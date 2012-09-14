PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Wavestream Announces Innovative High Reliability 60W Ku-Band GaN BUC Stringent military and environmental requirements now served with more linear power and less power draw solution. - April 06, 2019 - Wavestream

Gabriel Chemical Expands Sales Coverage Gabriel Chemical has experienced substantial growth through introduction of its broad portfolio of products, manufacturing expansions, and the recent acquisitions of Ranbar® and Royce™ businesses. The additional personnel will strengthen customer relationships and ensure customers receive the personalized support that is central to Gabriel’s reputation as a complete solution provider to the coatings, adhesives, and composites markets. - February 27, 2019 - Gabriel Chemical

Wavestream Announces the First in a Series of Ka-Band Solutions for LEO/MEO Gateway Market Wavestream, a world leader in the design and manufacture of next generation high-power solid-state amplifiers, announced today the first in a series of Ka-band solutions for LEO/MEO gateway market. - February 22, 2019 - Wavestream

Swift020 VTOL Drone Works with Forestry Officials in Japan The Swift020 UAS successfully flew over densely forested areas within the Ishikawa prefecture in Japan. Working with members of the Ishikawa Prefecture Research Center for Agriculture and Forestry, the local forest cooperative association and key forestry industry leaders, the flights were held July... - August 13, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.

Swift Engineering Inc. Successfully Flies VTOL Drone Swift020 in Kobe, Japan Swift Engineering, Inc. flew the first fully autonomous flight demonstration in the port city of Kobe, Japan on July 21, 2018. In attendance during the event was Governor of the Hyogo prefecture, Toshizo Ido, and Mayor of Kobe City, Kizo Hisamoto as well as other government officials and media. The flight... - August 01, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.

Diversitech Completes Move to Expanded Facilities Diversitech, a global leader in industrial air filtration equipment since 1984, has completed the move of their corporate headquarters and manufacturing plant to a new, state-of-the-art 69,000 square-foot facility in Montreal, Quebec. “We are very excited about this move. It is a testament to... - April 26, 2018 - Diversitech

CIMC IT, ASTO Telematics and HongYi Hi-Tech Jointly Form the Joint Venture ZhongHong ASTO Telematics, CIMC IT and HongYi Hi-Tech sign official joint venture agreement; Smart containers in response to safety and logistical challenges; As a provider of smart container solutions, a new joint venture can satisfy growing market demand for M2M services; The focus is on services and applications for smart containers, M2M and software for networked processes. - October 26, 2017 - ASTO Business Group

Sasol Equips Ethylene Oxide Transports with aJour ATEX Telematics Tank container for ethylene oxide transports of the Sasol company group equipped with aJour ATEX Compact + Sensor Telematics. - August 25, 2017 - ASTO Business Group

A Towbarless Remote Controlled Electric Aircraft Tug System Capable of Towing Very Large Business Jets in Challenging Conditions TNA today announced the launch of the TowFLEXX® 5-Series HD - Heavy Duty, a unique aircraft tow tug that delivers new innovative technology transforming maneuverability and safety. - August 15, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies

BAND-IT Celebrates 80 Years of Manufacturing Excellence BAND-IT IDEX celebrates their 80th anniversary of manufacturing excellence with the launch of their new global website: www.band-it-idex.com. - August 10, 2017 - BAND-IT IDEX

WireMasters Awarded Gulfstream Contract, Opens Warehouse to Support WireMasters, Inc. announced today that the Company has been awarded a contract to support the assembly of Gulfstream wire harnesses. WireMasters, Inc. will provide on-site delivery of wire, cable, and other cable harness assembly raw materials, as well as logistics and forecasting support. The material... - July 12, 2017 - WireMasters

Device Technologies Inc. Announces DB Roberts as New Distributor Partner Device Technologies Inc/DB Roberts Alliance strengthens availability of DTi’s Best-In-Class Solutions for protecting critical equipment across North America. - June 26, 2017 - Device Technologies Inc

WireMasters Acquires European Company, DANNEWITZ GmbH & Co (DKG) WireMasters, Inc. announced today the acquisition of the Germany-based company, DANNEWITZ GmbH & Co (DKG). This acquisition establishes WireMasters' first warehouse location in Europe. The definitive agreement was signed today. "We are excited to welcome DKG to the WireMasters family,"... - June 25, 2017 - WireMasters

