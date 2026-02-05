Recent Headlines
Renowned “Top-Gun Pilot” and Aerospace Executive, Colonel Michael Press, USAF (Ret.), Joins Spike Aerospace
Spike Aerospace announced the appointment of Michael Press, a veteran combat pilot and aerospace executive, to its executive team. Colonel Press brings decades of leadership experience across military aviation, aircraft development, and commercial and defense aerospace programs. He will support strategic partnerships, customer engagement, and capital formation as Spike advances its quiet supersonic aircraft program. - February 05, 2026 - Spike Aerospace, Inc.
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
Icarus IFE Systems Expands Icarus One Portable IFE System with AI Virtual Flight Attendant and Crew Chat Platform
Icarus IFE Systems LLC announces a major upgrade to its portable inflight entertainment platform, Icarus One. The new version introduces the Anna AI Virtual Flight Attendant (VFA), advanced 2.5D/3D flight maps, and a secure Crew Chat & Messaging System for offline crew coordination and passenger safety. - November 04, 2025 - Icarus IFE Systems LLC
Robbins-Gioia Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract for Critical PDMSS Sustainment
Robbins-Gioia LLC has been awarded a U.S. Air Force contract to sustain the Programmed Depot Maintenance Scheduling System (PDMSS), the service’s critical tool for scheduling depot-level maintenance of aircraft, engines, and major assets. RG will provide engineering, cybersecurity, and on-site support at Robins AFB (GA) and Tinker AFB (OK) to keep PDMSS secure, stable, and mission-ready. - September 19, 2025 - Robbins-Gioia
FreightInsuranceDirect.com Reinforces Its Leadership in Instant Freight Coverage Since 1982
FreightInsuranceDirect.com, operated by Ramon Insurance, marks over 25 years of providing digital freight insurance certificates. The platform, first launched in the late 1990s, continues to streamline coverage for logistics professionals by offering instant access to domestic and international shipment protection. - July 17, 2025 - Ramon
Power Sonix Launches Initiative to Achieve AS9100 Aerospace Quality Certification
Power Sonix Inc., designer and manufacturer of certified tactical loudspeakers for global aviation, naval, ground, and custom applications, has launched an initiative to achieve AS9100 Aerospace and Defense Quality Management certification. Power Sonix will expedite the certification process by developing a web-based suite of applications to facilitate secure data collection, efficient management of documented information, and comprehensive traceability throughout the certification journey. - April 29, 2025 - Power Sonix Inc
Bistabledome.com: AI Enables Bistable Dome Inventions, Shape Sensors for Soft Robots, Shaping Thin High-Strength Metals for Lighter Vehicles, Reducing Climate Change
Inventor claims recent advances in AI will enable applications for flex actuated overlapping bistable domes including low-cost, paper-thin shape digitizing sensors for robotics, prosthetics, rehabilitation, and sports, as well as for stiffening and shaping thin high-strength metals to reduce vehicle weight and fight climate change. - April 04, 2024 - Bistabledome.com
Mid-America Aerotech Completes IP Purchase with Moog Inc.
Mid-America Aerotech, a leading provider of aircraft repair and maintenance services, announced today that it has completed the IP purchase of select hydraulic and pneumatic aerospace products from Moog Inc, East Aurora, NY. The purchase, called Borg Warner Industrial Product (BWIP), encompasses the complete design, manufacturing, spares, and repair/overhaul authority for a variety of legacy aircraft hardware. - October 30, 2023 - Mid-America Aerotech
Mid-America Aerotech Completes IP Purchase with Moog Inc.
Mid-America Aerotech, LLC, a leading provider of aircraft repair and maintenance services, announced today that it has completed the IP purchase of select hydraulic and pneumatic aerospace products from Moog Inc, East Aurora, NY. The purchase, called Borg Warner Industrial Product (BWIP), encompasses the complete design, manufacturing, spares, and repair/overhaul authority for a variety of legacy aircraft hardware. - October 13, 2023 - Mid-America Aerotech
Microcranes® Integrates with Pure Cycle Water's New Reclamation Facility
Microcranes, Inc., a portable mini crane producer in the USA, provides indoor and outdoor green energy lifting solutions to a variety of industries. Pure Cycle Water (NASDAQ:PCYO)/Rangeview Metro District, located in Colorado, finds the battery powered Microcrane® unit useful for maintenance... - September 25, 2023 - Microcranes, Inc.
