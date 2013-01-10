PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ArtInsuranceNow.com Offers Comprehensive Art Collectors Insurance Policies ArtInsuranceNow.com / Bernard Fleischer & Sons Inc. provides policies to make it easy for collectors of all kinds to protect their valuable collections. - February 22, 2019 - Bernard Fleischer & Sons Inc.

BFBond.com / Bernard Fleischer & Sons Inc. Announces Mechanic’s Lien Release Bond Program BFBond.com / Bernard Fleischer & Sons Inc. has created an online process for obtaining a Mechanic's Lien Release Bond fast and efficiently. - February 14, 2019 - Bernard Fleischer & Sons Inc.

South Coast Surety Does It Again South Coast Surety has announced that they have again taken a large leap forward to make Surety Performance Bonds, Payment Bonds and Bid Bonds available to more contractors, for larger jobs with less difficulty in getting qualified. Their Quick and Easy Contract Surety Program is giving same day approvals with their Simple Contract Express Application. Construction Contractors, Service Type Contractors and Supply Firms that want to go after profitable public contract. - August 24, 2017 - South Coast Surety

South Coast Surety's New Program Helps Landscape Contractors Generate More Profits Fear of dealing with Surety Bond Companies keeps a lot of Landscape Contractors from bidding on annual maintenance contracts or landscape installations and repair work. South Coast Surety has developed a new Commercial Contract Surety Program that actually helps firms get established or improve their ability to bid on the growing number of public works. - July 19, 2017 - South Coast Surety

Bernard Fleischer & Sons Inc. / ArtInsuranceNow.com Announces Wall to Wall Exhibition Coverage Bernard Fleischer & Sons Inc., a New York based, leading insurance broker of Art & Collectible Insurance and Surety, Construction Bonds since 1949, has announced an insurance program designed for items on display in exhibitions. (subhead) When lending, borrowing or showcasing work in public... - June 17, 2017 - Bernard Fleischer & Sons Inc.

Innovative Insurance Broker Creates New High Value Jewelry Policy Bernard Fleischer & Sons Inc. website: ArtInsuranceNow.com partners with A+ XV rated carrier to provide outstanding Jewelry coverage for high-value jewelry from $10,000 up to $6,000,000 in value. - June 15, 2017 - Bernard Fleischer & Sons Inc.

Good Time to Get or Expand Your Surety Support The growing volume of public bids and the current aggressive surety underwriting create the Perfect Storm for contracting businesses to profitably grow with the current economy. - May 09, 2017 - South Coast Surety

New Review of Surety Programs for Service and Supply/Install Contracting In underwriting public works’ contractors, surety companies extensively prequalify those businesses to confirm that they have the capital, capacity, experience and character to perform the specific contract. But, public funds are spent on a lot of other products and services beyond construction. Private Industry has always provided goods and services to our government entities. Supply and Service Contract awards make up a significant portion of governmental budgets across the country. - February 13, 2017 - South Coast Surety

Surety Executive Elected to City Council Founder and CEO of South Coast Surety, Steven Swartz, was recently elected to the City Council of San Clemente, CA. With Mr. Swartz’s 40 years in finance and the decades of Surety experience which include his building a National Managing General Surety Underwriting Agency that has significant in-house authority, it is expected that his extensive knowledge of public works and funding will greatly benefit the city. - January 17, 2017 - South Coast Surety

Surety Supported Jobs on the Rise The recent election ballots had billions of dollars of proposed expenditure bonds for the building and maintenance of schools, roads and public facilities that passed. This is a big opportunity for companies that have Surety Bonding Support to go after publicly funded projects. - November 22, 2016 - South Coast Surety

New Surety Access for Oil and Gas Surety Bonds Announced South Coast Surety has announced that while many surety companies are withdrawing from the Oil & Gas Environmental Surety Bond marketplace, they do have available admitted surety support for this class of business. - July 25, 2016 - South Coast Surety

Insurance Journal Award 2015 DSP clinches spot as one of the Best Agencies to Work For in 2015. - October 19, 2015 - DSP Insurance

Established North Carolina Landscapers Have Month Left to Get Grandfathered License and Surety Bond The grandfathering period to apply for the new Landscape Contractors' License ends on August 1. South Coast Surety makes it easy to get the required surety license bond. - July 10, 2015 - South Coast Surety

South Coast Surety Published Results from Customer Survey South Coast Surety receives a tremendous positive response to a major survey of over 5000 of the Brokers and Customers the National Surety Agency services. - June 25, 2015 - South Coast Surety

Allison Thornhill Joins South Coast Surety Allison brings her considerable skill and experience to National Surety Wholesaler, South Coast Surety. - March 13, 2014 - South Coast Surety

South Coast Surety Announces 2013 as a Banner Year South Coast Surety closed out 2013 strongly, posting its largest year ever in premium and commission production. For the first time in South Coast Surety’s nearly 20 years of operation they generated more than $8 million in premium, with a near 50/50 split of contract and commercial bond production. This was accomplished while growing both the gross and net volume by more than 10%. - January 28, 2014 - South Coast Surety

New $75,000 ICC Property Broker Bond Now Available Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (“FMCSA”) implementation of the new $75,000 bond requirement starts 10/1/2013. South Coast Surety has surety programs Now in place to handle all sizes of broker and freight forwarder companies. - August 16, 2013 - South Coast Surety

South Coast Surety Announces Its Largest Single Month in Production With the surety industry looking to find sources of premium South Coast Surety is very pleased to have generated their largest amount of monthly premium ever. South Coast Surety appreciates the accounts and many brokers that have helped them breach their prior record. - August 08, 2012 - South Coast Surety

Preeminent Surety Bond Broker Launches Online Storefront Suretybond.com has partnered with Suretegrity® to launch an unprecedented online Surety Bond storefront. - June 29, 2012 - Suretegrity

Suretegrity® Now Offering Online Surety Bonds in Thirteen States Suretegrity®, a national Surety Bond agency, has expanded its online Surety Bond offerings into thirteen states. These states include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. As an added benefit, Suretegrity®... - November 14, 2011 - Suretegrity

Suretegrity® Expands Surety Bond Offerings - Ohio Applications Now Available Suretegrity®, a national full service Surety Bond only agency, has expanded its online surety bond offerings into the State of Ohio. - July 07, 2011 - Suretegrity

Suretegrity Expands Operations: Surety Bonds Now Available in Alabama Suretegrity®, a national full service Surety Bond only agency, has expanded its online surety bond offerings into the State of Alabama. - June 20, 2011 - Suretegrity

Suretegrity® Launches Operations in the State of Florida Suretegrity®, a surety only master general agency, has launched operations in the State of Florida and plans on expanding its operations nationwide over the course of the next six months. - June 13, 2011 - Suretegrity

South Coast Surety Announces Record Month South Coast Surety has proudly announced the single largest month of surety premium production in the firm's 15 years. Their production levels have continued to climb through the year, with 10 months into 2010 eclipsing their total annual production for 2009. - November 01, 2010 - South Coast Surety

Surety Solutions Insurance Services, Inc. Ranked #23 by List of Sacramento Region’s Fastest Growing Companies The Sacramento Business Journal Annual List of Sacramento Region Fastest Growing Companies Ranks Surety Solutions #23 - September 28, 2010 - Surety Solutions Insurance Services, Inc.