Recent Headlines
Within Fertilizer Manufacturing
60 Years of Innovation: Netafim India Leads the Way in Precision Irrigation and Farmer Empowerment
Netafim India, part of Netafim Orbia, marks 60 years of innovation with a large-scale farmer education programme across 10 states, targeting over 1 lakh farmers, including smallholders and women. Having reached 1.2M farmers and 1.3M hectares under smart irrigation, Netafim’s solutions boost yields by 30–40% and cut water use by up to 50%. Celebrations include employee volunteering, skill-building, and showcasing innovations like GrowSphere™ and Toofan dripline. - August 18, 2025 - Netafim India Pvt. Ltd.
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Midwestern BioAg and Grow Source Expand Relationship to Enhance Agricultural Solutions in the Upper Midwest
Midwestern BioAg, a leader in agriculture soil solutions, is pleased to announce an expanded channel partner relationship with Grow Source, LLC. Our expanded partnership supports Midwestern BioAg’s shift in focus to enhance channel partner growth and builds on the existing collaboration with Grow Source to further strengthen their ability to offer innovative, soil-enhancing products to a broader range of customers across the upper Midwest. - February 07, 2025 - Midwestern BioAg
H.J. Baker Promotes Angel Sanchez to CFO
H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC is pleased to announce the promotion of Angel Sanchez to Chief Financial Officer. “We are thrilled to promote Angel to CFO. He proved to be an excellent candidate during our search and has been invaluable as an interim,” said President and COO Luis Masroua. - January 12, 2023 - H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC
BioNutraTech Launches New Brand While Relocating Back to Ohio Roots
BioNutraTech is changing things up after 25 years in business. This month, they launched their new brand and relocated to Ohio. After building her company in Texas, CEO and company president Sandra Hruza wanted a fresh new look for her brand as she planned out the move to the state where she grew... - September 15, 2019 - BioNutraTech
H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC Announces Acquisition of Oxbow Sulphur
Move Expands Sulphur Operations, Customer Base and Geographic Reach - June 25, 2019 - H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC
Denali BioSolutions Offers New Organic Product YieldBuilder
Denali BioSolutions Inc. is proud to announce the release of YieldBuilder™. The innovative product of Denali BioSolutions Inc. leads the edge of the sustainable farming and organic growth. Offering environmentally friendly alternatives to farmers, organic growers, hydroponic growers, turf applications, and home gardeners. All products are manufactured here locally at our 12,000 square foot facility in Northern Minnesota. - March 20, 2019 - Denali BioSolutions
Syngene International Closes Deal with Strand Life Sciences to Purchase Systems Biology and Pharma Services Practice
Syngene International Ltd., Asia’s leading Contract Research Organization, has purchased assets of Strand Life Sciences related to systems biology, Heptox and pharma bioinformatics services. Deal boosts Syngene’s Bioinformatics and Data Analytics capabilities. - September 23, 2016 - Syngene International
New Sustainable Edible Coating ALOECOAT 1-BIO Improves Food Safety in the Fresh Chile Pepper
ALOECOAT 1-BIO is a new aloe based edible coating which helps chile pepper growers and packers to protect fresh produce of bacteria and fungi, extending shelf life. - September 13, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV
Mr. Aloe Vera: A New Brand of Aloe Leaves in the US Market
Mr. Aloe Vera is a new brand of aloe vera leaves distributed in the US market by Mexican aloe grower Aloe Eco Park. - September 11, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV
ALOECOAT 1-BIO is a New Aloe Based Edible Coating to Improve Food Safety in the Fresh Produce Industry
Aloe Eco Park SAPI de CV, a Mexican company, is launching ALOECOAT 1-BIO, a new aloe based edible coating which helps growers and packers to protect fresh produce of bacteria and fungi, extending shelf life of fruits and vegetables, improving food safety and final consumers satisfaction with total sustainability. ALOECOAT 1-BIO contributes to safe fresh produce packing as established in the new Produce Safety Final Rule under Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). - September 07, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV
Royal-Grow Announces New and Advanced Generation of Herbicide Adjuvant
Royal-Grow, a foliar fertilizer and soil enhancement company in Tulsa, Okla., announces the creation of the third generation of Herbicide Booster. This advanced herbicide adjuvant is a necessity for all crop and forage producers. - May 28, 2016 - Royal-Grow
Tulsa, Okla. Fertilizer Company Focuses on Enhancing Yields by Building Healthy Soil
Managing soil health is the easiest and most effective method for enhancing crop and forage production. Crops and forage are heavily dependent on healthy and biologically active soil. Royal-Grow is a Tulsa based foliar fertilizer company that has a strong focus on microbial enhancement. - May 26, 2016 - Royal-Grow
Intratec Discloses Pricing Data of 50+ Chemical Commodities
The online database offered by Intratec provides up-to-date and consolidated pricing data of more than 50 chemical commodities & utilities, across several world regions. - November 05, 2015 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec Free Tool Facilitates Industry Investment Relocation Studies
