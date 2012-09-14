PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Navrattan Cement Takes a Dominant Step in the Cement Industry Mr. Himansh Verma, Founder & Chairman of Navrattan Group and team discussed Navrattan Green Cement and the technology behind it with Honorable Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji at a recent meeting held at Transport Bhavan, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. In this meeting, Mr. Verma discussed... - April 11, 2018 - Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Navrattan Infra Pvt. Ltd. to Introduce the Latest Technology in Construction & Infrastructure Development in India India is a developing country and is indeed making conscious and honest efforts to make it the most infrastructural developed country in the world. The government of India has been trying hard to build such structures which would complement the world wide infrastructure. The major constructions that... - August 28, 2015 - Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Navrattan Group to Set-up First SUNSUL Technology Project in Punjab, India Navrattan Group recently showcased eight of their revolutionary intellectual inventions to the Punjab Government delegation in Budapest, Hungary. Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Mr. Sukhbir Singh Badal was recently in Hungary to witness a demonstration by the scientists of Fakon Vallalkozasi KFT company... - August 07, 2015 - Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Detroit Ready Mix Concrete, Inc. Approved by City of Detroit Human Rights Department Detroit Ready Mix has announced the company's approval by the City of Detroit Human Rights Department as a Detroit Headquartered Business (DHB) and Detroit Small Business (DSB). - April 16, 2015 - Detroit Ready Mix Concrete, Inc.

Gelmaxx Takes Center Stage at the World of Concrete 2015 Gelmaxx is eager to show attendees of the World of Concrete 2015 how to easily dispose of concrete slurry wastewater straight into any standard trashcan. Located at booth 031558 on the Silver Lot, Gelmaxx are providing product demonstrations and giving away free samples. - November 07, 2014 - Gelmaxx - Concrete Slurry Solutions

Basalite Concrete Products Introduces New Website Basalite Concrete Products LLC, one of the leading producers of concrete pavers, retaining walls, packaged concrete and hardscape products in the Western United States and Canada, has released a new website with significant improvements in technology, market channels, locations and content. The new... - March 02, 2014 - Basalite Concrete Products, LLC

Concrete Waterproofing Company Takes Home Three Superstar Awards at the 2013 Construction Marketing Awards Kryton International Inc. has been recognized for excellence in marketing by the Construction Marketing Association (CMA), at the annual STAR™ Awards held in Naperville, IL. The CMA is the industry body which represents marketing within the construction industry in North America. - November 30, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

Permanent, Reliable Concrete Waterproofing the Key to Sustainable and Durable Concrete Infrastructure Alireza Biparva, R&D Manager and Concrete Specialist with Kryton International Inc. will be presenting a complete concrete waterproofing system as a solution to sustainable concrete waterproofing. - November 27, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

Witness the Most Reliable Concrete Waterproofing System in Action at the International Concrete Sustainability Conference Witness the complete Krystol System in action: watch Kryton perform a crack repair and demonstrate the patented Krystol Waterstop System for joints. - November 27, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

MLA Suzanne Anton Reaching Out to Local Global Business to Better Understand Today’s Economic Challenges Kryton International Inc., the Vancouver based manufacturer of concrete waterproofing products, will receive a powerful vote of support from its local MLA Suzanne Anton when she visits its headquarters on Friday, October 25th. - October 25, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

BC Company Celebrates 40 Years in Style Friday, September 13th brought 200 friends and customers of Kryton International Inc. to their Vancouver headquarters. - October 10, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

Stickin’ It to Leaking Concrete Cracks Use a permanent concrete crack repair solution – or you may end up with an octopus in the face. Or, at least, in theory. - July 06, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

Stronger Communities – One Build Day at a Time Local businesses work together to build affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver and their Partner Families. - June 28, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

Kryton Celebrates 40 Years of Concrete Waterproofing Kryton International Inc., a Canada based manufacturer and pioneer of crystalline concrete waterproofing products worldwide, is celebrating 40 years in business in 2013. - March 15, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

Kryton International Inc. Launches New Chinese Website Kryton International Inc., a Canada based manufacturer and pioneer of crystalline concrete waterproofing products worldwide, has launched a new website for its growing Chinese market. - March 15, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

