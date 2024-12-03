Recent Headlines
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Elects Board of Directors for 2025, Reinforces Commitment to SAS and SCSI Leadership
STA Leadership Team Set to Drive Continued Innovation and Growth in the Data Storage Industry - December 03, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum and INCITS/SCSI Unveil 24G+ SAS
STA and INCITS/SCSI announce today technical enhancements to the existing 24G SAS data storage specification, which will increase reliability, stability and continued backward-compatibility. - July 23, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
20th SAS Plugfest Demonstrates Successful Collaboration and Innovation Among Industry Leaders
The SNIA STA forum (STA) today announced completion of the twentieth Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) Plugfest, showcasing the collaborative and innovative spirit of industry-leading companies around 24G SAS. The plugfest brought together eight SAS equipment manufacturers in Austin, Texas, and was... - June 18, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Announces 2024 Leadership, Plans for 2024 SAS Plugfest
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA), a SNIA technology forum and the respected authority on Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology, today announced its Fiscal Year 2024 Board of Directors. The newly elected Board of Directors comprises accomplished storage industry professionals with a shared... - December 05, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
SNIA Announces New SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum
SNIA and the SCSI Trade Association (STA) today announced the formation of a new SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA Forum), a technology community within SNIA to promote the use and understanding of SCSI and Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology. - June 27, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
SCSI Trade Association Elects 2023 Board of Directors as Hyperscale Applications Continue to Drive 24G SAS Adoption
Industry Leaders Guide STA, as SAS Technology Delivers with High Performance, Reliability, Scalability, Flexibility, & Manageability. - February 07, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
Logicube® Partners with Avatu for Digital Forensic Sales in the UK. Avatu's Reach and Stellar Reputation Expands Logicube's Peerless Product Presence in the UK Market.
Logicube® Inc., The global leader in digital forensic imaging technology, has announced a partnership with Avatu Ltd. as its new authorized resellers in the United Kingdom, to represent the company’s premier lines of forensic imaging solutions and hard drive duplication products. After... - December 16, 2022 - Logicube, Inc.
The SCSI Trade Association Discusses 24G SAS Advances for Hyperscale Environments at Storage Developer Conference
Rick Kutcipal, representing the SCSI Trade Association, will present new technology advances in Serial Attached SCSI at Storage Developer Conference on September 12. - September 06, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
The SCSI Trade Association Shares Latest 24G SAS Advances at Flash Memory Summit
STA will be demonstrating 24G SAS in a live demo and speaking at Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, CA from August 2 to 4, 2022. - July 28, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
The SCSI Trade Association Presents “Why SAS is a Gold Mine for Crypto” at SDC EMEA Conference
The SCSI Trade Association (STA) is pleased to announce its participation in the virtual one-day Storage Developer Conference EMEA (SDC EMEA), presenting a forty-minute presentation on “Why SAS is a Gold Mine for Crypto.” DETAILS: Cameron T. Brett, president, STA and senior director,... - June 08, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
Second 24G SAS Plugfest Completed by the SCSI Trade Association Highlights the Reliability of the Proven Storage Interface
The latest 24G SAS test event illustrates the importance of multivendor interoperability and backwards compatibility of SAS technology. - April 13, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
Azulle Launches Its Most Powerful Device Yet - The Byte4
Azulle, a leading brand and manufacturer of Mini PCs, has released a new compact, powerful and fanless mini desktop PC from their award winning Byte line. The Byte4 is now available for purchase and an ideal device to elevate business and consumers' PC experience. - October 28, 2020 - Azulle
Ryussi Technologies Releases MoSMB-S3 Gateway for Object Storage Vendors
Ryussi Technologies, the developer of MoSMB, an enterprise grade SMB (Server Message Block) server, today announced the release of MoSMB S3 Cloud Gateway which allows users to securely connect to any S3 compatible object storage, public or private, with MoSMB using standard SMB (Server Message... - November 13, 2019 - Ryussi Technologies
ITAD Quick Switch Program Helps Former Arrow Clients and Partners
With Arrow Electronics' exiting the ITAD/asset disposition space, NextUse is launching a solution for its customers and partners. - August 03, 2019 - NextUse LLC
