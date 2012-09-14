Articles, Reviews & Stories , from PR.com



Hosted Microsoft Exchange , from Exchange My Mail

$9.99

Hosted Microsoft Exchange Outlook Web Access - Corporate e-mail hosting Shared Microsoft Exchange Hosting is an extremely cost effective solution for businesses who want advanced messaging tools without...

SoloSync , from Exchange My Mail

$24.95

Solo Sync offers real time synchronization between your Microsoft Exchange Server and our BlackBerry Enterprise Server. It is always on and always connected. Get up to date email, contacts and calendars...

AcuMatch-RS400 , from eMatchopolis



AcuMatch-RS400 Semantics is leading-edge matchmaking technology. Derived from Artificial Intelligence, AcuMatch-RS400 goes beyond simple matches and intelligently matches people on levels never even imagined...

Branded Entertainment , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of branded entertainment development and production.

Computer Telephony Products , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel offers products that allow you to enhance your call center to improve customer service, increase productivity and create more efficient handling of calls by integrating telephone and computer...

Conferencing Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel NetSolutions® offers a variety of audio, video and Web conferencing options that enable fast, flexible communications—saving time, increasing productivity and enhancing the collaborative environment.

Connection Assistant® , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Connection Assistant software is a Collaboration and Presence tool designed for general business use. This application links workgroup members to each other, as well as to their desktop resources. Associates...

Data Transport Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel offers a complete suite of data services through our Inter-Tel DataNet and Network Services divisions, that include dedicated access, local access, dial-up services, private networking and point-to-point...

DateGuard , from eMatchopolis



How well do you know the person who you are chatting online with? It is better to be safe than sorry. DateGuard™ allows subscribers on your dating website to conduct background checks and ID verification...

Documentary & Doc-Series Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning documentary film production company. We create films for brands, organizations, and individuals.

Financial Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies



As a part of Inter-Tel’s Managed Services program we offer access to a comprehensive financial program called TotalSolution that considers all the costs associated with the operation of your communications...

Hosted Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel NetSolutions® offers hosted solutions that ensure key communications are received no matter what the specific site’s network connectivity conditions are. E-mail–Hosted ------------------ Hosted...

Implementation and Integration , from Inter-Tel Technologies



When it comes to high-end networking, you may need some assistance in selecting the products and configurations that are right for your business. While other solution providers apply cookie-cutter programs...

Internet Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel Internet access solutions can make connectivity headaches a thing of the past. By providing Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), T-1 and broadband Internet connectivity, Inter-Tel NetSolutions® has...

Management and Monitoring , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel’s Managed Network Services employs state-of-the-art network technology and tools to ensure that your network is performing at optimal levels. Our highly skilled staff provides 24/7/365 proactive...

MatchMaster , from eMatchopolis



Society has conditioned us to believe that finding love should come easily and romance is either there or it is not. We all know that is not necessarily the case. Some- times we just need a little bit...

Mobile App , from rathe

$0.00

rĀthe™ will take books and short stories, uploaded by Authors through its website portal (rĀthe.app) process that content into bite-sized pieces (350 words) referred to as Episodes, monetize...

San Antonio Hotel Reservations , from Historic San Antonio



Let us help you plan your San Antonio vacation! Whether traveling with your family and needing a hotel close to SeaWorld or looking for a romantic spot for two on the Riverwalk, you can leave the planning...

Scripted Narrative Film Development & Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of scripted narrative film development and production.

Security Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Understanding how security improves network efficiency is an important issue in today’s networked communications environment. Inter-Tel DataNet focuses on tactical security deployment to protect your network...

Television Show Development & Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of TV series development and production.

Voice Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel Network Services NetSolutions® can deliver communication solutions offering flexibility and dependability to enhance the efficiency and overall effectiveness of your business communications.

$1 Hosting , from CPWebHosting

$1.00

Order $1 Hosting 1 GB Web Hosting Storage 5 GB Monthly Bandwidth 1 Domain 1 Email Accounts No Setup Fee, Yearly Payment Free Fantastico Free RV Site Builder

10U Colocation, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$395.00

100% Uptime Guarantee! Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered) 100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link 5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers Diverse fiber...

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit , from PDU Cables



Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added convenience...

2 Years of Service, Unlimited Reception to a Local Number + 1000 Outgoing Fax Pages , from Popesco

$149.99

http://www.amazon.com/Professional-Internet-Fax-Unlimited-Reception/dp/B003HL9M08/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&s=office-products&qid=1278665396&sr=8-1 PC software solution that replace a fax-machine. 2-YEAR...

Acrobat PDF Conversion Services , from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd



This is one of our main strengths. We have been working on PDF conversion projects for over 8 years now. We use most of the Adobe suite of products for PDF creation, selecting tools depending upon output...

Advanced , from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.

$15.00

Agents ( 5+) Advanced Customization Transfer Chat Multiple Website Support (5) Departmental Chat (5+) IP Restrictions SSL Encryptions Customizable Audio Tune Agent Avatar Offline messages delivery on mail Show/Hide...

Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$229.00

Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 8 GB Ram 2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 10 TB Monthly Transfer

Advertising and Marketing , from Order Productions



Order Productions takes the time to understand your business. We help you develop an advertising plan and budget that will work for you. We strive to create long-term relationships with our clients by...

Animation Videos , from SK Media Group

$0.00

We're experts in Animated Web Videos. Explain your product or service with high impact animated videos. We animate ideas for products and services to deliver an easy message in a CLEAR way that keeps your...

Article Directory , from Commando Press

$0.00

Submit your articles to Commando Press. At CommandoPress.com, you're not only provided with a central location for submitting and promoting all of your articles, you also have the key to a powerful...

Asset Management , from Network Engineering Technologies



NET provides complete asset management services from equipment procurement, staging and configuration, deployment, tracking and reporting as well as next day parts replacement.

Audiobook Production & Narration , from Wayne June Voice Talent: Voiceover, Narration



Wayne June has produced and narrated self-help audio books, personal finance programs, novels and short stories, poetry and prose in every conceivable genre from children's audiobooks to textbooks to sci-fi...

Book Manuscript Editing , from INDIEGO Publishing

$0.02

Janet Angelo’s Collaborative Editing Process I believe that I am the best book editor for independent authors today. How can I make such a strong claim? I use a proven, unique method that has never...

Book Publishing , from INDIEGO Publishing

$1,999.00



Brand Development , from Order Productions



Order Productions will help you develop and build your business's products or services by creating brand recognition unique to your company. We have worked with companies just starting out as well as...

Broadcast Public Relations , from News Broadcast Network



Media tours: radio (RMT), television (SMT), web & multimedia (OMT) Radio outreach: local, national & custom Public service announcements: radio, television & online Multimedia event and meeting...

Business Hosting , from CPWebHosting

$1.45

Order Business Hosting: 1 GB Web Hosting Storage, 5 GB Monthly Bandwidth, 10 Email Accounts, 10 Domains, Free Fantastico and Free RV SiteBuilder

Business VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$99.95

3072MB Dedicated Memory 160GB Disk Space 2000GB Monthly Transfer 4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

Cable Configuration Tool , from PDU Cables



Document your cable floor plans. Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs. Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save you...

CD Duplication/Replication Uptown Replication Services , from Uptown Replication & Duplication Services



We are committed to getting you the lowest prices and still provide you the best quality available in CD, DVD and VHS manufacturing.