Recent Headlines
ANB Systems Unites Global-AI-ze at Energize 2025 in India and the U.S.A
ANB Systems successfully concluded its annual global conference, Energize 2025, held from January 20–22 in Chennai and January 28–30 in Houston. Centered around the theme GlobalAIze, the event brought together industry pioneers, technology leaders, and AI experts from around the world... - February 15, 2025 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
CW Solutions' Stacie Curtis Moderates IRWA Region 4 Spring Forum’s 2023 Offshore Wind Panel
The International Right of Way Association Region 4, held their Spring Forum at Resorts Casino Hotel. This year’s topic was “Offshore Wind,” in accordance with Governor Murphy’s focus on setting New Jersey on the path to 100% clean energy by 2050, including increasing the... - May 19, 2023 - CW Solutions
ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center
ANB Systems, Inc., a leading provider of workflow management solutions for utilities across the US & Canada, has expanded its Offshore Development Center in response to the growing demand for its core products. The new office space is designed to provide a comfortable and productive workspace... - January 27, 2023 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Signs LOI to Expand Its Offshore Center
ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities across the US, has signed a Letter of Intent to expand its Offshore Development Center in Chennai. This expansion is aligned with ANB’s expanding workforce to cater to the increasing adoption of its products and... - November 19, 2022 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
United Energy Trading Announces Acquisition of Encore Energy’s Colorado Book of Business
North American natural gas provider United Energy Trading LLC (UET) has purchased the Colorado Front Range Retail Customer contracts of Encore Energy Services Inc. (Encore Energy). This purchase adds to UET’s broad clientele base in Colorado, with more than 4 BCF per year of customer supply... - August 08, 2022 - United Energy Trading
ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Center
ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities across the US & Canada, recently expanded its Offshore Development Center in response to increasing adoption of its core products. ANB empowers its clients to become data-savvy and realize operational efficiencies... - December 16, 2021 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Callective Energy Pedals Waite Endurance to the Finish Line with No Carbon Footprint
Clean Natural Gas Company Sponsors Competitive Cycling Team - July 10, 2021 - United Energy Trading
United Energy Trading Teams Up with the Magic Yarn Project
Energy company helps a charity supporting childhood cancer victims. - March 06, 2020 - United Energy Trading
Hydrogen on Demand from Cheap Scrap Metals
Catalytic chemistry has been used to create a new catalyst that efficiently splits water and releases pure hydrogen for use as a fuel. - February 10, 2020 - Phillips Company
Michael Stockard Joins the ANB Advisory Board
ANB Systems, Inc. appoints Michael Stockard to their Advisory Board to venture expansion of its market share for tracking systems in the energy efficiency space. ANB is also looking to offer their workflow and process automation solutions to other business groups in the utility industry. ANB has... - December 13, 2019 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center
ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities in the US, is inaugurating its expanded office space on the 2nd Floor of Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam on December 11, 2019. This expansion is envisaged to not only add more seats in the offshore development... - December 11, 2019 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid
San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry
Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Smarter Business Adds Further Strength to Its Management Team with the Appointment of Andrew Taylor as Sales Director
Smarter Business announced that it has appointed Andy Taylor, former Head of Indirect Sales at npower, as Sales Director. Taylor assumes his role at Smarter Business on 9 September 2019. Taylor joins Smarter Business from npower, where he has worked for the past five years. Taylor has a... - September 11, 2019 - Smarter Business
Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy & Microgrid Financing for the Cannabis & Hemp Industry
Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs. Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Energy New England to Use eTRACK+ for Administering Mass MLP Solar Rebate Program
ANB Systems Deploys eTRACK+ for Energy New England - July 24, 2019 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems is Currently Expanding
The workflow management solutions provider looking to increase their staff by 20% at their offshore premises. - April 19, 2019 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
United Energy Trading Rebrands Kratos Gas & Power in Georgia
United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - United Energy Trading
United Energy Trading Wins Major Award for Decade of Fundraising for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Local energy company wins major award for a decade of fundraising. - September 18, 2018 - United Energy Trading
ANB Systems to Adopt Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Artificial Intelligence is designed to provide workflow automation and enhance business operations. - June 21, 2018 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Publishes Illinois Technical Reference Manual in eTRM
Users can now electronically access Illinois TRM to review energy efficiency measures and estimate their savings. - May 23, 2018 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Celebrates Earth Day 2018
The energy efficiency tracking systems provider helps leading utilities in the US to pursue ambitious energy efficiency goals. - April 29, 2018 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Publishes Mid-Atlantic Technical Reference Manual in eTRM
