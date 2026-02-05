Recent Headlines
Within Aircraft Manufacturing
Renowned “Top-Gun Pilot” and Aerospace Executive, Colonel Michael Press, USAF (Ret.), Joins Spike Aerospace
Spike Aerospace announced the appointment of Michael Press, a veteran combat pilot and aerospace executive, to its executive team. Colonel Press brings decades of leadership experience across military aviation, aircraft development, and commercial and defense aerospace programs. He will support strategic partnerships, customer engagement, and capital formation as Spike advances its quiet supersonic aircraft program. - February 05, 2026 - Spike Aerospace, Inc.
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
Icarus IFE Systems Expands Icarus One Portable IFE System with AI Virtual Flight Attendant and Crew Chat Platform
Icarus IFE Systems LLC announces a major upgrade to its portable inflight entertainment platform, Icarus One. The new version introduces the Anna AI Virtual Flight Attendant (VFA), advanced 2.5D/3D flight maps, and a secure Crew Chat & Messaging System for offline crew coordination and passenger safety. - November 04, 2025 - Icarus IFE Systems LLC
Robbins-Gioia Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract for Critical PDMSS Sustainment
Robbins-Gioia LLC has been awarded a U.S. Air Force contract to sustain the Programmed Depot Maintenance Scheduling System (PDMSS), the service’s critical tool for scheduling depot-level maintenance of aircraft, engines, and major assets. RG will provide engineering, cybersecurity, and on-site support at Robins AFB (GA) and Tinker AFB (OK) to keep PDMSS secure, stable, and mission-ready. - September 19, 2025 - Robbins-Gioia
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
FreightInsuranceDirect.com Reinforces Its Leadership in Instant Freight Coverage Since 1982
FreightInsuranceDirect.com, operated by Ramon Insurance, marks over 25 years of providing digital freight insurance certificates. The platform, first launched in the late 1990s, continues to streamline coverage for logistics professionals by offering instant access to domestic and international shipment protection. - July 17, 2025 - Ramon
AmericasLove.org Publishes Article About US Marine Robert Steele & How His 10,000 Mile Extreme Long-Range Drones Change Warfare
New at AmericasLove.org: US Marine Robert Steele's extreme long-range, AI-driven drones (10,000+ mile range) are poised to end traditional warfare. His "Hostage Strategy" uses precise, non-lethal strikes to cripple enemy economies, ensuring peace through deterrence. A must-read for the future of global security. - July 02, 2025 - AmericasLove.org
SourceBoard ™ Officially Launches to Empower U.S. Small Business Growth While Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base
SourceBoard, a unified platform where Government and Defense Contractors share procurement needs exclusively for American Small Business Suppliers to bid on, officially launched on June 2, 2025. Founded by Meghan Dougherty, the platform aims to strengthen America's supply chain by fostering increased engagement between small businesses and defense industry buyers. Both Suppliers and Buyers can register accounts for free. - June 02, 2025 - SourceBoard
Power Sonix Launches Initiative to Achieve AS9100 Aerospace Quality Certification
Power Sonix Inc., designer and manufacturer of certified tactical loudspeakers for global aviation, naval, ground, and custom applications, has launched an initiative to achieve AS9100 Aerospace and Defense Quality Management certification. Power Sonix will expedite the certification process by developing a web-based suite of applications to facilitate secure data collection, efficient management of documented information, and comprehensive traceability throughout the certification journey. - April 29, 2025 - Power Sonix Inc
The Silicon Valley Journal Recognizes United Defense Manufacturing Corp as One of the Top 10 Fastest Growing APAC Companies
United Defense Manufacturing Corp (UDMC) proudly announces its recognition by the Silicon Valley Journal as one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing APAC Companies. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights UDMC's exceptional growth trajectory and strategic advancements in the Asia-Pacific region. With... - May 15, 2024 - The Silicon Valley Journal
Bistabledome.com: AI Enables Bistable Dome Inventions, Shape Sensors for Soft Robots, Shaping Thin High-Strength Metals for Lighter Vehicles, Reducing Climate Change
Inventor claims recent advances in AI will enable applications for flex actuated overlapping bistable domes including low-cost, paper-thin shape digitizing sensors for robotics, prosthetics, rehabilitation, and sports, as well as for stiffening and shaping thin high-strength metals to reduce vehicle weight and fight climate change. - April 04, 2024 - Bistabledome.com
Mid-America Aerotech Completes IP Purchase with Moog Inc.
Mid-America Aerotech, a leading provider of aircraft repair and maintenance services, announced today that it has completed the IP purchase of select hydraulic and pneumatic aerospace products from Moog Inc, East Aurora, NY. The purchase, called Borg Warner Industrial Product (BWIP), encompasses the complete design, manufacturing, spares, and repair/overhaul authority for a variety of legacy aircraft hardware. - October 30, 2023 - Mid-America Aerotech
Mid-America Aerotech Completes IP Purchase with Moog Inc.
Mid-America Aerotech, LLC, a leading provider of aircraft repair and maintenance services, announced today that it has completed the IP purchase of select hydraulic and pneumatic aerospace products from Moog Inc, East Aurora, NY. The purchase, called Borg Warner Industrial Product (BWIP), encompasses the complete design, manufacturing, spares, and repair/overhaul authority for a variety of legacy aircraft hardware. - October 13, 2023 - Mid-America Aerotech
Microcranes® Integrates with Pure Cycle Water's New Reclamation Facility
Microcranes, Inc., a portable mini crane producer in the USA, provides indoor and outdoor green energy lifting solutions to a variety of industries. Pure Cycle Water (NASDAQ:PCYO)/Rangeview Metro District, located in Colorado, finds the battery powered Microcrane® unit useful for maintenance... - September 25, 2023 - Microcranes, Inc.
AirData UAV Partners with Sony Electronics to Provide Fleet Management for Airpeak S1 Drone
AirData Empowers Airpeak S1 Pilots: Automating Flight Data Management for Enhanced Safety, Efficiency, and Compliance AirData UAV today announced a partnership with Sony Electronics Inc. to provide automated and comprehensive fleet data management for the Sony’s Airpeak S1 Drone. AirData is... - September 19, 2023 - AirData UAV
Inventor at Bistabledome.com Suggests Bistable Domes Can be Used to Print Shape in Advanced High Strength Steels (AHSS) to Reduce Auto Weight, Global Warming
Inventor suggests the low pressure incremental stamping of overlapping bistable indentations that he used for two patents can help shape thin strong steel and reduce weight of and emissions from cars, trains, and boats. - April 28, 2022 - Bistabledome.com
Icon Group International Inc. Releases Financial and Labor Productivity Benchmarks on Lockheed Martin Corporation
ICON Group International Inc. today notifies investors of the release of its studies on financial and labor productivity benchmarks for Lockheed Martin Corporation. - March 10, 2022 - ICON Group International, Inc.
Newtec Reps Announces Alta Data Technologies Rugged, In-Line ARINC Ethernet Converter
Alta Data Technologies (Alta) has released an innovative Ethernet ARINC- 429 product built directly in-line to a small, rugged cable assembly - October 10, 2021 - NewTec Reps
NewTec Reps Announces Alta Data Technologies New Mil Std 1553 NLINE-T1553
MIL-STD-1553 Thunderbolt interface appliance: NLINE-T1553. The product embeds the industry leading MIL-STD-1553 protocol engine, AltaCore™ directly into the Thunderbolt cable assembly. - October 02, 2021 - NewTec Reps
AirData and Parrot Integration and Partnership
Parrot welcomes AirData to FreeFlight 6 through an integration with the AirData platform. Parrot and AirData UAV are announcing a new partnership to benefit drone pilots and fleet operators. The Parrot and AirData teams have collaborated to provide comprehensive crash prevention intelligence and live streaming to ANAFI pilots. - June 22, 2021 - AirData UAV
Essex Industries Acquires Stevens Manufacturing
Essex Industries, a leading supplier to the Aerospace and Defense market, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stevens Manufacturing, located in Milford, CT. Stevens provides precision machined OEM parts and sub-assemblies primarily to the rotorcraft market. - February 18, 2021 - Essex Industries
Citadel Construction Ready to Dig Aircraft Towing Systems’ Underground Channel at Ardmore Industrial Airpark
Construction has begun for Aircraft Towing Systems (ATS) at the Ardmore Industrial Airpark in Ardmore, Oklahoma. ATS will use an electric-powered underground “pull car” and above-ground “tow dolly” prototype that will run along the U-shaped channel to move aircraft to and from airport runways and gates without using an aircraft’s main jet engines. - January 14, 2021 - Aircraft Towing Systems World Wide LLC
Retired Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission Director Victor Bird Named Chief Operating Officer of Aircraft Towing Systems World Wide LLC