Basalite Concrete Products Annual Masonry Event a Success Trowel Contest Draws over 300 attendees and 100 masons compete for awards and bragging rights. - October 05, 2012 - Basalite Concrete Products, LLC

Basalite Concrete Pavers Help Beautify Pittsburg, CA The City of Pittsburg revitalizes a community focal point by incorporating a green project to the Town Plaza. - March 21, 2012 - Basalite Concrete Products, LLC

U.S. Concrete Precast Group Earns Top Award for Providing a Stabilizing Force for the Military U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) today announced that its San Diego-based U.S. Concrete Precast Group-Southern California earned the top prize in the Underground Division of the annual Creative Use of Precast Awards sponsored by the National Precast Concrete Association. The CUP Awards for 2011 were... - March 20, 2012 - US Concrete

Basalite Concrete Products, Reno Earns Safety Honor Nevada’s Safety Consultation and Training Section Recognizes Basalite for Creating a Safe, Healthy Work Environment for Employees and Guests - February 17, 2012 - Basalite Concrete Products, LLC

Central Concrete Contributes to an Award Winning Community Project Central Concrete Supply Co., Inc., a U.S. Concrete, Inc. operating company, today announced that it has received the 2012 AGC National Community Award as one of the contributors to the “Camp Via West” project in Cupertino, California. The “AGC in the Community Awards” will be... - February 11, 2012 - US Concrete

Basalite Concrete Products, LLC Announces New Plant Basalite® Expands to Meet Demand in British Columbia, Canada. - February 02, 2012 - Basalite Concrete Products, LLC

U.S. Concrete Joins Research Efforts to Develop Environmentally Friendly Alternative Supplemental Materials U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) today announced that its research and development subsidiary, USC Technologies, Inc. in San Jose, California, has joined efforts with researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Arizona State University (ASU) to develop alternative supplemental... - October 17, 2011 - US Concrete

U.S. Concrete Launches a Single Point Resource for News and Opinions on Green Construction U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR), the leading provider of green concrete technologies, announced today the launch of concrete-greenbuilding.com, a blog portal that goes beyond expert views and opinions to exploring up-to- the minute news and articles on green and sustainable construction from around the internet. - October 11, 2011 - US Concrete

U.S. Concrete Supplies Green Concrete to the Home of Tomorrow Exhibit at the State Fair of Texas U.S. Concrete joined forces with The Home of Tomorrow to supply green concrete to its home exhibit at the State Fair of Texas. - October 04, 2011 - US Concrete

U.S. Concrete Supports “Remember Them: Champions for Humanity” World Class Monument U.S. Concrete's Central Concrete Supply Co., Inc., has joined forces with Charles Pankow Builders, Ltd, a California-based building design firm, to support Remember Them: Champions for Humanity, the inspirational educational initiative sponsored by the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Foundation in Oakland, California. - September 16, 2011 - US Concrete

U.S. Concrete Awarded High Profile Infrastructure Project in Dallas, Texas U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) today announced that its Redi-Mix, LLP operation in Dallas/Fort Worth has been selected by Trinity Infrastructure, LLC as the concrete supplier for a major section of the LBJ Express project in Dallas, Texas. Redi-Mix will supply concrete for the western section of... - August 05, 2011 - US Concrete

U.S. Concrete Launches New Website U.S. Concrete, Inc. (Nasdaq: USCR) announced today the launch of phase one of its new, improved and redesigned corporate website www.us-concrete.com. The new website provides enhanced navigation and user experience, and aims at showcasing the company’s sustainability practices, specialty products... - June 22, 2011 - US Concrete

U.S. Concrete Sponsors GreenerBuilder 2011 U.S. Concrete, Inc. has been named the signature sponsor of GreenerBuilder 2011. Organized by the U.S. Green Building Council – Northern California Chapter, GreenerBuilder is an opportunity for construction industry professionals to be on the leading edge and explore “what’s now and... - May 27, 2011 - US Concrete

U.S. Concrete’s Wally Johnson Receives NRMCA 2011 Chairman’s Award U.S .Concrete is proud to announce that the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) has awarded its 2011 Chairman’s Award to Wally Johnson, U.S. Concrete’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. The Chairman’s Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the industry and... - April 27, 2011 - US Concrete

Kryton Invests in Middle East with New Warehouse Kryton International Inc. has opened a warehouse in the Jebel Ali Free Trade Zone to provide concrete waterproofing products to the Gulf Cooperation Council, Middle East and Africa. - April 21, 2011 - Kryton International Inc

U.S. Concrete’s Dallas/Ft. Worth Plants Achieve Green-Star Status for Outstanding Environmental Performance U.S. Concrete, Inc. today announced that the National Ready-Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) has granted the prestigious NRMCA Green-Star Certification to all of its plants in its Redi-Mix Concrete, LLP operation in Dallas/Fort Worth. - March 29, 2011 - US Concrete

U.S. Concrete Precast Group Announces Promotion of Dale Godwin to General Manager U.S. Concrete Precast Group today announced the promotion of Dale Godwin to General Manager for its Phoenix, Arizona operation. He succeeds Bonnie Wasson, a long-standing, valued member of the U.S. Concrete Precast Group who retired from her position after 25 years of devoted service. Godwin will report... - March 21, 2011 - US Concrete

U.S. Concrete Recognized for Sustainable Concrete Construction, Greensite Award for Its Contribution to One World Trade Center, New York, New York U.S. Concrete, Inc. (OTCBB: USCR) today announced that its subsidiary, Riverside Materials, LLC d/b/a Eastern Concrete Materials, Inc., was recently honored with the Reader’s Choice GreenSite Award for its contribution to One World Trade Center, New York, New York. Sponsored by The Concrete Producer... - March 16, 2011 - US Concrete

U.S. Concrete Precast Group Completes the Production of High Strength, Green Concrete U-Beams for the Phoenix Sky Train Project U.S. Concrete Precast Group has completed the production of 130 pre-stressed, green concrete U-beams for the Sky Train Project at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Production began in February of 2010 utilizing environmentally friendly concrete mix designs, EF Technology®, which can have a carbon footprint 30 percent lower than standard concrete mix designs. - March 11, 2011 - US Concrete

U.S. Concrete to be Relisted on The NASDAQ U.S. Concrete, Inc. (OTCBB: USCR) today announced that The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC has approved its application for the relisting of its common stock on The NASDAQ Capital Market. U.S. Concrete’s common stock will resume trading on The NASDAQ when the market opens on Tuesday, February 1, 2011 under... - February 01, 2011 - US Concrete

U.S. Concrete Expands Its EF Technology® Line of Sustainable Concrete Product Offerings U.S. Concrete, Inc. (OTCBB: USCR) today announced that its subsidiary, Central Concrete Supply Co., Inc., has entered into an agreement with Pervious Plus, Inc. of Citrus Heights, California, to market and produce pervious concrete utilizing Pervious Plus™, a specialty chemical admixture designed to improve pervious concrete. - January 25, 2011 - US Concrete

Nick Dancer Concrete Leaps Into Environmental Awareness Nick Dancer Concrete a decorative concrete organization, that offers stained concrete floors to Fort Wayne, Indiana and surrounding areas, has announced that they will no longer use any solvent based sealers that contain harmful VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds). The move puts Nick Dancer Concrete as... - January 09, 2011 - Nick Dancer Concrete

Local Entrepreneur Expands Concrete Business to Focus on Flooring Local entrepreneur Nick Dancer may be young, but he has a lot of experience that is translating into an expanding, thriving concrete flooring business. Dancer, 23, has expanded Nick Dancer Concrete to now specialize in concrete flooring. He is one of the only businesses in the region with this focus. - December 18, 2010 - Nick Dancer Concrete

Lafarge Hopes for Early Resumption of Mining Operations in Meghalaya High-powered committee has confirmed that the company was meeting the environment standards and was in compliance with the set norms - April 14, 2010 - Lafarge India Pvt Ltd

Lafarge Launches Employability Training Program at Jojobera Training program changes lives - March 11, 2010 - Lafarge India Pvt Ltd

Lafarge Launches TV Campaign to Promote Ready-Mix Concrete Lafarge Concrete entered India in 2008. This was followed by the Company’s acquisition of L&T Concrete in May 2008. With over 75 plants across 35 cities, Lafarge has emerged in a very short time as the Market leader in Ready-Mix Concrete category in India. Ready-Mix Concrete comes with a host... - March 10, 2010 - Lafarge India Pvt Ltd