BioNutraTech Launches New Brand While Relocating Back to Ohio Roots BioNutraTech is changing things up after 25 years in business. This month, they launched their new brand and relocated to Ohio. After building her company in Texas, CEO and company president Sandra Hruza wanted a fresh new look for her brand as she planned out the move to the state where she grew up. - September 15, 2019 - BioNutraTech

Denali BioSolutions Offers New Organic Product YieldBuilder Denali BioSolutions Inc. is proud to announce the release of YieldBuilder™. The innovative product of Denali BioSolutions Inc. leads the edge of the sustainable farming and organic growth. Offering environmentally friendly alternatives to farmers, organic growers, hydroponic growers, turf applications, and home gardeners. All products are manufactured here locally at our 12,000 square foot facility in Northern Minnesota. - March 20, 2019 - Denali BioSolutions

Syngene International Closes Deal with Strand Life Sciences to Purchase Systems Biology and Pharma Services Practice Syngene International Ltd., Asia’s leading Contract Research Organization, has purchased assets of Strand Life Sciences related to systems biology, Heptox and pharma bioinformatics services. Deal boosts Syngene’s Bioinformatics and Data Analytics capabilities. - September 23, 2016 - Syngene International

New Sustainable Edible Coating ALOECOAT 1-BIO Improves Food Safety in the Fresh Chile Pepper ALOECOAT 1-BIO is a new aloe based edible coating which helps chile pepper growers and packers to protect fresh produce of bacteria and fungi, extending shelf life. - September 13, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV

Mr. Aloe Vera: A New Brand of Aloe Leaves in the US Market Mr. Aloe Vera is a new brand of aloe vera leaves distributed in the US market by Mexican aloe grower Aloe Eco Park. - September 11, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV

ALOECOAT 1-BIO is a New Aloe Based Edible Coating to Improve Food Safety in the Fresh Produce Industry Aloe Eco Park SAPI de CV, a Mexican company, is launching ALOECOAT 1-BIO, a new aloe based edible coating which helps growers and packers to protect fresh produce of bacteria and fungi, extending shelf life of fruits and vegetables, improving food safety and final consumers satisfaction with total sustainability. ALOECOAT 1-BIO contributes to safe fresh produce packing as established in the new Produce Safety Final Rule under Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). - September 07, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV

Royal-Grow Announces New and Advanced Generation of Herbicide Adjuvant Royal-Grow, a foliar fertilizer and soil enhancement company in Tulsa, Okla., announces the creation of the third generation of Herbicide Booster. This advanced herbicide adjuvant is a necessity for all crop and forage producers. - May 28, 2016 - Royal-Grow

Tulsa, Okla. Fertilizer Company Focuses on Enhancing Yields by Building Healthy Soil Managing soil health is the easiest and most effective method for enhancing crop and forage production. Crops and forage are heavily dependent on healthy and biologically active soil. Royal-Grow is a Tulsa based foliar fertilizer company that has a strong focus on microbial enhancement. Royal-Grow’s... - May 26, 2016 - Royal-Grow

Intratec Discloses Pricing Data of 50+ Chemical Commodities The online database offered by Intratec provides up-to-date and consolidated pricing data of more than 50 chemical commodities & utilities, across several world regions. - November 05, 2015 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Free Tool Facilitates Industry Investment Relocation Studies The leading advisory firm is offering a unique, easy-to-use online tool to convert chemical plant investment estimates from USA to other countries. - October 21, 2015 - Intratec Solutions

GreenTechnologies’ Innovative Research Project to Reduce Water Pollution Receives Funding from EPA SBIR Program GreenTechnologies, LLC. is pleased to announce that its’ research and technology development project for a sustainable nutrient removal, recovery and conversion system has been awarded a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase I Award from the United States Environmental Protection Agency... - September 25, 2015 - GreenTechnologies, LLC

Intratec Improves Its Chemical Plant Construction Index Interface Since September 2015, Intratec is offering an improved user experience, for chemical industry professionals and students interested in its free chemical plant construction index, an established cost-escalation index. - September 25, 2015 - Intratec Solutions

The Nutricycler™; A DIY Fertilizer Making Kit for Small Farms and Gardens The Nutricycler is a fertilizer making kit that eliminates the labor of organic composting and the cost of chemical fertilizer by converting green kitchen discards and grass clippings into an organic liquid fertilizer. - September 09, 2015 - Bioponica