The leading advisory firm is offering a unique, easy-to-use online tool to convert chemical plant investment estimates from USA to other countries. - October 21, 2015 - Intratec Solutions
GreenTechnologies’ Innovative Research Project to Reduce Water Pollution Receives Funding from EPA SBIR Program
GreenTechnologies, LLC. is pleased to announce that its’ research and technology development project for a sustainable nutrient removal, recovery and conversion system has been awarded a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase I Award from the United States Environmental Protection... - September 25, 2015 - GreenTechnologies, LLC
Intratec Improves Its Chemical Plant Construction Index Interface
Since September 2015, Intratec is offering an improved user experience, for chemical industry professionals and students interested in its free chemical plant construction index, an established cost-escalation index. - September 25, 2015 - Intratec Solutions
The Nutricycler™; A DIY Fertilizer Making Kit for Small Farms and Gardens
The Nutricycler is a fertilizer making kit that eliminates the labor of organic composting and the cost of chemical fertilizer by converting green kitchen discards and grass clippings into an organic liquid fertilizer. - September 09, 2015 - Bioponica
Smart Agriculture Analytics Hires Brazil Vice President of Business Development
Smart Agriculture Analytics, a sales accelerating service for agricultural technology suppliers focused on the China market, today announced the appointment of Dr. Avram Slovic as vice president of business development in Brazil. Slovic brings more than a decade of experience in the biotechnology... - May 16, 2015 - Smart Agriculture Analytics
Plant Cell Fusion Releases Results of Grape (Vineyard) & Citrus Grove Field Trials
Plant Cell Fusion (PCF), a plant nutrient/growth booster distributed by DMR Trading Corp., has released test results from recent Vineyard (Grape) and Citrus Grove field trials. The results demonstrate the significant impact PCF has on alleviating nutrient deficiencies in both of these crops. - March 06, 2015 - dmr trading corp
PureLifeVeganix, Inc. Announces Revisions to Its Veganic Nutrient Recommendations
The creators of VEGAMATRIX are developing a proprietary microbial inoculant for the cultivation of cannabis, which will replace nutrients from OG Tea Company. - October 11, 2014 - Pure Life Veganix
Taproot Hydroponics in Atlanta Georgia Aims to Help Community Grow Food at Grant Park Farmers Market
Taproot Hydroponics & Organics (found on the web at www.taproothydroponics.com) announced today it will continue its partnership with Community Farmers Markets in Atlanta as a Grant Park Farmer’s Market Vendor. Once a month, Taproot showcases a variety of organic gardening supplies to... - August 21, 2014 - Taproot Hydroponics & Organics
Intratec Continues to Hire Technical Sales Agents in US and Canada
Offering unlimited positions to professionals familiar with chemical process industries, the company expects to keep expanding sales in North America. - March 27, 2014 - Intratec Solutions
Olivia's Solutions Offers Free Shipping on Everything
For limited time Olivia's Solutions is giving free shipping on all products. - October 27, 2013 - Olivia's Solutions
Propane Dehydrogenation Plants' Margins in the US Have Been Increasing in the Last 5 Years
Due to higher PG propylene prices and lower propane prices, PDH process plants margins in the US are boosted, says the third part of Intratec’s Propane Dehydrogenation Process publication. - July 21, 2013 - Intratec Solutions
BP's Proposal to Green Ethylene Production from Ethanol is Studied in Intratec's Report
Publication analyses BP Chemical’s recent patent for an ethanol dehydrogenation process comprising fewer purification steps. - July 20, 2013 - Intratec Solutions
Process Simulation and Capital Estimation are Reconciled in Free Online Encyclopedia
Users are able to view and download Aspen® and Hysys® simulations in an exclusive online platform as support data for feasibility studies and investment analysis. - November 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Exclusive Chemical Process Encyclopedia for the Industry Community
Online encyclopedia offers for free process descriptions, process simulations, flow diagrams, KPIs, economics information and key tools for capital cost estimation for chemical process technologies. - November 08, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Organic Recycling Start-Up Launches $100K Crowdfunding Campaign
Organic waste recycling start-up, Re-Nuble, has launched an aggressive $100,000 crowdfunding campaign to finance its mission of redefining the meaning of waste – starting with the nation’s capital. - October 24, 2012 - Re-Nuble
Propylene Purification Units Can Aid Polypropylene Plants to Increase Margins
Intratec’s recent publication unveils the attractiveness of constructing a propylene splitter inside polypropylene plants in the US Gulf Coast. - October 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Nutrian Presents Extensive Quality Organic Emulsions for Varied Agronomic Needs
Nutrian, a premier global brand on liquid plan fertilizers has come up with a versatile range of premium organic emulsions in Australia. The Nutrian fertilizers are designed to cater to different agronomic needs. - October 17, 2012 - Nutrian
Chlorine Safety Concerns Put Sodium Hypochlorite on Highlight
Bleach demand is growing due to the shortage of water resources, unveils Intratec latest publication. - October 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Propane Dehydrogenation Ventures Stimulated by Low-Cost Feedstock Derived from Shale Gas
