Vision Direct Offers Discounts for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Vision Direct is offering huge discounts on designer eyewear this Black Friday. The offer allows people to save up to 70% on selected frames and get 12% off site-wide on all eyewear products. The offer continues all weekend into Cyber Monday with additional offers the following week, such as 50% off... - November 29, 2019 - Vision Direct

Vision Direct Australia Joins the Click Frenzy Mayhem 2019 Vision Direct, one of Australia's leading eyewear retailers, will kick off their Click Frenzy Sale, starting Tuesday at 7 pm (AEST). The 29-hour sale will conclude at midnight (AEST) on Wednesday, November 13. Click Frenzy is recognised as Australia’s first and largest national online shopping... - November 13, 2019 - Vision Direct

SmartBuyGlasses - A Guide to the Best Halloween Costume Ideas for All Frame Shapes Halloween is the perfect time for everyone to be creative with their outfits. Take a look at the following guide to choose a costume that incorporates all kinds of frames. - October 24, 2019 - Vision Direct

Bison Life’s Everyday Series for Ages 8+ is Available in Walmart Across 2,090 Stores Bison Life is presenting their new groundbreaking tactical safety glasses for kids, a remarkably comfortable and protective design constructed to properly safeguard children and improve compliance through its updated features, ergonomic fit and stylish design. Available in Walmart across 2,090 stores. - September 04, 2019 - Bison Production Company

Bison Production Company Announces Its New Bison Life Safety Awareness Blog Bison Production Company and its brands Safe Handler, Kleen Handler, Kleen Chef, Zayaan Health, Bison Life and Popular Life's main vision is to provide safety products across industries and every household. - July 17, 2019 - Bison Production Company

5 Steps to Lower Your Risk of Eye Disease Highlighting how eye diseases, eye conditions and vision loss can be preventable with regular eye care. - May 23, 2019 - Chalant Sunglasses LLC

Chalant Eyewear Announces Its Grand Opening on West 86th Street Fashionable, yet affordable, prescription and non-prescription eyewear for men and women. - March 27, 2019 - Chalant Sunglasses LLC

Chalant Eyewear Announces the Grand Opening of Their New Eyewear Store & Lounge High Quality Men & Women Prescription and Non-prescription Eyeglasses, Sunglasses, and Reading Glasses. - January 22, 2019 - Chalant Sunglasses LLC

OptiVisum LLC Releases Plant Based OptiVisum Drops for Restoring Visual Acuity OptiVisum LLC, a privately owned company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, USA, announced the release of OptiVisum drops for relieving the pain and irritation associated with dry eyes, restoring visual acuity, and improving retina condition. To the present moment, the product is available in... - January 16, 2019 - OptiVisum LLC

Nubbz Sunglasses, the World's First Sunglasses That Don't Need Your Ears to Sit on Nubbz Eyewear, launches its Kickstarter campaign to launch the world's first sunglasses that are temple fit. The sunglasses are now available for pre-order on Kickstarter website. - November 09, 2018 - Nubbz Eyewear LLC

Big City Optical to Open 2 New Stores in Chicago Lakeview Neighborhood Fast growing Chicago optical chain started in the Pilsen neighborhood and is now investing big in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. - May 25, 2018 - Big City Optical

Andre King (Former Cast Member of "Growing Up Hip Hop"), Selected as the Male Celebrity Face of David Ford’s High End Luxury Eyewear With so many “Celebrities” unapologetically wearing eyewear, its never been more fashionable to be four-eyed (prescription or not). David Ford (founder of the David Ford Collections) has carefully chosen another celebrity partner to help spread the word for his most recent collection. “It... - November 19, 2017 - David Ford Collection

Yandy Smith, the Celebrity Face of David Ford’s High End Luxury Eyewear Celebrating the success of their ground-breaking (extremely unique) lifestyle eyewear, the David Ford Collection is honored to present “Brand Ambassador,” Yandy Smith (producer, entrepreneur, actress, and reality television star). Smith has teamed up with CEO/Designer/Celebrity Eyewear Stylist... - November 13, 2017 - David Ford Collection

