Recent Headlines
Within Poultry & Egg Production
Carl Wittwer, MD, PhD, Joins PathogenDx’s Board of Advisors
Carl Wittwer, MD PhD, Professor Emeritus of Pathology at the University of Utah, a Co-Founder of Idaho Technologies/Biofire and previously spent 35+ years as a Medical Director at ARUP Laboratories is joining PathogenDx as Technology & Scientific Board Advisor to help advance its D3 Array technology in terms of Speed, Cost and Performance. - March 25, 2025 - PathogenDx, Inc.
PathogenDx Launches Its Rebranded D3 Array™ Combined, Bacterial and Fungal Assays—Delivering Value in Turn-Around Time, Cost and Throughput to Testing Labs
PathogenDx, a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety, announced the launch of its new rebranded D3 Array™ Combined, Bacterial and Fungal assays to replace Detectx–Combined,Detectx-Bacterial and Detectx-Fungal tests. - February 20, 2025 - PathogenDx, Inc.
Echo Lake Foods Hires Kathy Brodhagen as CEO
Echo Lake Foods, Inc., headquartered in Burlington, WI, hired Kathy Brodhagen as its new CEO effective September 21, 2024. Ms. Brodhagen brings over 30 years of food industry experience to the company having grown up in her family’s egg products business prior to expanding her... - November 01, 2024 - Echo Lake Foods
Renowned British Gardener, Charles Dowding, to Headline Murray Fest Midwest in Webster City, Iowa
McMurray Hatchery is proud to announce renowned British gardener, Charles Dowding, will headline Murray Fest Midwest homesteading conference and festival in Webster City, Iowa, in June 2024. Murray Fest Midwest is Iowa's premier poultry, gardening, and homesteading festival. Learn from leading experts for two full days across four stages. Each evening, relax and enjoy live music and entertainment featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Rory Feek. Visit MurrayFestMidwest.com to order tickets. - February 07, 2024 - Murray McMurray Hatchery
Local Hens to Exhibit at the Annual American Pastured Poultry Conference for Producers, Homesteaders, & Marketers
Debuting their new hybrid carton created in partnership with The Egg Carton Store, Local Hens. - December 02, 2022 - The Egg Carton Store
Local Hens Introduces New Egg Packaging Designed to Help Small Farmers
Colorful design will connect consumers to where the eggs come from via QR code. - March 11, 2022 - The Egg Carton Store
MTech Systems, a Munters Company, Secures Important SaaS Contract with One of the World’s Largest Food Producers
MTech Systems, a Munters company within business area FoodTech, has signed a contract to fully deliver it’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to one of the world’s largest food producers. This is a recognition of FoodTech’s strategy with a clear direction to connect the entire... - February 04, 2022 - M-Tech Systems USA, LLC.
Beck & Bulow Expansion to Kodiak Island
Beck & Bulow offers pasture raised buffalo, beef, elk, wild boar, lamb, heritage pork, poultry, wild caught seafood and more. Come check out their butcher shop in Santa Fe, New Mexico or place an order for nationwide delivery. - October 15, 2021 - Beck & Bulow
Fast-Growing Digested Organics Secures New Representation by Three Firms in Key Markets
Digested Organics announces new third-party sales representatives in food and beverage, agriculture and industrial markets. - September 16, 2020 - Digested Organics
The Livestock Conservancy Improves Heritage Breed Genetics with Landmark Piglets
The first critically-endangered Large Black piglets bred from frozen, imported semen were born in the United States this summer. After years of extensive collaborative efforts from many organizations, new life and new genetics are being introduced to American Large Black Hog herds thanks to 25... - August 24, 2020 - The Livestock Conservancy
Digested Organics Wins First Ever Manure Challenge
Selection From 63 Applicants Showcases the Present and Future of Animal Agriculture - July 01, 2020 - Digested Organics
Murray McMurray Hatchery Serving Up Eggs to Iowans in Need
Iowa food banks and pantries are receiving more than 51,000 eggs from Murray McMurray Hatchery, the mail-order poultry business located in Webster City, as a result of limited mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service during the Fourth of July holiday week. “The vast majority of our business... - June 20, 2019 - Murray McMurray Hatchery
Pure Yolks Achieves India Organic Certification for Organic Eggs
Pure Yolks meets India Organic's rigorous quality standards and adhere to the norms specified by the National Program for Organic Production which have been formulated in harmony with other International Standards regulating import and export of organic products. - May 12, 2019 - Pure Yolks
Pure Yolks Announces Availability of Its Certified Organic Eggs at Spencer’s
