PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave SoC Solution in Q4 2019 After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

ASIX Exhibits New EtherCAT + IO-Link Master Protocol Stack Solution ASIX Electronics Corp. is going to exhibit its new EtherCAT + IO-Link Master protocol stack solution at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (TIIAE) 2019. - August 16, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

OctoTech, Inc. Announces New Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) for IoT Connectivity Applications Today OctoTech Inc., an Orange County, California based startup semiconductor company announced five new Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) to complement its existing family RFICs in mass production now. - July 07, 2019 - OctoTech, Inc.

Arastu Systems Assists a New York Based Clinical Laboratory Optimize Their Specimen Collection Process JustTrackers, an IoT based platform, designed by Arastu Systems is being successfully utilized by a New York based laboratory. The solution helps in operational enhancement, by solving challenges such as eradicating excessive paperwork, tracking and managing specimen collection in real-time, etc. Try its free trial version at, www.justtrackers.com - July 04, 2019 - Arastu Systems

Arastu Systems Announces FPGA based Hardware Platform - ARSFPVX7-1R Arastu Systems announces an FPGA based Hardware Platform for data acquisition applications. The platform has been utilized to capture data in high-performance devices and space related applications. - June 13, 2019 - Arastu Systems

The First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at Hannover Messe 2019 ASIX Electronics presents the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area at Hannover Messe 2019 ETG Joint Booth. - March 22, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

ASIX Exhibits the First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at SIAF 2019 ASIX Electronics exhibits complete industrial Ethernet EtherCAT solutions at SPS Industrial Automation Fair (SIAF) Guangzhou 2019. - March 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

An Infrastructure Development Firm Adopts Arastu Systems Justtrackers Solution Arastu Systems announces successful deployment of their software platform - Justtrackers. It has been adopted by an Infrastructure company, but also cater to applications in diverse industries. Challenges such asset or resource tracking and management can be easily addressed using Justtrackers. Arastu’s solution helps customers reduce operational cost, improvise efforts and optimize processes. - February 28, 2019 - Arastu Systems

Arastu Systems Announces FPGA Implementation for Their Low Latency Switch Solution Financial trading systems companies require an ethernet solution that provides low latency during real-time payload. Considering the application needs, Arastu Systems, a product engineering company, has their Low latency Ethernet Switch solution validated on FPGA. They verified the real-time speed for the solution by monitoring live traffic. - February 08, 2019 - Arastu Systems

A Fortune 500 F&B Manufacturer Achieves Increased Plant Efficiency Leveraging Arastu’s PlantOI Solution Arastu Systems assists a Fortune 500 Food and Beverage Manufacturer with their challenge related to capturing Breakdown and Stoppage information during downtime using their Industrial IoT solution. Arastu’s PlantOI solution helped customer optimize their production process. - September 07, 2018 - Arastu Systems

Orange County Semiconductor Startup Rattles the RFIC Industry; Meet OctoTech, Inc. Meet OctoTech Inc., an Orange County, California based startup semiconductor company that is shaking up the Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) industry by publicly unveiling its first products to the market. Only OctoTech has achieved the same, or better performance as GaAs RFICs, using low-cost... - June 05, 2018 - OctoTech, Inc.

Arastu Systems Evolving in the Industry with a Strategic Roadmap Arastu Systems are expanding resourcefully and technologically with a quadrupled floor space. The company has come a long way in offering its services to industry customers. They have created an sustainable environment and are significantly advancing with lucid roadmap. - April 08, 2018 - Arastu Systems

Optical Zonu Awarded Patent for Antenna and Propagation Status Monitoring in GPS Over Fiber Optic Transport Innovative GPS-Over-Fiber Product Eliminates the Need for a Dedicated Web UI for Remote Antenna Status Monitoring, While Monitoring Fiber Link Status as Well - January 08, 2018 - Optical Zonu Corp.

