Silipint to Donate 5% of Holiday Sales to Leave No Trace Patented silicone drinkware company teams up to give back this holiday season donating 5% of website sales to the national not for profit, Leave No Trace Center For Outdoor Ethics. - November 19, 2018 - Silipint

Avocado Tool in Time for Cinco De Mayo Responding to the tremendous popularity of avocados in North America and addressing slippery issues about how to easily prep this highly nutritious and tasty fruit without injury, Microplane® introduces the all-in-one Avocado Tool. Cleverly designed to cut, pit and slice avocados with ease, the... - April 03, 2018 - Microplane

Blue Key World Manufactures Cable Sleeves – an Innovative Gift Idea to Achieve Clutter-Free Homes and Offices The online brand that sells cable organizer that helps in maintaining an orderly and productive homes and offices. - March 22, 2018 - Blue Key World

EasyLock Launches Plastic Cereal Container Series EasyLock, the trusted plastic/glass food storage containers manufacturer, announced the launch of the latest plastic cereal containers series. - December 16, 2017 - Easylock - Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

Fenix Pan - The Lightest Cast Iron Frying Pan in the World; 10 Inch Pan Weighs 2 lbs. and Heats Up 50% Faster Than Other Cast Iron The Fenix Pan is the world's lightest cast iron frying pan. Weighing just over 2 lbs, the 10 inch Fenix Pan heats up 50% faster than traditional cast iron. And yet, it retains heat just as well as heavier cast iron pans weighing 3 times more. - September 02, 2017 - Fenix Pan

Danby Appliances Announces Joint Venture with BloomBoss for Next-Generation Home Grow Box Danby Appliances, one of world’s largest consumer appliance manufacturers announced a strategic joint venture with BloomBoss®, a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency, high-performance LED grow lights and related equipment for growing cannabis indoors. By fusing BloomBoss's cannabis and... - August 05, 2017 - Danby

New Show “Inspire” to Help Mompreneurs Create Balance Announcing the official launch of a brand new television show, focusing on helping women around the world to find the balance they crave in their business and family life. “Inspire: Creating Balance In Life” launches August 1st on DSTV on Mondays at 8:30 pm EST. - July 24, 2017 - Inspire: Creating Balance In Life

Silhouette Unveils First Solid State Wine Display – And It’s Stunning Silhouette, a specialty wine and beverage storage distributor, today unveils the Renoir – the brand’s first thermoelectric-cooling wine display made in North America. Named after the late French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the wine display’s picturesque front features a giant, seamless,... - June 30, 2017 - Danby

PandaGrip – an Innovative Universal Jar Lid Opener and Closer with a Self-Retractable Band Biometrix Design Group is pleased to introduce PandaGrip, an innovative, universal jar lid opener (and closer) that allows people to effortlessly open and close lids of virtually any shape and size; from the tiny nail polish bottle, to the large, family-sized, jars. It is the only lid opener and closer in the market with a self-retractable band for ease of use and versatility. PandaGrip is great for everyone, especially those with arthritis. - October 21, 2016 - Biometrix Design Group

Jeannette Specialty Glass Celebrates 40 Years in Business in 2016 Founded in the heart of America’s premier glass making region in 1904, Jeannette Specialty Glass (JSG) is celebrating 40 years in business with existing ownership. JSG has been producing glass for over 100 years at the current facility and specializes in the manufacturing of crystal clear borosilicate glass, an engineered glass durable enough to withstand a variety of mechanical, chemical and thermal shocks. - May 13, 2016 - JSG Oceana

Inventor of the World’s First Doughnut Warming Mug to Announce Launch of New Company, Best Morning Ever, Inc., at the Home & Housewares Show in Chicago The Best. Morning. Ever. Mug is a doughnut warming mug that went viral during it's successful Kickstarter campaign late last year. The new startup will make it's debut at the upcoming International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago March 5th-9th. - February 29, 2016 - Best Morning Ever

Reheatza, LLC. Launches Microwave Product That Creates a Crispy Crust for Reheated and Frozen Pizza No more soggy crust! Start-up company seeks funding on Kickstarter to bring its Microwave Pizza Pan to market. - October 10, 2015 - Reheatza, LLC

Axis Group Announces the Launch of the Patent Pending Lady Dish Brush Liven up your kitchen with class and style with the patent pending Lady Dish Brush - April 05, 2015 - Axis Group

One of a Kind Show & Sale Will Feature Imagine Wood for the 10th Year One of a Kind Show & Sale is your one-stop-shop for homemade goods. The convention will be held at the Direct Energy Centre, from March 25-29, featuring hundreds of artisans from all across Canada, one of which will be Imagine Wood, there to showcase their collection of handcrafted wooden utensils... - March 26, 2015 - Imagine Wood

Unique Handcrafted Rock Maple Utensils Are Now Just a Click Away, with Imagine Wood's New Redesign Website Imagine Wood now has an all new website redesign to make browsing their exquisite product line, and ordering your ideal kitchen utensils, even easier. Still offering beautiful handcrafted wooden utensils made of rock maple, kitchen utensils that will enhance any kitchen, Imagine Wood is proud to present... - March 21, 2015 - Imagine Wood

