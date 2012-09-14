|
Utilizing a Metal Injection Molding (MIM) process, FineMIM has developed and produced ultra thin integrally-molded metal fan blades for the laptops. This design allows for greater airflow, additional blades and a more aerodynamic airstream.
To improve the ability of laptops to keep hardware cool under... - January 10, 2019 - FineMIM Tech Co., Ltd.
FineMIM adds Titanium Metal Injection Molding (TiMIM) capabilities to its MIM portfolio of materials that include stainless steels, alloys and ceramics in China. - December 31, 2018 - FineMIM Tech Co., Ltd.
Art imitates nature. - November 14, 2018 - James Ciosek- Sculptor
Kapco Inc. and KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) announce the creation of Inspire America Speakers, a new division dedicated to securing high profile individuals to deliver inspirational messages for a wide range of events. - October 22, 2018 - Kapco Metal Stamping
U.S. Congressman Jody Hice visited Bulldog Steel Fabrication to recognize their success, and thank them for their high level of support in the community. Bulldog Steel was chosen for a Congressional visit based on their contributions and continual engagement in numerous volunteer opportunities around their local area. - February 28, 2018 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
VISCO, Inc., headquartered in Eugene, OR, manufacturers decorative street light poles, bollards, traffic signal structures and other related streetscape equipment. - January 05, 2018 - VISCO, Inc.
Bulldog Steel Fabrication has completed construction of their 15,000 square foot welding facility expansion, eco friendly Side Down Draft Paint Booth, and expanded their Fabrication capabilities by adding three new machines to their production line. - August 21, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
T&H Lemont, an industry leader in manufacturing Tube and Pipe Mills and roll tooling announces the appointment of key position of Vice President Tooling Business Unit that will help to facilitate future growth. - August 18, 2017 - T&H Lemont
Michael Strand has been appointed Sales Manger of T&H Lemont. Mr. Strand has worked in the Tube and Pipe industry for more than 29 years, focusing on sales of Machinery, Tooling and Service for Pipe, Tube and Steel Mill Customers. - August 17, 2017 - T&H Lemont
Shinetar Group participated in 2017 Chinese entrepreneurs convention. - May 15, 2017 - Hunan Prime Steel Pipe Co., Ltd
Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, has been nominated for the 2017 Manufacturer of the year award in the Morgan County Georgia – Small Business Category by Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC).
In the region that GPTC represents,... - April 20, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Bulldog Steel Fabrication will be participating in the 2nd annual Georgia Tiny House Festival this coming weekend, March 3-5 introduce their custom Tiny House Chassis capabilities. - March 01, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Bulldog Steel Fabrication is adding a new 15,000 square foot building expansion that will be utilized as the cornerstone of their welding and painting operations. - February 21, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Bulldog Steel Fabrication launches Mobile Application for IOS and Android devices. - January 28, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, today announced the promotion of Loni Johnson to Operations and Finance Manager. She will have the primary responsibility of overseeing the organization's various departments, such as finance, production,... - December 20, 2016 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Representative Jennifer Sullivan Recognizes Data Graphics Inc. for Winning Boeing Gold Supplier and Rockwell-Collins Platinum Premier Supplier Awards. Explanation of Awards. Commentary by Rep. Sullivan. - June 12, 2016 - Data Graphics Inc
Custom Name Plate and Asset Tag Printer Certified as Boeing Gold Supplier and Metalphoto Certified Converter. This Uniquely Positions Them for Printing Aerospace and Other Specialized Name Plates and Asset Tags. - May 26, 2016 - Data Graphics Inc
RC Incorporated, a family owned company that consists of multiple business units focused primarily in the manufacturing industry, completed the acquisition of Heinrich Company. The business will continue under the current name of Heinrich Company ("Heinrich" or the "Company") and... - May 19, 2016 - RC Incorporated
Postponed due to inclement weather - On Saturday, June 18th from 11 am to 6 pm, the Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild and Grayhaven Winery will be hosting a festival featuring metalwork demonstrators, live music, wine tasting, food, and a raffle of handcrafted items. Tickets are available at http://www.hammerstock.org/ (Additional fee for wine tasting). - May 19, 2016 - Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild
On Saturday, May 21st from 11 am to 6 pm, the Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild and Grayhaven Winery will be hosting a festival featuring metalwork demonstrators, live music, wine tasting, food, and a raffle of handcrafted items. Tickets are available at http://www.hammerstock.org/ (Additional fee for wine tasting). - April 11, 2016 - Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild
Sculptor James Ciosek captures the action and beauty of universal chaos by burning colored plastic films with fireworks and molding the outcome into internally lighted works of art. Ciosek will unveil his new series “Opalescent Order” as a solo show May 7-28, 2016 at Zoya Tommy (4102 Fannin St., Houston, TX 77004). An opening reception will take place on May 7th, 6-9pm. - March 23, 2016 - James Ciosek- Sculptor
US$8 Billion Bushbuckridge Stainless Steel (BBRSS) Macro Beneficiation Project passes Proof of Concept milestone, progresses to next phase. - December 04, 2015 - Great Dykes Mining Company (Pty) Ltd
Power Engineering and GS Metals is delivering its promise to supply inspectors a safer, more efficient approach to inspecting any bridge's underside. At hundreds of feet above rivers and lakes, these rickety walkways create a potentially dangerous situation -- not to mention an uneasy experience for inspection workers. - October 07, 2015 - Power Engineering Co. Inc.
RC Incorporated is a family owned company that consists of the following companies: ACE Stamping & Machine Co., Inc., ACE Stamping & Metal Fab Co., Inc de Mexico, Innotec of WI, and Shakespeare Machine Stamping. Each company plays a vital role in the company’s 60 year history of creating... - March 21, 2015 - RC Incorporated
With the development of the industry and consumer demand on the rise, high performance, efficient and complicated powder handling process technology is required by every manufacturer. While there are less labor costs, more automatic systems are appearing in factories. So, choosing the right, high performance... - March 19, 2015 - Vortex Mixing Technology Co., Ltd
Shakespeare Machine Stamping, a division of RC Incorporated, a leading global supplier of high-precision, high-quality, off-the-shelf components used in the manufacturing of abrasive wheels is now ISO 9001 Certified. - March 01, 2015 - RC Incorporated
Innotec of Wisconsin, a division of RC Incorporated, is now ISO 9001 Certified. - January 31, 2015 - RC Incorporated
Ace Stamping, a division of RC incorporated, acquires the state of the art Mexican metal fabrication facility, MPE de Mexico, now Ace Stamping & Metal Fab Co., Inc. de Mexico. - January 05, 2015 - RC Incorporated
Western Michigan-based TG Manufacturing, a division of Tiger Industrial Systems, today announced it has acquired Sand Lake, Michigan based C&R Machine Corporation.
C&R Machine’s process expertise is in the areas of CNC turning, machining and assembly. The company currently supplies a diverse... - July 18, 2014 - TG Manufacturing
Michelangelo’s patented bolster-mounted system produces zero defects by eliminating wrinkling, tearing and splitting & is cost-effective & configurable for any press & any die. - March 08, 2014 - Michelangelo Stamping Inc.
Houston sculptor returns to the place where he started his metal work career in Brooklyn, NY as the recipient of the Windgate Fellowship at Urban Glass. Explains how he will apply the new techniques he learns to his current body of work. - July 27, 2013 - James Ciosek- Sculptor
P&G Steel Products a TS 16949 certified supplier of metal stampings, fabrications and welded assemblies; has renewed their commitment to supplying aluminum and steel stampings as well as highly engineered welded steel assemblies to be used in vehicle cooling systems. With press sizes to 1000 tons and bed sizes to 144", their components can be found in many truck brands including Navistar, Freightliner, Caterpillar, Volvo, Mack, Prevost, Isuzu, and Blue Bird. - June 20, 2013 - P&G Steel Products Co.
Muskogee Technology announced today that it has received a 2012 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. Muskogee Technology maintained a Gold composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from Oct. 1, 2011, to Sept. 30, 2012. - May 17, 2013 - Muskogee Technology
Although Res Manufacturing has completed a very successful first century, it hasn't been a history without challenges. Constant throughout the company's history, however, have been its dedication to a vibrant corporate culture, business and market expansion and the most sophisticated technology and facilities. - May 08, 2013 - Res Manufacturing
Tennessee metal fabricator contributes to innovative communications headset - October 03, 2012 - Mills Products Inc
Matenaer Corporation announced today the introduction of two new laser cutters. Two Amada LC-3015F1 NT lasers were selected to join Matenaer’s lineup of existing lasers to add capacity to their high-demand fabrication department. - September 13, 2012 - Matenaer Corporation
Mills Products selected to provide upscale powder coating services for a major European luxury automotive manufacturer. - August 30, 2012 - Mills Products Inc
Manufacturer of Custom Metal Stampings Adds State-of-the-Art Wire Cutting Technology for High Precision Tolerances in Prototyping and Die Making - August 09, 2012 - TorrMetal Corporation
Tennessee appliance part manufacturer acquires proprietary tubular stamping technology. - June 21, 2012 - Mills Products Inc
Thanks to its good adhesion to glass and a high electrical conductivity, molybdenum is the back contact material in CIGS solar cells. However, exposed to corrosive atmospheres molybdenum can be prone to oxidation. In order to avoid negative effects during the manufacturing process and the solar module operation, PLANSEE has developed a material with improved corrosion resistance. - April 04, 2012 - PLANSEE SE
With Mo-Cu R670, “PLANSEE High Performance Materials” has developed a new molybdenum-copper composite material for semiconductor wafer substrates. The high thermal conductivity of MoCu R670 ensures optimized heat dissipation in LED chips. The new material has the same coefficient of thermal expansion as sapphire, and therefore reduces defects in the semiconductor structure which can occur during the hot bonding process. In this way, Mo-Cu R670 helps ensure the reliable production of LED chips. - March 08, 2012 - PLANSEE SE
An announcement for sculptor James Ciosek's solo show at Redbud Gallery, Houston, TX. - November 21, 2011 - James Ciosek- Sculptor
B. G. Peck Company was recognized for its quality and performance by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. - May 04, 2011 - B. G. Peck Company, Inc.
Houston sculptor James Ciosek starts a new organization called "Space City Bicycles" that brings together kids, bicycles, and art. - September 22, 2010 - James Ciosek- Sculptor
Caster Concepts, Inc., a manufacturer of standard and custom industrial casters has been selected to supply casters for a Chrysler assembly facility in Canada. - September 11, 2010 - Caster Concepts, Inc.
Castrads has grown year on year throughout the recession, contrary to the fate of many small businesses in the area. The company thinks that this is due in no small part to its committed team of Polish labourers. - August 27, 2010 - Castrads
After almost a year of running two parallel sites, Castrads has recently combined Castrads.com with Castradsshop.co.uk, yielding a more user friendly interface and an amalgamated help section for advice on cast iron radiators. - August 11, 2010 - Castrads
The Mesa Contemporary Arts Center is holding its 31st annual contemporary crafts exhibition. This exhibition includes works completed in a variety of craft media, contributed from artists selected by guest juror Jane Sauer. The exhibition opens January 22nd and runs through March 14th of 2010 at Mesa Arts Center, One East Main Street, Mesa, Arizona 85211 - January 21, 2010 - Noble Forge
The Houston Center for Contemporary Crafts, 4848 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77002 will hold an exhibition of new works in artist blacksmithing from January 16th through May 16th, 2010. This show is one of the most significant exhibitions of ironwork in decades. By presenting works by modern blacksmiths alongside historical ironworks, this exhibition highlights how modern blacksmiths fuse historical techniques with contemporary designs. - January 21, 2010 - Noble Forge
New wrought iron coffee tables, benches and lighting accents are now on display at www.ZackNoble.com. Contemporary designs with clean lines and traditional techniques come together in this unique body of work. Zack Noble is a well-known metalworker from Brooklyn, NY with a wide array of custom architectural and sculptural metal work presented on his website. - January 15, 2010 - Noble Forge