Introducing the David Ford Collection - High End Luxury Eye Wear Arguably one of the most iconic high end luxury eye wear fashion houses to come along, the David Ford Collection (named after its owner) is celebrating the success of their innovative (extremely unique) lifestyle eye wear. Often considered thematic and tongue-in-cheek, the David Ford brand transcends... - November 10, 2017 - David Ford Collection

Proof Eyewear Opens Sweepstakes for One-in-a-Lifetime Getaway to Nepal Proof Eyewear is seeking one lucky participant to join them on their Do Good program trip to serve the communities and individuals of Nepal from Nov. 19 to 26, 2017. The contest is open from Sept. 25 to Oct. 6, 2017. In partnership with HELP International, the sweepstakes winner and a team of Proof... - September 28, 2017 - Proof Eyewear

Univet 6X3 Safety Goggles Wins Ninth Annual Award Organized by “Occupational Health & Safety” The 6x3 Next Generation Goggle won the “New Product of the Year 2017 Award,” in the category “Vision Protection.” The American Award comes after a Red Dot in 2015, the Oscar of design, in the category "Industrial and Crafts." - September 13, 2017 - Univet Optical Technologies

Christian James Announces Its New Luxury Sunglasses Line Handmade in Italy Christian James is a new brand of designer sunglasses that is announcing their new line of luxury sunglasses that are handmade in the foothills of the Alps in Italy, by skilled artisans whose methods are steeped in tradition, precision and beauty. Christian James offers its customers style, quality, affordability, lifetime guarantees, and charitable giving. - May 31, 2017 - Christian James

Help Save the Florida Everglades & Wear Genuine Python Created in Milwaukee Wisconsin, Wojo EyeWear invented "Exotic Skin Eye Glasses US Patent d709,942." They focus on using Genuine Python to trim optical frames. It is their way to make lemonade from the lemons provided by the Everglades. The annual Python hunt is currently underway in the Florida... - April 19, 2017 - Wojo EyeWear

Porsche Design® First Introduces New P’8811 Reading Tools on VisAcuity.com VisAcuity.com has introduced the Porsche Design P’8811, a reading glasses design recreated from the legendary signature style of the late Dr. Ferdinand Alexander Porsche. Dr. Porsche is famous for the Porsche 911 sports car built for the needs of the driver. Porsche eyewear is unique in its user-focused... - April 13, 2017 - VisAcuity.com

KDX Announced as an HP Indigo Pack Ready Strategic Film Supplier KDX, a leading provider of the laminating film industry, today announced it has been named as a HP Indigo Pack Ready Supplier, driving the development of the Pack Ready lamination for the digitally printed flexible packaging market. Cooperation with HP Indigo to drive growth of digital print packaging... - June 15, 2016 - KDX Group

Kowa American Corporation Announces: Nonmyd 8, a New Retinal Camera with both Color and FAF 24 Megapixel Imaging Kowa American Corporation launches their new non-mydriatic Nonmyd 8 Retinal Camera. - June 08, 2016 - Kowa American Corporation

Cosmetics That Nourish, Not Punish the Skin: Adorn Cosmetics Hydrating Luxe Mineral & Organic Cream Foundation Make up is not about masking ourselves; it’s about adorning our natural beauty as an extension of who we really are. - March 04, 2016 - Adorn Cosmetics

Adorn Cosmetics Released Their Latest Anti-Aging Night Lotion with Jojoba, Macadamia and Watermelon Seed Oils From the moment you enjoy your first whiff of their Anti-Aging Night Lotion, you will experience nature in one of its most potent forms – aromatic “essential oils.” - March 04, 2016 - Adorn Cosmetics

Adorn Cosmetics Launches Their Earth Friendly Refill Program (Eco-Refill Program) To ensure their cosmetics are produced in harmony with nature and minimizes landfill, Adorn created a popular Eco-Refill program where they encourage customers to re-use their existing cosmetic packaging. - March 04, 2016 - Adorn Cosmetics

