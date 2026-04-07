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Within Networking Chips
Pro‑Tek5™ Introduces 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, Delivering Robust High‑Speed Data Protection for Critical Equipment
Pro‑Tek5™ today announced the 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, a next‑generation signal isolation solution engineered to protect high‑speed Ethernet links while maintaining full 10G performance. “We are pleased to announce the expansion of the Pro‑Tek5 product line with the... - April 07, 2026 - HALO Electronics
ASIX Launches AX88279A for Smart Networking and Edge Computing
ASIX officially launches the AX88279A USB 3.2-to-2.5G Ethernet controller, delivering high-speed, low-latency, and stable wired connectivity for smart devices and edge computing. - December 13, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches Next-Generation AX58101 EtherCAT SubDevice Controller
AX58101 integrates dual Fast Ethernet PHYs and dual MII interfaces, and supports ESC port 0/2 switching, offering greater flexibility and cost efficiency for multi-branch EtherCAT network topology designs. - October 11, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Communication and USB PTP Timestamp Technologies at IAS 2025
ASIX is set to showcase its latest industrial Ethernet ICs, multifunction I/O bridges, IO-Link software stack, and USB PTP hardware timestamp solutions at IAS 2025 in Shanghai. - September 12, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Lightsand Unveils Next-Generation SAN Extension Machines: A New Era in Data Connectivity and Protection
LightSand, a leader in Storage Area Network (SAN) connectivity, has launched its G3 HCi-1248 series, marking a transformative leap in data transfer and protection technology. Designed for mission-critical IT environments, this next-generation solution combines ultra-low latency, advanced compression, and high availability features to meet the increasing demands for long-distance data replication and disaster recovery. - November 28, 2024 - Lightsand Technologies
Lightsand Partners with TheSumMeet to Build a Startup in 24 Hours at Web Summit Lisbon
Lightsand is proud to support TheSumMeet.com in a groundbreaking initiative to create a fully operational startup within 24 hours during Web Summit Lisbon. This bold social experiment brought together a diverse team of 100 strangers – including developers, marketers, designers, and entrepreneurs – to turn a concept into reality, highlighting the power of rapid collaboration and innovation. - November 15, 2024 - Lightsand Technologies
ASIX to Showcase Latest IO-Link Software Stacks Solutions at IAS 2024
ASIX Electronics is set to showcase its latest ASIX IO-Link Master & Device Software Stacks, AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway integrated with ASIX IO-Link Master Software Stack, and AXM57104A TSN PCIe NIC solutions at IAS 2024 in Shanghai. - September 22, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils New Generation PCIe to Multi I/O Controller
ASIX Electronics unveils the new generation "AX99100A PCIe to Multi I/O (4S, 2S+1P, 2S+SPI, LB) Controller," providing a cost-effective PCIe to multiple serial/parallel ports & I/O bridge controller solution. Using this solution, customers can easily support multiple serial ports, parallel ports, SPI or local bus I/O interface through the PCIe interface for industrial computers, medical equipment and embedded system applications. - February 01, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils New IO-Link Device Software Stack Solution
ASIX Electronics presents a comprehensive solution, incorporating the EtherCAT to IO-Link Master Gateway and IO-Link Device Software Protocol Stack solutions. This enables customers to seamlessly integrate the latest IO-Link smart sensors and actuators into EtherCAT industrial Ethernet networks, thereby achieving a more flexible and efficient smart factory production environment. - January 18, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils USB Ethernet iPXE Solution for Network Booting
ASIX USB Ethernet iPXE solution integrates the iPXE network booting technology with ASIX’s latest USB Ethernet controllers to provide users with a new powerful, flexible, and efficient iPXE network booting experience. - December 14, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils AX88772E: a Low-Power, Driverless USB 2.0 Fast Ethernet Controller