Retired Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission Director Victor Bird, a recognized state and national aviation leader who retired as a public servant on Nov. 1, has been named Aircraft Towing Systems (ATS) World Wide LLC’s chief operating officer. - November 13, 2020 - Aircraft Towing Systems World Wide LLC
Aircraft Towing Systems’ Prototype Testing Scheduled for Early Spring
Aircraft Towing Systems World Wide LLC is constructing its underground pull-car and above-ground towing system prototype and will soon dig its underground-rail channel. ATS will test and transport a used 727 jet that the company purchased last winter to test the ATS system in spring. - September 15, 2020 - Aircraft Towing Systems World Wide LLC
Quartus Engineering Awarded NASA Phase II SBIR to Further the Development of Semi-Custom CubeSat Optical Payloads
Quartus Engineering Incorporated was awarded NASA Phase II SBIR funding to further the development of small format, high performing, semi-custom optical payloads based on Sage IV telescope design. - September 03, 2020 - Quartus Engineering Incorporated
Josh Hannah Appointed New Managing Director at Diversitech
Diversitech is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Hannah as its new Managing Director, effective Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Josh will remain the President of Absolent Americas, and brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industrial air filtration industry. Josh holds an... - July 03, 2020 - Diversitech
Photo Essay: Aircraft Towing Systems’ Purchase of Abandoned Boeing 727 Reveals Aviation History
When Aircraft Towing Systems World Wide LLC recently purchased an abandoned Boeing 727 left at the Ardmore Industrial Airpark in 2007, little did ATS CEO/Vice President Vince Howie know the former Kitty Hawk Air Cargo jet would act like a time capsule from 2007. Editors Note: This photo essay features more than 12 photos and cutlines to be downloaded at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9htgbn7odwx93i2/AACDGVaB8EOVx4FfgqyUje9da?dl=0 - April 28, 2020 - Aircraft Towing Systems World Wide LLC
"Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award" to Honor Aircraft Towing Systems World Wide LLC on March 12
"Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award" to honor Aircraft Towing Systems World Wide LLC on March 12. OSU's New Product Development Center and ATS World Wide LLC to Test Revolutionary Prototype this Summer. - March 03, 2020 - Aircraft Towing Systems World Wide LLC
Wavestream Announces Innovative High Reliability 60W Ku-Band GaN BUC
Stringent military and environmental requirements now served with more linear power and less power draw solution. - April 06, 2019 - Wavestream
Gabriel Chemical Expands Sales Coverage
Gabriel Chemical has experienced substantial growth through introduction of its broad portfolio of products, manufacturing expansions, and the recent acquisitions of Ranbar® and Royce™ businesses. The additional personnel will strengthen customer relationships and ensure customers receive the personalized support that is central to Gabriel’s reputation as a complete solution provider to the coatings, adhesives, and composites markets. - February 27, 2019 - Gabriel Chemical
Wavestream Announces the First in a Series of Ka-Band Solutions for LEO/MEO Gateway Market
Wavestream, a world leader in the design and manufacture of next generation high-power solid-state amplifiers, announced today the first in a series of Ka-band solutions for LEO/MEO gateway market. - February 22, 2019 - Wavestream
Swift020 VTOL Drone Works with Forestry Officials in Japan
The Swift020 UAS successfully flew over densely forested areas within the Ishikawa prefecture in Japan. Working with members of the Ishikawa Prefecture Research Center for Agriculture and Forestry, the local forest cooperative association and key forestry industry leaders, the flights were held... - August 13, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.
Swift Engineering Inc. Successfully Flies VTOL Drone Swift020 in Kobe, Japan
Swift Engineering, Inc. flew the first fully autonomous flight demonstration in the port city of Kobe, Japan on July 21, 2018. In attendance during the event was Governor of the Hyogo prefecture, Toshizo Ido, and Mayor of Kobe City, Kizo Hisamoto as well as other government officials and media. The... - August 01, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.
