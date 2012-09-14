PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Grote Company Launches Robotic Sandwich Assembly Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, is now offering its industry-leading sandwich assembly line with robotic solutions. The new solutions further automate high volume, low value manual tasks – increasing throughput and quality for sandwich producers. Robots,... - September 08, 2019 - Grote Company

Grote Company Releases New Inline Tortilla Warmer Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, has expanded its equipment line with the new Inline Tortilla Warmer. The new machine warms a wide variety of tortillas and flatbreads, making them more pliable for end products such as wraps and burritos. - June 15, 2018 - Grote Company

A New Start-Up Sells an Innovative Product, Halal Fully Prepped Ready to Cook Pakistani/Indian Entrees in Boston Mona's Curryations is a new innovative food start-up in town. Start cooking smart by letting Mona's Curryations do all the shopping, washing, peeling, chopping, and mixing. Consumers only need to defrost the entree and cook on the stove for about 30 minutes. All entrees are authentic recipes and made with all natural ingredients and Halal chicken that is cage free with no added hormones or antibiotics. Learn more at www.monascurryations.com. Cooking just got a whole lot easier. - January 15, 2018 - Mona's Curryations

Simply Perfect Poke Kits™ Available Now from AnnaSea Foods Group Global Seafood Manufacturer, Western United Fish Company dba AnnaSea Foods Group Introduces Seven Varieties of Simply Perfect Poke™ Kits Available Now. - January 02, 2018 - AnnaSea Foods

Mom Made Foods Announces New Healthy Twist on Frozen Kid Favorite Meals Mom Made Foods Launches Two New Meals Offering More Variety for Health-Conscious Families - September 23, 2017 - Mom Made Foods LLC

Grote Company Launches New Brand, Website Grote Company, a commercial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, recently rebranded and unveiled a new website. With this rebranding, Grote Company focuses on quality and enduring commitment to providing the best equipment and service available. The new grotecompany.com offers user-friendly... - September 15, 2017 - Grote Company

Yumilicious to Launch Lychee Boba Tea & Sampling Event Dallas-based franchise, Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt, will launch Lychee Boba Tea to its premium boba tea line this May at participating lounges in Dallas, Richardson, Allen, Plano, Las Colinas, Arlington, and Austin, Texas. To celebrate, Yumilicious will offer a $2 off coupon for any boba tea beginning... - May 15, 2015 - Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt

Yumilicious Features Chamoy-Inspired Frozen Yogurt for Cinco De Mayo Dallas-based franchise, Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt, will launch Chamoyada frozen yogurt at all its Dallas-Fort Worth lounges for the upcoming Cinco de Mayo holiday. “We’re incredibly excited to introduce Chamoyada frozen yogurt. It’s our version of the traditional Mexican Chamoy sauce,... - May 03, 2015 - Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt

ASC SMART™PASTA Launches Online with SHOP.COM ASC SMART™Pasta is pleased to announce the launch of SMART™Pasta on SHOP.COM – Market America. - April 11, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES

Students Crave Pizza Made with ASC SMART™FLOUR ASC SMART™Pasta conducts taste tests at Warwick Valley High School in Warwick NY and received a 91% approval rating. Claiming “There’s A New Crust In Town!” Anthony Terrill Sr. of ASC SMART™Pasta introduced Warwick Valley High School students to Anthony’s Smart Choices... - April 02, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES

Olympus Automation’s Steam Infusion Awarded $50,000 by Shell Springboard Olympus Automation has been awarded a $50,000 prize as part of the Springboard competition sponsored by industry giant Shell. The expert panel of judges recognised the potential for Steam Infusion to significantly reduce carbon emissions due to a more efficient industrial heating and mixing process. - April 28, 2014 - Olympus Automation

Actchawa YouTube Channel Launch Receives Overwhelming Response Actchaw, a ready to cook food company, uploads the recipe preparation videos for all their products on the Actchawa youtube channel created in August 2013. The initiative is targeted towards bringing awareness about the ease of preparation for Actchawa's products. The channel has received an overwhelming response from food lovers and has seen more than 20000 visitors and 350 channel subscriptions in just a month. - September 18, 2013 - Act Chawa

Popular Frozen Dessert Treat, Orange County Slush Now Carried by Albertsons Throughout Southern California So Cal’s most popular Italian Ice brand now available at 136 Albertsons locations from Los Angeles to San Diego. - March 11, 2013 - Orange County Slush

International Food Trader, Boyd International, Ships Record Quantities of Meat to Ghana During December Boyd International is a globally recognized specialist trader in “fifth quarter” products, bones and offal from all meat and poultry species. Based in the United Kingdom, they have a dedicated team of meat traders who speak numerous languages and help ensure the buying experience is convenient... - January 16, 2012 - Boyd International

Saoji Curry Now Available in One-Step Ready to Cook Form Actchawa has recently introduced the traditional Saoji Curry in the one-step ready to cook form across major cities across Maharashtra. Saoji Curry can be used in making Saoji food instantly without compromising on the original taste of the Saoji food. Saoji food is traditional food of Nagpur, Maharashtra. - September 08, 2010 - Act Chawa

Act Chawa, Ready to Cook Food, Expands Its Presence in Maharashtra Act Chawa, is a ready to cook snack food company headquartered at Nagpur, India. Act Chawa specializes in vegetarian ready to cook dishes and has some unique product like Soya Lollypop, Sabudana Wada, Saoji Curry and Alloo Magic in the market. The company is planning to expand its presence soon in central and South India. - September 07, 2010 - Act Chawa

The Flavors of Greece Have Been Brought to Hillsborough NJ with Taste of Crete's Grand Opening Celebration Saturday, September 19th Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on all natural and organic Greek imported products and ready prepared Greek meals based on family recipes, opens its first retail location. Saturday, September 19th will be the Grand Opening Celebration at 400 Route 206 South in Hillsborough, NJ 08844. - September 14, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC

Taste of Crete’s New Website Up and Running with Wide Array of Greek Products Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece has their new website up and running with a wide array of natural, organic, and artisan Greek products. - August 12, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC

Taste of Crete a Sponsor in the Third Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival June 25-28th 2009 Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece will be one of the sponsors at the LA Greek Film Festival in Los Angeles, California which features new films from Greek filmmakers around the world. - June 26, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC

Taste of Crete is a Sponsor in the First Gabby Awards Honoring Outstanding Greek Americans in Chicago Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece is a sponsor at the inaugural Gabby Awards which will reward excellence amongst Greek Americans in Chicago, Illinois, June 19th. - June 16, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC

Sweet Alexis Participating in 12th Annual Food Allergy Awareness Week “Take Actions, Prevent Reactions,” this year’s theme, runs May 10-16, 2009, and Sweet Alexis is offering visitors to its online store 20% off any purchase in honor of this important health awareness campaign. - May 13, 2009 - Sweet Alexis

Small Town Mom Makes Big Impression Following a successful weekend as a featured panelist and exhibitor at Chicago’s THRIVE Allergy Expo, Michele Fellows, owner of Sweet Alexis, creates beneficial relationships to further Allergy education and awareness. - May 13, 2009 - Sweet Alexis

Demeter’s Pantry, an Importer of Greek Artisanal, Organic and Specialty Foods Partners with European Imports Ltd. at the San Francisco Fancy Food Show January 18-20th European Imports Ltd, a leading Importer & Distributor, recently added Demeter’s Pantry’s lines to their roster of gourmet and imported products. Their products will be showcased at the San Francisco Fancy Food Show Jan 18-20th. - January 18, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC

Onion Paste Introduced by PS Golden Foods No more tears. PS Golden Foods launches an innovative Onion Paste offering to cut down on cooking times and labour used in institutional kitchens, food processing industries, catering services, restaurants and flight kitchens. - August 29, 2008 - PS Golden Foods

Ciao Bella Says "Konichiwa" to Japan Ciao Bella Gelato, the most highly awarded frozen specialty dessert company, has been adored by America’s most discerning palates for 25 years. The hand-crafted, all natural flavors that garnered more than fourteen NASFT awards will now be tantalizing the taste buds of the Japanese consumer. In... - February 03, 2008 - Ciao Bella Gelato

RW Delights' Heavenly Souffles Celebrate The Tony Awards RW Delights, Inc., maker of the best-selling “Heavenly Soufflés,” announced their participation in Sunday’s Tony Awards celebration. Each gift bag given out at the awards included a coupon good for one free Heavenly Souffle, redeemable at Grace’s Marketplace. The Antoinette... - June 17, 2007 - RW Delights, Inc.