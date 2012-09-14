PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Innovaptive’s Digital Work Order Management Solution Earns Key SAP Certification The latest version of Innovapptive's mWorkOrder has received SAP certification. Innovapptive customers in the oil & gas, chemical, utilities, mining and manufacturing industries that use the SAP S/4HANA 1809 ERP may install mWorkOrder 7.0.1 as an add-on app and not have to worry about system integration and compatibility. - November 12, 2019 - Innovapptive Inc.

Primary Gravity Harvesting Emerges as a New Alternative Energy Source, Experts Say It Will Overtake Municipal Solar by 2050 Alternative energy pump, designed for construction, firefighting and military use. Device is powered by moving weight, such as vehicles or large livestock. Demos offered in Alexandria, VA. Targeting city officials, construction contractors, military contractors, etc. - January 24, 2019 - Gravitational Systems Engineer

Envirosafe Tanks Launches a New Product Line, E-Cube Mobile Envirosafe Tanks is launching a new product called the E-Cube Mobile, a new fuel storage product targeting the growing demand for portable fuel storage tanks for a variety of businesses or consumers needing to transport bulk fuel easily. The Envirosafe E-Cube Mobile helps store and transport fuel anywhere... - January 23, 2019 - Envirosafe Tanks

GarageFloorCoating.com Announces Revolutionary “Clean” Mica and Its New Bagari Stone Effects Coating System GarageFloorCoating.com (www.garagefloorcoating.com) is announcing its exclusive and proprietary “clean” mica and its new epoxy coating system called Bagari Stone Effects. Mica is a shimmering silicate mineral found as minute crystals in granite and other rocks. It is available in several... - November 07, 2018 - GarageFloorCoating.com

Interflon USA Introduces Interflon Food Lube with MicPol™ Technology Interflon USA manufactures and sells Food Lube, a high-quality food-grade lubricant for use in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and animal feed industries. - October 07, 2018 - Interflon USA

Recognized Roofing Contractor Expands Into Georgia’s Northeast Region Athens Roof Experts is now serving the Clarke, Oconee, and Jackson counties of Georgia with roof repair, restoration, and full-service roof replacement on residential and commercial properties. - July 05, 2018 - Athens Roof Experts

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Positions for Future Growth and Expansion Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces the completion of an internal management buyout (MBO) to Joshua J. Dahlman and Rick L. Cleveland as it positions for continued growth. - February 02, 2018 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Quartz Carpet Releases Terradec - Resin Bonded Permeable Paving in US Quartz Carpet USA Launches Terradec in American Market. Resin Bonded Surfacing Company Experiencing Continued Growth. After several years of product testing and research in Europe, Quartz Carpet is pleased to announce the launch of Terradec in the American market, adding to their wide range of architectural... - November 22, 2017 - Terradec

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound SCP has developed and released SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound for use as an abrasion and corrosion resistant wear compound for use in extreme applications. - May 10, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases New Line of Epoxy Adhesive SCP releases both a low viscosity and a high viscosity epoxy adhesive for use in the installation of ceramic components in severe industrial environments. - February 16, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

All-Pro Fasteners, Inc./ All-Pro Threaded Products Inc. Receive API Q1 Certification and 20E & 20F Monogram Licensing All-Pro Threaded Products, an All-Pro Fasteners company has reached another milestone in its ongoing commitment to excellence. The All-Pro Companies recognizes that the API Q1 is the international standard to which all petroleum related companies will be expected to meet in the 21st century; therefore... - October 07, 2016 - All-Pro Fasteners, Inc.

Phoenix Industrial Announces the Retirement of Co-Founder, Ken Johnson and New Business Development Team Phoenix Industrial announces the retirement of Ken Johnson, its co-founder. Ken Johnson is retiring as Vice-President effective October 1, 2016. Johnson co-founded the company in 2001 alongside Joe Hutton, President, and Jon Scott, Vice President, creating a successful industrial contractor based out... - October 07, 2016 - Phoenix Industrial

For Third Year in a Row, Richards Paving Named to National "Top Paving Contractor" List Locally-owned and operated Richards Paving was recently named one of the top paving contractors in the country by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine. Richards Paving, the only Delaware based company on the list, received the same honor in 2014 and 2015. “It really is a result of... - July 08, 2016 - Richards Paving

112 Roofing Launches New Website for the Coram Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in NY. - May 14, 2016 - 112 Roofing

The Gas to Health Initiative Announces the Launch of Its New Website The Nigerian health charity Gas to Health Initiative officially announces the launch of its updated website. - March 08, 2016 - Gas to Health Initiative

