Michael Stockard Joins the ANB Advisory Board ANB Systems, Inc. appoints Michael Stockard to their Advisory Board to venture expansion of its market share for tracking systems in the energy efficiency space. ANB is also looking to offer their workflow and process automation solutions to other business groups in the utility industry. ANB has recently... - December 13, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities in the US, is inaugurating its expanded office space on the 2nd Floor of Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam on December 11, 2019. This expansion is envisaged to not only add more seats in the offshore development center,... - December 11, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Smarter Business Adds Further Strength to Its Management Team with the Appointment of Andrew Taylor as Sales Director Smarter Business announced that it has appointed Andy Taylor, former Head of Indirect Sales at npower, as Sales Director. Taylor assumes his role at Smarter Business on 9 September 2019. Taylor joins Smarter Business from npower, where he has worked for the past five years. Taylor has a distinguished... - September 11, 2019 - Smarter Business

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy & Microgrid Financing for the Cannabis & Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs. Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's fastest... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

ANB Systems Appoints Ramesh Jagannathan as the Head of Chennai Operations Ramesh Jagannathan has taken charge as the Vice President of Operations. - August 04, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Energy New England to Use eTRACK+ for Administering Mass MLP Solar Rebate Program ANB Systems Deploys eTRACK+ for Energy New England - July 24, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems is Currently Expanding The workflow management solutions provider looking to increase their staff by 20% at their offshore premises. - April 19, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

United Energy Trading Rebrands Kratos Gas & Power in Georgia United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - Kratos Gas and Power

United Energy Trading Wins Major Award for Decade of Fundraising for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Local energy company wins major award for a decade of fundraising. - September 18, 2018 - Kratos Gas and Power

ANB Systems to Adopt Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence is designed to provide workflow automation and enhance business operations. - June 21, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Publishes Illinois Technical Reference Manual in eTRM Users can now electronically access Illinois TRM to review energy efficiency measures and estimate their savings. - May 23, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Celebrates Earth Day 2018 The energy efficiency tracking systems provider helps leading utilities in the US to pursue ambitious energy efficiency goals. - April 29, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Publishes Mid-Atlantic Technical Reference Manual in eTRM Mid-Atlantic users can now access energy efficiency measure data and calculate energy savings free of cost. - April 12, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Yolon Energy Drafts New Director of Partner Development Yolon Energy, LLC has named Brian Pioggia as the new Director of Partner Development, based out of their East Windsor Headquarters. “Brian brings over a decade of experience to our team and has built his career on providing unmatched service to his clients. We are excited to have him join Yolon... - February 08, 2018 - Yolon Energy

ANB Systems Designates Their New Offshore Premises as a Center of Excellence The tracking systems provider aims at bringing in new innovations and initiatives for the upcoming year. - January 31, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Inaugurates Second Offshore Premises The tracking systems provider looks to expand their offshore strength by 40% in the upcoming year. - January 18, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

United Energy Trading Gives Back to US Troops Overseas Local Energy Company, United Energy Trading, supports the troops with major donation for Christmas. - December 22, 2017 - Kratos Gas and Power

United Energy Trading Adopts Family of Seven for Operation Santa Energy Company partners with local charity center to provide Christmas presents for war-torn family of refugees. - December 14, 2017 - Kratos Gas and Power

ANB Systems Rolls Out an Installer Portal for DG Interconnections The portal is designed to facilitate installers process interconnection agreements with greater efficacy. - December 13, 2017 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Celebrates the Tenth Anniversary of EEPM The energy solutions provider developed the one of a kind "EEPM" Software to assist the utility in managing their energy efficiency programs. - December 07, 2017 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Celebrates Energy Efficiency Day 2017 Second Annual EE Day urges Americans to “Save Energy. Save Money.” - October 06, 2017 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Coast2Coast Companies Announces Launch of Commercial Energy Brokerage: MyEnergyOption.com Coast2Coast, one of the nation's largest direct selling companies, announced today that it has been granted approval by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to launch MyEnergyOption.com, an electric generation supply brokerage. - September 09, 2017 - MyEnergyOption.com

ePLAN Conforms to the NSPM The Cost Effectiveness evaluation tool for Energy Utilities, conforms with the new National Standard Practice Manual (NSPM) guidelines. - July 17, 2017 - ANB Systems, Inc.

New Solar Platform Will "Crack" the Solar Value Stack Eighteen-month project will allow investors to sell the full scope of individually-specified electricity products from the same solar facility to multiple off takers. - September 22, 2016 - Genbright LLC

Metromedia Energy Launches New Live Reverse Power Auctions Service Metromedia Energy (MME), the premier energy brokerage firm for the Northeast, is unrolling a new offering this year: live reverse power auctions. This innovative auction-style platform turns the tables on conventional price-bidding models, empowering the customer with decision making tools and purchasing... - February 22, 2014 - Metromedia Energy

Texal Energy Helps Non-Profit Abba House Reduce Energy Consumption with Texal Super-Bulb SB-200 Implementation Texal Energy, a Dallas based energy efficiency firm, partnered with Abba House of Cummings, GA to reduce overall lighting energy consumption by 50%. Christian influenced Abba House works with women in overcoming additions as well as addressing physical and emotional abuse. Texal Energy retrofitted standard... - August 28, 2013 - Texal Energy

Aussie Biotech Innovator Partners with Indian Farming Giant PolyGenomX Ltd (PGX) announced this week that it’s newly incorporated sister company PolyGenomX India has signed a deal within its first week of operating. The deal with one of India’s largest enterprises, the Indian Farm Forestry Development Cooperative (IFFDC), is to trial its polygenomic Jatropha (Jatropha curcas pgx) to determine the best performing lines to provide India with on-going energy sources. - November 18, 2011 - PolyGenomX Ltd

NaturEner Announces Commencement of Operations for the NaturEner Operations Center San Francisco, California based NaturEner USA, LLC, a renewable energy company, announced today the commencement of operations for its NaturEner Operations Center, a fully enabled, state-of-the-art, 24/7, real-time desk located in NaturEner’s San Francisco Headquarters, with the purpose of supporting... - May 05, 2011 - NaturEner USA, LLC

The NCSD in Cooperation with the China CDM Fund and China Central Television Launch the Production of a Documentary on Global Climate Change "Warm and Cold We Share Together... A Civilization Journey of Climate" - April 27, 2011 - National Center for Sustainable Development (NCSD)

Glacial Energy Becomes a Corporate Sponsor of ACUPCC Glacial Energy recently became a Silver Sponsor of the American College & University Presidents’ Climate Commitment (ACUPCC). ACUPCC believes “Colleges and universities must exercise leadership in their communities and throughout society by modeling ways to eliminate global warming emissions,... - May 23, 2010 - Glacial Energy

New Glacial Energy Website After months of hard work and preparation, Glacial Energy is pleased to roll out its new website. The new website has many more features including “Glacial U” which is designed to educate customers and visitors to the site about various energy subjects. It also contains pertinent information... - February 25, 2010 - Glacial Energy