AirData UAV Partners with Sony Electronics to Provide Fleet Management for Airpeak S1 Drone
AirData Empowers Airpeak S1 Pilots: Automating Flight Data Management for Enhanced Safety, Efficiency, and Compliance AirData UAV today announced a partnership with Sony Electronics Inc. to provide automated and comprehensive fleet data management for the Sony’s Airpeak S1 Drone. AirData is... - September 19, 2023 - AirData UAV
Inventor at Bistabledome.com Suggests Bistable Domes Can be Used to Print Shape in Advanced High Strength Steels (AHSS) to Reduce Auto Weight, Global Warming
Inventor suggests the low pressure incremental stamping of overlapping bistable indentations that he used for two patents can help shape thin strong steel and reduce weight of and emissions from cars, trains, and boats. - April 28, 2022 - Bistabledome.com
AirData and Parrot Integration and Partnership
Parrot welcomes AirData to FreeFlight 6 through an integration with the AirData platform. Parrot and AirData UAV are announcing a new partnership to benefit drone pilots and fleet operators. The Parrot and AirData teams have collaborated to provide comprehensive crash prevention intelligence and live streaming to ANAFI pilots. - June 22, 2021 - AirData UAV
Essex Industries Acquires Stevens Manufacturing
Essex Industries, a leading supplier to the Aerospace and Defense market, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stevens Manufacturing, located in Milford, CT. Stevens provides precision machined OEM parts and sub-assemblies primarily to the rotorcraft market. - February 18, 2021 - Essex Industries
Wavestream Announces Innovative High Reliability 60W Ku-Band GaN BUC
Stringent military and environmental requirements now served with more linear power and less power draw solution. - April 06, 2019 - Wavestream
Wavestream Announces the First in a Series of Ka-Band Solutions for LEO/MEO Gateway Market
Wavestream, a world leader in the design and manufacture of next generation high-power solid-state amplifiers, announced today the first in a series of Ka-band solutions for LEO/MEO gateway market. - February 22, 2019 - Wavestream
Swift020 VTOL Drone Works with Forestry Officials in Japan
The Swift020 UAS successfully flew over densely forested areas within the Ishikawa prefecture in Japan. Working with members of the Ishikawa Prefecture Research Center for Agriculture and Forestry, the local forest cooperative association and key forestry industry leaders, the flights were held... - August 13, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.
Swift Engineering Inc. Successfully Flies VTOL Drone Swift020 in Kobe, Japan
Swift Engineering, Inc. flew the first fully autonomous flight demonstration in the port city of Kobe, Japan on July 21, 2018. In attendance during the event was Governor of the Hyogo prefecture, Toshizo Ido, and Mayor of Kobe City, Kizo Hisamoto as well as other government officials and media. The... - August 01, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.
A Towbarless Remote Controlled Electric Aircraft Tug System Capable of Towing Very Large Business Jets in Challenging Conditions
TNA today announced the launch of the TowFLEXX® 5-Series HD - Heavy Duty, a unique aircraft tow tug that delivers new innovative technology transforming maneuverability and safety. - August 15, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
BAND-IT Celebrates 80 Years of Manufacturing Excellence
BAND-IT IDEX celebrates their 80th anniversary of manufacturing excellence with the launch of their new global website: www.band-it-idex.com. - August 10, 2017 - BAND-IT IDEX
WireMasters Awarded Gulfstream Contract, Opens Warehouse to Support
WireMasters, Inc. announced today that the Company has been awarded a contract to support the assembly of Gulfstream wire harnesses. WireMasters, Inc. will provide on-site delivery of wire, cable, and other cable harness assembly raw materials, as well as logistics and forecasting support. The... - July 12, 2017 - WireMasters
WireMasters Acquires European Company, DANNEWITZ GmbH & Co (DKG)
WireMasters, Inc. announced today the acquisition of the Germany-based company, DANNEWITZ GmbH & Co (DKG). This acquisition establishes WireMasters' first warehouse location in Europe. The definitive agreement was signed today. "We are excited to welcome DKG to the WireMasters... - June 25, 2017 - WireMasters
Aerospace Design Firm FlexSys Teams with Heavy Truck Aero Maker Ridge Corp.