ASIX launches the latest AX88772E USB 2.0 to 10/100M Fast Ethernet Controller, featuring a small form factor, low power consumption, and driverless capabilities, which not only satisfies customers' demands for energy-saving and carbon-reducing products, but also enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience. - November 29, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils AX88179B: Instantly Experience Driverless USB Ethernet Connectivity
ASIX launches the new generation of driverless USB Ethernet controller solution - “AX88179B USB 3.2 Gen1 to Gigabit Ethernet Controller.” This solution eliminates the need for annoying driver download and installation steps, enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience. - October 21, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Ethernet Total Solution at IAS 2023
ASIX to showcase their latest AXM57104 TSN Development Platform & AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway over TSN total solution, AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot Solution, as well as various EtherCAT slave typical application scenarios at IAS 2023 in Shanghai. - September 14, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Explore the 2.5G Ethernet World with ASIX’s New AX88279 USB Chip
ASIX AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller supports advanced driverless and plug-and-play features by supporting in-box network drivers on different platforms such as macOS, Windows 11/10/8.x, Linux/Android/Chrome OS and Nintendo Switch, etc. - August 24, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches New EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway Solution
Optimistic about the prospects of IO-Link intelligent communication technology, ASIX Electronics launches the newest "AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway Solution," which combines EtherCAT industrial Ethernet fieldbus technology and IO-Link intelligent communication technology. - January 13, 2022 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave Controller with Dual-Core MCU Solution
ASIX AX58400 EtherCAT Slave Controller with Dual-Core MCU is equipped with the highest-performing 480MHz ARM® Cortex®-M7 core, 240MHz ARM® Cortex®-M4 core, and EtherCAT Slave Controller integrated with two embedded Fast Ethernet PHYs. - November 26, 2021 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Jamesr R Johnson and Assoc. Would Like to Announce New Product
Jamesr Product Line Alta Data Technologies New MIL-STD-1553 NLINE-T1553 Thunderbolt - November 18, 2021 - James R. Johnson & Assoc., Inc.
ASIX Launches AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot Solution
Using ASIX AX58200 AxRobot EtherCAT slave servo drive modular design to effectively reduce the motor drive board PCB space and hardware design cost for each robotic arm joint. - June 25, 2021 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Arastu Systems Announces Design Facility in Vadodara to Support Global Business Operations
Arastu Systems, a product engineering company having its Design House in Ahmedabad, India announces a working facility at the Vadodara location in the state of Gujarat, India. This is a significant achievement for the company and they plan to expand the resource strength at the Vadodara location to 25+ engineers by end of 2021. - February 20, 2021 - Arastu Systems
ASIX Launches New Quad Port TSN Gigabit Ethernet PCIe NIC Solution
The combination of TSN with OPC UA provides the key technology to realize the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) (known as Industrial Internet), and will become a rising star of next generation industrial communication technologies in the coming future. - August 13, 2020 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
COVID-19: ASIX Provides Great EtherCAT Slave IC Solutions for Smart Factory
The COVID-19 pneumonia epidemic has brought a huge impact on the global manufacturing industry, but it has also given global manufacturers a new opportunity to accelerate the development of smart factory industrial automation applications. - April 17, 2020 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution
ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave SoC Solution in Q4 2019
After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Exhibits New EtherCAT + IO-Link Master Protocol Stack Solution
ASIX Electronics Corp. is going to exhibit its new EtherCAT + IO-Link Master protocol stack solution at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (TIIAE) 2019. - August 16, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
OctoTech, Inc. Announces New Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) for IoT Connectivity Applications
Today OctoTech Inc., an Orange County, California based startup semiconductor company announced five new Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) to complement its existing family RFICs in mass production now. - July 07, 2019 - OctoTech, Inc.
