10 PDU-Leadership & People Management 10 PDU-Leadership & People Management, from PMCAMPUS
Product
This new leadership course provides 10 hours of structured learning experience (10 PDUS) and is articulated around a set of video interviews, multimedia and interactive practical learning activities. Leadership...
10 PDU-Leadership Development: the Making of Leaders 10 PDU-Leadership Development: the Making of Leaders, from PMCAMPUS
Product
This new leadership course provides 10 hours of structured learning experience (10 PDUS) and is articulated around a set of video interviews, multimedia and interactive practical learning activities. Leadership...
23 Contact Hours CAPM Exam Prep Course 23 Contact Hours CAPM Exam Prep Course, from PMCAMPUS
Product
This course is dedicated to all CAPM exam candidates and provides you not only with the required 23 contact hours of project management training but also gives you the best chances to pass the CAPM certification...
3 PMP Simulated Exams 3 PMP Simulated Exams, from PMCAMPUS
Product
Feel the stress similar to the PMP exam and dramatically increase your odds of passing your PMP on the first try! This course is for all PMP aspirants wishing to realistically train their exam skills prior...
30 PDU - Practical Project Management Software Bundle - Part 1 & 2 30 PDU - Practical Project Management Software Bundle - Part 1 & 2, from PMCAMPUS
Product
Bundle Summary This bundle of 2 training products is designed to maximize your study time and effort and you get the Second course at 50% discount! PMCAMPUS.com is committed to make training worth your...
35 Contact Hours PMP Exam Prep Course 35 Contact Hours PMP Exam Prep Course, from PMCAMPUS
Product
The PMP designation that follows your name tells current and potential employers that you have demonstrated a solid foundation of knowledge from which you can competently practice project management. In...
60 PDU - one year membership PMP Recertification Bundle 60 PDU - one year membership PMP Recertification Bundle, from PMCAMPUS
Product
The 60 PDU - one year membership is the most convenient and best value bundle for your recertification needs. Why waiting and risk losing your PMP certification? Subscribe to your recertification training...
Billionaire In Training Billionaire In Training, from ActionCOACH
$11.53 - Product
Aim higher by understanding how to build your net worth and cash flow. From Real Estate to stock market investing to buying, growing and selling companies - this book summary of Billionaire in Training,...
Business and Strategic Planning Business and Strategic Planning, from GDM Consulting
Service
GDM Consulting subscribes to the philosophy of “Plan your work and work your plan.” With an effective plan our clients can focus on critical tasks, communicate goals, and measure performance...
Business Continuity Planning Business Continuity Planning, from AmalfiCORE Business Solutions
Service
Business Continuity Management, Web-based COOP Tools, Disaster Planning for Response and Recovery, Emergency Management Planning for schools, hospitals, small to medium size businesses.
