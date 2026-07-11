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Within Eyewear Manufacturing
Edge Optics Loveland Grand Opening Celebration on July 17 & 18
Edge Optics will be celebrating the Grand Opening of its Loveland Office with special in office discounts, giveaways, live music, food, drinks and more - all day on Friday, July 17 & Saturday, July 18 - be sure to stop by for the festivities. - July 11, 2026 - Edge Optics
Edge Optics Expands to Loveland — Bringing Elevated Eye Care and Big Community Impact
Edge Optics, a locally owned, family-operated eye care practice known for its unique blend of top-notch medical expertise, handpicked eyewear, and deep-rooted community involvement, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in Loveland. The new clinic will begin seeing patients on June 4, 2026. - June 01, 2026 - Edge Optics
Paloceras Brings Nature-Inspired Eyewear Innovation to US Market
In a move that’s set to recalibrate the visual cortex of Americans, Paloceras, the enigmatic eyewear brand known for its mind-bending designs, has officially launched in the United States. The brand’s flagship Pebble collection, which seamlessly blends organic forms inspired by nature... - September 09, 2024 - Paloceras
Low Vision Specialists of Maryland and Virginia Welcome New Doctors to Their Team
Low Vision Specialists of MD & VA announce three new specialists: Drs. Kasmani, Glenn, and Deugwillo, trained at the Shuldiner Low Vision Training Institute. They bring advanced skills in creating custom optical systems for conditions like macular degeneration. The practice offers innovative solutions for enhanced life quality, with a success rate over 90%. Patients undergo a two-hour exam for tailored low-vision glasses showcasing the commitment to personalized, effective vision care. - January 25, 2024 - Low Vision Specialists of Maryland and Virginia
Strak Eyewear by Teka Sweeps Vision Expo East with Double Win: Favorite Product Award and People's Choice Award
Teka has reason to celebrate after winning two prestigious awards for their Strak Amsterdam collection at Vision Expo East. The company was awarded the Favorite Product Award and the People's Choice Award, which are a testament to the exceptional quality and design of their eyewear products. - April 13, 2023 - Teka Eyewear
Dr. Ainhoa de Federico to Receive Honorary Doctorate; International Award Recognizes Achievements in Natural Vision and Holistic Health & Healing
Creator of the ClearSight Method of natural vision improvement, Dr. Ainhoa de Federico is one of the world’s leading holistic natural vision educators. Her dedication to research, education, teaching and social impact has had a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals in more than 200 countries, and her work has inspired many in the health and wellness community. - March 14, 2023 - Dr. Ainhoa de Federico
Gamer Advantage Announces Collaboration with Genusee
Two Michigan-based eyewear companies come together to promote and provide sustainable eyewear products with a purpose. - April 04, 2022 - Gamer Advantage
Gamer Advantage Delivers Better Sleep and Innovative Science for a Generation Working, Living, and Playing in Front of Screens
Gamer Advantage, the premier developer of blue light glasses, is expanding production and distribution with its new location in Walled Lake, Michigan. With this larger facility, CEO Bryan Reedy is preparing his team for new partnerships and bigger sales as the sleep epidemic continues to escalate... - March 31, 2022 - Gamer Advantage
SmartWork Media Earns 8 Honors at 2020 TABPI Awards
One of America's most innovative business-to-business media publishers earned a large haul at a top international publishing competition, with all three of the group's titles winning honors in the awards' most prestigious category - best single issue. - September 17, 2020 - SmartWork Media
SmartWork Media Acquires ST Media Group International
Signs of The Times, BXP, Screen Printing, Big Picture, VMSD, IRDC and BXP Live will build out SmartWork Media’s portfolio of B2B media brands. - September 16, 2020 - SmartWork Media
COVID Health & Safety Protections at D’Ambrosio Eye Care Offices
“We were starting to understand the need to not only use our stringent cleaning and disinfecting protocols along with social distancing, but we were still concerned about airborne particles and the potential risk of infection,” shared Dr. D’Ambrosio, Jr. of D'Ambrosio Eye Care. - July 27, 2020 - D'Ambrosio Eye Care
Vision Direct Offers Discounts for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019
Vision Direct is offering huge discounts on designer eyewear this Black Friday. The offer allows people to save up to 70% on selected frames and get 12% off site-wide on all eyewear products. The offer continues all weekend into Cyber Monday with additional offers the following week, such as 50%... - November 29, 2019 - Vision Direct
Vision Direct Australia Joins the Click Frenzy Mayhem 2019
Vision Direct, one of Australia's leading eyewear retailers, will kick off their Click Frenzy Sale, starting Tuesday at 7 pm (AEST). The 29-hour sale will conclude at midnight (AEST) on Wednesday, November 13. Click Frenzy is recognised as Australia’s first and largest national online... - November 13, 2019 - Vision Direct
SmartBuyGlasses - A Guide to the Best Halloween Costume Ideas for All Frame Shapes
Halloween is the perfect time for everyone to be creative with their outfits. Take a look at the following guide to choose a costume that incorporates all kinds of frames. - October 24, 2019 - Vision Direct
Bison Life’s Everyday Series for Ages 8+ is Available in Walmart Across 2,090 Stores
Bison Life is presenting their new groundbreaking tactical safety glasses for kids, a remarkably comfortable and protective design constructed to properly safeguard children and improve compliance through its updated features, ergonomic fit and stylish design. Available in Walmart across 2,090 stores. - September 04, 2019 - Bison Production Company
Bison Production Company Announces Its New Bison Life Safety Awareness Blog
Bison Production Company and its brands Safe Handler, Kleen Handler, Kleen Chef, Zayaan Health, Bison Life and Popular Life's main vision is to provide safety products across industries and every household. - July 17, 2019 - Bison Production Company
5 Steps to Lower Your Risk of Eye Disease
Highlighting how eye diseases, eye conditions and vision loss can be preventable with regular eye care. - May 23, 2019 - Chalant Sunglasses LLC
Chalant Eyewear Announces Its Grand Opening on West 86th Street
Fashionable, yet affordable, prescription and non-prescription eyewear for men and women. - March 27, 2019 - Chalant Sunglasses LLC
Chalant Eyewear Announces the Grand Opening of Their New Eyewear Store & Lounge
High Quality Men & Women Prescription and Non-prescription Eyeglasses, Sunglasses, and Reading Glasses. - January 22, 2019 - Chalant Sunglasses LLC
OptiVisum LLC Releases Plant Based OptiVisum Drops for Restoring Visual Acuity
OptiVisum LLC, a privately owned company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, USA, announced the release of OptiVisum drops for relieving the pain and irritation associated with dry eyes, restoring visual acuity, and improving retina condition. To the present moment, the product is available... - January 16, 2019 - OptiVisum LLC
Nubbz Sunglasses, the World's First Sunglasses That Don't Need Your Ears to Sit on
Nubbz Eyewear, launches its Kickstarter campaign to launch the world's first sunglasses that are temple fit. The sunglasses are now available for pre-order on Kickstarter website. - November 09, 2018 - Nubbz Eyewear LLC
Big City Optical to Open 2 New Stores in Chicago Lakeview Neighborhood
Fast growing Chicago optical chain started in the Pilsen neighborhood and is now investing big in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. - May 25, 2018 - Big City Optical
Andre King (Former Cast Member of "Growing Up Hip Hop"), Selected as the Male Celebrity Face of David Ford’s High End Luxury Eyewear
With so many “Celebrities” unapologetically wearing eyewear, its never been more fashionable to be four-eyed (prescription or not). David Ford (founder of the David Ford Collections) has carefully chosen another celebrity partner to help spread the word for his most recent collection. - November 19, 2017 - David Ford Collection
Yandy Smith, the Celebrity Face of David Ford’s High End Luxury Eyewear
Celebrating the success of their ground-breaking (extremely unique) lifestyle eyewear, the David Ford Collection is honored to present “Brand Ambassador,” Yandy Smith (producer, entrepreneur, actress, and reality television star). Smith has teamed up with CEO/Designer/Celebrity Eyewear... - November 13, 2017 - David Ford Collection
Introducing the David Ford Collection - High End Luxury Eye Wear
