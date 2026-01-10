Recent Headlines
Award-Winning Kitchen Textile Company Kay Dee Designs Celebrates 75 Years in Business While Launching New 2026 Everyday & Holiday Collections
Kay Dee Designs, an award-winning wholesale supplier of kitchen textiles, is celebrating its 75th year in business with the release of its 2026 everyday & holiday catalogs, showcasing patriotic designs honoring America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, eco-conscious towels and drying mats made from recycled plastic bottles, and Flowers Everywhere, a new animal-themed portrait series by artist Mia Charro. - January 10, 2026 - Kay Dee Designs, Inc.
BuyBestKitchenware.com Launches to Provide Comprehensive Reviews and Guides for All Kitchen Users
The new site, buybestkitchenware.com, was launched to help home cooks choose the best kitchen tools. It offers expert reviews, comparisons, and buying guides. - April 07, 2025 - Buy Best Kitchenware
Swiss Diamond Cookware Enters US Corporate Incentive Market
Unlike most consumer brands distributed in the corporate marketplace for incentives, rewards, and recognition, this maker of premium cookware has entered the market with a corporate sales web site linked from its home page. - March 16, 2025 - Swiss Made Brands USA., Inc.
Kate Montgomery Debuts Her Novel “Southern Breeze & Mimosa Trees”
North Georgia transplant, Kate Montgomery’s debut fictional story “Southern Breeze & Mimosa Trees” quickly draws you into the life of Greer, raised by her Aunt Hattie in small-town coastal Georgia. Told in the first person by each of the characters, you are brought into this... - October 21, 2024 - K. Charm Design
K. Charm Design to Host First Thursday's at Old Town Flowery Branch
handcrafted ceramics to be sold at First Thursday's at Old Town Flowery Branch. - June 28, 2023 - K. Charm Design
New Online Home Decor Store Launches; Offering Unique and Stylish Home Decorations
Glam Style Home Decor, a new online store, offers unique and stylish home decorations at affordable prices. The store features a curated collection of decor items and accessories from around the world, handpicked to provide customers with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The store has a... - February 08, 2023 - Glam Style Home Decor
Garbo Flatware Announces the Launch of Its New Stainless Steel, Plastic Handle Cutlery in Guangzhou
Garbo Flatware, a global leader and highly acclaimed industrial and trading enterprise, is delighted to announce the launch of its new plastic handle kitchen cutlery in Guangzhou. - December 21, 2022 - Garbo Flatware
Local Mom Launches Virtual Marketplace Featuring Black Mompreneurs, Featured Nationally
In the midst of Covid-19, Felicia Wright, an entrepreneur, and mother, decided to launch a virtual Mompreneur Marketplace™, a platform that allows moms to share their stories about motherhood, business, and how our current situation is affecting them. Mompreneur Marketplace™ partnered... - June 30, 2021 - Mygani LLC
Ochisma's Charisma New Online Vintage and Collectibles Store Launches
Today Ochisma's Charisma announced the launch of its new online store that offers a diversity of items for shoppers like Ochisma, a thrifty shopper, an Ochismanista, who is an expert at discovering gently used pre-owned treasures for themselves, their grandchildren, nieces, other family members and... - December 04, 2020 - JDS Communications/Ochisma's Charisma
Kai Group Names Noritaka Sawamura as New Chief Operating Officer of Kai USA
The Kai Group has appointed Noritaka Sawamura as Chief Operating Officer of Kai USA. Mr. Sawamura assumed his new responsibilities as of early January, 2020. As COO, Sawamura will oversee such nationally known brands as Kershaw Knives, Zero Tolerance Knives, Shun Cutlery, and Kai Housewares products. In addition to those responsibilities, he will direct Kai’s Universal Razor Industries division in Los Angeles. - January 22, 2020 - Kai USA Ltd.