Aerospace Design Firm FlexSys Teams with Heavy Truck Aero Maker Ridge Corp. FlexSys, Inc, known for shape morphing wings on aircraft, has teamed with maker of truck aero products Ridge Corp to improve fuel efficiency of heavy trucks. - June 24, 2017 - FlexSys, Inc.

asto to Participate in Industrial Digitalisation "asto" is now a byword in "Industry 4.0" – the fourth industrial revolution. Together with the Luba investment company, the asto Business Group has taken over a Munich telematics company, under the new name of "asto Telematics GmbH." In addition to its key industrial technologies, the Munich-based company enjoys solid relations with international customers. - June 09, 2017 - ASTO Business Group

Blue Wolf to Debut Remote Dimming Unit "RDU" The new, patent-pending Remote Dimming Unit (RDU) by Blue Wolf eases balancing issues across mixed LED and incandescent bulb-type lighting circuits in cockpits, cabins and vehicles. Existing dimmer technology supplies mixed LED and incandescent lighting circuits with the same output voltage resulting... - April 05, 2017 - Blue Wolf

April 4 – Nathalie Gosset Invited Keynote Speaker at the Hoops and Hurdles of Equal Pay, a CLU and AAUW Event No country has yet achieved a work environment where men and women earn the same income when hired in similar job positions. The United States lag behind nineteen countries in equal pay. Women earn 80 cents on average for every dollar paid to men in the US, according the statistics of the American Association... - March 13, 2017 - IEEE Region 6 Southern Area

Celeritive Technologies, Inc. Announced Today the Release of VoluTurn Celeritive Technologies, Inc., developers of VoluMill™, announced today that VoluTurn™, the next generation, platform independent toolpath technology for rough turning, was made commercially available to Celeritive’s customers around the world. Like VoluMill, VoluTurn offers manufacturers... - February 23, 2017 - Celeritive

TNA Selected as the Exclusive Electric Aircraft Tug Provider for SUN ‘n FUN, the Busiest Aviation Expo with More Than 5,000 Aircraft Attending Following an agreement with the SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo, TNA Aviation Technologies announced that the Company has been selected as the exclusive supplier and GSE equipment partner providing their advanced towbarless electric ground support equipment for this major aviation event. - February 22, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies

Finally, a Towbarless Electric Aircraft Tug with Unique Universal Capabilities TNA announces the launch of the TowFLEXX 120e HG, a unique aircraft tow tug that showcase modern design, extreme robustness, flexibility, and ease of handling. Designed to improve maneuverability and safety. - February 07, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies

TNA Unveils 2017 Product Line to be Assembled in the United States TowFLEXX, the world’s most advanced remote operated airplane tug product line, with unique aircraft nose gear soft coupling that can make an extraordinary difference for the general aviation and airline industry, will become a US assembled system. - January 31, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies

Blue Wolf Wins Commercialized Innovation of the Year Award Blue Wolf (www.bluewolfinc.com), a leading provider of durable NVIS, NVG, and standard lighting products for commercial, industrial, and government/military customers, announced today that they have been awarded first place for Commercialized Innovation of the year award in the 11th annual Idaho Innovation Awards. - November 01, 2016 - Blue Wolf

Finally, an Aircraft Tug Technology That Generates Revenue for the Aviation Industry World’s first remote operated airplane tug product line with unique aircraft nose gear soft coupling combined with 360 degree rotating feature, generating up to 40% additional hangar space and boosting operator’s revenue. - May 12, 2016 - TNA - Aviation Technologies

Military & Commercial LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches New Thin NVIS Step Light Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS Step Light. - December 16, 2015 - Blue Wolf

Most Advanced Electrically Operated Aircraft Tug with Ergonomic Cabin, Joy-Stick Control and 100% Hands-Off Nose Gear Soft Coupling Now Available in the US TNA - Aviation Technologies unveils World’s first Electric Towbarless Aircraft Tug Vehicle with Cabin and failsafe automated Loading and Unloading Technology, unmatched in its Simplicity and Safety. Models range from 35,000 up to 220,000 lbs. MTOW, setting a new Strandard in the Airport Ground Handling Industry. - November 19, 2015 - TNA - Aviation Technologies