Unimatic Modello Uno - A Vintage Inspired Limited Edition Automatic Diver Watch Unimatic's first design "Modello Uno" is a professional diver watch made in Italy in collaboration by the best suppliers available, to ensure superlative performance and durability. It comes in a limited edition of 300 pieces, singularly numbered, with a solid links stainless steel bracelet featuring a safety clasp complete with a hidden diving extension. The watch is covered by a 24 month warranty and is available directly on www.unimaticwatches.com - December 25, 2015 - unimatic watches

Lumenis Receives US FDA and Japanese MHLW Clearance for Array™ LaserLink™ Pattern Scanning Device for Multi-spot Retinal Laser Treatment The Next Generation in Retina Laser Treatment Designed to Allow Significantly Faster and Less Painful Procedures - December 04, 2015 - Lumenis Ophthalmology

New EyesCover Mask Created by EyesCover LLC Recently, the American company EyesCover LLC created two-in-one eyes cover mask. - October 11, 2015 - EyesCover LLC

Laser Locators Makes Top 10 Best Places to Work in the Tampa Bay Area Laser Locators, a world-wide leader selling ophthalmic lasers and diagnostic equipment, announced today that the Tampa Bay Business Journal ranked Laser Locators in the Top 10 for “nearly big” companies on its annual Best Place to Work list for the Tampa Bay area. This makes the second time... - May 07, 2015 - Laser Locators

Gerard Santinelli Hosts LI Leadership Meeting Gerard Santinelli, President & CEO of Santinelli International, hosted an all-day Leadership Meeting with Long Island executives of small, business-to-business companies on April 21st, 2015. Gerard Santinelli joined Santinelli International in 1981 as Marketing and Sales Director, and was promoted to Vice President/General Manager ten years later. Gerard Santinelli has been working at Santinelli International since high-school. - April 23, 2015 - Santinelli International

Laser Locators Announces U.S. Launch of the FDA Approved LightMed TruScan577 - Those with Glaucoma and Retinal Diseases Stand to Benefit Most Laser Locators, a world-wide leader selling ophthalmic lasers and diagnostic equipment, announced today that the TruScan577, manufactured by LightMed, has been given FDA approval and is now available for purchase. “As the exclusive distributor of LightMed products in the U.S., we are very proud... - April 16, 2015 - Laser Locators

ChipSiP “SiME Smart Glasses” Go on Sale with a Stand-Alone Android OS SiME Smart Glasses developer version is offering a limited-time sale before April 30. - March 18, 2015 - ChipSiP Technology

HF Eyewear Launches Line of Sustainable, Prescription Wooden Eyewear HF Eyewear announced the debut of its line of premium wooden sunglasses and eyewear frames. Consumers can order standard or prescription lenses from the company's website and can try up to 3 pairs before purchase with the company's Home Trial Program. HF Eyewear contributes 10% of its revenue to non-profit Pandas International to support giant panda habitat restoration. - November 25, 2014 - HF Eyewear

EyeTrain Announces New Version of ABO Exam Study App for Opticians OptiQuiz app is the first study app on the market for opticians. - May 01, 2014 - EyeTrain

Buying Glasses Online Tips from Ozeal: Most Popular Glasses Among Its Customers There are many best sellers when it comes to designer glasses, popular frame style, frame shapes and frame materials at Ozeal. Here comes the tips for buying glasses online. - March 29, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses

Ozeal Glasses Special Offer: Get Cheap Transition Lenses and New-in Frames Now Ozeal Glasses Special Offer: Transition Lenses +100’s New-In Frames. More than 100 pairs of new-in frames together with transition lenses may save people from the problem of choosing a right online glasses shop. - March 28, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses

Ozeal Glasses Decodes the Hottest Trends in Sunglasses for 2014 Visit the Ozeal glasses online stores to get a glimpse of all the latest and the hottest sunglasses that they can buy from this store. - March 28, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses

Ozeal Offer Flash Sale: Up to 60% Off for 20 Frames Everyday Ozeal has a flash sale running on its online store where customers have a chance to buy the best of the branded frames that they like on the landing page at a heavy discount of up to 60%. - March 27, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses

Fashionable Femie Eyewear for Women Who Need Large Sizes Unveiled at Vision Expo East‏ Femie Eyewear, a revolutionary new line of eyeglasses for women, is optometrist-created to accommodate women with large head sizes. - March 15, 2014 - Rainey Group

Celebrate Pi Day with Ozeal Glasses: Buy Cheap Eyeglasses Online and Get a Free T-Shirt Ozeal glasses is the one stop solution to buy cheap and affordable eyeglasses. The best online store for prescription glasses and all kinds of eye frames is inviting eyewear lovers to celebrate Pi Day by shopping for cheap eyewear from Ozeal glasses. Pi Day And Ozeal Glasses People looking for the best... - March 14, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses

Happy St. Patrick's Day with Ozeal Colorful Glasses St. Patrick's Day is the day when everything and everyone turns green. Ozeal Glasses offers fashionable green glasses for celebrators, along with many other stylish glasses. Even those who must wear prescription glasses can buy a pair for the occasion, if they want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style. Outfit... - March 11, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses

Buying Cheap Eyeglasses Online: A Big Sale at Ozeal Glasses in March Ozeal Glasses offers exciting promotions in March. Those looking to buy glasses online will find plenty of great deals, whether they are looking for prescription glasses or just something fashionable. Offering a wide variety of eyeglasses, Ozeal Glasses is a premium supplier of cheap eyeglasses executed... - March 10, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses

Wooden Glasses of Ozeal: a New Choice in Buying Eyeglasses Online 2014 It is still unknown what will really take the lead of fashion trends in 2014. But eco fashion is most likely to win in this race. This eco-friendly fashion house has been an eternal lover of fashion-forward designers since it debuted at New York City’s famed Fashion Week in February 2005. Of course,... - February 28, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses

Human Skull of Ozeal Glasses Won the “Most Innovative Award” at Tokyo Glasses Design Award 2014 Ozeal glasses have gained immense popularity amongst glasses wearers for their distinctive design and great prices, especially for those who prefer to buy glasses online. And the time, Ozeal demonstrates its outstanding innovation in frame design once again by winning the “Most Innovative Award”... - February 25, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses

Spring 2014 Fashion Trends: Ozeal Glasses Launched Its Women’s New-In and Men’s New-In With spring just around the corner, it’s the perfect time for style renewal and a fresh look. The fashion trends of the season are not just limited to clothing; new glasses can really complete a look. There is no better way of celebrating the fine, warmer weather than by indulging in some stylish... - February 21, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses

Spring 2014 Fashion Trends: Ozeal Glasses’ Magazine Takes the Lead Ozeal Glasses will lead 2014 fashion trends with fashion glasses and its fashion magazine. - January 28, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses

Valentine’s Day at Ozeal Sale: Fall in Love with Fashion Glasses Here Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and, Ozeal glasses have prepared to offer the most wanted fashion glasses at a great price. - January 28, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses

Ozeal Glasses' Customer Feedback: The Best Way to Know About This Online Glasses Shop Ozeal glasses-one of the best online glasses shops-recently revealed its customer feedback to show why you should buy glasses online at Ozeal. - January 28, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses

Special Offer from Ozeal Glasses Includes Black Glasses, Titanium Rimless Glasses and Handmade Wooden Glasses Special offer from Ozeal glasses including black glasses, titanium rimless glasses and handmade wooden glasses are here. - January 28, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses

Thanking Ozeal's Customers with Amazing Coupon Code Discounts Heading into the year 2014, Ozeal will bring cheaper and high quality glasses to all its customers. - January 08, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses