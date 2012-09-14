PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ryussi Technologies Releases MoSMB-S3 Gateway for Object Storage Vendors Ryussi Technologies, the developer of MoSMB, an enterprise grade SMB (Server Message Block) server, today announced the release of MoSMB S3 Cloud Gateway which allows users to securely connect to any S3 compatible object storage, public or private, with MoSMB using standard SMB (Server Message Block)... - November 13, 2019 - Ryussi Technologies

The Nation’s Smartest Fire Station Opens in Kansas City, Missouri When the City of Kansas City Missouri was ready to build it’s first new fire station in nearly a decade, they did so with firefighter safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront. A Smart Building was the answer. - November 05, 2019 - Building Clouds

ITAD Quick Switch Program Helps Former Arrow Clients and Partners With Arrow Electronics' exiting the ITAD/asset disposition space, NextUse is launching a solution for its customers and partners. - August 03, 2019 - NextUse LLC

Ryussi Technologies Releases MoSMB ME with RDMA for Media and Entertainment Workloads Ryussi Technologies, the developer of MoSMB – SMB 3 (Server Message Block) server on Linux, today announced the availability of MoSMB Media Edition for its Media and Entertainment customers which has performance features like SMB Direct (SMB over RDMA) and Multi-channel for demanding media workflows. MoSMB... - July 31, 2019 - Ryussi Technologies

Donating Unused IT Equipment Could Cost You Millions of Dollars With Data Breaches Becoming More Prevalent, Donated Computer Equipment Unwittingly Yields Confidential Data - December 21, 2017 - e-End

SimplyNAS Introduces Flash Storage QNAP Enterprise NAS Servers QNAP ES1640DC Dual Controller NAS preconfigured with an all flash SSD array incorporating enterprise SAS Solid State Drives (SSD) designed specifically to support and manage the needs of highly available, high-performance platforms that use significant read/write mixed workloads. - August 15, 2017 - Simply Group II LLC

Sia Announces Integration with Nextcloud to Enable Seamless Decentralized Private Cloud Storage Sia (sia.tech), a Boston-based subsidiary of Nebulous Inc., has announced their integration with popular open-source Dropbox/Google Drive alternative Nextcloud (nextcloud.com) to provide users with seamless decentralized private cloud storage. “Sia and NextCloud share the vision of giving customers... - April 11, 2017 - Sia (Nebulous Inc.)

Sia and Minebox Announce Strategic Collaboration to Give People a Better and More Secure Data Storage Option Sia (sia.tech), a Boston-based subsidiary of Nebulous Inc., has announced their collaboration with Austria-based storage device maker Minebox IT Services GmbH (minebox.io) to provide people with a more secure decentralized cloud data storage option. "Sia wants to provide consumers and businesses... - January 14, 2017 - Sia (Nebulous Inc.)

Building Clouds to Demo IoT for Connected Real Estate at IBCon Silicon Valley June 21 – 24, 2016 at the San Jose Convention Center Building Clouds offers a small footprint energy management system controller which can automatically connect to and take advantage of a building’s existing Wi-Fi network. Designed and developed in Silicon Valley to merge the Internet of Things with the intelligent buildings market, the strati-fi™... - May 26, 2016 - Building Clouds

4Sync Introduces a Brand-New “Comment Pins” Feature 4Sync Inc., the international data sync company, has officially launched a brand-new feature for service users - “4Sync Comment Pins.” - April 28, 2016 - 4Sync

MegaBackup Releases a New Lifetime Storage Today, MegaBackup, a company that specializes in cloud-based solutions for storing and backing up data, has announced that it has launched its new product called MegaBackup. - April 22, 2016 - Megabackup

CIOReview Selects XXL Cloud for 20 Most Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers 2015 Annual list showcases the 20 Most Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers 2015. XXL Cloud makes it to CIOReview’s top Collaboration Technology Solution Providers list for its expertise in providing efficient and secure means of storing documents and files in the cloud. - December 07, 2015 - XXL Cloud, Inc

Revolutionary Cloud-Based Backup Storage Platform Offering Infinite Space at Affordable Prices Launches Crowdfunding Campaign KozmoCloud, a cloud-based backup storage platform offering infinite space at affordable prices, has launched a crowdfunding campaign. The goal is to use the Indiegogo.com platform to bring KozmoCloud to market. Company founders, First Last an IT Consultant, and First Last, a digital designer, sought... - November 20, 2015 - KozmoCloud

Vantec Announces a Comprehensive Line of SuperSpeed Plus USB 3.1 Products Featuring two USB 3.1 models of Vantec’s NexStar enclosure for 2.5” and 3.5” SSDs and Hard Drives as well as a PCI-Express Host card for the fastest connectivity. - May 01, 2015 - Vantec Thermal Technologies

BlankMediaPrinting.com Official Donor to Give Kids The World BlankMediaPrinting.com is proud to be the official donor of Give Kids The World for all their custom printed CDs and DVDs. - December 16, 2014 - BlankMediaPrinting.com

TarDisk.com Releases Aluminum MiniDrive, +128GB Storage Space Increase TarDisk is a MacBook accessory that adds 128GB of storage space to a MacBook by using the SD card Slot. - November 10, 2014 - TarDisk.com

S2S Announce US WEEE Partnership S2S Group has signed a deal with US-based electronic waste management firm E-Waste Systems to collaborate on reverse logistics and expand both companies presence. S2S are specialists in WEEE recycling and refurbishing mobile phones and IT equipment for resale. The Rotherham based company have signed... - October 18, 2014 - S2S Group

S2S Take Secure Shredding Around Europe S2S will once again be taking their onsite destruction services on a tour of mainland Europe, shredding sensitive data in three countries, over three days, starting 19 October. Delivering the same high level of service as provided for customers in the UK, the S2S team and mobile shredder have been entrusted... - October 10, 2014 - S2S Group

Digiliant Offers High End BDR Systems for Data Recovery Cost effective BDR Systems custom designed by Digiliant. - May 17, 2014 - Digiliant, LLC

Cyberpower Inc. Makes New V3 Voltair CPU Cooler Available in Custom-Built PCs - Becomes the Exclusive Distributor of V3 Components in North America Cyberpower Inc. has entered into an agreement with V3 Components to be the exclusive distributor of V3 Components products in North America. In addition to distributing products from V3 Components, Cyberpower Inc. will also be making the V3 Voltair CPU cooler available in their custom-built PCs. - April 19, 2014 - CyberpowerPC Inc.

Building Clouds Adds Strati-Fi Wireless Hardware to Its Product Line Building Clouds offers Wi-Fi hardware solutions compatible with their Opendiem Software Energy Management Suite. Customers can choose Modbus, BACnet, or LonWorks controllers with pre-programmed applications for HVAC, industrial processes, energy management, lighting systems, and more designed to work with industry standard I/O devices for monitoring and control. - April 14, 2014 - Building Clouds

CyberpowerPC Unveils Mega Miner Coin Mining PC Series CyberPower Inc. announced its MEGA MINER series, a family of high-performance systems designed and optimized not only for gaming, but for cryptocurrency mining as well. - March 22, 2014 - CyberpowerPC Inc.

Digiliant Incorparates SSDs with Storage Server Systems Digiliant Incorporates SSDs with Storage Server Systems Into NAS/iSCSI SAN Systems Based in Okemos, MI, Digiliant LLC, provider of customized NAS/SAN/SSD, has announced its inclusion of SSDs into building of their systems. As storage requirements are pushed to their limits we are seeing the need for... - February 06, 2014 - Digiliant, LLC

4Sync Officially Presents a New Application for Windows Phone 4Sync.com, a free cloud storage service, has officially presented the application to store and share files on Windows Phone with 15GB of free storage space. - February 04, 2014 - 4Sync

Smart Solutions KVM Offer a Flat 10% Discount on All Products Till 31st December, 2013 KVM products are gaining immense popularity as the need for space optimization and productivity enhancement gain significance, especially in data centres. Bearing in mind the costs associated with KVM implementations, Smart Solutions KVM has come up with an unbeatable offer which provides a 10% discount... - December 25, 2013 - Smart Solutions KVM

NovaStor to Present NovaBACKUP DataCenter Technology at DataSpan National Sales Meeting NovaStor a leading international provider of data protection software will showcase the latest version of its NovaBACKUP DataCenter software at the upcoming DataSpan National Sales Meeting, a first class data protection solutions provider’s event designed to set direction for the year ahead. - October 17, 2013 - NovaStor