FlexSys, Inc, known for shape morphing wings on aircraft, has teamed with maker of truck aero products Ridge Corp to improve fuel efficiency of heavy trucks. - June 24, 2017 - FlexSys, Inc.
Blue Wolf to Debut Remote Dimming Unit "RDU"
The new, patent-pending Remote Dimming Unit (RDU) by Blue Wolf eases balancing issues across mixed LED and incandescent bulb-type lighting circuits in cockpits, cabins and vehicles. Existing dimmer technology supplies mixed LED and incandescent lighting circuits with the same output voltage... - April 05, 2017 - Blue Wolf
TNA Selected as the Exclusive Electric Aircraft Tug Provider for SUN ‘n FUN, the Busiest Aviation Expo with More Than 5,000 Aircraft Attending
Following an agreement with the SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo, TNA Aviation Technologies announced that the Company has been selected as the exclusive supplier and GSE equipment partner providing their advanced towbarless electric ground support equipment for this major aviation event. - February 22, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
Finally, a Towbarless Electric Aircraft Tug with Unique Universal Capabilities
TNA announces the launch of the TowFLEXX 120e HG, a unique aircraft tow tug that showcase modern design, extreme robustness, flexibility, and ease of handling. Designed to improve maneuverability and safety. - February 07, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
TNA Unveils 2017 Product Line to be Assembled in the United States
TowFLEXX, the world’s most advanced remote operated airplane tug product line, with unique aircraft nose gear soft coupling that can make an extraordinary difference for the general aviation and airline industry, will become a US assembled system. - January 31, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
Blue Wolf Wins Commercialized Innovation of the Year Award
Blue Wolf (www.bluewolfinc.com), a leading provider of durable NVIS, NVG, and standard lighting products for commercial, industrial, and government/military customers, announced today that they have been awarded first place for Commercialized Innovation of the year award in the 11th annual Idaho Innovation Awards. - November 01, 2016 - Blue Wolf
Finally, an Aircraft Tug Technology That Generates Revenue for the Aviation Industry
World’s first remote operated airplane tug product line with unique aircraft nose gear soft coupling combined with 360 degree rotating feature, generating up to 40% additional hangar space and boosting operator’s revenue. - May 12, 2016 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
TNA Aviation Technologies Announces Buy-Back Guarantee for Aircraft Tow Tugs
Award-winning Aircraft Tow Equipment now comes with No-Risk Guarantee. - February 08, 2016 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
Military & Commercial LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches New Thin NVIS Step Light
Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS Step Light. - December 16, 2015 - Blue Wolf
Most Advanced Electrically Operated Aircraft Tug with Ergonomic Cabin, Joy-Stick Control and 100% Hands-Off Nose Gear Soft Coupling Now Available in the US
TNA - Aviation Technologies unveils World’s first Electric Towbarless Aircraft Tug Vehicle with Cabin and failsafe automated Loading and Unloading Technology, unmatched in its Simplicity and Safety. Models range from 35,000 up to 220,000 lbs. MTOW, setting a new Strandard in the Airport Ground Handling Industry. - November 19, 2015 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
Semi-Autonomous Robotic Aircraft Tug Generates Up to 40% More Hangar Space
World’s only aviation tow vehicle that can turn an aircraft 360 Degrees on the spot without turning the airplanes nose gear is utilizing unused hard to reach areas that are not accessible with conventional Aircraft Tow Tugs. A new generation of towbarless ground handling equipment. - November 17, 2015 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
Leading Pro LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches NVIS White Gooseneck Map Light
Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS White Gooseneck Map Light. - April 15, 2015 - Blue Wolf
Leading Pro LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches NVIS White 4 Inch PWM Pod Light
Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS White 4 Inch PWM Pod Light. - April 01, 2015 - Blue Wolf
csimsoft’s Trelis Provides Meshing Capability for SimulationForDesign Website
csimsoft and Fidesys technology combined into cloud-based solution for designers and engineers. - January 17, 2015 - csimsoft