Merdo Acres Opens New Custom Wood Retail Studio in Julian, California
Merdo Acres Wood Design Studio has opened its first commercial retail store in Julian, California, featuring their one-of-a-kind handmade exotic cutting boards, charcuterie boards, grazing boards, serving platters, wood mantels and live edge furniture. - December 29, 2019 - Merdo Acres
Silipint to Donate 5% of Holiday Sales to Leave No Trace
Patented silicone drinkware company teams up to give back this holiday season donating 5% of website sales to the national not for profit, Leave No Trace Center For Outdoor Ethics. - November 19, 2018 - Silipint
Avocado Tool in Time for Cinco De Mayo
Responding to the tremendous popularity of avocados in North America and addressing slippery issues about how to easily prep this highly nutritious and tasty fruit without injury, Microplane® introduces the all-in-one Avocado Tool. Cleverly designed to cut, pit and slice avocados with ease,... - April 03, 2018 - Microplane
Blue Key World Manufactures Cable Sleeves – an Innovative Gift Idea to Achieve Clutter-Free Homes and Offices
The online brand that sells cable organizer that helps in maintaining an orderly and productive homes and offices. - March 22, 2018 - Blue Key World
EasyLock Launches Plastic Cereal Container Series
EasyLock, the trusted plastic/glass food storage containers manufacturer, announced the launch of the latest plastic cereal containers series. - December 16, 2017 - Easylock - Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd.
Fenix Pan - The Lightest Cast Iron Frying Pan in the World; 10 Inch Pan Weighs 2 lbs. and Heats Up 50% Faster Than Other Cast Iron
The Fenix Pan is the world's lightest cast iron frying pan. Weighing just over 2 lbs, the 10 inch Fenix Pan heats up 50% faster than traditional cast iron. And yet, it retains heat just as well as heavier cast iron pans weighing 3 times more. - September 02, 2017 - Fenix Pan
Danby Appliances Announces Joint Venture with BloomBoss for Next-Generation Home Grow Box
Danby Appliances, one of world’s largest consumer appliance manufacturers announced a strategic joint venture with BloomBoss®, a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency, high-performance LED grow lights and related equipment for growing cannabis indoors. By fusing BloomBoss's cannabis... - August 05, 2017 - Danby
New Show “Inspire” to Help Mompreneurs Create Balance
Announcing the official launch of a brand new television show, focusing on helping women around the world to find the balance they crave in their business and family life. “Inspire: Creating Balance In Life” launches August 1st on DSTV on Mondays at 8:30 pm EST. - July 24, 2017 - Inspire: Creating Balance In Life
Silhouette Unveils First Solid State Wine Display – And It’s Stunning
Silhouette, a specialty wine and beverage storage distributor, today unveils the Renoir – the brand’s first thermoelectric-cooling wine display made in North America. Named after the late French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the wine display’s picturesque front features a giant,... - June 30, 2017 - Danby
PandaGrip – an Innovative Universal Jar Lid Opener and Closer with a Self-Retractable Band
Biometrix Design Group is pleased to introduce PandaGrip, an innovative, universal jar lid opener (and closer) that allows people to effortlessly open and close lids of virtually any shape and size; from the tiny nail polish bottle, to the large, family-sized, jars. It is the only lid opener and closer in the market with a self-retractable band for ease of use and versatility. PandaGrip is great for everyone, especially those with arthritis. - October 21, 2016 - Biometrix Design Group
Jeannette Specialty Glass Celebrates 40 Years in Business in 2016
Founded in the heart of America’s premier glass making region in 1904, Jeannette Specialty Glass (JSG) is celebrating 40 years in business with existing ownership. JSG has been producing glass for over 100 years at the current facility and specializes in the manufacturing of crystal clear borosilicate glass, an engineered glass durable enough to withstand a variety of mechanical, chemical and thermal shocks. - May 13, 2016 - JSG Oceana
Inventor of the World’s First Doughnut Warming Mug to Announce Launch of New Company, Best Morning Ever, Inc., at the Home & Housewares Show in Chicago