RP & Associates Unveils The Beertail, a Unique and Creative Way to Serve Beer Cocktails RP & Associates today announced The Beertail, a new way to create and serve beer cocktails using any standard beer bottle. The Beertail is a beer bottle yard extension that works with any beer bottle and allows you to make a beer cocktail by adding your favorite margarita mix, slushie, spirit, or... - June 19, 2014 - RP & Associates

The Pujols Kitchen Gives Away Baseball Bat Pepper Grinder Signed by Albert Pujols The Pujols Kitchen held a Facebook promotion to give away a Baseball Bat Pepper Grinder signed by Albert Pujols and a Pujols Kitchen cookbook signed by Deidre Pujols. - September 29, 2013 - The Pujols Kitchen

The Pujols Kitchen to Attend 2014 International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago The Cookware Company, Pujols Kitchen will make its debut this year at the popular International Home+ Housewares Show in March. - September 28, 2013 - The Pujols Kitchen

The Pujols Kitchen Gives Away Albert Pujols Signed Baseball Bat Pepper Grinder and Pujols Kitchen Cookbook in Facebook Promotion The Pujols Kitchen will be giving away one Baseball Bat Pepper Grinder signed by Baseball Star Albert Pujols of the Anaheim Angels of Los Angeles along with The Pujols Kitchen Cookbook signed by Deidre Pujols. To enter the drawing, fans can “like” the Pujols Kitchen Facebook page and fill out an entry form. - September 05, 2013 - The Pujols Kitchen

These Cooking Disasters Are Heating Up the Competition YOKO Design’s cooking disaster competition is halfway through and running strong, announcing five winners to-date. The amusing stories give a laugh to readers and encourage new entrants to tell their own calamities. - August 23, 2013 - YOKO Design

Deidre Pujols of The Pujols Kitchen Attends a Cooking Event and Giveaway for Young Single Mothers The Pujols Kitchen was honored to meet with the young, single mothers group from the First Baptist Church of Arnold in St. Louis, Missouri. Deidre Pujols provided a Pujols Kitchen gift basket as well as a cooking demonstration. - August 21, 2013 - The Pujols Kitchen

Ceramics Designer Wins Enterprise Nation Competition A ceramics designer has won Enterprise Nation’s Funding101 competition, a British small business competition offering entrepreneurs and SMEs the chance to win start-up funding. Victoria Mae Designs is a ceramic design business based in London. Interiors and lifestyle magazines Living Etc and Country... - August 05, 2013 - Victoria Mae Designs

LavaLunch Hot Lunch Totes - A Revolution in Lunch Totes Elements Accessories Inc. is proud to announce the launch of LavaLunch Hot-Lunch Totes; the first soft sided, personal hot-lunch bag. Elements was started by a mother in New Jersey who knew the importance of keeping foods hot all day long. She came up with an earth-friendly heated lunch bag that is reusable,... - July 29, 2013 - Elements Accessories Inc.

The Pujols Kitchen Gives Away Large Caldero Cookware in Facebook Promotion The Pujols Kitchen enjoyed connecting with fans through a greatly successful Facebook promotion. The satisfied winner of the Caldero cookware giveaway posts "Thank You" on her own Facebook page. Also, the company was delighted to hear from the satisfied winner of the Caldero cookware giveaway. - July 26, 2013 - The Pujols Kitchen

YOKO Design UK Launches Cooking Disaster Competition YOKO Design launches a new competition where contestants can submit their worst cooking disaster stories for a chance to win an exclusive, new product. Official contest site: http://www.yokodesign.co.uk/disaster/. - July 20, 2013 - YOKO Design

The Pujols Kitchen Cookware Featured on ABC’s "The Chew" ABC’s “The Chew” recently featured The Pujols Kitchen. - July 14, 2013 - The Pujols Kitchen

YOKO Design’s Newest Cookware Makes Snacking Happier YOKO Design introduces the Happy Snack tray that makes cooking and entertaining more exciting. Made from 100% silicone platinium, the foldable product is easy to use, clean and store. Available in bright colors, the Happy Snack tray brings a bit of personality into the kitchen. - July 01, 2013 - YOKO Design

The Maestro Blocks Kitchen Collection Benefits the Purple Heart Foundation Sales from hand-crafted cutting boards made by military mom help disabled veterans. - November 29, 2012 - Elite Revolutionary Solutions

Silicon Valley Company Produces Indestructible Drink Coaster Silestone Coasters That Will Last a Lifetime - September 16, 2012 - Europa Organics LLC

Neoflam Australia Launches Eco-Friendly Cookware Welcome to Neoflam Australia! The world of cookware has evolved as with most things, but the fundamentals of cooking itself and feeding one's family have not changed since the dawn of modern man. Cooking is universal, it crosses all divides and it not only nourishes us, but also allows us to explore... - September 13, 2011 - Neoflam Australia Pty Ltd