Ryussi Technologies Releases MoSMB ME with RDMA for Media and Entertainment Workloads
Ryussi Technologies, the developer of MoSMB – SMB 3 (Server Message Block) server on Linux, today announced the availability of MoSMB Media Edition for its Media and Entertainment customers which has performance features like SMB Direct (SMB over RDMA) and Multi-channel for demanding media... - July 31, 2019 - Ryussi Technologies
Donating Unused IT Equipment Could Cost You Millions of Dollars
With Data Breaches Becoming More Prevalent, Donated Computer Equipment Unwittingly Yields Confidential Data - December 21, 2017 - e-End
SimplyNAS Introduces Flash Storage QNAP Enterprise NAS Servers
QNAP ES1640DC Dual Controller NAS preconfigured with an all flash SSD array incorporating enterprise SAS Solid State Drives (SSD) designed specifically to support and manage the needs of highly available, high-performance platforms that use significant read/write mixed workloads. - August 15, 2017 - Simply Group II LLC
Sia Announces Integration with Nextcloud to Enable Seamless Decentralized Private Cloud Storage
Sia (sia.tech), a Boston-based subsidiary of Nebulous Inc., has announced their integration with popular open-source Dropbox/Google Drive alternative Nextcloud (nextcloud.com) to provide users with seamless decentralized private cloud storage. “Sia and NextCloud share the vision of giving... - April 11, 2017 - Sia (Nebulous Inc.)
Sia and Minebox Announce Strategic Collaboration to Give People a Better and More Secure Data Storage Option
Sia (sia.tech), a Boston-based subsidiary of Nebulous Inc., has announced their collaboration with Austria-based storage device maker Minebox IT Services GmbH (minebox.io) to provide people with a more secure decentralized cloud data storage option. "Sia wants to provide consumers and... - January 14, 2017 - Sia (Nebulous Inc.)
4Sync Introduces a Brand-New “Comment Pins” Feature
4Sync Inc., the international data sync company, has officially launched a brand-new feature for service users - “4Sync Comment Pins.” - April 28, 2016 - 4Sync
MegaBackup Releases a New Lifetime Storage
Today, MegaBackup, a company that specializes in cloud-based solutions for storing and backing up data, has announced that it has launched its new product called MegaBackup. - April 22, 2016 - Megabackup
CIOReview Selects XXL Cloud for 20 Most Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers 2015
Annual list showcases the 20 Most Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers 2015. XXL Cloud makes it to CIOReview’s top Collaboration Technology Solution Providers list for its expertise in providing efficient and secure means of storing documents and files in the cloud. - December 07, 2015 - XXL Cloud, Inc
Revolutionary Cloud-Based Backup Storage Platform Offering Infinite Space at Affordable Prices Launches Crowdfunding Campaign
KozmoCloud, a cloud-based backup storage platform offering infinite space at affordable prices, has launched a crowdfunding campaign. The goal is to use the Indiegogo.com platform to bring KozmoCloud to market. Company founders, First Last an IT Consultant, and First Last, a digital designer,... - November 20, 2015 - KozmoCloud
Vantec Announces a Comprehensive Line of SuperSpeed Plus USB 3.1 Products
Featuring two USB 3.1 models of Vantec’s NexStar enclosure for 2.5” and 3.5” SSDs and Hard Drives as well as a PCI-Express Host card for the fastest connectivity. - May 01, 2015 - Vantec Thermal Technologies
BlankMediaPrinting.com Official Donor to Give Kids The World
BlankMediaPrinting.com is proud to be the official donor of Give Kids The World for all their custom printed CDs and DVDs. - December 16, 2014 - BlankMediaPrinting.com
TarDisk.com Releases Aluminum MiniDrive, +128GB Storage Space Increase
TarDisk is a MacBook accessory that adds 128GB of storage space to a MacBook by using the SD card Slot. - November 10, 2014 - TarDisk.com
S2S Announce US WEEE Partnership
S2S Group has signed a deal with US-based electronic waste management firm E-Waste Systems to collaborate on reverse logistics and expand both companies presence. S2S are specialists in WEEE recycling and refurbishing mobile phones and IT equipment for resale. The Rotherham based company have... - October 18, 2014 - S2S Group
S2S Take Secure Shredding Around Europe
S2S will once again be taking their onsite destruction services on a tour of mainland Europe, shredding sensitive data in three countries, over three days, starting 19 October. Delivering the same high level of service as provided for customers in the UK, the S2S team and mobile shredder have been... - October 10, 2014 - S2S Group
Digiliant Offers High End BDR Systems for Data Recovery
Cost effective BDR Systems custom designed by Digiliant. - May 17, 2014 - Digiliant, LLC
Cyberpower Inc. Makes New V3 Voltair CPU Cooler Available in Custom-Built PCs - Becomes the Exclusive Distributor of V3 Components in North America
Cyberpower Inc. has entered into an agreement with V3 Components to be the exclusive distributor of V3 Components products in North America. In addition to distributing products from V3 Components, Cyberpower Inc. will also be making the V3 Voltair CPU cooler available in their custom-built PCs. - April 19, 2014 - CyberpowerPC Inc.
