Murray McMurray Hatchery Serving Up Eggs to Iowans in Need Iowa food banks and pantries are receiving more than 51,000 eggs from Murray McMurray Hatchery, the mail-order poultry business located in Webster City, as a result of limited mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service during the Fourth of July holiday week. “The vast majority of our business today... - June 20, 2019 - Murray McMurray Hatchery

Pure Yolks Achieves India Organic Certification for Organic Eggs Pure Yolks meets India Organic's rigorous quality standards and adhere to the norms specified by the National Program for Organic Production which have been formulated in harmony with other International Standards regulating import and export of organic products. - May 12, 2019 - Pure Yolks

Pure Yolks Announces Availability of Its Certified Organic Eggs at Spencer’s Pure Yolks, committed to providing consumers with farm fresh organic eggs at an affordable price, announces increased retail expansion of its organic egg line with its availability at Spencer’s-a chain of retail stores. (https://www.pureyolks.com). Pure yolks provides its hens with organic, non-GMO... - April 12, 2019 - Pure Yolks

CERTIFIED, INC. $20 Million Fundraising Acquisition CERTIFIED, INC. has announced an agreement with Switzerland based Galileo Asset Management SA (galileoam.com) to assist in the acquisition of $20 million of equity funding. Such funding will expedite CERTIFIED’s international distribution and usage of their breakthrough disruptive smartphone VERITY™... - November 21, 2016 - CERTIFIED INC.

SAHS Lifesciences Launches New Range of Poultry Feed A premier poultry products manufacturer, SAHS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd introduces its new poultry feed range for different age of chickens raised for different purposes. - June 19, 2016 - SAHS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd

For Chicken Coops, Smarter Designs Introduced by Eggshell Online With smarter designs and changes in the manufacturing process behind-the-scenes, EggShell Online believes that it is set to introduce even better options with a wider catalogue of chicken runs and coops in the UK. - April 28, 2016 - EggShell Online

Local Pasture-Raised Eggs Now Available in Whole Foods Market Stores in South Region Whole Foods Market customers across the South can now buy “World’s Best Eggs” in their local refrigerated section. The new eggs are Jeremiah Cunningham’s World’s Best Eggs, which are USDA Certified Organic eggs from humanely-raised, pasture-raised, organic laying flocks in the South. - April 20, 2016 - World's Best Eggs

Designer Chicken Coops Back in Vogue in the UK, Thanks to EggShell As the world is realising that having fresh eatables is tougher than ever, they are moving on to poultry farming. Hence, it is no surprise that coops are becoming more popular than ever. And EggShell Online is one firm that has been trying its best to introduce functional designs for chicken coops here in the UK. To a great extent, they seem to be bringing about a change in the market itself. - March 06, 2016 - EggShell Online

Smart Agriculture Analytics Hires Brazil Vice President of Business Development Smart Agriculture Analytics, a sales accelerating service for agricultural technology suppliers focused on the China market, today announced the appointment of Dr. Avram Slovic as vice president of business development in Brazil. Slovic brings more than a decade of experience in the biotechnology and... - May 16, 2015 - Smart Agriculture Analytics

Camelina Approved for Broiler Chicken Meal in Canada Smart Earth Seeds is pleased to announce that Camelina meal has been approved for the first time in Canada for use in broiler chicken feed. Smart Earth Seeds is the leading global Camelina enterprise and has been working to develop Camelina as a valuable new oilseed rotation crop in Western Canada. Thanks... - January 14, 2015 - Smart Earth Seeds

Renowned Environmental Activist and Organic Farmer Endorses Chicken Armor Protecting your poultry from injuries sustained from over-mating or molting. Innovative poultry saddle design cuts retail prices. Simply hose-clean. - August 09, 2014 - Chicken Armor

Springer Mountain Farms Earns Top Food Safety Certifications: Leading Chicken Producer Gives Consumers Industry Best for Quality Springer Mountain Farms, a Ga-based poultry producer that raises healthy chickens on a pesticide-free vegetarian diet without antibiotics, has received two high level quality and safety certifications – the SQF Level 3 and its USDA-certified lab has received the ISO-17025:2005 accreditation. Springer Mountain Farms chicken is served in major national restaurant chains and grocers. - May 18, 2014 - Springer Mountain Farms

Biomass Assessment Study Offers New Opportunity for Cumberland and Franklin County Farmers Five Cumberland and Franklin County dairy farm owners have the opportunity to reduce their waste management costs, through participation in a new biomass energy project funded by the West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund. Applications are being accepted through August 26 from farm owners who are interested... - August 09, 2013 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Longtime Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Manager Bob Monley Retires Bob Monley has announced his retirement after serving nearly nine years as general manager of FPPC, Farm Pilot Project Coordination, a leader in agricultural conservation and technology research. ”Our many advancements in developing clean water and nutrient management technology would not have... - June 05, 2013 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Godwick Award-Winning Free Range Turkeys Now Available for Christmas Order As the nation's seasonal appetite for Christmas turkey awakens once more, Norfolk specialists Godwick have announced that their award-winning Norfolk Black and Bronze free range turkeys, reared especially for the UK's Christmas 2012 celebrations, are now available for purchase from their website at www.godwick.co.uk. Winners... - November 11, 2012 - Godwick

Farm Pilot's Lawrence Clark Named to EPA Agricultural Advisory Committee Farm Pilot Project (FPPC), a leader in animal agricultural nutrient management and innovative technologies conservation and technology research, is proud to announce that board member Lawrence Clark has been chosen to serve on the EPA’s agriculture advisory committee. As a member of the Farm, Ranch... - June 30, 2012 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Ayrshire Farm Open for Farm Harvest Festival, October 15 & 16 Farm Open to the Public as Part of Loudoun County Farm Tour. - September 28, 2011 - Ayrshire Farm

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey Keynote Speaker at FPPC Summit in Des Moines Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey will be the keynote speaker at the Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Midwest Technology Summit, to be held July 13-15 in Des Moines. The theme of this year’s conference is “Strategies to Increase Yields and Farm Revenue Using Nitrogen Capture... - July 08, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Amana Farms to Update Anaerobic Digester Project at Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Iowa Technology Summit Amana Farms, one of Iowa’s leading innovators in turning manure into electricity, has announced it will be presenting a technology update at the Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Iowa Technology Summit, to be held July 13-15 in Des Moines. Amana’s $4.9 million anaerobic digester near... - July 06, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Worldwide Energy Concern Increases Focus on Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Summit The latest research on farm scale, economically viable green energy solutions will be revealed at FPPC's Chesapeake Bay Watershed Region Technology Summit to be held in Annapolis, MD. - March 20, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Intensifies Nutrient Reduction Efforts in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed FPPC is holding its second annual regional summit in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed region next month, with a focus on the role of thermo chemical processes in capturing nutrients and reclaiming energy from the animal waste stream. - February 20, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Iowa Governor Culver Praises Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Sustainablity in agriculture is the focus of the Iowa Technology Summit, being held this week by Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) in Des Moines. In today's keynote address, Govenor Chet Culver said he appreciates the work of FPPC in taking on difficult challenges which are important in Iowa. - June 17, 2010 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Iowa Gov. Chet Culver to Address FPPC Technology Summit in Des Moines Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) will hold its second regional summit in 2010, on June 14-16 in Des Moines. Agriculture experts will provide valuable information to growers, researchers and technology providers interested in nutrient reduction, renewable energy, and organic fertilizer at dairy, swine and poultry farm operations. - June 06, 2010 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.