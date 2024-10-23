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Within Hunting & Trapping
Iowa Wetlands to be Conserved
FarWide Conservation Trust and its numerous partners are excited to announce they have received a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conserve important wetland habitats in eastern Iowa. - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Habitat Improvement Funding Awarded for Aransas National Wildlife Refuge
FarWide Conservation Trust, a non-profit conservation organization, is excited to announce a $250,000 grant has been received from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help improve wildlife habitat on the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
New Firearms Guide 14th Edition with 24,200 Printable Gun Manuals, Schematics, Blueprints, and Old Catalogs is Published
Impressum Media Inc. proudly announces the imminent release of the 14th Edition of the Firearms Guide by Chris Mijic. This new edition contains significantly updated values and information reflecting new changes in the gun industry. For the year 2023/2024, it introduces an impressive array of new firearm makes and models, alongside the inclusion of 3,000 newly added gun schematics, blueprints, manuals, and old guns & ammo catalogs. - November 16, 2023 - Impressum Media Inc
HuntEmUp.com Introduces Cuddeback Cameras and the Cuddelink System to Its Product Range
HuntEmUp.com, a leading online destination for hunting and outdoor enthusiasts, is pleased to announce the addition of Cuddeback Cameras and the revolutionary Cuddelink System to its extensive lineup of products. This partnership brings together cutting-edge trail cameras and wireless connectivity, offering customers unparalleled scouting capabilities and enhancing their hunting experiences. - June 02, 2023 - HuntEmUp.com
Online Sporting Dog Supply Retailer Launches New Product Offering Expanding Its Offering to Sportsman
Approaching 20 years in Business, HuntEmUp.com announces new products, additional employees and it's break into other outdoor and hunting lines of product. - March 28, 2023 - HuntEmUp.com
Online Sporting Dog Supply Retailer Launches New Product Offering Expanding Its Offering to Sportsman with the Cuddeback and Cuddelink Systems
The CuddeLink is a wireless mesh network that allows remote cameras to communicate with each other. It is not cell service or Wi-Fi. With CuddeLink, images can be transmitted from remote cameras to a home image collection camera. - March 26, 2023 - HuntEmUp.com
Impressum Media Inc Just Published New Edition in Firearms Guide Series of Searchable Online Reference Guides
For gunsmiths and shooting industry professionals worldwide, Impressum Media Inc just published a new Firearms Guide 13th Edition that is not only the largest searchable guns & ammo reference guide, gun values guide, but also the largest online Gunsmithing Library. - April 30, 2022 - Impressum Media Inc
New Technology in Synthetic Deer Scents - Lucky 7 Mock Scrape Magic Deer Scent Powder
There have been scented, urine sprayed talcum scents before, but never a synthetic powder that is 100% scent and not filler or carrier. - April 16, 2022 - Nelson Creek Outdoors LLC
Perfeito Foods, Creator of Outstanding Brazilian Spice Blends, Presents "The Perfect Moose Burger"
Delivering hand-blended spice blends, Perfeito is committed to making food taste great with 100% natural spices and ingredients. - March 31, 2022 - Winand Products Inc.
First Disabled Man and Woman to Host an Outdoor Video Series
Ashlee Lundvall & Chad Waligura are the first male and female hosts with a disability to create and produce their own outdoor video series in order to help others get back into the great outdoors (hunting, fishing, outdoor recreation, wild game cooking & travel). - October 13, 2021 - Able Outdoors
Lakewood Products Ice Fishing Series Newest Addition
Lakewood Products, a Division of Midwest Textile Manufacturing Corporation and the leader in premium archery, shooting, and tackle storage solutions, has a new member to their popular Ice Fishing Series for 2021 that will be making its’ debut at the 2021 ICAST Show in the New Products Ice... - July 06, 2021 - Lakewood Products
Practical Angling Introduces Butt Dial: A Revolutionary New Fishing Product
Practical Angling, LLC just announced the Butt Dial. An innovative new product for anglers. The Butt Dial solves the age-old problem of keeping track of fishing line weights and styles on multiple rods and reels. The Butt Dial offers a new and simple way to solve rod and reel mix-ups forever. - September 03, 2020 - Practical Angling
Federal Ammunition® Sponsors Pass It On – Outdoor Mentors
Federal Ammunition has renewed their sponsorship commitment to help expand and grow the Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors program that gives children the opportunity to experience the great outdoors. “Federal Ammunition has long been a key partner of Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors, helping us give... - April 22, 2020 - Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors, Inc.
