Homeless Woman Launches Dealslivery.com, a Local Delivery Service of Discounted Deals Dealslivery is a coupon deal shopping website that promotes consumer goods for local retailers and delivers the purchased items to customers in as little as one hour. - February 05, 2019 - Dealslivery

Phlatbed Receives Investment from Connecticut Innovations Moving Application Also Expands with Launches in New England and NYC Metropolitan Area - May 12, 2018 - Phlatbed

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Global Ad Distribution Partners with Renowned Circulation Expert to Form Horizon Delivery Kennedy Higdon and Pete Friedrich, the founders of Global Ad Distribution, the industry’s undisputed leader in alternate home delivery solutions, are proud to announce they have partnered with newspaper industry veteran Mark Henschen to form Horizon Delivery, LLC. Horizon Delivery will address... - November 27, 2017 - Horizon Delivery

AIRPORTELs Leads a New Traveling Style in Bangkok Leave the Luggage, Go Travel! - October 28, 2016 - AIRPORTELs Co., Ltd.

WeDeliverGroceries.com & Earth Origins Market Partner for Organic Food Home Delivery WeDeliverGroceries.com and Earth Origins Market have teamed up to provide home grocery delivery of healthy and organic food. Earth Origins customers can now have their organic groceries safely and reliably delivered to their door by the professionals at WeDeliverGroceries.com. - October 21, 2016 - WeDeliverGroceries.com

Scott Courier Services Expands Service Coverage to U.S. East Coast Scott Courier Services, a small, local, same day package delivery service, announces its expansion of service coverage from Pittsburgh, PA to several eastern U.S. states. - August 16, 2016 - Scott Courier Services

UrbanHopperz Ties up with Paytm, Offers Cashless C.O.D UrbanHopperz has tied up with Paytm, and now offers an option of 'cashless' COD for consumers. - April 23, 2016 - UrbanHopperz

SMETS & BPM – Luxury Meets Innovation This new collaboration not only underlines SMETS’ will to further develop its e-commerce activities, but also to build an omni-channel system, combining e-commerce with traditional retail through BPM 24/7 click and collect solutions. - November 05, 2015 - BPM-Lux

Burpy Brings Same­Day Automobile Delivery Service to Austin, Houston & San Antonio, Texas Burpy is now expanding into the automobile industry and offering the option for customers to purchase cars and personally be delivered to their homes. - April 03, 2015 - Burpy

FoodTec Solutions Revolutionizes Food Delivery Through Gamification Mobile App Motivates Delivery Drivers and Increases Performance - December 12, 2014 - FoodTec Solutions

Tango & BPM – the Distribution of the Future, Today! A 50% drop in delivery costs, with successful delivery rates having quadrupled compared to traditional distribution! - June 11, 2014 - BPM-Lux

Too Busy? Hire This Startup to do Your Errands Zoom Errands, a Los Angeles Based Startup, Gets Your Free Time Back by Doing Your Errands New Errand Company zooms all around town so you don’t have to search here & there. - October 13, 2013 - Zoom Errands, Inc.

estorerunner.com is Proud to Announce Same Day Home Delivery for Local Retailers Nationwide According to Daily Finance, home delivery options are so appealing due to their efficiency. Author Rich Smith explains, “When your nearest suburban Kroger is just a few miles away, a grocery store can make a killing by lining up multiple customers to deliver to, all within, say, a 10-mile radius.” - June 24, 2013 - estorerunner, Inc

RED Express Initiates Web-Based Booking and Tracking in the Domestic Express Industry RED Express is here to modernize the Express Industry with its Web-based Booking Technology & Tracking Solutions that provides Real Time Information to the customer. - May 02, 2013 - RED Express

Cycology Clothing – Cycling & Running T Shirt Designer Selling to Over 20 Countries Worldwide Founded in 2011, Cycology Clothing is a Sydney based designer creating t shirts celebrating the "Cycology" of sport. Cycology T Shirts are sold online to sports enthusiasts worldwide from designs created by it’s resident artist, mad athlete and co-founder. - March 01, 2013 - Cycology Clothing

My Personal Assistant Errand Service Serves North Bay Area My Personal Assistant Errand Service has expanded its reach to include Mill Valley, San Anselmo, San Rafael, Fairfax and surrounding areas. - February 19, 2013 - My Personal Assistant

EasyTracGPS Announces a Black Friday Blowout Sale on All GPS Tracking Devices Since 2004, EasyTracGPS’ ComTrac™ Total Tracking Solution and award winning line of GPS tracking and fleet tracking systems have served businesses and consumers worldwide. Today, they have announced a Black Friday Blowout Sale on all of their GPS tracking systems and devices. - November 22, 2012 - EasyTracGPS, Inc.

Red Horse Removals Launches New Online Enquiry Tool Red Horse Removals' addition to its website, the online enquiry tool, allows Internet users to quickly and conveniently request quotes or get information. With the click of a button, customers can now request quotes or information from Red Horse Removals' website. The company has added a convenient... - June 22, 2012 - Red Horse Removals

EasyTracGPS Unveils an Aggressive Price Reduction on All GPS Tracking Systems EasyTracGPS, Inc, a leading provider of GPS tracking and fleet tracking systems to businesses and consumers worldwide, is pleased to announce an aggressive price reduction on their complete device portfolio. - June 17, 2012 - EasyTracGPS, Inc.

EasyTracGPS Unveils the ComTrac "Covert Pro" GPS Tracking Device to Investigators Worldwide EasyTracGPS, Inc is a leading provider of GPS tracking and fleet management systems for businesses and consumers worldwide. They are introducing their ComTrac “Covert Pro” GPS vehicle tracking system to private investigators to assist in domestic infidelity, divorce, and custody cases. - May 27, 2012 - EasyTracGPS, Inc.

EasyTracGPS Debuts ComTracNVG “Pro” GPS Tracking and Fleet Management System EasyTracGPS, Inc, a leading provider of GPS tracking and fleet management systems for businesses and consumers worldwide, is pleased to announce the release of the ComTracNVG “Pro” fleet management tracking system at www.easytracgps.com. - May 14, 2012 - EasyTracGPS, Inc.

EasyTracGPS Debuts New GPS Tracking and Fleet Management Website EasyTracGPS, Inc, a leading provider of GPS tracking and fleet management systems to businesses and consumers worldwide, is pleased to announce the redesign and debut of its website, www.easytracgps.com. - May 09, 2012 - EasyTracGPS, Inc.

Courier Service in Rye Brook, NY, Partners with SEO Firm to Help Local Customers US Messenger Service, a delivery courier business serving Rye Brook, Yonkers, and the surrounding areas, has partnered with Prospect Genius, a leader in online local advertising, to assist businesses, medical clinics, and law firms in need of courier delivery services. As the result of the search engine... - December 04, 2011 - US Messenger Service

Cycology Clothing - Cyclists and Runners...Express Yourself Looking for some casual wear that’s edgy, yet fun? Check out CycologyGear.com. Cycology offers “tees that mess with your head,” which is a polite way of saying there’s a message that might just make you stop and think. Although some of the slogans are creative takes on old adages... - October 07, 2011 - Cycology Clothing

Eco-Friendly Grocery Delivery Comes to Vancouver Green Apple offers personalized service and smog-free delivery. - January 22, 2011 - Green Apple Delivery

International Freight Forwarder Strengthen Their Online Presence The team of Malta based international Freight forwarders was very excited about their new site which reflects a stronger online presence for the company to maintain their position as one of the leading logistics providers on the Maltese Islands. - March 27, 2010 - Tubeline Ltd

MedSpeed and Elmhurst Memorial Healthcare Mark Nine-Year Partnership with Broadened Agreement Leading Healthcare Transportation Company Expands Relationship with Illinois Health System - November 21, 2009 - MedSpeed, LLC

Alexian Brothers Outsources Transportation to MedSpeed Leading Healthcare Logistics Company Partners with Illinois Health System - November 21, 2009 - MedSpeed, LLC

Proven Diagnostics Outsources Transportation to MedSpeed Leading Healthcare Logistics Company Partners with Geisinger Health System Venture - October 28, 2009 - MedSpeed, LLC

MedSpeed to Provide Transportation Logistics to Sequenom Center for Molecular Medicine Leading Healthcare Logistics Company Partners with Laboratory Science Innovator - October 28, 2009 - MedSpeed, LLC

E-Z Movers’ Teams Up with Apartment People, All Your Services Needed to Make Your Moving Experience a Better One E-Z Movers, a Chicago-based moving company, is proud to announce they have partnered with Apartment People, Chicago's largest free apartment finding service. - June 11, 2009 - E-Z Movers, Inc.

