Biometrix Design Group is pleased to introduce PandaGrip, an innovative, universal jar lid opener (and closer) that allows people to effortlessly open and close lids of virtually any shape and size; from the tiny nail polish bottle, to the large, family-sized, jars. It is the only lid opener and closer in the market with a self-retractable band for ease of use and versatility. PandaGrip is great for everyone, especially those with arthritis. - October 21, 2016 - Biometrix Design Group