CyberpowerPC Unveils Mega Miner Coin Mining PC Series
CyberPower Inc. announced its MEGA MINER series, a family of high-performance systems designed and optimized not only for gaming, but for cryptocurrency mining as well. - March 22, 2014 - CyberpowerPC Inc.
Digiliant Incorparates SSDs with Storage Server Systems
Digiliant Incorporates SSDs with Storage Server Systems Into NAS/iSCSI SAN Systems Based in Okemos, MI, Digiliant LLC, provider of customized NAS/SAN/SSD, has announced its inclusion of SSDs into building of their systems. As storage requirements are pushed to their limits we are seeing the need... - February 06, 2014 - Digiliant, LLC
4Sync Officially Presents a New Application for Windows Phone
4Sync.com, a free cloud storage service, has officially presented the application to store and share files on Windows Phone with 15GB of free storage space. - February 04, 2014 - 4Sync
Smart Solutions KVM Offer a Flat 10% Discount on All Products Till 31st December, 2013
KVM products are gaining immense popularity as the need for space optimization and productivity enhancement gain significance, especially in data centres. Bearing in mind the costs associated with KVM implementations, Smart Solutions KVM has come up with an unbeatable offer which provides a 10%... - December 25, 2013 - Smart Solutions KVM
NovaStor to Present NovaBACKUP DataCenter Technology at DataSpan National Sales Meeting
NovaStor a leading international provider of data protection software will showcase the latest version of its NovaBACKUP DataCenter software at the upcoming DataSpan National Sales Meeting, a first class data protection solutions provider’s event designed to set direction for the year ahead. - October 17, 2013 - NovaStor
NovaStor “Throws Down the Gauntlet” in the Battle for NAS Backup Market Supremacy
NovaBACKUP NAS product family launches to further secure NovaStor’s #1 position. - October 16, 2013 - NovaStor
Novastor Expands Presence in Canada to Meet Channel Demand
New Strategic partnership with IT Channel Group expands market reach, and drives brand awareness with improved access to Canadian market. - September 01, 2013 - NovaStor
NovaStor Partners Take Note of Sales Growth Following Backup Certification
Through better understanding and positioning of backup & restore products, IT resellers find new opportunities to generate revenue by protecting customer data. - June 21, 2013 - NovaStor
Zeeis' Partner TI Delivers FOTA on Their SoC
Zeeis' partner, Texas Instruments has announced to deliver FOTA technology on their CC2540 and CC2541 low energy system-on-chips (SOCs). Zeeis started research and development “Over-the-air” technology since 2007, and released the first total FOTA solution in 2009 supports... - April 29, 2013 - Zeeis
NovaBACKUP 14.5 Introduces Full System Restore and NAS Configuration in a Few Clicks
New version 14.5 of NovaStor’s backup software NovaBACKUP adds powerful disaster recovery features, NAS support and support of the latest technologies such as Microsoft Exchange 2013. - April 11, 2013 - NovaStor
ZuzuDrive Adds New Products to Their Line of USB Flash Drives
ZuzuDrive, the international USB flash drive company, has just added exciting new products and styles to their line of custom USB flash drives. - March 09, 2013 - Zuzudrive
EZ Dupe Announces the Release of Its New FlashMAX USB, CF and SD Flash Duplicator Series
