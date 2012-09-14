PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

"Beaded Textile Bracelets" Book Presents a Brand New Way to Make Macrame Jewelry A new book by Interlace Designs presents 10 projects that use innovative “textile” methods for making macramé jewelry. These methods have never been seen before and with this book makers will have something brand new to experience and learn. - October 03, 2018 - Interlace Designs

4 Reasons Your Store Needs an eCommerce Website New and returning customers are critical for growing your business. But sometimes, getting new customers and connecting with current ones is easier said than done. Developing an eCommerce website easily allows you to bring your sales online, breaking down any barriers of a physical location and increasing... - March 18, 2018 - GemFind

EcoStar Diamond Adds Thousands of Diamonds to Their Lab-Grown Collection EcoStarDiamond.com, one of the fastest growing companies selling man made diamonds online, introduces The Elite Collection of Pure Carbon, Colorless, Lab-Created Diamonds to their extensive collection of Lab-grown diamonds, and diamond infused simulants. All diamonds in the Elite Collection are DEF... - January 16, 2018 - EcoStar Diamond

GemFind Partners with The Edge to Improve Customer Experience GemFind announced that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with leading industry point-of-sale provider The Edge. This move seeks to improve the overall customer experience of both online and in-the-store consumers. - November 01, 2017 - GemFind

GemFind's Blog: How to Reach National and Local Customers Your online jewelry business can attract both national and local customers using various affordable marketing techniques such as local SEO and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Building valuable unique content is also one of the foundations to a successful website that draws organic traffic. Here are ways you can put these techniques together to form an effective marketing strategy for your jewelry website. - July 08, 2017 - GemFind

GemFind Rolls Out New Reporting Feature for JewelCloud App GemFind, a leading web technologies and digital marketing firm specializing in the jewelry industry, is announcing the launch of a new reporting module for their popular JewelCloud App. The new feature will be formally unveiled by GemFind at the JCK Luxury Show in Las Vegas commencing on June 2nd. Attendees... - June 02, 2017 - GemFind

Jewelry by Drekia Website Launch Jewelry by Drekia, a business specializing in artisan handcrafted jewelry, is launching its new and improved website. Customers who want to embrace the artistry, individuality, and personal blends that jewelry making should be, have to look no further. - May 15, 2017 - Drekia Tate

First Fairtrade Gold Bridal Jewelry Offered to the North American Market by an American Jeweler, Reflective Jewelry of Sante Fe The pioneering fair trade British jeweler offers luxury brand through the first US Fairtrade Gold jeweler, Reflective Jewelry of Santa Fe. - March 01, 2017 - Reflective Jewelry, Santa Fe

Bridal Jewelry Designer Jeff Cooper Designs Joins GemFind’s JewelCloud® Retailers around the world can now access the award-winning designs in social product network JewelCloud® and use assets on their websites as well as Facebook pages. - August 24, 2016 - GemFind

DIANA Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud Retailers can now easily access DIANA’s products in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - June 10, 2016 - GemFind

James Breski Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud Authorized retailers can now easily access James Breski's product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites. - June 08, 2016 - GemFind

Goldman Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud Retailers can now easily access Goldman’s products in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud tool. - June 01, 2016 - GemFind

Jewelry Instantly at Customers’ Fingertips with GemFind’s New Facebook App GemFind is spearheading the jewelry marketing industry with the first Facebook app to reveal a live product gallery. - May 25, 2016 - GemFind

Whitehouse Brothers Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud Authorized retailers can now easily access Whitehouse Brothers's product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites. - May 19, 2016 - GemFind

Jewelry of Stuart Engagement & Bridal Valentines Day Event Jewelry of Stuart announces a special in-store event for all of their clientele Feb. 4 – 15 - February 03, 2016 - Jewelry of Stuart

AGS Selects GemFind to Help Members with Online Marketing The American Gem Society (AGS) has announced a new strategic partnership with GemFind. As part of this agreement, AGS members now receive special pricing on GemFind’s web technology services, such as websites, social media marketing, web apps, and more. - January 29, 2016 - GemFind

ArtCarved Bridal Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Authorized retailers can now easily access ArtCarved’s product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites as well as Facebook. - October 15, 2015 - GemFind

Le Vian Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Authorized retailers can now easily access Le Vian’s product feed and digital assets in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - June 22, 2015 - GemFind

Designer Vanna K Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Vanna K makes products and digital assets accessible and available for distribution to Authorised retailers through GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® platfporm. - May 21, 2015 - GemFind

H.J. Namdar Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Local retailers can now easily access H.J. Namdar’s product feed in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - May 14, 2015 - GemFind

