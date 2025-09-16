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Within Forging & Stamping
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Unveils Joan of Arc Statues to Benefit Veterans
Bulldog Steel Fabrication unveiled two 20-foot steel Joan of Arc statues to benefit Iron Horse Charities, supporting U.S. veterans and families. Depicting Joan in armor with sword raised, each statue bears her crest and historic signature. The statues were painted with a striking scheme by the MCHS Visual Arts class. - September 16, 2025 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to... - January 28, 2025 - Fence Empire LLC
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Launches New Website
Bulldog Steel Fabrication, one of the leading metal fabrication facilities in the southeast, is excited to unveil a completely redesigned website. - January 25, 2025 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Adds New Mitsubishi Diamond BH Series Press Brake
Bulldog Steel Fabrication announced they have added a new Mitsubishi Diamond BH Series, Dual Drive, 185-ton hybrid press brake to their manufacturing line. - August 07, 2024 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Adds Table Laser CNC Cutting Machine
Bulldog Steel Fabrication announced they have added an all-new Mitsubishi Electric GX-F Series two-dimensional fiber laser processing machine to their manufacturing line that can cut all ferrous and non-ferrous metals. - June 17, 2024 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
GST Manufacturing Promotes New Plant Manager
With the reorganization at its Clay Avenue facility, GST Manufacturing looks to the future by promoting superstar employee Juan Diego to General Manager. - October 24, 2022 - GST Manufacturing
Inventor at Bistabledome.com Suggests Bistable Domes Can be Used to Print Shape in Advanced High Strength Steels (AHSS) to Reduce Auto Weight, Global Warming
Inventor suggests the low pressure incremental stamping of overlapping bistable indentations that he used for two patents can help shape thin strong steel and reduce weight of and emissions from cars, trains, and boats. - April 28, 2022 - Bistabledome.com
Bulldog Steel Fabrication In-Person Spring Job Fair Set for March 5th
Bulldog Steel Fabrication will host an in-person Job Fair Saturday, March 5th from 11am to 2pm at their main facility located at 1580 Greensboro Hwy., Madison GA. “This job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers in Morgan County and surrounding areas to seek out a new job or even a new... - February 14, 2022 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Brecher Manufacturing Opens New High Volume Production Division
The company opened a new division to run higher production volumes for Sheet Metal Fabrication, Plastic Molding & CNC Machining. - January 01, 2022 - Brecher Manufacturing LLC
Pan China Fastening System Introducing Revolutionary Galvanized Pipe Nipple Technology Allowing Dual-Sided Fitting
Shanghai Pan China Fastening System Co. Ltd. has manufactured a new pipe technology that will help in modern plumbing system problems. - October 29, 2021 - Pan China Fastening System Co. Ltd.
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Celebrates Their 10th Year of Success
Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, is celebrating their 10 Year Anniversary this July. “We are very excited about our big 10th year in business,” said Carlin Thomas, President and General Manager of BSF since 2011. - July 08, 2021 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
GST Manufacturing to Host Dallas - Fort Worth Job Fair for Immediate Hiring
With a recent growth of contracts with GST from national and regional vendors, GST Manufacturing is increasing its staff dramatically and hosting an open job fair Friday, February 26, 2021 from 9 AM to 2 PM at their corporate headquarters in Haltom City. Multiple positions will be available with... - February 25, 2021 - GST Manufacturing
KJF, Manufacturer of Toggle Clamps, Hydraulic Clamps, Pneumatic Clamps is Entering the US Market
KJF, a manufacturer of various products that are required for work holding systems, including toggle clamps and hydraulic/pneumatic clamps, is going to enter the US market. Since being established in 1984, the company has led the field in R&D for over 30 years. Their hydraulic/pneumatic clamps... - December 16, 2020 - KJF
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Optimistic During COVID Pandemic
During the Coronavirus pandemic, Bulldog Steel Fabrication looks to grow and increase staff. - August 03, 2020 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
FineMIM Has Produced Ultra Thin Metal Fan Blades Utilizing the Metal Injection Molding Process
Utilizing a Metal Injection Molding (MIM) process, FineMIM has developed and produced ultra thin integrally-molded metal fan blades for the laptops. This design allows for greater airflow, additional blades and a more aerodynamic airstream. To improve the ability of laptops to keep hardware cool... - January 10, 2019 - FineMIM Tech Co., Ltd.
FineMIM Adds Titanium Metal Injection Molding to Its MIM Capabilities
FineMIM adds Titanium Metal Injection Molding (TiMIM) capabilities to its MIM portfolio of materials that include stainless steels, alloys and ceramics in China. - December 31, 2018 - FineMIM Tech Co., Ltd.
Sculptor James Ciosek Harnesses Forces of Nature in “Bifurcation” Show at Houston Community College
Art imitates nature. - November 14, 2018 - James Ciosek- Sculptor
Inspire America Speakers Bureau Adds Emotion to Events
Kapco Inc. and KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) announce the creation of Inspire America Speakers, a new division dedicated to securing high profile individuals to deliver inspirational messages for a wide range of events. - October 22, 2018 - Kapco Metal Stamping
U.S. Congressman Jody Hice Visits Bulldog Steel Fabrication
U.S. Congressman Jody Hice visited Bulldog Steel Fabrication to recognize their success, and thank them for their high level of support in the community. Bulldog Steel was chosen for a Congressional visit based on their contributions and continual engagement in numerous volunteer opportunities around their local area. - February 28, 2018 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
VISCO Introduces New Online Product Configurator for Decorative Street and Pedestrian Scale Light Poles
VISCO, Inc., headquartered in Eugene, OR, manufacturers decorative street light poles, bollards, traffic signal structures and other related streetscape equipment. - January 05, 2018 - VISCO, Inc.
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Completes Building Expansion, Paint Booth and Adds New Machines
Bulldog Steel Fabrication has completed construction of their 15,000 square foot welding facility expansion, eco friendly Side Down Draft Paint Booth, and expanded their Fabrication capabilities by adding three new machines to their production line. - August 21, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
T&H Lemont Names Warren Wheatman Vice President Tooling Business Unit
T&H Lemont, an industry leader in manufacturing Tube and Pipe Mills and roll tooling announces the appointment of key position of Vice President Tooling Business Unit that will help to facilitate future growth. - August 18, 2017 - T&H Lemont
Michael Strand Appointed Sales Manager of T&H Lemont
Michael Strand has been appointed Sales Manger of T&H Lemont. Mr. Strand has worked in the Tube and Pipe industry for more than 29 years, focusing on sales of Machinery, Tooling and Service for Pipe, Tube and Steel Mill Customers. - August 17, 2017 - T&H Lemont
Shinestar Participated in Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention
Shinetar Group participated in 2017 Chinese entrepreneurs convention. - May 15, 2017 - Hunan Prime Steel Pipe Co., Ltd
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Nominated for MAW - 2017 Manufacturer of the Year
Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, has been nominated for the 2017 Manufacturer of the year award in the Morgan County Georgia – Small Business Category by Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC). In the region that GPTC... - April 20, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Bulldog Steel Fabrication at 2017 Georgia Tiny House Festival
Bulldog Steel Fabrication will be participating in the 2nd annual Georgia Tiny House Festival this coming weekend, March 3-5 introduce their custom Tiny House Chassis capabilities. - March 01, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Begins Building Expansion
Bulldog Steel Fabrication is adding a new 15,000 square foot building expansion that will be utilized as the cornerstone of their welding and painting operations. - February 21, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Launches Mobile Application on the Apple App Store and Google Play
Bulldog Steel Fabrication launches Mobile Application for IOS and Android devices. - January 28, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Promotes Loni Johnson to Operations Manager
Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, today announced the promotion of Loni Johnson to Operations and Finance Manager. She will have the primary responsibility of overseeing the organization's various departments, such as finance,... - December 20, 2016 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Representative Sullivan Recognizes Data Graphics Inc. for Winning Boeing Gold and Rockwell-Collins Platinum Awards
Representative Jennifer Sullivan Recognizes Data Graphics Inc. for Winning Boeing Gold Supplier and Rockwell-Collins Platinum Premier Supplier Awards. Explanation of Awards. Commentary by Rep. Sullivan. - June 12, 2016 - Data Graphics Inc
Industrial Name Plate Manufacturer Data Graphics Earns Boeing’s Coveted Gold Supplier Award
Custom Name Plate and Asset Tag Printer Certified as Boeing Gold Supplier and Metalphoto Certified Converter. This Uniquely Positions Them for Printing Aerospace and Other Specialized Name Plates and Asset Tags. - May 26, 2016 - Data Graphics Inc
RC Incorporated Acquires Heinrich Company
RC Incorporated, a family owned company that consists of multiple business units focused primarily in the manufacturing industry, completed the acquisition of Heinrich Company. The business will continue under the current name of Heinrich Company ("Heinrich" or the "Company")... - May 19, 2016 - RC Incorporated
Postponed- Hammerstock 2016 at Greyhaven Winery
Postponed due to inclement weather - On Saturday, June 18th from 11 am to 6 pm, the Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild and Grayhaven Winery will be hosting a festival featuring metalwork demonstrators, live music, wine tasting, food, and a raffle of handcrafted items. Tickets are available at http://www.hammerstock.org/ (Additional fee for wine tasting). - May 19, 2016 - Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild
Hammerstock 2016 at Grayhaven Winery
On Saturday, May 21st from 11 am to 6 pm, the Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild and Grayhaven Winery will be hosting a festival featuring metalwork demonstrators, live music, wine tasting, food, and a raffle of handcrafted items. Tickets are available at http://www.hammerstock.org/ (Additional fee for wine tasting). - April 11, 2016 - Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild
Art Gallery Succumbs to Total Chaos
Sculptor James Ciosek captures the action and beauty of universal chaos by burning colored plastic films with fireworks and molding the outcome into internally lighted works of art. Ciosek will unveil his new series “Opalescent Order” as a solo show May 7-28, 2016 at Zoya Tommy (4102 Fannin St., Houston, TX 77004). An opening reception will take place on May 7th, 6-9pm. - March 23, 2016 - James Ciosek- Sculptor
Great Dykes Mining Company Announces Bushbuckridge Stainless Steel Project Milestone Pass
US$8 Billion Bushbuckridge Stainless Steel (BBRSS) Macro Beneficiation Project passes Proof of Concept milestone, progresses to next phase. - December 04, 2015 - Great Dykes Mining Company (Pty) Ltd
Power Engineering and Powerstrut.com Delivers Safer Bridge Inspection Walkways
Power Engineering and GS Metals is delivering its promise to supply inspectors a safer, more efficient approach to inspecting any bridge's underside. At hundreds of feet above rivers and lakes, these rickety walkways create a potentially dangerous situation -- not to mention an uneasy experience for inspection workers. - October 07, 2015 - Power Engineering Co. Inc.
RC Incorporated Has Donated 200 Tickets to the Milwaukee Bucks Game
RC Incorporated is a family owned company that consists of the following companies: ACE Stamping & Machine Co., Inc., ACE Stamping & Metal Fab Co., Inc de Mexico, Innotec of WI, and Shakespeare Machine Stamping. Each company plays a vital role in the company’s 60 year history of... - March 21, 2015 - RC Incorporated
Vortex Mixing Technology Rises to the Challenge for a Value Powder Mixer
With the development of the industry and consumer demand on the rise, high performance, efficient and complicated powder handling process technology is required by every manufacturer. While there are less labor costs, more automatic systems are appearing in factories. So, choosing the right, high... - March 19, 2015 - Vortex Mixing Technology Co., Ltd
Shakespeare Machine Stamping is Now ISO 9001 Certified
Shakespeare Machine Stamping, a division of RC Incorporated, a leading global supplier of high-precision, high-quality, off-the-shelf components used in the manufacturing of abrasive wheels is now ISO 9001 Certified. - March 01, 2015 - RC Incorporated
Innotec of WI, Inc. is Now ISO 9001 Certified
Innotec of Wisconsin, a division of RC Incorporated, is now ISO 9001 Certified. - January 31, 2015 - RC Incorporated
ACE Stamping & Machine Co., Inc. Acquires MPE de Mexico
Ace Stamping, a division of RC incorporated, acquires the state of the art Mexican metal fabrication facility, MPE de Mexico, now Ace Stamping & Metal Fab Co., Inc. de Mexico. - January 05, 2015 - RC Incorporated
TG Manufacturing (Grand Rapids, MI) Acquires C&R Machine Corporation
Western Michigan-based TG Manufacturing, a division of Tiger Industrial Systems, today announced it has acquired Sand Lake, Michigan based C&R Machine Corporation. C&R Machine’s process expertise is in the areas of CNC turning, machining and assembly. The company currently supplies a... - July 18, 2014 - TG Manufacturing
Michelangelo Eliminates Defects on Any Metal Stamping Press
Michelangelo’s patented bolster-mounted system produces zero defects by eliminating wrinkling, tearing and splitting & is cost-effective & configurable for any press & any die. - March 08, 2014 - Michelangelo Stamping Inc.
Windgate Fellowship Sends Houston Sculptor Back in Time
Houston sculptor returns to the place where he started his metal work career in Brooklyn, NY as the recipient of the Windgate Fellowship at Urban Glass. Explains how he will apply the new techniques he learns to his current body of work. - July 27, 2013 - James Ciosek- Sculptor
P&G Furthers Commitment to Commercial and Heavy Truck Industry with 5 Year Supply Agreement
P&G Steel Products a TS 16949 certified supplier of metal stampings, fabrications and welded assemblies; has renewed their commitment to supplying aluminum and steel stampings as well as highly engineered welded steel assemblies to be used in vehicle cooling systems. With press sizes to 1000 tons and bed sizes to 144", their components can be found in many truck brands including Navistar, Freightliner, Caterpillar, Volvo, Mack, Prevost, Isuzu, and Blue Bird. - June 20, 2013 - P&G Steel Products Co.
Muskogee Technology Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award
Muskogee Technology announced today that it has received a 2012 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. Muskogee Technology maintained a Gold composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from Oct. 1, 2011, to Sept. 30, 2012. - May 17, 2013 - Muskogee Technology
Technology, People & Product Mix Key to Res Manufacturing's First Century
Although Res Manufacturing has completed a very successful first century, it hasn't been a history without challenges. Constant throughout the company's history, however, have been its dedication to a vibrant corporate culture, business and market expansion and the most sophisticated technology and facilities. - May 08, 2013 - Res Manufacturing
Mills Products Secures First Military Project
Tennessee metal fabricator contributes to innovative communications headset - October 03, 2012 - Mills Products Inc