The Best. Morning. Ever. Mug is a doughnut warming mug that went viral during it's successful Kickstarter campaign late last year. The new startup will make it's debut at the upcoming International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago March 5th-9th. - February 29, 2016 - Best Morning Ever
Reheatza, LLC. Turns Up the Heat on Soggy Pizza from the Microwave
New product gives microwave pizza a crispy crust. - October 20, 2015 - Reheatza, LLC
Reheatza, LLC. Launches Microwave Product That Creates a Crispy Crust for Reheated and Frozen Pizza
No more soggy crust! Start-up company seeks funding on Kickstarter to bring its Microwave Pizza Pan to market. - October 10, 2015 - Reheatza, LLC
Axis Group Announces the Launch of the Patent Pending Lady Dish Brush
Liven up your kitchen with class and style with the patent pending Lady Dish Brush - April 05, 2015 - Axis Group
One of a Kind Show & Sale Will Feature Imagine Wood for the 10th Year
One of a Kind Show & Sale is your one-stop-shop for homemade goods. The convention will be held at the Direct Energy Centre, from March 25-29, featuring hundreds of artisans from all across Canada, one of which will be Imagine Wood, there to showcase their collection of handcrafted wooden... - March 26, 2015 - Imagine Wood
Unique Handcrafted Rock Maple Utensils Are Now Just a Click Away, with Imagine Wood's New Redesign Website
Imagine Wood now has an all new website redesign to make browsing their exquisite product line, and ordering your ideal kitchen utensils, even easier. Still offering beautiful handcrafted wooden utensils made of rock maple, kitchen utensils that will enhance any kitchen, Imagine Wood is proud to... - March 21, 2015 - Imagine Wood
RP & Associates Unveils The Beertail, a Unique and Creative Way to Serve Beer Cocktails
RP & Associates today announced The Beertail, a new way to create and serve beer cocktails using any standard beer bottle. The Beertail is a beer bottle yard extension that works with any beer bottle and allows you to make a beer cocktail by adding your favorite margarita mix, slushie, spirit,... - June 19, 2014 - RP & Associates
The Pujols Kitchen Gives Away Baseball Bat Pepper Grinder Signed by Albert Pujols
The Pujols Kitchen held a Facebook promotion to give away a Baseball Bat Pepper Grinder signed by Albert Pujols and a Pujols Kitchen cookbook signed by Deidre Pujols. - September 29, 2013 - The Pujols Kitchen
The Pujols Kitchen to Attend 2014 International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago
The Cookware Company, Pujols Kitchen will make its debut this year at the popular International Home+ Housewares Show in March. - September 28, 2013 - The Pujols Kitchen
The Pujols Kitchen Gives Away Albert Pujols Signed Baseball Bat Pepper Grinder and Pujols Kitchen Cookbook in Facebook Promotion
The Pujols Kitchen will be giving away one Baseball Bat Pepper Grinder signed by Baseball Star Albert Pujols of the Anaheim Angels of Los Angeles along with The Pujols Kitchen Cookbook signed by Deidre Pujols. To enter the drawing, fans can “like” the Pujols Kitchen Facebook page and fill out an entry form. - September 05, 2013 - The Pujols Kitchen
These Cooking Disasters Are Heating Up the Competition
YOKO Design’s cooking disaster competition is halfway through and running strong, announcing five winners to-date. The amusing stories give a laugh to readers and encourage new entrants to tell their own calamities. - August 23, 2013 - YOKO Design
Deidre Pujols of The Pujols Kitchen Attends a Cooking Event and Giveaway for Young Single Mothers
The Pujols Kitchen was honored to meet with the young, single mothers group from the First Baptist Church of Arnold in St. Louis, Missouri. Deidre Pujols provided a Pujols Kitchen gift basket as well as a cooking demonstration. - August 21, 2013 - The Pujols Kitchen
Ceramics Designer Wins Enterprise Nation Competition
A ceramics designer has won Enterprise Nation’s Funding101 competition, a British small business competition offering entrepreneurs and SMEs the chance to win start-up funding. Victoria Mae Designs is a ceramic design business based in London. Interiors and lifestyle magazines Living Etc and... - August 05, 2013 - Victoria Mae Designs
LavaLunch Hot Lunch Totes - A Revolution in Lunch Totes
Elements Accessories Inc. is proud to announce the launch of LavaLunch Hot-Lunch Totes; the first soft sided, personal hot-lunch bag. Elements was started by a mother in New Jersey who knew the importance of keeping foods hot all day long. She came up with an earth-friendly heated lunch bag that is... - July 29, 2013 - Elements Accessories Inc.
