Elscint Introduces a New Product - Heavy Duty Rotary / Centrifugal Feeders When one talks about a Rotary / Centrifugal Feeder (motorised feeder), it conjures up the vision of feeding of light weight plastic parts like caps or drippers. Large and heavy metallic parts are rarely fed in a Rotary / Centrifugal Feeder. The main reason is that for feeding large parts, the size of... - June 26, 2019 - Elscint Automation

Elscint Chain Plate Vision & Stacking Machine Elscint Automation, the leading vibratory part feeder manufacturer from India has developed an automatic stacking & indexing machine for stacking of Chain plates. The unique feature of this machine is that various sizes of plates can be stacked in the same machine with some changeover tooling. Chain... - June 25, 2019 - Elscint Automation

Elscint Manufactures a Unique Vibratory Bowl Feeder with Hopper Elevator for Feeding Razor Cartridges Elscint Automation, the leading Vibratory Bowl Feeder manufacturer from India recently completed a large order of eight feeding systems for a leading multi national shaving products manufacturing company. The scope of supply included a vibratory bowl feeder for feeding of the razor cartridges along with... - June 25, 2019 - Elscint Automation

Elscint Manufactures a Vibratory Bowl Feeder for Engine Valve Collets Elscint Automation, the leading vibratory parts feeder manufacturer from India recently completed an order which required two collets to come out side by side in the opposite orientation. The Engine Valve Collets are used as a pair to hold the inlet and exhaust valves in the engine. These are used widely... - June 25, 2019 - Elscint Automation

Elscint Vibratory Bowl Feeder for Feeding Camphor Tablets Elscint Automation, the leading vibratory parts feeder manufacturer from India recently manufactured 3 sets of vibratory feeder equipment. - June 25, 2019 - Elscint Automation

Elscint Vibratory Counting & Dispensing System for Ear Plugs Elscint Automation, the leading vibratory bowl feeder manufacturer from India manufacturer from India recently manufactured a counting & dispensing system for ear plugs. The requirement was to count and dispense 12 ear plugs at a time (12 times a minute). These 12 ear plugs had to be packed in a... - June 25, 2019 - Elscint Automation

HVH Industrial Solutions Launched a New Interactive Website for Customers HVH Industrial Solutions has recently launched the company website. This firm is an industrial distributor. They are located in Northern NJ but ship through the whole USA. Their smart and interactive website is designed to save time in search process and when ordering parts. - May 04, 2019 - HVH Industrial Solutions

Solidification Products International Inc. President Bill Gannon is Scheduled as a Guest Speaker at the Doble, "Life of a Transformer" Event Information: Life of a Transformer Seminar Industry Expo February 12-13, 2019 Red Rock Casino & Spa Las Vegas, Nevada. SPI President, Bill Gannon will be the subject matter expert, guest speaker on the subject of Oil Containment. - February 08, 2019 - Solidification Products International, Inc.

T&H Lemont Names Warren Wheatman Vice President Tooling Business Unit T&H Lemont, an industry leader in manufacturing Tube and Pipe Mills and roll tooling announces the appointment of key position of Vice President Tooling Business Unit that will help to facilitate future growth. - August 18, 2017 - T&H Lemont

Michael Strand Appointed Sales Manager of T&H Lemont Michael Strand has been appointed Sales Manger of T&H Lemont. Mr. Strand has worked in the Tube and Pipe industry for more than 29 years, focusing on sales of Machinery, Tooling and Service for Pipe, Tube and Steel Mill Customers. - August 17, 2017 - T&H Lemont

AMPG Receives ISO 9001:2008 Certification AMPG (Accurate Manufactured Products Group Inc.) announces that it has received ISO 9001:2008 Certification from AMTec (American Management Technology Inc.). AMTec is a Quality Management Registrar accredited by ANAB (ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board). In 2015, AMPG joined with Purdue University... - August 09, 2016 - AMPG

GPI Prototype Announces Facility Expansion, Two New ISO Certifications, and the Addition of Three New Metal Additive Manufacturing Machines GPI Prototype, located in Lake Bluff, IL, recently announced the completion of a facility expansion to double office space, accommodating new staff brought in to handle the rapid growth experienced at GPI. In addition, existing warehouse space has been remodeled to accommodate six more direct metal machines. Historically... - May 10, 2015 - Galloway Plastics, Inc

ISI Launches Next Generation FPGA Configurator Device for Altera Stratix V and Arria 10 FPGAs FC512 Saves 75% Board Space and Simplifies System Design - March 26, 2014 - Interconnect Systems

