FineMIM Has Produced Ultra Thin Metal Fan Blades Utilizing the Metal Injection Molding Process Utilizing a Metal Injection Molding (MIM) process, FineMIM has developed and produced ultra thin integrally-molded metal fan blades for the laptops. This design allows for greater airflow, additional blades and a more aerodynamic airstream. To improve the ability of laptops to keep hardware cool under... - January 10, 2019 - FineMIM Tech Co., Ltd.

FineMIM Adds Titanium Metal Injection Molding to Its MIM Capabilities FineMIM adds Titanium Metal Injection Molding (TiMIM) capabilities to its MIM portfolio of materials that include stainless steels, alloys and ceramics in China. - December 31, 2018 - FineMIM Tech Co., Ltd.

Inspire America Speakers Bureau Adds Emotion to Events Kapco Inc. and KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) announce the creation of Inspire America Speakers, a new division dedicated to securing high profile individuals to deliver inspirational messages for a wide range of events. - October 22, 2018 - Kapco Metal Stamping

U.S. Congressman Jody Hice Visits Bulldog Steel Fabrication U.S. Congressman Jody Hice visited Bulldog Steel Fabrication to recognize their success, and thank them for their high level of support in the community. Bulldog Steel was chosen for a Congressional visit based on their contributions and continual engagement in numerous volunteer opportunities around their local area. - February 28, 2018 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

VISCO Introduces New Online Product Configurator for Decorative Street and Pedestrian Scale Light Poles VISCO, Inc., headquartered in Eugene, OR, manufacturers decorative street light poles, bollards, traffic signal structures and other related streetscape equipment. - January 05, 2018 - VISCO, Inc.

Bulldog Steel Fabrication Completes Building Expansion, Paint Booth and Adds New Machines Bulldog Steel Fabrication has completed construction of their 15,000 square foot welding facility expansion, eco friendly Side Down Draft Paint Booth, and expanded their Fabrication capabilities by adding three new machines to their production line. - August 21, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

T&H Lemont Names Warren Wheatman Vice President Tooling Business Unit T&H Lemont, an industry leader in manufacturing Tube and Pipe Mills and roll tooling announces the appointment of key position of Vice President Tooling Business Unit that will help to facilitate future growth. - August 18, 2017 - T&H Lemont

Michael Strand Appointed Sales Manager of T&H Lemont Michael Strand has been appointed Sales Manger of T&H Lemont. Mr. Strand has worked in the Tube and Pipe industry for more than 29 years, focusing on sales of Machinery, Tooling and Service for Pipe, Tube and Steel Mill Customers. - August 17, 2017 - T&H Lemont

Shinestar Participated in Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention Shinetar Group participated in 2017 Chinese entrepreneurs convention. - May 15, 2017 - Hunan Prime Steel Pipe Co., Ltd

Bulldog Steel Fabrication Nominated for MAW - 2017 Manufacturer of the Year Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, has been nominated for the 2017 Manufacturer of the year award in the Morgan County Georgia – Small Business Category by Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC). In the region that GPTC represents,... - April 20, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

Bulldog Steel Fabrication at 2017 Georgia Tiny House Festival Bulldog Steel Fabrication will be participating in the 2nd annual Georgia Tiny House Festival this coming weekend, March 3-5 introduce their custom Tiny House Chassis capabilities. - March 01, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

Bulldog Steel Fabrication Begins Building Expansion Bulldog Steel Fabrication is adding a new 15,000 square foot building expansion that will be utilized as the cornerstone of their welding and painting operations. - February 21, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

Bulldog Steel Fabrication Launches Mobile Application on the Apple App Store and Google Play Bulldog Steel Fabrication launches Mobile Application for IOS and Android devices. - January 28, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

Bulldog Steel Fabrication Promotes Loni Johnson to Operations Manager Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, today announced the promotion of Loni Johnson to Operations and Finance Manager. She will have the primary responsibility of overseeing the organization's various departments, such as finance, production,... - December 20, 2016 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

Representative Sullivan Recognizes Data Graphics Inc. for Winning Boeing Gold and Rockwell-Collins Platinum Awards Representative Jennifer Sullivan Recognizes Data Graphics Inc. for Winning Boeing Gold Supplier and Rockwell-Collins Platinum Premier Supplier Awards. Explanation of Awards. Commentary by Rep. Sullivan. - June 12, 2016 - Data Graphics Inc

Industrial Name Plate Manufacturer Data Graphics Earns Boeing’s Coveted Gold Supplier Award Custom Name Plate and Asset Tag Printer Certified as Boeing Gold Supplier and Metalphoto Certified Converter. This Uniquely Positions Them for Printing Aerospace and Other Specialized Name Plates and Asset Tags. - May 26, 2016 - Data Graphics Inc

RC Incorporated Acquires Heinrich Company RC Incorporated, a family owned company that consists of multiple business units focused primarily in the manufacturing industry, completed the acquisition of Heinrich Company. The business will continue under the current name of Heinrich Company ("Heinrich" or the "Company") and... - May 19, 2016 - RC Incorporated

Postponed- Hammerstock 2016 at Greyhaven Winery Postponed due to inclement weather - On Saturday, June 18th from 11 am to 6 pm, the Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild and Grayhaven Winery will be hosting a festival featuring metalwork demonstrators, live music, wine tasting, food, and a raffle of handcrafted items. Tickets are available at http://www.hammerstock.org/ (Additional fee for wine tasting). - May 19, 2016 - Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild

Hammerstock 2016 at Grayhaven Winery On Saturday, May 21st from 11 am to 6 pm, the Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild and Grayhaven Winery will be hosting a festival featuring metalwork demonstrators, live music, wine tasting, food, and a raffle of handcrafted items. Tickets are available at http://www.hammerstock.org/ (Additional fee for wine tasting). - April 11, 2016 - Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild

Art Gallery Succumbs to Total Chaos Sculptor James Ciosek captures the action and beauty of universal chaos by burning colored plastic films with fireworks and molding the outcome into internally lighted works of art. Ciosek will unveil his new series “Opalescent Order” as a solo show May 7-28, 2016 at Zoya Tommy (4102 Fannin St., Houston, TX 77004). An opening reception will take place on May 7th, 6-9pm. - March 23, 2016 - James Ciosek- Sculptor

Great Dykes Mining Company Announces Bushbuckridge Stainless Steel Project Milestone Pass US$8 Billion Bushbuckridge Stainless Steel (BBRSS) Macro Beneficiation Project passes Proof of Concept milestone, progresses to next phase. - December 04, 2015 - Great Dykes Mining Company (Pty) Ltd

Power Engineering and Powerstrut.com Delivers Safer Bridge Inspection Walkways Power Engineering and GS Metals is delivering its promise to supply inspectors a safer, more efficient approach to inspecting any bridge's underside. At hundreds of feet above rivers and lakes, these rickety walkways create a potentially dangerous situation -- not to mention an uneasy experience for inspection workers. - October 07, 2015 - Power Engineering Co. Inc.

RC Incorporated Has Donated 200 Tickets to the Milwaukee Bucks Game RC Incorporated is a family owned company that consists of the following companies: ACE Stamping & Machine Co., Inc., ACE Stamping & Metal Fab Co., Inc de Mexico, Innotec of WI, and Shakespeare Machine Stamping. Each company plays a vital role in the company’s 60 year history of creating... - March 21, 2015 - RC Incorporated

Vortex Mixing Technology Rises to the Challenge for a Value Powder Mixer With the development of the industry and consumer demand on the rise, high performance, efficient and complicated powder handling process technology is required by every manufacturer. While there are less labor costs, more automatic systems are appearing in factories. So, choosing the right, high performance... - March 19, 2015 - Vortex Mixing Technology Co., Ltd

Shakespeare Machine Stamping is Now ISO 9001 Certified Shakespeare Machine Stamping, a division of RC Incorporated, a leading global supplier of high-precision, high-quality, off-the-shelf components used in the manufacturing of abrasive wheels is now ISO 9001 Certified. - March 01, 2015 - RC Incorporated

Innotec of WI, Inc. is Now ISO 9001 Certified Innotec of Wisconsin, a division of RC Incorporated, is now ISO 9001 Certified. - January 31, 2015 - RC Incorporated

ACE Stamping & Machine Co., Inc. Acquires MPE de Mexico Ace Stamping, a division of RC incorporated, acquires the state of the art Mexican metal fabrication facility, MPE de Mexico, now Ace Stamping & Metal Fab Co., Inc. de Mexico. - January 05, 2015 - RC Incorporated

TG Manufacturing (Grand Rapids, MI) Acquires C&R Machine Corporation Western Michigan-based TG Manufacturing, a division of Tiger Industrial Systems, today announced it has acquired Sand Lake, Michigan based C&R Machine Corporation. C&R Machine’s process expertise is in the areas of CNC turning, machining and assembly. The company currently supplies a diverse... - July 18, 2014 - TG Manufacturing

Michelangelo Eliminates Defects on Any Metal Stamping Press Michelangelo’s patented bolster-mounted system produces zero defects by eliminating wrinkling, tearing and splitting & is cost-effective & configurable for any press & any die. - March 08, 2014 - Michelangelo Stamping Inc.

Windgate Fellowship Sends Houston Sculptor Back in Time Houston sculptor returns to the place where he started his metal work career in Brooklyn, NY as the recipient of the Windgate Fellowship at Urban Glass. Explains how he will apply the new techniques he learns to his current body of work. - July 27, 2013 - James Ciosek- Sculptor

P&G Furthers Commitment to Commercial and Heavy Truck Industry with 5 Year Supply Agreement P&G Steel Products a TS 16949 certified supplier of metal stampings, fabrications and welded assemblies; has renewed their commitment to supplying aluminum and steel stampings as well as highly engineered welded steel assemblies to be used in vehicle cooling systems. With press sizes to 1000 tons and bed sizes to 144", their components can be found in many truck brands including Navistar, Freightliner, Caterpillar, Volvo, Mack, Prevost, Isuzu, and Blue Bird. - June 20, 2013 - P&G Steel Products Co.