Smart Agriculture Analytics Hires Brazil Vice President of Business Development Smart Agriculture Analytics, a sales accelerating service for agricultural technology suppliers focused on the China market, today announced the appointment of Dr. Avram Slovic as vice president of business development in Brazil. Slovic brings more than a decade of experience in the biotechnology and... - May 16, 2015 - Smart Agriculture Analytics

Plant Cell Fusion Releases Results of Grape (Vineyard) & Citrus Grove Field Trials Plant Cell Fusion (PCF), a plant nutrient/growth booster distributed by DMR Trading Corp., has released test results from recent Vineyard (Grape) and Citrus Grove field trials. The results demonstrate the significant impact PCF has on alleviating nutrient deficiencies in both of these crops. - March 06, 2015 - dmr trading corp

PureLifeVeganix, Inc. Announces Revisions to Its Veganic Nutrient Recommendations The creators of VEGAMATRIX are developing a proprietary microbial inoculant for the cultivation of cannabis, which will replace nutrients from OG Tea Company. - October 11, 2014 - Pure Life Veganix

Taproot Hydroponics in Atlanta Georgia Aims to Help Community Grow Food at Grant Park Farmers Market Taproot Hydroponics & Organics (found on the web at www.taproothydroponics.com) announced today it will continue its partnership with Community Farmers Markets in Atlanta as a Grant Park Farmer’s Market Vendor. Once a month, Taproot showcases a variety of organic gardening supplies to help... - August 21, 2014 - Taproot Hydroponics & Organics

Intratec Continues to Hire Technical Sales Agents in US and Canada Offering unlimited positions to professionals familiar with chemical process industries, the company expects to keep expanding sales in North America. - March 27, 2014 - Intratec Solutions

Olivia's Solutions Offers Free Shipping on Everything For limited time Olivia's Solutions is giving free shipping on all products. - October 27, 2013 - Olivia's Solutions

Propane Dehydrogenation Plants' Margins in the US Have Been Increasing in the Last 5 Years Due to higher PG propylene prices and lower propane prices, PDH process plants margins in the US are boosted, says the third part of Intratec’s Propane Dehydrogenation Process publication. - July 21, 2013 - Intratec Solutions

BP's Proposal to Green Ethylene Production from Ethanol is Studied in Intratec's Report Publication analyses BP Chemical’s recent patent for an ethanol dehydrogenation process comprising fewer purification steps. - July 20, 2013 - Intratec Solutions

Process Simulation and Capital Estimation are Reconciled in Free Online Encyclopedia Users are able to view and download Aspen® and Hysys® simulations in an exclusive online platform as support data for feasibility studies and investment analysis. - November 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Exclusive Chemical Process Encyclopedia for the Industry Community Online encyclopedia offers for free process descriptions, process simulations, flow diagrams, KPIs, economics information and key tools for capital cost estimation for chemical process technologies. - November 08, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Organic Recycling Start-Up Launches $100K Crowdfunding Campaign Organic waste recycling start-up, Re-Nuble, has launched an aggressive $100,000 crowdfunding campaign to finance its mission of redefining the meaning of waste – starting with the nation’s capital. - October 24, 2012 - Re-Nuble

Propylene Purification Units Can Aid Polypropylene Plants to Increase Margins Intratec’s recent publication unveils the attractiveness of constructing a propylene splitter inside polypropylene plants in the US Gulf Coast. - October 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Nutrian Presents Extensive Quality Organic Emulsions for Varied Agronomic Needs Nutrian, a premier global brand on liquid plan fertilizers has come up with a versatile range of premium organic emulsions in Australia. The Nutrian fertilizers are designed to cater to different agronomic needs. - October 17, 2012 - Nutrian

Chlorine Safety Concerns Put Sodium Hypochlorite on Highlight Bleach demand is growing due to the shortage of water resources, unveils Intratec latest publication. - October 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propane Dehydrogenation Ventures Stimulated by Low-Cost Feedstock Derived from Shale Gas Second part of Intratec's report unveils a different process that can profit on the advent of the shale gas in the US. - October 04, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Sponsors 4th AiChe Regional Process Technology Conference in 2012 Intratec Solutions is sponsoring the acclaimed conference that happens in Texas, US, which will count with many established engineering participants. - September 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Polyolefin Demand Can be Supplied by the Vertical Stirred-Bed Gas Phase Process The second part of Intratec’s publication reveals that the US shows attractive rate of return for a PP unit when integrated with a propane dehydrogenation unit. - August 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Polyolefins Producers Can Use Membrane Recovery Units to Increase Margins Intratec's most recent publication unveils that improvement opportunity demonstrates attractive return of investment. - August 15, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Rise of Polyolefin Demand Favors Polypropylene via Gas Phase Process Production Gas Phase Polypropylene Process can be profitable in China and in the US, reveals Intratec's latest study. - August 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Rise of Shale Gas Favors Propylene Production Propane Dehydrogenation in the US Intratec’s recent publication unveils that the US presents the most advantageous operational margins for a PDH plant, with an EBITDA margin of 32%. - July 28, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Natural Gas Price Decreases Favoring the Propylene Production from Methanol Intratec report reveals that Methanol to Propylene units in US can have an internal rate of return of more than 30% per year, boosted by low-priced raw material. - July 14, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