Nallatech Demonstrates FPGA-Accelerated Suricata Network Security Monitoring Engine at RSA Conference 2014 Nallatech, a leading supplier of high-performance FPGA solutions, today announced it will demonstrate hardware acceleration of the open-source Suricata network Intrusion Detection System (IDS) engine running on Nallatech’s 385 accelerator platform. Visitors to the RSA Conference, February 24-28, in San Francisco, Calif., can see the demonstration at booth #2339. - February 26, 2014 - Interconnect Systems

Nallatech and LeWiz Communications to Showcase Packet Pattern Search for 10GbE at RSA Conference 2014 Nallatech and LeWiz Communications today announced that LeWiz Communications’ pattern search security core technology is now offered on Nallatech’s high-performance FPGA-accelerator platforms. Visitors to the RSA Conference, February 24-28, in San Francisco, Calif., can see a demonstration at booth #2339 showcasing pattern search at full 10GbE for packets as small as 64 bytes running on Nallatech’s 385/395 accelerator card. - February 22, 2014 - Interconnect Systems

Manufacturer of the Innovative Self-Locking Tap Extension Announces International Availability with New Distributor ThreadToolSupply.com offers Machinists and Manufacturers Worldwide Accessibility to their Line of Tap Extensions Through User Friendly Online Order/Shipping Platform - December 12, 2013 - Tap Associates, Inc.

JP Machine Tools Launch Website JP Machine Tools launched their new website last month. The website features new and used machining equipment for sale. Both small and large machine shops in North Carolina, Virginia, and South Carolina can find the tools they need in one convenient location. The website offers consultation information... - December 06, 2013 - JP Machine Tools Inc

MariTool End Mill Tool Holder Giveaway – Machined In America Win a MariTool CAT40 1/2″ x 3.0″ or a BT40 1/2″ x 2.0″ End Mill Tool Holder. Enter once, and then share for more chances to win. - August 17, 2012 - Tap Associates, Inc.

RoadRunner Agency Announces Free Quotes on Huck® Hydraulic Tools and Rivet Bolts RoadRunner Agency Inc. is now offering free quotes on all Huck Hydraulic Tools, rivet bolts and supplies. The company is a wholesale, manufacturer’s sales representative for hydraulic rivets tools and parts. RoadRunner Agency serves engineers and the industry’s various applications within... - May 16, 2012 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

Roadrunner Agency Celebrates Over 20 Years with GAGE BILT Roadrunner Agency Inc. has announced that they have been working with the Huck® hydraulic tools manufacturer, GAGE BILT for over 23 years. The two companies started their partnership in 1989. Roadrunner Agency is a wholesale distributor and sales manufacturer’s representative of Huck® hydraulic... - April 22, 2012 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

Huck® Rivet Tool Wholesale Sales Distribution Company Roadrunner Agency Inc. Updates Website’s Look Roadrunner Agency Inc. has just released a new look for their website. The hydraulic rivet tools wholesale manufacture’s sales team has added new features including: a quick contact form, “how to” videos and a fresh, clean look for the site. Roadrunner Agency Inc. supplies Huck®... - March 22, 2012 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

Roadrunner Agency Releases New Huck® Rivet Tools: the “Big Guns” Roadrunner Agency Inc. has just announced that they have released the new “big guns” into their inventory of available Huck® rivet tools that are provided by the wholesale sales agency and GAGE BILT. Roadrunner Agency and GAGE BILT proudly announce the release of the: GB2620, GBP2628,... - March 08, 2012 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

Machined in America – Contest Winners Automotive Machine & Supply (Ft. Worth, TX) wins Cash and Grand Prize. Milo Engineering, Inc. (Torrance, CA) wins 2nd Place and Better Way Grinding (Santa Fe Springs, CA) wins 3rd place along with Finalist JB Machine (San Antonio, TX). More promotional events planned under the Machined in America marquee. - February 11, 2012 - Tap Associates, Inc.

