Recent Headlines
VP Asphalt Paving Brings Expert Driveway Paving to Homeowners Across Litchfield County, Connecticut - Free Estimates, Fully Insured
VP Asphalt Paving is a licensed and fully insured asphalt paving contractor with 37+ years of on-the-job expertise, serving Litchfield County, Connecticut. The company is expanding its driveway and asphalt paving services for homeowners and businesses in Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, and Morris, offering residential and commercial paving, driveway installation, sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and resurfacing. VP Asphalt Paving provides free estimates on every project. - June 04, 2026 - VP Asphalt Paving
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Galloway Environmental, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Trusted Environmental Solutions
As 2026 begins, Galloway Environmental, Inc. is marking a major milestone: 30 years in business. Founded in 1995, the company credits its longevity and growth to the trust and collaboration of clients and partners nationwide. Over the past three decades, the firm has delivered a wide range of... - February 13, 2026 - Galloway Environmental, Inc
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing Announces New Office Location in Lynchburg, VA
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing has relocated to a new office at 503 Old Plantation Dr, Suite 301, Lynchburg, VA 24502. The move supports continued growth and expanded service capacity for residential roof repair and roof replacement in Lynchburg, VA. The company remains committed to providing professional roofing services, storm damage repair, and full roof installations throughout the Lynchburg area. - February 13, 2026 - Melvin T. Morgan Roofing
DDP Appoints Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development – National Accounts
DDP Roofing Services, Inc., a national leader in commercial roofing solutions, today announced the appointment of Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development, National Accounts. In this role, Fairley will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, expand enterprise-level client partnerships, and strengthen their national presence. - December 12, 2025 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Randr Consultant Offers Access to Cutting-Edge Functional Safety and Operational Technology Cybersecurity Cloud Tools Free
RandR Consultant provides free access to its SILlopa - Sil Determination, PFDright - Pfd calculation, AlaRm - Alarm Rationalisation and ICSsecure - Ot cybersecurity analysis software tools hosted on cloud. - October 27, 2024 - RandR Consultant
PROTEGO® Expands Reach with Setpoint Integrated Solutions as New Sales Representative Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi Markets
PROTEGO®, a global leader in providing comprehensive safety solutions for industrial process applications, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a renowned sales, service, and manufacturing company. Effective April 1, 2024, Setpoint Integrated... - April 01, 2024 - Protego USA Inc
Del Sol Roofing Secures Gold as "Best Roofing Company" in the 2023 Miami-Dade Favorites Awards by The Miami Herald Magazine
Del Sol Roofing Achieves Gold Standard as "Best Roofing Company" in the 2023 Miami-Dade Favorites Awards by The Miami Herald Magazine, Setting a New Benchmark for Excellence in the Roofing Industry - January 25, 2024 - Del Sol Roofing
Miami's Climate-Friendly Makeover: Roof Insulation for a Greener Future
Del Sol Roofing Leads the Way to Sustainable Living in Miami, FL - October 31, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
Del Sol Roofing Launches Comprehensive Hurricane Season Services
Del Sol Roofing, Florida's premier roofing company, is proud to announce the launch of its specialized hurricane season services. - August 15, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
Del Sol Roofing Unveils Revamped Website Redefining the Online Roofing Experience
Miami roofing company DelsolRoofing.com sets new standards for user-friendly interface, comprehensive services, and cutting-edge innovation in the roofing industry. - July 19, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
Kleen-Tech Services, LLC Acquires IFS Group, Inc.
Kleen-Tech Services, LLC (Kleen-Tech), a nationwide provider of janitorial services, has acquired IFS Group, Inc. (IFS). - July 17, 2023 - Kleen-Tech Services, LLC
Casa Roofing Awarded 2023 Best Roofers in New Braunfels Award
Casa Roofing is proud to announce its receiving of the “Best Roofers in New Braunfels 2023” award from Expertise.com. Co-owner and founding member, Brent Slaughter, says, “We do our best to provide an unmatched service at a reasonable cost to our neighbors in New Braunfels, TX,... - January 25, 2023 - Casa Roofing
Chouinard Bros. Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Special Offer on Its Roofing and Building Services
Chouinard Bros. celebrates 50 years of providing the best roofing and siding installation and service experience with a discount on the removal and reinstallation of private roofs, valid until December 31, 2022. - November 21, 2022 - Oakville Curling Club
The Manufacturing Representatives of Doherty Associates Bring on Micro-Tronics, Inc.
The highly experienced manufacturer's representatives of Doherty Associates have officially partnered with MTI (Micro-Tronics, Inc.) and confidently expect significant success for the future of their business relationship. - July 25, 2022 - Doherty & Associates
International Panel of Experts Provides Guidance on Key Questions in Risk Assessment of PFAS Chemicals
A new peer-reviewed report by a panel of scientists sheds new light on regulation and management of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). SciPinion, which objectively engages the global scientific community to analyze the toughest scientific topics, today announced the publication of an... - July 19, 2022 - SciPinion
Inspectioneering Launches On-Demand Training Courses to Advance Fixed Equipment Mechanical Integrity Programs
Inspectioneering announced the launch of its proprietary online training platform, Inspectioneering Training, with the goal of furthering asset integrity management (AIM) education that improves individual performance and operational efficiencies. Inspectioneering Training delivers... - March 09, 2022 - Inspectioneering
Kleen-Tech Services, LLC Acquires Peterson Cleaning, Inc.
