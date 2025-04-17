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Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC. The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral... - April 17, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Fully Subscribes Resource Royalty, 23
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty, LLC is proud to announce that Resource Royalty 23, LLC is fully subscribed. This marks another milestone for the 14-year-old, Dallas-based oil and gas sponsor. “The $6.2mm offering... - April 05, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-Based Oil and Gas Sponsor, is Pleased to Announce the Closing of Their 22nd Offering, Resource Royalty XXI, LLC.
Resource Royalty XXI, LLC is a direct-title offering comprised of twelve non-contiguous oil and gas producing properties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The properties generate immediate cash flow from the sale of hydrocarbons from existing oil and gas wells. The offering currently has 28... - April 04, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces the Closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty is proud to announce the closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC. A $9.5mm offering which consists of 17 properties, 24 producing wells, 25 uncompleted wells and 5 permits. The offering covers... - January 16, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, is pleased to announce the launch of their new mineral right offering - Resource Royalty XX, LLC. Resource Royalty XX, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC, includes seventeen properties in the Anadarko... - July 10, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty on Pace to Double Prior Year Sales
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 20th portfolio, RR XIX. Year-To-Date sales, through June, total $20M. In 2022, sales reached a record high of $32.9M as the company completed its 13th year in... - June 22, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
CW Solutions' Stacie Curtis Moderates IRWA Region 4 Spring Forum’s 2023 Offshore Wind Panel
The International Right of Way Association Region 4, held their Spring Forum at Resorts Casino Hotel. This year’s topic was “Offshore Wind,” in accordance with Governor Murphy’s focus on setting New Jersey on the path to 100% clean energy by 2050, including increasing the... - May 19, 2023 - CW Solutions
Resource Royalty Announces Closing of RR XVIII
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 19th portfolio, RR XVIII. Resource Royalty XVIII, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC is a diversified portfolio of income producing mineral and royalty interests located... - March 31, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces Record Year - 3 Offerings Closed
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, recognizes 2022 as a record year for the firm. Beth Good, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to report that 2022 was a great year for Resource Royalty. We closed three offerings, made quarterly distributions on... - January 07, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC Announces Bob Howard, Chairman and Beth Good, CEO
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based oil and gas royalty portfolio manager since 2010, is pleased to announce changes in senior management. Bob Howard, founder, will assume the role of Chairman and Beth Good, CFO will become CEO. The firm continues to position itself to meet the demands of investors... - October 03, 2022 - Resource Royalty LLC
EMA Announces Renewed Vision for Their 25th Year
On May 14, The Environmental Markets Association hosted a Member Town Hall to release details on changes within the organization and plans for their 25th year. Board Chairperson, Jack Velasquez of Marex Spectron, opened the virtual event and welcomed members back to EMA’s Silver Anniversary... - May 21, 2021 - Environmental Markets Association
FinTeix Healthcare Division Formerly Launched in Answer to the Worldwide COVID-19 Pandemic
Startup FinTeix Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce the launching of their healthcare division to assistant Governments around the world with supplies of PPE’s outside of China. FinTeix Healthcare also announces it has become the authorized registered vendor of the Republic of the Maldives... - April 24, 2020 - FinTeix Pte
Hydrogen on Demand from Cheap Scrap Metals
Catalytic chemistry has been used to create a new catalyst that efficiently splits water and releases pure hydrogen for use as a fuel. - February 10, 2020 - Phillips Company
MOU Signing - Joint Venture FinTeix and ENIND Form a New Partnership
FinTeix Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of an MOU and the formation of a Joint Venture with ENIND Energia Ltda in Brazil. This partnership will assist in advancing the Brazilian government’s strong interest in promoting the application of Solar Energy, to the benefit of general... - August 04, 2019 - FinTeix Pte
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Dunn County
Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Dunn County, ND. The purchase features production from numerous producing wells under ConocoPhillips in Dunn County, ND, part of the prolific Bakken Shale. The Bakken Shale represents one of... - July 11, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties
Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties, Texas. The purchase features production from over 20 currently producing wells under PPC... - May 15, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Tarrant & Johnson Counties
Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Tarrant and Johnson Counties, Texas. The acquisition features production from over 30 currently producing wells in the... - May 04, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in North Dakota and Mississippi
Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Mountrail, Burke, McLean, and Ward Counties, North Dakota as well as Lincoln County, MS. The acquisition features production... - April 11, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Divide County, ND
Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Divide County, North Dakota from an undisclosed seller. The acquisition features production from a number of currently... - March 01, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Coalition Helps Churches Control Rising Energy Costs
The Faith Based Energy Coalition was recently formed to help churches and synagogues aggregate energy procurement and get pricing similar to large corporations. - February 21, 2018 - Util Solutions Group, LLC
Yolon Energy Drafts New Director of Partner Development
Yolon Energy, LLC has named Brian Pioggia as the new Director of Partner Development, based out of their East Windsor Headquarters. “Brian brings over a decade of experience to our team and has built his career on providing unmatched service to his clients. We are excited to have him join... - February 08, 2018 - Yolon Energy
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Washington County, PA
Peregrine Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas minerals in Washington County, Pennsylvania from an undisclosed seller. Peregrine Managing Director C.J. Tibbs commented, “This... - January 09, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Kern County, CA
Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Kern County, California from an undisclosed seller. One of Peregrine’s Directors, Josh Prier, applauds the acquisition... - December 20, 2017 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Resource Royalty, LLC Goes “Full-Cycle” on Closing Fund
Resource Royalty, LLC, an investment company founded by Gary Redwine and Bob Howard in 2010, announces the divestment of Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011)—making it the first fund to go “full-cycle.” Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011) distributed 61% to its limited partners over a... - June 26, 2017 - Resource Royalty LLC
New Solar Platform Will "Crack" the Solar Value Stack
Eighteen-month project will allow investors to sell the full scope of individually-specified electricity products from the same solar facility to multiple off takers. - September 22, 2016 - Genbright LLC
Metromedia Energy Launches New Live Reverse Power Auctions Service
Metromedia Energy (MME), the premier energy brokerage firm for the Northeast, is unrolling a new offering this year: live reverse power auctions. This innovative auction-style platform turns the tables on conventional price-bidding models, empowering the customer with decision making tools and... - February 22, 2014 - Metromedia Energy
Texal Energy Helps Non-Profit Abba House Reduce Energy Consumption with Texal Super-Bulb SB-200 Implementation
Texal Energy, a Dallas based energy efficiency firm, partnered with Abba House of Cummings, GA to reduce overall lighting energy consumption by 50%. Christian influenced Abba House works with women in overcoming additions as well as addressing physical and emotional abuse. Texal Energy retrofitted... - August 28, 2013 - Texal Energy
Columbia Business School Energy Club and the School of International and Public Affairs Energy Association Host the 8th Annual Energy Symposium
The Columbia Business School Energy Club and the School of International and Public Affairs Energy Association will host the 8th Annual Energy Symposium on Nov. 30, 2012. The event brings together industry professionals, students and faculty at Columbia University’s Morningside Heights campus... - November 14, 2012 - Columbia Energy Symposium
NaturEner Announces Commencement of Operations for the NaturEner Operations Center
San Francisco, California based NaturEner USA, LLC, a renewable energy company, announced today the commencement of operations for its NaturEner Operations Center, a fully enabled, state-of-the-art, 24/7, real-time desk located in NaturEner’s San Francisco Headquarters, with the purpose of... - May 05, 2011 - NaturEner USA, LLC
Solar-Vacation Campaign Promising to Homeowners Looking for Solar Electric Solution
Potero Launches Solar-Vacation.com to Celebrate Connection Between Homeowners Looking to Purchase Solar Electric System and Claiming Their Solar-Vacation. - January 17, 2010 - Potero Solar
Cape Coral Renewable Energy Company Introduces New Solar Powered Air Conditioning Product
Cape Coral solar energy company, Fafco Solar, debuts new solar powered air conditioning product at Charlotte County Energy Conference. - November 14, 2009 - Fafco Solar Energy