GSCI to Bring Their New Canadian-Made Quadro-G Fusion Goggles to the Asian Military Market
GSCI’s fusion systems operate in 4 distinct, manually-cycled modes: thermal, daytime, nighttime, and a day/night hybrid view, aptly named Fusion mode. These channels work together to produce a lag-free video image that gives the operator unmatched situational awareness in any low-light scenario. - September 28, 2018 - General Starlight Company Inc.
RISE Armament Launches Law Enforcement Division
RISE Armament, a premier manufacturer and supplier of AR firearms and components, is pleased to unveil RISE LE - the company’s new law enforcement (LE) division. Motivated by the July 7, 2016, police ambush in Dallas, Texas, RISE Armament set out to ensure that no police officer is ever outgunned by a criminal. The RISE team made it their mission to develop LE products that excel in functionality, accuracy, dependability, and affordability. - September 20, 2018 - RISE Armament
GSCI to Bring Their QUADRO-S Compact Fusion Weapon Sight to the Asian Market
What are the limitations of contemporary low-light detection systems, and how do we address them? General Starlight’s QUADRO-S is a compact, lightweight augmented vision system for tactical surveillance, observation and engagement at short-to-medium range distances. Made in Canada with... - March 30, 2018 - General Starlight Company Inc.
KT Diaries Provides New Adventure in Digital and Social Media
TV star and famous hunting and fishing guide Kevin Townsend launches new adventure in digital and social media. - July 12, 2017 - KT Diaries
Elusive Wildlife Television (EWTV) is Now on Pursuit Channel
Elusive Wildlife Television (EWTV) is now on Pursuit Channel three times per week, beginning Friday June 30th at 12:30 PM CST. Show hosts Chad Stevenson and Scott York have developed an innovative way to hunt the elusive Texas wild hog, under the Kill Light®. Up-close and personal with one of... - June 30, 2017 - Elusive Wildlife Technologies, LP
Eastern Sportsman Tournament Series Anglers Kick-Off 2017 Season with Record Weights
First tournament of the third season of Eastern Sportsman’s Catfish Rod & Noodle Tournament Series, kicked off on the Northwest River at the local hot spot Bob’s Fishing Hole this past Sunday. Being one of the most competitive waters in this series, anglers broke ESTS record catfish weight with a massive 106.25 pound three fish weigh-in. - January 26, 2017 - Eastern Sportsman
Interviews with the Hunting Masters Podcast Leaves the Hunting Channel and Comes to Podbean
The Hunting Channel’s most popular podcast now will be available for public consumption. The Host John Stallone is excited about the prospect of reaching a bigger fan base and having a new platform. - January 17, 2017 - The Hunting Channel
Spiral Horn Safaris - Exhibiting at Houston Safari Club
Spiral Horn Safaris is pleased to announce its participation in Houston Safari Club's 2017 Convention and Hunting Expo, January 13-15, 2017, at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, The Woodlands, TX. Spiral Horn Safaris will be featuring tailor made hunting safaris for... - January 04, 2017 - Spiral Horn Safaris
AG & AG Congratulates Winners of Brownells Ladies Fall Fest Match
This past weekend concluded the 2016 Brownells Ladies’ Multigun Fall Festival at Rockcastle Shooting Center in Park Mammoth, KY. Shooters included 105 female competitors, who tackled 8 challenging stages and 2 bonus matches over 2 days. The match was a success for a true multigun experience... - November 03, 2016 - A Girl & A Gun Women's Shooting League
Young Entrepreneur Finds Instant Success with Fishing Company
A 17-year-old high school graduate from Kentucky and his innovative ideas, hard work and a passion for fishing provide the perfect “catch” for success. Coleton Jennings, a former competitive high school bass angler turned entrepreneur launched Jenko Fishing to manufacture and sell... - June 28, 2016 - Jenko Fishing
DoughBuck.com Launches Hunting Gear Website
