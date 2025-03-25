As the world is realising that having fresh eatables is tougher than ever, they are moving on to poultry farming. Hence, it is no surprise that coops are becoming more popular than ever. And EggShell Online is one firm that has been trying its best to introduce functional designs for chicken coops here in the UK. To a great extent, they seem to be bringing about a change in the market itself. - March 06, 2016 - EggShell Online