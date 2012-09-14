PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
ANB Systems, Inc. appoints Michael Stockard to their Advisory Board to venture expansion of its market share for tracking systems in the energy efficiency space. ANB is also looking to offer their workflow and process automation solutions to other business groups in the utility industry. ANB has recently... - December 13, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.
ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities in the US, is inaugurating its expanded office space on the 2nd Floor of Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam on December 11, 2019. This expansion is envisaged to not only add more seats in the offshore development center,... - December 11, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.
San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States.
San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Smarter Business announced that it has appointed Andy Taylor, former Head of Indirect Sales at npower, as Sales Director. Taylor assumes his role at Smarter Business on 9 September 2019.
Taylor joins Smarter Business from npower, where he has worked for the past five years. Taylor has a distinguished... - September 11, 2019 - Smarter Business
Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs.
Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's fastest... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Ramesh Jagannathan has taken charge as the Vice President of Operations. - August 04, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.
ANB Systems Deploys eTRACK+ for Energy New England - July 24, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.
The workflow management solutions provider looking to increase their staff by 20% at their offshore premises. - April 19, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.
United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - Kratos Gas and Power
Local energy company wins major award for a decade of fundraising. - September 18, 2018 - Kratos Gas and Power
Artificial Intelligence is designed to provide workflow automation and enhance business operations. - June 21, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.
Users can now electronically access Illinois TRM to review energy efficiency measures and estimate their savings. - May 23, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.
The energy efficiency tracking systems provider helps leading utilities in the US to pursue ambitious energy efficiency goals. - April 29, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.
Mid-Atlantic users can now access energy efficiency measure data and calculate energy savings free of cost. - April 12, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.
Yolon Energy, LLC has named Brian Pioggia as the new Director of Partner Development, based out of their East Windsor Headquarters.
“Brian brings over a decade of experience to our team and has built his career on providing unmatched service to his clients. We are excited to have him join Yolon... - February 08, 2018 - Yolon Energy
The tracking systems provider aims at bringing in new innovations and initiatives for the upcoming year. - January 31, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.
The tracking systems provider looks to expand their offshore strength by 40% in the upcoming year. - January 18, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.
Local Energy Company, United Energy Trading, supports the troops with major donation for Christmas. - December 22, 2017 - Kratos Gas and Power
Energy Company partners with local charity center to provide Christmas presents for war-torn family of refugees. - December 14, 2017 - Kratos Gas and Power
The portal is designed to facilitate installers process interconnection agreements with greater efficacy. - December 13, 2017 - ANB Systems, Inc.
The energy solutions provider developed the one of a kind "EEPM" Software to assist the utility in managing their energy efficiency programs. - December 07, 2017 - ANB Systems, Inc.
Second Annual EE Day urges Americans to “Save Energy. Save Money.” - October 06, 2017 - ANB Systems, Inc.
Coast2Coast, one of the nation's largest direct selling companies, announced today that it has been granted approval by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to launch MyEnergyOption.com, an electric generation supply brokerage. - September 09, 2017 - MyEnergyOption.com
The Cost Effectiveness evaluation tool for Energy Utilities, conforms with the new National Standard Practice Manual (NSPM) guidelines. - July 17, 2017 - ANB Systems, Inc.
Eighteen-month project will allow investors to sell the full scope of individually-specified electricity products from the same solar facility to multiple off takers. - September 22, 2016 - Genbright LLC
Metromedia Energy (MME), the premier energy brokerage firm for the Northeast, is unrolling a new offering this year: live reverse power auctions.
This innovative auction-style platform turns the tables on conventional price-bidding models, empowering the customer with decision making tools and purchasing... - February 22, 2014 - Metromedia Energy
Texal Energy, a Dallas based energy efficiency firm, partnered with Abba House of Cummings, GA to reduce overall lighting energy consumption by 50%. Christian influenced Abba House works with women in overcoming additions as well as addressing physical and emotional abuse. Texal Energy retrofitted standard... - August 28, 2013 - Texal Energy
PolyGenomX Ltd (PGX) announced this week that it’s newly incorporated sister company PolyGenomX India has signed a deal within its first week of operating. The deal with one of India’s largest enterprises, the Indian Farm Forestry Development Cooperative (IFFDC), is to trial its polygenomic Jatropha (Jatropha curcas pgx) to determine the best performing lines to provide India with on-going energy sources. - November 18, 2011 - PolyGenomX Ltd
San Francisco, California based NaturEner USA, LLC, a renewable energy company, announced today the commencement of operations for its NaturEner Operations Center, a fully enabled, state-of-the-art, 24/7, real-time desk located in NaturEner’s San Francisco Headquarters, with the purpose of supporting... - May 05, 2011 - NaturEner USA, LLC
"Warm and Cold We Share Together... A Civilization Journey of Climate" - April 27, 2011 - National Center for Sustainable Development (NCSD)
Glacial Energy recently became a Silver Sponsor of the American College & University Presidents’ Climate Commitment (ACUPCC).
ACUPCC believes “Colleges and universities must exercise leadership in their communities and throughout society by modeling ways to eliminate global warming emissions,... - May 23, 2010 - Glacial Energy
After months of hard work and preparation, Glacial Energy is pleased to roll out its new website. The new website has many more features including “Glacial U” which is designed to educate customers and visitors to the site about various energy subjects. It also contains pertinent information... - February 25, 2010 - Glacial Energy
Green Leaf Sourcing LLC. announced that the company's ipower! series polycrystalline PV panels will be released to market early October. Working with OEM manufacturers, the Green Leaf Source LLC. will bring the most powerful PV panel to the market to ease the design and installation of solar systems,... - October 09, 2009 - Green Leaf Sourcing LLC.