Pure Yolks, committed to providing consumers with farm fresh organic eggs at an affordable price, announces increased retail expansion of its organic egg line with its availability at Spencer’s-a chain of retail stores. (https://www.pureyolks.com). Pure yolks provides its hens with organic,... - April 12, 2019 - Pure Yolks
Digested Organics Wins Grant for Innovation
Ultrafiltration system removes phosphorous from manure, wins Vermont Phosphorous Innovation Challenge (VPIC). - January 04, 2019 - Digested Organics
CERTIFIED, INC. $20 Million Fundraising Acquisition
CERTIFIED, INC. has announced an agreement with Switzerland based Galileo Asset Management SA (galileoam.com) to assist in the acquisition of $20 million of equity funding. Such funding will expedite CERTIFIED’s international distribution and usage of their breakthrough disruptive smartphone... - November 21, 2016 - CERTIFIED INC.
SAHS Lifesciences Launches New Range of Poultry Feed
A premier poultry products manufacturer, SAHS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd introduces its new poultry feed range for different age of chickens raised for different purposes. - June 19, 2016 - SAHS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd
For Chicken Coops, Smarter Designs Introduced by Eggshell Online
With smarter designs and changes in the manufacturing process behind-the-scenes, EggShell Online believes that it is set to introduce even better options with a wider catalogue of chicken runs and coops in the UK. - April 28, 2016 - EggShell Online
Local Pasture-Raised Eggs Now Available in Whole Foods Market Stores in South Region
Whole Foods Market customers across the South can now buy “World’s Best Eggs” in their local refrigerated section. The new eggs are Jeremiah Cunningham’s World’s Best Eggs, which are USDA Certified Organic eggs from humanely-raised, pasture-raised, organic laying flocks in the South. - April 20, 2016 - World's Best Eggs
Designer Chicken Coops Back in Vogue in the UK, Thanks to EggShell
As the world is realising that having fresh eatables is tougher than ever, they are moving on to poultry farming. Hence, it is no surprise that coops are becoming more popular than ever. And EggShell Online is one firm that has been trying its best to introduce functional designs for chicken coops here in the UK. To a great extent, they seem to be bringing about a change in the market itself. - March 06, 2016 - EggShell Online
Smart Agriculture Analytics Hires Brazil Vice President of Business Development
Smart Agriculture Analytics, a sales accelerating service for agricultural technology suppliers focused on the China market, today announced the appointment of Dr. Avram Slovic as vice president of business development in Brazil. Slovic brings more than a decade of experience in the biotechnology... - May 16, 2015 - Smart Agriculture Analytics
Week of Awareness Focuses on Endangered Farm Animals
The first annual National Heritage Breeds Week will be held May 17-23, 2015 across the United States to raise awareness about nearly 200 endangered breeds of livestock and poultry. The event is sponsored by The Livestock Conservancy, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting endangered farm... - May 10, 2015 - The Livestock Conservancy
Camelina Approved for Broiler Chicken Meal in Canada
Smart Earth Seeds is pleased to announce that Camelina meal has been approved for the first time in Canada for use in broiler chicken feed. Smart Earth Seeds is the leading global Camelina enterprise and has been working to develop Camelina as a valuable new oilseed rotation crop in Western... - January 14, 2015 - Smart Earth Seeds
Livestock Conservancy Launches New Podcast Series
The Livestock Conservancy has just launched a new podcast series about heritage breeds of livestock & poultry. - December 07, 2014 - The Livestock Conservancy
Renowned Environmental Activist and Organic Farmer Endorses Chicken Armor
Protecting your poultry from injuries sustained from over-mating or molting. Innovative poultry saddle design cuts retail prices. Simply hose-clean. - August 09, 2014 - Chicken Armor
Springer Mountain Farms Earns Top Food Safety Certifications: Leading Chicken Producer Gives Consumers Industry Best for Quality
Springer Mountain Farms, a Ga-based poultry producer that raises healthy chickens on a pesticide-free vegetarian diet without antibiotics, has received two high level quality and safety certifications – the SQF Level 3 and its USDA-certified lab has received the ISO-17025:2005 accreditation. Springer Mountain Farms chicken is served in major national restaurant chains and grocers. - May 18, 2014 - Springer Mountain Farms
Biomass Assessment Study Offers New Opportunity for Cumberland and Franklin County Farmers