Arastu Systems Enhances Outreach with the Establishment of Its Global Sales Channel Arastu Systems, a product engineering company, today announces the presence of its Global Sales Channel through established sales partners in Asia and Israel. The company is excited to cater to opportunities in the newer market horizons. - December 30, 2017 - Arastu Systems

Arastu Systems Announces Highly Flexible and Compact DDR3/4 Single Controller System Designers during the early stages of planning are skeptic about the performance requirements. Arastu Systems have launched an optimized DDR3/4 dual DRAM Controller that provides an optimum solution to address the concern. The controller provides flexibility to customers to choose their memories without compromising on the cost and performance. - August 05, 2016 - Arastu Systems

Arastu Systems Announces DFI 4.0 Compatible and Validated LPDDR4 DRAM Memory Controller LPDDR4 Controller developed using verilog that supports speeds up to 3200 MT/s. Some of the features include support for multiple power saving modes, DRAM testing, multiple channel support, Look Ahead command processing and Bank Management. Mainly catered for industries such as automotive, graphic processing, consumer gadgets like smartphones, tablets etc. - April 09, 2016 - Arastu Systems

Xsilon Launches Early Access Partnership Program for Its New Hanadu™ Silicon Roadmap Xsilon, the In-Home M2M connectivity innovator, announces its first Hanadu™ modem product line and launches its Early Access Partnership program. Hanadu is the In-Home M2M connectivity solution that enables “Whole home, Every home” reliability for Internet of Things applications based... - January 09, 2015 - Xsilon Ltd

Ethernet Thermometer and Hygrometer with Alert Functionality and Cloud Interface As first product of a new line of smart sensors, German embedded developer egnite has launched Querx TH, a network based thermo-/hygrometer. Querx TH measures temperature and humidity and sends out alerts via email, SNMP trap and syslog message if configurable thresholds are exceeded. Querx TH logs... - October 03, 2014 - egnite GmbH

Optical Zonu Micro-OTDR Technology Recognized by Lightwave Awards Optical Supervisory Channel OTDR SFP Transceiver Receives High Scores in Lightwave Innovation Awards. - July 10, 2014 - Optical Zonu Corp.

Event-Controlled Audio Player with Easy Configuration Egnite has launched an event triggered audio player. - April 04, 2014 - egnite GmbH

HALO Electronics Announces New Production Facility HALO Announces New Production Facility in the Guangxi Region of China to Reduce Leadtimes and Increase Manufacturing Capacity. - December 11, 2013 - HALO Electronics

Xsilon Announces Formation of Hanadu SIG and Unveils Hanadu Technical Architecture for In-Home M2M Xsilon, the In-Home M2M connectivity innovator, has unveiled the technical architecture of its Hanadu technology for the first time in public. A Special Interest Group (SIG) is being formed to involve customers, users and other suppliers in the creation of a robust specification for the Hanadu communications protocol. The Hanadu architecture fits seamlessly with established standards such as IP and ZigBee, and works with them to extend the Internet of Things to the whole home – for the 1st time. - June 19, 2013 - Xsilon Ltd

Optical Networking Upstarts Look to Disrupt Operational Paradigm with Built-In Micro OTDR Feature Metrodata Ltd.'s Advanced Ethernet Demarcation Devices (EDD) Are First to Natively Support Optical Zonu's Fault Finding iSFC Transceivers. - June 12, 2013 - Optical Zonu Corp.

Yitran Provide a New RS485 to PLC Platform That Enables Seamless Integration with Existing RS485 or RF Based Applications Yitran provides RS485 to Power Line Communication (PLC) transparent bridge for Split Meter, IHD, Prepaid Meters and other AMR/AMI/AMM applications. - October 09, 2012 - Yitran Communications Ltd.

Yitran to Appoint New Representative in India Yitran Communications, a leading and award winning Powerline Communication fabless semiconductor company, is pleased to announce its recent appointment of a Technical Marketing & Support Manager for India. - September 11, 2012 - Yitran Communications Ltd.

Yitran to Present Its Technology at the Metering Billing/CRM Latin America, August 21-23, 2012 Yitran will demonstrate the reliability and versatility of its mature technology at Booth D29 where it will feature its full line of PLC networking technologies. - August 08, 2012 - Yitran Communications Ltd.

