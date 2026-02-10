Recent Headlines
FashionSonder Jewellery to Present the 2026 "Dragon-Horse Spirit" Lunar New Year Series
FashionSonder will launch its 2026 Chinese Lunar New Year special collection at 00:00 on February 16, 2026 (Lunar New Year's Eve). - February 10, 2026 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry to Launch 2025 Christmas Collection "Winter Hymn," Reimagining Festive Art Through Eastern Aesthetics
FashionSonder will launch its 2025 Christmas collection, "Winter Hymn," on December 25, 2025. - December 24, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewellery to Launch "Bright Eyes" Collection on World Sight Day, Advocating for Global Vision Health Through Jewelry Art
Jewellery brand FashionSonder Jewellery announced today that it will officially release the "Bright Eyes" high jewellery collection on October 9, 2025, World Sight Day, under the theme "Protect Your Vision, Protect the Windows to the Soul." Centered around eye-inspired designs,... - October 11, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry to Launch "Peach & Plum" Teacher's Day Collection: Honoring Educators with Eastern Aesthetics
FashionSonder Jewelry will launch a "Peach & Plum" jewelry collection on September 10, 2025, China's Teacher's Day. - September 11, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Accelerates Digital Transformation: AI Models to Dominate 80% of Product Displays
FashionSonder Jewelry company will increase its use of AI models in jewelry displays from the current 30% to 80% by November 1, 2025. - August 19, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry 7th Anniversary Exhibition Opens at Starlight Art Museum
August 1–31, free admission to the public: ten best-selling masterpieces and never-before-seen rarities displayed together for the first time. - July 28, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Celebrates 7th Anniversary with the Launch of the "Heart of Peace" Collection
FashionSonder Jewelry is set to unveil the “Heart of Peace” jewelry collection on July 28, 2025 to celebrates its 7th anniversary. - July 18, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Brings the Night Sky Within Reach
FashionSonder Jewelry will launch the “Stellar Wish Edition” on August 1, 2025. - July 16, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
GemFind Digital Solutions Partners with EDI Options to Revolutionize Connectivity Between Jewelry Retailers and Vendors
GemFind Digital Solutions, a leading digital marketing and technology provider for the jewelry industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with EDI Options, an industry pioneer in electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions. This collaboration is set to redefine the way jewelry retailers and vendors connect, communicate, and conduct business in the digital age. - May 23, 2025 - GemFind
FashionSonder's 6th Anniversary Limited Edition Jewelry Released
To commemorate the company's sixth anniversary, FashionSonder has launched a series of limited edition jewelry to reward customers and demonstrate the company's commitment to exquisite craftsmanship. - April 30, 2024 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
New Online Home Decor Store Launches; Offering Unique and Stylish Home Decorations
Glam Style Home Decor, a new online store, offers unique and stylish home decorations at affordable prices. The store features a curated collection of decor items and accessories from around the world, handpicked to provide customers with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The store has a... - February 08, 2023 - Glam Style Home Decor
GemFind's Newest Tool: "In Store Personal Shopper-Video Call"
GemFind Digital Solutions, the #1 technology and digital marketing agency in the jewelry industry, released their newest innovation, In Store Personal Shopper - Video Call. GemFind’s new Video Call, in exclusive partnership with Oktium technology, allows jewelers to provide an in store shopping experience via video chat with their customers. - October 18, 2022 - GemFind
Kristen Baird® Jewelry Voted "Best Jewelry Store in Savannah" for 2020 Best of the Best Awards
This marks the third year in a row that the local jeweler has won this award. - October 01, 2020 - Kristen Baird® Jewelry
Kristen Baird® Jewelry Selected by Globalgiving as Red Backpack Fund Recipient
Local jewelry designer receives $5,000 Grant from The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation. - May 28, 2020 - Kristen Baird® Jewelry
Eklektic Jewelry Studio Opens Second Location in Houston
Houston jeweler - family-owned, customer-oriented jewelry studio now operating in River Oaks Center. - February 01, 2020 - Eklektic Jewelry Studio
"Beaded Textile Bracelets" Book Presents a Brand New Way to Make Macrame Jewelry
A new book by Interlace Designs presents 10 projects that use innovative “textile” methods for making macramé jewelry. These methods have never been seen before and with this book makers will have something brand new to experience and learn. - October 03, 2018 - Interlace Designs
4 Reasons Your Store Needs an eCommerce Website
