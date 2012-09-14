PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
GSCI’s fusion systems operate in 4 distinct, manually-cycled modes: thermal, daytime, nighttime, and a day/night hybrid view, aptly named Fusion mode. These channels work together to produce a lag-free video image that gives the operator unmatched situational awareness in any low-light scenario. - September 28, 2018 - General Starlight Company Inc.
RISE Armament, a premier manufacturer and supplier of AR firearms and components, is pleased to unveil RISE LE - the company’s new law enforcement (LE) division. Motivated by the July 7, 2016, police ambush in Dallas, Texas, RISE Armament set out to ensure that no police officer is ever outgunned by a criminal. The RISE team made it their mission to develop LE products that excel in functionality, accuracy, dependability, and affordability. - September 20, 2018 - RISE Armament
What are the limitations of contemporary low-light detection systems, and how do we address them?
General Starlight’s QUADRO-S is a compact, lightweight augmented vision system for tactical surveillance, observation and engagement at short-to-medium range distances. Made in Canada with Military... - March 30, 2018 - General Starlight Company Inc.
TV star and famous hunting and fishing guide Kevin Townsend launches new adventure in digital and social media. - July 12, 2017 - KT Diaries
Elusive Wildlife Television (EWTV) is now on Pursuit Channel three times per week, beginning Friday June 30th at 12:30 PM CST. Show hosts Chad Stevenson and Scott York have developed an innovative way to hunt the elusive Texas wild hog, under the Kill Light®. Up-close and personal with one of the... - June 30, 2017 - Elusive Wildlife Technologies, LP
First tournament of the third season of Eastern Sportsman’s Catfish Rod & Noodle Tournament Series, kicked off on the Northwest River at the local hot spot Bob’s Fishing Hole this past Sunday. Being one of the most competitive waters in this series, anglers broke ESTS record catfish weight with a massive 106.25 pound three fish weigh-in. - January 26, 2017 - Eastern Sportsman
The Hunting Channel’s most popular podcast now will be available for public consumption. The Host John Stallone is excited about the prospect of reaching a bigger fan base and having a new platform. - January 17, 2017 - The Hunting Channel
Spiral Horn Safaris is pleased to announce its participation in Houston Safari Club's 2017 Convention and Hunting Expo, January 13-15, 2017, at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, The Woodlands, TX. Spiral Horn Safaris will be featuring tailor made hunting safaris for families,... - January 04, 2017 - Spiral Horn Safaris
This past weekend concluded the 2016 Brownells Ladies’ Multigun Fall Festival at Rockcastle Shooting Center in Park Mammoth, KY. Shooters included 105 female competitors, who tackled 8 challenging stages and 2 bonus matches over 2 days.
The match was a success for a true multigun experience with... - November 03, 2016 - A Girl & A Gun Women's Shooting League
A 17-year-old high school graduate from Kentucky and his innovative ideas, hard work and a passion for fishing provide the perfect “catch” for success.
Coleton Jennings, a former competitive high school bass angler turned entrepreneur launched Jenko Fishing to manufacture and sell fishing... - June 28, 2016 - Jenko Fishing
A few insights into creating a web store from the publisher. - March 16, 2016 - DoughBuck
The Yentzen ONE by Sure-Shot Game Calls becomes a new Rendition with an Upgrade. - December 18, 2015 - Sure-Shot Game Calls
Avid hunter and Engineer, Duane Harding of Stillwater, OK uses crowdfunding to launch new deer feeder startup company. - November 10, 2015 - TruStump Deer Feeders
The Treestand Gear Hanger. Hang all of your deer gear where you need it. All metal J-Hooks with a 200 pound rated metal cam buckle. A great new product for 2015. - October 03, 2015 - Big Whitetail Dreams LLC
The world’s first energy bar made specifically for hunters and fishermen hits the market. - September 30, 2015 - Hunter Bars
A startup company named Net Competitor has started a community project that aims to use the Internet to connect people for a friendly competition whenever they want to shoot.
