Organic liquid fertilizer manufacturer and distributor, Dr Grow It All will be joining local green-minded businesses and organizations at the third annual GREENFest Earth Day festival at Town Square on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. GREENFest is a free event and attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about living a sustainable lifestyle. - April 14, 2012 - Dr Grow It All