Arguably one of the most iconic high end luxury eye wear fashion houses to come along, the David Ford Collection (named after its owner) is celebrating the success of their innovative (extremely unique) lifestyle eye wear. Often considered thematic and tongue-in-cheek, the David Ford brand... - November 10, 2017 - David Ford Collection
Proof Eyewear Opens Sweepstakes for One-in-a-Lifetime Getaway to Nepal
Proof Eyewear is seeking one lucky participant to join them on their Do Good program trip to serve the communities and individuals of Nepal from Nov. 19 to 26, 2017. The contest is open from Sept. 25 to Oct. 6, 2017. In partnership with HELP International, the sweepstakes winner and a team of... - September 28, 2017 - Proof Eyewear
Univet 6X3 Safety Goggles Wins Ninth Annual Award Organized by “Occupational Health & Safety”
The 6x3 Next Generation Goggle won the “New Product of the Year 2017 Award,” in the category “Vision Protection.” The American Award comes after a Red Dot in 2015, the Oscar of design, in the category "Industrial and Crafts." - September 13, 2017 - Univet Optical Technologies
Christian James Announces Its New Luxury Sunglasses Line Handmade in Italy
Christian James is a new brand of designer sunglasses that is announcing their new line of luxury sunglasses that are handmade in the foothills of the Alps in Italy, by skilled artisans whose methods are steeped in tradition, precision and beauty. Christian James offers its customers style, quality, affordability, lifetime guarantees, and charitable giving. - May 31, 2017 - Christian James
Help Save the Florida Everglades & Wear Genuine Python
Created in Milwaukee Wisconsin, Wojo EyeWear invented "Exotic Skin Eye Glasses US Patent d709,942." They focus on using Genuine Python to trim optical frames. It is their way to make lemonade from the lemons provided by the Everglades. The annual Python hunt is currently underway in the... - April 19, 2017 - Wojo EyeWear
Porsche Design® First Introduces New P’8811 Reading Tools on ReadingGlasses.CO/
ReadingGlasses.CO/ has introduced the Porsche Design P’8811, a reading glasses design recreated from the legendary signature style of the late Dr. Ferdinand Alexander Porsche. Dr. Porsche is famous for the Porsche 911 sports car built for the needs of the driver. Porsche eyewear is unique in... - April 13, 2017 - ReadingGlasses.CO/
KDX Announced as an HP Indigo Pack Ready Strategic Film Supplier
KDX, a leading provider of the laminating film industry, today announced it has been named as a HP Indigo Pack Ready Supplier, driving the development of the Pack Ready lamination for the digitally printed flexible packaging market. Cooperation with HP Indigo to drive growth of digital print... - June 15, 2016 - KDX Group
Kowa American Corporation Announces: Nonmyd 8, a New Retinal Camera with both Color and FAF 24 Megapixel Imaging
Kowa American Corporation launches their new non-mydriatic Nonmyd 8 Retinal Camera. - June 08, 2016 - Kowa American Corporation
Adorn Cosmetics Launches Their Earth Friendly Refill Program (Eco-Refill Program)
To ensure their cosmetics are produced in harmony with nature and minimizes landfill, Adorn created a popular Eco-Refill program where they encourage customers to re-use their existing cosmetic packaging. - March 04, 2016 - Adorn Cosmetics
Adorn Cosmetics Released Their Latest Anti-Aging Night Lotion with Jojoba, Macadamia and Watermelon Seed Oils
From the moment you enjoy your first whiff of their Anti-Aging Night Lotion, you will experience nature in one of its most potent forms – aromatic “essential oils.” - March 04, 2016 - Adorn Cosmetics
Cosmetics That Nourish, Not Punish the Skin: Adorn Cosmetics Hydrating Luxe Mineral & Organic Cream Foundation
Make up is not about masking ourselves; it’s about adorning our natural beauty as an extension of who we really are. - March 04, 2016 - Adorn Cosmetics
Unimatic Modello Uno - A Vintage Inspired Limited Edition Automatic Diver Watch
Unimatic's first design "Modello Uno" is a professional diver watch made in Italy in collaboration by the best suppliers available, to ensure superlative performance and durability. It comes in a limited edition of 300 pieces, singularly numbered, with a solid links stainless steel bracelet featuring a safety clasp complete with a hidden diving extension. The watch is covered by a 24 month warranty and is available directly on www.unimaticwatches.com - December 25, 2015 - unimatic watches
Lumenis Receives US FDA and Japanese MHLW Clearance for Array™ LaserLink™ Pattern Scanning Device for Multi-spot Retinal Laser Treatment