Anyone, any team, will be able to set up a quick match at any time. They will have the ability to find and keep a list of people... - September 25, 2015 - Net Competitor, LLC
For the very first time the antique noble art of forging Japanese Katana Swords meets up with the ancient Italian tradition of firearms manufacturing, giving life to a one-of-a-kind set to be unveiled by Beretta at the Safari Club International Show, this week at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas NV on Thursday, February 5th. - February 05, 2015 - Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta SpA
The RA-535 single-stage drop-in trigger group offers a trigger with almost nonexistent over-travel, an extremely quick reset, and a faster response time for professional and recreational shooters. - January 08, 2015 - RISE Armament
Eagle Archery joins an esteemed group of top bowhunting and archery companies online. - November 11, 2014 - Eagle Archery
rcr8 puts outdoor recreation content into the hands of independent publishers with the launch of rcr8 tag cloud. - August 07, 2014 - RCR8
Sportsman’s Logistics is pleased to announce the expansion of their website inventory to include popular brands and categories of products and services. - June 10, 2014 - Sportsman's Logistics
With the rcr8 discovery map, on a mobile browser or desktop, the service uses the browser’s location to offer points on a map and keyword search to discover a variety of activities from urban outdoors to wilderness adventures. Users can then check in to a spot and recommend new spots or see what others have to say. - May 22, 2014 - RCR8
After successful marketing strategy, Spark The Fire LLC is ready to try a new sales method and a new product. - January 15, 2014 - Spark The Fire LLC
Gamo Outdoor USA (www.gamooutdoorusa.com), is pleased to announce it will be attending the 2014 SHOT Show industry event in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 14-17, 2014. Gamo will officially launch a number of new products and new technologies at it’s booth number (#11053) located in the main exhibition... - January 08, 2014 - Gamo Outdoor USA
Gamo® Outdoor USA (www.gamousa.com) will debut Joker Hunting Knives of Spain (www.joker.es) at SHOT Show 2014, after signing an exclusive distribution agreement for the USA market.
Joker is a world-renowned Spanish company from the town of Albacete, Spain. The Spanish company is currently exporting... - December 15, 2013 - Gamo Outdoor USA
Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, the World Wide Hunting Dog Superstore Launches a new state of the art web site. - November 09, 2013 - HuntEmUp.com
Gamo Outdoor USA (www.gamousa.com) is releasing the new and powerful Blowback™ series Steel BB pistol, the C-15 air pistol, both perfect for target practice and short-range varmint control.
The C-15 is a compact design pistol able to shoot 15 steel BB’s with one magazine, featuring a Weaver-style... - September 22, 2013 - Gamo Outdoor USA
Gamo® Outdoor USA (www.gamooutdoorusa.com) has released a powerful new Blowback™ series pellet pistol, the MP-9 air pistol, perfect for target practice and short-range varmint control.
The MP-9 is a tactical pistol able to shoot pellets and steel BB’s with an 8x2 double magazine, featuring... - August 25, 2013 - Gamo Outdoor USA
Show Me Snow Geese is actively booking for 2013-14 Missouri Waterfowl Hunting Season, grab your dates before they have been filled. The official dates have been announced! - August 22, 2013 - Show Me Snow Geese
RCR8 launches a location-based outdoor recreation activity finder available as an embeddable widget that lets publishers from bloggers to media companies and affinity groups include the service on their own sites. - August 06, 2013 - RCR8
Gamo Outdoor USA (www.gamousa.com), and BSA Guns Ltd. of England, will release a new model line-up this year with a number of new U.S.-specific products.