Kleen-Tech Services, LLC (Kleen-Tech), a nationwide provider of janitorial services, has acquired Peterson Cleaning, Inc. (Peterson). - February 16, 2022 - Kleen-Tech Services, LLC
ZXP Technologies Acquires Maverick Performance Products, LLC
ZXP Technologies, a Houston-based lubricants manufacturer and portfolio company of private equity firm Milton Street Capital, is excited to announce it has acquired Maverick Performance Products to extend its offering to the broader lubricant market. - December 13, 2021 - ZXP Technologies LLC
Kleen-Tech Services, LLC Acquires Sentinel Maintenance
Kleen-Tech Services, LLC (Kleen-Tech), a nationwide provider of janitorial services, has acquired Sentinel Maintenance (Sentinel). - October 08, 2021 - Kleen-Tech Services, LLC
Doherty Associates, Inc. Acquires New Manufacturing Principles
2021 has brought new principles to the manufacturing representatives of Doherty Associates, Inc. - HPL Stampings, Inc. & Global Precision Products. The expert manufacturer's representatives of Doherty Associates are thrilled to have partnered with the two OEMs and expect a bright future for... - August 02, 2021 - Doherty & Associates
Infinity Galaxy Expert Analysis: Bitumen Price in 2020 and 2021
In 2020, the price of crude oil and bitumen plummeted to the lowest possible level in the last thirty years. Many factors contributed to this sharp decline in prices. The COVID-19 pandemic, countries' lockdowns and the sharp decline of crude oil significantly played a role in the 2020 bitumen price... - July 28, 2021 - Infinity Galaxy
Searaven Glauben, LLC Announces Acquisition of Pelican Refinery, LLC
U.S.-owned Searaven Glauben, LLC. (SGLLC) and Pelican Refinery, LLC. (PRLLC) announce the signing of an agreement for SGLLC to acquire all PRLLC assets, subject to final due-diligence report approval and other conditions. The agreement includes an 18,000-bpd asphalt (Bitumen) refinery located in... - August 25, 2020 - Searaven Glauben
CQA Endorsed by NMMA as Licensing Administrator for the Gasoline Protection Program™ (GPP)
The Center for Quality Assurance (CQA) has been selected as the licensing and quality control administrator of the new National Marine Manufacturers Association’s (NMMA) Gasoline Protection Program™ (GPP). In response to marketplace demands and evolving marine engine technology, the... - May 28, 2020 - Center For Quality Assurance
Searaven Glauben Announces Revised Bitumen Contract Worth $3.36B
Energy company Searaven Glauben, LLC signs revised $3.36 billion (USD) Bitumen contract with a major shipping port in China, extending its original agreement from 5 to 10 years. - May 18, 2020 - Searaven Glauben
AXON Energy Services Announces Expansion Into Permian Region
AXON Energy Services (AES) is pleased to announce it has signed a Service and Maintenance agreement for the Permian Basin Region with Performance Wellhead and Frac Components, LLC (PWC), a Pelican Energy Partners company. This facility will be a full service shop with the capabilities of performing... - March 09, 2020 - AXON Energy Services
Innovaptive’s Digital Work Order Management Solution Earns Key SAP Certification
The latest version of Innovapptive's mWorkOrder has received SAP certification. Innovapptive customers in the oil & gas, chemical, utilities, mining and manufacturing industries that use the SAP S/4HANA 1809 ERP may install mWorkOrder 7.0.1 as an add-on app and not have to worry about system integration and compatibility. - November 12, 2019 - Innovapptive Inc.