Five Cumberland and Franklin County dairy farm owners have the opportunity to reduce their waste management costs, through participation in a new biomass energy project funded by the West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund. Applications are being accepted through August 26 from farm owners who are... - August 09, 2013 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Longtime Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Manager Bob Monley Retires
Bob Monley has announced his retirement after serving nearly nine years as general manager of FPPC, Farm Pilot Project Coordination, a leader in agricultural conservation and technology research. ”Our many advancements in developing clean water and nutrient management technology would not... - June 05, 2013 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Godwick Award-Winning Free Range Turkeys Now Available for Christmas Order
As the nation's seasonal appetite for Christmas turkey awakens once more, Norfolk specialists Godwick have announced that their award-winning Norfolk Black and Bronze free range turkeys, reared especially for the UK's Christmas 2012 celebrations, are now available for purchase from their website at... - November 11, 2012 - Godwick
Farm Pilot's Lawrence Clark Named to EPA Agricultural Advisory Committee
Farm Pilot Project (FPPC), a leader in animal agricultural nutrient management and innovative technologies conservation and technology research, is proud to announce that board member Lawrence Clark has been chosen to serve on the EPA’s agriculture advisory committee. As a member of the Farm,... - June 30, 2012 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Ayrshire Farm Open for Farm Harvest Festival, October 15 & 16
Farm Open to the Public as Part of Loudoun County Farm Tour. - September 28, 2011 - Ayrshire Farm
Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey Keynote Speaker at FPPC Summit in Des Moines
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey will be the keynote speaker at the Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Midwest Technology Summit, to be held July 13-15 in Des Moines. The theme of this year’s conference is “Strategies to Increase Yields and Farm Revenue Using Nitrogen... - July 08, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Amana Farms to Update Anaerobic Digester Project at Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Iowa Technology Summit
Amana Farms, one of Iowa’s leading innovators in turning manure into electricity, has announced it will be presenting a technology update at the Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Iowa Technology Summit, to be held July 13-15 in Des Moines. Amana’s $4.9 million anaerobic digester... - July 06, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Worldwide Energy Concern Increases Focus on Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Summit
The latest research on farm scale, economically viable green energy solutions will be revealed at FPPC's Chesapeake Bay Watershed Region Technology Summit to be held in Annapolis, MD. - March 20, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Intensifies Nutrient Reduction Efforts in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed
FPPC is holding its second annual regional summit in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed region next month, with a focus on the role of thermo chemical processes in capturing nutrients and reclaiming energy from the animal waste stream. - February 20, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Iowa Governor Culver Praises Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC)
Sustainablity in agriculture is the focus of the Iowa Technology Summit, being held this week by Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) in Des Moines. In today's keynote address, Govenor Chet Culver said he appreciates the work of FPPC in taking on difficult challenges which are important in Iowa. - June 17, 2010 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Iowa Gov. Chet Culver to Address FPPC Technology Summit in Des Moines
Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) will hold its second regional summit in 2010, on June 14-16 in Des Moines. Agriculture experts will provide valuable information to growers, researchers and technology providers interested in nutrient reduction, renewable energy, and organic fertilizer at dairy, swine and poultry farm operations. - June 06, 2010 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
FPPC's Chesapeake Bay Summit Registration Now Open
Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc., is a leader in agricultural conservation and technology research, conducting farm-scale projects that help develop scalable, economically viable solutions for renewable resources. The first of three 2010 conferences to share knowledge learned will be held in late March in Annapolis, MD. - March 04, 2010 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.