RoadRunner Agency Releases Video Demonstrations and Manuals for Huck® Hydraulic Tools and Hydraulic Rivet Tools RoadRunner Agency Inc. has just released video demonstrations and manuals on their website for some of their best-selling Huck® hydraulic tools. The video is a demonstration for the hydraulic rivet tool, GB2630. This free video is intended to demonstrate how to properly set up and use the tool safely. - February 03, 2012 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

Roadrunner Agency Inc. Releases a Video Demo for the GBP2630 Huck® Hydraulic Tool Roadrunner Agency Inc. has recently released a video demonstration of the hydraulic rivet tool, the Huck® GBP2630. The demo includes a step by step guide on how to use the tool, starting with the installation of the nose assembly and following through with a complete list of instructions for a safe... - December 31, 2011 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

RoadRunner Agency Inc Announces the Immediate Delivery of Rivet Bolts from TransDyne Inc. Roadrunner Agency Inc. has announced that their distributor, TransDyne Inc. is capable of immediate delivery of rivet bolts to job sites for industries that require brand name rivets. - December 10, 2011 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

Tap Associates Inc. Makers of the Self-Locking Tap Extension Champions Interactive Contest Promoting Hometown Industry The company announced the "Machined in America" Contest Spotlighting Hometown Industry moves ahead from beta to national visibility with the launch of an official contest web site and independent Judges Panel seated. - September 23, 2011 - Tap Associates, Inc.

Tap Associates, Inc. Makers of the Self-Locking Tap Extension Opens Distributor Web Store and New Web Site TapExtension Web site emerges with a new look, Distributor Web store, and a platform that will update and improve on-line activities for Tap Associates, Inc. customers. - June 02, 2011 - Tap Associates, Inc.

Enhanced State of the Art OEM Kessler and Gamfior Spindle Repair Center Opens in USA Franz Kessler, the world's premier manufacture of electromechanical motorized spindles, spindle motors, and rotary tables. Franz Kessler is respected the world over for its high quality and high precision machine tool components. Franz Kessler has recently opened a sales and service center in the USA to service the North/South American markets. You will find Franz Kessler products in many well known machine tool builders product lines such as Comau, Heller, MAG, EMAG, GROB, Hardinge, and DMG. - May 28, 2011 - Kessler USA Inc.

U.S. Government Awards GSA Contract to TRM Sales Management, LLC U.S. Government awards GSA contract to TRM Sales Management, LLC. TRM Sales Management is now a "51V Super Hardware Store" with three SIN codes listed on GSA Advantage. - April 18, 2011 - TRM Sales Management, LLC

BlokNgrab Receives New Patent for Its Clamping Device & Method The BlokNgrab product will define a new era in fixture clamping and CNC productivity. - March 09, 2011 - BlokNgrab

Knight Electronics Helps OEMs Focus on Bottom Line with Expanded Value-Added Services Value-added services significantly reduce production lead time and product cost - July 31, 2010 - Knight Electronics

Pierson Workholding Releases the SmartVac II Vacuum Chuck Workholding System The SmartVac II Vacuum Chuck Workholding System is a powerful yet affordable step into vacuum workholding for manufacturers. The system is revolutionary in the fact that it converts compressed air into a powerful vacuum that exceeds the power of most conventional vacuum pumps. A Starter Package is available and consists of a vacuum chuck base, a vacuum generator and a connection kit. - July 19, 2010 - Pierson Workholding

Tap Associates, Inc., Makers of Self-Locking "Jungere" Machine and Pipe Tap Extensions’ Announce New Ownership and Added Services Tap Associates, Inc. is a USA manufacturer providing a specialized tool that solves long tapping problems with a “Jungere” self-locking Tap Extension (standard & metric) that offers all the benefits of a long tap but at the costs associated with a standard tap. - March 05, 2010 - Tap Associates, Inc.

Novel Ultrasonic Device to Mix New Alloy for Super Capacitor The Ceramic Group at Queen’s University in Kingston, lead by Prof. Vladimir D. Krstic, is working with Stratford, Ontario based ALUPRO-MPI Ultrasonics Inc. , lead by Nico van Dongen, on a new type of advanced ceramic alloy that could dramatically outperform the existing materials. - February 22, 2010 - ALUPRO-MPI Ultrasonics Inc.

Webster Engineering Implements a New Paperless Process Documentation System Webster Engineering has implemented a new paperless process documentation system throughout the organization to further enhance customer service and promote best practices. According to John Webster, Manufacturing Manager, the new system is composed of ten computer stations placed in strategic locations... - October 14, 2008 - Webster Engineering

Webster Engineering Announces the Purchase of a Hass Trunion Table Webster Engineering has purchased a Haas model 1065XB 5-Axis Trunion Table from Haas Automation, Oxnard, California. The table will be bolted to a Haas VF-SSYT Vertical Machining Center purchased in late 2005. The purchase was made to help with efficiencies in productions. According to Mike Webster,... - October 14, 2008 - Webster Engineering