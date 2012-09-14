PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Eqodry USA to Launch Eqodry® Reticulated Foam in the United States Eqodry USA will launch a new line of thermally reticulated smart foam products to the U.S. market at the upcoming Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Marine Fabricators Conference to be held in Daytona Beach, Fla., January 9-11, 2020. The open cell structure of Eqodry® - pronounced... - December 18, 2019 - Eqodry USA

Nazmiyal Antique Rug Auction to be Held November 7 Nazmiyal Auctions is holding their third antique and vintage rug auction on November 7, 2019. - October 21, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

22 Retailers Named Finalist for Home Furnishings Association 2019 Retailer of the Year Awards The Home Furnishings Association has announced 22 finalists for the Association’s annual Retailer of the Year, Emerging Star and Trailblazer awards, the most coveted and influential retail honors in the furniture industry. The finalists, who range from Top 100 stores to local, family-owned retailers,... - October 19, 2019 - HFA

Exciting New Launch of Nazmiyal Auctions Site Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

Clo® Insulation’s Acclaimed Vivo Product Line Expands Its Footprint Beyond Outdoor Performance Wear Clo Insulation, the developers of highly breathable insulation for garments, is now garnering attention from popular lifestyle brands, expanding its reach beyond outdoor performance wear. - June 22, 2018 - Clo Insulation

4 Tips on How to Identify Genuine Antique Persian Rugs by Doris Leslie Blau Although antique Persian rugs stand out quite substantially from other types of carpets due to their intricate weaves, high-quality materials, and meticulously executed classic patterns, it may still be a challenge for a layman to pick an authentic, oriental Persian piece. In the world’s markets, one may come across many counterfeits. How to identify a real deal? Here are five steps prepared by the Doris Leslie Blau Rugs Gallery. - March 01, 2018 - Doris Leslie Blau

New Parents from Connecticut Invent an Innovative On-the-Go Stylish Diaper Bag for Men Meta Backpack announces its new product launch and pre-orders on Kickstarter in 2018. - December 22, 2017 - Meta Backpack LLC

Herculite® Announces New and Improved NATURA® Awning Fabric Herculite Products Inc., the leading innovator in Awning and Marine high performance fabrics is pleased to announce that the patented NATURA® Brand Awning Fabric is now new and improved. NATURA® is a patented, high performance PVC textile featuring the look, feel and aesthetic features of a natural, woven fabric on both the face and reverse sides of the textile with the performance attributes and benefits of an engineered thermoplastic. - September 25, 2017 - Herculite Products Inc

Helser Brothers Launches New Metro Drapery Hardware Helser Brothers, a manufacturer of drapery hardware for the interior design trade, has recently launched its much-awaited Metro line of drapery hardware. - August 18, 2017 - Helser Brothers Inc.

#NazmiyalGivesBack! Helping Kids with Life Threatening Illnesses Find the Light - Nazmiyal Antique Rugs Launches New Philanthropic Endeavor with The Pinwheel Project! Nazmiyal Antique Rugs in NYC is doing its part to help make the world a better place. Teaming up with a tiny but mighty foundation: The Pinwheel Project, Nazmiyal will be working hard to bring much need joy to kids with with life threatening illnesses who are forced to endure long term hospital stays and palliative care. - April 19, 2017 - Nazmiyal Collection

CB Station Now Recognized as Google Trusted Store Positive shopping experience at CB Station recognized via inclusion in Google Trusted Stores program. - October 15, 2016 - CB Station

Esmaili Rugs and Antiques, Inc., a High-End Rug Store, Opens Second Location in Park Cities, Located in Dallas, TX Esmaili Rugs and Antiques, Inc. celebrates the opening of its second location in Park Cities, Dallas. In opening this new store, Mr. Ali Esmaili hopes to fill the needs of interior designers and rug enthusiasts who enjoy a fresh and fashion forward style - there's even a nice selection of Mid-Century Modern Moroccan rugs. Esmaili's rug gallery in Dallas' affluent Park Cities location offers a full line of captivating rugs. - June 17, 2016 - Esmaili Rugs and Antiques, Inc.

Exciting Antique Rug Auction Creates Buzz in NYC and You Are Invited For the first time ever, Bonhams Auction House and Nazmiyal Collection - the global source for antique rugs, are joining forces to launch one of the most exciting antique and vintage rug auctions ever! - March 24, 2016 - Nazmiyal Collection

Product Handling Concepts Launches a New High Speed Caser Packer Best-in-class case packer to be featured at Tissue World 2016. - February 03, 2016 - Product Handling Concepts

The Rug Stores Has Launched a Dedicated Section for Discounted Rugs The Rug Stores Launch 'Rugs for Sale' Discount Page Brimming with Unmatched Offers. Having served the Lanarkshire community with courtesy and expertise for over two decades, and opened the doors to online customers just as graciously many years since, The Rug Stores are pleased to announce that their... - October 08, 2015 - The Rug and Flooring Stores

Steven Fisher Joins Father as Partner in Abbey Carpet & Floor Steven Fisher joined his father Steve Fisher as a business partner at Abbey Carpet & Floor earlier this year. Abbey Carpet & Floor has served the carpet and ceramic tile needs of the Harrisburg community for over 30 years. - July 21, 2015 - Abbey Carpet & Floor

Creative Matters Unveils New Online Showroom Featuring Inspired Custom Carpets and Wallpaper For more than 25 years, Creative Matters, known for its fairly traded custom carpets and wallpaper, has been the go-to design house for some of the world’s leading interior designers and architects and their clients, including Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior. Making it easier for people everywhere to delve into its creations, the firm today announced the launch of an inviting new website. - February 04, 2015 - Creative Matters Inc.

In 2015, Spruce Up Your Home with Timeless and Chic Antique Persian Heriz Serapi Rugs Antique Persian Heriz Serapi and Bakshaish rugs are the perfect mix of trendy and timeless for home decorating in 2015. This year, designers are forecasting large scale patterning, bold florals, and the mixing of classic and contemporary home accents as some of the hottest interior design trends. Antique... - January 13, 2015 - Nazmiyal Collection

Free Shipping for Rug Cleaning Available Now at Pearson Carpet Care Pearson Carpet Care is excited to announce the launch of its new Free Shipping program, which sees the company handle all shipping costs for fine rugs that need a clean. The service is available nationwide now. - December 24, 2014 - Pearson Carpet Care

Aroha Knits Launches Partner Program Aroha Knits, official website to designer Francoise Danoy, launched partner program to encourage independent knitting stores to support and collaborate with independent knitting designers. - December 04, 2014 - Aroha Knits

Limited Edition Carpets by Kosta Boda In partnership with CarpetVista, Europe’s market leader in carpets, Kosta Boda has come forth with a series of limited carpets designed by Sweden’s most renowned glass designers. - September 06, 2014 - CarpetVista AB

Los Angeles Company Rug Ideas Launches Free App LA’s leading rug experts now come in a multi-feature mobile app. - June 12, 2014 - Rug Ideas

Introducing Revive 1956 by Tai Ping Teams with Acclaimed Graffiti Artist Paul “Moose” Curtis to Launch a Bold New Hospitality Collection - May 03, 2014 - 1956 by Tai Ping

Finish Line Custom Finishing, Inc. Releases New Logo on Its 20th Anniversary Elastic, cord and ribbon distributor, Finish Line Custom Finishing, Inc. celebrates 20 years of doing business and changes its logo. - January 16, 2014 - Finish Line Custom Finishing, Inc.

Create Trendsetting Custom Rugs with FeltBallRug.com's New Site Functionality Customers are now able to create their own rug variations on the FeltBallRug.com website. In addition to the 15 standard options, it is now possible to choose from 65 additional colours to design a unique product. - August 16, 2013 - Felt Ball Rugs International Limited

eCowhides Rolls Out Big Overstock Sale on Genuine Cowhide Rugs eCowhides has announced the launch of a huge sale offering up to 60% off on its genuine, grade A cowhide rugs and pillows. - August 02, 2013 - eCowhides

Wholesale Home Textiles Enters in the Online Business Wholesale Home Textiles are proud to announce the launch of their new online business arm. - July 04, 2013 - Wholesale Home Textiles

Earthwise Bag Company Appoints New East Coast Regional Sales Manager Fast Growing Industry Company Strengthens Sales Force. Earthwise Bag Company, Inc. (http://www.earthwisebags.com) announced today that Don Borders will join the company on March 29th to serve current clients and further develop their growing portfolio of regional and national accounts. Don Borders comes... - March 20, 2013 - Earthwise Bag Company, Inc.

First Four Speakers Announced for This Year’s Lone Worker Safety 2013 Expo Speakers announced for Lone Worker Safety Expo at London's Olympia Conference Centre on Tuesday 26th November 2013 - February 27, 2013 - PPSS Group

Local Business to Participate in Expo Pearson Carpet Care announces that they will be at the Lake Houston Business Expo on March 26 at the Humble Civic Center from 11 am to 6 pm. The Lake Houston Business Expo is an opportunity for businesses to market their products and services to other businesses. The Trade Symposium, held in conjunction... - February 21, 2013 - Pearson Carpet Care

ColcaSac Kicks Off Photo Contest ColcaSac, manufacturer of Macbook cases and iPad sleeves, announced today that they are holding a photo contest on their Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/colcasac). Entitled "Must Have ColcaSac," the photo contest calls upon its fans to express their stand against conformity and bad... - February 20, 2013 - ColcaSac

Eco-Friendly Sleeves for iPad Mini Now Available at ColcaSac The iPad Mini sleeves from ColcaSac features a double layer of protection in a snug design that is both comfortable and secure to hold. First is an outer layer of breathable canvas (hemp, bamboo or burlap) that provides an organic durable exterior. Then it has a plush fleece lining that offers a great cushion from bumps and dings. It also cleans the iPad Mini's surface and gives it a glossy finish each and every time it is taken out of the sleeve. - November 15, 2012 - ColcaSac

iPhone 5 Sleeves Now Available at Colcasac ColcaSac, a manufacturer of eco-friendly protective sleeves for Apple and Kindle devices revealed today that iPhone 5 sleeves are now available on its website. - September 15, 2012 - ColcaSac

Bite Resistant Arm Guards Can Help Protect Mental Health Care Professionals “Bites can cause both physical injury, risk of infection, soft tissue damage and psychological distress to mental health care professionals,” says Robert Kaiser, CEO of UK based PPSS Group. - March 31, 2012 - PPSS Group

PPSS Launch 2012 High Performance Cut Resistant Clothing Range A new range of cut resistant sweatshirts, jackets, aprons and sleeves, offering extraordinary cut protection have now been launched by UK based PPSS Group. - March 25, 2012 - PPSS Group

Creative Matters Inc. to Exhibit at Forza Tappeti: The Rug Revolution Award-winning Canadian design firm, Creative Matters Inc., will exhibit hand-knotted rugs from its celebrated Art Day and Aerial collections at Forza Tappeti: The Rug Revolution on April 17 to 20 during Milan Design Week. The firm of 12 female artists received an exclusive invitation from the event’s... - March 23, 2012 - Creative Matters Inc.

Blanket America Encourages Shoppers to Browse Its New Spring Line of Blankets and Cotton Sheet Set Styles Bedding and blankets retailer Blanket America is celebrating spring with bright comforters and coordinating coverlets. - March 16, 2012 - Blanket America BUY 1, GIVE 1 Blankets

Blankets and Throws Seller BlanketAmerica.com Covers Los Angeles Mission Donations and More on Company YouTube Blanket America, a manufacturer of sheet sets, comforters, and blankets for sale, is encouraging shoppers to visit its YouTube profile to learn more about the company's charitable endeavors. - March 15, 2012 - Blanket America BUY 1, GIVE 1 Blankets

Blanket America Introduces Signature Fleece Blankets to Trigger Automatic Donations to Charity Blanket America is spotlighting its collection of signature fleece blankets, which are new to the site and currently on sale for short-term introductory prices. - March 14, 2012 - Blanket America BUY 1, GIVE 1 Blankets

New Sale Prices Announced on High End Cannes Comforter Set at American Blanket Company BlanketAmerica.com Woven blanket merchant Blanket America recently announced its latest capsule sale, on its luxury line of Cannes bedding and home textiles. - February 16, 2012 - Blanket America BUY 1, GIVE 1 Blankets

Blanket America Announces New Short-Term Clearance Prices on Cotton Sheet Set Items and Other Bedding Products Woven blanket specialist Blanket America is promoting its new clearance section items online, available for a brief time while supplies last. - February 15, 2012 - Blanket America BUY 1, GIVE 1 Blankets

Nominate Blankets and Throws Merchant Blanket America for a Service Review at STELLAService.com Blanket America, a blankets producer and charitable retailer, is encouraging its clientele to nominate it for a customer service review at consumer site STELLAService.com. - February 08, 2012 - Blanket America BUY 1, GIVE 1 Blankets

Blankets and Throws Retailer Blanket America Promotes Its New Selection of High Thread Count Sheet Sets American blanket manufacturer and charitable organization Blanket America is spotlighting its newly enhanced high thread count cotton sheet set lines. - February 03, 2012 - Blanket America BUY 1, GIVE 1 Blankets

JT’s Top Shop Introduces New Line of Boat Canvas Supplies Midland, Ontario based boating supplies specialist JT’s Top Shop have recently announced the introduction of several new product lines to the company’s already comprehensive boat canvas supplies catalogue. These new product additions are designed to provide their customers across both Canada... - January 26, 2012 - JT's Top Shop

Media Partners Selected for LONE WORKER SAFETY 2012 Conference & Exhibition "Health and Safety at Work" Magazine and "Professional Security Magazine" have been selected as the media partners for this years LONE WORKER SAFETY Conference & Exhibition. - January 22, 2012 - PPSS Group

Woven Blankets Merchandiser Blanket America Promotes Discounted Neebo Dots Twin XL Sheet Set American blanket retailer Blanket America is offering a nearly 50% discount on its Neebo Dots Twin XL 3PC Sheet Set at www.BlanketAmerica.com. - January 22, 2012 - Blanket America BUY 1, GIVE 1 Blankets

American Blanket Manufacturer and Charity Organization Blanket America Announces Limited-Time $5 Flat-Rate Shipping Deal Blanket America, a blankets retailer and charity that donates one blanket to the needy for every textile purchased, is announcing its limited-time $5 flat-rate shipping deal. - January 12, 2012 - Blanket America BUY 1, GIVE 1 Blankets

JT’s Top Shop Now Offering Updated Line of Products Including YKK Zippers Midland, Ontario based boating supply specialist JT’s Top Shop have recently announced that they have recently added new items to their exceptional line of products for the do-it-yourself boater. The company’s new product additions, which include YKK zippers and brand-name grommets, have... - January 11, 2012 - JT's Top Shop