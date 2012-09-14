|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, is now offering its industry-leading sandwich assembly line with robotic solutions. The new solutions further automate high volume, low value manual tasks – increasing throughput and quality for sandwich producers.
Robots,... - September 08, 2019 - Grote Company
Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, has expanded its equipment line with the new Inline Tortilla Warmer. The new machine warms a wide variety of tortillas and flatbreads, making them more pliable for end products such as wraps and burritos. - June 15, 2018 - Grote Company
Mona's Curryations is a new innovative food start-up in town. Start cooking smart by letting Mona's Curryations do all the shopping, washing, peeling, chopping, and mixing. Consumers only need to defrost the entree and cook on the stove for about 30 minutes. All entrees are authentic recipes and made with all natural ingredients and Halal chicken that is cage free with no added hormones or antibiotics. Learn more at www.monascurryations.com. Cooking just got a whole lot easier. - January 15, 2018 - Mona's Curryations
Global Seafood Manufacturer, Western United Fish Company dba AnnaSea Foods Group Introduces Seven Varieties of Simply Perfect Poke™ Kits Available Now. - January 02, 2018 - AnnaSea Foods
Mom Made Foods Launches Two New Meals Offering More Variety for Health-Conscious Families - September 23, 2017 - Mom Made Foods LLC
Grote Company, a commercial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, recently rebranded and unveiled a new website. With this rebranding, Grote Company focuses on quality and enduring commitment to providing the best equipment and service available. The new grotecompany.com offers user-friendly... - September 15, 2017 - Grote Company
Dallas-based franchise, Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt, will launch Lychee Boba Tea to its premium boba tea line this May at participating lounges in Dallas, Richardson, Allen, Plano, Las Colinas, Arlington, and Austin, Texas.
To celebrate, Yumilicious will offer a $2 off coupon for any boba tea beginning... - May 15, 2015 - Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt
Dallas-based franchise, Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt, will launch Chamoyada frozen yogurt at all its Dallas-Fort Worth lounges for the upcoming Cinco de Mayo holiday.
“We’re incredibly excited to introduce Chamoyada frozen yogurt. It’s our version of the traditional Mexican Chamoy sauce,... - May 03, 2015 - Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt
ASC SMART™Pasta is pleased to announce the launch of SMART™Pasta on SHOP.COM – Market America. - April 11, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES
ASC SMART™Pasta conducts taste tests at Warwick Valley High School in Warwick NY and received a 91% approval rating.
Claiming “There’s A New Crust In Town!” Anthony Terrill Sr. of ASC SMART™Pasta introduced Warwick Valley High School students to Anthony’s Smart Choices... - April 02, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES
Olympus Automation has been awarded a $50,000 prize as part of the Springboard competition sponsored by industry giant Shell. The expert panel of judges recognised the potential for Steam Infusion to significantly reduce carbon emissions due to a more efficient industrial heating and mixing process. - April 28, 2014 - Olympus Automation
Actchaw, a ready to cook food company, uploads the recipe preparation videos for all their products on the Actchawa youtube channel created in August 2013. The initiative is targeted towards bringing awareness about the ease of preparation for Actchawa's products. The channel has received an overwhelming response from food lovers and has seen more than 20000 visitors and 350 channel subscriptions in just a month. - September 18, 2013 - Act Chawa
So Cal’s most popular Italian Ice brand now available at 136 Albertsons locations from Los Angeles to San Diego. - March 11, 2013 - Orange County Slush
Boyd International is a globally recognized specialist trader in “fifth quarter” products, bones and offal from all meat and poultry species. Based in the United Kingdom, they have a dedicated team of meat traders who speak numerous languages and help ensure the buying experience is convenient... - January 16, 2012 - Boyd International
Actchawa has recently introduced the traditional Saoji Curry in the one-step ready to cook form across major cities across Maharashtra. Saoji Curry can be used in making Saoji food instantly without compromising on the original taste of the Saoji food.
Saoji food is traditional food of Nagpur, Maharashtra. - September 08, 2010 - Act Chawa
Act Chawa, is a ready to cook snack food company headquartered at Nagpur, India. Act Chawa specializes in vegetarian ready to cook dishes and has some unique product like Soya Lollypop, Sabudana Wada, Saoji Curry and Alloo Magic in the market. The company is planning to expand its presence soon in central and South India. - September 07, 2010 - Act Chawa
Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on all natural and organic Greek imported products and ready prepared Greek meals based on family recipes, opens its first retail location. Saturday, September 19th will be the Grand Opening Celebration at 400 Route 206 South in Hillsborough, NJ 08844. - September 14, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC
Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece has their new website up and running with a wide array of natural, organic, and artisan Greek products. - August 12, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC
Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece will be one of the sponsors at the LA Greek Film Festival in Los Angeles, California which features new films from Greek filmmakers around the world. - June 26, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC
Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece is a sponsor at the inaugural Gabby Awards which will reward excellence amongst Greek Americans in Chicago, Illinois, June 19th. - June 16, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC
“Take Actions, Prevent Reactions,” this year’s theme, runs May 10-16, 2009, and Sweet Alexis is offering visitors to its online store 20% off any purchase in honor of this important health awareness campaign. - May 13, 2009 - Sweet Alexis
Following a successful weekend as a featured panelist and exhibitor at Chicago’s THRIVE Allergy Expo, Michele Fellows, owner of Sweet Alexis, creates beneficial relationships to further Allergy education and awareness. - May 13, 2009 - Sweet Alexis
European Imports Ltd, a leading Importer & Distributor, recently added Demeter’s Pantry’s lines to their roster of gourmet and imported products. Their products will be showcased at the San Francisco Fancy Food Show Jan 18-20th. - January 18, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC
No more tears. PS Golden Foods launches an innovative Onion Paste offering to cut down on cooking times and labour used in institutional kitchens, food processing industries, catering services, restaurants and flight kitchens. - August 29, 2008 - PS Golden Foods
Ciao Bella Gelato, the most highly awarded frozen specialty dessert company, has been adored by America’s most discerning palates for 25 years. The hand-crafted, all natural flavors that garnered more than fourteen NASFT awards will now be tantalizing the taste buds of the Japanese consumer.
In... - February 03, 2008 - Ciao Bella Gelato
RW Delights, Inc., maker of the best-selling “Heavenly Soufflés,” announced their participation in Sunday’s Tony Awards celebration. Each gift bag given out at the awards included a coupon good for one free Heavenly Souffle, redeemable at Grace’s Marketplace.
The Antoinette... - June 17, 2007 - RW Delights, Inc.
In continuing support of City Harvest, the world’s first food rescue organization, dedicated to feeding NYC's hungry, RW Delights will donate 25% of internet sales for April to this worthy cause. RW Delights' first product, the “Heavenly Soufflé” is an individual chocolate soufflé. Made with all-natural ingredients and Belgian chocolate, soufflés are sold frozen in reusable white ceramic ramekins. Pop the ramekin into the oven for 20 minutes and a perfect soufflé is ready to serve. - April 03, 2007 - RW Delights, Inc.