Arastu Systems Assists a New York Based Clinical Laboratory Optimize Their Specimen Collection Process
JustTrackers, an IoT based platform, designed by Arastu Systems is being successfully utilized by a New York based laboratory. The solution helps in operational enhancement, by solving challenges such as eradicating excessive paperwork, tracking and managing specimen collection in real-time, etc. Try its free trial version at, www.justtrackers.com - July 04, 2019 - Arastu Systems
Arastu Systems Announces FPGA based Hardware Platform - ARSFPVX7-1R
Arastu Systems announces an FPGA based Hardware Platform for data acquisition applications. The platform has been utilized to capture data in high-performance devices and space related applications. - June 13, 2019 - Arastu Systems
The First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at Hannover Messe 2019
ASIX Electronics presents the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area at Hannover Messe 2019 ETG Joint Booth. - March 22, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Exhibits the First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at SIAF 2019
ASIX Electronics exhibits complete industrial Ethernet EtherCAT solutions at SPS Industrial Automation Fair (SIAF) Guangzhou 2019. - March 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
An Infrastructure Development Firm Adopts Arastu Systems Justtrackers Solution
Arastu Systems announces successful deployment of their software platform - Justtrackers. It has been adopted by an Infrastructure company, but also cater to applications in diverse industries. Challenges such asset or resource tracking and management can be easily addressed using Justtrackers. Arastu’s solution helps customers reduce operational cost, improvise efforts and optimize processes. - February 28, 2019 - Arastu Systems
Arastu Systems Announces FPGA Implementation for Their Low Latency Switch Solution
Financial trading systems companies require an ethernet solution that provides low latency during real-time payload. Considering the application needs, Arastu Systems, a product engineering company, has their Low latency Ethernet Switch solution validated on FPGA. They verified the real-time speed for the solution by monitoring live traffic. - February 08, 2019 - Arastu Systems
A Fortune 500 F&B Manufacturer Achieves Increased Plant Efficiency Leveraging Arastu’s PlantOI Solution
Arastu Systems assists a Fortune 500 Food and Beverage Manufacturer with their challenge related to capturing Breakdown and Stoppage information during downtime using their Industrial IoT solution. Arastu’s PlantOI solution helped customer optimize their production process. - September 07, 2018 - Arastu Systems
Orange County Semiconductor Startup Rattles the RFIC Industry; Meet OctoTech, Inc.
Meet OctoTech Inc., an Orange County, California based startup semiconductor company that is shaking up the Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) industry by publicly unveiling its first products to the market. Only OctoTech has achieved the same, or better performance as GaAs RFICs, using... - June 05, 2018 - OctoTech, Inc.
Arastu Systems Evolving in the Industry with a Strategic Roadmap
Arastu Systems are expanding resourcefully and technologically with a quadrupled floor space. The company has come a long way in offering its services to industry customers. They have created an sustainable environment and are significantly advancing with lucid roadmap. - April 08, 2018 - Arastu Systems
Optical Zonu Awarded Patent for Antenna and Propagation Status Monitoring in GPS Over Fiber Optic Transport
Innovative GPS-Over-Fiber Product Eliminates the Need for a Dedicated Web UI for Remote Antenna Status Monitoring, While Monitoring Fiber Link Status as Well - January 08, 2018 - Optical Zonu Corp.