Semi-Autonomous Robotic Aircraft Tug Generates Up to 40% More Hangar Space World’s only aviation tow vehicle that can turn an aircraft 360 Degrees on the spot without turning the airplanes nose gear is utilizing unused hard to reach areas that are not accessible with conventional Aircraft Tow Tugs. A new generation of towbarless ground handling equipment. - November 17, 2015 - TNA - Aviation Technologies

Howell Instruments, Inc. Signs Defense Technology Equipment Inc. (DTE) for Representation in France Howell Instruments, Inc. is pleased to announce that Defense Technology Equipment (DTE) will represent Howell’s products and services in France. Since 2013, DTE has worked diligently with Howell to expand product exposure for both military and commercial aviation markets in South America. With... - July 22, 2015 - Howell Instruments, Inc.

Orion Technologies Introduces the VPX7664: 3U VPX Single Board Computer Based on the Fourth Generation Intel® CoreTM i7 (oriontechnologies.com) This ultra-high-performance SBC is available with six levels of ruggedization, from standard and REDI air cooled (VITA 48.1) 0.8” pitch, to REDI conduction (VITA 48.2) and liquid cooled (VITA 48.3) 1” pitch. Based on the fourth Generation Intel® CoreTM i7, the units’ flexibility... - April 30, 2015 - Orion Technologies

Leading Pro LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches NVIS White Gooseneck Map Light Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS White Gooseneck Map Light. - April 15, 2015 - Blue Wolf

Leading Pro LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches NVIS White 4 Inch PWM Pod Light Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS White 4 Inch PWM Pod Light. - April 01, 2015 - Blue Wolf

West Coast Customs Partners with SMTCL, World's Largest Machine Tool Company The famous West Coast Customs is now manufacturing in shop to reduce time and costs. This is all made possible with their new VMC from the world's largest machine tool company, SMTCL. - February 21, 2015 - SMTCL Americas

csimsoft’s Trelis Provides Meshing Capability for SimulationForDesign Website csimsoft and Fidesys technology combined into cloud-based solution for designers and engineers. - January 17, 2015 - csimsoft

csimsoft Releases Mesh Generation Add-in for SpaceClaim 3D Modeler Trelis SpaceClaim Add-in provides automatic mesh generation capability to popular 3D modeler. - January 14, 2015 - csimsoft

Trelis 15.1 Software Release Announced csimsoft, a leading developer of advanced meshing tools for the CFD and FEA communities, announced today the release of Trelis 15.1, a version upgrade of its popular Trelis meshing software. Trelis 15.1 includes the much anticipated Trelis SDK, with an export API for creating custom exporters, and integrated... - November 21, 2014 - csimsoft

L-3 Applied Optics Center (AOC) Completes Large Optic Coating for MMT L-3 Corporation’s Applied Optics Center (AOC) recently completed the coating of a large optic for the 6.5 m MMT. The MMT, located on the site of the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory, is one of the world’s largest astronomical telescopes, located on top of the 8,530-high Mount Hopkins, south... - September 26, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center

IEEE Region 6 Southern Area Meeting Gathers IEEE Student Branch Leaders, Directors, and Section Leaders on the UCLA Campus for Planning and Competitions The UCLA Samueli School of Engineering provides the setting for a high-value packed one day event for the IEEE Region 6 Southern Area. Attendees will meet the Region 6 Director-Elect Candidates, develop recommendations to be considered by the IEEE Sections Congress, and get a glimpse of the amazing future of technology from Nathalie Gosset, futurist keynote speaker. Student members will also participate in MicroMouse and Design Presentation competitions. - May 03, 2014 - IEEE Region 6 Southern Area