A few insights into creating a web store from the publisher. - March 16, 2016 - DoughBuck
Sure-Shot Game Calls Upgrades the Yentzen ONE
The Yentzen ONE by Sure-Shot Game Calls becomes a new Rendition with an Upgrade. - December 18, 2015 - Sure-Shot Game Calls
TruStump Deer & Wildlife Feeders Now on KickStarter
Avid hunter and Engineer, Duane Harding of Stillwater, OK uses crowdfunding to launch new deer feeder startup company. - November 10, 2015 - TruStump Deer Feeders
Big Whitetail Dreams LLC Has Introduced the Treestand Gear Hanger for the 2015 Deer Hunting Season
The Treestand Gear Hanger. Hang all of your deer gear where you need it. All metal J-Hooks with a 200 pound rated metal cam buckle. A great new product for 2015. - October 03, 2015 - Big Whitetail Dreams LLC
The Newest Product That Has the Hunting Community Talking
The world’s first energy bar made specifically for hunters and fishermen hits the market. - September 30, 2015 - Hunter Bars
Social Competitive Shooting Community Project Underway
A startup company named Net Competitor has started a community project that aims to use the Internet to connect people for a friendly competition whenever they want to shoot. Anyone, any team, will be able to set up a quick match at any time. They will have the ability to find and keep a list of... - September 25, 2015 - Net Competitor, LLC
Beretta Presents the SO6EELL Izumi Project: the 1st Premium Over-and-Under Shotgun Engraved by a Katana Sensei
For the very first time the antique noble art of forging Japanese Katana Swords meets up with the ancient Italian tradition of firearms manufacturing, giving life to a one-of-a-kind set to be unveiled by Beretta at the Safari Club International Show, this week at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas NV on Thursday, February 5th. - February 05, 2015 - Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta SpA
RISE Armament Debuts New Advanced-Performance Trigger
The RA-535 single-stage drop-in trigger group offers a trigger with almost nonexistent over-travel, an extremely quick reset, and a faster response time for professional and recreational shooters. - January 08, 2015 - RISE Armament
Eagle Archery Added as New Sponsor on Bowsite.com
Eagle Archery joins an esteemed group of top bowhunting and archery companies online. - November 11, 2014 - Eagle Archery
rcr8 Launches Tag Cloud Outdoor Activity Content Embed and WordPress Plugin
rcr8 puts outdoor recreation content into the hands of independent publishers with the launch of rcr8 tag cloud. - August 07, 2014 - RCR8
Sportsmans Logistics Expands Website Inventory
Sportsman’s Logistics is pleased to announce the expansion of their website inventory to include popular brands and categories of products and services. - June 10, 2014 - Sportsman's Logistics
RCR8 Makes Outdoor Recreation Mobile and Social with the Launch of Discovery Map
With the rcr8 discovery map, on a mobile browser or desktop, the service uses the browser’s location to offer points on a map and keyword search to discover a variety of activities from urban outdoors to wilderness adventures. Users can then check in to a spot and recommend new spots or see what others have to say. - May 22, 2014 - RCR8
Spark The Fire LLC, a Teen Start Up From St. Louis, Puts a Unique Twist on the Standard Ecommerce Model
After successful marketing strategy, Spark The Fire LLC is ready to try a new sales method and a new product. - January 15, 2014 - Spark The Fire LLC
Online Sporting Dog Supply Retailer Launches New Web Site
Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, the World Wide Hunting Dog Superstore Launches a new state of the art web site. - November 09, 2013 - HuntEmUp.com
Show Me Snow Geese Does It Again This Year – Booking for Missouri Waterfowl Hunting Season Begins
Show Me Snow Geese is actively booking for 2013-14 Missouri Waterfowl Hunting Season, grab your dates before they have been filled. The official dates have been announced! - August 22, 2013 - Show Me Snow Geese
RCR8 Announces Launch of Outdoor Activity Finder Resource
RCR8 launches a location-based outdoor recreation activity finder available as an embeddable widget that lets publishers from bloggers to media companies and affinity groups include the service on their own sites. - August 06, 2013 - RCR8
Schedule for Guided Goose Hunts in 2013-14 to be Announced Soon Says Show Me Snow Geese
Show Me Snow Geese are Missouri based waterfowl hunting guide service and outfitters. They shall soon be announcing their schedule for the coming snow goose and duck hunting season. - June 22, 2013 - Show Me Snow Geese
Camofire.com - Daily Deals Website for Hunting Gear Launches Camofire RELOADED
www.Camofire.com, recognized as the national leader in daily hunting gear deals from quality hunting equipment manufacturers announced today the launch of Camofire RELOADED. - June 14, 2013 - Camofire.com
Columbia Shed Company is Giving Away a Free Adirondack to Celebrate Moving to Their New Location
Wood Sheds Nashville is running their special give-away on select portable buildings. Low monthly payments and a ridiculously low down payment could get you your own storage shed, workshop, home business, garage or cabin. They don't even require credit and it's yours in three to four years. - April 17, 2013 - Wood Sheds Nashville
Dickson Shed Company Offers Free Chair on Select Sheds, Cabins and Barns
For a Limited Time Wood Sheds Nashville offers a free handcrafted, oak chair with a rent-to-own select shed, cabin or barn. Their heavy-duty, outdoor chairs are crafted with care, and are made with solid oak boards over one inch thick. No two are the same. Each is a unique art-piece. - April 04, 2013 - Wood Sheds Nashville
Wood Sheds Nashville Offers a Free Wood Chair on Select Sheds, Cabins and Barns
For a limited time, Wood Sheds Nashville offers a free handcrafted, oak chair with the rental of a select shed, cabin or barn. Their heavy-duty, outdoor chairs are crafted with care, and are made of solid oak boards over one inch thick. Each chair is a unique art piece. - March 31, 2013 - Wood Sheds Nashville
Where All Elkaholics Unite for Hunting and Fishing Products for Success in the Hunting Sport
Elkaholic is a brand new Ecommerce site where all Elkaholics unite for hunting and fishing products for success in the hunting sport. Elkaholic was created to fill the needs of people everywhere for quality products to be used in their hunting and fishing ventures. Elkaholic mission is to sell... - February 23, 2013 - Elkaholic
Exposing a Diamond in the Rough
ProPatterns, Inc. encounters a new experience while filming Exposed. - February 15, 2013 - ProPatterns, Inc.
NextHunt.com Announces 2013 Dream Hunt Give-Away
NextHunt.com announces the 2013 Member’s Only Guided Hunt Give-Away is a Wyoming Mule Deer & Antelope combo with Triple Three Outfitters of Buffalo worth $5,000. - November 26, 2012 - Next Hunt
Magnum Guide Service Announce Beginning of 2012-13 Pronghorn Antelope Hunts
Specialist hunting guides Magnum Guide Service have recently announced the organization will again be offering their exceptionally popular pronghorn antelope hunts for the 2012-2013 season. The company has been hunting the majestic pronghorn antelope for over 18 years, and in that time only 3... - October 14, 2012 - Magnum Guide Service
Magnum Guide Service Announces New Season of Pronghorn Antelope Hunts
Leading hunt organizers Magnum Guide Service is continuing to offer pronghorn antelope hunts for the 2012 season. These hunts have proven to be exceptionally popular among the many hunting enthusiasts who have joined Magnum Guide Service’s group trips in recent years. - August 31, 2012 - Magnum Guide Service
TheCrossbowStore.com Announces New Climbing Treestand Products for 2012
Summit tree stands, a pioneer in manufacturing premium tree stands and hunting gear, announces the debut of several products within their climbing treestand product line. These new designs further raise the bar that they have set the previous years. - July 30, 2012 - The Crossbow Store