New non-stop exclusive service model is growing 50% per month, proving it’s OK Not to Share. - November 17, 2020 - SuperShuttle
CarpoolWorld is Now Incorporated in Canada
CarpoolWorld is now incorporated (Planète Covoiturage inc. / CarpoolWorld inc.) in the province of Québec, Canada, providing the same free carpool matching services for individuals around the world at www.carpoolworld.com. - July 27, 2020 - CarpoolWorld
A1 Luxury Rental Website Redesign
A1 Luxury Rental's redesigned website offers blazing-fast website load speed, complete online booking option, pictures of the vehicles, and information about different tours and services offered. - July 15, 2020 - Global Limos
How Crown Limo is Dealing with Coronavirus
Crown Limo Service announces COVID-19 Safety Kit to ensure risk free, comfortable and luxury transportation. “Safe, Reliable & Affordable limo ride for everyone,” says Bill Jordan, Fleet Manager at Crown Limo Service. - June 28, 2020 - Crown Limo Service
Ground Travel Solutions, a Collection of Limousine Companies Aligning to Assist Aging Americans Stuck in Florida
Safe and reliable ground transportation for those heading back North for the summer and looking to do so away from large groups or mass transit. The Chauffeured Ground Travel Industry has a solution that will not only help them maintain their health but get home quickly. - March 19, 2020 - Company Car & Limousine
WHC is Acquiring the Taxi Businesses from Transdev North America
WHC Worldwide, LLC is acquiring the taxi businesses from Transdev North America, including zTrip. This acquisition adds more than 2,500 vehicles in Baltimore, Dulles airport, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and West Palm Beach. This most recent acquisition makes WHC Worldwide, LLC the largest national taxi company in the United States. - August 16, 2019 - zTrip WHC
Gulfport/Biloxi Iconic Yellow Cab Sold – zTrip Launches New Taxi Fleet
zTrip, a new innovative taxi service, has acquired Yellow Cab’s taxicab operating authority. zTrip will launch with a new fleet of 40 new vehicles in the Gulfport/Biloxi market today. zTrip. Because it matters who’s driving you. Because it matters who’s driving your kids, your elderly parents and who you drive with. - July 10, 2019 - zTrip WHC
All Events Limo and Bus Service Launches New Website
All Events Limo and Bus Service is inviting visitors to explore its new website. The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to view the company’s services and fleet. Created with the... - May 02, 2019 - All Events Limousine and Bus Service
FareShare is Changing the Road Trip, One Music Festival at a Time
FareShare.io, a Los Angeles based startup, just launched a city to city travel platform that aims to bring hitchhiking into the digital age. - March 29, 2019 - FareShare
South Jersey Sedan and Limousine Service Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
South Jersey Sedan and Limousine Service, a business specializing in luxury ground chauffeured transportation for corporate travel, airport transportation, special occasions and non-emergency medical transportation, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise... - March 22, 2019 - SJ Sedan and Limo
Albuquerque’s Iconic Yellow Cab Sold – zTrip Launches New Taxi Fleet
zTrip announces the fleet launch in Albuquerque – providing the safety of a taxi with the ease of on-demand service. - December 07, 2018 - zTrip WHC
Top Luxury Ground Operator Announces New Franchise Strategy to Consolidate the Industry
A1ALimo is Consolidating the Luxury Ground Transportation Industry by awarding franchises to Select Operators in each region. - November 07, 2018 - A1A Airport & Limousine Service
CarpoolWorld Launches Basic Carpool Groups Service
The newest version of carpoolworld.com, launched today, includes new features and improvements throughout the web site, replacing it's Free carpool groups with Basic carpool groups as well as continuing to provide the Standard and Premium group service. Any CarpoolWorld visitor can now create a... - November 03, 2018 - CarpoolWorld
Rideline Car and Limo Service Announces Newly Redesigned Website Launch
The new and completely redesigned website offers users more detailed information about the Long Island car service to JFK International Airport, Laguardia Airport, Newark International Airport and other areas in Long Island and the Hamptons. - October 31, 2018 - Rideline Car and Limo Service
CarpoolWorld Connects Neighbors to Vacate Areas Affected by Hurricane Florence
Before Hurricane Florence hits, neighbors can sign up for free at CarpoolWorld to help each other out to get to safe areas using their car and by sharing the ride. - September 13, 2018 - CarpoolWorld
Cancun Airport Transportation Obtains the BBB Accreditation
Cancun Airport Transportation is happy to be accredited by Better Business Bureau. - July 28, 2018 - Cancun Airport Transportation
Maxi Cab Singapore - Launch of VIP Minibus Service
Limo Maxi Cabs Pte Ltd has launched a new type of limousine service in Singapore. - April 26, 2018 - Limo Maxi Cabs Pte Ltd
Metropolitan Shuttle® Provides Transportation for Our Veterans to 20,000 Doctor’s Visits in 2017