Pack a Waste Free Lunch for Back to School Yellow Margosa has introduced a Kids lunch box made from stainless steel which is an eco-friendly material. This BPA free lunch box is certified lead free and helps to eliminate waste from school disposable lunches. - August 06, 2011 - Yellow Margosa LLC

Joster International Announces the Launch of Coasterica™ Coasters All-in-one drink coaster and glass charms created. Fresh to the wine scene and cocktail market, each individualized Coasterica™ silicone coaster slips on and stays on the glass, traveling with the glass from room to room. “I was embarrassed when reminding my friends to use a coaster and... - November 08, 2010 - Joster International Inc

Joster International Announces the Launch of Fleur Daily™ Cupcake Vase Making floral foam obsolete, Fleur Daily™ cupcake styled vases change how florist and home gardeners create their works of art. Designed with placement holes these colorful cupcake vases are quick and easy to decorate every time making them ideal no mess centerpieces and posies. Cute, fun, squeezable... - November 04, 2010 - Joster International Inc

Fun Friends™ Introduces SEC Mobile Phone Covers Fun Friends, Inc. today launched its new Southeastern Conference (SEC) college cell phone cover website. The teams to be featured are the University of Georgia (Bulldogs), Auburn University (Tigers), University of Miami (Sebastian the Ibis), Louisiana State University (Tigers), University of Tennessee... - July 03, 2010 - Fun Friends, Inc.

Spice It Up - Obama Biden Salt and Pepper Shakers Fun Shakers, LLC has announced the release of its salt and pepper shakers — President Barack Obama / Vice President Joe Biden collection. - February 12, 2010 - Fun Friends, Inc.

World's First Immersion Circulator Dedicated to Sous-Vide Cooking Launched Today Addelice Ltd. launched the Swid®, the world's first immersion circulator dedicated to Sous-Vide cooking. - November 07, 2009 - Addelice Ltd.

Progressive Bag Affiliates of the ACC Applauds New Innovative Bag Recycling Programs Creative Private Sector Offerings Give Retailers Instant Recycling Infrastructure; Growing Trend Highlights Revenue Opportunity in Plastic Bag Recycling - October 22, 2009 - Penn Jersey Paper

Lynns Concepts Reaches Licensing Agreement with Tuxton China Lynns Concepts is happy to announce it has reached a licensing agreement with top foodservice supplier Tuxton China Inc. Tuxton has agreed to license its U.S. consumer dinnerware and cookware business to Lynns Concepts, Inc. for a multi-year time period. “Tuxton is a top company and strong brand... - July 31, 2009 - Lynns Concepts Inc.

Lynns Concepts Announces New Dinnerware Line for 2009: AlumaTux Product Launch: What better gift for the recessionista we all know – a beautiful set of classic dinnerware that will never go out of style and has the lifespan to match - July 31, 2009 - Lynns Concepts Inc.

GLASSHINE Interactive Tumblers: It Will be Popular Tomorrow Latest developments in glassware industry - glass tumblers with interactive illumination - June 25, 2009 - Kodar sp.z o.o.

Placemats for Restaurants - Customized Customized Table Mats with Name, Logo and Message in Small Quantities – as little as 100 Mats – Door Delivered across the World. - April 03, 2009 - Taurus Table Mats

New Direction for World Renowned Crocheter’s Focus Maggie Weldon has now merged her love of crochet with her new found passion in pottery and produced Lace Pottery. Her handmade pieces range from $7 to $325 and are available now at http://www.lacepottery.com, Lace Pottery Gallery in Kernersville, NC and several galleries in the surrounding areas. Best... - March 30, 2009 - Lace Pottery

Darnel Unveils New Foodservice Products Darnel, the international plastics manufacturer with a newly opened 252,000 square foot facility in Monroe, NC, is proud to introduce several new products to their foodservice packaging line. “Darnel is expanding its foodservice line to offer distributors a true one-stop-shop,” says Tom... - December 12, 2008 - Darnel Disposables

NY Artists Carve Mantel Clocks from Stone Artists working at PebbleArt Design have created a series of mantel clocks, desk clocks, and even grandfather clocks carved entirely from pieces of real natural stone - August 04, 2008 - PebbleArt Rustic Stone

You Don’t Have to Swim Across the Pond to Get the Best in European House Wares Exclusive U.S. Distribution partnership announced between one of the U.K.'s top house wares manufacturer between T&G Woodware, England and basic home and garden wholesale. - June 21, 2008 - basic home and garden

Educating Children Key in Fight Against Childhood Obesity “Planning to feed our kids well can be difficult,” according to originator Amy Roskelley “but it is possible. If children know what a healthy plate should look like, they can begin to make good choices that will carry them throughout their lives.” - March 03, 2008 - Super Healthy Kids

Ridgeland Outfitters, Inc. Premiers New Outdoor Products Catalog Initial print catalog marks milestone for leading online outdoor and tactical equipment retailer - February 03, 2008 - Ridgeland Outfitters, Inc.