Muskogee Technology Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award Muskogee Technology announced today that it has received a 2012 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. Muskogee Technology maintained a Gold composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from Oct. 1, 2011, to Sept. 30, 2012. - May 17, 2013 - Muskogee Technology

Technology, People & Product Mix Key to Res Manufacturing's First Century Although Res Manufacturing has completed a very successful first century, it hasn't been a history without challenges. Constant throughout the company's history, however, have been its dedication to a vibrant corporate culture, business and market expansion and the most sophisticated technology and facilities. - May 08, 2013 - Res Manufacturing

Mills Products Secures First Military Project Tennessee metal fabricator contributes to innovative communications headset - October 03, 2012 - Mills Products Inc

Matenaer Expands Fabrication Department with Two New Laser Cutters to Add Capacity and Capabilities Matenaer Corporation announced today the introduction of two new laser cutters. Two Amada LC-3015F1 NT lasers were selected to join Matenaer’s lineup of existing lasers to add capacity to their high-demand fabrication department. - September 13, 2012 - Matenaer Corporation

Mills Products Powder Coating Capabilities Attract Luxury Automotive Manufacturer Mills Products selected to provide upscale powder coating services for a major European luxury automotive manufacturer. - August 30, 2012 - Mills Products Inc

TorrMetal Adds Prototyping and Die Making Capabilities for Short and Long Runs, with the MD+PRO III Advance Wire EDM Manufacturer of Custom Metal Stampings Adds State-of-the-Art Wire Cutting Technology for High Precision Tolerances in Prototyping and Die Making - August 09, 2012 - TorrMetal Corporation

Mechanical Innovation at Mills Products Tennessee appliance part manufacturer acquires proprietary tubular stamping technology. - June 21, 2012 - Mills Products Inc

Molybdenum-Tantalum: the Corrosion-Resistant Material for CIGS Solar Cells Thanks to its good adhesion to glass and a high electrical conductivity, molybdenum is the back contact material in CIGS solar cells. However, exposed to corrosive atmospheres molybdenum can be prone to oxidation. In order to avoid negative effects during the manufacturing process and the solar module operation, PLANSEE has developed a material with improved corrosion resistance. - April 04, 2012 - PLANSEE SE

Mo-Cu Wafer Substrate for LED Chips: New Composite Material to Prevent Cracks in Semiconductor Layers With Mo-Cu R670, “PLANSEE High Performance Materials” has developed a new molybdenum-copper composite material for semiconductor wafer substrates. The high thermal conductivity of MoCu R670 ensures optimized heat dissipation in LED chips. The new material has the same coefficient of thermal expansion as sapphire, and therefore reduces defects in the semiconductor structure which can occur during the hot bonding process. In this way, Mo-Cu R670 helps ensure the reliable production of LED chips. - March 08, 2012 - PLANSEE SE

Sculptor Generates Chaos at Solo Show An announcement for sculptor James Ciosek's solo show at Redbud Gallery, Houston, TX. - November 21, 2011 - James Ciosek- Sculptor

B. G. Peck Company Receives Supplier Excellence Award B. G. Peck Company was recognized for its quality and performance by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. - May 04, 2011 - B. G. Peck Company, Inc.

Sculptor Encourages Youth Art Bicycles Houston sculptor James Ciosek starts a new organization called "Space City Bicycles" that brings together kids, bicycles, and art. - September 22, 2010 - James Ciosek- Sculptor

Caster Concepts Selected to Partner with Chrysler LLC in Ontario Caster Concepts, Inc., a manufacturer of standard and custom industrial casters has been selected to supply casters for a Chrysler assembly facility in Canada. - September 11, 2010 - Caster Concepts, Inc.

Production of Cast Iron Radiators Heats Up at Castrads Castrads has grown year on year throughout the recession, contrary to the fate of many small businesses in the area. The company thinks that this is due in no small part to its committed team of Polish labourers. - August 27, 2010 - Castrads

Castrads Launches New Website for Cast Iron Radiators After almost a year of running two parallel sites, Castrads has recently combined Castrads.com with Castradsshop.co.uk, yielding a more user friendly interface and an amalgamated help section for advice on cast iron radiators. - August 11, 2010 - Castrads

Zack Noble of Noble Forge Contributes Work to the 31st Annual Contemporary Crafts Exhibition The Mesa Contemporary Arts Center is holding its 31st annual contemporary crafts exhibition. This exhibition includes works completed in a variety of craft media, contributed from artists selected by guest juror Jane Sauer. The exhibition opens January 22nd and runs through March 14th of 2010 at Mesa Arts Center, One East Main Street, Mesa, Arizona 85211 - January 21, 2010 - Noble Forge

Noble Forge Shows Work in Exhibition Titled "Iron: Forged, Tempered, Quenched" at the Houston Center for Contemporary Crafts The Houston Center for Contemporary Crafts, 4848 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77002 will hold an exhibition of new works in artist blacksmithing from January 16th through May 16th, 2010. This show is one of the most significant exhibitions of ironwork in decades. By presenting works by modern blacksmiths alongside historical ironworks, this exhibition highlights how modern blacksmiths fuse historical techniques with contemporary designs. - January 21, 2010 - Noble Forge