Second part of Intratec's report unveils a different process that can profit on the advent of the shale gas in the US. - October 04, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec Sponsors 4th AiChe Regional Process Technology Conference in 2012
Intratec Solutions is sponsoring the acclaimed conference that happens in Texas, US, which will count with many established engineering participants. - September 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Polyolefin Demand Can be Supplied by the Vertical Stirred-Bed Gas Phase Process
The second part of Intratec’s publication reveals that the US shows attractive rate of return for a PP unit when integrated with a propane dehydrogenation unit. - August 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Polyolefins Producers Can Use Membrane Recovery Units to Increase Margins
Intratec's most recent publication unveils that improvement opportunity demonstrates attractive return of investment. - August 15, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Rise of Polyolefin Demand Favors Polypropylene via Gas Phase Process Production
Gas Phase Polypropylene Process can be profitable in China and in the US, reveals Intratec's latest study. - August 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Rise of Shale Gas Favors Propylene Production Propane Dehydrogenation in the US
Intratec’s recent publication unveils that the US presents the most advantageous operational margins for a PDH plant, with an EBITDA margin of 32%. - July 28, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Natural Gas Price Decreases Favoring the Propylene Production from Methanol
Intratec report reveals that Methanol to Propylene units in US can have an internal rate of return of more than 30% per year, boosted by low-priced raw material. - July 14, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
An 85% Discount is Offered on Chemical Technology Evaluation Books for University Students and Staff
University Discount Policy is launched by Intratec, offering an 85% discount for university students, professors and library staff on all its high-quality professional publications. - July 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Propylene Production via Propane Dehydrogenation Study is Announced by Intratec
Intratec brings clear, concise and detailed techno-economic information on a propene dehydrogenation process in its newest report. - June 29, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec IC Index Reveals Trends on Chemical Plant Construction Costs
Latest IC Index forecasts a long-term increase in construction costs despite the decrease in steel prices. - June 24, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Recent Publication Unveils the Economics of Propene Production via Metathesis
Intratec scrutinizes costs breakdown and profitability of propylene production of an industrial unit, based on a process similar to CB&I Lummus OCT, in its newest publication Propylene Production via Metathesis. - June 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Propylene Production from Methanol Publication is Announced by Intratec
The economics of a propylene technology similar to the Lurgi MTP® and JGC/Mitsubishi DTP® processes are scrutinized by Intratec in its new publication. - June 09, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec Boosts Its Process Economics Publications with Aspentech Software
Intratec signed a 6 year lease term for a package of the most advanced software for process simulation and economic evaluation of chemical process technologies, licensed by Aspen Technology, Inc. - May 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Propylene Production via Metathesis Publication is Announced by Intratec
The publication presents all relevant information, on both technical and economic sides, of a propene technology similar to CB&I Lummus OCT process. - May 09, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec Renews Contract with World Leader in Biopolymers
Braskem selected Intratec to continue providing feasibility studies targeting routes for the production of chemicals from renewable resources. Since 2006 Braskem has relied on Intratec assessments, which provide insights on cost drivers and scrutinize the feasibility of such technologies. - May 06, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Las Vegas Manufacturer of Organic Liquid Fertilizer "Dr Grow It All" Supports Nevada's Economy by Announcing Major Orders to Organic Farms in Nevada and California
Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer, a USDA Certified Bio-Based Product, has just confirmed the first large consignment from its North Las Vegas manufacturing facility, to organically certified farms in California and Nevada. On Tuesday, May 8th, the first truck-load of 20,000 liters of... - May 05, 2012 - Dr Grow It All
Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer Releases an App for Organic Gardeners
Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer has just released an app for organic gardeners and others interested in the organic farming industry. The app, available in the iTunes App Store as of yesterday morning (just search for "organic liquid fertilizer") provides an array of information. - April 27, 2012 - Dr Grow It All
Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer Helps Celebrate Earth Day at Greenfest
Organic liquid fertilizer manufacturer and distributor, Dr Grow It All will be joining local green-minded businesses and organizations at the third annual GREENFest Earth Day festival at Town Square on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. GREENFest is a free event and attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about living a sustainable lifestyle. - April 14, 2012 - Dr Grow It All