E-Z Movers’ Partners Up with Chicago Apartment Finders, Making Your Moving Experience a Great One E-Z Movers, a Chicago-based moving company, is proud to announce they have partnered with Chicago Apartment Finders. - June 11, 2009 - E-Z Movers, Inc.

E-Z Movers, Inc. Storage Barcode Application E-Z Movers, Inc. launches its new in-house developed barcode application. - April 19, 2009 - E-Z Movers, Inc.

My Personal Assistant Errand/Courier Service Celebrates Their Second Year in Business My Personal Assistant Errand Service Celebrates Their Second Anniversary. During these tough economical times, My Personal Assistant has a lot to be proud of as they celebrate their second year in business. By finding a niche in the service industry, My Personal Assistant has fulfilled a need in the business community. - February 17, 2009 - My Personal Assistant

EZ Movers Unites with Susan G. Komen for the Cure® E-Z Movers signature pink vehicles will illustrate awareness of the fight for the cure and allow observers to connect with friends and family to join the fight, for the cure of breast cancer. On the Move for a Cure® is made possible by the E-Z Movers On the Move for a Cure® Fundraiser which will be an annual fundraiser held by E-Z Movers who will donate a percentage from every move they make. - January 28, 2009 - E-Z Movers, Inc.

Local Errand Service- My Personal Assistant- Helps Other Businesses Succeed With the current state of the economy, businesses need to focus on being more efficient. My Personal Assistant Errand Service is a local small business that is designed to aide other businesses by running day to day tasks, making more time for business owners to use their time more effectively. My Personal Assistant now offers business membership membership discounts, making it even more cost effective to outsource tasks and errands. - September 12, 2008 - My Personal Assistant

The First Cooperative Shipping and Courier Service Citizenshipper is a unique new service pioneering an original concept for the courier and shipping industry. - August 30, 2008 - citizenshipper

Mom Has Evolved, Why Haven't Her Mothers Day Gifts? It's the 21st century now and moms have evolved leaps and bounds, but why is she still getting flowers, chocolates, and I Heart Mom T-shirts? In the fast paced world of today, moms need and want something different for Mothers Day and the gift of time just may be it. - April 29, 2008 - My Personal Assistant

Local Errand Service is "Going Green" for the New Year Local Errand Service, My Personal Assistant, made a resolution in 2008 to "Go Green." By using hybrid and fuel economical vehicles for errand running, implementing recycled paper for marketing materials, and emailing sales receipts and invoices to save paper, My Personal Assistant is doing what they can to improve the environment. - February 27, 2008 - My Personal Assistant

Raleigh/Durham Grocery Delivery Service Opens Triangle Groceries 2 Go, a Triangle-area (Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill North Carolina) Grocery Delivery Business, has now opened and will delivery groceries from the customer's store of choice (including Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Kroger, and Whole Foods) directly to their home. Triangle Groceries 2 Go... - January 07, 2008 - Triangle Groceries 2 Go

Errand Services Are Very Helpful This Holiday Season The holidays are right around the corner and if you are strapped for time, My Personal Assistant Errand Service can be your little helper. From shopping for gifts, to picking up your dry cleaning, My Personal Assistant does the necessary tasks that take up valuable time in your day. - November 27, 2007 - My Personal Assistant

Fleet Couriers is Dedicated to Deliver Fleet Couriers, a locally owned same day courier company, announces the launch of its new website. - November 13, 2007 - Fleet Couriers

Relay Express is on Fast Track With 20-Plus Years’ Experience and Unparalleled Customer Service in Courier Industry; Company Turns to Franchising to Establish a National Presence in a Fragmented Market - April 11, 2007 - Relay Express