NovaStor “Throws Down the Gauntlet” in the Battle for NAS Backup Market Supremacy NovaBACKUP NAS product family launches to further secure NovaStor’s #1 position. - October 16, 2013 - NovaStor

Novastor Expands Presence in Canada to Meet Channel Demand New Strategic partnership with IT Channel Group expands market reach, and drives brand awareness with improved access to Canadian market. - September 01, 2013 - NovaStor

NovaStor Partners Take Note of Sales Growth Following Backup Certification Through better understanding and positioning of backup & restore products, IT resellers find new opportunities to generate revenue by protecting customer data. - June 21, 2013 - NovaStor

Zeeis' Partner TI Delivers FOTA on Their SoC Zeeis' partner, Texas Instruments has announced to deliver FOTA technology on their CC2540 and CC2541 low energy system-on-chips (SOCs). Zeeis started research and development “Over-the-air” technology since 2007, and released the first total FOTA solution in 2009 supports OAD/OTAP/OTAU... - April 29, 2013 - Zeeis

NovaBACKUP 14.5 Introduces Full System Restore and NAS Configuration in a Few Clicks New version 14.5 of NovaStor’s backup software NovaBACKUP adds powerful disaster recovery features, NAS support and support of the latest technologies such as Microsoft Exchange 2013. - April 11, 2013 - NovaStor

ZuzuDrive Adds New Products to Their Line of USB Flash Drives ZuzuDrive, the international USB flash drive company, has just added exciting new products and styles to their line of custom USB flash drives. - March 09, 2013 - Zuzudrive

EZ Dupe Announces the Release of Its New FlashMAX USB, CF and SD Flash Duplicator Series Due to the highly successful FlashMax USB duplicator, EZ Dupe is now expanding the FlashMAX product line to include two new products – the FlashMAX SD duplicator and the FlashMAX CF duplicator. FlashMAX USB, SD (MiniSD/MicroSD with adapter) and CF duplicators easily and reliably create multiple... - January 19, 2013 - EZ Dupe, Inc

Vantec Expands NexStar Hard Drive Dock Adding Wi-Fi Vantec Thermal Technologies—a worldwide leader specializing in computer accessories, storage and mobile solutions—announces the new addition to the Hard Drive Dock lineup, the NexStar® WiFi Hard Drive Dock. The new model, NexStar WiFi, allows users to connect wirelessly to the data stored... - December 15, 2012 - Vantec Thermal Technologies

New Arrival: Fanless Intel 3rd Gen Quad Core i7 Ivy Bridge Dual NIC System BIS-6922 The BIS-6922 is a passive cooling small form factor PC utilizing Intel’s 3rd generation Ivy Bridge processors including the Quad Core i7 mobile and embedded CPUs. - December 05, 2012 - Shenzhen NORCO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd

New Arrival: Fanless Embedded System BIS-6660 with Next Gen NORCO's Proprietary “ICEFIN” Thermal Design BIS-6660, a fanless embedded Box PC with the new generation of NORCO's proprietary ICEFIN™ Thermal design, ensures maximum heat dissipation and a true fanless system, utilizing Intel's latest Atom cedar trail N2800/D2550 embedded CPUs. System provides redundant network connectivity with Wifi and... - November 29, 2012 - Shenzhen NORCO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd

New Arrival: Full Featured Fanless System BIS-6590 Utilizing Next Gen NORCO’s Proprietary Large “ICEFIN” Thermal Design NORCO announced launch of the embedded system BIS-6590 utilizing its next generation proprietary "ICEFIN" thermal design, ensures maximum heat dissipation and a true fanless system. - November 29, 2012 - Shenzhen NORCO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd

VITEC to Showcase Optibase Multi-Screen Video Technologies at Streaming Media West 2012 VITEC will showcase its portfolio of Optibase encoding, decoding, and transcoding solutions at Streaming Media West 2012 in Los Angeles, CA from October 30-31, which includes the MGTS-Prism IP Transcoder blade for multi-screen video delivery and the newest ultra-small encoding platform, the MGW Nano. - October 23, 2012 - VITEC