csimsoft Releases Mesh Generation Add-in for SpaceClaim 3D Modeler
Trelis SpaceClaim Add-in provides automatic mesh generation capability to popular 3D modeler. - January 14, 2015 - csimsoft
Trelis 15.1 Software Release Announced
csimsoft, a leading developer of advanced meshing tools for the CFD and FEA communities, announced today the release of Trelis 15.1, a version upgrade of its popular Trelis meshing software. Trelis 15.1 includes the much anticipated Trelis SDK, with an export API for creating custom exporters, and... - November 21, 2014 - csimsoft
csimsoft Releases Trelis 15.0 Mesh Generation Software for CFD and FEA
csimsoft, a leading developer of advanced meshing tools for the CFD and FEA, announced the March 12 release of Trelis 15.0, a version upgrade of its popular Trelis meshing software. The new version includes significant enhancements to the software's ability to handle geometry preparation, improved... - March 15, 2014 - csimsoft
WireMasters Expanding to the Mid-South Region
As WireMasters celebrates 25 years of service, they are expanding their operations with a third warehouse located in Grapevine, TX. As business and industry demands continue to increase throughout the Mid-South region, WireMasters seeks to shorten lead times and magnify stock availability to all... - November 28, 2013 - WireMasters
World Leader in Intercompany Netting Software Launches New Website
Coprocess launches a new website aimed at the corporate multilateral netting, intercompany reconciliation and centralized vendor payment (payment factory) market - July 28, 2013 - Coprocess
World Leader in Intercompany Netting Software Experiences Best Ever Quarterly Sales
Sales to new clients for the last quarter were the best ever experienced by Coprocess. Andrew Goldie, the company’s Managing Director is quoted and gives sales growth figures, the reasons for the increase and some product details to explain the cost saving impact for corporate clients. Client testimonials and case studies can be found on the new Coprocess website at www.coprocess.com. - June 17, 2013 - Coprocess
World Leader in Intercompany Netting Software Gives Free Workshop in Stockholm
In this workshop you will hear how other companies use intercompany netting to save money, reduce risk and increase efficiency if intercompany settlement by using a netting system. - April 19, 2013 - Coprocess
WireMasters Expands with a West Coast Regional Location
WireMasters is excited as they announce the opening of their second location in Mesa, AZ. The expansion will allow WireMasters to be able to improve services provided to the West Coast Region. - November 16, 2012 - WireMasters
WireMasters, Inc. Receives Gulfstream Supplier of the Year Award
WireMasters has been awarded the Gulfstream Supplier of the Year for 2011. The Supplier of the Year award is given for outstanding support to Gulfstream’s growing operations. - November 06, 2012 - WireMasters
Atlas Composites Appoints Two New Composites Engineering Apprentices
Derbyshire-based composites manufacturer Atlas Composites has once again demonstrated its commitment to investing in people with the appointment of two new apprentices, taking the total number employed by the UK composites manufacturer since its inception in 1997 to 17. - October 04, 2012 - Atlas Composites
Osimco Releases New Hardware Catalogue
Osimco sets new standards in hardware production by composing one of the first comprehensive product catalogues for cockpit simulation equipment to be distributed worldwide. - September 28, 2012 - Osimco
Flagship Institute for Advanced Manufacturing Unveiled
Atlas Composites were one of a select few SME's to see first hand Nottingham University unveil their world class Institute for Advanced Engineering at an East Midlands opening ceremony last week. - September 27, 2012 - Atlas Composites
Aerospace Composites Firm Nominated for Rolls-Royce Plc Excellence in Innovation Award
An East midlands based aerospace composites firm is hoping for success after being nominated in two categories for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Chamber of Commerce Best Business Awards 2012. - September 16, 2012 - Atlas Composites
Herber Aircraft Appoints New Director, Government Solutions
Herber Aircraft Service, Inc. has announced that it has appointed Brian McDermott to fill the new position of Director, Government Solutions. In this role, Mr. McDermott will be responsible for boosting company efforts and leading all elements of Herber’s manufacturing, repair center, and... - June 16, 2012 - Herber Aircraft Service, Inc.