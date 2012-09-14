PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MOU Signing - Joint Venture FinTeix and ENIND Form a New Partnership FinTeix Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of an MOU and the formation of a Joint Venture with ENIND Energia Ltda in Brazil. This partnership will assist in advancing the Brazilian government’s strong interest in promoting the application of Solar Energy, to the benefit of general consumers... - August 04, 2019 - FinTeix Pte

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Dunn County Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Dunn County, ND. The purchase features production from numerous producing wells under ConocoPhillips in Dunn County, ND, part of the prolific Bakken Shale. The Bakken Shale represents one of ConocoPhillips’... - July 11, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties, Texas. The purchase features production from over 20 currently producing wells under PPC Operating... - May 15, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Tarrant & Johnson Counties Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Tarrant and Johnson Counties, Texas. The acquisition features production from over 30 currently producing wells in the Barnett... - May 04, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in North Dakota and Mississippi Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Mountrail, Burke, McLean, and Ward Counties, North Dakota as well as Lincoln County, MS. The acquisition features production from... - April 11, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Divide County, ND Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Divide County, North Dakota from an undisclosed seller. The acquisition features production from a number of currently producing... - March 01, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Coalition Helps Churches Control Rising Energy Costs The Faith Based Energy Coalition was recently formed to help churches and synagogues aggregate energy procurement and get pricing similar to large corporations. - February 21, 2018 - Util Solutions Group, LLC

Yolon Energy Drafts New Director of Partner Development Yolon Energy, LLC has named Brian Pioggia as the new Director of Partner Development, based out of their East Windsor Headquarters. “Brian brings over a decade of experience to our team and has built his career on providing unmatched service to his clients. We are excited to have him join Yolon... - February 08, 2018 - Yolon Energy

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Washington County, PA Peregrine Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas minerals in Washington County, Pennsylvania from an undisclosed seller. Peregrine Managing Director C.J. Tibbs commented, “This acquisition... - January 09, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Kern County, CA Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Kern County, California from an undisclosed seller. One of Peregrine’s Directors, Josh Prier, applauds the acquisition efforts,... - December 20, 2017 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Resource Royalty, LLC Goes “Full-Cycle” on Closing Fund Resource Royalty, LLC, an investment company founded by Gary Redwine and Bob Howard in 2010, announces the divestment of Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011)—making it the first fund to go “full-cycle.” Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011) distributed 61% to its limited partners over a 51/2-fund... - June 26, 2017 - Resource Royalty LLC

New Solar Platform Will "Crack" the Solar Value Stack Eighteen-month project will allow investors to sell the full scope of individually-specified electricity products from the same solar facility to multiple off takers. - September 22, 2016 - Genbright LLC

Metromedia Energy Launches New Live Reverse Power Auctions Service Metromedia Energy (MME), the premier energy brokerage firm for the Northeast, is unrolling a new offering this year: live reverse power auctions. This innovative auction-style platform turns the tables on conventional price-bidding models, empowering the customer with decision making tools and purchasing... - February 22, 2014 - Metromedia Energy

Texal Energy Helps Non-Profit Abba House Reduce Energy Consumption with Texal Super-Bulb SB-200 Implementation Texal Energy, a Dallas based energy efficiency firm, partnered with Abba House of Cummings, GA to reduce overall lighting energy consumption by 50%. Christian influenced Abba House works with women in overcoming additions as well as addressing physical and emotional abuse. Texal Energy retrofitted standard... - August 28, 2013 - Texal Energy

Columbia Business School Energy Club and the School of International and Public Affairs Energy Association Host the 8th Annual Energy Symposium The Columbia Business School Energy Club and the School of International and Public Affairs Energy Association will host the 8th Annual Energy Symposium on Nov. 30, 2012. The event brings together industry professionals, students and faculty at Columbia University’s Morningside Heights campus in... - November 14, 2012 - Columbia Energy Symposium

NaturEner Announces Commencement of Operations for the NaturEner Operations Center San Francisco, California based NaturEner USA, LLC, a renewable energy company, announced today the commencement of operations for its NaturEner Operations Center, a fully enabled, state-of-the-art, 24/7, real-time desk located in NaturEner’s San Francisco Headquarters, with the purpose of supporting... - May 05, 2011 - NaturEner USA, LLC

Solar-Vacation Campaign Promising to Homeowners Looking for Solar Electric Solution Potero Launches Solar-Vacation.com to Celebrate Connection Between Homeowners Looking to Purchase Solar Electric System and Claiming Their Solar-Vacation. - January 17, 2010 - Potero Solar