An 85% Discount is Offered on Chemical Technology Evaluation Books for University Students and Staff University Discount Policy is launched by Intratec, offering an 85% discount for university students, professors and library staff on all its high-quality professional publications. - July 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Production via Propane Dehydrogenation Study is Announced by Intratec Intratec brings clear, concise and detailed techno-economic information on a propene dehydrogenation process in its newest report. - June 29, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec IC Index Reveals Trends on Chemical Plant Construction Costs Latest IC Index forecasts a long-term increase in construction costs despite the decrease in steel prices. - June 24, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Recent Publication Unveils the Economics of Propene Production via Metathesis Intratec scrutinizes costs breakdown and profitability of propylene production of an industrial unit, based on a process similar to CB&I Lummus OCT, in its newest publication Propylene Production via Metathesis. - June 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Production from Methanol Publication is Announced by Intratec The economics of a propylene technology similar to the Lurgi MTP® and JGC/Mitsubishi DTP® processes are scrutinized by Intratec in its new publication. - June 09, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Boosts Its Process Economics Publications with Aspentech Software Intratec signed a 6 year lease term for a package of the most advanced software for process simulation and economic evaluation of chemical process technologies, licensed by Aspen Technology, Inc. - May 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Production via Metathesis Publication is Announced by Intratec The publication presents all relevant information, on both technical and economic sides, of a propene technology similar to CB&I Lummus OCT process. - May 09, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Renews Contract with World Leader in Biopolymers Braskem selected Intratec to continue providing feasibility studies targeting routes for the production of chemicals from renewable resources. Since 2006 Braskem has relied on Intratec assessments, which provide insights on cost drivers and scrutinize the feasibility of such technologies. - May 06, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Las Vegas Manufacturer of Organic Liquid Fertilizer "Dr Grow It All" Supports Nevada's Economy by Announcing Major Orders to Organic Farms in Nevada and California Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer, a USDA Certified Bio-Based Product, has just confirmed the first large consignment from its North Las Vegas manufacturing facility, to organically certified farms in California and Nevada. On Tuesday, May 8th, the first truck-load of 20,000 liters of organic... - May 05, 2012 - Dr Grow It All

Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer Releases an App for Organic Gardeners Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer has just released an app for organic gardeners and others interested in the organic farming industry. The app, available in the iTunes App Store as of yesterday morning (just search for "organic liquid fertilizer") provides an array of information. "We... - April 27, 2012 - Dr Grow It All

Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer Helps Celebrate Earth Day at Greenfest Organic liquid fertilizer manufacturer and distributor, Dr Grow It All will be joining local green-minded businesses and organizations at the third annual GREENFest Earth Day festival at Town Square on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. GREENFest is a free event and attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about living a sustainable lifestyle. - April 14, 2012 - Dr Grow It All

FEECO Australia Celebrates One Year FEECO International’s Australia branch is celebrating its one-year anniversary this March. - March 16, 2012 - Feeco International Australia

Dr Grow It All Achieves USDA Bio-Preferred Certification Dr Grow It All™ organic liquid fertilizer has just been awarded with certification as USDA Bio-Preferred. Biobased products are those composed wholly or significantly of biological ingredients – renewable plant, animal, marine or forestry materials. The new label indicates that the product has been certified to meet USDA standards for a prescribed amount of biobased content. - February 25, 2012 - Dr Grow It All

Renowned Agricultural Professional, Bryce Patterson, Has Joined the Team at Dr Grow It All, Manufacturers of a Natural, Organic Liquid Fertilizer Made from Chicken Manure With more than 15 years of experience in the field of agriculture, Bryce Patterson, Founder and President of Field 16 LLC, has made a solid investment in the future of agriculture and urban farming through his innovative vision and efforts to make this vision a reality. Early in his career he saw the... - December 14, 2011 - Dr Grow It All