Xsilon Announces Availability of First HANADU In-Home M2M Connectivity Evaluation Kit Xsilon, the leading In-Home M2M connectivity developer, is readying its HANADU Connectivity Evaluation Kit for shipment to customers in early Q3. The HAN9000 CEK will enable M2M solution developers, hardware vendors and service providers to validate the Whole Home, Every Home connectivity that Xsilon’s... - March 01, 2012 - Xsilon Ltd

Xsilon Launches Communication Industry’s First In-Home M2M Solutions Xsilon, the leading In-Home M2M connectivity developer, today launches its HANADU “Whole Home, Every Home” connectivity technology. - March 01, 2012 - Xsilon Ltd

Sibridge Technologies Strengthens Embedded Product Design Solutions Offerings Offers End-to-End product design for wireless, networking and streaming media domains - November 12, 2011 - Sibridge Technologies

Starman Electric Releases Wireless RF Module Evaluation Kit Starman Electric announces the release of five evaluation kits for the DataBridge™ Series RF Modules. The new evaluation kits from Starman Electric provide an instant testing and development platform for all DataBridge wireless I/O modules. The evaluation kits are designed to suit hundreds of wireless... - May 21, 2011 - Starman Electric

Vyzin Electronics Private Limited Launches "ZigBee Remote Health Monitoring Watch with Personal Emergency Response System" Vyzin's Electronics Private Limited launched "World's first innovative electronic Mhealth watch" at the Marriot Hotel and Convention Centre, Hyderabad, India on 19th February 2011. - March 18, 2011 - Vyzin Electronics Private Limited

Starman Electric Releases DataBridge V2 Wireless Modules for Easy and Reliable Wireless Starman Electric announces the release of DataBridge™ V2 Wireless I/O modules providing easy and reliable wireless at long range and low power for P2P and P2M applications. - January 18, 2011 - Starman Electric

Starman Electric Offers Guarantee on Wireless RF Modules Starman Electric announces 100% guarantee policy on DataBridge™ Wireless RF modules. The guarantee extends coverage to all wireless products sold by Starman Electric, reducing the risk for new product development. “We know that customers take a risk when developing new products, but we want... - June 03, 2010 - Starman Electric

Starman Electric Releases DataBridge™ Wireless I/O Modules DataBridge™ is a wireless I/O module used for easy bridging of analog, digital, and UART data. - February 23, 2010 - Starman Electric

LM Technologies Exhibiting at Major Trade Shows in 2010 LM Technologies Ltd, a leading manufacturer of innovative Bluetooth and WiFi products, has announced it will be exhibiting at two major trade shows in Spring 2010. The UK-based company will be visiting Hannover, for CeBIT 2010, and Nuremberg, for Embedded World 2010, both taking place in early March. - February 10, 2010 - LM Technologies

QVS Tech Inc Receives 2009 Best of Business Award QVS Tech Inc has been selected for the 2009 Best of Business Award in the Oscillators category by the Small Business Commerce Association (SBCA) The Small Business Commerce Association (SBCA) is pleased to announce that QVS Tech Inc has been selected for the 2009 Best of Business Award in the Oscillators... - December 19, 2009 - QVS TECH INC

Poken Free Shipping Offer from Poken Zoo Poken Zoo.com offers free shipping on orders of four Pokens or more. - May 31, 2009 - PokenZoo

University Increases Wi-Fi Bandwidth with Xirrus 802.11N Washburn University Deploys Xirrus® 802.11n Wi-Fi Arrays™ to Enhance Wi-Fi Performance. - December 04, 2008 - Xirrus, Inc

Danville Signal Announces Its New dspFlash™ SHARC & Blackfin Programmer Danville Signal’s dspFlash™ SHARC & Blackfin Programmer is a production programmer that supports Blackfins and third generation SHARC DSPs. - November 23, 2008 - Danville Signal Processing, Inc.

CEntrance Ships AxePort Pro USB Direct Box CEntrance, Inc. has started shipping the AxePort Pro 24/96 USB Direct Box, ideal for guitar and bass players who want to quickly record a musical idea on the go directly to Windows or Mac, jam with plug-in software or practice silently using headphones. AxePort Pro sounds incredible, is perfect for those wanting to record with the guitar or bass they already have rather than buying a USB guitar, and is available for $149.95. - November 08, 2008 - CEntrance