New and returning customers are critical for growing your business. But sometimes, getting new customers and connecting with current ones is easier said than done. Developing an eCommerce website easily allows you to bring your sales online, breaking down any barriers of a physical location and... - March 18, 2018 - GemFind
EcoStar Diamond Adds Thousands of Diamonds to Their Lab-Grown Collection
EcoStarDiamond.com, one of the fastest growing companies selling man made diamonds online, introduces The Elite Collection of Pure Carbon, Colorless, Lab-Created Diamonds to their extensive collection of Lab-grown diamonds, and diamond infused simulants. All diamonds in the Elite Collection are... - January 16, 2018 - EcoStar Diamond
GemFind Partners with The Edge to Improve Customer Experience
GemFind announced that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with leading industry point-of-sale provider The Edge. This move seeks to improve the overall customer experience of both online and in-the-store consumers. - November 01, 2017 - GemFind
Nano Jewelry Shows Off Groundbreaking Inscription Technique with a Unique Necklace
Nano Jewelry video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmEzauoRqfo - August 17, 2017 - Nano Jewelry
GemFind's Blog: How to Reach National and Local Customers
Your online jewelry business can attract both national and local customers using various affordable marketing techniques such as local SEO and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Building valuable unique content is also one of the foundations to a successful website that draws organic traffic. Here are ways you can put these techniques together to form an effective marketing strategy for your jewelry website. - July 08, 2017 - GemFind
GemFind Rolls Out New Reporting Feature for JewelCloud App
GemFind, a leading web technologies and digital marketing firm specializing in the jewelry industry, is announcing the launch of a new reporting module for their popular JewelCloud App. The new feature will be formally unveiled by GemFind at the JCK Luxury Show in Las Vegas commencing on June 2nd. - June 02, 2017 - GemFind
Jewelry by Drekia Website Launch
Jewelry by Drekia, a business specializing in artisan handcrafted jewelry, is launching its new and improved website. Customers who want to embrace the artistry, individuality, and personal blends that jewelry making should be, have to look no further. - May 15, 2017 - Drekia Tate
First Fairtrade Gold Bridal Jewelry Offered to the North American Market by an American Jeweler, Reflective Jewelry of Sante Fe
The pioneering fair trade British jeweler offers luxury brand through the first US Fairtrade Gold jeweler, Reflective Jewelry of Santa Fe. - March 01, 2017 - Reflective Jewelry, Santa Fe
Bridal Jewelry Designer Jeff Cooper Designs Joins GemFind’s JewelCloud®
Retailers around the world can now access the award-winning designs in social product network JewelCloud® and use assets on their websites as well as Facebook pages. - August 24, 2016 - GemFind
DIANA Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud
Retailers can now easily access DIANA’s products in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - June 10, 2016 - GemFind
James Breski Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud
Authorized retailers can now easily access James Breski's product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites. - June 08, 2016 - GemFind
Goldman Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud
Retailers can now easily access Goldman’s products in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud tool. - June 01, 2016 - GemFind
Jewelry Instantly at Customers’ Fingertips with GemFind’s New Facebook App
GemFind is spearheading the jewelry marketing industry with the first Facebook app to reveal a live product gallery. - May 25, 2016 - GemFind
Whitehouse Brothers Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud
Authorized retailers can now easily access Whitehouse Brothers's product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites. - May 19, 2016 - GemFind
Jewelry of Stuart Engagement & Bridal Valentines Day Event
Jewelry of Stuart announces a special in-store event for all of their clientele Feb. 4 – 15 - February 03, 2016 - Jewelry of Stuart
AGS Selects GemFind to Help Members with Online Marketing
The American Gem Society (AGS) has announced a new strategic partnership with GemFind. As part of this agreement, AGS members now receive special pricing on GemFind’s web technology services, such as websites, social media marketing, web apps, and more. - January 29, 2016 - GemFind
ArtCarved Bridal Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud®
Authorized retailers can now easily access ArtCarved’s product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites as well as Facebook. - October 15, 2015 - GemFind
Le Vian Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud®
Authorized retailers can now easily access Le Vian’s product feed and digital assets in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - June 22, 2015 - GemFind
Designer Vanna K Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud®