VITEC to Showcase Optibase FMV/ IPTV Solutions at Largest National Guard Show - NGAUS 2012 VITEC to show the new Optibase MGW Nano encoder, MGW Micro Premium encoder, and EZ TV video management system. - August 24, 2012 - VITEC

VITEC Enhances Its Family of Professional-Grade Optibase Portable IPTV Appliances with New Compact IP Encoding and Decoding Platforms The high-performance MGW Nano is a rugged, professional-grade HD H.264 encoding and streaming appliance featuring low-latency encoding and real-time ISR metadata support. The MGW Micro Premium Decoder is a professional IP Decoder with wide range of output interfaces including HD-SDI, HDMI and Composite video, packaged as a portable, fan-less appliance optimized for mobile application. - August 23, 2012 - VITEC

NORCO Low Power Product Series Based on Intel® Ivy Bridge Processor NORCO, an Associate Member of the Intel® Intelligent Systems Alliance, released a series of new solutions based on the 3rd generation Intel® Core™ processor family and Intel® Q77 Express chipset. These solutions are ideal for industrial and embedded applications in Digital Signage, Retail, Transportation and Industrial automation systems. - August 17, 2012 - Shenzhen NORCO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd

NORCO High Performance Rack Mount Data Storage Server with Hot Swappable Hard Drives To meet the growing data storage requirements, NORCO has developed a series of high reliability large capacity storage arrays and provides the solutions in data storage and NVR/DVR security market. - August 08, 2012 - Shenzhen NORCO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd

Intel Atom N2800/D2550 "Cedarview" Based Mini-ITX Board with Four Gigabit Ethernet Ports and Bypass Segment NORCO, a leading manufacturer of embedded computer and an Associate member of the Intel® Intelligent Systems Alliance, announces new industrial platform with Intel 3rd Atom Cedarview ---MITX-6934, a low profile mini-ITX board with Intel next generation Atom N2800/D2550 Processor, specially designed for network security segment. - July 27, 2012 - Shenzhen NORCO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd

TI's Official Partner Zeeis Announces the New DM6446 Board As the Official Partner of ARM & Texas Instruments, Zeeis has announced the new DM6446 Board for Digital Video Recorder (DVR) and GSM / 3G / Wi-Fi wireless video transmitter and receiver of IP-based surveillance systems. - June 28, 2012 - Zeeis

VITEC Wins Editor’s Choice Award for the Optibase Ocaster IPTV Reflector from Military Embedded Systems Magazine The Optibase Ocaster IPTV Reflector is a military-grade IPTV Full motion video multicast and unicast HD/SD stream reflector/recaster. The Optibase Ocaster™ reflection system efficiently bridges enterprise LANs by converting multicast video traffic to unicast as well as unicast stream back to multicast for network-efficient transmission of IP streams with CoT and KLV metadata. - June 05, 2012 - VITEC

Global American Announces a Limited Time Special on the EC-5500-3G520M4, Extended Temperature Fanless Embedded System This mini PC comes with integrated 2nd Gen Intel Core™ i5-2520M Sandy Bridge Mobile processor and is equipped with 3x GbE LANs, DVI-D/HDMI and VGA dual display, CFast, dual channel 4GB DDR3 SO-DIMM memory, 80GB 2.5” INTEL® SSD, 2x eSATA ports and an operating temperature of -20ºC to +70ºC. - May 25, 2012 - Global American Inc.

NORCO Innovative Solutions at Digital Signage World Australia 2012 During March 20th to 21st, NORCO attended the first and only dedicated Digital Signage & Kiosk Event in Australia, the Digital Signage World. This event is held at Sydney Convention & Exhibition Centre. As the leading exhibition for digital signage industry in Australia, this event attracted lots of exhibitors from the digital signage industry and other related industries. The number of visitors showed the great prospect of digital signage industry and its related industries in Australia. - April 07, 2012 - Shenzhen NORCO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd

VITEC Provides 50 Channels of HD Video to a New BRAC Site with Over 6500 Users VITEC’s Optibase Video Encoding Platform is used to capture Conference Center briefings and a range of news and information channels for real-time and on-demand viewing over the campus network to over 6500 users. - March 15, 2012 - VITEC