Tycoon Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Local retailers can now easily access Tycoon’s product feed and digital assets in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool and feed to their website. - May 12, 2015 - GemFind

GemFind Launches Retail Locator Facebook App Pushing Online Traffic in Store Local retailers are seamlessly featured alongside jewelry vendor collections with GemFind’s latest Facebook App. - May 08, 2015 - GemFind

Endless Jewelry Implements GemFind's JewelCloud® Catalog Web Application Making Its Entire Collection Available to Retailers Endless Jewelry, the fastest growing brand in the jewelry industry today, expands its presence by offering its entire collection on JewelCloud®. GemFind’s turnkey platform allows vendors to display their products into their authorized retailers’ website and Facebook pages, which then generates sales and leads for retailers. - March 04, 2015 - GemFind

American Heart Association and Exclusive Jewelry Designer Joseph Aviv; Raising Heart Beats for a Good Cause Several of the designer's pieces to be featured at this year's American Heart Association Annual Heart Ball. - May 16, 2014 - Joseph Aviv Fine Jewelry

Irina Kovalenko Unveiled Her One of a Kind Jewellery Collection in a Debut Showcase at Plitzs New York Fashion Week Irina Kovalenko presented her unique jewellery collection in a debut showcase at Plitzs New York City Fashion Week on Feb. 6, 2014 at the Hotel Pennsylvania in Midtown NYC. The collection dazzled the New York audience with its unique, elegant and versatile jewellery designs. Irina Designs jewellery... - February 21, 2014 - Irina Designs

GemFind Celebrates 15 Years with Responsive Web Design, Growth News Established in 1999, GemFind’s range of services have expanded from website development to digital marketing, with all of the company’s applications and websites now featuring responsive web design. Offering the latest web-browsing technology presents tremendous growth opportunities for GemFind as it celebrates a milestone anniversary in 2014. - February 19, 2014 - GemFind

Canadian Jewellery Designer Debuts Her One of a Kind Jewellery Collection at Plitzs New York Fashion Week Irina Kovalenko will present her Irina Designs jewellery collection in this year’s Plitzs New York City Fashion Week February 2014 hosted by Plitzs Fashion Marketing. Irina Designs collection will be presented at 04:15 PM Thursday February 6th at the Hotel Pennsylvania in Midtown NYC. For show... - February 05, 2014 - Irina Designs

JamieOnTrend.com Has Launched 925 Silver Jewelry Collection JamieOnTrend.com, an online jewelry and apparel retailer has introduced 925 silver collections on the request from customers. - March 21, 2013 - JamieOnTrend

JamieOnTrend.com Introduces a New Collection of Enchanting Crystal Tiaras JamieOnTrend.com is a well-known online shopping merchant has recently included new collection of sparkling crystal and alloy tiaras for special occasions and events. - March 15, 2013 - JamieOnTrend

Coin and Bullion Dealer in Atlanta Implements Better Seller-Friendly Rates & Procedures A coin and bullion dealer in Atlanta, known for publishing their buying rates online, further improves their pay rates and procedures to the benefit sellers of precious metal bullion and old & rare coins. - January 13, 2013 - Atlanta Gold & Coin Buyers

GemFind Opens New Orlando Office & Offers New Online Marketing Services GemFind, the leading technology provider for the jewelry industry with headquarters in Newport Beach, CA, announces the opening of a new office in Orlando, Florida with 9 employees focused on consolidating delivery of its website development and its new online marketing services. - September 29, 2012 - GemFind

Jewelry Designer Mary Hilton Announces Launch of New Website Featuring "Ancient-Meets-Modern" Designs Worldly. Colorful. Clever. These jewelry designs, featuring materials from Bali as well as unusual vintage accents, will bring a conversation-starter to your jewelry box. - January 08, 2012 - Mary Hilton Creative, LLC

GemFind’s New Diamond Link iPhone and Android App Lets Jewelry Professionals Showcase Thousands of Diamonds on a Mobile Platform GemFind, the leading technology provider for the jewelry industry, has launched a new user-friendly iPhone and Android application. The new app lets jewelry professionals showcase more than 70,000 loose diamonds from the GemFind network without having to purchase the diamonds beforehand. - November 07, 2011 - GemFind

ELLE Jewelry, a Brand Extension of the Largest Fashion Publication in the World, Selects GemFind as Its Web Technology Solution Provider The ELLE Jewelry Collection has partnered with GemFind to provide jewelry retailers with mini Elle websites hosted within the jeweler’s own website. - November 04, 2011 - GemFind