ACQUIP Proudly Announces the Granting of Its Patent for the MAGIE Magnetic-Base ACQUIP, a leading provider of laser alignment, metrology and 3D Scanning Services, announce today the issuance of U.S Patent No 20150354750 for the adjustable magnetic mount for metrology equipment, the “MAGIE.” This patent confirms ACQUIP’s efforts to deliver quality products that... - March 04, 2016 - ACQUIP

Fluitec’s Jo Ameye Receives the ASTM Award of Merit Highest Award given by ASTM, Jo Ameye becomes ASTM Fellow. - December 22, 2015 - Fluitec

Fluitec Strengthens Its Global Sales Force Fluitec International Appoints Two New Regional Sales Managers and Inside Sales Representative. - November 14, 2015 - Fluitec

Bullard Company Unveils The M.A.P. a Newly Designed Piece of Equipment for Transloading This is the most innovative product introduced into the safe access equipment market in years. This new product provides a safe, reliable and efficient means of transloading product between trucks and railcars. This versatile, self-contained mobile access platform can do it all! - September 17, 2015 - Bullard Company

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Named as One of 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York State Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. is proud to announce that it was named the #11 in the 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York. - April 23, 2015 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

mPAD to Gather Manufacturing Leaders in Lagos and Focus on Nigerian Industrial Revolution The Nigerian Industrial Revolution and what needs to be in place for it to grow is top of the agenda at the upcoming Manufacturing Partnerships for African Development (mPAD) conference and trade expo in Lagos from 18-19 November. The event will attract some of Nigeria’s top manufacturers who will... - November 06, 2014 - mPAD - Manufacturing Partnerships for African Development

Pioneer Engineering 2015 Course Schedule Announced Courses in vibration analysis, plant reliability and machine theory will be available in-class or online. - October 08, 2014 - Pioneer Engineering

Pioneer Engineering Hires Matt Price as New Reliability Engineer Matt will help lead the reliability engineering efforts for the engineering firm. - September 28, 2014 - Pioneer Engineering

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Celebrates 20 Years in Business Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces their 20 year anniversary and the roll out of a new corporate branding. - September 06, 2014 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Novinium Launches New Website Novinium, the world’s leading technology cable-rejuvenation solutions provider unveiled its redesigned website www.novinium.com to further build upon Novinium’s leadership position in the underground cable rejuvenation marketplace. - July 16, 2014 - Novinium

Pioneer Engineering’s Research and Development Team Has a New Home at Colorado State University’s Powerhouse Energy Institute The research and development division of Pioneer Engineering will now be located in Colorado State University’s Powerhouse Energy Campus. - June 11, 2014 - Pioneer Engineering

Pioneer Engineering Introduces New Tribology and Lubrication Services and Training Course New oil analysis and lubrication services focused on education and personalized tribology solutions for clients around the world. - May 21, 2014 - Pioneer Engineering

Pioneer Engineering Announces New Dynamic Shop Balancing Services The new service is designed to help clients combat catastrophic failures of their large rotating equipment through the routine utilization of precision balancing. - April 03, 2014 - Pioneer Engineering

Pioneer Engineering to Present at Noria’s 15th Annual Reliable Plant Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio, Texas The engineering firm will be presenting a case study on the benefits of a properly implemented condition monitoring program. - April 02, 2014 - Pioneer Engineering

E&B Paving Fort Wayne Office Honored with National Awards E&B Paving, Inc.’s Fort Wayne office was recognized by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) with “Quality in Construction” awards for its 2013 asphalt paving work on County Road 11A in DeKalb County and State Road 127 in Steuben County’s Pokagon State Park. Presented... - February 20, 2014 - E&B Paving, Inc.

Pemex Approves Creation of Centralized Procurement Division and Names PPI President, Arturo Henríquez Autrey, as Chief Procurement Officer Pemex approves the creation of a centralized procurement division and names Mr. Arturo Henríquez Autrey as Chief Procurement Officer. Mr. Henriquez remains President of Pemex Procurement International (PPI). - February 11, 2014 - PEMEX Procurement International

Pioneer Engineering Announces Public Training Course for Vibration Analysis in Miami, FL Pioneer Engineering announces introductory-level vibration analysis training course at the LUDECA Training Center in Miami, FL on May 13-16, 2014. - February 05, 2014 - Pioneer Engineering

CPFD Software, LLC, Partners with CEI, Inc. to Deliver Interactive CFD Post Processing and Visualization for Virtual Reactors The innovative combination of unique CAE simulation software with specialized visualization technology has now enabled engineers to visualize and analyze data from computational particle-fluid dynamic simulations of commercial-scale oil refinery "cat crackers," chemicals production reactors, and coal power generation units to dramatically improve these units’ efficiency, increase reliability, and even to cost-effectively reduce emissions of SOx and NOx. - January 29, 2014 - CPFD Software, LLC