The Next Generation in Retina Laser Treatment Designed to Allow Significantly Faster and Less Painful Procedures - December 04, 2015 - Lumenis Ophthalmology
New EyesCover Mask Created by EyesCover LLC
Recently, the American company EyesCover LLC created two-in-one eyes cover mask. - October 11, 2015 - EyesCover LLC
Laser Locators Makes Top 10 Best Places to Work in the Tampa Bay Area
Laser Locators, a world-wide leader selling ophthalmic lasers and diagnostic equipment, announced today that the Tampa Bay Business Journal ranked Laser Locators in the Top 10 for “nearly big” companies on its annual Best Place to Work list for the Tampa Bay area. This makes the second... - May 07, 2015 - Laser Locators
Gerard Santinelli Hosts LI Leadership Meeting
Gerard Santinelli, President & CEO of Santinelli International, hosted an all-day Leadership Meeting with Long Island executives of small, business-to-business companies on April 21st, 2015. Gerard Santinelli joined Santinelli International in 1981 as Marketing and Sales Director, and was promoted to Vice President/General Manager ten years later. Gerard Santinelli has been working at Santinelli International since high-school. - April 23, 2015 - Santinelli International
Laser Locators Announces U.S. Launch of the FDA Approved LightMed TruScan577 - Those with Glaucoma and Retinal Diseases Stand to Benefit Most
Laser Locators, a world-wide leader selling ophthalmic lasers and diagnostic equipment, announced today that the TruScan577, manufactured by LightMed, has been given FDA approval and is now available for purchase. “As the exclusive distributor of LightMed products in the U.S., we are very... - April 16, 2015 - Laser Locators
ChipSiP “SiME Smart Glasses” Go on Sale with a Stand-Alone Android OS
SiME Smart Glasses developer version is offering a limited-time sale before April 30. - March 18, 2015 - ChipSiP Technology
HF Eyewear Launches Line of Sustainable, Prescription Wooden Eyewear
HF Eyewear announced the debut of its line of premium wooden sunglasses and eyewear frames. Consumers can order standard or prescription lenses from the company's website and can try up to 3 pairs before purchase with the company's Home Trial Program. HF Eyewear contributes 10% of its revenue to non-profit Pandas International to support giant panda habitat restoration. - November 25, 2014 - HF Eyewear
EyeTrain Announces New Version of ABO Exam Study App for Opticians
OptiQuiz app is the first study app on the market for opticians. - May 01, 2014 - EyeTrain
Buying Glasses Online Tips from Ozeal: Most Popular Glasses Among Its Customers
There are many best sellers when it comes to designer glasses, popular frame style, frame shapes and frame materials at Ozeal. Here comes the tips for buying glasses online. - March 29, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses
Ozeal Glasses Special Offer: Get Cheap Transition Lenses and New-in Frames Now
Ozeal Glasses Special Offer: Transition Lenses +100’s New-In Frames. More than 100 pairs of new-in frames together with transition lenses may save people from the problem of choosing a right online glasses shop. - March 28, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses
Ozeal Glasses Decodes the Hottest Trends in Sunglasses for 2014
Visit the Ozeal glasses online stores to get a glimpse of all the latest and the hottest sunglasses that they can buy from this store. - March 28, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses
Ozeal Offer Flash Sale: Up to 60% Off for 20 Frames Everyday
Ozeal has a flash sale running on its online store where customers have a chance to buy the best of the branded frames that they like on the landing page at a heavy discount of up to 60%. - March 27, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses
Fashionable Femie Eyewear for Women Who Need Large Sizes Unveiled at Vision Expo East
Femie Eyewear, a revolutionary new line of eyeglasses for women, is optometrist-created to accommodate women with large head sizes. - March 15, 2014 - Rainey Group
Celebrate Pi Day with Ozeal Glasses: Buy Cheap Eyeglasses Online and Get a Free T-Shirt
Ozeal glasses is the one stop solution to buy cheap and affordable eyeglasses. The best online store for prescription glasses and all kinds of eye frames is inviting eyewear lovers to celebrate Pi Day by shopping for cheap eyewear from Ozeal glasses. Pi Day And Ozeal Glasses People looking for the... - March 14, 2014 - Ozeal Glasses