P&G Steel Products a TS 16949 certified supplier of metal stampings, fabrications and welded assemblies; has renewed their commitment to supplying aluminum and steel stampings as well as highly engineered welded steel assemblies to be used in vehicle cooling systems. With press sizes to 1000 tons and bed sizes to 144", their components can be found in many truck brands including Navistar, Freightliner, Caterpillar, Volvo, Mack, Prevost, Isuzu, and Blue Bird. - June 20, 2013 - P&G Steel Products Co.