Jewelry Designer Pamela Huizenga Supports Humane Society at Daoud’s Jewelry Trunk Show South Florida jewelry designer, Pamela Huizenga, will be co-hosting a fundraising event at Daoud’s jewelers December 1st, 2011. The Humane Society of Broward County will benefit from this holiday trunk show showcasing Huizenga’s One-of-a-Kind jewelry creations in 22k gold, 18k gold and Sterling Silver. - November 01, 2011 - Pamela Huizenga Jewelry

Jewelry Designer Pamela Huizenga Opens E-Boutique for One-of-a-Kind Jewelry South Florida Jewelry Designer, Pamela Huizenga, announces the opening of her E-Boutique showcasing her One-of-a-Kind jewelry designs. - October 11, 2011 - Pamela Huizenga Jewelry

INOX Jewelry Presents Summer 2011 Catalog Featuring Fresh Stainless Steel Collections Stainless Steel Jewelry Brand - INOX has released its newest catalog which includes the brand new women's and men's designs as well as the new selections of titanium bracelets and rings. - August 19, 2011 - Salesone LLC

INOX Jewelry Assists Retailers by Stepping Up Innovation with the Online Merchandiser Stainless Steel Brand-INOX Jewelry is innovating the way wholesale customers shop by introducing a one of a kind online merchandiser. - August 19, 2011 - Salesone LLC

Salesone Intl. Launches Bodyvibe.com’s Merchandiser One of the kind body jewelry merchandiser is now available on bodyvibe.com, only from Sales One. - June 29, 2011 - Salesone LLC

Salesone Int. Inks License Agreement with MARVEL Salesone signs an agreement for the licensed Marvel characters and will now be offering body jewelry inspired by them. - May 28, 2011 - Salesone LLC

Body Vibe Launches 2011 Catalog Featuring Playboy Jewelry Line Salesone is releasing a brand new catalog for the Body Vibe line. This catalog contains the most customer suggested items, as well as multiple in house designs from Body Vibe. The retailers can now see and purchase the Playboy line from Body Vibe and the new catalogs contains many colorful examples of this line. - February 10, 2011 - Salesone LLC

INOX Jewelry 2011 Winter Catalog Now Available INOX Jewelry is coming out with a brand new Winter 2011 Catalog. The items and collections that went into this catalog are never before seen pieces with a special attention payed to the 2011 fashion trends. - January 29, 2011 - Salesone LLC

Christine Cheatham, Artisan and Designer, Launches Online Jewelry Company Local Artisan, former boutique owner and Interior Designer, Christine Cheatham has launched her own online artisan jewelry store, www.christinecdesigns.com. The Scottsdale resident has created a collection of distinctive and meticulously handcrafted jewelry of the highest caliber; Christine has created... - December 22, 2010 - Christine Cheatham Designs

Legendary Jewelry Company, Gennarro Boriello, Partners with Chicago-Based Designer Jason Burdeen to Showcase Line of Handcrafted Cameo Pieces Gennaro Borriello Jewelers, Italian carvers noted for their indomitable hands of skill, has joined forces with master jewelry designer Jason Burdeen to present their new collection titled, Preziosa or “Precious,” a line of handcrafted rings, necklaces, and earrings inspired by the cameo,... - October 22, 2010 - Gennaro Borriello Jewelers

New Designer Jewellery by Abakus and Assad Mounser at Kabiri London Kabiri is the first store in Europe to pick up jewellery pieces by Abakus and Assad Mounser. This one will be available just at Kabiri’s concession in Selfridges, London. - April 01, 2010 - Kabiri Jewellery

Kabiri Presents Designer Jewellery Window Display for London Fashion Week 2010 During London Fashion Week, Kabiri collaborated with young jewellery design talent to produce vibrant window displays in their two central London stores. - March 09, 2010 - Kabiri Jewellery

Kabiri London Introduces Leather Jewellery Designer Ali Forbes Nathalie Kabiri’s latest discovery this season is Ali Forbes. Inspired by Southern America and a childhood love of meccano, Ali Forbes’ collection of brooches adds to Kabiri’s strong design charm. - February 18, 2010 - Kabiri Jewellery

New Online Tool – GemFind’s Ring Builder - Helps Jewelry Retailers, Diamond Dealers and Ring Manufacturers, Increase Sales GemFind has launched a new online tool for jewelry retailers, diamond dealers and ring manufacturers called Ring Builder™ that can be fully customized and seamlessly integrated into any retailers’ website. It allows jewelers or ring manufacturers to upload engagement ring mountings and ring settings online, while customers can choose from loose diamonds in a virtual inventory to design their own engagement rings. - February 06, 2010 - GemFind