BSA’s flagship PCP air rifle, the R-10 Mk2, is a significant improvement over the original model first launched in 2009. There are over 30 major... - July 18, 2013 - Gamo Outdoor USA
The "Beast" is back by popular demand! - July 01, 2013 - Gamo Outdoor USA
Show Me Snow Geese are Missouri based waterfowl hunting guide service and outfitters. They shall soon be announcing their schedule for the coming snow goose and duck hunting season. - June 22, 2013 - Show Me Snow Geese
www.Camofire.com, recognized as the national leader in daily hunting gear deals from quality hunting equipment manufacturers announced today the launch of Camofire RELOADED. - June 14, 2013 - Camofire.com
Gamo Outdoor USA, (www.gamooutdoorusa.com) a leading manufacturer of air guns, optics and laser designators, is pleased to announce it is attending the 2013 NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits industry event in Houston, Texas, May 3-5, 2013 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where the international... - May 04, 2013 - Gamo Outdoor USA
Wood Sheds Nashville is running their special give-away on select portable buildings. Low monthly payments and a ridiculously low down payment could get you your own storage shed, workshop, home business, garage or cabin. They don't even require credit and it's yours in three to four years. - April 17, 2013 - Wood Sheds Nashville
For a Limited Time Wood Sheds Nashville offers a free handcrafted, oak chair with a rent-to-own select shed, cabin or barn. Their heavy-duty, outdoor chairs are crafted with care, and are made with solid oak boards over one inch thick. No two are the same. Each is a unique art-piece. - April 04, 2013 - Wood Sheds Nashville
Gamo® Outdoor USA (gamooutdoorusa.com), is launching “The Quietest Quiet Gun™” air rifle on the market with the release of the new Whisper Fusion Pro™ line during February 2013. With its patent pending, double integrated, noise dampening technology making the shot nearly undetectable... - March 20, 2013 - Gamo Outdoor USA
Elkaholic is a brand new Ecommerce site where all Elkaholics unite for hunting and fishing products for success in the hunting sport. Elkaholic was created to fill the needs of people everywhere for quality products to be used in their hunting and fishing ventures.
Elkaholic mission is to sell quality... - February 23, 2013 - Elkaholic
ProPatterns, Inc. encounters a new experience while filming Exposed. - February 15, 2013 - ProPatterns, Inc.
NextHunt.com announces the 2013 Member’s Only Guided Hunt Give-Away is a Wyoming Mule Deer & Antelope combo with Triple Three Outfitters of Buffalo worth $5,000. - November 26, 2012 - Next Hunt
Specialist hunting guides Magnum Guide Service have recently announced the organization will again be offering their exceptionally popular pronghorn antelope hunts for the 2012-2013 season. The company has been hunting the majestic pronghorn antelope for over 18 years, and in that time only 3 hunters... - October 14, 2012 - Magnum Guide Service
Leading hunt organizers Magnum Guide Service is continuing to offer pronghorn antelope hunts for the 2012 season. These hunts have proven to be exceptionally popular among the many hunting enthusiasts who have joined Magnum Guide Service’s group trips in recent years. - August 31, 2012 - Magnum Guide Service
Summit tree stands, a pioneer in manufacturing premium tree stands and hunting gear, announces the debut of several products within their climbing treestand product line. These new designs further raise the bar that they have set the previous years. - July 30, 2012 - The Crossbow Store
Magnum Guide Service LLC has announced that they use traditional hunting methods for pronghorn antelope hunts in New Mexico. The guided tour company covers a large amount of space throughout their private ranches, which total over 125,000 sq. ft.
The experienced and knowledgeable tour guides access... - July 19, 2012 - Magnum Guide Service
Magnum Guide Service LLC has just announced that they are offering private leases for Texas deer hunts.
Jim Roche, a wildlife manager for several large private ranches in Texas, is offering outside consulting services for independent ranchers who wish to establish their own wildlife management program. - June 20, 2012 - Magnum Guide Service
Magnum Guide Service LLC has just announced that they are currently taking reservations for new Texas exotic hunting tours for the late spring and early summer season. The company invites both seasoned veterans and novice sportsmen to experience exotic hunting with their team of trained and committed... - June 14, 2012 - Magnum Guide Service
SDS Outdoors is excited to announce its name change from Southern Deer Stands, LLC and its expanded product lines in the outdoor market. Southern Deer Stands was known for its exclusive all aluminum insulated luxury deer blinds. SDS Outdoors continues that tradition and adds an expanded product line... - May 29, 2012 - SDS Outdoors
Leading hunt organizer Magnum Guide Service has recently announced the opening up of their 2012 New Mexico pronghorn antelope hunts for sportsmen and women from across the country to enjoy. These hunts have proven immensely popular in recent years as hunters discover the great pleasures of hunting these... - May 25, 2012 - Magnum Guide Service