Mid-Atlantic users can now access energy efficiency measure data and calculate energy savings free of cost. - April 12, 2018 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Yolon Energy Drafts New Director of Partner Development
Yolon Energy, LLC has named Brian Pioggia as the new Director of Partner Development, based out of their East Windsor Headquarters. “Brian brings over a decade of experience to our team and has built his career on providing unmatched service to his clients. We are excited to have him join... - February 08, 2018 - Yolon Energy
ANB Systems Designates Their New Offshore Premises as a Center of Excellence
The tracking systems provider aims at bringing in new innovations and initiatives for the upcoming year. - January 31, 2018 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Inaugurates Second Offshore Premises
The tracking systems provider looks to expand their offshore strength by 40% in the upcoming year. - January 18, 2018 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
United Energy Trading Gives Back to US Troops Overseas
Local Energy Company, United Energy Trading, supports the troops with major donation for Christmas. - December 22, 2017 - United Energy Trading
United Energy Trading Adopts Family of Seven for Operation Santa
Energy Company partners with local charity center to provide Christmas presents for war-torn family of refugees. - December 14, 2017 - United Energy Trading
ANB Systems Rolls Out an Installer Portal for DG Interconnections
The portal is designed to facilitate installers process interconnection agreements with greater efficacy. - December 13, 2017 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Celebrates the Tenth Anniversary of EEPM
The energy solutions provider developed the one of a kind "EEPM" Software to assist the utility in managing their energy efficiency programs. - December 07, 2017 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Celebrates Energy Efficiency Day 2017
Second Annual EE Day urges Americans to “Save Energy. Save Money.” - October 06, 2017 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Coast2Coast Companies Announces Launch of Commercial Energy Brokerage: MyEnergyOption.com
Coast2Coast, one of the nation's largest direct selling companies, announced today that it has been granted approval by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to launch MyEnergyOption.com, an electric generation supply brokerage. - September 09, 2017 - MyEnergyOption.com
ePLAN Conforms to the NSPM
The Cost Effectiveness evaluation tool for Energy Utilities, conforms with the new National Standard Practice Manual (NSPM) guidelines. - July 17, 2017 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
New Solar Platform Will "Crack" the Solar Value Stack
Eighteen-month project will allow investors to sell the full scope of individually-specified electricity products from the same solar facility to multiple off takers. - September 22, 2016 - Genbright LLC
Metromedia Energy Launches New Live Reverse Power Auctions Service
Metromedia Energy (MME), the premier energy brokerage firm for the Northeast, is unrolling a new offering this year: live reverse power auctions. This innovative auction-style platform turns the tables on conventional price-bidding models, empowering the customer with decision making tools and... - February 22, 2014 - Metromedia Energy
Texal Energy Helps Non-Profit Abba House Reduce Energy Consumption with Texal Super-Bulb SB-200 Implementation
Texal Energy, a Dallas based energy efficiency firm, partnered with Abba House of Cummings, GA to reduce overall lighting energy consumption by 50%. Christian influenced Abba House works with women in overcoming additions as well as addressing physical and emotional abuse. Texal Energy retrofitted... - August 28, 2013 - Texal Energy
Aussie Biotech Innovator Partners with Indian Farming Giant
PolyGenomX Ltd (PGX) announced this week that it’s newly incorporated sister company PolyGenomX India has signed a deal within its first week of operating. The deal with one of India’s largest enterprises, the Indian Farm Forestry Development Cooperative (IFFDC), is to trial its polygenomic Jatropha (Jatropha curcas pgx) to determine the best performing lines to provide India with on-going energy sources. - November 18, 2011 - PolyGenomX Ltd
NaturEner Announces Commencement of Operations for the NaturEner Operations Center
San Francisco, California based NaturEner USA, LLC, a renewable energy company, announced today the commencement of operations for its NaturEner Operations Center, a fully enabled, state-of-the-art, 24/7, real-time desk located in NaturEner’s San Francisco Headquarters, with the purpose of... - May 05, 2011 - NaturEner USA, LLC
The NCSD in Cooperation with the China CDM Fund and China Central Television Launch the Production of a Documentary on Global Climate Change
"Warm and Cold We Share Together... A Civilization Journey of Climate" - April 27, 2011 - National Center for Sustainable Development (NCSD)
Glacial Energy Becomes a Corporate Sponsor of ACUPCC
Glacial Energy recently became a Silver Sponsor of the American College & University Presidents’ Climate Commitment (ACUPCC). ACUPCC believes “Colleges and universities must exercise leadership in their communities and throughout society by modeling ways to eliminate global warming... - May 23, 2010 - Glacial Energy
New Glacial Energy Website
After months of hard work and preparation, Glacial Energy is pleased to roll out its new website. The new website has many more features including “Glacial U” which is designed to educate customers and visitors to the site about various energy subjects. It also contains pertinent... - February 25, 2010 - Glacial Energy
iPOWER! Announces the High-Efficiency 280Watts Polycrystalline Solar Panels in the Market
Green Leaf Sourcing LLC. announced that the company's ipower! series polycrystalline PV panels will be released to market early October. Working with OEM manufacturers, the Green Leaf Source LLC. will bring the most powerful PV panel to the market to ease the design and installation of solar... - October 09, 2009 - Green Leaf Sourcing LLC.