Diversitech Completes Move to Expanded Facilities
Diversitech, a global leader in industrial air filtration equipment since 1984, has completed the move of their corporate headquarters and manufacturing plant to a new, state-of-the-art 69,000 square-foot facility in Montreal, Quebec. “We are very excited about this move. It is a testament... - April 26, 2018 - Diversitech
CIMC IT, ASTO Telematics and HongYi Hi-Tech Jointly Form the Joint Venture ZhongHong
ASTO Telematics, CIMC IT and HongYi Hi-Tech sign official joint venture agreement; Smart containers in response to safety and logistical challenges; As a provider of smart container solutions, a new joint venture can satisfy growing market demand for M2M services; The focus is on services and applications for smart containers, M2M and software for networked processes. - October 26, 2017 - asto Group
Sasol Equips Ethylene Oxide Transports with aJour ATEX Telematics
Tank container for ethylene oxide transports of the Sasol company group equipped with aJour ATEX Compact + Sensor Telematics. - August 25, 2017 - asto Group
A Towbarless Remote Controlled Electric Aircraft Tug System Capable of Towing Very Large Business Jets in Challenging Conditions
TNA today announced the launch of the TowFLEXX® 5-Series HD - Heavy Duty, a unique aircraft tow tug that delivers new innovative technology transforming maneuverability and safety. - August 15, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
BAND-IT Celebrates 80 Years of Manufacturing Excellence
BAND-IT IDEX celebrates their 80th anniversary of manufacturing excellence with the launch of their new global website: www.band-it-idex.com. - August 10, 2017 - BAND-IT IDEX
WireMasters Awarded Gulfstream Contract, Opens Warehouse to Support
WireMasters, Inc. announced today that the Company has been awarded a contract to support the assembly of Gulfstream wire harnesses. WireMasters, Inc. will provide on-site delivery of wire, cable, and other cable harness assembly raw materials, as well as logistics and forecasting support. The... - July 12, 2017 - WireMasters
Device Technologies Inc. Announces DB Roberts as New Distributor Partner
Device Technologies Inc/DB Roberts Alliance strengthens availability of DTi’s Best-In-Class Solutions for protecting critical equipment across North America. - June 26, 2017 - Device Technologies Inc
WireMasters Acquires European Company, DANNEWITZ GmbH & Co (DKG)
WireMasters, Inc. announced today the acquisition of the Germany-based company, DANNEWITZ GmbH & Co (DKG). This acquisition establishes WireMasters' first warehouse location in Europe. The definitive agreement was signed today. "We are excited to welcome DKG to the WireMasters... - June 25, 2017 - WireMasters
Aerospace Design Firm FlexSys Teams with Heavy Truck Aero Maker Ridge Corp.
FlexSys, Inc, known for shape morphing wings on aircraft, has teamed with maker of truck aero products Ridge Corp to improve fuel efficiency of heavy trucks. - June 24, 2017 - FlexSys, Inc.
asto to Participate in Industrial Digitalisation
"asto" is now a byword in "Industry 4.0" – the fourth industrial revolution. Together with the Luba investment company, the asto Business Group has taken over a Munich telematics company, under the new name of "asto Telematics GmbH." In addition to its key industrial technologies, the Munich-based company enjoys solid relations with international customers. - June 09, 2017 - asto Group
Blue Wolf to Debut Remote Dimming Unit "RDU"
The new, patent-pending Remote Dimming Unit (RDU) by Blue Wolf eases balancing issues across mixed LED and incandescent bulb-type lighting circuits in cockpits, cabins and vehicles. Existing dimmer technology supplies mixed LED and incandescent lighting circuits with the same output voltage... - April 05, 2017 - Blue Wolf
April 4 – Nathalie Gosset Invited Keynote Speaker at the Hoops and Hurdles of Equal Pay, a CLU and AAUW Event
No country has yet achieved a work environment where men and women earn the same income when hired in similar job positions. The United States lag behind nineteen countries in equal pay. Women earn 80 cents on average for every dollar paid to men in the US, according the statistics of the American... - March 13, 2017 - IEEE Region 6 Southern Area
Celeritive Technologies, Inc. Announced Today the Release of VoluTurn
Celeritive Technologies, Inc., developers of VoluMill™, announced today that VoluTurn™, the next generation, platform independent toolpath technology for rough turning, was made commercially available to Celeritive’s customers around the world. Like VoluMill, VoluTurn offers... - February 23, 2017 - Celeritive
TNA Selected as the Exclusive Electric Aircraft Tug Provider for SUN ‘n FUN, the Busiest Aviation Expo with More Than 5,000 Aircraft Attending
Following an agreement with the SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo, TNA Aviation Technologies announced that the Company has been selected as the exclusive supplier and GSE equipment partner providing their advanced towbarless electric ground support equipment for this major aviation event. - February 22, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
Finally, a Towbarless Electric Aircraft Tug with Unique Universal Capabilities
TNA announces the launch of the TowFLEXX 120e HG, a unique aircraft tow tug that showcase modern design, extreme robustness, flexibility, and ease of handling. Designed to improve maneuverability and safety. - February 07, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
TNA Unveils 2017 Product Line to be Assembled in the United States
TowFLEXX, the world’s most advanced remote operated airplane tug product line, with unique aircraft nose gear soft coupling that can make an extraordinary difference for the general aviation and airline industry, will become a US assembled system. - January 31, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
Blue Wolf Wins Commercialized Innovation of the Year Award
Blue Wolf (www.bluewolfinc.com), a leading provider of durable NVIS, NVG, and standard lighting products for commercial, industrial, and government/military customers, announced today that they have been awarded first place for Commercialized Innovation of the year award in the 11th annual Idaho Innovation Awards. - November 01, 2016 - Blue Wolf