AeroGroup is Contracted to Provide Expertise and Services for Possible Acquisition and Re-Transfer of F-16 Aircraft and F-16 Pilot Training AeroGroup is contracted by Aero Enterprises to provide expertise and services for efforts to assist (subject to approval of the U.S. Government) in proposals for the possible acquisition and re-transfer of F-16 aircraft and F-16 Pilot Training for the Czech Air Force and Slovak Air Force. - March 28, 2014 - AeroGroup

csimsoft Releases Trelis 15.0 Mesh Generation Software for CFD and FEA csimsoft, a leading developer of advanced meshing tools for the CFD and FEA, announced the March 12 release of Trelis 15.0, a version upgrade of its popular Trelis meshing software. The new version includes significant enhancements to the software's ability to handle geometry preparation, improved meshing... - March 15, 2014 - csimsoft

AeroGroup is Contracted to Support and Operate UAV Surrogate Aircraft for a U.S. Army Special Program AeroGroup Incorporated (AeroGroup), a leading provider of tactical pilot training, electronic warfare and aerial threat simulation, is now operating a UAV deception surrogate aircraft under contract for a program supporting the U.S. Army. - February 21, 2014 - AeroGroup

L-3 Applied Optics Center (AOC) Develops Enhanced Gold Coating for Large-Format Substrates L-3 AOC will be available to discuss highly reflective metalized optical thin films at booth #2401 Photonics West 2014, Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 4 - 6, 2014. - February 06, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center

AeroGroup Concludes F-16 Pilot Training Contract with the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) for the Belgian Air Force, Belgian Air Component AeroGroup Incorporated (AeroGroup), a leading provider of tactical pilot training, completes the F-16 Pilot Training Contract with the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) for the Belgian Air Force, Belgian Air Component. AeroGroup was awarded the competed contract in October 2007 to supply F-16... - January 31, 2014 - AeroGroup

L-3 Applied Optics Center (AOC) Delivers Optical Coatings for Large Optical Elements AOC successfully coats 13 large optical elements for national telescope project. - January 11, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center

WireMasters Expanding to the Mid-South Region As WireMasters celebrates 25 years of service, they are expanding their operations with a third warehouse located in Grapevine, TX. As business and industry demands continue to increase throughout the Mid-South region, WireMasters seeks to shorten lead times and magnify stock availability to all customers. Since... - November 28, 2013 - WireMasters

Sintex-Wausaukee Composites Inc. (SWC), Announces New Executive Alignments The 3rd quarter was transformational for SWC across a range of business activities including financial, operational, management and M&A activity. Central to advancing Sintex-Wausaukee Composites Inc.'s business strategy are the following organizational changes: · To meet the demands for advancing... - November 05, 2013 - Sintex-Wausaukee Composite Inc.

Sintex-Wausaukee Composites Inc. Announced the Appointment of Mr. Glenn Sandgren as Vice President of Sales and Marketing Reporting to Mr. Edward Trueman, CEO/President “We are very pleased to have Glenn join our executive team as Vice President of Sales,” said SWC CEO/President Ed Trueman. "We look forward to utilizing Glenn’s senior sales and marketing experience as a key contribution to the expansion of our leadership role in designed composite components." - November 05, 2013 - Sintex-Wausaukee Composite Inc.

Sintex-Wausaukee Composites Inc Wins 2013 AGCO Supplier Quality Award Sintex-Wausaukee Composites Inc., a leading supplier of composite components for "Original Equipment Manufacturer" (OEMs) announces the receipt of the 2013 AGCO Supplier Quality Award. The award is presented each year by AGCO Corporation. One of the world’s leading producers of tractors... - November 05, 2013 - Sintex-Wausaukee Composite Inc.

Howell Instruments, Blackhawk Modifications Announce Partnership Howell Instruments, Inc. is proud to announce its partnership with Blackhawk Modifications on an innovative new line of indicators for the Cessna Caravan. The H9900 Series Indicators feature an innovative modular design, enabling multiple applications with a few application-specific dial face and software... - October 23, 2013 - Howell Instruments, Inc.

Howell Instruments Debuts New Line of Indicators Howell Instruments, Inc. unveils its new line of H9900 Series Indicators this week at the NBAA conference in Las Vegas. Answering an industry demand for a heightened focus on efficiency, the new line of “plug and play” indicators require minimal installation costs while maintaining the same... - October 22, 2013 - Howell Instruments, Inc.