Arastu Systems Enhances Outreach with the Establishment of Its Global Sales Channel
Arastu Systems, a product engineering company, today announces the presence of its Global Sales Channel through established sales partners in Asia and Israel. The company is excited to cater to opportunities in the newer market horizons. - December 30, 2017 - Arastu Systems
Arastu Systems Announces Highly Flexible and Compact DDR3/4 Single Controller
System Designers during the early stages of planning are skeptic about the performance requirements. Arastu Systems have launched an optimized DDR3/4 dual DRAM Controller that provides an optimum solution to address the concern. The controller provides flexibility to customers to choose their memories without compromising on the cost and performance. - August 05, 2016 - Arastu Systems
Arastu Systems Announces DFI 4.0 Compatible and Validated LPDDR4 DRAM Memory Controller
LPDDR4 Controller developed using verilog that supports speeds up to 3200 MT/s. Some of the features include support for multiple power saving modes, DRAM testing, multiple channel support, Look Ahead command processing and Bank Management. Mainly catered for industries such as automotive, graphic processing, consumer gadgets like smartphones, tablets etc. - April 09, 2016 - Arastu Systems
Xsilon Launches Early Access Partnership Program for Its New Hanadu™ Silicon Roadmap
Xsilon, the In-Home M2M connectivity innovator, announces its first Hanadu™ modem product line and launches its Early Access Partnership program. Hanadu is the In-Home M2M connectivity solution that enables “Whole home, Every home” reliability for Internet of Things applications... - January 09, 2015 - Xsilon Ltd
Ethernet Thermometer and Hygrometer with Alert Functionality and Cloud Interface
As first product of a new line of smart sensors, German embedded developer egnite has launched Querx TH, a network based thermo-/hygrometer. Querx TH measures temperature and humidity and sends out alerts via email, SNMP trap and syslog message if configurable thresholds are exceeded. Querx TH... - October 03, 2014 - egnite GmbH
Optical Zonu Micro-OTDR Technology Recognized by Lightwave Awards
Optical Supervisory Channel OTDR SFP Transceiver Receives High Scores in Lightwave Innovation Awards. - July 10, 2014 - Optical Zonu Corp.
Event-Controlled Audio Player with Easy Configuration
Egnite has launched an event triggered audio player. - April 04, 2014 - egnite GmbH
Optical Supervisory Channel (OSC) SFP Transceiver with Integrated Micro-OTDR Now Available from Optical Zonu (OZC)
iSFC® Fast Fiber Fault-Finder SFP Transceiver Now Supports DWDM OSC Applications. - March 20, 2014 - Optical Zonu Corp.
HALO Electronics Announces New Production Facility
HALO Announces New Production Facility in the Guangxi Region of China to Reduce Leadtimes and Increase Manufacturing Capacity. - December 11, 2013 - HALO Electronics
Xsilon Announces Formation of Hanadu SIG and Unveils Hanadu Technical Architecture for In-Home M2M
Xsilon, the In-Home M2M connectivity innovator, has unveiled the technical architecture of its Hanadu technology for the first time in public. A Special Interest Group (SIG) is being formed to involve customers, users and other suppliers in the creation of a robust specification for the Hanadu communications protocol. The Hanadu architecture fits seamlessly with established standards such as IP and ZigBee, and works with them to extend the Internet of Things to the whole home – for the 1st time. - June 19, 2013 - Xsilon Ltd
Optical Networking Upstarts Look to Disrupt Operational Paradigm with Built-In Micro OTDR Feature
Metrodata Ltd.'s Advanced Ethernet Demarcation Devices (EDD) Are First to Natively Support Optical Zonu's Fault Finding iSFC Transceivers. - June 12, 2013 - Optical Zonu Corp.
Yitran Provide a New RS485 to PLC Platform That Enables Seamless Integration with Existing RS485 or RF Based Applications
Yitran provides RS485 to Power Line Communication (PLC) transparent bridge for Split Meter, IHD, Prepaid Meters and other AMR/AMI/AMM applications. - October 09, 2012 - Yitran Communications Ltd.
Yitran to Appoint New Representative in India
Yitran Communications, a leading and award winning Powerline Communication fabless semiconductor company, is pleased to announce its recent appointment of a Technical Marketing & Support Manager for India. - September 11, 2012 - Yitran Communications Ltd.
Yitran to Present Its Technology at the Metering Billing/CRM Latin America, August 21-23, 2012
Yitran will demonstrate the reliability and versatility of its mature technology at Booth D29 where it will feature its full line of PLC networking technologies. - August 08, 2012 - Yitran Communications Ltd.
Xsilon Announces Availability of First HANADU In-Home M2M Connectivity Evaluation Kit
Xsilon, the leading In-Home M2M connectivity developer, is readying its HANADU Connectivity Evaluation Kit for shipment to customers in early Q3. The HAN9000 CEK will enable M2M solution developers, hardware vendors and service providers to validate the Whole Home, Every Home connectivity that... - March 01, 2012 - Xsilon Ltd