Vanna K makes products and digital assets accessible and available for distribution to Authorised retailers through GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® platfporm. - May 21, 2015 - GemFind
H.J. Namdar Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud®
Local retailers can now easily access H.J. Namdar’s product feed in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - May 14, 2015 - GemFind
Tycoon Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud®
Local retailers can now easily access Tycoon’s product feed and digital assets in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool and feed to their website. - May 12, 2015 - GemFind
GemFind Launches Retail Locator Facebook App Pushing Online Traffic in Store
Local retailers are seamlessly featured alongside jewelry vendor collections with GemFind’s latest Facebook App. - May 08, 2015 - GemFind
Endless Jewelry Implements GemFind's JewelCloud® Catalog Web Application Making Its Entire Collection Available to Retailers
Endless Jewelry, the fastest growing brand in the jewelry industry today, expands its presence by offering its entire collection on JewelCloud®. GemFind’s turnkey platform allows vendors to display their products into their authorized retailers’ website and Facebook pages, which then generates sales and leads for retailers. - March 04, 2015 - GemFind
American Heart Association and Exclusive Jewelry Designer Joseph Aviv; Raising Heart Beats for a Good Cause
Several of the designer's pieces to be featured at this year's American Heart Association Annual Heart Ball. - May 16, 2014 - Joseph Aviv Fine Jewelry
Irina Kovalenko Unveiled Her One of a Kind Jewellery Collection in a Debut Showcase at Plitzs New York Fashion Week
Irina Kovalenko presented her unique jewellery collection in a debut showcase at Plitzs New York City Fashion Week on Feb. 6, 2014 at the Hotel Pennsylvania in Midtown NYC. The collection dazzled the New York audience with its unique, elegant and versatile jewellery designs. Irina Designs... - February 21, 2014 - Irina Designs
GemFind Celebrates 15 Years with Responsive Web Design, Growth News
Established in 1999, GemFind’s range of services have expanded from website development to digital marketing, with all of the company’s applications and websites now featuring responsive web design. Offering the latest web-browsing technology presents tremendous growth opportunities for GemFind as it celebrates a milestone anniversary in 2014. - February 19, 2014 - GemFind
Canadian Jewellery Designer Debuts Her One of a Kind Jewellery Collection at Plitzs New York Fashion Week
Irina Kovalenko will present her Irina Designs jewellery collection in this year’s Plitzs New York City Fashion Week February 2014 hosted by Plitzs Fashion Marketing. Irina Designs collection will be presented at 04:15 PM Thursday February 6th at the Hotel Pennsylvania in Midtown NYC. For... - February 05, 2014 - Irina Designs
JamieOnTrend.com Has Launched 925 Silver Jewelry Collection
JamieOnTrend.com, an online jewelry and apparel retailer has introduced 925 silver collections on the request from customers. - March 21, 2013 - JamieOnTrend
JamieOnTrend.com Introduces a New Collection of Enchanting Crystal Tiaras
JamieOnTrend.com is a well-known online shopping merchant has recently included new collection of sparkling crystal and alloy tiaras for special occasions and events. - March 15, 2013 - JamieOnTrend
Coin and Bullion Dealer in Atlanta Implements Better Seller-Friendly Rates & Procedures
A coin and bullion dealer in Atlanta, known for publishing their buying rates online, further improves their pay rates and procedures to the benefit sellers of precious metal bullion and old & rare coins. - January 13, 2013 - Atlanta Gold & Coin Buyers
GemFind Opens New Orlando Office & Offers New Online Marketing Services
GemFind, the leading technology provider for the jewelry industry with headquarters in Newport Beach, CA, announces the opening of a new office in Orlando, Florida with 9 employees focused on consolidating delivery of its website development and its new online marketing services. - September 29, 2012 - GemFind
Jewelry Designer Mary Hilton Announces Launch of New Website Featuring "Ancient-Meets-Modern" Designs
Worldly. Colorful. Clever. These jewelry designs, featuring materials from Bali as well as unusual vintage accents, will bring a conversation-starter to your jewelry box. - January 08, 2012 - Mary Hilton Creative, LLC
GemFind’s New Diamond Link iPhone and Android App Lets Jewelry Professionals Showcase Thousands of Diamonds on a Mobile Platform
GemFind, the leading technology provider for the jewelry industry, has launched a new user-friendly iPhone and Android application. The new app lets jewelry professionals showcase more than 70,000 loose diamonds from the GemFind network without having to purchase the diamonds beforehand. - November 07, 2011 - GemFind
ELLE Jewelry, a Brand Extension of the Largest Fashion Publication in the World, Selects GemFind as Its Web Technology Solution Provider
The ELLE Jewelry Collection has partnered with GemFind to provide jewelry retailers with mini Elle websites hosted within the jeweler’s own website. - November 04, 2011 - GemFind