Primary Gravity Harvesting Emerges as a New Alternative Energy Source, Experts Say It Will Overtake Municipal Solar by 2050
Alternative energy pump, designed for construction, firefighting and military use. Device is powered by moving weight, such as vehicles or large livestock. Demos offered in Alexandria, VA. Targeting city officials, construction contractors, military contractors, etc. - January 24, 2019 - Gravitational Systems Engineer
Envirosafe Tanks Launches a New Product Line, E-Cube Mobile
Envirosafe Tanks is launching a new product called the E-Cube Mobile, a new fuel storage product targeting the growing demand for portable fuel storage tanks for a variety of businesses or consumers needing to transport bulk fuel easily. The Envirosafe E-Cube Mobile helps store and transport fuel... - January 23, 2019 - Envirosafe Tanks
GarageFloorCoating.com Announces Revolutionary “Clean” Mica and Its New Bagari Stone Effects Coating System
GarageFloorCoating.com (www.garagefloorcoating.com) is announcing its exclusive and proprietary “clean” mica and its new epoxy coating system called Bagari Stone Effects. Mica is a shimmering silicate mineral found as minute crystals in granite and other rocks. It is available in... - November 07, 2018 - GarageFloorCoating.com
Interflon USA Introduces Interflon Food Lube with MicPol™ Technology
Interflon USA manufactures and sells Food Lube, a high-quality food-grade lubricant for use in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and animal feed industries. - October 07, 2018 - Interflon USA
Recognized Roofing Contractor Expands Into Georgia’s Northeast Region
Athens Roof Experts is now serving the Clarke, Oconee, and Jackson counties of Georgia with roof repair, restoration, and full-service roof replacement on residential and commercial properties. - July 05, 2018 - Athens Roof Experts
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Positions for Future Growth and Expansion
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces the completion of an internal management buyout (MBO) to Joshua J. Dahlman and Rick L. Cleveland as it positions for continued growth. - February 02, 2018 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Quartz Carpet Releases Terradec - Resin Bonded Permeable Paving in US
Quartz Carpet USA Launches Terradec in American Market. Resin Bonded Surfacing Company Experiencing Continued Growth. After several years of product testing and research in Europe, Quartz Carpet is pleased to announce the launch of Terradec in the American market, adding to their wide range of... - November 22, 2017 - Terradec
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound
SCP has developed and released SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound for use as an abrasion and corrosion resistant wear compound for use in extreme applications. - May 10, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases New Line of Epoxy Adhesive
SCP releases both a low viscosity and a high viscosity epoxy adhesive for use in the installation of ceramic components in severe industrial environments. - February 16, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
All-Pro Fasteners, Inc./ All-Pro Threaded Products Inc. Receive API Q1 Certification and 20E & 20F Monogram Licensing
All-Pro Threaded Products, an All-Pro Fasteners company has reached another milestone in its ongoing commitment to excellence. The All-Pro Companies recognizes that the API Q1 is the international standard to which all petroleum related companies will be expected to meet in the 21st century;... - October 07, 2016 - All-Pro Fasteners, Inc.
Phoenix Industrial Announces the Retirement of Co-Founder, Ken Johnson and New Business Development Team
Phoenix Industrial announces the retirement of Ken Johnson, its co-founder. Ken Johnson is retiring as Vice-President effective October 1, 2016. Johnson co-founded the company in 2001 alongside Joe Hutton, President, and Jon Scott, Vice President, creating a successful industrial contractor based... - October 07, 2016 - Phoenix Industrial
For Third Year in a Row, Richards Paving Named to National "Top Paving Contractor" List
Locally-owned and operated Richards Paving was recently named one of the top paving contractors in the country by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine. Richards Paving, the only Delaware based company on the list, received the same honor in 2014 and 2015. “It really is a result... - July 08, 2016 - Richards Paving
112 Roofing Launches New Website for the Coram Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in NY. - May 14, 2016 - 112 Roofing
The Gas to Health Initiative Announces the Launch of Its New Website
The Nigerian health charity Gas to Health Initiative officially announces the launch of its updated website. - March 08, 2016 - Gas to Health Initiative
ACQUIP Proudly Announces the Granting of Its Patent for the MAGIE Magnetic-Base
ACQUIP, a leading provider of laser alignment, metrology and 3D Scanning Services, announce today the issuance of U.S Patent No 20150354750 for the adjustable magnetic mount for metrology equipment, the “MAGIE.” This patent confirms ACQUIP’s efforts to deliver quality products... - March 04, 2016 - ACQUIP
Fluitec’s Jo Ameye Receives the ASTM Award of Merit
Highest Award given by ASTM, Jo Ameye becomes ASTM Fellow. - December 22, 2015 - Fluitec
Fluitec Strengthens Its Global Sales Force
Fluitec International Appoints Two New Regional Sales Managers and Inside Sales Representative. - November 14, 2015 - Fluitec
Bullard Company Unveils The M.A.P. a Newly Designed Piece of Equipment for Transloading
This is the most innovative product introduced into the safe access equipment market in years. This new product provides a safe, reliable and efficient means of transloading product between trucks and railcars. This versatile, self-contained mobile access platform can do it all! - September 17, 2015 - Bullard Company
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Named as One of 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York State
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. is proud to announce that it was named the #11 in the 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York. - April 23, 2015 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
mPAD to Gather Manufacturing Leaders in Lagos and Focus on Nigerian Industrial Revolution
The Nigerian Industrial Revolution and what needs to be in place for it to grow is top of the agenda at the upcoming Manufacturing Partnerships for African Development (mPAD) conference and trade expo in Lagos from 18-19 November. The event will attract some of Nigeria’s top manufacturers who... - November 06, 2014 - mPAD - Manufacturing Partnerships for African Development
Pioneer Engineering 2015 Course Schedule Announced
Courses in vibration analysis, plant reliability and machine theory will be available in-class or online. - October 08, 2014 - Pioneer Engineering
Pioneer Engineering Hires Matt Price as New Reliability Engineer
Matt will help lead the reliability engineering efforts for the engineering firm. - September 28, 2014 - Pioneer Engineering
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Celebrates 20 Years in Business
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces their 20 year anniversary and the roll out of a new corporate branding. - September 06, 2014 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.