The Pujols Kitchen Gives Away Large Caldero Cookware in Facebook Promotion
The Pujols Kitchen enjoyed connecting with fans through a greatly successful Facebook promotion. The satisfied winner of the Caldero cookware giveaway posts "Thank You" on her own Facebook page. Also, the company was delighted to hear from the satisfied winner of the Caldero cookware giveaway. - July 26, 2013 - The Pujols Kitchen
YOKO Design UK Launches Cooking Disaster Competition
YOKO Design launches a new competition where contestants can submit their worst cooking disaster stories for a chance to win an exclusive, new product. Official contest site: http://www.yokodesign.co.uk/disaster/. - July 20, 2013 - YOKO Design
The Pujols Kitchen Cookware Featured on ABC’s "The Chew"
ABC’s “The Chew” recently featured The Pujols Kitchen. - July 14, 2013 - The Pujols Kitchen
YOKO Design’s Newest Cookware Makes Snacking Happier
YOKO Design introduces the Happy Snack tray that makes cooking and entertaining more exciting. Made from 100% silicone platinium, the foldable product is easy to use, clean and store. Available in bright colors, the Happy Snack tray brings a bit of personality into the kitchen. - July 01, 2013 - YOKO Design
The Maestro Blocks Kitchen Collection Benefits the Purple Heart Foundation
Sales from hand-crafted cutting boards made by military mom help disabled veterans. - November 29, 2012 - Elite Revolutionary Solutions
Silicon Valley Company Produces Indestructible Drink Coaster
Silestone Coasters That Will Last a Lifetime - September 16, 2012 - Europa Organics LLC
Neoflam Australia Launches Eco-Friendly Cookware
Welcome to Neoflam Australia! The world of cookware has evolved as with most things, but the fundamentals of cooking itself and feeding one's family have not changed since the dawn of modern man. Cooking is universal, it crosses all divides and it not only nourishes us, but also allows us to... - September 13, 2011 - Neoflam Australia Pty Ltd
Pack a Waste Free Lunch for Back to School
Yellow Margosa has introduced a Kids lunch box made from stainless steel which is an eco-friendly material. This BPA free lunch box is certified lead free and helps to eliminate waste from school disposable lunches. - August 06, 2011 - Yellow Margosa LLC
Joster International Announces the Launch of Coasterica™ Coasters
All-in-one drink coaster and glass charms created. Fresh to the wine scene and cocktail market, each individualized Coasterica™ silicone coaster slips on and stays on the glass, traveling with the glass from room to room. “I was embarrassed when reminding my friends to use a coaster... - November 08, 2010 - Joster International Inc
Joster International Announces the Launch of Fleur Daily™ Cupcake Vase
Making floral foam obsolete, Fleur Daily™ cupcake styled vases change how florist and home gardeners create their works of art. Designed with placement holes these colorful cupcake vases are quick and easy to decorate every time making them ideal no mess centerpieces and posies. Cute, fun,... - November 04, 2010 - Joster International Inc
Fun Friends™ Introduces SEC Mobile Phone Covers
Fun Friends, Inc. today launched its new Southeastern Conference (SEC) college cell phone cover website. The teams to be featured are the University of Georgia (Bulldogs), Auburn University (Tigers), University of Miami (Sebastian the Ibis), Louisiana State University (Tigers), University of... - July 03, 2010 - Fun Friends, Inc.
Spice It Up - Obama Biden Salt and Pepper Shakers
Fun Shakers, LLC has announced the release of its salt and pepper shakers — President Barack Obama / Vice President Joe Biden collection. - February 12, 2010 - Fun Friends, Inc.
World's First Immersion Circulator Dedicated to Sous-Vide Cooking Launched
Today Addelice Ltd. launched the Swid®, the world's first immersion circulator dedicated to Sous-Vide cooking. - November 07, 2009 - Addelice Ltd.
Progressive Bag Affiliates of the ACC Applauds New Innovative Bag Recycling Programs
Creative Private Sector Offerings Give Retailers Instant Recycling Infrastructure; Growing Trend Highlights Revenue Opportunity in Plastic Bag Recycling - October 22, 2009 - Penn Jersey Paper
Lynns Concepts Reaches Licensing Agreement with Tuxton China
Lynns Concepts is happy to announce it has reached a licensing agreement with top foodservice supplier Tuxton China Inc. Tuxton has agreed to license its U.S. consumer dinnerware and cookware business to Lynns Concepts, Inc. for a multi-year time period. “Tuxton is a top company and strong... - July 31, 2009 - Lynns Concepts Inc.