Novinium Receives a US Patent for Its N-Ter Injection Process Novinium was awarded US patent number 8,572,842, titled “Method for Thermally Enhancing Injection of Power Cables,” covering its N-Ter™ injection process. The patent for N-Ter, which stands for Novinium-Thermally Enhanced Rejuvenation, was jointly awarded to Norm Keitges, Novinium’s technical services manager, and Glen Bertini, Novinium’s president and chief executive officer. - December 20, 2013 - Novinium

Novinium Improves the Performance and Safety of Its Injection Fluids Novinium, the world’s most advanced cable-rejuvenation solution provider, announces today the reformulation of its Perficio™ injection fluid and patented, state-of-the art Ultrinium™ injection fluid to improve performance and worker safety. These fluids are part of the Novinium®... - December 20, 2013 - Novinium

Irving Materials, Inc. Appoints Director of Marketing/Business Development Irving Materials, Inc., a construction industry material supplier and contractor, announced the appointment of Jason Richmond, 36, as its Director of Marketing and Business Development, a new position within the organization. Richmond will be responsible for creating and directing corporate-wide marketing... - December 06, 2013 - E&B Paving, Inc.

The Only Customs Broker in Albuquerque Celebrates Helping New Mexico Clients for Over One Year It has been just over one year now since D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker has been open for business in New Mexico. In that time the business has helped a variety of clients with imports and exports spanning a variety of industries. - November 05, 2013 - D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker

PEMEX Procurement International Moves Offices in Houston PEMEX Procurement International (PPI), formerly Integrated Trade Systems (ITS), moved offices from 2500 CityWest Blvd. to a new location at 10344 Sam Houston Parkway, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77064 on July 1, 2013. PEMEX Procurement International, a wholly owned company of Petróleos Mexicanos... - July 08, 2013 - PEMEX Procurement International

4 Successful Transformer Protector (Tp) Activations Reported The Transformer Protector had 4 Successful Activations recently and prevented all transformers from explosion and fire. - June 15, 2013 - Transformer Protector Corp

Albuquerque New Mexico Has a Licensed Customs Broker Again, After Nearly 3 Years Experienced Licensed Customs Broker, D'Ann L Brown, opens Customs Brokerage office to service the Freight Forwarding and import community in Santa Fe, Taos, Farmington, Albuquerque and surrounding areas of New Mexico. This is now the only Customs Brokerage company based in New Mexico with an actual licensed broker in the office. - June 08, 2013 - D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker

ACQUIP Presents 3D Scanning Services at SPAR Conference 2013 ACQUIP is excited to announce the launching of their 3D Scanning Services. The company considers this new valuable component will be a big success, and hopes it will attract more customers. - May 30, 2013 - ACQUIP

Concrete Contractor in Raleigh, NC, Hires Web Marketing Firm in Move to Better Serve Local Residents Lucas Blacktop is a paving and masonry contractor in Zebulon, North Carolina, and serving residents in Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and nearby communities. - December 13, 2012 - Lucas Blacktop

Sales of Roofing Sheets from Foregale on the Increase Roofing sheets from Foregale are flying off the shelves as consumers look for cheaper roofing solutions. Sales of roofing sheets from Foregale have been gradually increasing for several years now. - August 23, 2012 - Foregale Ltd

Chem-Ecol Helping Companies Consolidate Expenditure by 50% with New Oil Recycling Solutions Buffalo, NY based oil recovery specialists Chem-Ecol are helping clientele across North America to reduce their annual expenditure by as much as 50% by helping them to purify oil that has become contaminated during industrial processing therefore allowing it to be re-used by the company. This solution... - May 18, 2012 - Chem-Ecol

Chem-Ecol Helping Companies Reduce Oil Recovery Costs with New On-Site Solution Buffalo, NY based oil purification specialists Chem-Ecol have announced the introduction of a new on-site oil recovery solution that is set to revolutionize the oil purification field. Now, companies will no longer have to send oil away to be recycled for reuse, helping them to consolidate costs in terms... - May 18, 2012 - Chem-Ecol

Chem-Ecol’s Oil Reclaiming Systems Restoring ISO Cleanliness Levels Leading oil purification specialists, Chem-Ecol, have announced they are having great success with their latest cutting edge mobile oil purification system which is helping organizations restore oil to ISO quality cleanliness levels. This level of oil restoration ensures that in-house productivity targets... - May 18, 2012 - Chem-Ecol

Eco-Roofs Helps Butler University Students Complete First Campus Green Roof Installation Atop Pharmacy College Building Biology student initiates green roof installation at University. - May 07, 2012 - Eco Roofs

Paving Contractor in Raleigh, NC, Partners with SEO Firm to Better Serve Area Property Owners Home- and business owners in Raleigh will soon have easier access to the asphalt paving and repair services they need. - March 18, 2012 - AJ's Paving Company