Due to the highly successful FlashMax USB duplicator, EZ Dupe is now expanding the FlashMAX product line to include two new products – the FlashMAX SD duplicator and the FlashMAX CF duplicator. FlashMAX USB, SD (MiniSD/MicroSD with adapter) and CF duplicators easily and reliably create... - January 19, 2013 - EZ Dupe, Inc
Vantec Expands NexStar Hard Drive Dock Adding Wi-Fi
Vantec Thermal Technologies—a worldwide leader specializing in computer accessories, storage and mobile solutions—announces the new addition to the Hard Drive Dock lineup, the NexStar® WiFi Hard Drive Dock. The new model, NexStar WiFi, allows users to connect wirelessly to the data... - December 15, 2012 - Vantec Thermal Technologies
New Arrival: Fanless Intel 3rd Gen Quad Core i7 Ivy Bridge Dual NIC System BIS-6922
The BIS-6922 is a passive cooling small form factor PC utilizing Intel’s 3rd generation Ivy Bridge processors including the Quad Core i7 mobile and embedded CPUs. - December 05, 2012 - Shenzhen NORCO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd
New Arrival: Full Featured Fanless System BIS-6590 Utilizing Next Gen NORCO’s Proprietary Large “ICEFIN” Thermal Design
NORCO announced launch of the embedded system BIS-6590 utilizing its next generation proprietary "ICEFIN" thermal design, ensures maximum heat dissipation and a true fanless system. - November 29, 2012 - Shenzhen NORCO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd
New Arrival: Fanless Embedded System BIS-6660 with Next Gen NORCO's Proprietary “ICEFIN” Thermal Design
BIS-6660, a fanless embedded Box PC with the new generation of NORCO's proprietary ICEFIN™ Thermal design, ensures maximum heat dissipation and a true fanless system, utilizing Intel's latest Atom cedar trail N2800/D2550 embedded CPUs. System provides redundant network connectivity with Wifi... - November 29, 2012 - Shenzhen NORCO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd
VITEC to Showcase Optibase Multi-Screen Video Technologies at Streaming Media West 2012
VITEC will showcase its portfolio of Optibase encoding, decoding, and transcoding solutions at Streaming Media West 2012 in Los Angeles, CA from October 30-31, which includes the MGTS-Prism IP Transcoder blade for multi-screen video delivery and the newest ultra-small encoding platform, the MGW Nano. - October 23, 2012 - VITEC
VITEC to Showcase Optibase FMV/ IPTV Solutions at Largest National Guard Show - NGAUS 2012
VITEC to show the new Optibase MGW Nano encoder, MGW Micro Premium encoder, and EZ TV video management system. - August 24, 2012 - VITEC
VITEC Enhances Its Family of Professional-Grade Optibase Portable IPTV Appliances with New Compact IP Encoding and Decoding Platforms
The high-performance MGW Nano is a rugged, professional-grade HD H.264 encoding and streaming appliance featuring low-latency encoding and real-time ISR metadata support. The MGW Micro Premium Decoder is a professional IP Decoder with wide range of output interfaces including HD-SDI, HDMI and Composite video, packaged as a portable, fan-less appliance optimized for mobile application. - August 23, 2012 - VITEC
NORCO Low Power Product Series Based on Intel® Ivy Bridge Processor
NORCO, an Associate Member of the Intel® Intelligent Systems Alliance, released a series of new solutions based on the 3rd generation Intel® Core™ processor family and Intel® Q77 Express chipset. These solutions are ideal for industrial and embedded applications in Digital Signage, Retail, Transportation and Industrial automation systems. - August 17, 2012 - Shenzhen NORCO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd