Service

PR.com publishes articles, reviews and stories on many topics. These are viewed by millions of people consisting of the media, consumers, potential partners and other entities. People trust PR.com and...

Business Directory , from PR.com

Service

PR.com is the first place individuals and companies go to search for businesses, and their jobs, products, services and other business information. PR.com has proven to be extremely valuable for all types...

Digilite , from Galalite Screens

Product

A versatile gain projection screen that offers immersive Active 3D and Digital 2D projections along with wide viewing angle. Unique coating technology to provide better colour temperature and contrast...

Hosted Microsoft Exchange , from Exchange My Mail

$9.99 - Service

Hosted Microsoft Exchange Outlook Web Access - Corporate e-mail hosting Shared Microsoft Exchange Hosting is an extremely cost effective solution for businesses who want advanced messaging tools without...

Job & Employment Website , from PR.com

Service

PR.com is a complete, fully functional, job search website with the ability to list all your available job openings, have potential employees apply online for your jobs, search through the database of...

Lensray Technology , from Galalite Screens

Product

With decades of experience and conviction in providing quality projection screens, Galalite has developed its own unique LensrayTM technology that contributes for life-like cinema viewing experience. Impeccable...

Matte White , from Galalite Screens

Product

A front projection screen that provides uniform screen gain all over, making it the absolute choice for film viewing experience for everyone. A quality front projection cinema screen with its wide spread...

Mirage , from Galalite Screens

Product

Galalite’s revolutionary silver screen, offering better uniformity, enhanced contrast and colour, compatible with polarized 3D applications along with sharp 2D projections. Exceptionally white surface...

Mirage XDL 1.2 , from Galalite Screens

Product

Mirage XDL 1.2 screens brings with it a new level of cinema experience with its invisible seams bringing out clarity and enhanced visual view. A visually uniform gain all across the screen. It is supported...

Press Release Distribution , from PR.com

Service

PR.com is a Free Press Release Distribution Service. Your press releases will be distributed to our many powerful distribution points such as: Online News Sites such as Google News, MSN News, NBCi News,...

Prism 3D , from Galalite Screens

Product

Widely preferred 3D projection screen with wide viewing angle which supports Passive 3D projections that use polarized light. A strong signal to noise ratio to enhances its 3D performance with the Galalite’s...

Products & Services Directory , from PR.com

Service

Your company may list all its products and services with images, specifications, and full descriptions. People can search throughout PR.com for your products and services, or find them in your company...

SoloSync , from Exchange My Mail

$24.95 - Service

Solo Sync offers real time synchronization between your Microsoft Exchange Server and our BlackBerry Enterprise Server. It is always on and always connected. Get up to date email, contacts and calendars...

Website Development , from PR.com

Service

Whether or not your company has its own website, PR.com will benefit you. If your company does not have a website, then your PR.com company profile can completely serve as your company website. You get...

Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

AcuMatch-RS400 , from eMatchopolis

Service

AcuMatch-RS400 Semantics is leading-edge matchmaking technology. Derived from Artificial Intelligence, AcuMatch-RS400 goes beyond simple matches and intelligently matches people on levels never even imagined...

Analog Telephones and Accessories , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

When you need additional analog support devices for your system, Inter-Tel offers a diverse line of high-quality phones including those required by specific industries and businesses. Additionally, our...

Applications Platform: IVR , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

To distinguish yourself from the competition and build loyalty, your customers and clients need access to your services and information 24/7. Inter-Tel Applications Platform is a flexible Interactive Voice...

Attendant Console , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Your customers and clients expect their calls to be handled quickly and routed to the appropriate person or department. An Inter-Tel Presence and Collaboration tool, Attendant Console software offers a...

Audioconferencing Phones and Bridges , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Success in today’s highly competitive business climate demands cutting-edge communications resources. What better way to connect, collaborate and interact more effectively with you business partners and...

Automotive Dealerships Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

In the ultra-competitive world of buying, selling and servicing automobiles, automotive dealerships must improve customer service levels, reach potential customers effectively and enhance the car-buying...

Branded Entertainment , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00 - Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of branded entertainment development and production.

Call Accounting and Internet Tracking , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

When you need easy-to-use employee productivity and management tools, Inter-Tel offers solutions that provide the information you need to better administer your business and associates. MicroTel Microcall®...

Call Center Suite , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

An Inter-Tel Collaboration tool, Call Center Suite is a collection of modular computer telephony (CT) software applications and powerful infrastructure optimize your organization's performance, resources...

Call Logging and Recording , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Today’s business environment requires peak efficiency and quality customer service. Inter-Tel offers solutions by leading vendors that enable call recording, monitoring, evaluating and reporting. CTS...

Computer Telephony Products , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

Inter-Tel offers products that allow you to enhance your call center to improve customer service, increase productivity and create more efficient handling of calls by integrating telephone and computer...

Conferencing Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

Inter-Tel NetSolutions® offers a variety of audio, video and Web conferencing options that enable fast, flexible communications—saving time, increasing productivity and enhancing the collaborative environment.

Connection Assistant® , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

Connection Assistant software is a Collaboration and Presence tool designed for general business use. This application links workgroup members to each other, as well as to their desktop resources. Associates...

Converged Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Businesses are constantly searching for better ways to help them overcome the difficult challenges they face in meeting the expectations of their customers or clients. Customers demand superior performance,...

Cordless and Wireless , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

When your employees require mobile communications solutions, Inter-Tel has a wide-range of solutions designed to address the requirements of almost any environment—inside buildings, throughout campuses,...

Data Equipment , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

You need the right equipment to build your data networking infrastructure. Inter-Tel offers industry-leading products from rackmount power supplies and fiber optic transmission products, to network access...

Data Transport Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

Inter-Tel offers a complete suite of data services through our Inter-Tel DataNet and Network Services divisions, that include dedicated access, local access, dial-up services, private networking and point-to-point...

DateGuard , from eMatchopolis

Service

How well do you know the person who you are chatting online with? It is better to be safe than sorry. DateGuard™ allows subscribers on your dating website to conduct background checks and ID verification...

Dialers—Predictive and Progressive , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Today’s call center environments require the utmost in agent efficiency, particularly when it comes to unsuccessful call attempts. To increase your potential, Inter-Tel offers both predictive and progressive...

Documentary & Doc-Series Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00 - Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning documentary film production company. We create films for brands, organizations, and individuals.

Education Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

The education sector requires reliable communications solutions to create an effective and safe environment, as well as to improve the way students, parents, educators and administrators communicate and...

Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services: A Global Strategic Business Report , from Electronics.ca Publications

$3,950.00 - Product

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services in US$ Billion. The major product segments analyzed are Consumer Electronics, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications,...

Enterprise® Conferencing , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

A powerful Collaboration tool, Inter-Tel Enterprise Conferencing is cost-effective, feature-rich solution that enables an organization to seamlessly connect its dispersed resources in a secure manner—reducing...

Enterprise® Instant Messaging , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Busy professionals often need to respond to business matters and questions quickly. Inter-Tel addresses this requirement by offering a browser-based instant messaging tool for the business environment.

Financial Services Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

In an ever-increasing effort to expand market share, financial services providers are offering a distinct value to their clients through a broad spectrum of products and services. Today’s clients demand...

Financial Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

As a part of Inter-Tel’s Managed Services program we offer access to a comprehensive financial program called TotalSolution that considers all the costs associated with the operation of your communications...

Government Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Inter-Tel’s National, Government, and Education Accounts division (NGEA) services and supports the federal government and its agencies; and state, municipal and local governments throughout the United...

Grammar Book 1 , from Connect

Product



Headsets , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Hands-free communication makes handling phone calls even easier, giving you the freedom to use your computer keyboard, take messages and minimize the effects of holding a telephone receiver to your ear,...

Health Care Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Providing the best possible care to your patients is imperative for your practice. Streamlined operations and convenient patient offerings can help your practice improve the patient experience. Health...

Hosted Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

Inter-Tel NetSolutions® offers hosted solutions that ensure key communications are received no matter what the specific site’s network connectivity conditions are. E-mail–Hosted ------------------ Hosted...

Implementation and Integration , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

When it comes to high-end networking, you may need some assistance in selecting the products and configurations that are right for your business. While other solution providers apply cookie-cutter programs...

Installation Equipment and Tools , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Complete your communications solutions with cable, cabinets and cases from trusted manufacturers. Case Factory offers custom, reusable equipment cases that are ideal for transporting and shipping equipment.

Inter-Tel EncoreCX® , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

The success of today’s small organizations depends upon their ability to provide the very best in customer service. Businesses need new technology to address new ways of doing business over both the phone...

Inter-Tel® Axxess® , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Whether your organization is a small to medium business or a large enterprise, you demand a communications platform that delivers superior performance, dependability and a feature set that will enhance...