Since 2008, Metro Travel Services, Inc. (dba Metropolitan Shuttle®) has provided transportation services to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2017 alone, Metropolitan Shuttle transported veterans to more than 20,000 doctors’ appointments at VA medical facilities around the country and since 2012, Metropolitan Shuttle has transported our veterans to more than 121,500 doctors’ appointments. - March 26, 2018 - Metropolitan Shuttle
Vintage Wedding Cars Dublin Launch New Wedding Car Service
AKP Chauffeur Drive Chauffeurs is a reputed company known for offering some of the exceptional wedding cars. Being a part of this industry since 2005 has helped them to apprehend the needs and requirements of the couples. They comprehend the wedding ceremony is actually a big job and the expert of... - March 14, 2018 - AKP Chauffeur Drive
New Airport Shuttle Service for All 5 Major Airports in SC
Residents of Columbia SC now have a low cost ride to all airports. - March 10, 2018 - SC Shuttle Services LLC
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
GetTransfer.com Raises Series A from S7 Group
San Francisco, Feb. 2, 2018, GetTransfer Limited, an online marketplace for pre-booked long distance transfers in Europe and US, is pleased to announce that it has raised its Series A funding round from S7 Group, a member of the oneworld® global aviation alliance. Over the last 12 months,... - February 06, 2018 - GetTransfer.com
Empire Express
Downtowner, a transportation technology company, recently deployed their operations and technology to run the Empire Pass courtesy shuttle service in Park City, Utah. The on-demand ride service is provided to homeowners and guests of the Empire Pass community, which is located adjacent to Deer... - February 02, 2018 - Downtowner
Expansion of Auckland Taxi Services; Hiring New Drivers
Auckland Taxi Service announced the recruiting of additional staff for its expanding services. The chief committee along with other eminent members of the board discussed the need of employing more drivers with the advancement in the great demand for their service. They intend to increase more... - November 29, 2017 - Auckland Taxi Service
Fast Growing Mobility-Startup GetTransfer.com is Part of WebSummit's Start Category
In November 2016, during its foundation year, mobility-startup GetTransfer.com participated for the first time in the Lisbon WebSummit conference. At that time, GetTransfer was little more than an alfa-version in its infancy. Since then, the company has made a quantum leap in terms of proof of... - October 26, 2017 - GetTransfer.com
Boston Airport Express Inc. to Expand Logan Taxi Cabs Fleet in Fall 2017
Boston Airport Express Inc. is glad to announce that they are expanding their fleet of chauffeured cars to take on more customers in fall 2017. Additionally Boston Airport Express is also expanding its services to include short day tours in Massachusetts by October 2017. As a reliable name in... - September 19, 2017 - Boston Airport Express
CarpoolWorld Opens Free Carpooling Portals for Victims of Harvey and Irma
CarpoolWorld is providing free rideshare matching services for people affected by the ongoing natural disasters in Texas and the Southeast. People in these areas can sign up individually at any time, and organizations, including businesses, schools, hospitals, and municipalities, can set up... - September 10, 2017 - CarpoolWorld
LATC Launches Car Service from Boston to Berkshire Mountains Car Service
Logan Airport Taxi Service is now offering car service from Boston Airport to Berkshire Mountains Car Service. LATC is a quality transport service firm that provides high end taxi service from Boston to Berkshire Mountains and back. Passengers can get their services at affordable rates along with additional services at nominal charges. Their fleet of cars include 3/4 Passenger Luxury Sedans, 6/7 Passenger Minivans, and 5/7 Passenger SUVs. - August 03, 2017 - Logan Airport Taxi Cab
Zyleck Launches Lymousine, a New Ride Scheduling Platform That Brings Driver Utilization Optimization to the Ride Sharing and Last Mile Package Delivery Business Models
Zyleck Technologies, Inc. (Zyleck), an Atlanta, Georgia-based Transport Network Company (TNC), announced today the Beta launch of Lymousine, its ride scheduling and last mile package delivery platform that is underpinned by a Doctoral thesis and patent pending technology. Built on Microsoft Azure, the Lymousine platform enables as much as a 30% improvement in driver utilization rates to make ride sharing and last mile package delivery more efficient, cost effective, and predictive. - July 10, 2017 - Zyleck
Windy City Limousine and Bus Wins Industry Award
Illinois Meetings and Events Magazine presented Windy City Limousine and Bus with the Best of Transportation award. - May 24, 2017 - Windy City Limousine and Bus
Colorado Springs Yellow Cab Announces New Management Team Focusing on Community Service, Faster Response Times, Efficiency
Yellow Cab Company of Colorado Springs has announced the installment of Scott Holisky as the General Manager of the Pikes Peak regional terminal, and Matthew Drew as Director of Marketing. Mr. Holisky previously served as the terminal’s Operations Manager from 2012-2016, at which time he... - April 30, 2017 - Yellow Cab Company of Colorado Springs